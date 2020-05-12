Jamie Gunn appointed as Chief Financial Officer at Mapp

SAN DIEGO and LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the insight-based customer engagement platform, has announced the appointment of Jamie Gunn as Chief Financial Officer.

Jamie will work with the Mapp leadership team / management board to take the business to new levels of success. Jamie will be based in London, where he will oversee Mapp's global operation.

He will work closely with Steve Warren, CEO, Mapp, in managing Mapp's investors' interests and investments in the business; ensuring that the company is suitably funded; planning for its future; improving financial performance; and complying with all statutory fiscal, legal and HR laws.

Jamie has more than 20 years' experience of working in financial roles and joins Mapp from SmartFocus, where he worked as Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer for three years.

Previous to SmartFocus, Jamie has worked in leadership positions at Realeyes, Masternaut Group, and Picsolve. In addition to the UK, he has lived and worked in the US, France, Italy and Spain.

Steve Warren, CEO, Mapp, comments: "I am very pleased to announce the addition of Jamie to our global leadership team. As a highly commercial, results-oriented CFO, he has a wealth of experience in working for SaaS and marketing automation companies that with help Mapp to continue our global growth."

Jamie Gunn, Chief Financial Officer, Mapp, adds: "I am very much looking forward to sharing my experience in close cooperation with Steve and the management team. I was convinced that this would be a great opportunity by a combination of Mapp's innovative technologies, their international focus and track record, and their future potential."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in six countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 3,000 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Flixbus, MyToys, ING, Infinity and Lloyds Banking Group.

Press contact:

Mapp Digital US

Christine Paulson

+1 415-705-9250

www.mapp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamie-gunn-appointed-as-chief-financial-officer-at-mapp-301057683.html

SOURCE Mapp