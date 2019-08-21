Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall - flash PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 08:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Employee works at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese manufacturing activity shrank for a fourth straight month in August as export orders fell at a sharper pace, a preliminary business survey showed on Thursday.

But services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly two years, suggesting resilient domestic demand is continuing to offset some of the strong external pressures on the economy.

The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 49.5 from a final 49.4 in the previous month, but stayed below the 50.0 threshold that separates contraction from expansion for a fourth month.

Factory output and total new orders contracted again, though at a slightly more moderate pace than in July.

Other key activity gauges in the PMI report offered a mixed picture. Employment expanded, while the backlog of work index rose to an eight-month high, though it remained in contraction.

A separate survey showed Japanese service activity expanded. That, in turn, helped lift a composite PMI index that includes both manufacturing and services.

The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Services PMI climbed to 53.4 in August, from a final 51.8 in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, and the highest level since October 2017.

"Solid growth seen in GDP so far this year could stretch into the third quarter, providing a timely boost before the fourth quarter, which is likely to be adversely impacted by the consequences of a sales tax hike," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

The growth seen in the services sector was in line with GDP figures released this month that showed the world's third-largest economy grew an annualised 1.8% in the second quarter largely thanks to robust household consumption and business investment. [nL4N2541DG]

If sustained, solid growth in services could help offset external pressure on the export-reliant economy, which has been hit by weak global demand and the U.S.-China trade war.

Japan's exports slipped for an eight month in July, dragged down by China-bound shipments of car parts and semiconductor production equipment, [nL4N25B20T]

Separately, Japanese manufacturers' confidence turned negative for the first time since April 2013, the Reuters Tankan survey showed. [nT9N241024]

The Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI advanced to 51.7 from 50.6 the previous month.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD -0.02% 65.13 Delayed Quote.35.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pJapan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks
RE
09:20pDollar holds gains after Fed minutes temper rate cut expectations
RE
09:19pJapan says gaps remain with U.S. on trade after 'very tough' talks
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pUK employers' pay deals hit 10-year high - XpertHR
RE
08:36pJapan August manufacturing shrinks for fourth month as export orders fall - flash PMI
RE
08:32pAsia shares find support, still waiting on stimulus
RE
08:09pMayor Bill de Blasio Offers to Help Iconic Pizzeria
DJ
08:08pOptions Dwindle to Boost U.S. Economic Growth
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
2Canada's Pembina Pipeline makes storage play with $3.3 billion Kinder Morgan deal
3CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Confere..
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : confirms licence renewal for Malaysian plant
5RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD : RUMBLE RESOURCES LTD (ASX:RTR) 14 High Priority Targets and New Mineralisation Style

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group