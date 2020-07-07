Jan Fan Releases Six New Products

The Hunter Industrial-Owned Company Introduces Products to Allow Greater Efficiency and Safety.

Jan Fan, a Hunter Industrial Fan company specializing in a variety of industrial and mobile work fans, announces the release of six new products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005132/en/

Jan Fan Articulating Arm with LED Light (Photo: Business Wire)

Articulating Arm. The Articulating Arm offers fans, ranging up to 24 inches, direct airflow and light to a targeted area. The Articulating Arm also complies with OSHA standards.

The Articulating Arm offers fans, ranging up to 24 inches, direct airflow and light to a targeted area. The Articulating Arm also complies with OSHA standards. LED Light. Compatible with Jan Fan’s Articulating Arm and industrial air circulators, the LED Light features a 50,000-hour lifespan in a safety yellow color while staying cool to touch. Combined, the LED Light and Articulating Arm help increase employee safety and productivity by providing directional lighting and air movement.

Compatible with Jan Fan’s Articulating Arm and industrial air circulators, the LED Light features a 50,000-hour lifespan in a safety yellow color while staying cool to touch. Combined, the LED Light and Articulating Arm help increase employee safety and productivity by providing directional lighting and air movement. Flexible Light Mount. The new Flexible Light Mount is a quick and convenient way to clip the LED Light directly to any 20, 24 or 30-inch Jan Fan.

The new Flexible Light Mount is a quick and convenient way to clip the LED Light directly to any 20, 24 or 30-inch Jan Fan. Silver Cage. Traditionally available only in Jan Fan safety yellow, all fans are now available for purchase in a silver cage that also includes silver blades.

Traditionally available only in Jan Fan safety yellow, all fans are now available for purchase in a silver cage that also includes silver blades. 277-Volt Motor. Jan Fan is also pleased to offer two new motor options for its products. The 277-volt motor is compatible with most large-scale facilities that contain a 277-volt power circuit, providing a convenient option for customers.

Jan Fan is also pleased to offer two new motor options for its products. The 277-volt motor is compatible with most large-scale facilities that contain a 277-volt power circuit, providing a convenient option for customers. 240-Volt, 50-Hertz Motor. Additionally, Jan Fan is now able to offer its products internationally with a 240-volt, 50-hertz motor to accommodate customers across the globe.

“Our new products will provide customers with a variety of direct lighting and airflow options,” said Brian Salem, National Sales Manager for Jan Fan. “With the addition of the 240-volt, 50 hertz motor, we are also thrilled to serve customers internationally.”

Jan Fan, which has been in operation for more than 60 years, was acquired by Hunter Fan Company in 2019. Jan Fan’s products include heavy duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans and mobile fans.

“Jan Fan has been a great addition to the Hunter Industrial family. Between Jan Fan’s high quality, energy efficient products and Hunter’s existing line of industrial high-volume low-speed and commercial ceiling fans, we are a one-stop shop for anyone in need of a fan,” said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial.

To learn more about Jan Fan’s products, visit janfan.com. To learn more about Hunter Industrial’s fans, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.

About Jan Fan

Jan Fan is a leading manufacturer of industrial fans that include: heavy duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans, and mobile fans. The industrial fans are considered to be the most energy efficient, maintenance free fans on the market. Jan Fan has become the automotive and heavy industry standard, a reputation earned by providing superior fan quality and outstanding customer service for over 50 years.

About Hunter Industrial Fans

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005132/en/