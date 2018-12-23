Janadria Festival is a Valuable Opportunity to Promote Saudi Cultural Heritage Worldwide

The National Festival of Heritage and Culture in Janadria, which began
last Thursday, is a valuable opportunity to highlight the elements of
the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia on an international level. Mainly as the festival is the most
important event of its kind in the world, as it attracts millions of
lovers of heritage and originality from Saudi Arabia, the Arabian Gulf
region and worldwide, with hundreds of local, Arab and international
media who will be covering the various rich activities of the festival.
Handicrafts from previous editions of Janadria
The festival reflects unique cultures, traditions and behavior from
every region of the Kingdom, where there are many dialects and customs
represented. This is both in the heritage of the regions, or through the
folk market where the ‘Katateeb’ (traditional schools), folk games and
old tales all in a traditional setting reveal simplicity and the
identity of society at the time.
Urban Heritage of the Regions
The festival highlights the distinctiveness of the various areas of
Saudi Arabia and their urban heritage through showing the identity of
each region, as well as the heritage elements of handicrafts, folk
dishes and museums.
Folk market
The Folk Market is a forum that reflects the great diversity in Saudi
folklore, with the allocation of shops and workshops for each craftsman
from each region in the market, which is the first nucleus in the
establishment of the festival since its inception. At the Folk Market
everything is displayed in a panoramic way preserving the depth and
diversity of culture in one place.
Handicrafts
The National Heritage and Culture Festival is keen to support craftsmen
by choosing the handicrafts for each region according to special
criteria and mechanisms. More than 300 handicrafts are scattered
throughout the festival.
Al Warraq
Al Warraq is one of the handicrafts that have disappeared, and this year
for the first time will be in the folk market, where the public will
notice the artisans specialized in the binding of books and their
preservation, while using simple craft tools such as thread, needle,
scissors and glue.
Women's Activities
This year, women will participate in several activities aimed at
handicrafts and productive families, as well as highlighting the role of
people with special needs. There will also be professional courses for
visitors.
The Traditional Farm
The Traditional Farm was the main source of livelihood for some and
displayed will be the means of plowing and chanting that echoed from the
farmers during their work.
Katateeb School (Traditional School)
On display will be an imitation of the Mutawa (the traditional teacher)
and his students, with a courtyard next to the school for old folk games.
