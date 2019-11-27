Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020. 0 11/27/2019 | 09:03pm EST Send by mail :

November 8, 2019 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Six Months Ended September 30, 2019) [Japanese GAAP] Company name: Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Stock code: 4323 URL: http://www.jast.jp Representative: Takeaki Hirabayashi, President and CEO Contact: Noriaki Okado, Managing Director and CFO Tel: +81-6-4560-1000 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: November 11, 2019 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts) Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 8, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT +9). (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 8,610 7.3 190 (27.7) 202 (27.6) (552) - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 8,024 14.9 263 182.6 280 136.9 175 189.6 Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019: (583) (-%) Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 147 (up 68.5%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019 (104.18) - Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018 33.45 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Sep. 30, 2019 12,278 5,683 46.0 1,065.28 As of Mar. 31, 2019 13,636 6,418 46.8 1,202.34 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Sep. 30, 2019: 5,653 As of Mar. 31, 2019: 6,381 Note: The provisional accounting treatment for a business combination has been finalized in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. Significant business indicators, etc. related to the previous fiscal year reflect the finalized figures. 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 - 0.00 - 28.00 28.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 - 0.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (forecasts) - 28.00 28.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 18,000 6.7 925 8.5 950 9.6 15 (95.3) 2.83 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: Yes * Notes (1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Newly added: - Excluded: - Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Sep. 30, 2019: 5,612,230 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 5,612,230 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Sep. 30, 2019: 304,961 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 304,710 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019: 5,307,255 shares Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018: 5,248,020 shares Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage. Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income For the Six-month Period 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Six-month Period 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 Going Concern Assumption 9 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 9 Additional Information 9 Segment and Other Information 10 Business Combinations 11 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations In the first half of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace despite the continuation of geopolitical risk in eastern Asia. The recovery was supported by improvements in corporate profits, the number of jobs and personal income due to the benefits of economic initiatives by the Japanese government. In the IT industry in Japan, according to the latest statistics in the "Survey of Selected Service Industries" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (the final August figures), net sales continued to climb, rising 1.5% year on year in Fiscal 2018 (compared with 2.5% annual growth in Fiscal 2017). However, the outlook for the IT industry is uncertain because the sales growth rate was reduced compared with the Fiscal 2017 and there were some months in Fiscal 2018 when sales were lower than one year earlier. In the first half, the Japan System Techniques Group (Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JAST) and its consolidated subsidiaries, hereafter "the JAST Group") posted net sales of 8,610 million yen (up 7.3% year on year), operating income of 190 million yen (down 27.7% year on year), ordinary income of 202 million yen (down 27.6% year on year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 552 million yen (vs. profit attributable to owners of parent of 175 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to booking of impairment loss of 722 million yen as an extraordinary loss. Results by segment were as follows. In the software business (individualized contracted software development), net sales increased but profits decreased. Sales remained strong because orders from the service/retail industry, manufacturing industry and finance/insurance/brokerage industry increased while there was a decrease in orders from the telecommunications industry and public sector. There was an increase in outsourced processing and other costs. As a result, net sales in this business totaled 5,786 million yen (up 5.3% year on year) and operating loss was 89 million yen (vs. operating income of 277 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). In the GAKUEN business (development, sale and related services of operational reform packages for schools), there was a decrease in end user computing (EUC: contracted development of package -related systems) sales. However, there were increases in sales of program products (PP) to universities, IT equipment sales and implementation support sales. Net sales in this business totaled 1,337 million yen (up 38.0% year on year) and operating income was 189 million yen (vs. operating loss of 60 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). In the system sales business (IT equipment sales and IT/telecom infrastructure construction), sales to universities and the public sector decreased. Net sales in this business totaled 994 million yen (down 15.7% year on year) and operating income was 109 million yen (down 25.0% year on year). Lastly, in the medical big data business (inspection, analysis and related services of medical information data), sales of automated inspection services for health insurance claims, analysis services and services for notification of the cost of medical care were strong. Net sales in this business totaled 492 million yen (up 28.8% year on year) and operating loss totaled 23 million yen (vs. operating loss of 103 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Features of the JAST Group's quarterly results A feature of the Group's software, GAKUEN and systems sales businesses is that the delivery inspection period of most customers concentrates in March, the last month of the fiscal year for most com panies, and then in September, the last month of the second quarter. This means that the Group's earnings in the first and third quarters tend to be much smaller than in the second and fourth quarters. (2) Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position The balance of current assets at the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,648 million yen, down 962 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in accounts receivable-trade and cash and deposits. The balance of non-current assets was 3,630 million yen at the end of the second quarter, down 395 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in customer-related assets. The balance of current liabilities at the end of the second quarter was 5,034 million yen, down 553 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in accounts payable-other, notes and accounts payable-trade, and increases in advances received and short-term borrowings. The balance of non-current liabilities was 1,560 million yen at the end of the second quarter, down 69 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The balance of total net assets was 5,683 million yen at the end of the second quarter, down 734 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents decreased 96 million yen from 4,204 million yen at the beginning of the current fiscal year to 4,108 million yen at the end of the first half of the current fiscal year (vs. 4,412 million yen at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year). Cash flows by category were as follows. Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled 289 million yen, a decrease of 1,096 million yen from 1,385 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from collection of notes and accounts receivable -trade and an increase in outlays for inventories while there was a decrease in payments for accounts payable -trade. Cash flows used in investing activities totaled 457 million yen, an increase of 1,050 million yen from 1,508 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase in the payment for purchases of shares of subsidiaries and a decrease in payments for long-term deposits paid. Cash flows provided by financing activities totaled 86 million yen, a decrease of 1,665 million yen from 1,751 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in short-term borrowings. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements We have revised the consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 which was announced on May 14, 2019. For more details, please refer to the "Notice of Recognition of Extra Ordinary Loss and Revision to Earnings Forecast" that was announced today (November 8, 2019). These projections are based on information available at the time of release of this report. Actual results may differ from projections due to a variety of factors. 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY3/19 Second quarter of FY3/20 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 4,260,305 4,147,751 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 4,341,029 3,375,215 Merchandise and finished goods 129,795 57,436 Work in process 569,537 818,421 Raw materials and supplies 2,695 2,020 Other 345,249 288,024 Allowance for doubtful accounts (38,272) (40,837) Total current assets 9,610,340 8,648,034 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 720,814 772,420 Accumulated depreciation (419,276) (452,682) Buildings and structures, net 301,538 319,737 Land 142,361 142,361 Other 451,991 480,842 Accumulated depreciation (337,562) (352,440) Other, net 114,428 128,402 Total property, plant and equipment 558,328 590,501 Intangible assets Goodwill 619,660 607,144 Customer-related assets 484,589 119,685 Software 68,396 63,815 Other 7,626 7,626 Total intangible assets 1,180,273 798,271 Investments and other assets Investment securities 688,789 700,147 Retirement benefit asset 542,920 553,328 Deferred tax assets 502,531 442,288 Guarantee deposits 414,231 418,731 Other 151,359 142,599 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12,209) (15,348) Total investments and other assets 2,287,621 2,241,746 Total non-current assets 4,026,223 3,630,520 Total assets 13,636,564 12,278,554 (Thousands of yen) FY3/19 Second quarter of FY3/20 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Sep. 30, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 1,128,311 943,136 Short-term borrowings 1,543,696 1,800,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 8,400 8,400 Income taxes payable 234,023 103,789 Advances received 648,746 981,971 Provision for bonuses 722,520 653,279 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 27,465 14,131 officers) Provision for loss on construction contracts 37,264 12,561 Other 1,237,384 517,337 Total current liabilities 5,587,812 5,034,608 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 11,900 35,118 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors 20,051 31,777 (and other officers) Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and 13,978 615 other officers) Retirement benefit liability 957,672 969,044 Deferred tax liabilities 116,888 33,660 Other 509,788 490,166 Total non-current liabilities 1,630,279 1,560,382 Total liabilities 7,218,091 6,594,991 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,076,669 1,076,669 Capital surplus 1,085,695 1,085,230 Retained earnings 4,359,161 3,656,230 Treasury shares (277,050) (274,239) Total shareholders' equity 6,244,476 5,543,890 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 114,167 121,327 Foreign currency translation adjustment (37,345) (65,459) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 60,163 53,966 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 136,986 109,835 Non-controlling interests 37,010 29,837 Total net assets 6,418,472 5,683,563 Total liabilities and net assets 13,636,564 12,278,554 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income (For the Six-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First six months of FY3/19 First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Net sales 8,024,719 8,610,978 Cost of sales 6,319,197 6,696,965 Gross profit 1,705,521 1,914,012 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,442,429 1,723,888 Operating income 263,092 190,123 Non-operating income Interest income 2,725 5,469 Dividend income 3,218 3,320 Rental income 2,089 2,637 Foreign exchange gains 675 - Subsidy income 8,416 11,593 Other 2,546 5,573 Total non-operating income 19,670 28,594 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 982 1,686 Rental expenses 976 132 Foreign exchange losses - 13,448 Other 683 652 Total non-operating expenses 2,642 15,920 Ordinary income 280,120 202,797 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss - 722,286 Total extraordinary losses - 722,286 Profit (loss) before income taxes 280,120 (519,489) Income taxes 110,003 37,769 Profit (loss) 170,117 (557,259) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (5,426) (4,365) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 175,544 (552,893) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (For the Six-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First six months of FY3/19 First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Profit (loss) 170,117 (557,259) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (8,503) 7,159 Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,370) (27,619) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (8,999) (6,196) Total other comprehensive income (22,872) (26,656) Comprehensive income 147,244 (583,916) Comprehensive income attributable to: Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 154,287 (580,044) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling (7,042) (3,871) interests (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) First six months of FY3/19 First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 280,120 (519,489) Depreciation 36,334 35,196 Amortization of software 21,284 13,490 Amortization of goodwill 4,528 42,278 Amortization of customer-related assets - 30,525 Impairment loss - 722,286 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (9,110) (68,952) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 24,325 10,733 Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset (10,190) (10,407) Interest and dividend income (5,943) (8,789) Interest expenses 982 1,686 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 1,998,868 977,241 Increase (decrease) in advances received 408,895 333,387 Decrease (increase) in inventories 339,505 (176,602) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,223,794) (184,858) Other, net (234,720) (740,071) Subtotal 1,631,084 457,656 Interest and dividends received 6,434 9,275 Interest paid (964) (1,499) Income taxes paid (251,161) (176,207) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,385,392 289,225 Cash flows from investing activities Decrease (increase) in time deposits 153,108 17,550 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47,819) (35,574) Proceeds from sales of real estate for rent 109,183 - Purchase of software (21,127) (14,996) Purchase of investment securities (1,181) (1,391) Proceeds from cancellation of insurance funds 162 - Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in - (416,822) scope of consolidation Payments of guarantee deposits (19,775) (5,015) Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 705 372 Payments for long-term deposits paid (1,680,374) - Other, net (1,122) (1,615) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,508,241) (457,494) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,914,551 256,994 Repayments of lease obligations (11,737) (11,976) Repayments of long-term borrowings (4,200) (4,900) Dividends paid (146,944) (149,982) Purchase of treasury shares - (80) Repayments to non-controlling shareholders - (3,759) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,751,669 86,295 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (1,769) (14,661) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,627,050 (96,634) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,785,193 4,204,722 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,412,244 4,108,088 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Not applicable. Additional Information Board Benefit Trust (BBT) Based on the resolution of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, JAST on June 26, 2018 terminated the directors' retirement benefit system and introduced a Board Benefit Trust (BBT, hereafter, "the Plan") for the purpose of increasing motivation for contributing to medium to long-term improvement in sales and earnings and an increase in corporate value. The Plan clearly links the compensation of directors with the JAST stock price. Furthermore, directors share with shareholders the benefits of a higher stock price as well as the risk of a lower stock price. 1) Overview of transaction This is a stock compensation plan under which directors receive stock compensation through a trust (a trust established under the current system, hereafter "the Trust"). The Trust acquires JAST st ock using cash contributions from JAST as the source of funds. Directors (excluding external directors; hereafter same unless indicated otherwise) receive stock compensation or a monetary amount equivalent to the market value of the stock in lieu of stock compensation (hereafter "JAST stock") in accordance with the rules on the stock compensation plan for directors. In principle, a director becomes eligible for stock compensation only upon retirement. 2) JAST stock held by the trust The book value (excluding associated expenses) of JAST stock held by the trust is shown as treasury shares in the net assets section of the consolidated balance sheet. As of the end of the second quarter, the BBT held 47,800 shares of JAST with a book value of 87.713 million yen. Segment and Other Information Segment information I. First six months of FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Sep. 30, 2018) 1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Thousands of yen) Amounts shown on Software GAKUEN System Medical Adjustment quarterly sales big data Total consolidated business business (Note 1) business business statement of income (Note 2) Net sales 1. External sales 5,492,773 969,201 1,180,017 382,727 8,024,719 - 8,024,719 2. Inter-segment sales 32,049 5,833 2,775 - 40,658 (40,658) - and transfers Total 5,524,823 975,034 1,182,792 382,727 8,065,378 (40,658) 8,024,719 Segment profit (loss) 277,154 (60,523) 145,917 (103,161) 259,387 3,704 263,092 Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter-segment transactions. 2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information related to impairment losses on non -current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Not applicable. II. First six months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sep. 30, 2019) 1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Thousands of yen) System Amounts shown on Software GAKUEN Medical Adjustment quarterly sales big data Total consolidated business business (Note 1) business business statement of income (Note 2) Net sales 1. External sales 5,786,094 1,337,079 994,835 492,968 8,610,978 - 8,610,978 2. Inter-segment sales 27,867 1,763 25,163 - 54,794 (54,794) - and transfers Total 5,813,961 1,338,843 1,019,998 492,968 8,665,772 (54,794) 8,610,978 Segment profit (loss) (89,580) 189,895 109,454 (23,352) 186,417 3,706 190,123 Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter-segment transactions. 2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information related to impairment losses on non -current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant impairment losses related to non-current assets In the software business, there was an impairment loss for customer-related assets. The amount of this loss in the first six months of FY3/20 was 322.928 million yen. Significant change in goodwill In the software business, there was an impairment loss for goodwill. The amount of this loss in the first six months of FY3/20 was 399.358 million yen. In this business, the Company purchased the stock of AG NET PTE. LTD. (AG NET) located in Singapore and made it a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter of FY3/20. Goodwill of 455.805 million yen emerged related to the purchases. The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the second quarter. Business Combinations Business combination through acquisition 1. Summary of business combination (1) Acquired companies and their business activities AG NET PTE. LTD. Business activities: Software development and consultation services (2) Reasons for acquisition The JAST Group has been active in the ASEAN region, primarily at JAST TECHNIQUES PTE. LTD. in Singapore, JASTEC (THAILAND) CO., LTD. in Thailand, and the Virtual Calibre Group (Malaysia). JAST believes this region is a highly attractive market because of the outlook for a continuation of rapid economic expansion and a growing middle class that will create a large consumer market. This inclusion of AG NET in the JAST Group will add new HRM pro ducts currently not covered in our Group's brand lineup, enabling multi-directional coverage of personnel, vacation requests, expense reimbursement workflows, salary computations, telework support, and employee performance management. We believe that addin g AG NET to the JAST Group will strengthen our business foundation not only in Singapore but throughout the ASEAN region and lead to business expansion of our subsidiaries throughout the ASEAN region, thereby further enhancing the JAST Group's growth potential. Due to this outlook, the decision was made to acquire AG NET. (3) Acquisition date May 31, 2019 (stock acquisition date) June 30, 2019 (assumed acquisition date) Legal form of acquisition Acquisition of shares with cash (5) Company's name after acquisition There is no change in the company's name. Percentage of voting rights acquired 100% Basis for choosing the company to acquire JAST acquired the shares in exchange for consideration in cash. 2. Period of the acquired companies' performance included in the consolidated financial statements The quarterly consolidated statement of income for the first six months of the current fiscal year does not reflect the performance of the acquired companies since JAST has consolidated only the balance sheet. This is because the assumed acquisition date of June 30, 2019 does not exceed three months from the consolidation closing date of the first half. 3. Acquisition cost of acquired companies and breakdown by type of consideration Payment for the acquisition: Cash 486.526 million yen Acquisition cost: 486.526 million yen 4. Details of major acquisition-related costs Remuneration for advisory members and other related fees: 27.466 million yen 5. Goodwill resulting from the acquisition (1) Value of goodwill 455.805 million yen The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the second quarter. (2) Source of goodwill The source is primarily the expectation of excess earnings power emerging from business development in the future. (3) Amortization method and amortization period Goodwill is amortized over ten years by the straight-line method. Finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations A provisional accounting treatment was used in the previous fiscal year for the JAST Group's acquisition of Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD.,Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD. on October 11, 2018 and November 26, 2018. It was finalized in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In line with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, a material review has been reflected in the allocated amount of the acquisition cost in the comparative information included i n the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first half of the current fiscal year. As a result, the value of goodwill decreased by 390.863 million yen from the provisionally calculated value of 999.538 million yen to 608.675 million yen. The decrease of goodwill was due to increases of 514.293 million yen in customer-related assets and 123.430 million yen in deferred tax liabilities. At the end of the previous fiscal year, goodwill decreased by 368.288 million yen, and customer-related assets and deferred tax liabilities increased by 484.589 million yen and 116.301 million yen, respectively. This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. Attachments Original document

