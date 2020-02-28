|
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)
|
|
February 7, 2020
|
Company name:
|
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.
|
Stock exchange listing:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange
|
Stock code:
|
2270
|
URL:
|
https://www.meg-snow.com/english
|
Representative:
|
Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President
|
Contact:
|
Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor
|
|
Relations Department
|
Phone:
|
+81 3-3226-2124
|
|
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
|
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
469,118
|
2.1
|
14,788
|
5.8
|
16,400
|
7.8
|
10,235
|
7.3
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
459,477
|
1.1
|
13,972
|
(13.3)
|
15,212
|
(13.4)
|
9,542
|
(18.9)
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months Ended December 31, 2019 : 12,594 million yen (49.5%)
|
|
|
|
Nine months Ended December 31, 2018 : 8,421 million yen (-34.9%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share - basic
|
per share - diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
151.19
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
140.73
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net asset
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions of yen
|
millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
yen
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
374,568
|
178,557
|
|
46.9
|
2,593.31
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
359,445
|
168,782
|
|
46.3
|
2,456.35
|
|
For reference:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity: December 31, 2019 : 175,554 million yen
March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen
2. Dividends
|
|
|
Cash dividends per share
|
|
|
Record date or period
|
End-Q1
|
End-Q2
|
|
End-Q3
|
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
yen
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
|
yen
|
yen
|
－
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
40.00
|
40.00
|
March 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending
|
－
|
－
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.00
|
40.00
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Revisions from the
|
latest release of dividend forecasts: None
|
|
|
|
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable to
|
Profit per
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
millions of yen
|
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
millions of yen
|
%
|
yen
|
Full Year
|
612,000
|
|
1.4
|
17,300
|
|
0.4
|
|
19,000
|
(0.1)
|
11,500
|
6.9
|
169.87
|
Note: Revisions
|
from the latest
|
release of earnings forecasts: Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
For details, please see "1. Operating Results, (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements,
|
|
|
including the Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 6.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
-
Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None
-
Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
-
Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None
2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Retrospective restatement: None
-
Common stock issued
1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock)
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
70,751,855 shares
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
70,751,855 shares
|
|
2) Treasury stock as of period-end
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
3,056,679 shares
|
|
|
March 31, 2019
|
3,051,487 shares
|
|
3) Average number of shares (during the respective period)
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
|
67,698,746 shares
|
|
Nine months ended December 31, 2018
|
67,807,918 shares
*This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm.
*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts)
Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment.
(Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report.
Table of Contents for Attachments
-
Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
-
Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4
-
Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6
-
Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6
-
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7
-
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11
-
Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 13
(Supplementary Information)
Supplementary Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
1. Operating Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results
Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector.
While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there is concern about exports and production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies as well as concern about the impact of events overseas, such as trends in trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy and other economic trends, and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.
Consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market. Although consumer confidence is showing signs of picking up, shoppers continue to economize. Also, consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike will continue to bear watching.
In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues
to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well.
In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with higher sales of functional yogurt and other high-value-added products and of cheese and other mainstay products, (3) pursue scale expansion through continuation of marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of Group managerial resources and the value chain.
As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥469,118 million (up 2.1% YoY), operating profit was ¥14,788 million (up 5.8%), ordinary profit was ¥16,400 million (up 7.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥10,235 million (up 7.3%).
Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating results by business segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers.
1) Dairy Products
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula),
and other products.
Net sales were ¥188,409 million (up 4.0% YoY), and operating profit was ¥8,733 million (down 3.5%).
Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Although sales of cheese decreased, sales of products with a competitive edge in the market were brisk thanks to promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.
Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs.
2) Beverage & Dessert
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products.
Net sales were ¥218,681 million (up 1.5% YoY), and operating profit was ¥4,341 million (up 50.4%)
Although sales of milk and milk-based beverages were strong, sales of other beverages decreased due in part to the impact of dispersion of demand across products in various categories amid diversification of consumer preferences. Sales of yogurt edged up slightly thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral fat-reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products.
As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.
Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices.
3) Feedstuffs and Seed
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products.
Net sales were ¥33,733 million (down 4.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥1,095 million (up 3.2%). Overall segment sales decreased year on year, mainly because of a decline in sales volumes of pasture forage and crop seeds and feedstuffs.
Operating profit increased thanks to reduction of selling expenses and other costs.
4) Other
This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses.
Net sales were ¥28,295 million (up 2.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥639 million (down 28.5%).
(2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets
Total assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥15,123 million from the previous fiscal
year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits.
Liabilities
Total liabilities as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥5,348 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in electronically recorded obligations-operating and accrued expenses (included in "other" under current liabilities)
Net assets
Net assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥9,774 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.
2) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2019 totaled ¥11,283 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the
nine months ended December 31, 2019.
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating activities provided net cash of ¥17,293 million, compared to ¥19,797 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year decrease of ¥2,503 million in cash provided is mainly attributable to an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade.
Cash flows from investing activities
nvesting activities used net cash of ¥14,145 million, compared to ¥12,370 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,774 million in cash used is mainly attributable to an increase in payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Cash flows from financing activities
Financing activities used net cash of ¥6,289 million, compared to ¥5,624 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥664 million in cash used is mainly attributable to decreases in proceeds from long-term loans payable and proceeds from issuance of bonds, which offset a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable.
-
Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results The Company has revised the forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019, as stated below.
The Company expects net sales to fall short of the previously announced forecast, reflecting the nine-month results and the outlook for market conditions. The Company also expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent to fall short of the previously announced forecasts, reflecting the projected shortfall in sales against the previously announced forecast
as well as factors including the expected impact of rent and operating costs for an alternate warehouse necessitated by fire damage to a merchandise warehouse of subsidiary SI System Corporation
(Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture) at the end of September.
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
Profit attributable
|
Profit per share
|
|
to owners of
|
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
Previously announced
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
Yen
|
forecast (A)
|
615,000
|
18,000
|
19,500
|
12,000
|
177.25
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
612,000
|
17,300
|
19,000
|
11,500
|
169.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (B-A)
|
(3,000)
|
(700)
|
(500)
|
(500)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Difference (%)
|
-0.5%
|
-3.9%
|
-2.6%
|
-4.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Prior-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
consolidated results
|
603,378
|
17,230
|
19,014
|
10,754
|
158.64
|
(fiscal year ended March
|
|
|
|
|
|
31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The above forecasts are projections that reflect the Company's judgments based on currently available information and are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the above forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
As of March 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
14,366
|
11,345
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
74,727
|
85,917
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
40,673
|
39,950
|
Work in process
|
991
|
1,306
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
14,026
|
14,715
|
Other
|
4,446
|
4,535
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(368)
|
(365)
|
Total current assets
|
148,863
|
157,405
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
46,970
|
46,616
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
53,225
|
51,423
|
Land
|
49,849
|
49,921
|
Other, net
|
12,258
|
18,399
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
162,304
|
166,361
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
－
|
707
|
Other
|
3,206
|
2,855
|
Total intangible assets
|
3,206
|
3,563
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
35,491
|
37,600
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,925
|
2,843
|
Other
|
7,039
|
7,042
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(384)
|
(246)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
45,072
|
47,238
|
Total non-current assets
|
210,582
|
217,163
|
Total assets
|
359,445
|
374,568
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
As of March 31,
|
As of December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable-trade
|
58,930
|
60,669
|
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
|
5,091
|
7,283
|
Short-term loans payable
|
19,957
|
19,130
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,848
|
2,533
|
Provision for bonuses
|
4,990
|
3,822
|
Other
|
27,105
|
30,237
|
Total current liabilities
|
117,924
|
123,677
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
Long-term loans payable
|
35,835
|
34,360
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
1,291
|
2,139
|
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
|
3,956
|
3,956
|
Provision for director's retirement benefits
|
20
|
20
|
Provision for gift token exchange
|
88
|
81
|
Net defined benefit liabilities
|
9,396
|
9,398
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
1,713
|
1,493
|
Other
|
10,435
|
10,882
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
72,738
|
72,333
|
Total liabilities
|
190,662
|
196,011
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Capital surplus
|
17,586
|
17,606
|
Retained earnings
|
116,474
|
123,704
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,942)
|
(4,956)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
149,117
|
156,355
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
10,471
|
12,541
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
(154)
|
(96)
|
Revaluation reserve for land
|
8,818
|
8,818
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
8
|
(342)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(1,966)
|
(1,722)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
17,177
|
19,199
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,487
|
3,002
|
Total net assets
|
168,782
|
178,557
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
359,445
|
374,568
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive
Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
459,477
|
469,118
|
Cost of sales
|
349,480
|
358,651
|
Gross profit
|
109,996
|
110,466
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
96,023
|
95,678
|
Operating profit
|
13,972
|
14,788
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
13
|
7
|
Dividend income
|
703
|
696
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
670
|
901
|
Other
|
687
|
771
|
Total non-operating income
|
2,074
|
2,377
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
353
|
247
|
Other
|
481
|
517
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
834
|
764
|
Ordinary profit
|
15,212
|
16,400
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
21
|
10
|
Other
|
88
|
2
|
Total extraordinary income
|
109
|
12
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
0
|
2
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
821
|
883
|
Impairment loss
|
334
|
421
|
Loss on fire damage
|
－
|
566
|
Other
|
801
|
57
|
Total extraordinary loss
|
1,957
|
1,931
|
Profit before income taxes
|
13,364
|
14,481
|
Income taxes
|
3,612
|
4,090
|
Profit
|
9,752
|
10,390
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
209
|
155
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
9,542
|
10,235
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
9,752
|
10,390
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
(1,268)
|
2,038
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
28
|
57
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(237)
|
(167)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
142
|
230
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
4
|
43
|
accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(1,330)
|
2,203
|
Comprehensive income
|
8,421
|
12,594
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
|
8,208
|
12,449
|
of parent
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
|
212
|
144
|
controlling interests
|
|
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
13,364
|
14,481
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,701
|
11,999
|
Impairment loss
|
334
|
421
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
|
(670)
|
(901)
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
－
|
69
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful
|
(219)
|
(140)
|
accounts
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
(2,302)
|
(1,166)
|
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
|
(202)
|
(160)
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
|
(225)
|
202
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token
|
(8)
|
(6)
|
exchange
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-
|
800
|
875
|
current assets
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
(716)
|
(703)
|
Interest expenses
|
353
|
247
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts
|
(6,363)
|
(10,821)
|
receivable-trade
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
1,472
|
91
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts
|
1,311
|
3,776
|
payable-trade
|
|
|
Other
|
4,840
|
1,851
|
Sub total
|
23,470
|
20,115
|
Interest and dividend income
|
771
|
761
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(337)
|
(286)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(4,106)
|
(3,297)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
19,797
|
17,293
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(22)
|
－
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
502
|
－
|
Payments of loans receivable
|
(93)
|
(62)
|
Collection of loans receivable
|
4
|
27
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and
|
(12,698)
|
(14,148)
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
|
75
|
97
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(254)
|
(104)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
47
|
24
|
Other
|
67
|
19
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(12,370)
|
(14,145)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans
|
(2,021)
|
(55)
|
payable
|
|
|
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
|
10,000
|
－
|
Repayment of long-term loans payable
|
(20,301)
|
(2,553)
|
Proceeds from issuance of bonds
|
9,939
|
－
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(22)
|
(13)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(2,709)
|
(2,707)
|
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Other
|
(507)
|
(957)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
|
(5,624)
|
(6,289)
|
activities
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash
|
(46)
|
(46)
|
equivalents
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|
1,755
|
(3,188)
|
equivalents
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
14,076
|
14,303
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly
|
－
|
168
|
consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
15,831
|
11,283
(4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern)
Not applicable.
(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.
(Segment and Other information) 【Segment information】
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1 to December 31, 2018)
1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
|
Total
|
consolidated
|
|
Total
|
(note 1)
|
(note 2)
|
statements
|
|
and
|
and
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
of income
|
|
Dessert
|
Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(note 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to outside
|
181,154
|
215,407
|
35,227
|
431,788
|
27,688
|
459,477
|
－
|
459,477
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales and
|
10,220
|
61
|
703
|
10,986
|
9,354
|
20,340
|
(20,340)
|
－
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
191,374
|
215,469
|
35,930
|
442,774
|
37,043
|
479,818
|
(20,340)
|
459,477
|
Segment profit
|
9,052
|
2,886
|
1,060
|
12,999
|
893
|
13,893
|
79
|
13,972
Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.
-
The 79 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment.
Not applicable.
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1 to December 31, 2019)
1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
|
Total
|
consolidated
|
|
Total
|
(note 1)
|
(note 2)
|
statements
|
|
and
|
and
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
of income
|
|
Dessert
|
Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(note 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to outside
|
188,409
|
218,681
|
33,733
|
440,823
|
28,295
|
469,118
|
－
|
469,118
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
9,426
|
78
|
696
|
10,202
|
9,408
|
19,611
|
(19,611)
|
|
sales and
|
－
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
197,835
|
218,759
|
34,430
|
451,025
|
37,704
|
488,729
|
(19,611)
|
469,118
|
Segment profit
|
8,733
|
4,341
|
1,095
|
14,170
|
639
|
14,809
|
(21)
|
14,788
Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.
-
The -21 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment
Not applicable.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:05 UTC
|
|