Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019(Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP) 0 11/28/2019 | 09:03pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Prepared pursuant to Japanese GAAP) November 8, 2019 Company name: MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange (First Section), Sapporo Securities Exchange Stock code: 2270 URL: https://www.meg-snow.com/english Representative: Keiji Nishio, Representative Director and President Contact: Kentaro Watanabe, General Manager, Public Relations & Investor Relations Department Phone: +81 3-3226-2124 (Amounts rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % 311,625 2.0 10,637 10.9 11,733 14.4 7,703 20.0 September 30, 2019 Six months ended 305,369 0.6 9,587 (13.4) 10,253 (13.0) 6,422 (10.6) September 30, 2018 Note: Comprehensive income: Six months Ended September 30, 2019 : 8,210 million yen (18.3%) Six months Ended September 30, 2018 : 6,941 million yen (-8.8%) Profit Profit per share - basic per share - diluted yen yen Six months ended 113.79 － September 30, 2019 Six months ended 94.71 － September 30, 2018 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net asset per share millions of yen millions of yen % yen September 30, 2019 362,734 174,170 47.2 2,528.59 March 31, 2019 359,445 168,782 46.3 2,456.35 For reference: Equity: September 30, 2019 : 171,181 million yen March 31, 2019 : 166,295 million yen 1 2. Dividends Cash dividends per share Record date or period End-Q1 End-Q2 End-Q3 Year-end Total Year ended yen yen yen yen yen － － － 40.00 40.00 March 31, 2019 Year ending － － March 31, 2020 Year ending March 31, 2020 － 40.00 40.00 (forecast) Note: Revisions from the latest release of dividend forecasts: None 3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Profit per owners of parent share millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % millions of yen % yen Full Year 615,000 1.9 18,000 4.5 19,500 2.6 12,000 11.6 177.25 Note: Revisions from the latest release of earnings forecasts: None Notes Material reclassifications of subsidiaries during the period: None Accounting methods specific to quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards, etc.: None 2) Changes other than noted in 1) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Common stock issued 1) Issued shares as of period-end (including treasury stock) September 30, 2019 70,751,855 shares March 31, 2019 70,751,855 shares 2) Treasury stock as of period-end September 30, 2019 3,053,463 shares March 31, 2019 3,051,487 shares 3) Average number of shares (during the respective period) Six months ended September 30, 2019 67,699,430 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018 67,808,930 shares *This summary of financial statements is not subject to audit by certified public accountant and auditing firm. *Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information (Earnings Forecasts) Business forecasts contained in this report are based on the assumptions of management in the light of information available as of the release of this report. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND makes no assurances as to the actual results, which may differ from forecasts due to various factors such as changes in the business environment. (Supplementary materials and presentation handouts) Supplementary materials are attached to this report. 2 Table of Contents for Attachments Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………………… 4 Overview of Operating Results…………………………………………………………………………………… 4 Analysis of Financial Condition …………………………………………………………………………………… 6 Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results…………… 6 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes …………………………………………………… 7 Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ………………………………………………………………………… 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income………………………………………………………………… 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………… 10 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows …………………………………………………………… 11 Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………… 13 (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) ………………………………………………………………… 13 (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any))…………………………………… 13 (Segment and Other information) ………………………………………………………………………………… 14 (Supplementary Information) Supplementary Information for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 3 1. Operating Results (1) Overview of Operating Results Although business conditions in Japan gradually recovered in the six months ended September 30, 2019, the economy showed some weakness, mainly in the export sector. While the gradual recovery is expected to continue, there are concerns about exports and production in Japan due to uncertainties in overseas economies, tension surrounding trade disputes, the outlook for the Chinese economy, and the impact of financial and capital market fluctuations. Although consumer spending is picking up against the backdrop of a gradual increase in real wage income and an improving job market, consumer confidence is weak as shoppers continued to economize. Consumption trends following the October 2019 consumption tax hike also bear watching up ahead. In the food industry, distribution and labor costs continue to increase owing to labor shortages, while raw materials costs are also rising. Consequently, more manufacturers are passing these higher costs onto product prices. In addition to these circumstances, the dairy industry continues to face adverse business conditions characterized by sharp cost increases, including hikes in raw milk prices from April 2019. Household compositions are changing as Japan's population shrinks and ages, and consumer values are diversifying amid changes in lifestyles. New products and markets are emerging to meet diverse consumer demand; for example, we are seeing an increase in products with functional claims, while products that emphasize low price are being introduced as well. In this business environment and in accordance with our Group Medium-term Management Plan 2019, we endeavored to (1) develop multiple earnings bases and maximize cash flow, (2) improve our product mix in conjunction with expanded sales of high value-added products (mainly functional yogurt) and mainstay products (mainly cheese), (3) ramp up ongoing marketing investment in the nutrition business field, and (4) bolster the Group's overall strengths by making full use of our managerial resources and value chain. As a result, in the six months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated net sales were ¥311,625 million (up 2.0% YoY), operating profit was ¥10,637 million (up 10.9%), ordinary profit was ¥11,733 million (up 14.4%), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥7,703 million (up 20.0%). Although not constituting a change in specified subsidiaries, owing to their increased importance, both PT. MEGMILK SNOW BRAND INDONESIA and Udder Delights Australia Pty Ltd. have been included in the scope of consolidation effective from the three months ended June 30, 2019. Operating results by business segment for the six months ended September 30, 2019 were as follows. Net sales by segment are sales to outside customers. 1) Dairy Products This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of dairy products (cheese, butter, powdered milk), margarine, nutrition business products (functional foods and infant formula), and other products. Net sales were ¥122,034 million (up 3.9% YoY) and operating profit was ¥5,209 million (down 3.0%). Sales of butter were solid amid continued efforts to ensure a stable supply. Sales of margarine declined due in part to continued market contraction, despite promotional activities such as campaigns offering increased product volume. Sales of cheese decreased but remained brisk for products with a competitive edge in the market as a result of promotional activities communicating new value to customers, including suggestions on different ways to consume cheese. Sales of functional food products grew owing to continued marketing investment in Mainichi Hone Care MBP, a food for specified health use. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased. Operating profit declined mainly due to higher fixed costs and operation costs, despite the positive impact on profit of efficient use of advertising and promotional costs. 4 2) Beverage & Dessert This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of drinking milk, fruit juice beverages, yogurt, dessert, and other products. Net sales were ¥147,246 million (up 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥3,557 million (up 59.9%). Beverage sales decreased due in part to the impact of a sluggish market. Sales of yogurt increased thanks to greater efforts to communicate the value of each product, including ongoing promotional activities emphasizing the visceral-fat reducing function of lactobacillus gasseri SP. Dessert sales were flat year on year despite efforts to increase product appeal, such as the launch of new products. As a result of these developments, overall segment sales increased. Operating profit increased substantially due to the impact of differences in unit sales prices accompanying price revisions and the effect of efficient use of promotional costs, despite higher raw material and operation costs owing mainly to the impact of an increase in raw milk prices. 3) Feedstuffs and Seed This segment comprises the manufacture and sale of cattle feed, pasture forage/crop and vegetable seeds, and other products. Net sales were ¥23,882 million (down 0.1% YoY) and operating profit was ¥1,140 million (down 6.1%). Despite higher feedstuff sales volumes, overall segment sales were flat year on year mainly because of a decline in sales of pasture forage and crop seeds. Operating profit declined due to lower sales of pasture forage/crop seeds and the impact of rising cost of sales. 4) Other This segment comprises joint distribution center services, real estate rental, and other businesses. Net sales were ¥18,461 million (down 1.4% YoY) and operating profit was ¥709 million (down 0.7%). 5 (2) Analysis of Financial Condition 1) Assets, liabilities, and net assets Assets Total assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥3,288 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in notes and accounts receivable-trade, merchandise and finished goods, raw materials and supplies, and construction in progress (included in "other" under property, plant and equipment), which offset a decrease in cash and deposits. Liabilities Total liabilities as of September 30, 2019, decreased by ¥2,099 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to decreases in notes and accounts payable-trade and long-term loans payable, which offset an increase in electronically recorded obligations-operating. Net assets Net assets as of September 30, 2019, increased by ¥5,387 million from the previous fiscal year-end. The change is mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings and valuation difference on available-for-sale securities. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents on a consolidated basis as of September 30, 2019, totaled ¥12,938 million. The following is a summary of consolidated cash flows and factors affecting cash flows for the six months ended September 30, 2019. Cash flows from operating activities Operating activities provided net cash of ¥13,639 million, compared to ¥11,886 million provided in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,752 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable-trade, which offset an increase in inventories and a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade. Cash flows from investing activities Investing activities used net cash of ¥9,924 million, compared to ¥9,131 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥793 million is mainly attributable to a decrease in proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits and an increase in purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Cash flows from financing activities Financing activities used net cash of ¥5,211 million, compared to ¥3,907 million used in the same period the previous fiscal year. The year-on-year increase of ¥1,303 million is mainly attributable to a net decrease in short-term loans payable, despite a decrease in repayment of long-term loans payable. Explanation of Forward-Looking Statements, including the Forecast of Consolidated Results There is no revision to the forecast of consolidated results disclosed in the Summary of Financial Results of May 13, 2019. 6 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of September 30, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 14,366 13,000 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 74,727 75,642 Merchandise and finished goods 40,673 41,295 Work in process 991 1,586 Raw materials and supplies 14,026 14,910 Other 4,446 4,326 Allowance for doubtful accounts (368) (359) Total current assets 148,863 150,402 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 46,970 46,259 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 53,225 52,363 Land 49,849 49,924 Other, net 12,258 15,745 Total property, plant and equipment 162,304 164,293 Intangible assets Goodwill － 755 Other 3,206 3,056 Total intangible assets 3,206 3,812 Investments and other assets Investment securities 35,491 34,730 Deferred tax assets 2,925 2,917 Other 7,039 6,943 Allowance for doubtful accounts (384) (366) Total investments and other assets 45,072 44,225 Total non-current assets 210,582 212,331 Total assets 359,445 362,734 7 (Millions of yen) As of March 31, As of September 30, 2019 2019 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 58,930 56,188 Electronically recorded obligations-operating 5,091 7,187 Short-term loans payable 19,957 19,193 Income taxes payable 1,848 3,727 Provision for bonuses 4,990 5,090 Other 27,105 25,273 Total current liabilities 117,924 116,660 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 Long-term loans payable 35,835 34,762 Deferred tax liabilities 1,291 1,149 Deferred tax liabilities for land revaluation 3,956 3,956 Provision for director's retirement benefits 20 20 Provision for gift token exchange 88 84 Net defined benefit liabilities 9,396 9,219 Asset retirement obligations 1,713 1,674 Other 10,435 11,037 Total non-current liabilities 72,738 71,903 Total liabilities 190,662 188,563 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 20,000 20,000 Capital surplus 17,586 17,606 Retained earnings 116,474 121,177 Treasury stock (4,942) (4,947) Total shareholders' equity 149,117 153,836 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 10,471 10,745 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (154) (170) Revaluation reserve for land 8,818 8,818 Foreign currency translation adjustment 8 (244) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (1,966) (1,803) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 17,177 17,345 Non-controlling interests 2,487 2,988 Total net assets 168,782 174,170 Total liabilities and net assets 359,445 362,734 8 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Net sales 305,369 311,625 Cost of sales 232,144 237,539 Gross profit 73,224 74,085 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,636 63,448 Operating profit 9,587 10,637 Non-operating income Interest income 9 5 Dividend income 252 410 Equity in earnings of affiliates 473 582 Other 469 570 Total non-operating income 1,204 1,568 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 251 154 Other 288 318 Total non-operating expenses 539 472 Ordinary profit 10,253 11,733 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 19 8 Other 88 0 Total extraordinary income 107 8 Extraordinary loss Loss on sales of non-current assets 0 0 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 535 622 Impairment loss 41 162 Other 712 57 Total extraordinary loss 1,289 843 Profit before income taxes 9,071 10,897 Income taxes 2,508 3,067 Profit 6,563 7,830 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 141 126 Profit attributable to owners of parent 6,422 7,703 9 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Profit 6,563 7,830 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 490 290 Deferred gains or losses on hedges 69 (16) Foreign currency translation adjustment (284) (72) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 95 187 Share of other comprehensive income of entities 6 (8) accounted for using the equity method Total other comprehensive income 377 380 Comprehensive income 6,941 8,210 Comprehensive income attributable to owners 6,793 8,072 of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non- 147 138 controlling interests 10 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash flows (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 9,071 10,897 Depreciation and amortization 7,744 8,095 Impairment loss 41 162 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates (473) (582) Amortization of goodwill － 47 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful (208) (27) accounts Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (192) 100 Decrease (increase) in net defined benefit asset (201) (0) Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability (161) (59) Increase (decrease) in provision for gift token (5) (4) exchange Loss (gain) on sales and retirement of non- 516 615 current assets Interest and dividend income received (261) (415) Interest expenses 251 154 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts (6,975) (512) receivable-trade Decrease (increase) in inventories 469 (1,700) Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts 730 (817) payable-trade Other 3,425 (998) Sub total 13,769 14,954 Interest and dividend income 317 473 Interest expenses paid (238) (195) Income taxes paid (1,961) (1,593) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,886 13,639 11 (Millions of yen) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (22) － Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 502 － Payments of loans receivable (25) (28) Collection of loans receivable 2 24 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and (9,727) (9,924) intangible assets Proceeds from sales of property, plant and 70 94 equipment and intangible assets Purchase of investment securities (15) (105) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 47 － Other 35 15 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,131) (9,924) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans 2,246 8 payable Repayment of long-term loans payable (3,067) (2,152) Purchase of treasury stock (7) (5) Cash dividends paid (2,706) (2,705) Cash dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2) (2) Other (370) (354) Net cash provided by (used in) financing (3,907) (5,211) activities Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash (62) (37) equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash (1,215) (1,533) equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,076 14,303 Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly － 168 consolidated subsidiaries Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 12,860 12,938 12 (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Assumption of a Going Concern) Not applicable. (Notes Concerning Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity (if any)) Not applicable. 13 (Segment and Other information) 【Segment information】 Six months ended September 30, 2018 (April 1 to September 30, 2018) 1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded on Other Adjustments Dairy Beverage Feedstuffs Total consolidated Total (note 1) (note 2) statements and and Products of income Dessert Seed (note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 117,457 145,281 23,906 286,644 18,724 305,369 － 305,369 customers Inter-segment sales and 6,805 41 456 7,303 6,285 13,589 (13,589) － transfers Total 124,262 145,322 24,362 293,948 25,009 318,958 (13,589) 305,369 Segment profit 5,370 2,224 1,215 8,810 714 9,525 62 9,587 Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments. The 62 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment. Not applicable. Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1 to September 30, 2019) 1. Net sales and income/loss by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable segment Amount recorded on Other Adjustments Dairy Beverage Feedstuffs Total consolidated Total (note 1) (note 2) statements and and Products of income Dessert Seed (note 3) Net sales Sales to outside 122,034 147,246 23,882 293,163 18,461 311,625 － 311,625 customers Inter-segment 6,378 51 474 6,905 6,285 13,190 (13,190) sales and － transfers Total 128,412 147,298 24,357 300,068 24,747 324,815 (13,190) 311,625 Segment profit 5,209 3,557 1,140 9,907 709 10,616 20 10,637 Note: 1. "Other" comprises businesses, such as joint distribution center services and real estate rental that are not included in reportable segments. The 20 million yen adjustment for segment profit is for elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit adjustments are based on operating profit reported on the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the corresponding period. 2. Impairment loss on non-current assets or goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. 14 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:02:10 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 09:29p Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q DJ 09:25p CORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign AQ 09:22p NRI Secure Launches Japan's First IT Security Assessment Service for Container Orchestration BU 09:21p The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Straight Talk Cell Phone Deals (2019) Rated by Retail Fuse BU 09:16p DYNACERT : Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder AQ 09:16p dynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder GL 09:15p Oil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet RE 09:10p New Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NE 09:09p WiFi Router Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Deals from Netgear Orbi, ASUS, Linksys, and Eero Listed by Deal Answers BU 09:08p INDIANA RESOURCES : Western Australia declared free of citrus canker PU