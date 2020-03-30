Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Janet Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Economic Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

By Michael S. Derby

Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chairwoman, said Monday bad choices by broad swaths of the financial industry and companies, abetted in part by low rates and regulatory shortcomings, are likely to make it harder for the economy to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

While the banking and financial sector was in "generally in good shape" ahead of the crisis, problems were already taking shape, Ms. Yellen said in a video broadcast hosted by the Brookings Institution.

"Non-financial corporations entered this crisis with enormous debt loads, and that is a vulnerability. They had borrowed excessively" and they did it not so much for productive purposes like investment, but for buying back stocks and paying dividends to shareholders, Ms. Yellen said. And while these firms borrowed, investors also let their guards down in their hunt for high yields, the former central bank official said.

All of this took place because low interest rates made it easier to borrow and regulators didn't have the right powers to stop it. Regulators could only step in if this borrowing threatened the bank making loans, and for the most part it didn't, Ms. Yellen said.

The corporate borrowing binge "creates risk to the economy. And I'm afraid we'll see that in spades in the coming months, because it may trigger a wave of corporate defaults. Even where a company avoids default, highly indebted firms usually cut back a lot on investment and hiring, and that will make the recovery more difficult," the former central banker said.

Ms. Yellen is a longtime veteran of the Fed who led the institution between 2014 and 2018. Before that, she served as vice chairwoman under Ben Bernanke and led the San Francisco Fed and served as a Fed governor.

The Fed has long been dogged by complaints that the low rates it put in place during the financial crisis allowed financial market excess to build. Some Fed officials warned ahead of the coronavirus pandemic that high levels of corporate borrowing were not themselves a systemic risk, but could amplify trouble if it arrived.

Ms. Yellen led the now-aborted effort to raise rates from near zero levels at the end of 2015 through to the end of her tenure. Some Fed officials like current governor Lael Brainard have said that in retrospect, with inflation low, some of the central bank's rate-increase cycle may have been in error.

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pAirbnb to pay out $250 million to hosts to help ease coronavirus cancellation pain
RE
06:21pG20 ministers agree to keep markets open, tackle pandemic supply disruptions
RE
06:18pKFC owner Yum Brands breaks junk debt market's fast
RE
06:02pU.S. grocers add plexiglass sneeze guards to protect cashiers from coronavirus
RE
05:57pFord, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
RE
05:49pNew Zealand building consents rise in February
RE
05:41pTSX rises 2.76% to 13,038.50
RE
05:40pJanet Yellen Says Too Much Corporate Borrowing Will Hinder Economic Recovery
DJ
05:39pThe U.S. weighs the grim math of death vs. the economy
RE
05:39pDeaths, intubations swamp New Orleans doctors in coronavirus surge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2HUDBAY MINERALS INC. : Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
4EVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA : discloses its 4Q19 results
5Sens. Moran Urges Secretary Mnuchin to Defer Tariffs During COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group