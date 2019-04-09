Janney Welcomes 14 New Financial Advisors to its Private Client Group in the First Quarter of 2019

Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC, a leading full-service wealth management,
capital markets, and asset management firm, added 14 Financial Advisors
to its Private Client Group in the first quarter of 2019. In total, they
manage nearly $1.1 billion in client assets.
“Janney had another successful quarter recruiting leading Financial
Advisors with experience and expertise in all aspects of wealth
management,” said Jerry Lombard, President, Janney Private Client Group.
“We’re happy to welcome them and are proud these advisors recognized the
value of our entrepreneurial platform and client-focused culture.”
The Private Client Group employees joining Janney in the first quarter
include four teams, six individual advisors, seven Private Client
Associates, and are located in eight branch offices across the firm’s
footprint. The additions include:
-
The Fried Mouro Group – Raleigh, North Carolina
-
Philip Fried, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor
-
Robert Mouro, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor
-
Crystal Woodberry, Registered Private Client Associate
-
Ernst Rosa Wealth Management Group – Miami
-
Karl Ernst, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor
-
Roberto Rosa, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor
-
Susan Miranda, Senior Registered Private Client Associate
-
Judge-Trevethan Wealth Advisors – Glastonbury, Connecticut
-
Donna Judge, Executive Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor
-
Scott Trevethan, First Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor
-
Rachel Sorrentino, Senior Registered Private Client Associate
-
Leonard Wealth Management – Mystic, Connecticut
-
Frederick Leonard, Senior Vice President/Wealth Management,
Financial Advisor
-
Charles Leonard, Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor
-
Amber Price, Private Client Associate
-
Cathryn Budd, Financial Advisor – Atlanta
-
Chase Bradley, Senior Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor,
and Patty Grady, Senior Registered Private Client Associate – Mystic,
Connecticut
-
Michael Hassell, Senior President/Wealth Management, Financial
Advisor, and Christina McGinn, Senior Registered Private Client
Associate – Radnor, Pennsylvania
-
Wayne Howle, First Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor, and
Jessica Hill, Senior Registered Private Client Associate – Florence,
South Carolina
-
Anthony Jessuck Jr., Vice President/Investments, Financial Advisor –
Mystic, Connecticut
-
Harlon Neal, Vice President/Wealth Management, Financial Advisor –
Goldsboro, North Carolina
Janney has over $80 billion in assets under advisement as of April 1,
2019. Since 2015, Janney has welcomed more than 200 Financial Advisors
to its Private Client Group.
About Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
Janney provides advice to individual, corporate, and institutional
clients. Our expertise includes guidance about asset management,
corporate and public finance, equity and fixed income investing, equity
research, institutional equity and fixed income sales and trading,
investment strategy, financial planning, mergers and acquisitions,
public and private capital raising, portfolio management, retirement and
income planning, and wealth management. Janney is an
independently-operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance
Company and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
the New York Stock Exchange, and Securities Investor Protection
Corporation. Additional company information is available at www.janney.com.
