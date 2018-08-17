Japan CMO/CDMO Market Overview 2018 - Regulations, Market Size, Major Players, and Future Prospects

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Overview of Japanese CMO/CDMO Market - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report is an overview of Japanese CMO (contract manufacturing organization) CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) market. The reader will get insights into related regulations, market size, major players, and future prospects in this market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Definition of CMO/CDMO



3. Laws and Regulations Related to CMOs



4. Main Industry Group



5. CMO Market Scale



6. CMO Market Share



7. Main CMOs



8. Nipro Pharma



9. Bushu Pharmaceuticals



10. Teikoku Seiyaku



11. CMIC CMO



12. Catalent Japan



13. Patheon



14. Saltigo/Lanxess



15. Other CMOs



16. Outsourcing Trend from Pharma



17. Trend of pharmas' selling/closing Factories



18. Market Entry from Generic Firms



19. Market Entry from Drug makers



20. OEM? CMO?



21. CMO is profitable enough?



22. Why non-Japanese CDMO have had low presence in Japan?



23. Shift to biopharmaceuticals



24. Future Prospects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4g2lks/japan_cmocdmo?w=12



