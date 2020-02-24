Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

The Urbanet Group plans to hold the financial results meeting for investors as follows. Materials distributed and video recorded at this event are to be posted promptly on its website following the meeting.

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Urbanet Group's management at the time these materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

The current quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

Number of outstanding shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None

Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specifie d subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

For the first half of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (hereinafter "the period under review"), the Urbanet Group companies (hereinafter "the Urbanet Group" or "the Group") reported net sales of 8,256 million yen (down 28.0% year-on-year) with operating profit of 747 million yen (down 47.0% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 591 million yen (down 54.8% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 406 million yen (down 55.2% year-on-year).

The Group reported a significant year-on-year decrease in both sales and profits. Nevertheless, the results of operations for the period under review achieved in all respects the earnings forecast for the period under review that was announced on August 8, 2019 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019" with net sales of 8,150 million yen, operating profit of 650 million yen, ordinary profit of 510 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of 350 million yen. As we expect the earnings for the current fiscal year to be skewed to the second half, we can safely conclude that the results for the first half have remained strong.

In addition, we are highly confident that the operating results for the current fiscal year will hit the full -year earnings forecast disclosed in the above report because properties scheduled for sale in the second half have effectively been sold out with contracts in place.

The performance by each business category is explained below.

It is noted that all activities of the Group belong to a single business segment -the real estate business-consisting primarily of the development, purchase, and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers. As such, we break down the operating results into the following categories within the real estate business segment.

(Real Estate Development and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 7,973 million yen (down 28.7% year-on-year), with revenues from sale of 263 units in a total of five one-room apartments for investors and three units in one store building.

(Real Estate Purchase and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 70 million yen (down 8.0% year-on-year), with revenues from purchase and resale of two units.

(Others)

The total amount of sales from this category was 212 million yen (down 1.7% year-on-year), with revenues from real estate brokerage and real estate leasing among others.

(2) Explanation of Financial Condition

1) Analysis of Financial Position

Total assets on a consolidated basis amounted to 32,356 million yen at the end of the period under review, an increase of 1,889 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.

This is mainly due to an increase of 1,945 million yen in cash and deposits owing to an increase in cash of 2,016 million yen in December 2019 resulting from the public offering and the third-party allotment by way of over-allotment.

Liabilities totaled 21,845 million yen, a decrease of 257 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.

This is mainly due to a decrease of 1,839 million yen in total current liabilities primarily attributable to decreases of 1,005 million yen in accounts payable-trade and 433 million yen in advances received resulting from recognition of sales, and also a decrease of 288 million yen in income taxes payable, which was partially offset by an increase of

2