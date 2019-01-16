January 16th, 2019: Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Supports Pike County Women's Professional Clothing Drive

Milford, PA - The Women in Business Committee of the Pike County

Chamber of Commerce is currently hosting a Women's Professional Clothing

Drive.

The Drive will run through February 1st and a Women's Clothing Day will be held on Saturday, February 9th at the Best Western Inn at Hunt's Landing in

Matamoras, PA. Clean, gently worn, professional clothing can be dropped off at locations throughout Pike County, including Wayne Bank's Milford Community

Office on West Harford Street.

"We are proud to support the Women's Professional Clothing Drive and

Clothing Day," stated Wayne Bank Milford Community Office Manager and

Women in Business Committee Member, Madeline Portugal. "Business attire clothing such as skirts, jackets, pants, blouses, shoes, and pocketbooks are needed. We encourage everyone to please stop by Wayne Bank's Milford

Community Office with a donation, so that together we can help support the

hardworking women of Pike County."

For more information, please call 570-296-8700 or 570-228-5639.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with

Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.

###