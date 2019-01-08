January 8th, 2019: Wayne Bank Promotes Frank Sislo to Vice President

For Immediate Release
Wayne Bank Promotes Frank Sislo to Vice President
Honesdale, Pa - Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Wayne Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Sislo to Vice
President.
According to Mr. Critelli, "Frank is a valuable member of the Wayne Bank
Lending team and is highly deserving of this special recognition. His knowledge,
experience, and leadership keeps our Consumer Lending department running
efficiently. His dedication and performance have contributed to our
organization's success, and it is with great pleasure that I announce this
promotion."
Frank joined the Bank in February of 2012 and currently serves as the
Consumer Lending Manager. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Operations
Management from the University of Scranton and has over 13 years of consumer
lending experience. Frank resides in Honesdale with his family, Jamie, Breydon,
and Addison. During his spare time, he enjoys taking family vacations and
cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving
Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with
Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the
NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.ac
