Japan Excellent : 24th Period Financial Results and Forecasts

08/16/2018 | 10:11am CEST

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Hidehiko Ogawa, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hidehiko Ogawa, President Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept. TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

For Immediate Release For Translation Purposes Only

August 16, 2018

Japan Excellent, Inc. Reports 24th Period Financial Results

(From January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018)

This financial report has been prepared in accordance with Japanese accounting standards and the Japanese national law. Figures have been rounded down to the nearest one million yen.

1. Operating Results

24th Period Ended

June 30, 2018

23rd Period Ended December 31, 2017

Total revenues

10,535 million yen

11,085 million yen

Operating income

4,025 million yen

4,519 million yen

Ordinary income

3,340 million yen

3,701 million yen

Net income

3,339 million yen

3,700 million yen

Return on equity

2.3%

2.6%

Return on assets

1.2%

1.3%

Ordinary income to Operating Revenue ratio

31.7%

33.4%

2. Distributions

24th Period Ended

June 30, 2018

23rd Period Ended December 31, 2017

Distribution per unit

2,800 yen

2,670 yen

Total distribution

3,655 million yen

3,486 million yen

Distributions in excess of earnings per unit

0 yen

0 yen

Total distributions in excess

0 million yen

0 million yen

Payout ratio

109.5%

94.2%

Dividend ratio to net assets

2.5%

2.4%

3. Financial Situation

4.

24th Period Ended

June 30, 2018

23rd Period Ended December 31, 2017

Total assets

285,008 million yen

282,197 million yen

Net assets

143,786 million yen

143,933 million yen

Capital ratio

50.5%

51.0%

Net assets per unit

110,122 yen

110,234 yen

Cash Flow

24th Period Ended

June 30, 2018

23rd Period Ended December 31, 2017

Cash flow from operating activities

9,920 million yen

29,599 million yen

Cash flow from investing activities

(4,733) million yen

(9,330) million yen

Cash flow from financing activities

480 million yen

(18,859)million yen

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

29,258 million yen

23,591 million yen

5. Forecasts

25th Period Ended December 31, 2018

26th Period Ended

June 30, 2019

Total revenues

10,626 million yen

10,589 million yen

Operating income

4,274 million yen

4,293 million yen

Ordinary income

3,591 million yen

3,657 million yen

Net income

3,590 million yen

3,656 million yen

Distribution per unit

2,750 yen

2,800 yen

Distribution in excess of earnings per unit

0 yen

- yen

Assumption of Forecasts

1. Total Number of Outstanding Investment Units 1,305,700units

Disclaimer

This news release was prepared solely for the convenience of and reference by investors and neither corresponds to the original Japanese documents nor is it intended to constitute a disclosure document. The Japanese language Kessan-Tanshin should always be referred to as originals of this document.

English terms for Japanese legal, accounting, tax, and business concepts used herein may not be precisely identical to the concepts of the equivalent Japanese terms. With respect to any and all terms herein, the original Japanese documents will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

The financial statements are a translation of the audited financial statements that were prepared in accordance with generally accepted principles in Japan which may materially differ in certain respects from generally accepted accounting principles and practices in other jurisdictions.

Certain provisions of this document contain forward-looking statements and information. We base these statements on our beliefs as well as our assumptions based solely on certain limited information currently available to us. Because these statements reflect our current views concerning future events, these statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and there are certain important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the general economy, market conditions, financial markets including the performance of the real estate market, interest rate fluctuations, competition with our properties, and the impact of changing regulations or taxation.

(End)

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website : www.excellent-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 08:10:09 UTC
