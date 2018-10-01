Jamieson Wellness : Announces Changes to Leadership of Jamieson Health Food Division

Mike Pilato, Former President of The Clorox Company Canada Appointed to President, Jamieson Health Food

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Jamieson Wellness Inc. ('Jamieson Wellness' or the 'Company') (TSX:JWEL), Canada's number one manufacturer and marketer of branded vitamins, minerals and supplements, announced changes today to the leadership structure of the Company's Health Food Division.

Effective October 15th, Michael Pilato will be joining the Company as President, Jamieson Health Food. Most recently, Mr. Pilato served as General Manager and President of The Clorox Company of Canada. During his tenure, he led the organization to four years of unprecedented growth across multiple CPG categories, including household products, natural health and personal care.

'We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Jamieson Wellness,' said Mark Hornick, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. 'Mike has a clearly demonstrated ability to grow consumer brands in Canada. He is a dedicated, energetic leader with a deep knowledge of the Canadian retail environment. We believe his leadership ability and style is a perfect fit for our Company and to guide our talented team to success in our Health Food Division.'

'I am excited to join such an iconic leader in the Canadian health and wellness space,' said Mr. Pilato. 'The future potential for these brands is inspiring and I look forward to working with such a great group of people to help further the Company's mission of quality and innovation-based growth.'

Prior to joining Clorox, Mr. Pilato held various cross-functional roles at Playtex Canada and Kraft Canada. He also recently served as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for the Food and Consumer Products Association of Canada (FCPC), and sat on the board of the Canadian Consumer Specialty Products Association (CCSPA). Mike holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University in St. Catharines, as well as a CPA, CMA designation.

Effective October 3rd, Thomas Bedford, the Company's Senior Vice President, Health Food, is departing the Company for personal reasons. 'Thomas has been a respected and esteemed member of the Jamieson Wellness leadership team,' said Mr. Hornick. 'He made many impactful contributions to the Health Food business, including the integration of the LVHS and Body Plus businesses, improvements in sales forecasting, and the implementation of significant cost saving initiatives. It's with our warmest regards that we wish Thomas the very best, both personally and professionally.'

