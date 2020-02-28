Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP) 0 02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP) February 7, 2020 Company name: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange Stock code: 2270 URL: https://www.meg-snow.com/english Representative: Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President Contact: Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor Relations Department Phone: +81 3-3226-2124 (Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % 469,118 2.1 14,788 5.8 16,400 7.8 10,235 7.3 December 31, 2019 Nine months ended 459,477 1.1 13,972 (13.3) 15,212 (13.4) 9,542 (18.9) December 31, 2018 Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months Ended December 31, 2019 : 12,594 million yen (49.5%) Nine months Ended December 31, 2018 : 8,421 million yen (-34.9%) Profit Profit per share - basic per share - diluted yen yen Nine months ended 151.19 － December 31, 2019 Nine months ended 140.73 － December 31, 2018 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net asset per share millions of yen millions of yen % yen December 31, 2019 374,568 178,557 46.9 2,593.31 March 31, 2019 359,445 168,782 46.3 2,456.35 For reference: Equity: December 31, 2019 : 175,554 million yen March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen 1 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share Record date or period End-Q1 End-Q2 End-Q3 Year-end Total Year ended yen yen yen yen yen － － － 40.00 40.00 March 31, 2019 Year ending － － － March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2020 40.00 40.00 (forecast) Note: Revisions from the latest release of dividend forecasts: None 3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent share millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % yen Full Year 612,000 1.4 17,300 0.4 19,000 (0.1) 11,500 6.9 169.87 Note: Revisions from the latest release of earnings forecasts: Yes For details, please see "1. Operating Results, (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 6. Notes Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None 2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Common stock issued 1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock) December 31, 2019 70,751,855 shares March 31, 2019 70,751,855 shares 2) Treasury stock as of period-end December 31, 2019 3,056,679 shares March 31, 2019 3,051,487 shares 3) Average number of shares (during the respective period) Nine months ended December 31, 2019 67,698,746 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018 67,807,918 shares *This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm. *Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts) Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment. (Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report. 2 Table of Contents for Attachments Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4 Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4 Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6 Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7 Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11 Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 13 (Supplementary Information) Supplementary Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 3 1. Operating Results (1) Overview of Operating Results Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector. While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there is concern about exports and production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies as well as concern about the impact of events overseas, such as trends in trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy and other economic trends, and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets. Consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market. Although consumer confidence is showing signs of picking up, shoppers continue to economize. Also, consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike will continue to bear watching. In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well. In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with higher sales of functional yogurt and other high-value-added products and of cheese and other mainstay products, (3) pursue scale expansion through continuation of marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of Group managerial resources and the value chain. As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥469,118 million (up 2.1% YoY), operating profit was ¥14,788 million (up 5.8%), ordinary profit was ¥16,400 million (up 7.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥10,235 million (up 7.3%). Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Operating results by business segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers. 1) Dairy Products This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula), and other products. Net sales were ¥188,409 million (up 4.0% YoY), and operating profit was ¥8,733 million (down 3.5%). Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Although sales of cheese decreased, sales of products with a competitive edge in the market were brisk thanks to promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased. Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs. 4 2) Beverage & Dessert This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products. Net sales were ¥218,681 million (up 1.5% YoY), and operating profit was ¥4,341 million (up 50.4%) Although sales of milk and milk-based beverages were strong, sales of other beverages decreased due in part to the impact of dispersion of demand across products in various categories amid diversification of consumer preferences. Sales of yogurt edged up slightly thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral fat-reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased. Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices. 3) Feedstuffs and Seed This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products. Net sales were ¥33,733 million (down 4.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥1,095 million (up 3.2%). Overall segment sales decreased year on year, mainly because of a decline in sales volumes of pasture forage and crop seeds and feedstuffs. Operating profit increased thanks to reduction of selling expenses and other costs. 4) Other This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses. Net sales were ¥28,295 million (up 2.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥639 million (down 28.5%). 5 (2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets Total assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥15,123 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits. Liabilities Total liabilities as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥5,348 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in electronically recorded obligations-operating and accrued expenses (included in "other" under current liabilities) Net assets Net assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥9,774 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2019 totaled ¥11,283 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Cash flows from operating activities Operating activities provided net cash of ¥17,293 million, compared to ¥19,797 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year decrease of ¥2,503 million in cash provided is mainly attributable to an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade. Cash flows from investing activities nvesting activities used net cash of ¥14,145 million, compared to ¥12,370 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,774 million in cash used is mainly attributable to an increase in payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Cash flows from financing activities Financing activities used net cash of ¥6,289 million, compared to ¥5,624 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥664 million in cash used is mainly attributable to decreases in proceeds from long-term loans payable and proceeds from issuance of bonds, which offset a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results The Company has revised the forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019, as stated below. The Company expects net sales to fall short of the previously announced forecast, reflecting the nine-month results and the outlook for market conditions. The Company also expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent to fall short of the previously announced forecasts, reflecting the projected shortfall in sales against the previously announced forecast as well as factors including the expected impact of rent and operating costs for an alternate warehouse necessitated by fire damage to a merchandise warehouse of subsidiary SI System Corporation (Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture) at the end of September. Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable Profit per share to owners of parent Previously announced Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen forecast (A) 615,000 18,000 19,500 12,000 177.25 Revised forecast (B) 612,000 17,300 19,000 11,500 169.87 Difference (B-A) (3,000) (700) (500) (500) Difference (%) -0.5% -3.9% -2.6% -4.2% Reference: Prior-year consolidated results 603,378 17,230 19,014 10,754 158.64 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) Note: The above forecasts are projections that reflect the Company's judgments based on currently available information and are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the above forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors. 6 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 14,366 11,345 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 74,727 85,917 Merchandise and finished goods 40,673 39,950 Work in process 991 1,306 Raw materials and supplies 14,026 14,715 Other 4,446 4,535 Allowance for doubtful accounts (368) (365) Total current assets 148,863 157,405 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 46,970 46,616 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 53,225 51,423 Land 49,849 49,921 Other, net 12,258 18,399 Total property, plant and equipment 162,304 166,361 Intangible assets Goodwill － 707 Other 3,206 2,855 Total intangible assets 3,206 3,563 Investments and other assets Investment securities 35,491 37,600 Deferred tax assets 2,925 2,843 Other 7,039 7,042 Allowance for doubtful accounts (384) (246) Total investments and other assets 45,072 47,238 Total non-current assets 210,582 217,163 Total assets 359,445 374,568 7 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2019 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 58,930 60,669 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 5,091 7,283 Short-term loans payable 19,957 19,130 Income taxes payable 1,848 2,533 Provision for bonuses 4,990 3,822 Other 27,105 30,237 Total current liabilities 117,924 123,677 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 Long-term loans payable 35,835 34,360 Deferred tax liabilities 1,291 2,139 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 3,956 3,956 Provision for director's retirement benefits 20 20 Provision for gift token exchange 88 81 Net defined benefit liabilities 9,396 9,398 Asset retirement obligations 1,713 1,493 Other 10,435 10,882 Total non-current liabilities 72,738 72,333 Total liabilities 190,662 196,011 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 20,000 20,000 Capital surplus 17,586 17,606 Retained earnings 116,474 123,704 Treasury stock (4,942) (4,956) Total shareholders' equity 149,117 156,355 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 10,471 12,541 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (154) (96) Revaluation reserve for land 8,818 8,818 Foreign currency translation adjustment 8 (342) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,966) (1,722) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 17,177 19,199 Non-controlling interests 2,487 3,002 Total net assets 168,782 178,557 Total liabilities and net assets 359,445 374,568 8 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Net sales 459,477 469,118 Cost of sales 349,480 358,651 Gross profit 109,996 110,466 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,023 95,678 Operating profit 13,972 14,788 Non-operating income Interest income 13 7 Dividend income 703 696 Equity in earnings of affiliates 670 901 Other 687 771 Total non-operating income 2,074 2,377 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 353 247 Other 481 517 Total non-operating expenses 834 764 Ordinary profit 15,212 16,400 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 21 10 Other 88 2 Total extraordinary income 109 12 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales of non-current assets 0 2 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 821 883 Impairment loss 334 421 Loss on fire damage － 566 Other 801 57 Total extraordinary loss 1,957 1,931 Profit before income taxes 13,364 14,481 Income taxes 3,612 4,090 Profit 9,752 10,390 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 209 155 Profit attributable to owners of parent 9,542 10,235 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Profit 9,752 10,390 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (1,268) 2,038 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 28 57 Foreign currency translation adjustment (237) (167) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 142 230 Share of other comprehensive income of entities 4 43 accounted for using the equity method Total other comprehensive income (1,330) 2,203 Comprehensive income 8,421 12,594 Comprehensive income attributable to owners 8,208 12,449 of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- 212 144 controlling interests 10 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 13,364 14,481 Depreciation and amortization 11,701 11,999 Impairment loss 334 421 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (670) (901) Amortization of goodwill － 69 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful (219) (140) accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (2,302) (1,166) Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset (202) (160) Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability (225) 202 Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token (8) (6) exchange Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non- 800 875 current assets Interest and dividend income received (716) (703) Interest expenses 353 247 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts (6,363) (10,821) receivable-trade Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,472 91 Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts 1,311 3,776 payable-trade Other 4,840 1,851 Sub total 23,470 20,115 Interest and dividend income 771 761 Interest expenses paid (337) (286) Income taxes paid (4,106) (3,297) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,797 17,293 11 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (22) － Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 502 － Payments of loans receivable (93) (62) Collection of loans receivable 4 27 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and (12,698) (14,148) intangible assets Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 75 97 equipment and intangible assets Purchase of investment securities (254) (104) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 47 24 Other 67 19 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (12,370) (14,145) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans (2,021) (55) payable Proceeds from long-term loans payable 10,000 － Repayment of long-term loans payable (20,301) (2,553) Proceeds from issuance of bonds 9,939 － Purchase of treasury stock (22) (13) Cash dividends paid (2,709) (2,707) Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2) (2) Other (507) (957) Net cash provided by (used in) financing (5,624) (6,289) activities Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash (46) (46) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash 1,755 (3,188) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,076 14,303 Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly － 168 consolidated subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 15,831 11,283 12 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) Not applicable. (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable. (Segment and Other information) 【Segment information】 Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1 to December 31, 2018) 1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded on Other Adjustments Dairy Beverage Feedstuffs Total consolidated Total (note 1) (note 2) statements and and Products of income Dessert Seed (note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 181,154 215,407 35,227 431,788 27,688 459,477 － 459,477 customers Inter-segment sales and 10,220 61 703 10,986 9,354 20,340 (20,340) － transfers Total 191,374 215,469 35,930 442,774 37,043 479,818 (20,340) 459,477 Segment profit 9,052 2,886 1,060 12,999 893 13,893 79 13,972 Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments. The 79 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment. Not applicable. Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1 to December 31, 2019) 1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded on Other Adjustments Dairy Beverage Feedstuffs Total consolidated Total (note 1) (note 2) statements and and Products of income Dessert Seed (note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 188,409 218,681 33,733 440,823 28,295 469,118 － 469,118 customers Inter-segment 9,426 78 696 10,202 9,408 19,611 (19,611) sales and － transfers Total 197,835 218,759 34,430 451,025 37,704 488,729 (19,611) 469,118 Segment profit 8,733 4,341 1,095 14,170 639 14,809 (21) 14,788 Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments. The -21 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 01:16a New Artwork by GOTO Akinori, Filled with Hopes of Shuri Castle Reconstruction, Will Be Exhibited at Naha Airport Starting Saturday, February 29 BU 01:16a UBS : publishes Annual Report and Compensation Report 2019 DJ 01:13a NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares PU 01:13a OSLO BØRS VPS : Interim Report Q4 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S PU 01:13a JAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split) PU 01:13a B2HOLDING : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by B2Holding ASA PU 01:13a JAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee and Changes of Directors, etc. PU 01:12a Baidu Warns of Revenue Drop, Signaling Trouble for China's Private Sector -- Update DJ 01:09a GRINDEKS : On “Grindeks” results in 2019 AQ 01:09a ZALARIS : 19th year of uninterrupted growth and all-time high Q4 revenues AQ