Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST
February 7, 2020
Supplementary Information
Nine months ended December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
Table of Contents for Attachments
Front cover
〈Consolidated Financial Results〉
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
-
Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
-
Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
-
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
〈Consolidated Financial Forecast〉
-
Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment
-
Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit Forecasts
〈Other〉
1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment
Page 1
2
2
3
4
5
5
6
6
7
8
Earnings forecasts contained in this supplementary material are forward-looking statements and include uncertain factors. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasts due to various unknown or unpredictable factors.
This material has not been prepared to solicit investment.
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,
the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.
〈Consolidated Financial Results〉
1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Net change
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vs. Sales
|
|
Vs. Sales
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
4,594
|
100.0
|
4,691
|
100.0
|
96
|
2.1
|
Cost of sales
|
3,494
|
76.1
|
3,586
|
76.5
|
91
|
2.6
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
960
|
20.9
|
956
|
20.4
|
(3)
|
(0.4)
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
139
|
3.0
|
147
|
3.2
|
8
|
5.8
|
Non-operating income
|
20
|
0.5
|
23
|
0.5
|
3
|
14.6
|
Non-operating expenses
|
8
|
0.2
|
7
|
0.2
|
(0)
|
(8.4)
|
Ordinary profit
|
152
|
3.3
|
164
|
3.5
|
11
|
7.8
|
Extraordinary income
|
1
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
(0)
|
(88.6)
|
Extraordinary loss
|
19
|
0.4
|
19
|
0.4
|
(0)
|
(1.3)
|
Profit before income taxes
|
133
|
2.9
|
144
|
3.1
|
11
|
8.4
|
Income taxes
|
36
|
0.8
|
40
|
0.9
|
4
|
13.2
|
Profit (loss) attributable to non-
|
2
|
0.0
|
1
|
0.0
|
(0)
|
(25.8)
|
controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
95
|
2.1
|
102
|
2.2
|
6
|
7.3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Net change
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Profit
|
97
|
103
|
6
|
6.6
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
(13)
|
22
|
35
|
－
|
Comprehensive income
|
84
|
125
|
41
|
49.5
|
(of which, comprehensive income
|
2
|
1
|
(0)
|
(31.9)
|
attributable to non-controlling interests )
|
|
|
|
3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Net change
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
[Net sales]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
170
|
|
174
|
|
4
|
2.6
|
|
|
Margarine
|
93
|
|
91
|
|
(2)
|
(2.4)
|
|
|
Cheese
|
585
|
|
578
|
|
(6)
|
(1.1)
|
|
|
Other
|
239
|
|
224
|
|
(14)
|
(6.1)
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
722
|
|
814
|
|
91
|
12.7
|
|
Dairy Products
|
1,811
|
|
1,884
|
|
72
|
4.0
|
|
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
640
|
|
656
|
|
15
|
2.5
|
|
|
Other beverages
|
336
|
|
316
|
|
(19)
|
(5.9)
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
448
|
|
449
|
|
0
|
0.1
|
|
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
184
|
|
184
|
|
(0)
|
(0.0)
|
|
|
Other
|
26
|
|
28
|
|
2
|
10.8
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
517
|
|
551
|
|
33
|
6.5
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
2,154
|
|
2,186
|
|
32
|
1.5
|
|
|
Feedstuffs
|
270
|
|
257
|
|
(13)
|
(4.8)
|
|
|
Seed products
|
81
|
|
79
|
|
(1)
|
(2.4)
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
352
|
|
337
|
|
(14)
|
(4.2)
|
|
Other
|
276
|
|
282
|
|
6
|
2.2
|
|
Total
|
4,594
|
|
4,691
|
|
96
|
2.1
|
[Operating profit]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
90
|
|
87
|
|
(3)
|
(3.5)
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
28
|
|
43
|
|
14
|
50.4
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
0
|
3.2
|
|
Other
|
8
|
|
6
|
|
(2)
|
(28.5)
|
|
Total
|
139
|
|
147
|
|
8
|
5.8
(Notes) 1. Main types of goods traded by business segment
Dairy Products: Dairy products (cheese, butter, milk powder, etc.); margarine; Nutrition business (functional food products, infant formula, etc.), etc.
Beverage and Dessert: Beverages (milk drinks, fruit juice beverages, etc.); yogurts; desserts; fresh cream, etc.
Feedstuffs and Seed products: Cattle feed; pasture forage and crop seed; vegetable seeds, etc.
Other: Joint distribution center services; real estate leasing, etc.
2. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.
Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.
3. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).
Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).
|
Nutrition Business of Dairy Products
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Net change
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Functional food products
|
35
|
|
41
|
|
5
|
15.5
|
Powdered milk and other
|
111
|
|
101
|
|
(9)
|
(8.8)
|
Total on a consolidated basis
|
147
|
|
143
|
|
(4)
|
(2.9)
(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis (after intercompany elimination, etc.)
4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
Year ended March 31, 2019
17.2 billion yen
+7.0 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price
+1.2 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs +100million yen - Changes in product composition
-2.1 billion yen - Decreased profit on decreased sales volume
-1.8 billion yen - Increased operating costs
-1.8 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs
-1.3 billion yen - Increased fixed costs
-1.2 billion yen - Increased costs resulting from fire damage (at subsidiary)
-100 million yen -Other
17.3 billion yen
Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Factors behind changes
|
Total
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
Other
|
|
Products
|
and Dessert
|
and Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in sales unit price
|
56
|
3
|
53
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decreased profit on decreased sales
|
(14)
|
(4)
|
(13)
|
(1)
|
4
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in product composition
|
0
|
1
|
(1)
|
0
|
0
|
Marginal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased raw materials costs
|
(14)
|
(1)
|
(14)
|
1
|
0
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased operating costs
|
(15)
|
(3)
|
(12)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased costs resulting from fire
|
(6)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(6)
|
|
damage (at subsidiary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
(4)
|
13
|
0
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
Decrease in advertising and
|
17
|
9
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
promotional costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
costs
|
Increased fixed costs
|
(16)
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
0
|
0
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
others
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
8
|
(3)
|
14
|
0
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Year ended
|
Nine months
|
Amount
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31,
|
of Net
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
change
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Current assets)
|
1,488
|
1,574
|
85
|
Cash and deposits
|
143
|
113
|
(30)
|
Receivables
|
747
|
859
|
111
|
Inventory assets
|
556
|
559
|
2
|
Other
|
40
|
41
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
(Non-current assets)
|
2,105
|
2,171
|
65
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,623
|
1,663
|
40
|
Intangible assets
|
32
|
35
|
3
|
Investment securities
|
354
|
376
|
21
|
Deferred tax assets
|
29
|
28
|
(0)
|
Other
|
66
|
67
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
3,594
|
3,745
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Nine months
|
Amount
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31,
|
of Net
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
change
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Current liabilities)
|
1,179
|
1,236
|
57
|
Payables
|
640
|
679
|
39
|
Short-term loans payable
|
199
|
191
|
(8)
|
Other
|
339
|
365
|
26
|
(Non-current liabilities)
|
727
|
723
|
(4)
|
Bonds payable
|
100
|
100
|
－
|
Long-term loans payable
|
358
|
343
|
(14)
|
Net defined benefit liabilities
|
93
|
93
|
0
|
Other
|
175
|
185
|
10
|
Total liabilities
|
1,906
|
1,960
|
53
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,662
|
1,755
|
92
|
Non-controlling interests
|
24
|
30
|
5
|
Total net assets
|
1,687
|
1,785
|
97
|
Total liabilities/net assets
|
3,594
|
3,745
|
151
|
|
|
|
6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
Amount of
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
net change
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
|
|
Ⅰ Cash flows from operating activities
|
197
|
172
|
(25)
|
Ⅱ Cash flows from investing activities
|
(123)
|
(141)
|
(17)
|
Ⅲ Cash flows from financing activities
|
(56)
|
(62)
|
(6)
|
Ⅳ Effect of exchange rate on cash and
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Ⅴ Amount of net change in cash and
|
17
|
(31)
|
(49)
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Ⅵ Cash and cash equivalents at
|
140
|
143
|
2
|
beginning of period
|
|
|
|
Ⅶ Increase in cash and cash
|
|
1
|
1
|
equivalents from newly
|
－
|
consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
Ⅷ Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
158
|
112
|
(45)
|
period
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) Free cash flow (I + II)
|
74
|
31
|
(42)
〈Consolidated Financial Forecast〉
(The earnings forecast released on May 13, 2019, has been revised)
1. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Year-on-
|
Current
|
Year-on-
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
year
|
(b)-(a)
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
vs.
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
6,150
|
1.9
|
6,120
|
1.4
|
(30)
|
86
|
|
Operating profit
|
180
|
4.5
|
173
|
0.4
|
(7)
|
0
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
195
|
2.6
|
190
|
(0.1)
|
(5)
|
(0)
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
120
|
11.6
|
115
|
6.9
|
(5)
|
7
|
2. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full year
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Year-on-
|
Current
|
Year-on-
|
|
Current
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
year
|
(b)-(a)
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
vs.
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Net sales]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
227
|
1.4
|
229
|
2.3
|
1
|
5
|
|
|
|
Margarine
|
124
|
2.2
|
118
|
(2.7)
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
791
|
4.3
|
746
|
(1.6)
|
(45)
|
(12)
|
|
|
|
Other
|
334
|
1.8
|
303
|
(7.5)
|
(30)
|
(24)
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
1,030
|
5.5
|
1,084
|
11.1
|
54
|
108
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
2,509
|
4.1
|
2,484
|
3.1
|
(25)
|
73
|
|
|
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
818
|
(2.3)
|
854
|
2.0
|
36
|
17
|
|
|
|
Other beverages
|
412
|
(3.8)
|
402
|
(6.1)
|
(10)
|
(26)
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
615
|
4.4
|
594
|
0.8
|
(20)
|
4
|
|
|
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
243
|
0.2
|
244
|
0.7
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
Other
|
32
|
(6.3)
|
36
|
6.8
|
4
|
2
|
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
686
|
3.5
|
700
|
5.6
|
14
|
37
|
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
2,809
|
0.4
|
2,834
|
1.3
|
25
|
36
|
|
|
|
Feedstuffs
|
357
|
(0.3)
|
335
|
(6.3)
|
(21)
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
Seed products
|
94
|
(7.4)
|
96
|
(5.6)
|
1
|
(5)
|
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
452
|
(1.8)
|
432
|
(6.2)
|
(20)
|
(28)
|
|
|
Other
|
380
|
3.8
|
370
|
1.0
|
(10)
|
3
|
|
|
Total
|
6,150
|
1.9
|
6,120
|
1.4
|
(30)
|
86
|
|
[Operating profit]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
121
|
2.9
|
114
|
(3.1)
|
(7)
|
(3)
|
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
39
|
23.1
|
49
|
54.6
|
10
|
17
|
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
9
|
(22.7)
|
9
|
(22.7)
|
0
|
(2)
|
|
|
Other
|
11
|
3.9
|
0
|
(98.1)
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
|
|
Total
|
180
|
4.5
|
173
|
0.4
|
(7)
|
0
1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.
Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.
2. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).
Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).
3. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit Forecast
Year ended March 31, 2019
17.2 billion yen
+7.0 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price
+1.2 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs
+100million yen - Changes in product composition
-2.1 billion yen - Decreased profit on decreased sales volume
-1.8 billion yen - Increased operating costs -1.8 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs
-1.3 billion yen - Increased fixed costs
-1.2 billion yen - Increased costs resulting from fire damage (at subsidiary)
-100 million yen -Other
17.3 billion yen
Year ending March 31, 2020 (forecast)
Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Factors behind changes
|
Total
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
Other
|
|
Products
|
and Dessert
|
and Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in sales unit price
|
70
|
3
|
67
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decreased profit on decreased sales
|
(21)
|
(6)
|
(16)
|
(2)
|
4
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in product composition
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Marginal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased raw materials costs
|
(18)
|
(1)
|
(18)
|
1
|
0
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased operating costs
|
(18)
|
(3)
|
(15)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased costs resulting from
|
(12)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
(12)
|
|
fire damage (at subsidiary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
(6)
|
18
|
(1)
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in advertising and
|
12
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
|
promotional costs
|
Fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased fixed costs
|
(13)
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
Other
|
(1)
|
0
|
(1)
|
0
|
0
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
3
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
0
|
(3)
|
17
|
(2)
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
〈Other〉
1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment
|
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
Nine months ended
|
Nine months ended
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
Amount of
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
|
Result
|
year
|
Result
|
year
|
net change
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
Dairy Products
|
|
1,088
|
(1.5)
|
1,069
|
(1.8)
|
(19)
|
Butter
|
|
170
|
1.0
|
174
|
2.6
|
4
|
Margarine
|
|
93
|
(4.7)
|
91
|
(2.4)
|
(2)
|
Cheese
|
|
585
|
(1.3)
|
578
|
(1.1)
|
(6)
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
|
1,636
|
0.8
|
1,635
|
(0.0)
|
(0)
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
640
|
0.1
|
656
|
2.5
|
15
|
Other beverages
|
|
336
|
(2.7)
|
316
|
(5.9)
|
(19)
|
Yogurt
|
|
448
|
5.5
|
449
|
0.1
|
0
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
|
184
|
0.0
|
184
|
(0.0)
|
(0)
|
Other
|
|
14
|
(4.7)
|
15
|
3.3
|
0
|
Total
|
|
2,739
|
(0.2)
|
2,720
|
(0.7)
|
(19)
|
(For reference) Market share (of household consumption) for the first nine months of
|
|
|
fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Source: SCI (up to 79 years old), in value terms
|
|
|
|
|
Butter:
|
30.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margarine:
|
36.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese:
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk:
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk beverage:
|
19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt:
|
11.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled dessert:
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
