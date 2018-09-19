Jamf Acquires NoMAD, the Leading Solution for Streamlining Mac Authentication and Account Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the management standard for the Apple ecosystem, today announced its acquisition of NoMAD , an open source and commercial set of software products to simplify the Mac administration process. Launched in 2016, NoMAD helps thousands of organizations provide a simple, unified authentication and account synchronization process for their end users. With NoMAD, Jamf has an expanded set of leading management capabilities to serve IT as they move to cloud-based identity solutions while ensuring end users have the best possible Apple experience.



"There is a strong desire to eliminate the need to bind a Mac to Active Directory (AD), but maintain account security. NoMAD makes this seamless by keeping the account credentials in sync between the identity provider and the Mac,” said Dana Williams, president, Orchard & Grove, the makers of NoMAD. “Our goal has always been to design and deliver products that make life easier for Mac admins and their users.”

Jamf's first commitment is to customers and delivering value for the time and resource investments they have made. As such, the NoMAD team will join Jamf, and Jamf will continue to develop, enhance and support both the open-source and commercial products. The open-source solution will remain branded NoMAD, and Jamf will start to offer free chat support for this open-source product. The commercial versions of NoMAD, including NoMAD Pro, NoMAD Login+ and PKINIT, will be folded into a single solution, and rebranded Jamf Connect. Customers of both the open-source version and Jamf Connect will benefit from Jamf’s global, world-class support and services team.

“Account management and security often come with a trade off by impacting an end user experience,” said Cameron Evjen, vice president of product management, Jamf. “NoMAD’s solutions provide a great balance between giving IT the granular control they need while not impacting the end user’s experience.”

“Jamf is committed to building solutions that extend and connect to an organization’s existing technology investments, while simplifying the lives of IT and their end users,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “NoMAD is one of those solutions that is critical to Mac account administration process, and its leaders, Joel Rennich and Josh Wisenbaker, are well respected within the community. Combined with Jamf, we have a tremendous opportunity to better serve organizations working to succeed with Apple.”

About Jamf

Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now products, and the 60,000+ member Jamf Nation. Today, 15,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage more than ten million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.jamf.com.

About Orchard & Grove

Founded in 2016, Orchard & Grove creates and supports the NoMAD family of products, which allow Mac admins to easily integrate their fleet with Active Directory, Okta and other Identity Providers without sacrificing the user experience.