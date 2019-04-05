Log in
Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Improvement of Assessment Rank in DBJ Green Building Certification

04/05/2019 | 02:52am EDT

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

April 5, 2019

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Hidehiko Ogawa, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hidehiko Ogawa, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Improvement of Assessment Rank in DBJ Green Building Certification

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that the assessment rank of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY, an owned property, improved as a result of reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification.

1.Assessment Rank Reacquired in DBJ Green Building Certification

The assessment rank of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY was previously "3 Stars" (assessment of the entire building), and the assessment rank for the office portion improved from "3 Stars" to "4 Stars" as a result of improvement in disaster prevention performance through the installation of an earthquake damage assessment system and environmental consideration through the adoption of LED lighting (Note).

(Note) As for the residential portion, the high-spec facilities and residential services were highly evaluated and the portion newly acquired the highest rating of "5 Stars" on March 29, 2019. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green

Building Certification" dated March 29, 2019.

HAMARIKYU INTERCITY

Assessment Rank

(Office portion)

Before reacquisition

After reacquisition

(★★★)

(★★★★)

Properties with excellent

Properties with exceptionally high

environmental & social awareness

environmental & social awareness

(Assessment Points in Certification)

· Consideration given to the environment through adoption of equipment with high energy-saving performance such as LED lighting, Low-E glass and lighting with motion sensors.

· Excellent disaster prevention performance of the building with an earthquake damage assessment system, emergency generator capable of continuous operation in the event of disasters, backup power supply installation space for tenants, water tank installed for disaster situations, damping brace, etc.

· High-performance security such as a non-stop interlocking system for the elevator and access control using IC card readers.

1

2.Status of Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

As of the date of this release, JEI has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification for 11 properties (68.9% based on book value as of the end of the fiscal period ended December 2018) among 31 owned properties (including one land with leasehold interest).

Property Name

Certification

AKASAKA INTERCITY

AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR

(★★★★★)

Properties with the best environmental & social awareness

Residential portion

HAMARIKYU INTERCITY

Office portion

Mansard Daikanyama

(★★★★)

Properties with exceptionally high environmental & social awareness

Nisseki Yokohama Building

Omori Bellport D

Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building

Musashikosugi Tower Place

(★★★)

Properties with excellent environmental & social awareness

Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building

Kowa Kawasaki Nishiguchi Building

Shiba 2-Chome Building

(★★)

Properties with high environmental & social awareness

3.Future Initiatives of JEI

JEI and the asset management company retained by JEI will work to reduce the environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a sustainable society as a basic policy. We will continue to improve energy use efficiency, disaster prevention and security performance as well as convenience and comfort of tenants at owned buildings while cooperating with property management companies, etc.

(Reference) Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

The DBJ Green Building Certification System (the "System") is a system developed by Development Bank of Japan, Inc. (DBJ) in April 2011 to recognize and support buildings with environmental and social awareness ("Green Buildings"). It supports environmental initiatives by evaluating/certifying buildings that are socially and economically sought, based on comprehensive evaluation taking into account the subject building's responses to various stakeholders including disaster prevention and consideration for communities as well as its environmental performance.

Please refer to the following for more information on the System. Website operated jointly by DBJ and JREI: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

(End)

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: www.excellent-reit.co.jp/eng/

2

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 06:51:07 UTC
