Janney Welcomes 14 New Financial Advisors to its Private Client Group in the First Quarter of 2019

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, a leading full-service wealth management, capital markets, and asset management firm, added 14 Financial Advisors to its Private Client Group in the first quarter of 2019. In total, they manage nearly $1.1 billion in client assets.

“Janney had another successful quarter recruiting leading Financial Advisors with experience and expertise in all aspects of wealth management,” said Jerry Lombard, President, Janney Private Client Group. “We’re happy to welcome them and are proud these advisors recognized the value of our entrepreneurial platform and client-focused culture.”

The Private Client Group employees joining Janney in the first quarter include four teams, six individual advisors, seven Private Client Associates, and are located in eight branch offices across the firm’s footprint. The additions include:

The Fried Mouro Group – Raleigh, North Carolina Philip Fried, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Robert Mouro, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Crystal Woodberry, Registered Private Client Associate

Ernst Rosa Wealth Management Group – Miami Karl Ernst, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor Roberto Rosa, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor Susan Miranda, Senior Registered Private Client Associate

Judge-Trevethan Wealth Advisors – Glastonbury, Connecticut Donna Judge, Executive Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Scott Trevethan, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Rachel Sorrentino, Senior Registered Private Client Associate

Leonard Wealth Management – Mystic, Connecticut Frederick Leonard, Senior Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Charles Leonard, Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor Amber Price, Private Client Associate

Cathryn Budd, Financial Advisor – Atlanta

Chase Bradley, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor, and Patty Grady, Senior Registered Private Client Associate – Mystic, Connecticut

Michael Hassell, Senior President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor, and Christina McGinn, Senior Registered Private Client Associate – Radnor, Pennsylvania

Wayne Howle, First Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor, and Jessica Hill, Senior Registered Private Client Associate – Florence, South Carolina

Anthony Jessuck Jr., Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor – Mystic, Connecticut

Harlon Neal, Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor – Goldsboro, North Carolina

Janney has over $80 billion in assets under advisement as of April 1, 2019. Since 2015, Janney has welcomed more than 200 Financial Advisors to its Private Client Group.

