January 8th, 2019: Wayne Bank Promotes Frank Sislo to Vice President

Wayne Bank Promotes Frank Sislo to Vice President

Honesdale, Pa - Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Wayne Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Sislo to Vice

President.

According to Mr. Critelli, "Frank is a valuable member of the Wayne Bank

Lending team and is highly deserving of this special recognition. His knowledge,

experience, and leadership keeps our Consumer Lending department running

efficiently. His dedication and performance have contributed to our

organization's success, and it is with great pleasure that I announce this

promotion."

Frank joined the Bank in February of 2012 and currently serves as the

Consumer Lending Manager. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Operations

Management from the University of Scranton and has over 13 years of consumer

lending experience. Frank resides in Honesdale with his family, Jamie, Breydon,

and Addison. During his spare time, he enjoys taking family vacations and

cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along with

Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.ac

