Jan. 3, 2019: New Historical OR Contracts Report - Energy Trading System (ETS)

As part of the AESO's on-going efforts to improve user experience for participants, a new report will be implemented to the Energy Trading System (ETS) effective January 8th, 2019.

The new Historical OR Contracts report provides Pool Participants with a record of their historical and current Operating Reserve (OR) contracts. The report displays the originally contracted MW amount, along with a breakdown of the Asset ID(s) and the MW amount allocated to fulfil the contract. The report can be used in conjunction with the recently released Historical OR Submissions report to view historical activity as well as the current status of a Pool Participant's OR contracts with the AESO.

The report is available to participants who have received a digital certificate to access applicable asset information.

If you have any questions, please call AESO FirstCall at 1-888-588-AESO(2376) during the business hours of 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. MDT, Monday to Friday, or email info@aeso.ca.