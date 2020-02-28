Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

February 7, 2020

Supplementary Information

Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

Table of Contents for Attachments

Front cover

Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
  4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
  5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
  6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Consolidated Financial Forecast

  1. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
  2. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment
  3. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit Forecasts

Other

1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment

Page 1

2

2

3

4

5

5

6

6

7

8

Earnings forecasts contained in this supplementary material are forward-looking statements and include uncertain factors. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasts due to various unknown or unpredictable factors.

This material has not been prepared to solicit investment.

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,

the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.

1

Consolidated Financial Results

1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Net change

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Vs. Sales

Vs. Sales

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

(%)

(%)

change

(%)

Net sales

4,594

100.0

4,691

100.0

96

2.1

Cost of sales

3,494

76.1

3,586

76.5

91

2.6

Selling, general and administrative

960

20.9

956

20.4

(3)

(0.4)

expenses

Operating profit

139

3.0

147

3.2

8

5.8

Non-operating income

20

0.5

23

0.5

3

14.6

Non-operating expenses

8

0.2

7

0.2

(0)

(8.4)

Ordinary profit

152

3.3

164

3.5

11

7.8

Extraordinary income

1

0.0

0

0.0

(0)

(88.6)

Extraordinary loss

19

0.4

19

0.4

(0)

(1.3)

Profit before income taxes

133

2.9

144

3.1

11

8.4

Income taxes

36

0.8

40

0.9

4

13.2

Profit (loss) attributable to non-

2

0.0

1

0.0

(0)

(25.8)

controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

95

2.1

102

2.2

6

7.3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Net change

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

Profit

97

103

6

6.6

Total other comprehensive income

(13)

22

35

Comprehensive income

84

125

41

49.5

(of which, comprehensive income

2

1

(0)

(31.9)

attributable to non-controlling interests )

2

3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Net change

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

[Net sales]

Butter

170

174

4

2.6

Margarine

93

91

(2)

(2.4)

Cheese

585

578

(6)

(1.1)

Other

239

224

(14)

(6.1)

Subsidiaries and other

722

814

91

12.7

Dairy Products

1,811

1,884

72

4.0

Milk and milk-based beverages

640

656

15

2.5

Other beverages

336

316

(19)

(5.9)

Yogurt

448

449

0

0.1

Desserts and fresh cream

184

184

(0)

(0.0)

Other

26

28

2

10.8

Subsidiaries and other

517

551

33

6.5

Beverage and Dessert

2,154

2,186

32

1.5

Feedstuffs

270

257

(13)

(4.8)

Seed products

81

79

(1)

(2.4)

Feedstuffs and Seed

352

337

(14)

(4.2)

Other

276

282

6

2.2

Total

4,594

4,691

96

2.1

[Operating profit]

Dairy Products

90

87

(3)

(3.5)

Beverage and Dessert

28

43

14

50.4

Feedstuffs and Seed

10

10

0

3.2

Other

8

6

(2)

(28.5)

Total

139

147

8

5.8

(Notes) 1. Main types of goods traded by business segment

Dairy Products: Dairy products (cheese, butter, milk powder, etc.); margarine; Nutrition business (functional food products, infant formula, etc.), etc.

Beverage and Dessert: Beverages (milk drinks, fruit juice beverages, etc.); yogurts; desserts; fresh cream, etc.

Feedstuffs and Seed products: Cattle feed; pasture forage and crop seed; vegetable seeds, etc.

Other: Joint distribution center services; real estate leasing, etc.

2. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.

Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.

3. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).

Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).

Nutrition Business of Dairy Products

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Net change

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

Functional food products

35

41

5

15.5

Powdered milk and other

111

101

(9)

(8.8)

Total on a consolidated basis

147

143

(4)

(2.9)

(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis (after intercompany elimination, etc.)

3

4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit

Year ended March 31, 2019

17.2 billion yen

+7.0 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price

+1.2 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs +100million yen - Changes in product composition

-2.1 billion yen - Decreased profit on decreased sales volume

-1.8 billion yen - Increased operating costs

-1.8 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs

-1.3 billion yen - Increased fixed costs

-1.2 billion yen - Increased costs resulting from fire damage (at subsidiary)

-100 million yen -Other

17.3 billion yen

Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Factors behind changes

Total

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Other

Products

and Dessert

and Seed

Changes in sales unit price

56

3

53

0

0

Decreased profit on decreased sales

(14)

(4)

(13)

(1)

4

volume

Changes in product composition

0

1

(1)

0

0

Marginal

Increased raw materials costs

(14)

(1)

(14)

1

0

profit

Increased operating costs

(15)

(3)

(12)

0

0

Increased costs resulting from fire

(6)

0

0

0

(6)

damage (at subsidiary)

7

(4)

13

0

(2)

Fixed

Decrease in advertising and

17

9

8

0

0

promotional costs

costs

Increased fixed costs

(16)

(8)

(7)

0

0

and

others

1

1

1

0

0

Total

8

(3)

14

0

(2)

4

5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Year ended

Nine months

Amount

ended

March 31,

of Net

December 31,

2019

change

2019

(Current assets)

1,488

1,574

85

Cash and deposits

143

113

(30)

Receivables

747

859

111

Inventory assets

556

559

2

Other

40

41

0

(Non-current assets)

2,105

2,171

65

Property, plant and equipment

1,623

1,663

40

Intangible assets

32

35

3

Investment securities

354

376

21

Deferred tax assets

29

28

(0)

Other

66

67

1

Total assets

3,594

3,745

151

Year ended

Nine months

Amount

ended

March 31,

of Net

December 31,

2019

change

2019

(Current liabilities)

1,179

1,236

57

Payables

640

679

39

Short-term loans payable

199

191

(8)

Other

339

365

26

(Non-current liabilities)

727

723

(4)

Bonds payable

100

100

Long-term loans payable

358

343

(14)

Net defined benefit liabilities

93

93

0

Other

175

185

10

Total liabilities

1,906

1,960

53

Shareholders' equity

1,662

1,755

92

Non-controlling interests

24

30

5

Total net assets

1,687

1,785

97

Total liabilities/net assets

3,594

3,745

151

6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

Amount of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

net change

Result

Result

Cash flows from operating activities

197

172

(25)

Cash flows from investing activities

(123)

(141)

(17)

Cash flows from financing activities

(56)

(62)

(6)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and

(0)

(0)

(0)

cash equivalents

Amount of net change in cash and

17

(31)

(49)

cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at

140

143

2

beginning of period

Increase in cash and cash

1

1

equivalents from newly

consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

158

112

(45)

period

(Ref.) Free cash flow (I + II)

74

31

(42)

5

Consolidated Financial Forecast

(The earnings forecast released on May 13, 2019, has been revised)

1. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Full year

Net change

Previous

Year-on-

Current

Year-on-

Current

year

year

(b)-(a)

forecast

forecast

forecast

change

change

vs.

(a)

(b)

(%)

(%)

Actual

Net sales

6,150

1.9

6,120

1.4

(30)

86

Operating profit

180

4.5

173

0.4

(7)

0

Ordinary profit

195

2.6

190

(0.1)

(5)

(0)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

120

11.6

115

6.9

(5)

7

2. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Full year

Net change

Previous

Year-on-

Current

Year-on-

Current

year

year

(b)-(a)

forecast

forecast

forecast

change

change

vs.

(a)

(b)

(%)

(%)

Actual

[Net sales]

Butter

227

1.4

229

2.3

1

5

Margarine

124

2.2

118

(2.7)

(5)

(3)

Cheese

791

4.3

746

(1.6)

(45)

(12)

Other

334

1.8

303

(7.5)

(30)

(24)

Subsidiaries and other

1,030

5.5

1,084

11.1

54

108

Dairy Products

2,509

4.1

2,484

3.1

(25)

73

Milk and milk-based beverages

818

(2.3)

854

2.0

36

17

Other beverages

412

(3.8)

402

(6.1)

(10)

(26)

Yogurt

615

4.4

594

0.8

(20)

4

Desserts and fresh cream

243

0.2

244

0.7

1

1

Other

32

(6.3)

36

6.8

4

2

Subsidiaries and other

686

3.5

700

5.6

14

37

Beverage and Dessert

2,809

0.4

2,834

1.3

25

36

Feedstuffs

357

(0.3)

335

(6.3)

(21)

(22)

Seed products

94

(7.4)

96

(5.6)

1

(5)

Feedstuffs and Seed

452

(1.8)

432

(6.2)

(20)

(28)

Other

380

3.8

370

1.0

(10)

3

Total

6,150

1.9

6,120

1.4

(30)

86

[Operating profit]

Dairy Products

121

2.9

114

(3.1)

(7)

(3)

Beverage and Dessert

39

23.1

49

54.6

10

17

Feedstuffs and Seed

9

(22.7)

9

(22.7)

0

(2)

Other

11

3.9

0

(98.1)

(10)

(10)

Total

180

4.5

173

0.4

(7)

0

1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.

Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.

2. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).

Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).

6

3. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit Forecast

Year ended March 31, 2019

17.2 billion yen

+7.0 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price

+1.2 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs

+100million yen - Changes in product composition

-2.1 billion yen - Decreased profit on decreased sales volume

-1.8 billion yen - Increased operating costs -1.8 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs

-1.3 billion yen - Increased fixed costs

-1.2 billion yen - Increased costs resulting from fire damage (at subsidiary)

-100 million yen -Other

17.3 billion yen

Year ending March 31, 2020 (forecast)

Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Factors behind changes

Total

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Other

Products

and Dessert

and Seed

Changes in sales unit price

70

3

67

0

0

Decreased profit on decreased sales

(21)

(6)

(16)

(2)

4

volume

Changes in product composition

1

1

0

0

0

Marginal

Increased raw materials costs

(18)

(1)

(18)

1

0

profit

Increased operating costs

(18)

(3)

(15)

0

0

Increased costs resulting from

(12)

0

0

0

(12)

fire damage (at subsidiary)

2

(6)

18

(1)

(8)

Decrease in advertising and

12

8

4

0

0

promotional costs

Fixed

Increased fixed costs

(13)

(5)

(4)

(1)

(2)

costs

and

Other

(1)

0

(1)

0

0

others

(2)

3

(1)

(1)

(2)

Total

0

(3)

17

(2)

(10)

7

〈Other〉

1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Amount of

Year-on-

Year-on-

Result

year

Result

year

net change

change

change

(%)

(%)

Dairy Products

1,088

(1.5)

1,069

(1.8)

(19)

Butter

170

1.0

174

2.6

4

Margarine

93

(4.7)

91

(2.4)

(2)

Cheese

585

(1.3)

578

(1.1)

(6)

Beverage and Dessert

1,636

0.8

1,635

(0.0)

(0)

Milk and milk-based beverages

640

0.1

656

2.5

15

Other beverages

336

(2.7)

316

(5.9)

(19)

Yogurt

448

5.5

449

0.1

0

Desserts and fresh cream

184

0.0

184

(0.0)

(0)

Other

14

(4.7)

15

3.3

0

Total

2,739

(0.2)

2,720

(0.7)

(19)

(For reference) Market share (of household consumption) for the first nine months of

fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Source: SCI (up to 79 years old), in value terms

Butter:

30.9%

Margarine:

36.5%

Cheese:

16.1%

Milk:

6.8%

Milk beverage:

19.0%

Yogurt:

11.6%

Chilled dessert:

12.2%

8

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aNew Artwork by GOTO Akinori, Filled with Hopes of Shuri Castle Reconstruction, Will Be Exhibited at Naha Airport Starting Saturday, February 29
BU
01:16aUBS : publishes Annual Report and Compensation Report 2019
DJ
01:13aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Announces Transaction in Own Shares
PU
01:13aOSLO BØRS VPS : Interim Report Q4 2019 - Jacob Holm & Sønner Holding A/S
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)
PU
01:13aB2HOLDING : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by B2Holding ASA
PU
01:13aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice of Transition to Company with Audit & Supervisory Committee and Changes of Directors, etc.
PU
01:12aBaidu Warns of Revenue Drop, Signaling Trouble for China's Private Sector -- Update
DJ
01:09aGRINDEKS : On “Grindeks” results in 2019
AQ
01:09aZALARIS : 19th year of uninterrupted growth and all-time high Q4 revenues
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4MYLAN N.V. : MYLAN N : warns of possible drug shortages, financial hit due to coronavirus
5B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results and Record 2019 Annual Gold P..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group