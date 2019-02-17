Log in
Japan December core machinery orders down 0.1 percent month-on-month

02/17/2019 | 07:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Heavy machineries are seen next to a subway train at a construction site in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.1 percent in December from the previous month, government data showed on Monday.

The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a good indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, was less than the median estimate for a 1.1 percent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Cabinet Office have forecast that core orders, which exclude those of ships and from electric power utilities, will fall 1.8 percent in January-March after declining 4.2 percent in October-December.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

