Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

February 13, 2020 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019) [Japanese GAAP] Company name: Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Stock code: 4323 URL: http://www.jast.jp Representative: Takeaki Hirabayashi, President and CEO Contact: Noriaki Okado, Managing Director and CFO Tel: +81-6-4560-1000 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: February 14, 2020 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: None Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 16:00 (GMT +9). (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019 12,512 6.7 143 (43.0) 188 (25.7) (583) - Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018 11,725 11.6 251 159.8 252 79.9 125 92.4 Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019: (636) (-%) Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018: 86 (down 6.4%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019 (109.77) - Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018 23.90 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of Dec. 31, 2019 12,145 5,700 46.7 1,057.68 As of Mar. 31, 2019 13,636 6,418 46.8 1,202.34 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Dec. 31, 2019: 5,673 As of Mar. 31, 2019: 6,381 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019 - 0.00 - 28.00 28.00 Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 - 0.00 - Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2020 (forecasts) 28.00 28.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 18,000 6.7 925 8.5 950 9.6 15 (95.3) 2.83 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None * Notes (1) Changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None Newly added: - Excluded: - Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements 1) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting-based estimates: None 4) Restatements: None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Dec. 31, 2019: 5,612,230 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 5,612,230 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Dec. 31, 2019: 248,384 shares As of Mar. 31, 2019: 304,710 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019: 5,311,874 shares Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2018: 5,248,020 shares Note 1: The current quarterly summary report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage. Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance 2 (1) Explanation of Results of Operations 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position 3 (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income For the Nine-month Period 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the Nine-month Period 7 (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 8 (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 Going Concern Assumption 9 Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity 9 Additional Information 9 Segment and Other Information 10 Business Combinations 11 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance (1) Explanation of Results of Operations In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace despite the continuation of geopolitical risk in eastern Asia. The recovery was supported by improvements in corporate profits, the number of jobs and personal income due to the benefits of economic initiatives by the Japanese government. In the IT industry in Japan, according to the latest statistics in the "Survey of Selected Service Industries" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (the final November figures), net sales continued to climb, rising 1.5% year on year in Fiscal 2018 (compared with 2.5% annual growth in Fiscal 2017). The monthly sales figures also increased year on year for 14 straight months since October 2018, indicating that the IT industry as a whole is on a moderate growth path. In the first nine months, the Japan System Techniques Group (Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JAST) and its consolidated subsidiaries, hereafter "the JAST Group") posted net sales of 12,512 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 143 million yen (down 43.0% year on year), ordinary income of 188 million yen (down 25.7% year on year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 583 million yen (vs. profit attributable to owners of parent of 125 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to booking of impairment loss of 715 million yen. Results by segment were as follows. In the software business (individualized contracted software development), net sales increased but profits decreased. Sales remained strong because orders from the service/retail industry, manufacturing industry and universities increased while there was a decrease in orders from the telecommunications industry. There was an increase in outsourced processing and other costs. As a result, net sales in this business totaled 8,775 million yen (up 4.5% year on year) and operating loss was 100 million yen (vs. operating income of 350 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). In the GAKUEN business (development, sale and related services of operational reform packages for schools), there were increases in sales of program products (PP) to universities, IT equipment sales and implementation support sales. Net sales in this business totaled 1,779 million yen (up 32.8% year on year) and operating income was 151 million yen (vs. operating loss of 112 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). In the system sales business (IT equipment sales and IT/telecom infrastructure construction), sales to universities and the public sector decreased. Net sales in this business totaled 1,194 million yen (down 13.4% year on year) and operating income was 124 million yen (down 6.4% year on year). Lastly, in the medical big data business (inspection, analysis and related services of medical information data), sales of automated inspection services for health insurance claims, analysis services and services for notification of the cost of medical care were strong. Net sales in this business totaled 763 million yen (up 25.6% year on year) and operating loss totaled 26 million yen (vs. operating loss of 126 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). Features of the JAST Group's quarterly results A feature of the Group's software, GAKUEN and systems sales businesses is that the delivery inspection period of most customers concentrates in March, the last month of the fiscal year for most companies, and then in September, the last month of the second quarter. This means that the Group's earnings in the first and third quarters tend to be much smaller than in the second and fourth quart ers. (2) Explanation of Financial Position 1) Balance sheet position The balance of current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,780 million yen, down 829 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable-trade, and increases in work in process and securities. The balance of non -current assets was 3,364 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 661 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Th is was mainly due to a decrease in customer-related assets. The balance of current liabilities at the end of the third quarter was 4,886 million yen, down 701 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in accounts payable-trade and provision for bonuses. The balance of non-current liabilities was 1,558 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 71 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. The balance of net assets was 5,700 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. 2) Cash flows Cash and cash equivalents increased 103 million yen from 4,204 million yen at the beginning of the current fiscal year to 4,308 million yen at the end of the first nine months of the current fiscal year (vs. 4,657 million yen at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year). Cash flows by category were as follows. Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled 428 million yen, a decrease of 772 million yen from 1,200 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from collection of trade receivables and an increase in outlays for inventories while there was a decrease in payments for trade payables. Cash flows used in investing activities totaled 429 million yen, an increase of 584 million yen from 1,013 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was due to a decrease in the payment for purchase of shares of subsidiaries. Cash flows provided by financing activities totaled 127 million yen, a decrease of 1,560 million yen from 1,687 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in short-term borrowings. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements We maintain the November 8, 2019 forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020: net sales of 18,000 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 925 million yen (up 8.5% year on year), ordinary income of 950 million yen (up 9.6% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 15 million yen (down 95.3% year on year). These projections are based on information available at the time of release of this report. Actual results may differ from projections due to a variety of factors. 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet (Thousands of yen) FY3/19 Third quarter of FY3/20 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Dec. 31, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 4,260,305 4,309,307 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 4,341,029 2,957,952 Securities - 200,887 Merchandise and finished goods 129,795 89,435 Work in process 569,537 986,799 Raw materials and supplies 2,695 2,098 Other 345,249 279,434 Allowance for doubtful accounts (38,272) (45,385) Total current assets 9,610,340 8,780,529 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 720,814 737,581 Accumulated depreciation (419,276) (446,553) Buildings and structures, net 301,538 291,027 Land 142,361 142,361 Other 451,991 484,302 Accumulated depreciation (337,562) (348,700) Other, net 114,428 135,602 Total property, plant and equipment 558,328 568,991 Intangible assets Goodwill 619,660 579,096 Customer-related assets 484,589 114,537 Software 68,396 57,876 Other 7,626 7,626 Total intangible assets 1,180,273 759,137 Investments and other assets Investment securities 688,789 521,868 Retirement benefit asset 542,920 558,498 Deferred tax assets 502,531 396,025 Guarantee deposits 414,231 437,839 Other 151,359 138,409 Allowance for doubtful accounts (12,209) (15,772) Total investments and other assets 2,287,621 2,036,868 Total non-current assets 4,026,223 3,364,997 Total assets 13,636,564 12,145,526 (Thousands of yen) FY3/19 Third quarter of FY3/20 (As of Mar. 31, 2019) (As of Dec. 31, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 1,128,311 807,743 Short-term borrowings 1,543,696 1,800,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 8,400 8,400 Income taxes payable 234,023 52,209 Provision for bonuses 722,520 378,024 Provision for bonuses for directors (and other 27,465 22,478 officers) Provision for loss on construction contracts 37,264 16,618 Advances received 648,746 1,069,998 Other 1,237,384 731,081 Total current liabilities 5,587,812 4,886,553 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 11,900 5,600 Provision for share-based remuneration for directors 20,051 39,710 (and other officers) Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and 13,978 1,230 other officers) Retirement benefit liability 957,672 987,096 Deferred tax liabilities 116,888 31,734 Other 509,788 493,298 Total non-current liabilities 1,630,279 1,558,669 Total liabilities 7,218,091 6,445,223 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,076,669 1,076,669 Capital surplus 1,085,695 1,113,912 Retained earnings 4,359,161 3,625,858 Treasury shares (277,050) (233,240) Total shareholders' equity 6,244,476 5,583,198 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 114,167 136,731 Foreign currency translation adjustment (37,345) (97,565) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 60,163 50,868 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 136,986 90,034 Non-controlling interests 37,010 27,069 Total net assets 6,418,472 5,700,303 Total liabilities and net assets 13,636,564 12,145,526 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income (For the Nine-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First nine months of FY3/19 First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Net sales 11,725,460 12,512,223 Cost of sales 9,283,831 9,826,555 Gross profit 2,441,628 2,685,667 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,190,416 2,542,426 Operating income 251,211 143,241 Non-operating income Interest income 5,548 10,316 Dividend income 6,960 6,777 Rental income 2,836 3,832 Subsidy income 13,417 22,709 Other 6,657 13,555 Total non-operating income 35,420 57,192 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,817 3,107 Foreign exchange losses 29,209 6,978 Rental expenses 980 135 Other 1,674 2,154 Total non-operating expenses 33,681 12,375 Ordinary income 252,950 188,058 Extraordinary losses Impairment loss - 715,904 Total extraordinary losses - 715,904 Profit (loss) before income taxes 252,950 (527,846) Income taxes 133,320 62,538 Profit (loss) 119,630 (590,385) Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (5,776) (7,298) Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent 125,406 (583,087) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (For the Nine-month Period) (Thousands of yen) First nine months of FY3/19 First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Profit (loss) 119,630 (590,385) Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (43,309) 22,563 Foreign currency translation adjustment 24,394 (59,880) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (14,166) (9,295) Total other comprehensive income (33,081) (46,612) Comprehensive income 86,548 (636,997) Comprehensive income attributable to: Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 92,151 (630,038) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling (5,602) (6,958) interests (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Thousands of yen) First nine months of FY3/19 First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes 252,950 (527,846) Depreciation 57,789 59,845 Amortization of software 31,175 20,281 Amortization of goodwill 6,792 60,000 Amortization of customer-related assets - 34,345 Impairment loss - 715,904 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses (278,367) (343,947) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 44,890 28,657 Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset (15,197) (15,577) Interest and dividend income (12,509) (17,094) Interest expenses 1,817 3,107 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 2,177,988 1,396,313 Increase (decrease) in advances received 252,677 421,605 Decrease (increase) in inventories 357,893 (377,939) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (1,279,546) (319,656) Other, net (115,479) (522,894) Subtotal 1,482,874 615,106 Interest and dividends received 13,242 17,823 Interest paid (1,634) (3,069) Income taxes paid (293,938) (201,830) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,200,544 428,029 Cash flows from investing activities Decrease (increase) in time deposits 153,108 56,480 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (71,540) (55,842) Proceeds from sales of real estate for rent 109,183 - Purchase of software (21,827) (15,417) Purchase of investment securities (1,974) (2,043) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in (1,161,140) (416,822) scope of consolidation Proceeds from cancellation of insurance funds 162 - Payments of guarantee deposits (19,442) (24,704) Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 1,469 867 Other, net (1,930) 28,086 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,013,933) (429,397) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,853,248 257,815 Repayments of lease obligations (12,582) (12,821) Repayments of long-term borrowings (6,300) (33,881) Dividends paid (146,944) (149,982) Purchase of treasury shares - (80) Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares - 69,999 Repayments to non-controlling shareholders - (3,759) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,687,421 127,289 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (1,498) (22,396) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,872,533 103,525 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,785,193 4,204,722 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 4,657,727 4,308,248 Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption Not applicable. Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity Not applicable. Additional Information Board Benefit Trust (BBT) Based on the resolution of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, JAST on June 26, 2018 terminated the directors' retirement benefit system and introduced a Board Benefit Trust (BBT, hereafter, "the Plan") for the purpose of increasing motivation for contributing to medium to long-term improvement in sales and earnings and an increase in corporate value. The Plan clearly links the compensation of directors with the JAST stock price. Furthermore, directors share with shareholders the benefits of a higher stock price as well as the risk of a lower stock price. 1) Overview of transaction This is a stock compensation plan under which directors receive stock compensation through a trust (a trust established under the current system, hereafter "the Trust"). The Trust acquires JAST stock using cash contributions from JAST as the source of funds. Directors (excluding external directors; hereafter same unless indicated otherwise) receive stock compensation or a monetary amount equivalent to the market value of the stock in lieu of stock compensation (hereafter "JAST stock") in accordance with the rules on the stock compensation plan for directors. In principle, a director becomes eligible for stock compensation only upon retirement. 2) JAST stock held by the trust The book value (excluding associated expenses) of JAST stock held by the trust is shown as treasury shares in the net assets section of the consolidated balance sheet. As of the end of the third quarter, the BBT held 47,800 shares of JAST with a book value of 87.713 million yen. Segment and Other Information Segment information I. First nine months of FY3/19 (Apr. 1, 2018 - Dec. 31, 2018) 1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable segment (Thousands of yen) System Medical Amounts shown on Software GAKUEN Adjustment quarterly consolidated sales big data Total business business (Note 1) statement of income business business (Note 2) Net sales 1. External sales 8,398,560 1,340,203 1,378,956 607,739 11,725,460 - 11,725,460 2. Inter-segment sales 48,955 7,652 3,242 - 59,850 (59,850) - and transfers Total 8,447,516 1,347,855 1,382,198 607,739 11,785,310 (59,850) 11,725,460 Segment profit (loss) 350,900 (112,098) 133,028 (126,406) 245,424 5,786 251,211 Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter-segment transactions. 2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information related to impairment losses on non -current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant change in goodwill In the third quarter of FY3/19, the Software business purchased the stock of the following companies located in Malaysia: Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. In addition, Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. purchased the stock of Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD, making it a consolidated subsidiary. The goodwill arising from these transactions is 999.538 million yen. The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter. II. First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019) 1. Information related to net sales and profit or loss for each reportable seg ment (Thousands of yen) Medical Amounts shown on Software GAKUEN System sales Adjustment quarterly consolidated big data Total business business business (Note 1) statement of income business (Note 2) Net sales 1. External sales 8,775,626 1,779,214 1,194,174 763,207 12,512,223 - 12,512,223 2. Inter-segment sales 39,509 11,513 26,972 - 77,995 (77,995) - and transfers Total 8,815,135 1,790,728 1,221,147 763,207 12,590,219 (77,995) 12,512,223 Segment profit (loss) (100,703) 151,905 124,515 (26,044) 149,673 (6,432) 143,241 Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter -segment transactions. 2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income. 2. Information related to impairment losses on non-current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant impairment losses related to non-current assets In the software business, there was an impairment loss for customer-related assets. The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 320.074 million yen. Significant change in goodwill In the software business, there was an impairment loss for goodwill. The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 395.830 million yen. In this business, JAST purchased the stock of AG NET PTE. LTD. (AG NET) located in Singapore and made it a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter of FY3/20. Goodwill of 455.805 million yen emerged related to the purchases. The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter. Business Combinations Business combination through acquisition 1. Summary of business combination (1) Acquired companies and their business activities AG NET PTE. LTD. Business activities: Software development and consultation services (2) Reasons for acquisition The JAST Group has been active in the ASEAN region, primarily at JAST TECHNIQUES PTE. LTD. in Singapore, JASTEC (THAILAND) CO., LTD. in Thailand, and the Virtual Calibre Group (Malaysia). JAST believes this region is a highly attractive market because of the outlook for a continuation of rapid economic expansion and a growing middle class that will create a large consumer market. This inclusion of AG NET in the JAST Group will add new HRM products currently not covered in our Group's brand lineup, enabling multi-directional coverage of personnel, vacation requests, expense reimbursement workflows, salary computations, telework support, and employee performance management. We believe that adding AG NET to the JAST Group will strengthen our business foundation not only in Singapore but throughout the ASEAN region and lead to business expansion of our subsidiaries throughout the ASEAN region, thereby further enhancing the JAST Group's growth potential. Due to this outlook, the decision was made to acquire AG NET. (3) Acquisition date May 31, 2019 (stock acquisition date) June 30, 2019 (assumed acquisition date) Legal form of acquisition Acquisition of shares with cash (5) Company's name after acquisition There is no change in the company's name. Percentage of voting rights acquired 100% Basis for choosing the company to acquire JAST acquired the shares in exchange for consideration in cash. Period of the acquired companies' performance included in the quarterly consolidated statement of income From July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 Acquisition cost of acquired companies and breakdown by type of considera tion Payment for the acquisition: Cash 486.526 million yen Acquisition cost: 486.526 million yen 4. Details of major acquisition-related costs Remuneration for advisory members and other related fees: 27.466 million yen 5. Goodwill resulting from the acquisition (1) Value of goodwill 455.805 million yen The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter. (2) Source of goodwill The source is primarily the expectation of excess earnings power emerging from business development in the future. (3) Amortization method and amortization period Goodwill is amortized over ten years by the straight-line method. Finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations A provisional accounting treatment was used in the previous fiscal year for the JAST Group's acquisition of Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD., Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD. on October 11, 2018 and November 26, 2018. It was finalized in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In line with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, a material review has been reflected in the allocated amount of the acquisition cost in the comparative information included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of the current fiscal year. As a result, the value of goodwill decreased by 390.863 million yen from the provisionally calculated value of 999.538 million yen to 608.675 million yen. The decrease of goodwill was due to increases of 514.293 million yen in customer-related assets and 123.430 million yen in deferred tax liabilities. At the end of the previous fiscal year, goodwill decreased by 368.288 million yen, and customer-related assets and deferred tax liabilities increased by 484.589 million yen and 116.301 million yen, respectively. This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation. Attachments Original document

