Janet L. Yellen To Share Insights At 2019 NIC Fall Conference

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) announced today that Dr. Janet L. Yellen, Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System from 2014 until 2018, will engage in a moderated discussion during the Opening General Session at the 2019 NIC Fall Conference on Sept. 12 in Chicago. Dr. Yellen will be joined by Bloomberg Television and Radio's global economics and policy editor, Kathleen Hays. Ms. Hays is known nationally for her coverage and analysis of the Federal Reserve and the impact Fed policy has on markets; in particular, her insightful, in-depth interviews with top Fed officials.

The first woman to be appointed chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Dr. Yellen is expected to share insights on the current economic environment and how future changes in the global economy will influence domestic policy, regulatory changes, labor markets, interest rates, and the healthcare sector. Conference attendees, including decision makers in seniors housing, skilled nursing and healthcare, will learn how macroeconomic trends might impact these sectors.

"Dr. Yellen's deep knowledge of economic trends and hands-on experience managing the world's largest economy will be very valuable in helping seniors housing and care leaders anticipate, and prepare for, the challenges ahead," said Brian Jurutka, NIC president and CEO.

The conference will also feature Joseph F. Coughlin, Ph.D., director of MIT's AgeLab, as the Luncheon General Session Keynote speaker. He will discuss how aging Baby Boomers' behavior will influence the future of senior care products and services. Coughlin's remarks follow recent NIC-convened discussions in New York and Washington, DC on the implications of new research from NORC at the University of Chicago, which defined a large and growing middle-income market for seniors housing and care.

The 2019 NIC Fall Conference will take place Sept. 11-13 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

About the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care

The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) is a 501(c)3 organization established in 1991 whose mission is to enable access and choice by providing data, analytics, and connections that bring together investors and providers in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and post-acute care. Through its industry leading annual conferences, NIC MAP® Data Service, research, analytics and sector outreach, NIC serves as an indispensable resource for the seniors housing and care sector. For more information, visit www.nic.org and follow NIC on Twitter.

Contact and Media Seat Requests: Mary Ann Donaghy, 301-974-5797; madonaghy@nic.org

SOURCE National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care