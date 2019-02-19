January Table Games Revenue Rose Nearly 4.75% Over Last Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Figures released and posted today by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on its web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov, report that table games revenue for January 2019 was $74,409,695, an increase of 4.75% over January of last year when revenue was $71,032,273.

The Board also reported that when combining January's table games revenue with the earlier reported increase in January's slot machine revenue, total gaming revenue increased by 2% compared to January of last year.

The report also displays tax revenue from table games play during January in which the total amount was $11,950,299* with an average of 1,279 tables in daily operation statewide.

Gross table games revenue at each of the casinos for January 2019 and January 2018 along with a similar comparison for total casino gaming revenue are in the following tables:

Casino January 2019

Table Games

Revenue January 2018

Table Games

Revenue % Change Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $18,033,328 $18,125,762 -0.51% Parx Casino $16,330,502 $14,638,273 11.56% SugarHouse Casino $11,812,992 $10,827,635 9.10% Rivers Casino $6,948,728 $5,820,242 19.39% Harrah's Philadelphia $5,048,002 $5,513,122 -8.44% The Meadows Casino $3,777,027 $1,518,994 148.65% Valley Forge Casino Resort $3,308,208 $3,689,303 -10.33% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $2,818,045 $2,912,561 -3.25% Mount Airy Casino Resort $2,693,825 $3,266,639 -17.54% Mohegan Sun Pocono $2,193,434 $3,149,599 -30.36% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,130,533 $1,212,307 -6.75% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $315,070 $357,836 -11.95% Statewide Total $74,409,695 $71,032,273 4.75%

Casino January 2019

Total Gaming

Revenue January 2018

Total Gaming

Revenue % Change Parx Casino $49,502,912 $45,598,476 8.56% Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem $39,373,454 $41,130,613 -4.27% Rivers Casino $30,329,987 $26,899,215 12.75% SugarHouse Casino $26,424,143 $24,715,523 6.91% Harrah's Philadelphia $20,615,483 $21,249,243 -2.98% The Meadows Casino $19,154,233 $16,372,497 16.99% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $17,957,129 $18,286,779 -1.80% Mohegan Sun Pocono $16,373,752 $18,736,824 -12.61% Mount Airy Casino Resort $12,534,176 $13,916,469 -9.93% Valley Forge Casino Resort $11,278,612 $10,419,955 8.24% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $8,768,740 $9,109,070 -3.74% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $1,939,226 $2,392,736 -18.95% Statewide Total $254,251,845 $248,827,400 2.18%



*Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, including sports wagering offered currently at six locations. The oversight also includes other new gaming initiatives, expected to be launched in the coming months, which were created through Act 42 of 2017, an amendment to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

