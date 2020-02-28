Log in
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)

February 7, 2020

Company name:

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange

Stock code:

2270

URL:

https://www.meg-snow.com/english

Representative:

Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor

Relations Department

Phone:

+81 3-3226-2124

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Nine months ended

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

469,118

2.1

14,788

5.8

16,400

7.8

10,235

7.3

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

459,477

1.1

13,972

(13.3)

15,212

(13.4)

9,542

(18.9)

December 31, 2018

Note: Comprehensive income: Nine months Ended December 31, 2019 : 12,594 million yen (49.5%)

Nine months Ended December 31, 2018 : 8,421 million yen (-34.9%)

Profit

Profit

per share - basic

per share - diluted

yen

yen

Nine months ended

151.19

December 31, 2019

Nine months ended

140.73

December 31, 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net asset

per share

millions of yen

millions of yen

%

yen

December 31, 2019

374,568

178,557

46.9

2,593.31

March 31, 2019

359,445

168,782

46.3

2,456.35

For reference:

Equity: December 31, 2019 : 175,554 million yen

March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date or period

End-Q1

End-Q2

End-Q3

Year-end

Total

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

40.00

40.00

March 31, 2019

Year ending

March 31, 2020

Year ending

March 31, 2020

40.00

40.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions from the

latest release of dividend forecasts: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

yen

Full Year

612,000

1.4

17,300

0.4

19,000

(0.1)

11,500

6.9

169.87

Note: Revisions

from the latest

release of earnings forecasts: Yes

For details, please see "1. Operating Results, (3) Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements,

including the Forecast of Consolidated Results" on page 6.

Notes

  1. Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None

2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None

  1. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  2. Retrospective restatement: None
  1. Common stock issued

1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock)

December 31, 2019

70,751,855 shares

March 31, 2019

70,751,855 shares

2) Treasury stock as of period-end

December 31, 2019

3,056,679 shares

March 31, 2019

3,051,487 shares

3) Average number of shares (during the respective period)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

67,698,746 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

67,807,918 shares

*This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm.

*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment.

(Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report.

2

Table of Contents for Attachments

  1. Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
  1. Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4
  2. Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6
  3. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7
  2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11
  4. Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 13

(Supplementary Information)

Supplementary Information for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

3

1. Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector.

While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there is concern about exports and production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies as well as concern about the impact of events overseas, such as trends in trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy and other economic trends, and fluctuations in the financial and capital markets.

Consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market. Although consumer confidence is showing signs of picking up, shoppers continue to economize. Also, consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike will continue to bear watching.

In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues

to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well.

In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with higher sales of functional yogurt and other high-value-added products and of cheese and other mainstay products, (3) pursue scale expansion through continuation of marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of Group managerial resources and the value chain.

As a result, in the nine months ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥469,118 million (up 2.1% YoY), operating profit was ¥14,788 million (up 5.8%), ordinary profit was ¥16,400 million (up 7.8%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥10,235 million (up 7.3%).

Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating results by business segment for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers.

1) Dairy Products

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula),

and other products.

Net sales were ¥188,409 million (up 4.0% YoY), and operating profit was ¥8,733 million (down 3.5%).

Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Although sales of cheese decreased, sales of products with a competitive edge in the market were brisk thanks to promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.

Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs.

4

2) Beverage & Dessert

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products.

Net sales were ¥218,681 million (up 1.5% YoY), and operating profit was ¥4,341 million (up 50.4%)

Although sales of milk and milk-based beverages were strong, sales of other beverages decreased due in part to the impact of dispersion of demand across products in various categories amid diversification of consumer preferences. Sales of yogurt edged up slightly thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral fat-reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products.

As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.

Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices.

3) Feedstuffs and Seed

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products.

Net sales were ¥33,733 million (down 4.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥1,095 million (up 3.2%). Overall segment sales decreased year on year, mainly because of a decline in sales volumes of pasture forage and crop seeds and feedstuffs.

Operating profit increased thanks to reduction of selling expenses and other costs.

4) Other

This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses.

Net sales were ¥28,295 million (up 2.2% YoY), and operating profit was ¥639 million (down 28.5%).

5

(2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets

Total assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥15,123 million from the previous fiscal

year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits.

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥5,348 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in electronically recorded obligations-operating and accrued expenses (included in "other" under current liabilities)

Net assets

Net assets as of December 31, 2019 increased by ¥9,774 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

2) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of December 31, 2019 totaled ¥11,283 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the

nine months ended December 31, 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating activities provided net cash of ¥17,293 million, compared to ¥19,797 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year decrease of ¥2,503 million in cash provided is mainly attributable to an increase in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in notes and accounts payable-trade.

Cash flows from investing activities

nvesting activities used net cash of ¥14,145 million, compared to ¥12,370 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,774 million in cash used is mainly attributable to an increase in payments for purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Cash flows from financing activities

Financing activities used net cash of ¥6,289 million, compared to ¥5,624 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥664 million in cash used is mainly attributable to decreases in proceeds from long-term loans payable and proceeds from issuance of bonds, which offset a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable.

  1. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results The Company has revised the forecast of consolidated results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019, as stated below.

The Company expects net sales to fall short of the previously announced forecast, reflecting the nine-month results and the outlook for market conditions. The Company also expects operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of parent to fall short of the previously announced forecasts, reflecting the projected shortfall in sales against the previously announced forecast

as well as factors including the expected impact of rent and operating costs for an alternate warehouse necessitated by fire damage to a merchandise warehouse of subsidiary SI System Corporation

(Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture) at the end of September.

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

Profit per share

to owners of

parent

Previously announced

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Yen

forecast (A)

615,000

18,000

19,500

12,000

177.25

Revised forecast (B)

612,000

17,300

19,000

11,500

169.87

Difference (B-A)

(3,000)

(700)

(500)

(500)

Difference (%)

-0.5%

-3.9%

-2.6%

-4.2%

Reference: Prior-year

consolidated results

603,378

17,230

19,014

10,754

158.64

(fiscal year ended March

31, 2019)

Note: The above forecasts are projections that reflect the Company's judgments based on currently available information and are subject to many uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the above forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of December 31,

2019

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

14,366

11,345

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

74,727

85,917

Merchandise and finished goods

40,673

39,950

Work in process

991

1,306

Raw materials and supplies

14,026

14,715

Other

4,446

4,535

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(368)

(365)

Total current assets

148,863

157,405

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

46,970

46,616

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

53,225

51,423

Land

49,849

49,921

Other, net

12,258

18,399

Total property, plant and equipment

162,304

166,361

Intangible assets

Goodwill

707

Other

3,206

2,855

Total intangible assets

3,206

3,563

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

35,491

37,600

Deferred tax assets

2,925

2,843

Other

7,039

7,042

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(384)

(246)

Total investments and other assets

45,072

47,238

Total non-current assets

210,582

217,163

Total assets

359,445

374,568

7

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of December 31,

2019

2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

58,930

60,669

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

5,091

7,283

Short-term loans payable

19,957

19,130

Income taxes payable

1,848

2,533

Provision for bonuses

4,990

3,822

Other

27,105

30,237

Total current liabilities

117,924

123,677

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

Long-term loans payable

35,835

34,360

Deferred tax liabilities

1,291

2,139

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

3,956

3,956

Provision for director's retirement benefits

20

20

Provision for gift token exchange

88

81

Net defined benefit liabilities

9,396

9,398

Asset retirement obligations

1,713

1,493

Other

10,435

10,882

Total non-current liabilities

72,738

72,333

Total liabilities

190,662

196,011

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

20,000

20,000

Capital surplus

17,586

17,606

Retained earnings

116,474

123,704

Treasury stock

(4,942)

(4,956)

Total shareholders' equity

149,117

156,355

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

10,471

12,541

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(154)

(96)

Revaluation reserve for land

8,818

8,818

Foreign currency translation adjustment

8

(342)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,966)

(1,722)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

17,177

19,199

Non-controlling interests

2,487

3,002

Total net assets

168,782

178,557

Total liabilities and net assets

359,445

374,568

8

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Net sales

459,477

469,118

Cost of sales

349,480

358,651

Gross profit

109,996

110,466

Selling, general and administrative expenses

96,023

95,678

Operating profit

13,972

14,788

Non-operating income

Interest income

13

7

Dividend income

703

696

Equity in earnings of affiliates

670

901

Other

687

771

Total non-operating income

2,074

2,377

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

353

247

Other

481

517

Total non-operating expenses

834

764

Ordinary profit

15,212

16,400

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

21

10

Other

88

2

Total extraordinary income

109

12

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

2

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

821

883

Impairment loss

334

421

Loss on fire damage

566

Other

801

57

Total extraordinary loss

1,957

1,931

Profit before income taxes

13,364

14,481

Income taxes

3,612

4,090

Profit

9,752

10,390

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

209

155

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,542

10,235

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Profit

9,752

10,390

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1,268)

2,038

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

28

57

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(237)

(167)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

142

230

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

4

43

accounted for using the equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1,330)

2,203

Comprehensive income

8,421

12,594

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

8,208

12,449

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

212

144

controlling interests

10

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

13,364

14,481

Depreciation and amortization

11,701

11,999

Impairment loss

334

421

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(670)

(901)

Amortization of goodwill

69

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful

(219)

(140)

accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(2,302)

(1,166)

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

(202)

(160)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

(225)

202

Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token

(8)

(6)

exchange

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-

800

875

current assets

Interest and dividend income received

(716)

(703)

Interest expenses

353

247

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts

(6,363)

(10,821)

receivable-trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

1,472

91

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts

1,311

3,776

payable-trade

Other

4,840

1,851

Sub total

23,470

20,115

Interest and dividend income

771

761

Interest expenses paid

(337)

(286)

Income taxes paid

(4,106)

(3,297)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

19,797

17,293

11

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(22)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

502

Payments of loans receivable

(93)

(62)

Collection of loans receivable

4

27

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

(12,698)

(14,148)

intangible assets

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

75

97

equipment and intangible assets

Purchase of investment securities

(254)

(104)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

47

24

Other

67

19

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(12,370)

(14,145)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans

(2,021)

(55)

payable

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

10,000

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(20,301)

(2,553)

Proceeds from issuance of bonds

9,939

Purchase of treasury stock

(22)

(13)

Cash dividends paid

(2,709)

(2,707)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2)

(2)

Other

(507)

(957)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

(5,624)

(6,289)

activities

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash

(46)

(46)

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

1,755

(3,188)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,076

14,303

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly

168

consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

15,831

11,283

12

(4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern)

Not applicable.

(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.

(Segment and Other information) Segment information

  • Nine months ended December 31, 2018 (April 1 to December 31, 2018)

1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded on

Other

Adjustments

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Total

consolidated

Total

(note 1)

(note 2)

statements

and

and

Products

of income

Dessert

Seed

(note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

181,154

215,407

35,227

431,788

27,688

459,477

459,477

customers

Inter-segment

sales and

10,220

61

703

10,986

9,354

20,340

(20,340)

transfers

Total

191,374

215,469

35,930

442,774

37,043

479,818

(20,340)

459,477

Segment profit

9,052

2,886

1,060

12,999

893

13,893

79

13,972

Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.

  1. The 79 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment.

Not applicable.

  • Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1 to December 31, 2019)

1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded on

Other

Adjustments

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Total

consolidated

Total

(note 1)

(note 2)

statements

and

and

Products

of income

Dessert

Seed

(note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

188,409

218,681

33,733

440,823

28,295

469,118

469,118

customers

Inter-segment

9,426

78

696

10,202

9,408

19,611

(19,611)

sales and

transfers

Total

197,835

218,759

34,430

451,025

37,704

488,729

(19,611)

469,118

Segment profit

8,733

4,341

1,095

14,170

639

14,809

(21)

14,788

Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.

  1. The -21 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment

Not applicable.

13

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:05 UTC
