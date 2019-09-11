Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Jamie Raskin : Raskin Votes to Protect Maryland's Coastline from Offshore Drilling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) today voted to pass three bills in the U.S. House of Representatives that would protect coastlines in Maryland and across the country, along with the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, from oil and gas drilling.

'Left unchecked, big oil and gas will undermine public health, pollute our water, and forever change the quality of life on the Earth,' said Rep. Raskin. 'I was proud to vote for this legislation today and remain committed to pushing for greater environmental stewarship with my House Democratic colleagues and fellow members of the Congressional Safe Climate Caucus as we work to sever the direct line from the White House to the special interests and corporate polluters.'

The House-passed bills include:

  • The Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act (H.R. 1941), which permanently blocks new offshore drilling projects along the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines;
  • The Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act (H.R. 205), which permanently blocks new offshore drilling in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico; and
  • The Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act (H.R. 1146), which repeals a provision of the GOP Tax Scam that opened the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) to oil and gas development.

Offshore oil and gas drilling operations expose coastal communities to the economic risks and adverse environmental impacts of oil spills. Less than a decade ago, the Deepwater Horizon disaster of 2010 spilled more than five million barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico and resulted in the loss of at least $7.6 billion in tourism revenues across the region.

For more information about the Coastal Marine Economies Protection Act and the Protecting and Securing Florida's Coastline Act, see here.

To learn more about the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act, see here.

###

Disclaimer

Jamie Raskin published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 00:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pJapan's machinery orders slip as trade gloom hits business spending
RE
09:53pTrump to Delay Tariffs on China by Two Weeks -- 2nd Update
DJ
09:46pForever 21 Plans Bankruptcy Filing -- 2d Update
DJ
09:43pOil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
RE
09:33pGE begins divestment of Baker Hughes with $2.7 billion share sale
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:12pUK freelancer earnings stagnate in second quarter - survey
RE
09:07pMexico sees diminished threat of U.S. tariffs after effort to curb migration
RE
09:06pSino-U.S. trade thaw sparks risk rally, euro awaits ECB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group