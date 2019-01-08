January 8th, 2019: Wayne Bank Promotes Wendy Olsen to Assistant Manager

For Immediate Release

Contact: Julie Kuen, Vice President Email:julie.kuen@waynebank.comPhone: (570) 253-8549

Wayne Bank Promotes Wendy Olsen to Assistant Manager

Honesdale, Pa - Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of

Wayne Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Wendy Olsen to Assistant

Manager of the Milford Community Office.

According to Mr. Critelli, "I am so pleased to announce this promotion.

Wendy's experience, leadership, and outstanding customer service will benefit

both the customers and employees of the Milford Community Office in her new

position."

Wendy joined the Bank in October of 2015 and, prior to this promotion, served as Branch Specialist for the Milford Community Office. She has over 10 years of banking experience and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Tourism from

Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral (ESPOL) in Ecuador. Wendy resides in

Milford with her husband and daughter, Carmen, and enjoys shopping, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

