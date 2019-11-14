Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

James Scott Farrin Named to 2020 Edition of "U.S. News - Best Lawyers" 'Best Law Firms' List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:01am EST

DURHAM, N.C, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 edition of the "U.S. News – Best Lawyers®" 'Best Law Firms' list again recognized the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin — the fifth consecutive year that the firm has been included in the annual ranking.

This year, the firm was ranked in Tier 1 (the highest ranking) in the Raleigh metropolitan area for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants. In addition, the firm ranked in the areas of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 2), and for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (Tier 3).*

According to a press release from "U.S. News – Best Lawyers®," firms that are included in the list "are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise."

At least one lawyer listed in the peer-selected "Best Lawyers in America" list for the same year is required in order for law firms to be eligible for the "Best Law Firms" recognition. For the 2020 "Best Lawyers in America" list, four Farrin attorneys were recognized by their peers for their excellence and dedication to their work: Hoyt Tessener, Barry Jennings, Gary Jackson, and Matthew Healey.

James S. Farrin, Founder and President of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, said, "We work hard to try to consistently deliver excellent results for our clients, so to be recognized in this way year after year is very rewarding."

*For more information about the standards of inclusion, please visit https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is headquartered in Durham's Historic District, with fourteen additional offices: Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Goldsboro, Henderson, New Bern, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, Sanford, Wilson, and Winston-Salem. Their nearly 50 attorneys handle: Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, Social Security Disability, Eminent Domain, Whistleblower, Civil Rights, Mass Torts, Class Actions, and Products Liability. Nine attorneys are NC Board Certified Specialists in Workers' Compensation Law and one is an NC Board Certified Specialist in Social Security Disability Law.

Contact Information: 
David Chamberlin 
280 S. Mangum Street
Suite 400 
Durham, NC 27701 
866-900-7078 
https://www.farrin.com/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-scott-farrin-named-to-2020-edition-of-us-news--best-lawyers-best-law-firms-list-300957800.html

SOURCE Law Offices of James Scott Farrin


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:28aARCIMOTO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:27aSAPIENS INTERNATIONAL N : Hollard Group Risk Selects Sapiens
PR
06:27aWIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:26aWIRELESS TELECOM GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:25aNATIONAL GRID : first-half profit beats market view
RE
06:25aADYNXX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:25aHERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD : . Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
AQ
06:25aDSWISS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:25aEWELLNESS HEALTHCARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:25aChina Index Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group