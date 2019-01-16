Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

January 16th, 2019: Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:04pm EST

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive

Milford, PA - The Women in Business Committee of the Pike County

Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting a Women's Professional Clothing

Drive.

The Drive will run through February 1st and a Women's Clothing Day will be held on Saturday, February 9th at the Best Western Inn at Hunt's Landing in

Matamoras, PA. Clean, gently worn, professional clothing can be dropped off at locations throughout Pike County, including Wayne Bank's Milford Community

Office on West Harford Street.

"We are proud to support the Women's Professional Clothing Drive and

Clothing Day," stated Wayne Bank Milford Community Office Manager and

Women in Business Committee Member, Madeline Portugal. "Business attire clothing such as skirts, jackets, pants, blouses, shoes, and pocketbooks are needed. We encourage everyone to please stop by Wayne Bank's Milford

Community Office with a donation, so that together we can help support the

hardworking women of Pike County."

For more information, please call 570-296-8700 or 570-228-5639.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with

Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

###

Disclaimer

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 23:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Announces New Blended HEAVYWEIGHT TSS
PU
07:02pBANK OF AMERICA : Diego De Giorgi to Leave Bank of America -Reuters
DJ
07:01pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase III Clinical Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tyvyt® (Sintilimab injection) as First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Gastric Cancer
PR
07:01pKILROY REALTY : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Dividend Distributions
BU
06:59pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
GL
06:54pALUMINA : Alcoa Corporation Q4 2018 Earnings Release
PU
06:50pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 
GL
06:44pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Two positive phase III studies of tafenoquine for the radical cure of Plasmodium vivax malaria published in The New England Journal of Medicine
PU
06:43pBoeing-Lockheed's Vulcan rocket design 'nearly fully mature'
RE
06:41pSteelcase to Issue $450.0 Million of Senior Notes
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'inclined' to impose new U.S. auto tariffs - senator
2WAYFAIR INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors (W)
3KEYCORP : KEYCORP : KeyBank To Acquire Online Lending Business Laurel Road
4LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC : LEIDOS : Named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
5KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : KINDER MORGAN CANADA : revenue for pared-back assets climb, distributes windfall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.