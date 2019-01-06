January 2019 Kicks-Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-To-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women's and Children's Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa opens 2019 with the return of one of its premier shows, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, uniting five unique women’s shows during the NY Women's January marketplace: PROJECT WOMENS, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, FAME, MODA and ACCESSORIES THE SHOW with CHILDREN'S CLUB running concurrently. This January buyers can explore elevated contemporary apparel and accessories brands to the latest in trend-driven fashion. The SS’19 January NY Women’s and Children’s Market will run January 6th – 8th at the Jacob Javits Center.



(Accessorie Circuit SS’19 look book imagery)



(Accessorie Circuit SS’19 look book imagery)





With a resounding request from both retailers and brands, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT returns from its one-year hiatus to the NY tradeshow calendar remaining the destination for designer and fine jewelry, handbags, footwear, scarves, belts and gift items. From elevated contemporary brands to the latest trend-driven fashion, this show features an extended presentation of apparel and accessories for every buyer including Dean Davidson, Sarep + Rose, SOKO, Tatiana Luna and superfood brand, LAB 38.

ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT presents several brands with a greater mission including Soko founded in Kenya, offering handmade, ethical goods crafted by artisans who use locally sourced and eco-friendly materials and Sarep + Rose a leather good brands dedicated to supporting Liberian textiles and artisans. More accessories and ready-to-wear highlights and SS’19 trends can be discovered in the ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT SS’19 lookbook here .

Neighborhood, CANVAS is the premiere gift, home and lifestyle destination featuring a curated selection of apothecary, décor, stationery and tech accessories from national and internationally respected designers including BITCHSTIX, Capri Blue, Immunocologie, QUE, and Terra & Co.

PROJECT WOMENS (formerly INTERMEZZO Collections in New York) returns for its second season in New York giving buyers access to immediates through summer deliveries from today’s most talked about contemporary collections Anouk, Rachel Pally, Sundress, Velvet by Graham & Spencer and many more. Each season the show champions sustainable and cause-oriented brands including Bella Dahl, Rachel Pally, Michael Stars, Level 99 and n:philanthropy.

This season at ACCESSORIES THE SHOW discover Cecelia Designs Jewelry, Opinion Privé, Ur-Candy, One Hundred Stars, Pink Revolver- MJD who will all showcase their collections for the first time this January. ATS also welcomes Nicky Hilton, who will unveil her new capsule collection with Tolani at booth #2702.

FAME, the one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women, presents an array of new and noteworthy brands including: Coalition LA, Skylar Rose, Polagram, Judy Blue Jeans, Just Black Denim, and Hidden Jeans.

MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network, giving retailers the opportunity to discover everything from the latest trends to updated classics.

CHILDREN'S CLUB is an international exhibition featuring every category of children's clothing from newborn to age 12, layette items, fashion accessories, footwear, toys and gifts. This season the show welcomes 30+ new brands exhibiting on the show floor. Highlights this January include: Squishables, Lola + and the Boys, MIA, Velveteen, Sunshine and Glitter, Lil lemons for Love and Lemons, and I love plum. View the entire brand book here .

This season CHILDREN’S CLUB has aligned with several partners to provide educational tools highlighting the 2019 children’s wear trends. It’s a Kidsworld will showcase “I LOVE CAMP”, a display of the essential 2019 camp trends located at the entrance of the show. The biggest trends of Fall 2019 come to life in a spirited display curated exclusively by Earnshaw’s editors. Handpicked apparel and accessories capture key trends of the season, highlighting statement pieces to impulse buys sure to improve the bottom line.

FAME, MODA, ACCESSORIES THE SHOW and CHILDREN’S CLUB will open with PROJECT WOMEN’S and ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, creating an engaging and all-encompassing marketplace experience for retailers. The show will run Sunday, January 6th and Monday, January 7th from 9am – 6pm and to Tuesday, January 8th from 9am – 4pm at the Jacob Javits Center.

@ProjectWomens | #AccessorieCircuit | @WWDMagic | #FameShow @AccessoriesTheShow |#AccessoriesTheShow | @ChildrensClub

For more information about the NY Women’s January Show please visit: https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens-1

About Informa Exhibitions | Informa Exhibitions, the global exhibitions division of Informa PLC, enables communities across the globe to engage, experience and do business by providing them with powerful platforms to connect across key regions and market verticals. Industry insight, coupled with an innovative and customer first approach, provides Informa Exhibitions’ customers and partners with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets, both digitally and face-to-face, 365 days of the year.

About Informa | Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Press Contact: PR Consulting | Jess Diah | Jdiah@prconsulting.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c3b7578-382c-4645-b537-e074db4bd3b2

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8e1b1177-68f8-4e4a-ad6b-fa5e2032734f