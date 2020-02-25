Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 0 02/25/2020 | 08:33pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 February 17, 2020 Name of Listed Company: TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 4634 URL: https://schd.toyoinkgroup.com Representative: Katsumi Kitagawa, President, CEO Contact: Hiroya Aoyama, Senior Managing Director, CFO Tel: +81-3-3272-5731 Scheduled date of ordinary shareholders' meeting: March 26, 2020 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments: March 27, 2020 Scheduled date of submission of financial report: March 26, 2020 Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes Financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts) (Amounts of less than million yen are omitted.) 1. Consolidated business results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Business results (cumulative totals) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Year ended Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 2019 279,892 -3.6 13,174 -13.8 13,847 -10.3 8,509 -28.2 December 2018 290,208 - 15,276 - 15,429 - 11,847 - (Note) Comprehensive income: December 2019 -10,675 million yen (-%) December 2018 -2,441 million yen (-%) Year ended Profit per share Profit per share Return on equity Ordinary profit/ Operating profit/ (Basic) (Diluted) Total assets Net sales Yen Yen % % % December 2019 145.72 145.44 3.9 3.7 4.7 December 2018 202.93 202.60 5.4 4.1 5.3 (Note) Equity in earnings of associated companies: December 2019 -37 million yen December 2018 65 million yen The Company conducted a consolidation of common stock at the ratio of five to one (5:1) effective as of July 1, 2018. In this regard, the basic profit per share, the diluted profit per share and net assets per share in (2) Financial position are calculated on the assumption that the said stock consolidation was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

The Company changed its fiscal year-end from March 31 to December 31 as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Because of this change, the increase-decrease rates from the previous fiscal year were not presented because the period covered by the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) and the period covered by the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017), which would be used for comparison, are different. (2) Financial position Year ended Total assets Net assets Net worth/Total assets Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen December 2019 376,130 226,892 58.3 3,757.35 December 2018 371,610 221,091 57.6 3,668.36 (Note) Net worth: December 2019 219,439 million yen December 2018 214,170 million yen The Company adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, and the values for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 are those after the said Standard, etc. is applied retrospectively. (3) Consolidated cash flow condition Year ended Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Balance of cash and operating activities investing activities financing activities cash equivalents Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen December 2019 19,673 -10,404 -6,247 53,765 December 2018 19,197 -10,828 -5,695 50,958 2. Dividends Dividends per share Dividends total Dividend Dividends/ payout ratio Net assets End of Q1 End of Q2 End of Q3 Year-end Annual (annual) (consolidated) (consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % December 2018 - 8.00 - 45.00 - 4,962 41.9 2.3 December 2019 - 45.00 - 45.00 90.00 5,255 61.8 2.4 December 2020 - 45.00 - 45.00 90.00 52.6 (Forecast) For the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, the amount considering the impact of the said stock consolidation is stated, and the specific total annual dividends are not stated, with only "-" stated. The annual dividend per share recalculated based on standards after the stock consolidation is 85 yen for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 3. Forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) (Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full-year 290,000 3.6 15,000 13.9 15,500 11.9 10,000 17.5 171.22 * Notes: (1) Important changes of subsidiaries during the term (changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation): No (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies due to the modification in accounting methods: Yes (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i): Yes (iii) Changes in accounting estimates: Yes (iv) Restatement: No (3) Number of shares issued (ordinary shares) Numbers of shares issued (including treasury shares): December 2019: 60,621,744 shares December 2018: 60,621,744 shares Numbers of treasury shares at the end of the terms: December 2019: 2,218,965 shares December 2018: 2,238,409 shares Average numbers of shares issued during the terms (consolidated accumulation periods): December 2019: 58,394,607 shares December 2018: 58,384,130 shares The Company conducted a consolidation of common stock at the ratio of five to one (5:1) effective as of July 1, 2018. In this regard, the average numbers of shares issued during the terms are calculated on the assumption that the said stock consolidation was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Reference: Financial summary (non-consolidated) (Amounts of less than million yen are omitted.) Non-consolidated business results for the year ended December 31, 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Results of operations (Percentages show year-on-year rates.) Year ended Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % December 2019 17,514 -14.5 6,881 -34.7 8,005 -31.9 8,722 6.5 December 2018 20,473 - 10,543 - 11,751 - 8,188 - Year ended Profit per share (Basic) Profit per share (Diluted) Yen Yen December 2019 149.37 149.09 December 2018 140.24 140.02 The Company conducted a consolidation of common stock at the ratio of five to one (5:1) effective as of July 1, 2018. In this regard, the basic profit per share, the diluted profit per share and net assets per share in (2) Financial position (non-consolidated) are calculated on the assumption that the said stock consolidation was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

The Company changed its fiscal year-end from March 31 to December 31 as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Because of this change, the increase-decrease rates from the previous fiscal year were not presented because the period covered by the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) and the period covered by the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (from April 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017), which would be used for comparison, are different. (2) Financial position Year ended Total assets Net assets Net worth/Total assets Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen December 2019 253,642 179,278 70.6 3,065.15 December 2018 247,859 173,110 69.7 2,960.81 (Note) Net worth: December 2019 179,013 million yen December 2018 172,861 million yen The Company adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, and the values for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 are those after the said Standard, etc. is applied retrospectively.

These financial results are not subject to audits by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanations about the proper use of financial forecasts and other important notes The above forecasts are based on the information available on the date these materials are released and incorporate assumptions about uncertainties that may affect future earnings. The forecasts do not constitute an assurance that the Company promises to achieve the earnings. Actual earnings could differ materially from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. For notes about assumptions of earnings forecasts and the use of earnings forecasts, refer to "(4) Future prospects" of "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc." on page 5 of the accompanying materials. Supplementary documents for financial results will be posted on the Company's website on February 17, 2020 (Monday). The Company will hold a financial results briefing for investors as follows. Reference materials for financial results and forecasts used in the briefing will be posted on the Company's website after the close of the briefing.

- February 20, 2020 (Thursday): Briefing for institutional investors and security analysts. Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ......................................................................................................................... 2 (1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.................................................. 2 (2) Overview of financial position during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 .......................................... 4 (3) Overview of cash flow during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 ....................................................... 4 (4) Future prospects .............................................................................................................................................. 5 2. Group Overview........................................................................................................................................................ 6 3. Management Policy................................................................................................................................................... 8 (1) Basic management policy ............................................................................................................................... 8 (2) Medium- to long-term management strategy .................................................................................................. 8 (3) Our challenges ................................................................................................................................................ 8 4. Basic Position on the Selection of Accounting Standards......................................................................................... 9 5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes........................................................................................... 10 (1) Consolidated balance sheet ........................................................................................................................... 10 (2) Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income ....................... 12 (3) Consolidated statements of changes in equity............................................................................................... 14 (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows ......................................................................................................... 16 (5) Explanatory notes to consolidated financial statements ................................................................................ 17 (Notes on assumption of going business)...................................................................................................... 17 (Basic and important matters in preparing the consolidated financial statements) ....................................... 17 (Changes in accounting policies) .................................................................................................................. 19 (Changes in accounting policies that are difficult to differentiate from changes in accounting-based estimates) ...................................................................................................................................................... 19 (Changes in presentation methods) ............................................................................................................... 19 (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) ........................................................................................................... 20 (Notes to consolidated statements of income)............................................................................................... 22 (Notes to consolidated statements of comprehensive income)...................................................................... 23 (Notes to consolidated statements of changes in equity)............................................................................... 24 (Notes to consolidated statements of cash flows) ......................................................................................... 25 (Segment information, etc.) .......................................................................................................................... 25 (Per share information) ................................................................................................................................. 28 (Important subsequent events) ...................................................................................................................... 28 6. Other ....................................................................................................................................................................... 28 (1) Management turnover ................................................................................................................................... 28 1 1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (1) Overview of operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Million yen) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent December 2019 279,892 13,174 13,847 8,509 Growth rate (%) -3.6 -13.8 -10.3 -28.2 December 2018 290,208 15,276 15,429 11,847 During the fiscal year under review, the global economy showed a further slowdown in China, among other countries, associated with trade friction between the United States and China and the increasing political risk, although growth continued mainly in the United States. Japan also experienced growing deterioration in business confidence, reflecting the impact of the global economy, the consumption tax hike and poor weather conditions. Despite this business environment, the Toyo Ink Group operated its business activities in line with the following three policies of the fiscal year under review. Under the first policy of "developing new businesses and providing value that captures changes in the market and customer needs," the Group viewed changes in the market and environment as opportunities, stepped up the development of new products and new businesses, and took on many challenges to provide new value. In the Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business, the Group achieved both high grade technology and price competitiveness in the materials for LCD color filters segment, and grew sales to China, its largest market. Similarly, in the functional materials segment, the Group expanded its track record in areas such as high-performance dispersants in materials for lithium-ion batteries and pigment dispersants for inkjet inks. In the Polymers and Coatings Related Business, sales of adhesives for use in displays and lithium ion batteries and coating materials for use in 5G high-speed communication systems grew and the Group also made progress developing and expanding sales of eco-friendly can coatings and biomass adhesives. In addition, the Group conducted various demonstration experiments with an eye to commercializing sensor systems as a solution proposal business in the future. In the Packaging Materials Related Business, the Group sought improved performance and increased sales of ecofriendly inks such as biomass and water-based inks in Japan and overseas countries. Meanwhile, the Group also pushed ahead with the development of deinking and delaminating technologies and products aiming to establish groundbreaking recycling systems for plastic containers and packaging. In the Printing and Information Related Business, the Group launched new products such as ink for web rotary offset presses that improves printing performance and UV biomass ink for labels and also pursued improved performance and global sales expansion of inkjet inks for digital printing. Under the second policy of "leading the market with leading-edge technology by fundamentally reviewing the supply chains, the product structure, and manufacturing processes and procedures at bases in Japan and overseas as a manufacturing company," the Group expanded manufacturing facilities in Japan for products with growth potential such as adhesives and dispersants and manufacturing facilities in Europe and China for inkjet inks. The Group's first factory in Myanmar was also completed and started running. In addition, the Group set up a sales company in Morocco and also stepped up marketing activities in anticipation of Africa's economic growth. Meanwhile, in the offset printing inks and newspaper ink business in Japan where the market is shrinking as a result of the progress of digitalization, the Group made a start on improving the efficiency of its business structure to withstand the decline in demand and forming alliances with other companies in the same industry. Furthermore, in response to persistently high prices for raw materials, the Group switched to formulations using alternative raw materials and also conducted research to innovate manufacturing methods. Under the third policy of "reforming the culture, personnel system and operations so as to be willing to change and encourage challenges," the Group focused on the establishment of an efficient production structure utilizing sensors and data science and on the improvement of productivity of operations utilizing RPA (Robotic Process Automation). The Group also made revisions to its personnel system as a result of reviewing its evaluation system and working styles and lay the foundations for a climate that encourages challenges. However, the market for high-performance products such as smartphones remained weak, associated with the prolonged trade friction between the United States and China, and raw materials prices remained high. As a result, net sales for the fiscal year under review declined to 279,892 million yen (down 3.6% year on year), and profit also fell with operating profit of 13,174 million yen (down 13.8% year on year), ordinary profit of 13,847 million yen (down 10.3% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 8,509 million yen (down 28.2% year on year). 2 Results by segment are as follows. (Million yen) Net sales Operating profit Previous Term under Change (%) Previous Term under Change (%) term review term review Colorants and Functional Materials 74,660 67,400 -9.7 5,329 3,386 -36.4 Related Business Polymers and Coatings Related 66,099 65,887 -0.3 6,035 6,013 -0.4 Business Packaging Materials Related Business 68,047 68,071 0.0 1,491 3,058 105.0 Printing and Information Related 79,378 76,680 -3.4 931 314 -66.3 Business Other 7,228 7,291 0.9 1,481 424 -71.4 Subtotal 295,413 285,332 -3.4 15,269 13,197 -13.6 Adjustment -5,205 -5,439 - 6 -23 - Total consolidated 290,208 279,892 -3.6 15,276 13,174 -13.8 (i) Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business Sales of high-performance pigments and materials for LCD color filters did not grow much because utilization shrank, particularly among customers in Japan and South Korea that deal with high-definition products in particular, due to continued weak demand for smartphones and TV sets. Profits were also squeezed, with demand for the reduction of costs for parts and materials becoming stronger in China and Taiwan. Sales of commodity-type pigments, particularly those for printing inks for publications, continued to be weak, and those for automobile coatings also grew at a sluggish pace. The prices of raw materials, mainly caused by the supply shortage associated with environmental regulations, continued to rise, and an effort to offset such rises with higher sales prices was not enough to make up for the decline in profits. While sales of plastic colorants for containers continued to grow in Japan, sales of high-performance products such as plastic colorants for automobiles, construction materials and solar cells remained weak. In addition, sales of office equipment were sluggish in Southeast Asia. As a result, net sales in the overall Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business decreased to 67,400 million yen (down 9.7% year on year), and operating profit fell to 3,386 million yen (down 36.4% year on year). (ii) Polymers and Coatings Related Business In the functional films and tapes segment, both sales and operating profit grew at a sluggish pace in general due to the weak smartphone market and intensifying price competition in China and South Korea, although the Group advanced the development and sales of electromagnetic shielding films for high-speed communication and other products. In the adhesives segment, domestic sales of those for use in packaging remained firm, and sales of adhesives for use in lithium-ion batteries, particularly those for automobiles, expanded. In the overseas business, sales expansion advanced in China, Southeast Asia and Turkey. In the adhesive compounds segment, demand for those for labels remained strong, and sales of those for LCD polarization plates expanded. In the can coatings (finishes) segment, sales continued to be weak in Japan due to poor weather conditions from summer to autumn, although eco-friendly products expanded. As a result, net sales in the overall Polymers and Coatings Related Business slipped to 65,887 million yen (down 0.3% year on year), and operating profit fell to 6,013 million yen (down 0.4% year on year). (iii) Packaging Materials Related Business Although domestic sales of gravure inks for construction materials remained flat from the previous year, in addition to a continued fall in domestic demand for gravure inks for publication, sales of those for the packaging of food and drinks, mainly for private brands and convenience stores, remained firm. Above all, sales of biomass inks grew strongly. Overseas, sales of eco-friendly type products expanded in Southeast Asia and India, while sales did not grow much in China. Following a sharp rise in raw material prices from the previous fiscal year in Japan and overseas, the Group systematically promoted cost reductions and shifted some of the higher costs onto sales prices. In the gravure cylinder platemaking segment, sales were sluggish for packaging, but sales from precision plate-making related to electronics expanded. As a result, net sales of the overall Packaging Materials Related Business were mostly unchanged year on year, amounting to 68,071 million yen (up 0.0% year on year), and operating profit rose to 3,058 million yen (up 105.0% year on year). (iv) Printing and Information Related Business Given the shrinking domestic information-related print market associated with the progress of digitization, the Group strongly sought to optimize its business scale by product, facilitate collaboration with other companies in the same trade, and reduce costs in Japan, while bolstering sales overseas by expanding its global bases, which resulted in the advancement of sales expansion in 3 India and South America. In addition, the Group promoted sales expansion in the growing African market by establishing a sales company in Morocco. The development and sales expansion of highly sensitive UV ink using leading-edge technology and other products such as inkjet ink for on-demand printing also made progress. However, domestic demand for offset inks for the commercial printing of circulars and other materials, as well as existing information publications including newspapers and magazines, declined more than expected partly due to shortage of printing paper. In addition, the rising prices of raw materials, mainly due to the supply shortage associated with environmental regulations, also put a squeeze on profits. In this environment, the Group undertook revisions of sales prices. As a result, both net sales and operating profit in the overall Printing and Information Related Business decreased. Net sales amounted to 76,680 million yen (down 3.4% year on year) and operating profit was 314 million yen (down 66.3% year on year). (v) Other This segment covers businesses not included in the above segments and services provided mainly by TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Net sales increased to 7,291 million yen (up 0.9% year on year), but operating profit fell to 424 million yen (down 71.4% year on year) due to an increase in expenses for global system integration and retirement benefit expenses. (2) Overview of financial position during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Million yen) End of previous fiscal year End of fiscal year under review Change Total assets 371,610 376,130 4,520 Liabilities 150,518 149,237 -1,281 Net assets 221,091 226,892 5,801 The Company adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018), etc. at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, and in the details of financial position, a comparison with the previous consolidated fiscal year and an analysis are carried out using the values after the said Standard, etc. are applied retrospectively. Total assets at the end of the fiscal year under review stood at 376,130 million yen, up 4,520 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Liabilities were 149,237 million yen, down 1,281 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. Net assets came to 226,892 million yen, up 5,801 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. On the last day of the fiscal year under review, the exchange value of the yen rose above its level on the last day of the previous consolidated fiscal year. As a result, assets and liabilities held by overseas subsidiaries and foreign currency translation adjustments fell. In the meantime, investment securities and net defined benefit asset each increased, reflecting rising stock prices. As a result, deferred tax liabilities, valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and remeasurements of defined benefit plans also increased respectively. (3) Overview of cash flow during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (Million yen) Previous term Term under review Change Cash flows from operating activities 19,197 19,673 476 Cash flows from investing activities -10,828 -10,404 424 Cash flows from financing activities -5,695 -6,247 -551 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 50,958 53,765 2,806 Cash and cash equivalents ("cash") at the end of the fiscal year under review stood at 53,765 million yen, up 2,806 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Cash provided by operating activities stood at 19,673 million yen, up 476 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly reflecting an increase in cash flows due to the posting of profit before income taxes and a decrease in cash flows due to income taxes paid. Cash used in investment activities was 10,404 million yen, down 424 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, which mainly reflects the purchase of property, plant, and equipment. Cash used in financing activities stood at 6,247 million yen, up 551 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, primarily reflecting repayments of loans payable and cash dividends paid. 4 Trends in Group cash flows are as follows: Term ended Term ended Term ended Term ended March 2017 December 2017 December 2018 December 2019 Capital adequacy ratio (%) 57.9 58.5 57.6 58.3 Market value-based capital adequacy ratio (%) 43.0 51.4 38.4 41.4 Ratio of interest-bearing debt to cash flows (years) 2.8 3.3 3.1 3.0 Interest coverage ratio (times) 25.7 23.6 25.8 30.7 Capital adequacy ratio: Shareholders' equity / total assets Market value-based capital adequacy ratio: Market capitalization / total assets Ratio of interest-bearing debt to cash flows: Interest-bearing debt / cash flows Interest coverage ratio: Cash flows / interest payments (Notes) 1. Each indicator is calculated using consolidated financial data. Market capitalization is computed based on the number of shares issued excluding treasury shares. Cash flows denote cash flows from operating activities. Interest-bearing debt denotes all debts recorded in consolidated balance sheets that pay interest. Future prospects (Million yen) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Term ending December 2020 (forecast) 290,000 15,000 15,500 10,000 Term ended December 2019 279,892 13,174 13,847 8,509 Growth rate (%) 3.6 13.9 11.9 17.5 While a moderate recovery is expected to continue globally in the economic environment of the next fiscal year, fear of an economic slowdown is gradually growing, partly due to the impact of a novel coronavirus pneumonia. The Toyo Ink Group also expects that the harsh business environment with challenges such as the stubbornly high cost of raw materials, and forecasts that net sales will be 290.0 billion yen (growth rate of 3.6%), operating profit will be 15.0 billion yen (growth rate of 13.9%), ordinary profit will be 15.5 billion yen (growth rate of 11.9%), and profit attributable to owners of parent will be 10.0 billion yen (growth rate of 17.5%) as a result of taking measures to address the issues described on pages 8 and 9. 5 2. Group Overview The Group is constituted of the Company, 62 consolidated subsidiaries and 7 equity method affiliate companies. Business lines of the Group are as follows: Business line Major Business Major Company Domestic Toyocolor Co., Ltd., Toyo Visual Solutions Co., Ltd., and others Colorants and Organic pigments, processed pigments, Toyo Ink Compounds Corp., Toyo Ink Compounds Functional Materials plastic colorants, color filter materials Vietnam Co., Ltd., Zhuhai Toyocolor Co., Ltd., Related Business and others Overseas Toyo Advanced Science Taiwan Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink Europe Specialty Chemicals S.A., Hanil Toyo Co., Ltd., and others Can coatings, resins, adhesives, Domestic Toyochem Co., Ltd., Toyo-Morton, Ltd., Toyo ADL Polymers and Coatings adhesive compounds, coating Corp., and others Toyo Ink (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Toyo Ink Related Business materials, natural materials, medical Overseas Mfg. Co., Ltd., Sam Young Ink & Paint Mfg. Co., products and others Ltd., and others Domestic Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., and others Packaging Materials Gravure inks, flexographic inks, Toyochem Specialty Chemical Sdn. Bhd., PT. Toyo Related Business gravure cylinders and others Overseas Ink Indonesia, Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Toyo Printing Inks Inc., LioChem, Inc., and others Printing and Offset inks, metal printing inks, Domestic Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Matsui Chemical Co., Ltd., and printing machines, printing equipment, others Information Related Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd., Tianjin Toyo Ink Co., prepress systems, printing supplies Business Overseas Ltd., Toyo Ink Europe S.A., Toyo Ink America, ink-jet materials and others LLC, and others Sale of raw materials, service Domestic Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd., Toyo B-Net Co., Other Business provision, real estate rental business Ltd., and others management, holding company for Overseas TIPPS Pte. Ltd., Toyo Ink Far East Ltd., Toyo Ink subsidiaries and others International Corp., and others Toyo Ink Chushikoku Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink Hokkaido Sales Business Sales of products handled by the Group Domestic Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink Tohoku Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink companies Kyushu Co., Ltd., Toyo Ink Graphics Co., Ltd., and others Overseas Toyo Ink Asia Ltd. and others The Toyo Ink Group deals with Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., an affiliate of the Group, in finished goods and merchandise. 6 The organization chart is as follows: (Organization Chart) Customer Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., an affiliate of the Company Sales Company  Toyo Ink Chushikoku Co., Ltd.  Toyo Ink Asia Ltd.  Toyo Ink Hokkaido Co., Ltd.  Shanghai Toyo Ink. Co., Ltd.  Toyo Ink Tohoku Co., Ltd. 11 other consolidated subsidiaries and  Toyo Ink Kyushu Co., Ltd. one equity method company  Toyo Ink Graphics Co., Ltd.  Toyo Ink Graphics Nishinihon Total: 19 consolidated subsidiaries, Co., Ltd. one equity method affiliated company Business Lines   Toyo Visual Solutions Co., Ltd. * Zhuhai Sumika Polymer Compounds Colorants  Toyo Ink Compounds Corp. Co., Ltd. .Ltd,.CoToyocolor INKTOYO Co., Ltd. * Sumika Polymer Compounds Europe and  Toyo Ink Compounds Vietnam Co., Ltd.  Zhuhai Toyocolor Co., Ltd. Ltd. Functional  Toyo Advanced Science Taiwan Co., Ltd. One other consolidated subsidiary Materials  Toyo Ink Europe Specialty Chemicals and one other equity method affiliated Related S.A. company Business  Hanil Toyo Co., Ltd. Total: Eight consolidated subsidiaries and four equity method affiliated companies * Sumika Polymer Compounds (Thailand) SC Business HOLDINGS Toyochem .Ltd,.Co  Toyo-Morton, Ltd. Toyo Ink Korea Co., Ltd.  Sam Young Ink & Paint Mfg. Co., Ltd. one equity method affiliated company Polymers  Toyo ADL Corp. * Nippon Polymer Ind. Co., Ltd. and Coatings  Toyo Ink (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Related  Shanghai Toyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd. Total: Six consolidated subsidiaries and ,.CO  Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. Packaging .LTD   Toyo FPP Co., Ltd.  Toyochem Specialty Chemical Sdn.  Toyo Printing Inks Inc. Materials Toyo Bhd.  LioChem, Inc. Related  PT. Toyo Ink Indonesia Three other consolidated subsidiaries Business Co Ink  Toyo Ink Vietnam Co., Ltd. Total: Ten consolidated subsidiaries  Matsui Chemical Co., Ltd.  Toyo Ink America, LLC Printing and ,.  Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd.  Toyo Ink Brasil LTDA Information Ltd  Tianjin Toyo Ink Co., Ltd. One other consolidated subsidiary Related .  Toyo Ink Europe S.A. Total: Seven consolidated subsidiaries Business  Toyo B-Net Co., Ltd.  Toyo Ink International Corp.  Toyo Ink Engineering Co, Ltd. * Logi Co-Net Co., Ltd. Other  Toyo SC Trading Co., Ltd. One other consolidated subsidiary  Toyo Management Service Co., Ltd. Business  TIPPS Pte. Ltd.  Toyo Ink Far East Ltd. Total: Nine consolidated subsidiaries and  TIE International NV one equity method affiliated company Management guidance  Consolidated subsidiary Products * Equity method affiliated company Raw materials Services 7 3. Management Policy (1) Basic management policy All corporate activities of the Group are guided by a corporate philosophy of "People-oriented management," a corporate policy of "Aiming to be a company creating new values for human culture throughout the world," and guiding principles that call for customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction, society satisfaction, and shareholder satisfaction. While maintaining the corporate philosophy, corporate policy and guiding principles described above as unchangeable throughout the ages, the Group will undertake the necessary adaptation in line with the times, aiming for sustainable growth toward the 200th anniversary of its foundation. Specifically, the Group will expand the scope of our contribution as a company creating new value for human culture from consumers to life and the global environment and work on solving such issues, thereby contributing to the realization of a world where everyone and everything can live together in harmony. In addition, the Group will endeavor to reform its corporate character to enable it to achieve sustainable growth and increase satisfaction from a long-term perspective to ensure the sustainability of all stakeholders, including the pursuit of value innovation and the enhancement of risk management. (2) Medium- to long-term management strategy The Toyo Ink Group establishes its long-term vision every 10 years. The Group decided that the value it would provide in the next 10 years until 2027 would be "For a Vibrant World," and is striving to reform itself to build a corporate structure capable of achieving century-long sustainable growth and become a corporate group that contributes to the development of a world where all consumers, lives, and the global environment coexist vibrantly. The concept for corporate activities in this new long-term vision is "Scientific Innovation Chain 2027 (SIC27)," which has five core themes: "technology and product," "business model," "network," "manufacturing," and "management foundation." Under this concept, the Group is aiming to reform its corporate system to one that is capable of achieving sustainable growth through a chain of actions of implementing innovative thinking and scientific execution. In addition, the Group will focus not only on growth markets, but also on business domains that will contribute to the resolution of social issues and potential for the sustainable growth of life and the global environment by strategically improving and expanding the framework of its business domains. The Group has positioned the medium-term management plan "SIC-I (FY2018 through FY2020)," which is the first step of this long-term vision, as the period of building the foundation for sustainable growth based on the long-term vision SIC27. The Group will reform its existing businesses to proposal-based businesses based on the potential needs of the market, develop them in new regions and markets, and create new businesses using the Group's core technologies to expand its business domains and increase sales. In addition to reforming its production process, the Group will achieve manufacturing innovation by adopting technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics, improve and revitalize its establishments in Japan and abroad, and aim to enable timely product supply and globally stable quality and low cost, thereby attaining the further growth of its earnings. Furthermore, the Group will enhance its management resources that are necessary for business domain expansion and manufacturing innovation, establish its management basis by promoting CSR, strengthening its risk management system, etc., and fulfill more responsibilities as a member of society. (3) Our challenges In the fiscal year under review, which is the second year of the medium-term management plan, the financial results grew at a sluggish pace because the business environment deteriorated, and the Group was slow in responding to this deterioration. However, in the following fiscal year, which is the final year of the medium-term management plan, the Group will learn from past trial-and-error experiences and work on the structural reforms of its businesses in line with a strategy of selection and concentration and the strengthening of its corporate character. The Group will operate its businesses as described below based on the following three policies: "Steadily producing results by strengthening cooperation both within and beyond the Group and prioritizing investment in businesses to be actively expanded," "Reliably implementing structural reforms in businesses and areas by reducing costs and generating profits through concerted action across production, sales and engineering," and "Making bold changes by ceaselessly taking on challenges for business transformation." In the Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business, the Group will seek to further expand sales of materials for LCD color filters to the Chinese market and will also expand the business of materials used in sensors by speeding up technology development capacity and strengthening the quality assurance structure. In the segment of materials used in lithium ion batteries, the Group will expand business for the big four auto markets of the United States, Europe, China and Japan. Furthermore, in the colorant segment, the Group will proceed to enter to new growing markets such as the eco-friendly colorant market and will focus on business structure reforms for optimization of global SCM in the pigment segment. In the Polymers and Coatings Related Business, the Group will expand eco-friendly products that meet core environmental, safety and energy-saving needs on a global scale in the packaging and industrial materials segment. Meanwhile, in the electronics segment, the Group will respond to changes in technology such as 5G and the IoT by expanding products that reduce noise and are easy to use. At the same time, the Group will seek global expansion of its production bases and will also strengthen its technology, marketing and network capabilities. In the Packaging Materials Related Business, the Group will concentrate even more on the expansion of eco-friendly gravure inks and flexographic inks that meet the needs of each market, including biomass inks and water-based inks. It will also establish new factories that employ new manufacturing methods and automation to improve productivity in China, Southeast Asia, India and 8 Turkey, and will put in place a supply structure in response to market growth and global sales expansion. In the Printing and Information Related Business, the Group will implement further structural reforms in the domestic offset ink business through measures such as the consolidation of production and alliances with other companies and will establish a profit generating structure. As for UV inks, which will continue to grow, the Group will seek to achieve both cost reductions and quality improvements and will pursue sales expansion on a global scale. In the inkjet ink segment, the Group will also seek to expand applications to include flexible packaging, for example. Furthermore, the Group deeply regrets the occurrence of improper accounting in the Philippines and will focus on improving its global governance structure as the basis for conducting business activities and will also seek to strengthen its quality assurance structure in response to expansion in the Group's business areas. While dealing appropriately with changes in economic trends associated with the United States presidential election, trade tensions between the United States and China and other factors as well as with fluctuations in demand associated with the hosting of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the Group will work towards achievement of its long-term corporate vision "Scientific Innovation Chain 2027." 4. Basic Position on the Selection of Accounting Standards The Group utilizes the Japanese accounting standards due to the possibility of comparing the terms of financial statements and performance between the companies. We are moving ahead with the necessary preparations for the future adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). We intend to make a decision on suitable timing for its implementation, factoring in the situations in Japan and abroad. 9 5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Consolidated balance sheet (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 (Assets) Current assets Cash and deposits 52,706 56,691 Notes and accounts receivable - trade *5 95,553 *5 90,173 Securities 43 29 Merchandise and finished goods 29,873 30,535 Work in process 1,034 1,319 Raw materials and supplies 17,872 16,654 Other 6,744 5,350 Allowance for doubtful accounts -765 -786 Total current assets 203,063 199,969 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures *2, *6 98,588 *2, *6 99,260 Accumulated depreciation -61,760 -63,319 Buildings and structures, net 36,828 35,940 Machinery, equipment and vehicles *2 149,386 151,688 Accumulated depreciation -127,551 -129,921 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 21,834 21,767 Tools, furniture and fixtures 24,249 24,798 Accumulated depreciation -21,527 -21,925 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 2,722 2,873 Land *2, *6 30,272 *2, *6 30,669 Leased assets 678 5,006 Accumulated depreciation -542 -962 Leased assets, net 136 4,043 Construction in progress 2,219 4,282 Total property, plant and equipment 94,013 99,577 Intangible assets 4,649 4,202 Investments and other assets Investment securities *1 58,302 *1 61,071 Net defined benefit asset 6,423 7,964 Deferred tax assets 2,163 2,333 Other 3,228 1,194 Allowance for doubtful accounts -234 -182 Total investments and other assets 69,883 72,381 Total non-current assets 168,547 176,161 Total assets 371,610 376,130 10 (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 (Liabilities) Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade *2, *5 62,460 *2, *5 59,543 Short-term loans payable *2 20,593 *2 30,315 Income taxes payable 1,470 1,279 Provision for environmental measures 884 - Other 15,429 15,608 Total current liabilities 100,839 106,747 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans payable 38,845 27,460 Deferred tax liabilities 7,847 9,584 Provision for environmental measures 538 2,348 Net defined benefit liability 1,784 1,885 Asset retirement obligations 30 31 Other 632 1,179 Total non-current liabilities 49,679 42,490 Total liabilities 150,518 149,237 (Net assets) Shareholders' equity Capital stock 31,733 31,733 Capital surplus 32,500 32,500 Retained earnings 143,379 146,627 Treasury shares -5,012 -4,969 Total shareholders' equity 202,600 205,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 11,888 14,273 Foreign currency translation adjustment -1,513 -2,843 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 1,195 2,118 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 11,570 13,548 Subscription rights to shares 248 265 Non-controlling interests 6,671 7,187 Total net assets 221,091 226,892 Total liabilities and net assets 371,610 376,130 11 Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income

Consolidated statements of income (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Net sales 290,208 279,892 Cost of sales *1 227,914 *1 219,559 Gross profit 62,293 60,333 Selling, general and administrative expenses Packing and transportation expenses 6,802 7,181 Salaries and allowance 11,691 11,698 Bonuses 2,760 2,651 Welfare expenses 3,062 3,030 Depreciation 1,805 1,879 Research and development expenses *1 3,372 *1 3,438 Other 17,524 17,279 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 47,017 47,159 Operating profit 15,276 13,174 Non-operating income Interest income 244 214 Dividend income 1,126 1,137 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 65 - method Other 802 611 Total non-operating income 2,238 1,964 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 745 644 Foreign exchange losses 904 130 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity - 37 method Other 434 478 Total non-operating expenses 2,085 1,290 Ordinary profit 15,429 13,847 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets *2 866 *2 30 Gain on sales of investment securities 489 2,057 Total extraordinary income 1,355 2,088 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets *3 290 *3 284 Impairment loss *4 437 *4 364 Fire loss 98 - Provision for environmental measures - 2,688 Special investigation expenses - *5 283 Other 41 8 Total extraordinary losses 867 3,629 Profit before income taxes 15,917 12,306 Income taxes - current 3,249 3,313 Income taxes - deferred 367 90 Total income taxes 3,617 3,404 Profit 12,299 8,901 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 451 392 Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,847 8,509 12 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Profit 12,299 8,901 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities -7,394 2,381 Foreign currency translation adjustment -5,108 -1,493 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax -2,027 922 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted -210 -36 for using equity method Total other comprehensive income *1 -14,740 *1 1,773 Comprehensive income -2,441 10,675 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent -2,389 10,486 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling -51 188 interests 13 Consolidated statements of changes in equity

From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 31,733 32,710 136,202 -5,002 195,642 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -4,670 -4,670 Profit attributable to 11,847 11,847 owners of parent Purchase of treasury -16 -16 shares Disposal of treasury shares -0 6 5 Change in ownership interest of parent due to -209 -209 transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items - -209 7,176 -9 6,957 during period Balance at end of current 31,733 32,500 143,379 -5,012 202,600 period Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Remeasure- Total Subscription Non- Total net accumulated difference on currency ments of rights to controlling other assets available-for-s translation defined shares interests comprehensiv ale securities adjustment benefit plans e income Balance at beginning of 19,284 3,299 3,223 25,807 164 6,768 228,384 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -4,670 Profit attributable to 11,847 owners of parent Purchase of treasury -16 shares Disposal of treasury shares 5 Change in ownership interest of parent due to 209 - transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes of items other -7,396 -4,813 -2,027 -14,237 84 -306 -14,459 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items -7,396 -4,813 -2,027 -14,237 84 -96 -7,292 during period Balance at end of current 11,888 -1,513 1,195 11,570 248 6,671 221,091 period 14 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (Million yen) Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Balance at beginning of 31,733 32,500 143,379 -5,012 202,600 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -5,254 -5,254 Profit attributable to 8,509 8,509 owners of parent Purchase of treasury -4 -4 shares Disposal of treasury shares -6 47 41 Change in ownership interest of parent due to - transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes of items other than shareholders' equity Total changes of items - - 3,247 43 3,290 during period Balance at end of current 31,733 32,500 146,627 -4,969 205,891 period Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation Foreign Remeasure- Total Subscription Non- Total net accumulated difference on currency ments of rights to controlling other assets available-for-s translation defined shares interests comprehensiv ale securities adjustment benefit plans e income Balance at beginning of 11,888 -1,513 1,195 11,570 248 6,671 221,091 current period Changes of items during period Dividends of surplus -5,254 Profit attributable to 8,509 owners of parent Purchase of treasury -4 shares Disposal of treasury shares 41 Change in ownership interest of parent due to - transactions with non-controlling interests Net changes of items other 2,384 -1,329 922 1,977 16 516 2,510 than shareholders' equity Total changes of items 2,384 -1,329 922 1,977 16 516 5,801 during period Balance at end of current 14,273 -2,843 2,118 13,548 265 7,187 226,892 period 15 (4) Consolidated statements of cash flows (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 15,917 12,306 Depreciation 9,939 9,087 Impairment loss 437 364 Interest and dividend income -1,371 -1,352 Interest expenses 745 644 Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method -65 37 Loss (gain) on sales of property, plant and equipment -844 -17 Loss on retirement of property, plant and equipment 116 76 Fire loss 98 - Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities -487 -2,057 Special investigation expenses - 283 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade -3,627 4,773 Decrease (increase) in inventories -3,983 -273 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade 8,147 -4,972 Other -2,828 3,453 Subtotal 22,194 22,353 Interest and dividend income received 1,444 1,383 Interest expenses paid -744 -640 Special investigation expenses paid - -191 Income taxes paid -3,696 -3,231 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,197 19,673 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits -4,152 -10,789 Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 3,356 9,623 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -10,195 -10,326 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 972 105 Purchase of intangible assets -899 -774 Purchase of short-term and long-term investment securities -801 -231 Proceeds from sales and redemption of short-term and long-term 1,292 2,748 investment securities Purchase of shares of subsidiaries - -775 Other -402 16 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -10,828 -10,404 Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable -969 -2,167 Proceeds from long-term loans payable 716 1,035 Repayments of long-term loans payable -401 -183 Repayments of lease obligations -95 -364 Cash dividends paid -4,675 -5,254 Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling shareholders - 780 Other -270 -92 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities -5,695 -6,247 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents -976 -214 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,695 2,806 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,262 50,958 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period *1 50,958 *1 53,765 16 Explanatory notes to consolidated financial statements

(Notes on assumption of going business) Not applicable (Basic and important matters in preparing the consolidated financial statements) 1. Scope of consolidation The Company had 62 consolidated subsidiaries; all of the subsidiaries were consolidated. Names of major consolidated subsidiaries: Toyocolor Co., Ltd.; Toyochem Co., Ltd.; Toyo Ink Co., Ltd.; Toyo Visual Solutions Co., Ltd.; Matsui Chemical Co., Ltd.; Toyo-Morton, Ltd.; Toyo Ink Chushikoku Co., Ltd.; Toyo B-Net Co., Ltd.; Tianjin Toyo Ink Co., Ltd.; Toyo Ink (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Toyo Advanced Science Taiwan Co., Ltd.; TIPPS Pte. Ltd.; Toyo Ink India Pvt. Ltd.; Shanghai Toyo Ink Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Toyochem Specialty Chemical Sdn. Bhd.; Zhuhai Toyocolor Co., Ltd.; Toyo Ink Europe Specialty Chemicals S.A.; Sam Young Ink & Paint Mfg. Co., Ltd.; Toyo Ink Europe S.A.; Toyo Ink America, LLC; Jiangmen Toyo Ink Co. During the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Company consolidated one subsidiary and deconsolidated three subsidiaries. In the fiscal year under review, Toyo Ink North Africa S.A.R.L. was established and became a consolidated subsidiary.

Toyo Adhesive Sheet Processing (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Arets Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. and Toyo Ink Arets Canada Inc., which were consolidated subsidiaries during the previous fiscal year, were liquidated in the fiscal year under review and have been excluded from the scope of consolidation. 2. Application of the equity method The equity method is applied to investments in seven affiliates. Names of major subsidiaries: NIPPON POLYMER IND. CO., LTD.; Zhuhai Sumika Polymer Compounds Co., Ltd. In the fiscal year under review, two companies were excluded from the affiliates accounted for using the equity method. Ga-city CORP, which was an affiliate accounted for using the equity method during the previous fiscal year, was liquidated in the fiscal year under review and has been excluded from the scope of application of the equity method.

CORP, which was an affiliate accounted for using the equity method during the previous fiscal year, was liquidated in the fiscal year under review and has been excluded from the scope of application of the equity method. Sumika Polymer Compounds America Inc. which was an affiliate accounted for using the equity method during the previous fiscal year, has been excluded from the scope of application of the equity method due to the sale of its shares during the fiscal year under review. 3. Fiscal year-end of consolidated subsidiaries The fiscal year-end date of consolidated subsidiaries is the same as the consolidated closing date. 17 4. Accounting standards Important appraisal standards and appraisal method for assets Securities For those with market value Stated at market value based on market prices, etc., as of the period-end (Unrealized valuation gains or losses are reported in the shareholders' equity, and sales costs are determined by the moving average method.) For those without market value Stated at cost as determined by the moving average method. Derivatives Market value method Inventories Finished goods, work-in-process and raw material In principle, the cost method based on the gross average method is applied. (The value in the balance sheet is calculated by the method of book value devaluation based on lowering of profitability) Overseas consolidated subsidiaries mainly use the gross average method or the lower-of-cost-or-market method according to the first-in,first-out method. Merchandise and supplies In principle, the last cost method is applied. (The value in the balance sheet is calculated by the method of book value devaluation based on lowering of profitability) Overseas consolidated subsidiaries mainly use the gross average method or the lower-of-cost-or-market method according to the first-in,first-out method. Depreciation method of important depreciable fixed assets Property, plant and equipment (excluding leased assets) Straight-line method Major useful lives: Buildings and structures Eight to 50 years Machinery, equipment and vehicles Five to 15 years Tools, furniture and fixtures Three to 15 years 2) Leased assets Financing lease transactions that do not involve a transfer of ownership Calculation method for the equivalent of depreciation cost The depreciation method for assets is to use the lease period as useful lives, calculating the residual value of such assets as zero. Of financing lease transactions that do not involve a transfer of ownership, lease transactions that started on or before March 31, 2008 use the accounting method for normal lease transactions. Important standards for appropriation of allowances Allowance for doubtful receivables We record an allowance based on historical percentage for ordinary receivables and an estimated amount for specific uncollectible receivables. 2) Provision for environmental measures To prepare for spending on environmental measures, we recorded the estimated amount of spending at the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review. Accounting treatment for retirement benefits Attribution of estimated retirement benefits To calculate benefit liabilities, the estimated amount of retirement benefits is attributed to the period until the end of the consolidated fiscal year under review based on the benefit formula. 2) Treatment of unrecognized actuarial differences and past service costs Past service costs are posted in expenses based on the straight-line method for a fixed period of years (13 years) within the average remaining service years of employees when costs accrue from their service. Actuarial differences are posted in expenses from the consolidated fiscal year following their accruals based on proportional division through the straight-line method for a fixed period of years (13 years) within the average remaining service years of employees. (5) Standards for translating significant foreign currency-denominated assets or liabilities into Japanese yen Foreign currency-denominated monetary receivables and payables are translated into Japanese yen at the spot exchange rates on the consolidated settlement day. The effect of exchange rate changes is posted as a translation gain or loss. In connection with this, assets and liabilities of overseas consolidated subsidiaries are translated into Japanese yen at the spot exchange rates on their settlement day. Revenues and expenses are translated into Japanese yen at the average rate during the year. The effect of exchange rate changes is posted in foreign currency translation adjustments and non-controlling interests in the section of net assets. 18 Significant hedge accounting Hedge accounting Among interest swap transactions, those that satisfy special transaction requirements are processed. Hedging method and hedging target Hedging method: Interest swap transactions Hedging target: Long-term loans payable Hedging policy The Company engages in interest swap transactions to prevent the risk of payable interest rate fluctuations and to fix payable interest cash flow. 4) Assessing hedging effectiveness Assessing hedging effectiveness is omitted because interest swap transactions have satisfied requirements for special transactions. (7) Amortization of goodwill and amortization period Goodwill is amortized individually and equally over a reasonable period of up to 20 years. (8) Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated cash flow statements In preparing the consolidated cash flow statements, cash on hand, readily available deposits, and short-term liquid investments with maturities not exceeding three months at the time of purchase and little risk of changing value are considered to be cash and cash equivalents. Other important matters for production of the consolidated financial statements Accounting treatment of consumption tax, etc. Amounts shown are exclusive of consumption tax and local consumption tax. Application of a consolidated taxation system The Company uses the consolidated taxation system. (Changes in accounting policies) (Adoption of IFRS 16 Leases) Overseas consolidated subsidiaries other than those in the United States have adopted IFRS 16 Leases from the current fiscal year, and the Company has adopted a method of recognizing the cumulative effect of applying the Standard on the day of the initial application, which is permitted as a transitional measure. As a result, lease assets, "Other" of current liabilities, and "Other" of non-current liabilities increased 3,945 million yen, 283 million yen, and 723 million yen, respectively, while "Other" of investments and other assets decreased 3,016 million yen at the end of the current fiscal year. The impact on profit and loss and per-share information in the fiscal year under review is minor. (Changes in accounting policies that are difficult to differentiate from changes in accounting-based estimates) (Changes in the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment) While the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan previously used the declining-balance method (however, the straight-line method for buildings (excluding facilities attached to buildings) acquired on or after Aril 1, 1998 and facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016) as the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment (excluding lease assets), the Company has changed to the straight-line method from the current fiscal year. The Group conducts business activities by positioning the medium-term management plan "SIC-I" starting from fiscal 2018 as a period when the Group will build its foundation for sustainable growth, and closely examines the actual utilization and operational status of the production facilities it owns once again in the process of strengthening the global production system amid the rising overseas sales ratio. As a result, it has been discovered that the long-term stable operation of the domestic production facilities of the Group is expected in general, given that investments are made primarily for their renewal and higher efficiency associated with the shift to the global production and sales systems by changing the focus on Japan in its effort to promote the review and revitalization of domestic and overseas bases and build the global manufacturing network. For this reason, the Group has decided that it is more appropriate to change the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment in Japan to the straight-line method. As a result of this change, operating profit, ordinary profit and profit before income taxes each increased 987 million yen in the fiscal year under review in comparison with the previous method. The impact of this change on the segments is stated in (Segment information, etc.). (Changes in presentation methods) (Changes associated with adoption of "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting") The Company adopted the "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28 issued on February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the fiscal year under review, and deferred tax assets are presented in investments and other assets, and deferred tax liabilities are presented in non-current liabilities. As a result, in the consolidated balance sheet for the previous consolidated fiscal year, 254 million yen out of 2,179 million yen in "Deferred tax assets" under "Current assets" is included in 2,163 million yen of "Deferred tax assets" under "Investments and other assets" and 1,924 million yen out of 2,179 million yen in "Deferred tax assets" under "Current assets" is included in 7,847 million yen of "Deferred tax liabilities" under "Noncurrent liabilities." (Consolidated statements of cash flows) "Repayments of lease obligations," which were included in "Other" under "Cash flows from financing activities" in the previous 19 consolidated fiscal year are presented separately from the consolidated fiscal year under review due to increased financial materiality. Meanwhile, "Dividends paid to non-controlling interests" under "Cash flows from financing activities," which were presented separately in the previous consolidated fiscal year, are included in "Other" from the consolidated fiscal year under review due to decreased financial materiality. The consolidated financial statements for the previous consolidated fiscal year have been restated to reflect these changes in presentation. As a result, in the consolidated statements of cash flows for the previous consolidated fiscal year, "Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests" of -223 million yen and "Other" of -142 million yen presented under "Cash flows from financing activities" are restated as "Repayments of lease obligations" of -95 million yen and "Other" of -270 million yen. (Notes to consolidated balance sheet) *1. Shares of affiliates (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Investment securities (shares) 4,361 4,136 *2. Assets pledged as collateral and secured debt Assets pledged as collateral (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Buildings and structures 1,242 1,128 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 151 - Land 548 522 Total 1,943 1,651 Secured debt is as follows. (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Notes and accounts payable - trade 186 222 Short-term loans payable 118 141 Total 305 364 3. Liabilities on guarantee The Company extends a guarantee over borrowings from financial institutions, etc. The foreign currency-denominated conversion amount of the yen is based on the exchange rate on the consolidated settlement date. (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 ZHUHAI SUMIKA POLYMER ZHUHAI SUMIKA POLYMER COMPOUNDS Co., Ltd. 469 COMPOUNDS Co., Ltd. 657 (US$4,230,000) (US$6,003,000) Sumika Polymer Compounds (UK) 282 Sumika Polymer Compounds (UK) 309 Ltd. (GBP 1,794,000, etc.) Ltd. (GBP 2,037,000, etc.) Sumika Polymer Compounds Thailand 214 Sumika Polymer Compounds Thailand 228 Ltd. (BT 63,000,000, etc.) Ltd. (BT 63,000,000, etc.) Other: four companies 484 Other: three companies 363 Employees (housing loans) 70 Employees (housing loans) 47 Total 1,521 Total 1,607 4. Discounts on notes and accounts receivable and endorsement of notes and accounts receivable (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Discounts on notes and accounts receivable 9 13 *5. Treatment of notes maturing on the last day of the fiscal year Although the last day of the fiscal year under review fell on a bank holiday, notes that matured on the last day of the fiscal year are treated in accounting as having settled on the maturity date. The values of notes that matured on the last day of the fiscal year under review are as follows: (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Notes receivable - trade 1,645 1,549 20 Notes payable - trade 96 581 21 *6. Reduction entry Reduction entry reflecting direct write-down of cost of property, plant and equipment in connection with exchange of rights accompanying execution of Type I Urban Redevelopment Project pursuant to Urban Renewal Act is as follows: (Million yen) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Buildings and structures 1,924 1,924 Land 6,763 6,763 Total 8,687 8,687 (Notes to consolidated statements of income) *1. Research and development expenses included in selling, general and administrative expenses and manufacturing cost (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 8,104 8,077 *2. Details of gain on sale of non-current assets (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 22 15 Land 831 - Other 12 15 Total 866 30 *3. Details of loss on sales and retirement of non-current assets (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Buildings and structures 120 133 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 154 135 Other 16 15 Total 290 284 *4. Impairment loss The Group recorded an impairment loss for the following asset group. From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Location Use Type Kawagoe, Saitama, etc. Factory assets, etc. Machinery, equipment, and vehicles, etc. The Group classifies its assets based on the categories of management accounting and classifies idle assets and assets for lease by individual property. The book value of the above asset group has been reduced to its recoverable amount due to a delay in the improvement of earnings, partly caused by the rising prices of raw materials amid the structural recession associated with the digitization of the domestic printing market, despite our efforts to optimize the business size by product and reduce costs, and the amount of the reduction is recorded as an impairment loss (437 million yen) in extraordinary losses. The breakdown of the impairment loss is machinery, equipment, and vehicles of 361 million yen, and other of 75 million yen. The recoverable amount of the asset group is measured by the value in use and calculated by discounting future cash flow at 5.1%. From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Location Use Type Kawagoe, Saitama, etc. Factory assets, etc. Machinery, equipment and vehicles, tools, furniture and fixtures, etc. The Group classifies its assets based on the categories of management accounting and classifies idle assets and assets for lease by individual property. The book value of the above asset group has been reduced to its recoverable amount due to a delay in the improvement of earnings, partly caused by the rising prices of raw materials amid the structural recession associated with the digitization of the domestic printing market, despite our efforts to optimize the business size by product and reduce costs, and the amount of the reduction is 22 recorded as an impairment loss (364 million yen) in extraordinary losses. The breakdown of the impairment loss is machinery, equipment, and vehicles of 216 million yen, tools, furniture and fixtures of 102 million yen and other of 45 million yen. The recoverable amount of the asset group is measured by the value in use and calculated by discounting future cash flow at 5.6%. *5. Special investigation expenses From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 Not applicable From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Following the discovery of inappropriate accounting at a consolidated subsidiary in the Philippines, Toyo Ink Compounds Corp., a special investigation committee, including outside specialists, was established to conduct an investigation, and financial results for past periods have since been corrected. As a result, the Group has recorded investigation expenses and additional audit fees. (Notes to consolidated statements of comprehensive income) *1 The amount of recycling and the amount of tax effect associated with other comprehensive income (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Amount arisen in the fiscal year under review -9,912 5,166 Amount of recycling -502 -1,752 Before tax adjustment -10,415 3,414 Amount of the tax effect equivalent 3,021 -1,032 Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities -7,394 2,381 Foreign currency translation adjustments Amount arisen in the fiscal year under review -5,535 -1,493 Amount of recycling 427 - Before tax adjustment -5,108 -1,493 Foreign currency translation adjustments -5,108 -1,493 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Amount arisen in the fiscal year under review -2,644 1,033 Amount of recycling -278 296 Before tax adjustment -2,922 1,329 Amount of the tax effect equivalent 895 -407 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax -2,027 922 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Amount arisen in the fiscal year under review Amount of recycling Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income -163 -23 -46 -12 -210 -36 -14,740 1,773 23 (Notes to consolidated statements of changes in equity) From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 1. Matters concerning the type and the number of shares issued and treasury shares (Thousand shares) At the beginning of Increase Decrease At the end of this period this period Shares issued Ordinary shares (Notes 1, 2) 303,108 - 242,486 60,621 Total 303,108 - 242,486 60,621 Treasury shares Ordinary shares (Notes 1, 3, 4) 11,179 14 8,955 2,238 Total 11,179 14 8,955 2,238 (Notes) 1. The Company conducted a consolidation of ordinary stock at the ratio of five to one effective as of July 1, 2018. The decrease of 242,486 thousand shares in the number of shares issued of ordinary stock is due to the stock consolidation. The increase of 14 thousand shares in the number of shares of treasury ordinary stock is due to the increase of 13 thousand shares due to the purchase of odd-lot shares (11 thousand shares before the stock consolidation and 2 thousand shares after the stock consolidation) and the increase of 0 thousand shares due to the purchase of fractional shares associated with the stock consolidation. The decrease of 8,955 thousand shares in the number of shares of treasury ordinary stock is attributed to the decrease of 8,947 thousand shares due to the stock consolidation, the decrease of 7 thousand shares due to the exercise of stock options (6 thousand shares before the stock consolidation and 1 thousand shares after the stock consolidation) and the decrease of 0 thousand shares (after the stock consolidation) due to requests for the purchase of odd-lot shares. 2. Matters concerning subscription rights to shares Number of applicable shares (in thousands) Balance at the Company Breakdown Type of stock At the At the end of end of this purchased beginning of Increase Decrease period this period this period (million yen) Reporting Subscription rights to - - - - - 248 company shares as stock option Total - - - - 248 3. Matters concerning dividend (1) Cash dividends paid Type of Total amount of Dividend per Resolution dividends Record date Effective date stock share (yen) (million yen) Ordinary meeting of Ordinary 2,335 8.00 December 31, March 28, 2018 shareholders on March 27, 2018 shares 2017 Board of directors' meeting on Ordinary 2,335 8.00 June 30, 2018 September 3, 2018 August 10, 2018 shares (Note) Dividend per share is the amount before the stock consolidation effective July 1, 2018. (2) Dividends with a record date in the current fiscal year but an effective date in the following fiscal year. Type of Total amount of Source of Dividend Resolution dividends per share Record date Effective date stock dividends (million yen) (yen) Ordinary meeting of Ordinary 2,627 Retained 45.00 December 31, March 27, shareholders on March 26, 2019 shares earnings 2018 2019 24 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 1. Matters concerning the type and the number of shares issued and treasury shares (Thousand shares) At the beginning of Increase Decrease At the end of this period this period Shares issued Ordinary shares 60,621 - - 60,621 Total 60,621 - - 60,621 Treasury shares Ordinary shares (Notes 1, 2) 2,238 1 21 2,218 Total 2,238 1 21 2,218 (Notes) 1. The increase of one thousand share in the number of shares of treasury ordinary stock is due to the purchase of odd-lot shares. 2. The decrease of 21 thousand shares in the number of shares of treasury ordinary stock is due to a result of the exercise of stock options. 2. Matters concerning subscription rights to shares Number of applicable shares (in thousands) Balance at the Company Breakdown Type of stock At the At the end of end of this purchased beginning of Increase Decrease period (million this period this period yen) Reporting Subscription rights to - - - - - 265 company shares as stock option Total - - - - 265 3. Matters concerning dividend (1) Cash dividends paid Type of Total amount of Dividend per Resolution dividends Record date Effective date stock share (yen) (million yen) Ordinary meeting of Ordinary 2,627 45.00 December 31, March 27, 2019 shareholders on March 26, 2019 shares 2018 Board of directors' meeting on Ordinary 2,627 45.00 June 30, 2019 September 2, 2019 August 9, 2019 shares (2) Dividends with a record date in the current fiscal year but an effective date in the following fiscal year. Type of Total amount of Source of Dividend Resolution dividends per share Record date Effective date stock dividends (million yen) (yen) Ordinary meeting of Ordinary 2,628 Retained 45.00 December 31, March 27, shareholders on March 26, 2020 shares earnings 2019 2020 (Notes to consolidated statements of cash flows) *1. Reconciliation of the consolidated balance sheet items to cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated cash flows statements (Million yen) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Cash and time deposits 52,706 56,691 Securities 43 29 Total 52,750 56,721 Time deposits with maturity of more than 3 months -1,787 -2,954 Investments in investment limited partnerships, etc. -4 -1 Cash and cash equivalents 50,958 53,765 (Segment information, etc.) a. Segment information 1. Overview of reportable segments 25 The reportable segments of the Company are those units for which separate financial statements can be obtained among the constituent units of the Company and which are regularly examined by the Board of Directors for decisions on the allocation of management resources and for assessing business performance. Based on factors such as the type and similarity of operations, the Company has categorized its operations into four groups, which are the reportable segments. They are the Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business, the Polymers and Coatings Related Business, the Packaging Materials Related Business, the Printing and Information Related Business and. Each business unit operates by establishing comprehensive domestic and overseas strategies for each product and service. The Colorants and Functional Materials Related Business mainly manufactures and sells organic pigments, processed pigments, plastic colorants and color filter materials. The Polymers and Coatings Related Business mainly manufactures and sells can coatings, resins, adhesives, adhesive compounds, coating materials natural materials and medical products. The Packaging Materials Related Business mainly manufactures and sells gravure inks, flexographic inks and gravure cylinders. The Printing and Information Related Business mainly manufactures and sells offset inks, metal printing inks, printing presses, printing equipment, prepress systems, printing supplies, and ink-jet materials. 2. Method of calculation for net sales, profits or losses by reportable segment Accounting procedures for reported business segments are generally the same as those stated in "Basic and important matters in preparing the consolidated financial statements." Intersegment earnings and transfer are based on current market prices. (Changes in the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment) As stated in (Changes in accounting policies that are difficult to differentiate from changes in accounting-based estimates), while the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries in Japan previously used the declining-balance method (the straight-line method for buildings [excluding facilities attached to buildings] acquired on or after Aril 1, 1998 and facilities attached to buildings and structures acquired on or after April 1, 2016) as the depreciation method of property, plant and equipment (excluding lease assets), the Company has changed to the straight-line method from the consolidated fiscal year under review. As a result of this change, segment profits in the consolidated fiscal year under review increased 328 million yen in the Colorants and Functional Materials Business, 215 million yen in the Polymers and Coatings Related Business, 199 million yen in the Packaging Materials Business, 145 million yen in the Printing and Information Business and 97 million yen in Other Business in comparison with profits based on the previous method. 3. Information on net sales, profits or losses by reportable segment From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (Million yen) Reported segments Amounts Colorants recorded in and Polymers Packaging Printing and Other Adjustment Consolidated Functional and Coatings Materials Information Total (Note) 1 (Note) 2 Financial Materials Related Related Related Statements Related Business Business Business (Note) 3 Business Net sales Sales to customers 72,367 65,984 67,239 79,335 284,927 5,280 - 290,208 Intersegment sales 2,292 114 807 42 3,257 1,947 -5,205 - Total 74,660 66,099 68,047 79,378 288,185 7,228 -5,205 290,208 Segment profits 5,390 6,035 1,491 931 13,788 1,481 6 15,276 (Notes) 1. The "Other" segment comprises business segments that are not included in the reportable segments, which include sales of raw materials, other profit-earning business activities carried out by the Company as a parent, and delivery of services. An adjustment of 6 million yen in segment profits mainly represents the deduction of intersegment transactions. Segment profits have been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated financial statements. 26 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (Million yen) Reported segments Amounts Colorants recorded in and Polymers Packaging Printing and Other Adjustment Consolidated Functional and Coatings Materials Information Total (Note) 1 (Note) 2 Financial Materials Related Related Related Statements Related Business Business Business (Note) 3 Business Net sales Sales to customers 65,100 65,623 67,328 76,641 274,693 5,198 - 279,892 Intersegment sales 2,300 264 743 38 3,347 2,092 -5,439 - Total 67,400 65,887 68,071 76,680 278,040 7,291 -5,439 279,892 Segment profits 3,386 6,013 3,058 314 12,773 424 -23 13,174 (Notes) 1. The "Other" segment comprises business segments that are not included in the reportable segments, which include sales of raw materials, other profit-earning business activities carried out by the Company as a parent, and delivery of services. An adjustment of -23 million yen in segment profits mainly represents the deduction of intersegment transactions. Segment profits have been adjusted with operating profit recorded in the consolidated financial statements. b. Relevant information Information by region Net sales From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 (Million yen) Japan China Other Total 155,568 34,918 99,720 290,208 (Note) Net sales are based on the geographical area of the customers and categorized by country or region. From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 (Million yen) Japan China Other Total 151,174 34,843 93,874 279,892 (Note) Net sales are based on the geographical area of the customers and categorized by country or region. 27 (Per share information) From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Net assets per share 3,668.36 yen 3,757.35 yen Profit per share 202.93 yen 145.72 yen Fully diluted profit per share 202.60 yen 145.44 yen (Notes) 1. The Company conducted a consolidation of ordinary stock at the ratio of five to one effective as of July 1, 2018. In this regard, net assets per share, profit per share and fully diluted profit per share are calculated on the assumption that the said stock consolidation was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. 2. The basis of calculating profit per share and fully diluted profit per share is as follows: From January 1, 2018 From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019 Profit per share Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,847 8,509 (million yen) Amount not belonging to common shareholders - - (million yen) Profit attributable to owners of parent concerning 11,847 8,509 ordinary shares (million yen) Weighted average number of shares issued and 58,384 58,394 outstanding during the period (thousand shares) Fully diluted profit per share Profit attributable to owners of parent - - (million yen) Increase in the number of ordinary shares (thousand 95 110 shares) (Subscription rights to shares included (thousand 95 110 shares)) Overview of dilutive shares not included in the calculation of the amount of fully diluted profit per - - share due to absence of dilutive effect 3. The grounds for the calculation of net assets per share As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2019 Net assets on the consolidated balance sheet (million 221,091 226,892 yen) Amount deducted from total net assets (million yen) 6,920 7,453 (Subscription rights to shares included (million yen)) (248) (265) (Non-controlling interests included (million yen)) (6,671) (7,187) Year-end net assets concerning ordinary shares (million 214,170 219,439 yen) Ordinary shares used for calculation of net assets per 58,383 58,402 share (thousand shares) (Important subsequent events) Not applicable 6. Other (1) Management turnover With respect to the transfer of directors, please refer to the "Announcement of Changes to Officer Personnel," announced separately today. 28 Attachments Original document

