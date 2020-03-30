Janet Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Economic Recovery

By Michael S. Derby

Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, said Monday bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates and regulatory shortcomings, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

While the banking and financial sector was in "generally in good shape" ahead of the crisis, problems were already taking shape, Ms. Yellen said in a video broadcast hosted by the Brookings Institution.

"Non-financial corporations entered this crisis with enormous debt loads, and that is a vulnerability. They had borrowed excessively" and they did it not so much for productive purposes like investment, but for buying back stocks and paying dividends to shareholders, Ms. Yellen said. And while these firms borrowed, investors also let their guards down in their hunt for high yields, the former central bank official said.

All of this took place because low interest rates made it easier to borrow and regulators didn't have the right powers to stop it. Regulators could only step in if this borrowing threatened the bank making loans, and for the most part it didn't, Ms. Yellen said.

The corporate borrowing binge "creates risk to the economy. And I'm afraid we'll see that in spades in the coming months, because it may trigger a wave of corporate defaults. Even where a company avoids default, highly indebted firms usually cut back a lot on investment and hiring, and that will make the recovery more difficult," the former central banker said.

Ms. Yellen is a longtime veteran of the Fed who led the institution between 2014 and 2018. Before that, she served as vice chairwoman under Ben Bernanke and led the San Francisco Fed and served as a Fed governor.

The Fed has long been dogged by complaints that the low rates it put in place during the financial crisis allowed financial market excess to build. Some Fed officials warned ahead of the coronavirus pandemic that high levels of corporate borrowing were not themselves a systemic risk, but could amplify trouble if it arrived.

Ms. Yellen led the now-aborted effort to raise rates from near zero levels at the end of 2015 through to the end of her tenure. Some Fed officials like current governor Lael Brainard have said that in retrospect, with inflation low, some of the central bank's rate-increase cycle may have been in error.

