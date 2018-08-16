Log in
Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market by Disease Indication and End-User - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 05:58pm CEST

The "Japan Conjugate Vaccine Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan is one of the most prominent markets of conjugate vaccines.

Japan, at 84 years, has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. Currently, both PPSV-23 and PCV-13 are available for the elderly for the prevention of Streptococcus pneumoniae-related diseases. Despite these two vaccines being made available for the elderly, the national immunization program launched for these aged 65 and older as on October 1, 2014, only subsidized PPSV-23. Japan has frequently reported low incidence of Meningococcal disease, and therefore the disease is not considered a high health care priority.

Japan is projected to be a stable market for conjugate vaccines during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure and modernization of healthcare infrastructure will drive the Japan market for conjugate vaccines. Japan, with the highest life expectancy out of all other countries in the world, has its old population creating demand for adult conjugate vaccines.

Although the health situation in Japan is among the best in the world, there is still a significant gap to be filled, with regard to the use of vaccines to prevent severe infections. This gap has major implications for public health, both in Japan and other countries since Japan is cited as a source for infectious diseases to countries that have those diseases under better control through vaccination. There is also a need to organize an efficient immunization program, due to the limited resources for health care. Under-reporting, lack of awareness and focus on meningococcal disease are some of the major threats.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Japan Major Segment Overview - by Disease Indication

Chapter 4. Japan Major Segment Overview - by End-User

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • CSL Limited
  • Bharat Biotech
  • Biological E. Limited
  • Serum Institute of Japan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9mm7kx/japan_conjugate?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
