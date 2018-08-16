Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market by Disease Indication and End-User - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Japan
Japan is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines.
Japan, at 84 years, has one of the highest life expectancies in the
world. Currently, both PPSV-23 and PCV-13 are available for the elderly
for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae-related diseases. Despite
these two vaccines being made available for the elderly, the national
immunization program launched for these aged 65 and older as on October
1, 2014, only subsidized PPSV-23. Japan has frequently reported low
incidence of Meningococcal disease, and therefore the disease is not
considered a high health care priority.
Japan is projected to be a stable market for conjugate vaccines during
the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in
consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure
and modernization of healthcare infrastructure will drive the Japan
market for conjugate vaccines. Japan, with the highest life expectancy
out of all other countries in the world, has its old population creating
demand for adult conjugate vaccines.
Although the health situation in Japan is among the best in the world,
there is still a significant gap to be filled, with regard to the use of
vaccines to prevent severe infections. This gap has major implications
for public health, both in Japan and other countries since Japan is
cited as a source for infectious diseases to countries that have those
diseases under better control through vaccination. There is also a need
to organize an efficient immunization program, due to the limited
resources for health care. Under-reporting, lack of awareness and focus
on meningococcal disease are some of the major threats.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Japan Major Segment Overview - by Disease Indication
Chapter 4. Japan Major Segment Overview - by End-User
Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
Pfizer Inc.
-
Merck & Co.
-
Novartis
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
CSL Limited
-
Bharat Biotech
-
Biological E. Limited
-
Serum Institute of Japan
