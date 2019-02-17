Japan December core machinery orders down 0.1 percent month-on-month

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than the median estimate for a 1.1 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and from electric power utilities, will fall 1.8 percent in January-March after declining 4.2 percent in October-December.

http://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/1812juchu-e.html

