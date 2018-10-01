Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jamieson Wellness : Announces Changes to Leadership of Jamieson Health Food Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Mike Pilato, Former President of The Clorox Company Canada Appointed to President, Jamieson Health Food

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Jamieson Wellness Inc. ('Jamieson Wellness' or the 'Company') (TSX:JWEL), Canada's number one manufacturer and marketer of branded vitamins, minerals and supplements, announced changes today to the leadership structure of the Company's Health Food Division.

Effective October 15th, Michael Pilato will be joining the Company as President, Jamieson Health Food. Most recently, Mr. Pilato served as General Manager and President of The Clorox Company of Canada. During his tenure, he led the organization to four years of unprecedented growth across multiple CPG categories, including household products, natural health and personal care.

'We are thrilled to welcome Mike to Jamieson Wellness,' said Mark Hornick, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. 'Mike has a clearly demonstrated ability to grow consumer brands in Canada. He is a dedicated, energetic leader with a deep knowledge of the Canadian retail environment. We believe his leadership ability and style is a perfect fit for our Company and to guide our talented team to success in our Health Food Division.'

'I am excited to join such an iconic leader in the Canadian health and wellness space,' said Mr. Pilato. 'The future potential for these brands is inspiring and I look forward to working with such a great group of people to help further the Company's mission of quality and innovation-based growth.'

Prior to joining Clorox, Mr. Pilato held various cross-functional roles at Playtex Canada and Kraft Canada. He also recently served as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors for the Food and Consumer Products Association of Canada (FCPC), and sat on the board of the Canadian Consumer Specialty Products Association (CCSPA). Mike holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brock University in St. Catharines, as well as a CPA, CMA designation.

Effective October 3rd, Thomas Bedford, the Company's Senior Vice President, Health Food, is departing the Company for personal reasons. 'Thomas has been a respected and esteemed member of the Jamieson Wellness leadership team,' said Mr. Hornick. 'He made many impactful contributions to the Health Food business, including the integration of the LVHS and Body Plus businesses, improvements in sales forecasting, and the implementation of significant cost saving initiatives. It's with our warmest regards that we wish Thomas the very best, both personally and professionally.'

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets products by Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions (LVHS), the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. In 2017, Jamieson Wellness was named one of the top ten most reputable companies in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005279/en/

Jamieson Wellness
Ruth Winker
Corporate Communications Director
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

Source: Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Disclaimer

Jamieson Wellness Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:23pSPARTA CAPITAL LTD. : Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
AQ
02:23pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Ousts John Flannery as CEO After Missed Targets--5th Update
DJ
02:22pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA CEO Issues letter to Employees
PU
02:22pUNITED CONTINENTAL : Airlines Enhances Transcontinental Schedules, Announces New 787-10 Dreamliner on Flights Between New York and Los Angeles and San Francisco
PU
02:22pOMNICOM : October 1, 2018 Omnicom Agencies Continue their Winning Streak at the Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity
PU
02:22pELIOR : Pascal Lefèbvre appointed Chief Compliance Officer of Elior Group
PU
02:22pCostamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock
GL
02:21pATHELNEY TRUST : MD Boyle steps down after directors reject changes
RE
02:21pTheresa Drew Elected to Sonoco’s Board of Directors
GL
02:20pPhilip Morris sues South Korea over e-cigarette info disclosure
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR FRANCE-KLM : Ryanair warns on profit as strikes and rising fuel prices take toll
2S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
3BONDUELLE : BONDUELLE - 2017-2018 ANNUAL RESULTS: another financial year of growth in revenues and profitabili..
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5DMS (DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS) : DMS : H1 18: not so bad after all

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.