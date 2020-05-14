Log in
Japan April wholesale prices fall 2.3 percent year-on-year

05/14/2020 | 07:54pm EDT
A man chooses goods underneath banners notifying the rise in the national sales tax at a store in Tokyo

Japanese wholesale prices fell

2.3 percent in the year to April, Bank of Japan data showed on Friday.

The fall in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 1.6 percent annual

decrease and follows a 0.4 percent annual decrease in March.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 2.5 percent from a year earlier.

