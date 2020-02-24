Log in
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter

02/24/2020 | 10:06pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020

(Six Months Ended December 31, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

February 6, 2020

Company name: URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)

Stock code:

3242

URL: https://www.urbanet.jp/

Representative:

Shinji Hattori, President and Representative Director

Contact:

Wataru Akai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Administration Division

Tel: +81-(0)3-6630-3051

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

February 6, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

March 30, 2020

Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019

8,256

(28.0)

747

(47.0)

591

(54.8)

406

(55.2)

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018

11,473

29.9

1,412

15.9

1,306

18.2

906

19.6

Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019: 406 (down 55.2%)

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018: 906 (up 19.6%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019

15.72

15.72

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018

36.07

-

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Dec. 31, 2019

32,356

10,510

32.5

As of Jun. 30, 2019

30,467

8,363

27.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31, 2019: 10,503

As of Jun. 30, 2019: 8,356

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Jun. 30, 2019

-

7.00

-

11.00

18.00

Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020

-

10.00

Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020 (forecast)

-

10.00

20.00

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

21,380

6.5

2,380

10.8

2,090

9.2

1,450

10.7

50.70

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specifie d subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  4. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of outstanding shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

31,374,100 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2019:

25,158,100 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

62 shares

As of Jun. 30, 2019:

62 shares

3) Average number of outstanding shares during the period

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019:

25,858,864 shares

Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018:

25,146,059 shares

  • The current quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
    • Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Urbanet Group's management at the time these materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachments for assumptions for forecasts and notes of caution for usage.
    • The Urbanet Group plans to hold the financial results meeting for investors as follows. Materials distributed and video recorded at this event are to be posted promptly on its website following the meeting.
    • Friday, February 7, 2020: Financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Condition

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

5

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

7

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

Going Concern Assumption

8

Segment and Other Information

8

1

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

For the first half of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (hereinafter "the period under review"), the Urbanet Group companies (hereinafter "the Urbanet Group" or "the Group") reported net sales of 8,256 million yen (down 28.0% year-on-year) with operating profit of 747 million yen (down 47.0% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 591 million yen (down 54.8% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 406 million yen (down 55.2% year-on-year).

The Group reported a significant year-on-year decrease in both sales and profits. Nevertheless, the results of operations for the period under review achieved in all respects the earnings forecast for the period under review that was announced on August 8, 2019 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019" with net sales of 8,150 million yen, operating profit of 650 million yen, ordinary profit of 510 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of 350 million yen. As we expect the earnings for the current fiscal year to be skewed to the second half, we can safely conclude that the results for the first half have remained strong.

In addition, we are highly confident that the operating results for the current fiscal year will hit the full -year earnings forecast disclosed in the above report because properties scheduled for sale in the second half have effectively been sold out with contracts in place.

The performance by each business category is explained below.

It is noted that all activities of the Group belong to a single business segment -the real estate business-consisting primarily of the development, purchase, and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers. As such, we break down the operating results into the following categories within the real estate business segment.

(Real Estate Development and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 7,973 million yen (down 28.7% year-on-year), with revenues from sale of 263 units in a total of five one-room apartments for investors and three units in one store building.

(Real Estate Purchase and Sales)

The total amount of sales from this category was 70 million yen (down 8.0% year-on-year), with revenues from purchase and resale of two units.

(Others)

The total amount of sales from this category was 212 million yen (down 1.7% year-on-year), with revenues from real estate brokerage and real estate leasing among others.

(2) Explanation of Financial Condition

1) Analysis of Financial Position

Total assets on a consolidated basis amounted to 32,356 million yen at the end of the period under review, an increase of 1,889 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.

This is mainly due to an increase of 1,945 million yen in cash and deposits owing to an increase in cash of 2,016 million yen in December 2019 resulting from the public offering and the third-party allotment by way of over-allotment.

Liabilities totaled 21,845 million yen, a decrease of 257 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.

This is mainly due to a decrease of 1,839 million yen in total current liabilities primarily attributable to decreases of 1,005 million yen in accounts payable-trade and 433 million yen in advances received resulting from recognition of sales, and also a decrease of 288 million yen in income taxes payable, which was partially offset by an increase of

2

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

1,582 million yen in total non-current liabilities, primarily attributable to an increase of 1,593 million yen in long-term borrowings made for purchase of land for development.

Net assets totaled 10,510 million yen, an increase of 2,146 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.

This is mainly due to an increase of 129 million yen in retained earnings as well as increases in share capital and legal capital surplus as a result of the above mentioned capital increase.

2) Analysis of Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the period under review amounted to 7,240 million yen, an increase of 1,945 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to a significant cash inflow from financing activities, which was partially offset by a cash outflow from operating activities. The cash inflow from financing activities reflected long-term borrowings made for purchase of land for development as well as the public offering. On the other hand, the cash outflow from operating activities reflected the fact that the purchasing of land for development progressed favorably even under difficult conditions whereas trade payables were paid prior to the recognition of sales, which are expected to be skewed to the second half.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash used in operating activities for the period under review totaled 1,242 million yen (compared with net cash provided of 2,043 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash provided of 586 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities for the period under review totaled 97 million yen (compared with net cash used of 167 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash used of 8 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).

This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash provided by financing activities for the period under review totaled 3,284 million yen (compared with net cash used of 801 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash used of 378 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements

We maintain the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 that was announced on August 8, 2019 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 201 9."

3

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY6/19

Second quarter of FY6/20

(As of Jun. 30, 2019)

(As of Dec. 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,305,056

7,250,390

Real estate for sale

3,762,250

997,469

Real estate for sale in process

15,499,820

18,256,297

Work in process

-

150

Other

305,462

275,254

Total current assets

24,872,589

26,779,562

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

4,996,018

5,009,747

Intangible assets

3,172

2,729

Investments and other assets

595,429

564,197

Total non-current assets

5,594,620

5,576,674

Total assets

30,467,209

32,356,237

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

2,046,486

1,040,550

Short-term borrowings

723,528

719,425

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,879,044

8,857,621

Lease obligations

20,510

16,832

Income taxes payable

470,193

181,678

Provision for shareholder benefit program

37,893

17,357

Other

1,331,168

835,505

Total current liabilities

13,508,823

11,668,970

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

8,473,821

10,067,112

Lease obligations

36,161

29,494

Retirement benefit liability

48,600

46,121

Other

35,862

33,806

Total non-current liabilities

8,594,444

10,176,533

Total liabilities

22,103,268

21,845,504

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,685,249

2,693,701

Capital surplus

1,183,376

2,191,829

Retained earnings

5,487,632

5,617,519

Treasury shares

(17)

(17)

Total shareholders' equity

8,356,240

10,503,032

Share acquisition rights

7,700

7,700

Total net assets

8,363,940

10,510,732

Total liabilities and net assets

30,467,209

32,356,237

4

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
    (For the Six-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY6/19

First six months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Net sales

11,473,758

8,256,816

Cost of sales

9,426,915

6,842,245

Gross profit

2,046,843

1,414,571

Selling, general and administrative expenses

634,756

666,814

Operating profit

1,412,086

747,756

Non-operating income

Interest income

19

30

Dividend income

-

150

Other

3,757

1,576

Total non-operating income

3,777

1,757

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

92,089

91,316

Commission expenses

17,362

41,813

Share issuance cost

-

18,582

Other

16

6,789

Total non-operating expenses

109,468

158,501

Ordinary profit

1,306,395

591,013

Profit before income taxes

1,306,395

591,013

Income taxes-current

418,938

156,517

Income taxes-deferred

(19,467)

27,871

Total income taxes

399,471

184,388

Profit

906,923

406,625

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

906,923

406,625

5

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Six-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY6/19

First six months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Profit

906,923

406,625

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Comprehensive income

906,923

406,625

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

906,923

406,625

Non-controlling interests

-

-

6

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

First six months of FY6/19

First six months of FY6/20

(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

1,306,395

591,013

Depreciation

57,662

53,034

Share issuance cost

-

18,582

Increase (decrease) in provision for shareholder benefit

(13,572)

(20,535)

program

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

1,748

(2,479)

Interest and dividend income

(19)

(180)

Interest expenses

92,089

91,316

Decrease (increase) in investments in leases

11,438

13,952

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(1,056,810)

8,153

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

437,266

(1,005,936)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(3,365)

-

Other, net

(99,595)

(455,967)

Subtotal

733,237

(709,045)

Interest and dividends received

20

180

Interest paid

(90,910)

(93,147)

Income taxes paid

(56,191)

(440,200)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

586,155

(1,242,212)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(8,150)

(96,402)

Other, net

-

(650)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(8,150)

(97,052)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(81,000)

(4,103)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

4,200,428

4,347,040

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(4,249,849)

(2,775,172)

Redemption of bonds

(16,000)

-

Repayments of lease obligations

(10,367)

(10,584)

Proceeds from issuance of shares

4,956

2,003,383

Dividends paid

(226,192)

(275,965)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(378,025)

3,284,598

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

199,979

1,945,334

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4,221,064

5,295,056

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,421,044

7,240,390

7

URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Segment and Other Information

Segment information

Omitted since the Urbanet Group has only a single business segment, the real estate business, which is engaged mainly in the development, purchase and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepar ed in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

8

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 03:03:02 UTC
