Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)
11/28/2019 | 09:03pm EST
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP)
November 8, 2019
Company name:
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange
Stock code:
2270
URL:
https://www.meg-snow.com/english
Representative:
Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor
Relations Department
Phone:
+81 3-3226-2124
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
311,625
2.0
10,637
10.9
11,733
14.4
7,703
20.0
September 30, 2019
Six months ended
305,369
0.6
9,587
(13.4)
10,253
(13.0)
6,422
(10.6)
September 30, 2018
Note: Comprehensive income: Six months Ended September 30, 2019 : 8,210 million yen (18.3%)
Six months Ended September 30, 2018 : 6,941 million yen (-8.8%)
Profit
Profit
per share - basic
per share - diluted
|
yen
yen
Six months ended
|
113.79
|
－
|
September 30, 2019
Six months ended
|
94.71
|
－
|
September 30, 2018
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net asset
|
|
per share
|
millions of yen
millions of yen
%
yen
September 30, 2019
362,734
174,170
47.2
2,528.59
March 31, 2019
359,445
168,782
46.3
2,456.35
For reference:
Equity: September 30, 2019 : 171,181 million yen
March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Record date or period
End-Q1
End-Q2
End-Q3
Year-end
Total
|
Year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
－
－
－
40.00
40.00
March 31, 2019
Year ending
－
－
March 31, 2020
Year ending
March 31, 2020
－
40.00
40.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions from the
latest release of dividend forecasts: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
millions of yen
%
yen
Full Year
615,000
1.9
18,000
4.5
19,500
2.6
12,000
11.6
177.25
Note: Revisions
from the latest
release of earnings forecasts: None
Notes
-
Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None
-
Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement
-
Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None
2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None
-
Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
Retrospective restatement: None
-
Common stock issued
1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock)
September 30, 2019
70,751,855 shares
March 31, 2019
70,751,855 shares
2) Treasury stock as of period-end
September 30, 2019
3,053,463 shares
March 31, 2019
3,051,487 shares
3) Average number of shares (during the respective period)
Six months ended September 30, 2019
67,699,430 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2018
67,808,930 shares
*This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm.
*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts)
Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment.
(Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report.
Table of Contents for Attachments
-
Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4
-
Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4
-
Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6
-
Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6
-
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7
-
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11
-
Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 14
(Supplementary Information)
Supplementary Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
1. Operating Results
(1) Overview of Operating Results
Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the six months ended September 30, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector.
While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there are concerns about exports and
production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies, tension surrounding trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy, and the impact of financial and capital market fluctuations.
Although consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market, consumer confidence is weak as shoppers continued to economize. Consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike also bear watching up ahead.
In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well.
In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with expanded sales of high value-added products (mainly functional yogurt) and mainstay products (mainly cheese), (3) ramp up ongoing marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of our managerial resources and value chain.
As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥311,625 million (up 2.0% YoY), operating profit was ¥10,637 million (up 10.9%), ordinary profit was ¥11,733 million (up 14.4%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,703 million (up 20.0%).
Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019.
Operating results by business segment for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers.
1) Dairy Products
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula),
and other products.
Net sales were ¥122,034 million (up 3.9% YoY) and operating profit was ¥5,209 million (down 3.0%).
Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Sales of cheese decreased but remained brisk for products with a competitive edge in the market as a result of promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.
Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs.
2) Beverage & Dessert
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products.
Net sales were ¥147,246 million (up 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥3,557 million (up 59.9%).
Beverage sales decreased due in part to the impact of a sluggish market. Sales of yogurt increased thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral-fat reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased.
Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices.
3) Feedstuffs and Seed
This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products.
Net sales were ¥23,882 million (down 0.1% YoY) and operating profit was ¥1,140 million (down 6.1%). Despite higher feedstuff sales volumes, overall segment sales were flat year on year mainly because of a decline in sales of pasture forage and crop seeds.
Operating profit declined due to lower sales of pasture forage/crop seeds and the impact of rising cost of sales.
4) Other
This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses.
Net sales were ¥18,461 million (down 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥709 million (down 0.7%).
(2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets
Total assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥3,288 million from the previous fiscal year-end.
The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade, merchandise and finished goods, raw materials and supplies, and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits.
Liabilities
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2019, decreased by ¥2,099 million from the previous fiscal
year-end. The change is mainly attributable to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade and long-term loans payable, which offset an increase in electronically recorded obligations-operating.
Net assets
Net assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥5,387 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities.
2) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of September 30, 2019, totaled ¥12,938 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the six months ended September 30, 2019.
Cash flows from operating activities
Operating activities provided net cash of ¥13,639 million, compared to ¥11,886 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year.
The year-on-year increase of ¥1,752 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in inventories and a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade.
Cash flows from investing activities
Investing activities used net cash of ¥9,924 million, compared to ¥9,131 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥793 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and an increase in purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.
Cash flows from financing activities
Financing activities used net cash of ¥5,211 million, compared to ¥3,907 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,303 million is mainly attributable to a net decrease in short-term loans payable, despite a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable.
-
Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results There is no revision to the forecast of consolidated results disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of September 30,
2019
2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
14,366
13,000
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
74,727
75,642
Merchandise and finished goods
40,673
41,295
Work in process
991
1,586
Raw materials and supplies
14,026
14,910
Other
4,446
4,326
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(368)
(359)
Total current assets
148,863
150,402
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
46,970
46,259
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
53,225
52,363
Land
49,849
49,924
Other, net
12,258
15,745
Total property, plant and equipment
162,304
164,293
Intangible assets
Goodwill
－
755
Other
3,206
3,056
Total intangible assets
3,206
3,812
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
35,491
34,730
Deferred tax assets
2,925
2,917
Other
7,039
6,943
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(384)
(366)
Total investments and other assets
45,072
44,225
Total non-current assets
210,582
212,331
Total assets
359,445
362,734
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31,
As of September 30,
2019
2019
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
58,930
56,188
Electronically recorded obligations-operating
5,091
7,187
Short-term loans payable
19,957
19,193
Income taxes payable
1,848
3,727
Provision for bonuses
4,990
5,090
Other
27,105
25,273
Total current liabilities
117,924
116,660
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
10,000
10,000
Long-term loans payable
35,835
34,762
Deferred tax liabilities
1,291
1,149
Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation
3,956
3,956
Provision for director's retirement benefits
20
20
Provision for gift token exchange
88
84
Net defined benefit liabilities
9,396
9,219
Asset retirement obligations
1,713
1,674
Other
10,435
11,037
Total non-current liabilities
72,738
71,903
Total liabilities
190,662
188,563
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
20,000
20,000
|
Capital surplus
|
17,586
|
17,606
|
Retained earnings
|
116,474
|
121,177
|
Treasury stock
|
(4,942)
|
(4,947)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
149,117
|
153,836
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
10,471
|
10,745
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
(154)
|
(170)
|
Revaluation reserve for land
|
8,818
|
8,818
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
8
|
(244)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(1,966)
|
(1,803)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
17,177
|
17,345
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,487
|
2,988
|
Total net assets
|
168,782
|
174,170
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
359,445
|
362,734
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive
Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
305,369
|
311,625
|
Cost of sales
|
232,144
|
237,539
|
Gross profit
|
73,224
|
74,085
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
63,636
|
63,448
|
Operating profit
|
9,587
|
10,637
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
9
|
5
|
Dividend income
|
252
|
410
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
473
|
582
|
Other
|
469
|
570
|
Total non-operating income
|
1,204
|
1,568
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
251
|
154
|
Other
|
288
|
318
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
539
|
472
|
Ordinary profit
|
10,253
|
11,733
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
19
|
8
|
Other
|
88
|
0
|
Total extraordinary income
|
107
|
8
|
Extraordinary loss
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
0
|
0
|
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
|
535
|
622
|
Impairment loss
|
41
|
162
|
Other
|
712
|
57
|
Total extraordinary loss
|
1,289
|
843
|
Profit before income taxes
|
9,071
|
10,897
|
Income taxes
|
2,508
|
3,067
|
Profit
|
6,563
|
7,830
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
141
|
126
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
6,422
|
7,703
|
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
6,563
|
7,830
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
490
|
290
|
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
|
69
|
(16)
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(284)
|
(72)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
95
|
187
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
6
|
(8)
|
accounted for using the equity method
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
377
|
380
|
Comprehensive income
|
6,941
|
8,210
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners
|
6,793
|
8,072
|
of parent
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-
|
147
|
138
|
controlling interests
|
|
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
9,071
|
10,897
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,744
|
8,095
|
Impairment loss
|
41
|
162
|
Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates
|
(473)
|
(582)
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
－
|
47
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful
|
(208)
|
(27)
|
accounts
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
(192)
|
100
|
Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset
|
(201)
|
(0)
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
|
(161)
|
(59)
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
exchange
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non-
|
516
|
615
|
current assets
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
(261)
|
(415)
|
Interest expenses
|
251
|
154
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts
|
(6,975)
|
(512)
|
receivable-trade
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
469
|
(1,700)
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts
|
730
|
(817)
|
payable-trade
|
|
|
Other
|
3,425
|
(998)
|
Sub total
|
13,769
|
14,954
|
Interest and dividend income
|
317
|
473
|
Interest expenses paid
|
(238)
|
(195)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(1,961)
|
(1,593)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
11,886
|
13,639
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
Payments into time deposits
|
(22)
|
－
|
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
|
502
|
－
|
Payments of loans receivable
|
(25)
|
(28)
|
Collection of loans receivable
|
2
|
24
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and
|
(9,727)
|
(9,924)
|
intangible assets
|
|
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and
|
70
|
94
|
equipment and intangible assets
|
|
|
Purchase of investment securities
|
(15)
|
(105)
|
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
|
47
|
－
|
Other
|
35
|
15
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(9,131)
|
(9,924)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans
|
2,246
|
8
|
payable
|
|
|
Repayment of long-term loans payable
|
(3,067)
|
(2,152)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(7)
|
(5)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(2,706)
|
(2,705)
|
Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
Other
|
(370)
|
(354)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
|
(3,907)
|
(5,211)
|
activities
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash
|
(62)
|
(37)
|
equivalents
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
|
(1,215)
|
(1,533)
|
equivalents
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
14,076
|
14,303
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly
|
－
|
168
|
consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
12,860
|
12,938
(4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern)
Not applicable.
(Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable.
(Segment and Other information) 【Segment information】
-
Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018)
1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
|
Total
|
consolidated
|
|
Total
|
(note 1)
|
(note 2)
|
statements
|
|
and
|
and
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
of income
|
|
Dessert
|
Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(note 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to outside
|
117,457
|
145,281
|
23,906
|
286,644
|
18,724
|
305,369
|
－
|
305,369
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales and
|
6,805
|
41
|
456
|
7,303
|
6,285
|
13,589
|
(13,589)
|
－
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
124,262
|
145,322
|
24,362
|
293,948
|
25,009
|
318,958
|
(13,589)
|
305,369
|
Segment profit
|
5,370
|
2,224
|
1,215
|
8,810
|
714
|
9,525
|
62
|
9,587
Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.
-
The 62 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment.
Not applicable.
-
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019)
1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Reportable segment
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recorded on
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
|
Total
|
consolidated
|
|
Total
|
(note 1)
|
(note 2)
|
statements
|
|
and
|
and
|
|
|
Products
|
|
|
|
of income
|
|
Dessert
|
Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(note 3)
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to outside
|
122,034
|
147,246
|
23,882
|
293,163
|
18,461
|
311,625
|
－
|
311,625
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inter-segment
|
6,378
|
51
|
474
|
6,905
|
6,285
|
13,190
|
(13,190)
|
|
sales and
|
－
|
transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
128,412
|
147,298
|
24,357
|
300,068
|
24,747
|
324,815
|
(13,190)
|
311,625
|
Segment profit
|
5,209
|
3,557
|
1,140
|
9,907
|
709
|
10,616
|
20
|
10,637
Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments.
-
The 20 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions.
-
Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period.
2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment
Not applicable.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:02:10 UTC
|
|