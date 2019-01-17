Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Japan December core consumer inflation slows, adds to BOJ's challenge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 06:48pm EST
Woman walks outside a shop in a shopping district in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's annual core consumer inflation slowed in December for the second straight month in a further sign of the growing challenge faced by the central bank in achieving its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

The data comes ahead of the Bank of Japan's rate review next week, where the nine-member board is seen cutting its price forecasts as recent falls in oil costs weigh on inflation.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food costs, rose 0.7 percent in December from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month's 0.9 percent gain.

It compared with a median market forecast for a 0.8 percent gain and was the slowest pace of increase in seven months.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.3 percent in December from a year earlier.

Stubbornly low inflation has forced the BOJ to maintain a radical stimulus programme despite the rising costs, such as the hit to financial institutions' profits from years of low rates.

Japan's economy shrank in the third quarter of last year and some analysts suspect that any rebound in October-December may have been weaker than initially expected, as trade protectionism and slowing global demand hurt business sentiment.

Many BOJ policymakers are wary of ramping up stimulus, though external shocks could force the central bank to pull the trigger if the economy is at risk of sliding into recession, analysts say.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pOil prices edge up as OPEC says its crude output fell sharply in December
RE
07:35pAsia stocks gain on hopes for eased U.S.-China tension
RE
07:34pOil recoups some losses, but trade and supply worries dominate
RE
07:30pStocks rise on trade optimism, pound strengthens
RE
07:22pConsumer giants spurn risks to chase online subscribers
RE
07:20pECB rate hike to be delayed as recession risks rise again - Reuters poll
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:53pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Flags 1st Half Hit From Disposals, Currency Swing
DJ
06:48pJapan December core consumer inflation slows, adds to BOJ's challenge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3PPG INDUSTRIES : TRIAN TO SKIP PPG BOARD CHALLENGE AFTER NEW COMMITMENTS: sources
4WESTJET AIRLINES LTD. : WESTJET AIRLINES : enters global era with Dreamliner arrival
5TECHTARGET INC : TECHTARGET : ABM Year in Review—TechTarget's Top 10 account-based marketing resources i..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.