Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)

11/28/2019 | 09:03pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)

November 8, 2019

Company name:

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange

Stock code:

2270

URL:

https://www.meg-snow.com/english

Representative:

Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor

Relations Department

Phone:

+81 3-3226-2124

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

311,625

2.0

10,637

10.9

11,733

14.4

7,703

20.0

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

305,369

0.6

9,587

(13.4)

10,253

(13.0)

6,422

(10.6)

September 30, 2018

Note: Comprehensive income: Six months Ended September 30, 2019 : 8,210 million yen (18.3%)

Six months Ended September 30, 2018 : 6,941 million yen (-8.8%)

Profit

Profit

per share - basic

per share - diluted

yen

yen

Six months ended

113.79

September 30, 2019

Six months ended

94.71

September 30, 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net asset

per share

millions of yen

millions of yen

%

yen

September 30, 2019

362,734

174,170

47.2

2,528.59

March 31, 2019

359,445

168,782

46.3

2,456.35

For reference:

Equity: September 30, 2019 : 171,181 million yen

March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen

1

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Record date or period

End-Q1

End-Q2

End-Q3

Year-end

Total

Year ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

40.00

40.00

March 31, 2019

Year ending

March 31, 2020

Year ending

March 31, 2020

40.00

40.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions from the

latest release of dividend forecasts: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

millions of yen

%

yen

Full Year

615,000

1.9

18,000

4.5

19,500

2.6

12,000

11.6

177.25

Note: Revisions

from the latest

release of earnings forecasts: None

Notes

  1. Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
  1. Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None

2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None

  1. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  2. Retrospective restatement: None
  1. Common stock issued

1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock)

September 30, 2019

70,751,855 shares

March 31, 2019

70,751,855 shares

2) Treasury stock as of period-end

September 30, 2019

3,053,463 shares

March 31, 2019

3,051,487 shares

3) Average number of shares (during the respective period)

Six months ended September 30, 2019

67,699,430 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

67,808,930 shares

*This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm.

*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts)

Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment.

(Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report.

2

Table of Contents for Attachments

  1. Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
  1. Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4
  2. Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6
  3. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7
  2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11
  4. Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 14

(Supplementary Information)

Supplementary Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

3

1. Operating Results

(1) Overview of Operating Results

Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the six months ended September 30, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector.

While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there are concerns about exports and

production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies, tension surrounding trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy, and the impact of financial and capital market fluctuations.

Although consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market, consumer confidence is weak as shoppers continued to economize. Consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike also bear watching up ahead.

In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well.

In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with expanded sales of high value-added products (mainly functional yogurt) and mainstay products (mainly cheese), (3) ramp up ongoing marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of our managerial resources and value chain.

As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥311,625 million (up 2.0% YoY), operating profit was ¥10,637 million (up 10.9%), ordinary profit was ¥11,733 million (up 14.4%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,703 million (up 20.0%).

Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Operating results by business segment for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers.

1) Dairy Products

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula),

and other products.

Net sales were ¥122,034 million (up 3.9% YoY) and operating profit was ¥5,209 million (down 3.0%).

Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Sales of cheese decreased but remained brisk for products with a competitive edge in the market as a result of promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.

Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs.

4

2) Beverage & Dessert

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products.

Net sales were ¥147,246 million (up 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥3,557 million (up 59.9%).

Beverage sales decreased due in part to the impact of a sluggish market. Sales of yogurt increased thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral-fat reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.

Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices.

3) Feedstuffs and Seed

This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products.

Net sales were ¥23,882 million (down 0.1% YoY) and operating profit was ¥1,140 million (down 6.1%). Despite higher feedstuff sales volumes, overall segment sales were flat year on year mainly because of a decline in sales of pasture forage and crop seeds.

Operating profit declined due to lower sales of pasture forage/crop seeds and the impact of rising cost of sales.

4) Other

This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses.

Net sales were ¥18,461 million (down 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥709 million (down 0.7%).

5

(2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets

Total assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥3,288 million from the previous fiscal year-end.

The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade, merchandise and finished goods, raw materials and supplies, and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits.

Liabilities

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2019, decreased by ¥2,099 million from the previous fiscal

year-end. The change is mainly attributable to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade and long-term loans payable, which offset an increase in electronically recorded obligations-operating.

Net assets

Net assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥5,387 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.

2) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of September 30, 2019, totaled ¥12,938 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the six months ended September 30, 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities

Operating activities provided net cash of ¥13,639 million, compared to ¥11,886 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year.

The year-on-year increase of ¥1,752 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in inventories and a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade.

Cash flows from investing activities

Investing activities used net cash of ¥9,924 million, compared to ¥9,131 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥793 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and an increase in purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Cash flows from financing activities

Financing activities used net cash of ¥5,211 million, compared to ¥3,907 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,303 million is mainly attributable to a net decrease in short-term loans payable, despite a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable.

  1. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results There is no revision to the forecast of consolidated results disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019.

6

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of September 30,

2019

2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

14,366

13,000

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

74,727

75,642

Merchandise and finished goods

40,673

41,295

Work in process

991

1,586

Raw materials and supplies

14,026

14,910

Other

4,446

4,326

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(368)

(359)

Total current assets

148,863

150,402

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

46,970

46,259

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

53,225

52,363

Land

49,849

49,924

Other, net

12,258

15,745

Total property, plant and equipment

162,304

164,293

Intangible assets

Goodwill

755

Other

3,206

3,056

Total intangible assets

3,206

3,812

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

35,491

34,730

Deferred tax assets

2,925

2,917

Other

7,039

6,943

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(384)

(366)

Total investments and other assets

45,072

44,225

Total non-current assets

210,582

212,331

Total assets

359,445

362,734

7

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31,

As of September 30,

2019

2019

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

58,930

56,188

Electronically recorded obligations-operating

5,091

7,187

Short-term loans payable

19,957

19,193

Income taxes payable

1,848

3,727

Provision for bonuses

4,990

5,090

Other

27,105

25,273

Total current liabilities

117,924

116,660

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

10,000

10,000

Long-term loans payable

35,835

34,762

Deferred tax liabilities

1,291

1,149

Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation

3,956

3,956

Provision for director's retirement benefits

20

20

Provision for gift token exchange

88

84

Net defined benefit liabilities

9,396

9,219

Asset retirement obligations

1,713

1,674

Other

10,435

11,037

Total non-current liabilities

72,738

71,903

Total liabilities

190,662

188,563

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

20,000

20,000

Capital surplus

17,586

17,606

Retained earnings

116,474

121,177

Treasury stock

(4,942)

(4,947)

Total shareholders' equity

149,117

153,836

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

10,471

10,745

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(154)

(170)

Revaluation reserve for land

8,818

8,818

Foreign currency translation adjustment

8

(244)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(1,966)

(1,803)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

17,177

17,345

Non-controlling interests

2,487

2,988

Total net assets

168,782

174,170

Total liabilities and net assets

359,445

362,734

8

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

305,369

311,625

Cost of sales

232,144

237,539

Gross profit

73,224

74,085

Selling, general and administrative expenses

63,636

63,448

Operating profit

9,587

10,637

Non-operating income

Interest income

9

5

Dividend income

252

410

Equity in earnings of affiliates

473

582

Other

469

570

Total non-operating income

1,204

1,568

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

251

154

Other

288

318

Total non-operating expenses

539

472

Ordinary profit

10,253

11,733

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

19

8

Other

88

0

Total extraordinary income

107

8

Extraordinary loss

Loss on sales of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

535

622

Impairment loss

41

162

Other

712

57

Total extraordinary loss

1,289

843

Profit before income taxes

9,071

10,897

Income taxes

2,508

3,067

Profit

6,563

7,830

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

141

126

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,422

7,703

9

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Profit

6,563

7,830

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

490

290

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

69

(16)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(284)

(72)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

95

187

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

6

(8)

accounted for using the equity method

Total other comprehensive income

377

380

Comprehensive income

6,941

8,210

Comprehensive income attributable to owners

6,793

8,072

of parent

Comprehensive income attributable to non-

147

138

controlling interests

10

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

9,071

10,897

Depreciation and amortization

7,744

8,095

Impairment loss

41

162

Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates

(473)

(582)

Amortization of goodwill

47

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful

(208)

(27)

accounts

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(192)

100

Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset

(201)

(0)

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

(161)

(59)

Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token

(5)

(4)

exchange

Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-

516

615

current assets

Interest and dividend income received

(261)

(415)

Interest expenses

251

154

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts

(6,975)

(512)

receivable-trade

Decrease (increase) in inventories

469

(1,700)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts

730

(817)

payable-trade

Other

3,425

(998)

Sub total

13,769

14,954

Interest and dividend income

317

473

Interest expenses paid

(238)

(195)

Income taxes paid

(1,961)

(1,593)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

11,886

13,639

11

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(22)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

502

Payments of loans receivable

(25)

(28)

Collection of loans receivable

2

24

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and

(9,727)

(9,924)

intangible assets

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and

70

94

equipment and intangible assets

Purchase of investment securities

(15)

(105)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

47

Other

35

15

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(9,131)

(9,924)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans

2,246

8

payable

Repayment of long-term loans payable

(3,067)

(2,152)

Purchase of treasury stock

(7)

(5)

Cash dividends paid

(2,706)

(2,705)

Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(2)

(2)

Other

(370)

(354)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

(3,907)

(5,211)

activities

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash

(62)

(37)

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash

(1,215)

(1,533)

equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

14,076

14,303

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly

168

consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

12,860

12,938

12

(4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern)

Not applicable.

(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.

13

(Segment and Other information) Segment information

  • Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)

1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded on

Other

Adjustments

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Total

consolidated

Total

(note 1)

(note 2)

statements

and

and

Products

of income

Dessert

Seed

(note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

117,457

145,281

23,906

286,644

18,724

305,369

305,369

customers

Inter-segment

sales and

6,805

41

456

7,303

6,285

13,589

(13,589)

transfers

Total

124,262

145,322

24,362

293,948

25,009

318,958

(13,589)

305,369

Segment profit

5,370

2,224

1,215

8,810

714

9,525

62

9,587

Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.

  1. The 62 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment.

Not applicable.

  • Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)

1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segment

Amount

recorded on

Other

Adjustments

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Total

consolidated

Total

(note 1)

(note 2)

statements

and

and

Products

of income

Dessert

Seed

(note 3)

Net sales

Sales to outside

122,034

147,246

23,882

293,163

18,461

311,625

311,625

customers

Inter-segment

6,378

51

474

6,905

6,285

13,190

(13,190)

sales and

transfers

Total

128,412

147,298

24,357

300,068

24,747

324,815

(13,190)

311,625

Segment profit

5,209

3,557

1,140

9,907

709

10,616

20

10,637

Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.

  1. The 20 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
  2. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.

2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment

Not applicable.

14

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:02:10 UTC
