Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT

February 13, 2020

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019)

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

4323

URL: http://www.jast.jp

Representative:

Takeaki Hirabayashi, President and CEO

Contact:

Noriaki Okado, Managing Director and CFO

Tel: +81-6-4560-1000

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

February 14, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

None

Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 16:00 (GMT +9).

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019

12,512

6.7

143

(43.0)

188

(25.7)

(583)

-

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018

11,725

11.6

251

159.8

252

79.9

125

92.4

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019:

(636)

(-%)

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018:

86

(down 6.4%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019

(109.77)

-

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018

23.90

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Dec. 31, 2019

12,145

5,700

46.7

1,057.68

As of Mar. 31, 2019

13,636

6,418

46.8

1,202.34

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

5,673

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

6,381

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

28.00

28.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (forecasts)

28.00

28.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

18,000

6.7

925

8.5

950

9.6

15

(95.3)

2.83

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting-based estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

5,612,230 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

5,612,230 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Dec. 31, 2019:

248,384 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2019:

304,710 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019:

5,311,874 shares

Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018:

5,248,020 shares

Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

For the Nine-month Period

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the Nine-month Period

7

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

8

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Going Concern Assumption

9

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

9

Additional Information

9

Segment and Other Information

10

Business Combinations

11

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace despite the continuation of geopolitical risk in eastern Asia. The recovery was supported by improvements in corporate profits, the number of jobs and personal income due to the benefits of economic initiatives by the Japanese government.

In the IT industry in Japan, according to the latest statistics in the "Survey of Selected Service Industries" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (the final November figures), net sales continued to climb, rising 1.5% year on year in Fiscal 2018 (compared with 2.5% annual growth in Fiscal 2017). The monthly sales figures also increased year on year for 14 straight months since October 2018, indicating that the IT industry as a whole is on a moderate growth path.

In the first nine months, the Japan System Techniques Group (Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JAST) and its consolidated subsidiaries, hereafter "the JAST Group") posted net sales of 12,512 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 143 million yen (down 43.0% year on year), ordinary income of 188 million yen (down 25.7% year on year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 583 million yen (vs. profit attributable to owners of parent of 125 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to booking of impairment loss of 715 million yen. Results by segment were as follows.

In the software business (individualized contracted software development), net sales increased but profits decreased. Sales remained strong because orders from the service/retail industry, manufacturing industry and universities increased while there was a decrease in orders from the telecommunications industry. There was an increase in outsourced processing and other costs. As a result, net sales in this business totaled 8,775 million yen (up 4.5% year on year) and operating loss was 100 million yen (vs. operating income of 350 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

In the GAKUEN business (development, sale and related services of operational reform packages for schools), there were increases in sales of program products (PP) to universities, IT equipment sales and implementation support sales. Net sales in this business totaled 1,779 million yen (up 32.8% year on year) and operating income was 151 million yen (vs. operating loss of 112 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

In the system sales business (IT equipment sales and IT/telecom infrastructure construction), sales to universities and the public sector decreased. Net sales in this business totaled 1,194 million yen (down 13.4% year on year) and operating income was 124 million yen (down 6.4% year on year).

Lastly, in the medical big data business (inspection, analysis and related services of medical information data), sales of automated inspection services for health insurance claims, analysis services and services for notification of the cost of medical care were strong. Net sales in this business totaled 763 million yen (up 25.6% year on year) and operating loss totaled 26 million yen (vs. operating loss of 126 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Features of the JAST Group's quarterly results

A feature of the Group's software, GAKUEN and systems sales businesses is that the delivery inspection period of most customers concentrates in March, the last month of the fiscal year for most companies, and then in September, the last month of the second quarter. This means that the Group's earnings in the first and third quarters tend to be much smaller than in the second and fourth quart ers.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

1) Balance sheet position

The balance of current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,780 million yen, down 829 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable-trade, and increases in work in process and securities. The balance of non -current assets was 3,364 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 661 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Th is was mainly due to a decrease in customer-related assets.

The balance of current liabilities at the end of the third quarter was 4,886 million yen, down 701 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in accounts payable-trade and provision for bonuses. The balance of non-current liabilities was 1,558 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 71 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

The balance of net assets was 5,700 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.

2) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents increased 103 million yen from 4,204 million yen at the beginning of the current fiscal year to 4,308 million yen at the end of the first nine months of the current fiscal year (vs. 4,657 million yen at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year).

Cash flows by category were as follows.

Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled 428 million yen, a decrease of 772 million yen from 1,200 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from collection of trade receivables and an increase in outlays for inventories while there was a decrease in payments for trade payables.

Cash flows used in investing activities totaled 429 million yen, an increase of 584 million yen from 1,013 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was due to a decrease in the payment for purchase of shares of subsidiaries.

Cash flows provided by financing activities totaled 127 million yen, a decrease of 1,560 million yen from 1,687 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in short-term borrowings.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements

We maintain the November 8, 2019 forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020: net sales of 18,000 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 925 million yen (up 8.5% year on year), ordinary income of 950 million yen (up 9.6% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 15 million yen (down 95.3% year on year).

These projections are based on information available at the time of release of this report. Actual results may differ from projections due to a variety of factors.

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/19

Third quarter of FY3/20

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Dec. 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,260,305

4,309,307

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

4,341,029

2,957,952

Securities

-

200,887

Merchandise and finished goods

129,795

89,435

Work in process

569,537

986,799

Raw materials and supplies

2,695

2,098

Other

345,249

279,434

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(38,272)

(45,385)

Total current assets

9,610,340

8,780,529

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

720,814

737,581

Accumulated depreciation

(419,276)

(446,553)

Buildings and structures, net

301,538

291,027

Land

142,361

142,361

Other

451,991

484,302

Accumulated depreciation

(337,562)

(348,700)

Other, net

114,428

135,602

Total property, plant and equipment

558,328

568,991

Intangible assets

Goodwill

619,660

579,096

Customer-related assets

484,589

114,537

Software

68,396

57,876

Other

7,626

7,626

Total intangible assets

1,180,273

759,137

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

688,789

521,868

Retirement benefit asset

542,920

558,498

Deferred tax assets

502,531

396,025

Guarantee deposits

414,231

437,839

Other

151,359

138,409

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(12,209)

(15,772)

Total investments and other assets

2,287,621

2,036,868

Total non-current assets

4,026,223

3,364,997

Total assets

13,636,564

12,145,526

(Thousands of yen)

FY3/19

Third quarter of FY3/20

(As of Mar. 31, 2019)

(As of Dec. 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

1,128,311

807,743

Short-term borrowings

1,543,696

1,800,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

8,400

8,400

Income taxes payable

234,023

52,209

Provision for bonuses

722,520

378,024

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other

27,465

22,478

officers)

Provision for loss on construction contracts

37,264

16,618

Advances received

648,746

1,069,998

Other

1,237,384

731,081

Total current liabilities

5,587,812

4,886,553

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

11,900

5,600

Provision for share-based remuneration for directors

20,051

39,710

(and other officers)

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

13,978

1,230

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

957,672

987,096

Deferred tax liabilities

116,888

31,734

Other

509,788

493,298

Total non-current liabilities

1,630,279

1,558,669

Total liabilities

7,218,091

6,445,223

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,076,669

1,076,669

Capital surplus

1,085,695

1,113,912

Retained earnings

4,359,161

3,625,858

Treasury shares

(277,050)

(233,240)

Total shareholders' equity

6,244,476

5,583,198

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

114,167

136,731

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(37,345)

(97,565)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

60,163

50,868

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

136,986

90,034

Non-controlling interests

37,010

27,069

Total net assets

6,418,472

5,700,303

Total liabilities and net assets

13,636,564

12,145,526

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income

(For the Nine-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First nine months of FY3/19

First nine months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Net sales

11,725,460

12,512,223

Cost of sales

9,283,831

9,826,555

Gross profit

2,441,628

2,685,667

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,190,416

2,542,426

Operating income

251,211

143,241

Non-operating income

Interest income

5,548

10,316

Dividend income

6,960

6,777

Rental income

2,836

3,832

Subsidy income

13,417

22,709

Other

6,657

13,555

Total non-operating income

35,420

57,192

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,817

3,107

Foreign exchange losses

29,209

6,978

Rental expenses

980

135

Other

1,674

2,154

Total non-operating expenses

33,681

12,375

Ordinary income

252,950

188,058

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

-

715,904

Total extraordinary losses

-

715,904

Profit (loss) before income taxes

252,950

(527,846)

Income taxes

133,320

62,538

Profit (loss)

119,630

(590,385)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(5,776)

(7,298)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

125,406

(583,087)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(For the Nine-month Period)

(Thousands of yen)

First nine months of FY3/19

First nine months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Profit (loss)

119,630

(590,385)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(43,309)

22,563

Foreign currency translation adjustment

24,394

(59,880)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(14,166)

(9,295)

Total other comprehensive income

(33,081)

(46,612)

Comprehensive income

86,548

(636,997)

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

92,151

(630,038)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(5,602)

(6,958)

interests

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Thousands of yen)

First nine months of FY3/19

First nine months of FY3/20

(Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

(Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

252,950

(527,846)

Depreciation

57,789

59,845

Amortization of software

31,175

20,281

Amortization of goodwill

6,792

60,000

Amortization of customer-related assets

-

34,345

Impairment loss

-

715,904

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

(278,367)

(343,947)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

44,890

28,657

Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset

(15,197)

(15,577)

Interest and dividend income

(12,509)

(17,094)

Interest expenses

1,817

3,107

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

2,177,988

1,396,313

Increase (decrease) in advances received

252,677

421,605

Decrease (increase) in inventories

357,893

(377,939)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(1,279,546)

(319,656)

Other, net

(115,479)

(522,894)

Subtotal

1,482,874

615,106

Interest and dividends received

13,242

17,823

Interest paid

(1,634)

(3,069)

Income taxes paid

(293,938)

(201,830)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,200,544

428,029

Cash flows from investing activities

Decrease (increase) in time deposits

153,108

56,480

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(71,540)

(55,842)

Proceeds from sales of real estate for rent

109,183

-

Purchase of software

(21,827)

(15,417)

Purchase of investment securities

(1,974)

(2,043)

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in

(1,161,140)

(416,822)

scope of consolidation

Proceeds from cancellation of insurance funds

162

-

Payments of guarantee deposits

(19,442)

(24,704)

Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits

1,469

867

Other, net

(1,930)

28,086

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,013,933)

(429,397)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

1,853,248

257,815

Repayments of lease obligations

(12,582)

(12,821)

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(6,300)

(33,881)

Dividends paid

(146,944)

(149,982)

Purchase of treasury shares

-

(80)

Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares

-

69,999

Repayments to non-controlling shareholders

-

(3,759)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,687,421

127,289

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(1,498)

(22,396)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,872,533

103,525

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,785,193

4,204,722

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

4,657,727

4,308,248

  1. Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption

Not applicable.

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

Not applicable.

Additional Information

Board Benefit Trust (BBT)

Based on the resolution of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, JAST on June 26, 2018 terminated the directors' retirement benefit system and introduced a Board Benefit Trust (BBT, hereafter, "the Plan") for the purpose of increasing motivation for contributing to medium to long-term improvement in sales and earnings and an increase in corporate value. The Plan clearly links the compensation of directors with the JAST stock price. Furthermore, directors share with shareholders the benefits of a higher stock price as well as the risk of a lower stock price.

1) Overview of transaction

This is a stock compensation plan under which directors receive stock compensation through a trust (a trust established under the current system, hereafter "the Trust"). The Trust acquires JAST stock using cash contributions from JAST as the source of funds. Directors (excluding external directors; hereafter same unless indicated otherwise) receive stock compensation or a monetary amount equivalent to the market value of the stock in lieu of stock compensation (hereafter "JAST stock") in accordance with the rules on the stock compensation plan for directors. In principle, a director becomes eligible for stock compensation only upon retirement.

2) JAST stock held by the trust

The book value (excluding associated expenses) of JAST stock held by the trust is shown as treasury shares in the net assets section of the consolidated balance sheet. As of the end of the third quarter, the BBT held 47,800 shares of JAST with a book value of 87.713 million yen.

Segment and Other Information

Segment information

I. First nine months of FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018)

1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment

(Thousands of yen)

System

Medical

Amounts shown on

Software

GAKUEN

Adjustment

quarterly consolidated

sales

big data

Total

business

business

(Note 1)

statement of income

business

business

(Note 2)

Net sales

1. External sales

8,398,560

1,340,203

1,378,956

607,739

11,725,460

-

11,725,460

2. Inter-segment sales

48,955

7,652

3,242

-

59,850

(59,850)

-

and transfers

Total

8,447,516

1,347,855

1,382,198

607,739

11,785,310

(59,850)

11,725,460

Segment profit (loss)

350,900

(112,098)

133,028

(126,406)

245,424

5,786

251,211

Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter-segment transactions.

2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information related to impairment losses on non -current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant change in goodwill

In the third quarter of FY3/19, the Software business purchased the stock of the following companies located in Malaysia: Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. In addition, Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. purchased the stock of Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD, making it a consolidated subsidiary. The goodwill arising from these transactions is 999.538 million yen.

The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter.

II. First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)

1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable seg ment

(Thousands of yen)

Medical

Amounts shown on

Software

GAKUEN

System sales

Adjustment

quarterly consolidated

big data

Total

business

business

business

(Note 1)

statement of income

business

(Note 2)

Net sales

1. External sales

8,775,626

1,779,214

1,194,174

763,207

12,512,223

-

12,512,223

2. Inter-segment sales

39,509

11,513

26,972

-

77,995

(77,995)

-

and transfers

Total

8,815,135

1,790,728

1,221,147

763,207

12,590,219

(77,995)

12,512,223

Segment profit (loss)

(100,703)

151,905

124,515

(26,044)

149,673

(6,432)

143,241

Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter -segment transactions.

2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.

2. Information related to impairment losses on non-current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant impairment losses related to non-current assets

In the software business, there was an impairment loss for customer-related assets. The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 320.074 million yen.

Significant change in goodwill

In the software business, there was an impairment loss for goodwill.

The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 395.830 million yen.

In this business, JAST purchased the stock of AG NET PTE. LTD. (AG NET) located in Singapore and made it a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter of FY3/20. Goodwill of 455.805 million yen emerged related to the purchases.

The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter.

Business Combinations

Business combination through acquisition

1. Summary of business combination

(1) Acquired companies and their business activities

AG NET PTE. LTD.

Business activities: Software development and consultation services

(2) Reasons for acquisition

The JAST Group has been active in the ASEAN region, primarily at JAST TECHNIQUES PTE. LTD. in Singapore, JASTEC (THAILAND) CO., LTD. in Thailand, and the Virtual Calibre Group (Malaysia). JAST believes this region is a highly attractive market because of the outlook for a continuation of rapid economic expansion and a growing middle class that will create a large consumer market.

This inclusion of AG NET in the JAST Group will add new HRM products currently not covered in our Group's brand lineup, enabling multi-directional coverage of personnel, vacation requests, expense reimbursement workflows, salary computations, telework support, and employee performance management. We believe that adding AG NET to the JAST Group will strengthen our business foundation not only in Singapore but throughout the ASEAN region and lead to business expansion of our subsidiaries throughout the ASEAN region, thereby further enhancing the JAST Group's growth potential. Due to this outlook, the decision was made to acquire AG NET.

(3) Acquisition date

May 31, 2019 (stock acquisition date)

June 30, 2019 (assumed acquisition date)

  1. Legal form of acquisition Acquisition of shares with cash

(5) Company's name after acquisition

There is no change in the company's name.

  1. Percentage of voting rights acquired 100%
  2. Basis for choosing the company to acquire

JAST acquired the shares in exchange for consideration in cash.

  1. Period of the acquired companies' performance included in the quarterly consolidated statement of income From July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019
  2. Acquisition cost of acquired companies and breakdown by type of considera tion

Payment for the acquisition:

Cash

486.526 million yen

Acquisition cost:

486.526 million yen

4. Details of major acquisition-related costs

Remuneration for advisory members and other related fees: 27.466 million yen

5. Goodwill resulting from the acquisition

(1) Value of goodwill

455.805 million yen

The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter.

(2) Source of goodwill

The source is primarily the expectation of excess earnings power emerging from business development in the future.

(3) Amortization method and amortization period

Goodwill is amortized over ten years by the straight-line method.

Finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations

A provisional accounting treatment was used in the previous fiscal year for the JAST Group's acquisition of Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD., Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD. on October 11, 2018 and November 26, 2018. It was finalized in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

In line with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, a material review has been reflected in the allocated amount of the acquisition cost in the comparative information included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

As a result, the value of goodwill decreased by 390.863 million yen from the provisionally calculated value of 999.538 million yen to 608.675 million yen. The decrease of goodwill was due to increases of 514.293 million yen in customer-related assets and 123.430 million yen in deferred tax liabilities. At the end of the previous fiscal year, goodwill decreased by 368.288 million yen, and customer-related assets and deferred tax liabilities increased by 484.589 million yen and 116.301 million yen, respectively.

This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aEBAY : Activist Seeks Slate of Picks For eBay Board
DJ
02:48aPEPSICO : to Acquire Rockstar in a Grab for Energy Drinks
DJ
02:48aCompany's Workers Get Paid Sick Leave -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWALT DISNEY : Disney Shareholders Back Executive Pay
DJ
02:48aDigital Movie Revenue Surges Past Flat Theatrical Box Office -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Icahn Increases Stake in Occidental to 10%
DJ
02:46aOLAINFARM : Recording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
AQ
02:46aRecording of the Fourth Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Webinar
GL
02:43aLENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2BOMBARDIER INC. : Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to step down
3INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces I..
4Gamification Market 2020-2024 | The Adoption of Gamification in E-learning to Boost Growth | Technavio
5ATENOR : ATENOR : launches a competition for the last phase of CITY DOX

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group