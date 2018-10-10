Janssen : to showcase robust oncology portfolio at ESMO 2018

Abstracts include clinical updates across solid tumor targeted therapies
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson will present
updates from across its oncology portfolio at the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 annual congress, taking place on 19-23
October in Munich, Germany. Phase 3 data from the SPARTAN study
reporting health-related quality of life outcomes in patients with
non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treated with
apalutamide will be included in a poster session, with a further poster
session highlighting data for ZYTIGA® (abiraterone acetate)
in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. For erdafitinib in
metastatic bladder cancer, a poster session will include an overview of
the Phase 3 clinical trial design, and results from a Phase 2a study in
advanced cholangiocarcinoma will be featured in a poster discussion.
“We are proud to share such robust data and across a range of tumor
types at this year’s ESMO congress,” said Dr. Ivo Winiger-Candolfi M.D.,
Europe, Middle East and Africa Oncology Solid Tumor Therapy Area Lead,
Cilag GmbH International. “We are particularly excited to present
health-related quality of life data from the SPARTAN trial, results that
were recently published in The Lancet Oncology. Transforming patient
outcomes is a key commitment for us at Janssen, and helping patients
maintain quality of life while on treatment can be as important as their
clinical outcome.”
Company-sponsored abstracts to be presented at the meeting include:
|
Abstract no.
|
|
Title
|
|
Date/time
|
|
Apalutamide
|
|
Abstract #804P
|
|
Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) After Progressive Disease
(PD) in SPARTAN: a Phase 3 Trial of Apalutamide (APA) Versus Placebo
(PBO) in Men with Nonmetastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
(nmCRPC)
|
|
Poster display session
Monday 22 October
12:45 - 13:45
Hall A3
|
|
Abstract #806P
|
|
Relationship Between Apalutamide (APA) Exposure and Metastasis-Free
Survival (MFS) in Patients (pts) With Nonmetastatic
Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (nmCRPC) From SPARTAN
|
|
Poster display session
Monday 22 October
Time: 12:45 - 13:45
Hall A3
|
|
ZYTIGA®
|
|
Abstract #797PD
|
|
LATITUDE study: PSA response characteristics and correlation with
overall survival (OS) and radiological progression-free survival
(rPFS) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
(mHSPC) receiving ADT + abiraterone acetate and prednisone (AAP) or
placebo (PBO)
|
|
Poster discussion session - genitourinary tumours, prostate (ID 167)
Sunday 21 October
09:15 - 10:30
ICM - Room 14b
|
|
Erdafitinib
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstract #920TiP
|
|
Erdafitinib Compared With Vinflunine or Docetaxel or Pembrolizumab
in Patients (pts) With Metastatic or Surgically Unresectable (M/UR)
Urothelial Carcinoma (UC) and Selected FGFR Gene Alterations
(FGFRalt): the Phase 3 THOR Study
|
|
Poster display session
Monday 22 October
12:45-13:45
Hall A3
|
|
Abstract #624PD
|
|
Preliminary Results of a Phase2a Study to Evaluate the Clinical
Efficacy and Safety of Erdafitinib in Asian Patients with
Biomarker-Selected Advanced Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)
|
|
Poster discussion session: gastrointestinal, non-colorectal 1 (ID
261)
Friday 19 October
15:45 - 17:20
Hall B3 - Room 21
|
|
Niraparib
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstract #834P
|
|
Interim Results of a Phase 1b Study of Niraparib plus Androgen
Receptor-Targeted Therapy in Men with Metastatic
Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
|
|
Poster display session
Monday 22 October
12:45-13:45
Hall A3
|
|
JNJ-61186372
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstract #1497P
|
|
JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-372), an EGFR-cMET Bispecific Antibody, in
Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): An Update on Phase 1
Results
|
|
Poster display session
Saturday 20 October
12:30-13:30
Hall A3
|
|
VELCADE® (bortezomib)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Abstract # 1004O
|
|
Final Overall Survival Results of Frontline Bortezomib plus
Rituximab, Cyclophosphamide, Doxorubicin, and Prednisone (VR-CAP) vs
R-CHOP in Transplantation-ineligible Patients (Pts) with Newly
Diagnosed Mantle-Cell Lymphoma (MCL): A Randomized, Open-Label,
Phase 3 (LYM3002) Study
|
|
Proffered paper session
Sunday 21 October
11:00 – 11:15
Hall A3
|
ENDS
About abiraterone acetate
Abiraterone acetate plus prednisone/prednisolone is the only approved
oral therapy in metastatic prostate cancer that inhibits production of
androgens (which fuel prostate cancer growth) at all three sources – the
testes, adrenals and the tumour itself.1,2,3
Indications3
In 2011, abiraterone acetate in combination with prednisone/prednisolone
was approved by the European Commission (EC) for the treatment of mCRPC
in adult men whose disease has progressed on or after a docetaxel-based
chemotherapy regimen.
In December 2012, the EC granted an extension of the indication for
abiraterone acetate permitting its use, in combination with prednisone
or prednisolone, for the treatment of mCRPC, in adult men who are
asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic after failure of androgen deprivation
therapy for whom chemotherapy is not yet clinically indicated.3
In November 2017, the EC granted approval for broadening the existing
marketing authorisation for abiraterone acetate plus
prednisone/prednisolone for the treatment of newly-diagnosed high-risk
metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) in adult men in
combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT).3
Further information3
The most common adverse reactions seen with abiraterone acetate plus
prednisone/prednisolone observed in ≥10% of patients were peripheral
oedema, hypokalaemia, hypertension urinary tract infection, and alanine
aminotransferase increased and/or aspartate aminotransferase increased.
Other important adverse reactions include cardiac disorders,
hepatotoxicity, fractures, and allergic alveolitis. For a full list of
side effects and for further information on dosage and administration,
contraindications and other precautions when using abiraterone acetate
plus prednisone/prednisolone please refer to the summary of product
characteristics, which is available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/document_library/EPAR_-_Product_Information/human/002321/WC500112858.pdf
About apalutamide
Apalutamide is an investigational, next-generation oral androgen
receptor (AR) inhibitor that blocks the androgen signaling pathway in
prostate cancer cells. Apalutamide inhibits the growth of cancer cells
in three ways: by preventing the binding of androgen to the AR; by
stopping the AR from entering the cancer cells; and by preventing the AR
from binding to the DNA of the cancer cell.4
Janssen has submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application to the
European Medicines Agency (EMA) for apalutamide for the treatment of
patients with high-risk non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate
cancer (nmCRPC). ERLEADA™ (apalutamide) was approved in the United
States for the treatment of patients with nmCRPC in February 2018.5
About erdafitinib6
Erdafitinib is an investigational, once-daily oral pan-fibroblast growth
factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor being studied in Phase 2 and Phase 3
clinical trials for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or
metastatic urothelial cancer.7 FGFRs are a family of receptor
tyrosine kinases, which can be activated by genetic alterations in a
variety of tumor types, and these alterations may lead to increased
tumor cell growth and survival.
About niraparib
Niraparib is an orally-administered highly-selective PARP inhibitor that
is currently being studied for the treatment of patients with prostate
cancer. In April 2016, Janssen entered a worldwide collaboration and
license agreement with TESARO, Inc., for exclusive rights to niraparib
in prostate cancer. Niraparib is approved in Europe, Switzerland and the
United States for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is marketed by
TESARO.8
About JNJ-372
JNJ-61186372 (JNJ-372) is a fully human, IgG1 bispecific antibody that
binds to both EGFR and cMET and is being developed by Janssen for the
treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.9
About bortezomib
Bortezomib is the first in a specific class of medicines known as
proteasome inhibitors. Proteasomes are present in all cells and play an
important role in controlling cell function, growth and also how cells
interact with other cells around them. Bortezomib reversibly interrupts
the normal working of cell proteasomes, inducing the cancerous cells, to
stop growing and die.10
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are
working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding
new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease
inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most
promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the
health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com/emea.
Follow us at http://www.twitter.com/janssenEMEA.
Janssen-Cilag International N.V. and Cilag GmbH International are part
of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
# # #
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined
in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding
product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact. The
reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.
These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If
underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or
uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the
expectations and projections of Janssen-Cilag International NV, any of
the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson.
Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and
uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including
the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory
approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties
and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products
and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product
efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory
action; changes in behaviour and spending patterns or financial distress
of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to
applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms;
and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and
descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be
found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2017, including under “Item 1A. Risk Factors,”
its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including under
the caption “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” and
the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov,
www.jnj.com
or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking
statement as a result of new information or future events or
developments.
# # #
