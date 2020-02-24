|
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter
02/24/2020 | 10:06pm EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter
of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020
(Six Months Ended December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
[Japanese GAAP]
|
|
|
February 6, 2020
|
Company name: URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd.
|
Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (JASDAQ)
|
Stock code:
|
3242
|
URL: https://www.urbanet.jp/
|
Representative:
|
Shinji Hattori, President and Representative Director
|
Contact:
|
Wataru Akai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Administration Division
|
|
Tel: +81-(0)3-6630-3051
|
|
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
|
February 6, 2020
|
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
|
March 30, 2020
|
Preparation of supplementary materials for financial results:
|
Yes
|
Holding of financial results meeting:
|
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated results of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
8,256
|
(28.0)
|
|
747
|
|
(47.0)
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
(54.8)
|
|
|
406
|
(55.2)
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018
|
11,473
|
29.9
|
|
1,412
|
|
15.9
|
|
|
1,306
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
906
|
19.6
|
Note: Comprehensive income (millions of yen)
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019: 406 (down 55.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018: 906 (up 19.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted net income per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
15.72
|
|
|
|
|
15.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018
|
|
|
36.07
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial condition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019
|
|
|
32,356
|
|
|
|
|
10,510
|
|
|
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
|
As of Jun. 30, 2019
|
|
|
30,467
|
|
|
|
|
8,363
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Shareholders' equity (millions of yen)
|
|
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019: 10,503
|
As of Jun. 30, 2019: 8,356
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q-end
|
|
|
|
2Q-end
|
|
|
3Q-end
|
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Fiscal year ended Jun. 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7.00
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
11.00
|
|
18.00
|
Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending Jun. 30, 2020 (forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10.00
|
|
20.00
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2020 (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Full year
|
21,380
|
|
6.5
|
2,380
|
10.8
|
2,090
|
|
9.2
|
1,450
|
10.7
|
50.70
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced earnings forecast: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specifie d subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): None
|
Newly added: -
|
Excluded: -
-
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, and restatements
-
-
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
-
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Restatements: None
-
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
-
-
Number of outstanding shares as of the end of the period (including treasury shares)
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019:
|
31,374,100 shares
|
As of Jun. 30, 2019:
|
25,158,100 shares
-
Number of treasury shares as of the end of the period
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019:
|
62 shares
|
As of Jun. 30, 2019:
|
62 shares
|
3) Average number of outstanding shares during the period
|
|
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2019:
|
25,858,864 shares
|
Six months ended Dec. 31, 2018:
|
25,146,059 shares
-
The current quarterly consolidated financial results are not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
-
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
-
-
Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Urbanet Group's management at the time these materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements" on page 3 of the attachments for assumptions for forecasts and notes of caution for usage.
-
The Urbanet Group plans to hold the financial results meeting for investors as follows. Materials distributed and video recorded at this event are to be posted promptly on its website following the meeting.
-
Friday, February 7, 2020: Financial results meeting for institutional investors and analysts
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
|
Contents of Attachments
|
|
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
|
2
|
(1)
|
Explanation of Results of Operations
|
2
|
(2)
|
Explanation of Financial Condition
|
2
|
(3)
|
Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements
|
3
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
|
4
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
4
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
5
|
(3)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
7
|
(4)
|
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
|
8
|
|
Going Concern Assumption
|
8
|
|
Segment and Other Information
|
8
1
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
For the first half of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 (hereinafter "the period under review"), the Urbanet Group companies (hereinafter "the Urbanet Group" or "the Group") reported net sales of 8,256 million yen (down 28.0% year-on-year) with operating profit of 747 million yen (down 47.0% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 591 million yen (down 54.8% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 406 million yen (down 55.2% year-on-year).
The Group reported a significant year-on-year decrease in both sales and profits. Nevertheless, the results of operations for the period under review achieved in all respects the earnings forecast for the period under review that was announced on August 8, 2019 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019" with net sales of 8,150 million yen, operating profit of 650 million yen, ordinary profit of 510 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of 350 million yen. As we expect the earnings for the current fiscal year to be skewed to the second half, we can safely conclude that the results for the first half have remained strong.
In addition, we are highly confident that the operating results for the current fiscal year will hit the full -year earnings forecast disclosed in the above report because properties scheduled for sale in the second half have effectively been sold out with contracts in place.
The performance by each business category is explained below.
It is noted that all activities of the Group belong to a single business segment -the real estate business-consisting primarily of the development, purchase, and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers. As such, we break down the operating results into the following categories within the real estate business segment.
(Real Estate Development and Sales)
The total amount of sales from this category was 7,973 million yen (down 28.7% year-on-year), with revenues from sale of 263 units in a total of five one-room apartments for investors and three units in one store building.
(Real Estate Purchase and Sales)
The total amount of sales from this category was 70 million yen (down 8.0% year-on-year), with revenues from purchase and resale of two units.
(Others)
The total amount of sales from this category was 212 million yen (down 1.7% year-on-year), with revenues from real estate brokerage and real estate leasing among others.
(2) Explanation of Financial Condition
1) Analysis of Financial Position
Total assets on a consolidated basis amounted to 32,356 million yen at the end of the period under review, an increase of 1,889 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to an increase of 1,945 million yen in cash and deposits owing to an increase in cash of 2,016 million yen in December 2019 resulting from the public offering and the third-party allotment by way of over-allotment.
Liabilities totaled 21,845 million yen, a decrease of 257 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to a decrease of 1,839 million yen in total current liabilities primarily attributable to decreases of 1,005 million yen in accounts payable-trade and 433 million yen in advances received resulting from recognition of sales, and also a decrease of 288 million yen in income taxes payable, which was partially offset by an increase of
2
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
1,582 million yen in total non-current liabilities, primarily attributable to an increase of 1,593 million yen in long-term borrowings made for purchase of land for development.
Net assets totaled 10,510 million yen, an increase of 2,146 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year.
This is mainly due to an increase of 129 million yen in retained earnings as well as increases in share capital and legal capital surplus as a result of the above mentioned capital increase.
2) Analysis of Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "net cash") at the end of the period under review amounted to 7,240 million yen, an increase of 1,945 million yen over the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due to a significant cash inflow from financing activities, which was partially offset by a cash outflow from operating activities. The cash inflow from financing activities reflected long-term borrowings made for purchase of land for development as well as the public offering. On the other hand, the cash outflow from operating activities reflected the fact that the purchasing of land for development progressed favorably even under difficult conditions whereas trade payables were paid prior to the recognition of sales, which are expected to be skewed to the second half.
Cash flows from operating activities
Net cash used in operating activities for the period under review totaled 1,242 million yen (compared with net cash provided of 2,043 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash provided of 586 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash used in investing activities for the period under review totaled 97 million yen (compared with net cash used of 167 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash used of 8 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).
This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment.
Cash flows from financing activities
Net cash provided by financing activities for the period under review totaled 3,284 million yen (compared with net cash used of 801 million yen for the previous fiscal year and net cash used of 378 million yen for the same period of the previous fiscal year).
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements
We maintain the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 that was announced on August 8, 2019 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 201 9."
3
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
FY6/19
|
Second quarter of FY6/20
|
|
|
(As of Jun. 30, 2019)
|
(As of Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
5,305,056
|
7,250,390
|
Real estate for sale
|
3,762,250
|
997,469
|
Real estate for sale in process
|
15,499,820
|
18,256,297
|
Work in process
|
-
|
150
|
Other
|
305,462
|
275,254
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
24,872,589
|
26,779,562
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
4,996,018
|
5,009,747
|
Intangible assets
|
3,172
|
2,729
|
Investments and other assets
|
595,429
|
564,197
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
5,594,620
|
5,576,674
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
30,467,209
|
32,356,237
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Accounts payable-trade
|
2,046,486
|
1,040,550
|
Short-term borrowings
|
723,528
|
719,425
|
Current portion of long-term borrowings
|
8,879,044
|
8,857,621
|
Lease obligations
|
20,510
|
16,832
|
Income taxes payable
|
470,193
|
181,678
|
Provision for shareholder benefit program
|
37,893
|
17,357
|
Other
|
1,331,168
|
835,505
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
13,508,823
|
11,668,970
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
8,473,821
|
10,067,112
|
Lease obligations
|
36,161
|
29,494
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
48,600
|
46,121
|
Other
|
35,862
|
33,806
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
8,594,444
|
10,176,533
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
22,103,268
|
21,845,504
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Share capital
|
1,685,249
|
2,693,701
|
Capital surplus
|
1,183,376
|
2,191,829
|
Retained earnings
|
5,487,632
|
5,617,519
|
Treasury shares
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
8,356,240
|
10,503,032
|
|
|
|
|
Share acquisition rights
|
7,700
|
7,700
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
8,363,940
|
10,510,732
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
30,467,209
|
32,356,237
|
|
|
|
4
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
(For the Six-month Period)
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
First six months of FY6/19
|
First six months of FY6/20
|
|
|
(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)
|
(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
|
11,473,758
|
8,256,816
|
Cost of sales
|
9,426,915
|
6,842,245
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
2,046,843
|
1,414,571
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
634,756
|
666,814
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
1,412,086
|
747,756
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
19
|
30
|
Dividend income
|
-
|
150
|
Other
|
3,757
|
1,576
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
3,777
|
1,757
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
92,089
|
91,316
|
Commission expenses
|
17,362
|
41,813
|
Share issuance cost
|
-
|
18,582
|
Other
|
16
|
6,789
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
109,468
|
158,501
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
1,306,395
|
591,013
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
1,306,395
|
591,013
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes-current
|
418,938
|
156,517
|
Income taxes-deferred
|
(19,467)
|
27,871
|
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
399,471
|
184,388
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
906,923
|
406,625
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
906,923
|
406,625
|
|
|
|
5
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(For the Six-month Period)
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
First six months of FY6/19
|
First six months of FY6/20
|
|
(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)
|
(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
906,923
|
406,625
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
906,923
|
406,625
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of parent
|
906,923
|
406,625
|
Non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
6
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
(Thousands of yen)
|
|
|
First six months of FY6/19
|
First six months of FY6/20
|
|
|
(Jul. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)
|
(Jul. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
1,306,395
|
591,013
|
Depreciation
|
57,662
|
53,034
|
Share issuance cost
|
-
|
18,582
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for shareholder benefit
|
(13,572)
|
(20,535)
|
program
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
|
1,748
|
(2,479)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
(19)
|
(180)
|
Interest expenses
|
92,089
|
91,316
|
Decrease (increase) in investments in leases
|
11,438
|
13,952
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(1,056,810)
|
8,153
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
437,266
|
(1,005,936)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
(3,365)
|
-
|
Other, net
|
(99,595)
|
(455,967)
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
733,237
|
(709,045)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividends received
|
20
|
180
|
Interest paid
|
(90,910)
|
(93,147)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(56,191)
|
(440,200)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
586,155
|
(1,242,212)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(8,150)
|
(96,402)
|
Other, net
|
-
|
(650)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(8,150)
|
(97,052)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
|
(81,000)
|
(4,103)
|
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|
4,200,428
|
4,347,040
|
Repayments of long-term borrowings
|
(4,249,849)
|
(2,775,172)
|
Redemption of bonds
|
(16,000)
|
-
|
Repayments of lease obligations
|
(10,367)
|
(10,584)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares
|
4,956
|
2,003,383
|
Dividends paid
|
(226,192)
|
(275,965)
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(378,025)
|
3,284,598
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
199,979
|
1,945,334
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
4,221,064
|
5,295,056
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
4,421,044
|
7,240,390
|
|
|
|
7
URBANET CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (3242) Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY6/20
(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption
Not applicable.
Segment and Other Information
Segment information
Omitted since the Urbanet Group has only a single business segment, the real estate business, which is engaged mainly in the development, purchase and sale of condominiums for investors and consumers.
This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepar ed in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
8
|
|