January 16th, 2019: Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive

For Immediate Release
Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549
Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive
Milford, PA - The Women in Business Committee of the Pike County
Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting a Women's Professional Clothing
Drive.
The Drive will run through February 1st and a Women's Clothing Day will be held on Saturday, February 9th at the Best Western Inn at Hunt's Landing in
Matamoras, PA. Clean, gently worn, professional clothing can be dropped off at locations throughout Pike County, including Wayne Bank's Milford Community
Office on West Harford Street.
"We are proud to support the Women's Professional Clothing Drive and
Clothing Day," stated Wayne Bank Milford Community Office Manager and
Women in Business Committee Member, Madeline Portugal. "Business attire clothing such as skirts, jackets, pants, blouses, shoes, and pocketbooks are needed. We encourage everyone to please stop by Wayne Bank's Milford
Community Office with a donation, so that together we can help support the
hardworking women of Pike County."
For more information, please call 570-296-8700 or 570-228-5639.
