Jan Heere to Join Studio Moderna As CEO

Adrian Burleton to Become Chairman

Studio Moderna (“the Company”), a leading omni-channel retailer of home and wellness brands across Central and Eastern Europe (“CEE”), is pleased to announce that Jan Heere will be joining the Company as Chief Executive Officer, effective today, 14 November. Jan was formerly Global Managing Director of the cosmetic division at Percassi Group (namely including KIKO MILANO), a global business operating over 1,000 stores across 20 countries. Jan also spent close to 10 years in senior positions at Inditex to support international growth, including most recently as General Manager of Inditex Russia & CIS.

After eight successful years as Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Burleton will become Chairman of the board and continue to support the business with strategic advice. During his tenure as CEO, Adrian oversaw a period of substantial growth and development for Studio Moderna, including the development of its existing brands, like Dormeo, and new brands, such as Rovus, transitioning the business to a true multi-channel platform and developing a number of new models and geographies to support business development in the future.

Studio Moderna has a 25-year history of successfully operating in CEE and has evolved into a leading omni-channel brands platform with unparalleled scale and reach across the region. Its portfolio of own-brands across the home, living, health and wellness categories caters to a population of over 360 million people, across 21 emerging European markets. Moreover, Studio Moderna is present at every step of the customer journey through its numerous digital and physical distribution channels to ensure a seamless customer experience.

Jan brings considerable experience in international retail and building brands, which will benefit the Company as he develops and delivers on a long-term strategy for the business alongside Studio Moderna’s experienced senior executive team. In addition to his roles at Percassi and Inditex, Jan was previously International Director at Marks and Spencer, leading expansion into seven new territories during his tenure.

Adrian Burleton, Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of Studio Moderna, commented: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved at Studio Moderna over the last eight years. Together we have built a truly omni-channel company of trusted brands covering the entire CEE region. I would like to thank every member of the team for their tireless work in positioning Studio Moderna to achieve its long-term goals. I look forward to working with Jan and supporting the Company’s future growth.”

Jan Heere, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Studio Moderna, said: “I am excited by the opportunity to join Studio Moderna – an exciting business with strong foundations and multiple avenues for future growth. I look forward to working closely with the entire Studio Moderna team and the board to deliver the next phase of growth in the Company’s evolution.”

