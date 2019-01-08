Log in
January 8th, 2019: Wayne Bank Promotes Ronald DePasquale to Facilities Officer

01/08/2019

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Promotes Ronald DePasquale to Facilities Officer

Honesdale, Pa - Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Wayne Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Ronald DePasquale to

Facilities Officer.

"I am so pleased to announce this promotion," stated Mr. Critelli. "Ron's strong leadership, organizational, and project management skills will be an asset as he oversees our facilities department in this expanded role. He is a dedicated and conscientious individual, and well deserving of this promotion."

Ron joined the Bank in October of 1998 and has held several titles during his tenure. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea for 18 months, and holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from East

Stroudsburg University. During his spare time, he enjoys playing pool in several local pool leagues.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving

Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Lackawanna Counties in Pennsylvania, along withDelaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the

NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol- NWFL.ac

###

Norwood Financial Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
