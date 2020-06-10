Log in
Jamie Leigh Klingler, the Co-Founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, Starts Movement to Change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's Stance on not Requiring Casino Guests to Wear Masks

06/10/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Leigh Klingler, the co-founder of Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions, a small Nevada company that manufactures UVC Slot Machine Partitions, is now starting a movement to change the Nevada Gaming Control Board's stance on not requiring casino guests to wear masks while indoors.

https://www.causes.com/campaigns/928001-make-it-mandatory-that-guests-wear-masks-in-nevada-casinos

Contact:
Jamie Leigh Klingler
dr@smithrosen.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jamie-leigh-klingler-the-co-founder-of-smith-rosen-gaming-partitions-starts-movement-to-change-the-nevada-gaming-control-boards-stance-on-not-requiring-casino-guests-to-wear-masks-301074059.html

SOURCE Smith Rosen Gaming Partitions


© PRNewswire 2020
