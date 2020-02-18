Log in
Japan Dec. core machinery orders fall 12.5% month-over-month - government

02/18/2020 | 07:48pm EST

Japan's core machinery orders fell 12.5% in December from the previous month, dropping more than expected, government data showed on Wednesday.

The month-on-month fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 9.0% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office forecast that core orders will fall 5.2% in January-March, after declining 2.1% in the previous quarter.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, slipped 3.5% in December, versus a 1.3% drop seen by economists.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/1912juchu-e.html https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/1911juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

