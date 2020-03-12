|
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT
February 13, 2020
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019)
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name:
Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd.
Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Stock code:
|
4323
URL: http://www.jast.jp
Representative:
Takeaki Hirabayashi, President and CEO
Contact:
Noriaki Okado, Managing Director and CFO
Tel: +81-6-4560-1000
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
February 14, 2020
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Note: The original disclosure in Japanese was released on February 13, 2020 at 16:00 (GMT +9).
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
(1) Consolidated results of operations
Net sales
Operating income
Profit attributable to
Million yen
Nine months ended Dec. 31, 2019
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
|
|
As of Dec. 31, 2019
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Dec. 31, 2019:
5,673
As of Mar. 31, 2019:
6,381
2. Dividends
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2019
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Full year
|
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Note 2: Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Forecasts of future performance in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 3 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.
|
Business Combinations
|
11
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace despite the continuation of geopolitical risk in eastern Asia. The recovery was supported by improvements in corporate profits, the number of jobs and personal income due to the benefits of economic initiatives by the Japanese government.
In the IT industry in Japan, according to the latest statistics in the "Survey of Selected Service Industries" by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (the final November figures), net sales continued to climb, rising 1.5% year on year in Fiscal 2018 (compared with 2.5% annual growth in Fiscal 2017). The monthly sales figures also increased year on year for 14 straight months since October 2018, indicating that the IT industry as a whole is on a moderate growth path.
In the first nine months, the Japan System Techniques Group (Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd. (JAST) and its consolidated subsidiaries, hereafter "the JAST Group") posted net sales of 12,512 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 143 million yen (down 43.0% year on year), ordinary income of 188 million yen (down 25.7% year on year), and loss attributable to owners of parent of 583 million yen (vs. profit attributable to owners of parent of 125 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to booking of impairment loss of 715 million yen. Results by segment were as follows.
In the software business (individualized contracted software development), net sales increased but profits decreased. Sales remained strong because orders from the service/retail industry, manufacturing industry and universities increased while there was a decrease in orders from the telecommunications industry. There was an increase in outsourced processing and other costs. As a result, net sales in this business totaled 8,775 million yen (up 4.5% year on year) and operating loss was 100 million yen (vs. operating income of 350 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
In the GAKUEN business (development, sale and related services of operational reform packages for schools), there were increases in sales of program products (PP) to universities, IT equipment sales and implementation support sales. Net sales in this business totaled 1,779 million yen (up 32.8% year on year) and operating income was 151 million yen (vs. operating loss of 112 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
In the system sales business (IT equipment sales and IT/telecom infrastructure construction), sales to universities and the public sector decreased. Net sales in this business totaled 1,194 million yen (down 13.4% year on year) and operating income was 124 million yen (down 6.4% year on year).
Lastly, in the medical big data business (inspection, analysis and related services of medical information data), sales of automated inspection services for health insurance claims, analysis services and services for notification of the cost of medical care were strong. Net sales in this business totaled 763 million yen (up 25.6% year on year) and operating loss totaled 26 million yen (vs. operating loss of 126 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Features of the JAST Group's quarterly results
A feature of the Group's software, GAKUEN and systems sales businesses is that the delivery inspection period of most customers concentrates in March, the last month of the fiscal year for most companies, and then in September, the last month of the second quarter. This means that the Group's earnings in the first and third quarters tend to be much smaller than in the second and fourth quart ers.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
1) Balance sheet position
The balance of current assets at the end of the third quarter of the current fiscal year was 8,780 million yen, down 829 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to a decrease in accounts receivable-trade, and increases in work in process and securities. The balance of non -current assets was 3,364 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 661 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Th is was mainly due to a decrease in customer-related assets.
The balance of current liabilities at the end of the third quarter was 4,886 million yen, down 701 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to decreases in accounts payable-trade and provision for bonuses. The balance of non-current liabilities was 1,558 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 71 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
The balance of net assets was 5,700 million yen at the end of the third quarter, down 718 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year.
2) Cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents increased 103 million yen from 4,204 million yen at the beginning of the current fiscal year to 4,308 million yen at the end of the first nine months of the current fiscal year (vs. 4,657 million yen at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year).
Cash flows by category were as follows.
Cash flows provided by operating activities totaled 428 million yen, a decrease of 772 million yen from 1,200 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in proceeds from collection of trade receivables and an increase in outlays for inventories while there was a decrease in payments for trade payables.
Cash flows used in investing activities totaled 429 million yen, an increase of 584 million yen from 1,013 million yen used in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This increase was due to a decrease in the payment for purchase of shares of subsidiaries.
Cash flows provided by financing activities totaled 127 million yen, a decrease of 1,560 million yen from 1,687 million yen provided in the same period of the previous fiscal year. This decrease was mainly due to a decrease in short-term borrowings.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Forecasts and Other Forward -looking Statements
We maintain the November 8, 2019 forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020: net sales of 18,000 million yen (up 6.7% year on year), operating income of 925 million yen (up 8.5% year on year), ordinary income of 950 million yen (up 9.6% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 15 million yen (down 95.3% year on year).
These projections are based on information available at the time of release of this report. Actual results may differ from projections due to a variety of factors.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
Investments and other assets
Total assets
|
|
Non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income
(For the Nine-month Period)
Net sales
|
|
Non-operating income
Non-operating expenses
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(For the Nine-month Period)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
Comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Going Concern Assumption
Not applicable.
Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Not applicable.
Additional Information
Board Benefit Trust (BBT)
Based on the resolution of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, JAST on June 26, 2018 terminated the directors' retirement benefit system and introduced a Board Benefit Trust (BBT, hereafter, "the Plan") for the purpose of increasing motivation for contributing to medium to long-term improvement in sales and earnings and an increase in corporate value. The Plan clearly links the compensation of directors with the JAST stock price. Furthermore, directors share with shareholders the benefits of a higher stock price as well as the risk of a lower stock price.
1) Overview of transaction
This is a stock compensation plan under which directors receive stock compensation through a trust (a trust established under the current system, hereafter "the Trust"). The Trust acquires JAST stock using cash contributions from JAST as the source of funds. Directors (excluding external directors; hereafter same unless indicated otherwise) receive stock compensation or a monetary amount equivalent to the market value of the stock in lieu of stock compensation (hereafter "JAST stock") in accordance with the rules on the stock compensation plan for directors. In principle, a director becomes eligible for stock compensation only upon retirement.
2) JAST stock held by the trust
The book value (excluding associated expenses) of JAST stock held by the trust is shown as treasury shares in the net assets section of the consolidated balance sheet. As of the end of the third quarter, the BBT held 47,800 shares of JAST with a book value of 87.713 million yen.
Segment and Other Information
Segment information
|
|
II. First nine months of FY3/20 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Dec. 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: 1. Segment profit (loss) in the above adjustment represents eliminations for inter -segment transactions.
2. Segment profit is consistent with operating income shown on the quarterly consolidated statement of income.
2. Information related to impairment losses on non-current assets, goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment Significant impairment losses related to non-current assets
In the software business, there was an impairment loss for customer-related assets. The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 320.074 million yen.
Significant change in goodwill
In the software business, there was an impairment loss for goodwill.
The amount of this loss in the first nine months of FY3/20 was 395.830 million yen.
In this business, JAST purchased the stock of AG NET PTE. LTD. (AG NET) located in Singapore and made it a consolidated subsidiary in the first quarter of FY3/20. Goodwill of 455.805 million yen emerged related to the purchases.
The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter.
Business Combinations
Business combination through acquisition
1. Summary of business combination
(1) Acquired companies and their business activities
AG NET PTE. LTD.
Business activities: Software development and consultation services
(2) Reasons for acquisition
The JAST Group has been active in the ASEAN region, primarily at JAST TECHNIQUES PTE. LTD. in Singapore, JASTEC (THAILAND) CO., LTD. in Thailand, and the Virtual Calibre Group (Malaysia). JAST believes this region is a highly attractive market because of the outlook for a continuation of rapid economic expansion and a growing middle class that will create a large consumer market.
This inclusion of AG NET in the JAST Group will add new HRM products currently not covered in our Group's brand lineup, enabling multi-directional coverage of personnel, vacation requests, expense reimbursement workflows, salary computations, telework support, and employee performance management. We believe that adding AG NET to the JAST Group will strengthen our business foundation not only in Singapore but throughout the ASEAN region and lead to business expansion of our subsidiaries throughout the ASEAN region, thereby further enhancing the JAST Group's growth potential. Due to this outlook, the decision was made to acquire AG NET.
(3) Acquisition date
May 31, 2019 (stock acquisition date)
June 30, 2019 (assumed acquisition date)
-
Legal form of acquisition Acquisition of shares with cash
(5) Company's name after acquisition
There is no change in the company's name.
-
Percentage of voting rights acquired 100%
-
Basis for choosing the company to acquire
JAST acquired the shares in exchange for consideration in cash.
-
Period of the acquired companies' performance included in the quarterly consolidated statement of income From July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019
-
Acquisition cost of acquired companies and breakdown by type of considera tion
Payment for the acquisition:
|
Cash
|
486.526 million yen
|
Acquisition cost:
|
|
486.526 million yen
4. Details of major acquisition-related costs
Remuneration for advisory members and other related fees: 27.466 million yen
5. Goodwill resulting from the acquisition
(1) Value of goodwill
455.805 million yen
The amount of goodwill is calculated provisionally because the allocation of the acquisition cost is incomplete at the end of the third quarter.
(2) Source of goodwill
The source is primarily the expectation of excess earnings power emerging from business development in the future.
(3) Amortization method and amortization period
Goodwill is amortized over ten years by the straight-line method.
Finalization of provisional accounting treatment for business combinations
A provisional accounting treatment was used in the previous fiscal year for the JAST Group's acquisition of Virtual Calibre SDN. BHD., Virtual Calibre MSC SDN. BHD. and Virtual Calibre Consulting SDN. BHD. on October 11, 2018 and November 26, 2018. It was finalized in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.
In line with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, a material review has been reflected in the allocated amount of the acquisition cost in the comparative information included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the first nine months of the current fiscal year.
As a result, the value of goodwill decreased by 390.863 million yen from the provisionally calculated value of 999.538 million yen to 608.675 million yen. The decrease of goodwill was due to increases of 514.293 million yen in customer-related assets and 123.430 million yen in deferred tax liabilities. At the end of the previous fiscal year, goodwill decreased by 368.288 million yen, and customer-related assets and deferred tax liabilities increased by 484.589 million yen and 116.301 million yen, respectively.
This financial report is solely a translation of "Kessan Tanshin" (in Japanese, including attachments), which has been prepared in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan, for the convenience of readers who prefer an English translation.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
