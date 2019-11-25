Japan, China agree to key step towards resumption of Japanese beef exports - Motegi
11/25/2019 | 01:31am EST
Japan and China have signed an animal health and quarantine agreement, a key step towards the resumption of Japanese beef exports to its Asian neighbour, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.
Motegi was speaking to reporters after a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
Beijing has banned Japanese beef imports since an outbreak of mad-cow disease in 2001.
