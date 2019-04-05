Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Improvement of Assessment Rank in DBJ Green Building Certification

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

April 5, 2019

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Hidehiko Ogawa, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hidehiko Ogawa, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Improvement of Assessment Rank in DBJ Green Building Certification

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that the assessment rank of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY, an owned property, improved as a result of reacquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification.

1.Assessment Rank Reacquired in DBJ Green Building Certification

The assessment rank of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY was previously "3 Stars" (assessment of the entire building), and the assessment rank for the office portion improved from "3 Stars" to "4 Stars" as a result of improvement in disaster prevention performance through the installation of an earthquake damage assessment system and environmental consideration through the adoption of LED lighting (Note).

(Note) As for the residential portion, the high-spec facilities and residential services were highly evaluated and the portion newly acquired the highest rating of "5 Stars" on March 29, 2019. For details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green

Building Certification" dated March 29, 2019.

HAMARIKYU INTERCITY Assessment Rank (Office portion) Before reacquisition After reacquisition (★★★) (★★★★) Properties with excellent Properties with exceptionally high environmental & social awareness environmental & social awareness

(Assessment Points in Certification)

· Consideration given to the environment through adoption of equipment with high energy-saving performance such as LED lighting, Low-E glass and lighting with motion sensors.

· Excellent disaster prevention performance of the building with an earthquake damage assessment system, emergency generator capable of continuous operation in the event of disasters, backup power supply installation space for tenants, water tank installed for disaster situations, damping brace, etc.

· High-performance security such as a non-stop interlocking system for the elevator and access control using IC card readers.

