Jamey Johnson set to Kick-off Poarch Band of Creek Indians Alabama 200 Native Concert Series in Montgomery

Alabama born artist Jamey Johnson, with special guest Whatley & Co., is coming home to Alabama to kick-off the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Alabama Natives Concert Series at the historic Capri Theatre on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Johnson’s performance is the first concert in the Tribe sponsored series that will be celebrating Alabama’s and Montgomery’s Bicentennials. Doors for the show will open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 6:30pm. Tickets are $50 and are available here: https://www.capritheatre.org -- click on the Jamey Johnson show.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is donating the proceeds from this concert to benefit the Nikki Mitchell Foundation which is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer while raising awareness and searching for the cure. Additional information about the foundation can be found here: https://www.nikkimitchellfoundation.org.

Born in Enterprise and raised in Montgomery, Jamey Johnson is an eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer songwriter and is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association for “Give It Away” and “In Color”.

Opening for Jamey is Montgomery’s own, Whatley & Co., who Jamey recently signed to his personal record label, Big Gassed Records. The mainly Rock/Americana music they produce is tinged with Southern sounds that echo late 60’s/early 70’s progressive bands with a Southern twist.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is proud to present this exciting performance showcasing Alabama’s top artists in an intimate setting. Seating is limited to only 200 guests.

Next up in the Alabama Natives Concert Series is Mac MacAnally with special guest John Paul White at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Tickets are available here: www.asf.net/Mac200 or by calling the box office at 334-271-5353. Proceeds from this concert will benefit the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and its programs.

ABOUT

The Alabama Natives Concert Series will feature Alabama musicians in select Montgomery venues during the fall in commemoration of the Alabama 200 and Montgomery 200 Celebrations. Other artists and dates will be announced as plans are finalized. Proceeds of all concerts will be donated to Alabama community organizations.

The mission of ALABAMA 200 is to support, create, and execute events and activities that commemorate the stories of our people, place, and path to statehood. ALABAMA 200 is actively engaging residents and visitors in educational programs, community activities, and statewide initiatives that teach, inspire, and entertain. This is one of the signature events of this series.

Known for its Southern hospitality and revitalized downtown, the riverfront capital city of Montgomery is also recognizing its 200th Anniversary this year and marking this meaningful occasion with a variety of celebratory experiences for all ages between now and the end of the year.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians are descendants of a segment of the original Creek Nation which once covered almost all of Alabama and Georgia. Unlike many eastern Indian Tribes, the Poarch Creeks were not removed from their tribal lands and have lived together for almost 200 years in and around the reservation in Poarch, Alabama. The reservation is located eight miles northwest of Atmore, Alabama in rural Escambia County, and 57 miles east of Mobile. The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government.

The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises including Wind Creek Hospitality, an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe’s gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Tribe also operates Creek Indian Enterprises Development Authority (CIEDA), the economic development arm of the Tribe. CIEDA manages on their behalf: Muskogee Technology, Media Fusion, Creek Convenience Store Atmore, Creek Convenience Store Wetumpka, Creek Travel Plaza, OWA, and other non-gaming economic endeavors.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is an active partner in the state of Alabama, contributing to economic, educational, social and cultural projects benefiting both Tribal Members and residents of these local communities and neighboring towns. The Tribe’s Planned Giving Campaign includes significant donations to local schools, education scholarships, senior centers, youth athletics, and charitable organizations.

Learn more about the Tribe at www.pci-nsn.gov.

Nikki Mitchell Foundation is dedicated to providing comfort and relief for those affected by pancreatic cancer while raising awareness and searching for the cure. Additional information can be found here: https://www.nikkimitchellfoundation.org/.

The Capri Theatre opened in July of 1941 as the Clover Theatre and is now the longest continually operating movie theatre in Alabama. The Clover was remodeled and became the Capri Theatre in December of 1962. In the heart of the Cloverdale neighborhood of Montgomery, the Capri Theatre is owned and operated by the Capri Community Film Society, Inc., a non-profit organization. To learn more about the Capri Theatre, visit: https://www.capritheatre.org.

