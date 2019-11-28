Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 09:03pm EST

November 8, 2019

Supplementary Information

Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Table of Contents for Attachments

Front cover

Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
  4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
  5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
  6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  7. Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, Research & Development Costs, and the Number of Employees
  8. Consolidated Management Indicators

Consolidated Financial Forecast

  1. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings
    Forecast for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
  2. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast by Segment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
  3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
  4. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment

Other

1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment

Page 1

2

2

3

4

5

5

5

6

7

7

7

8

9

Earnings forecasts contained in this supplementary material are forward-looking statements and include uncertain factors. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasts due to various unknown or unpredictable factors.

This material has not been prepared to solicit investment.

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,

the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.

1

Consolidated Financial Results

1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Vs. Sales

Vs. Sales

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

(%)

(%)

change

(%)

Net sales

3,053

100.0

3,116

100.0

62

2.0

Cost of sales

2,321

76.0

2,375

76.2

53

2.3

Selling, general and administrative

636

20.8

634

20.4

(1)

(0.3)

expenses

Operating profit

95

3.1

106

3.4

10

10.9

Non-operating income

12

0.4

15

0.5

3

30.2

Non-operating expenses

5

0.2

4

0.2

(0)

(12.4)

Ordinary profit

102

3.4

117

3.8

14

14.4

Extraordinary income

1

0.0

0

0.0

(0)

(92.0)

Extraordinary loss

12

0.4

8

0.3

(4)

(34.5)

Profit before income taxes

90

3.0

108

3.5

18

20.1

Income taxes

25

0.8

30

1.0

5

22.3

Profit (loss) attributable to non-

1

0.0

1

0.0

(0)

(10.4)

controlling interests

Profit attributable to owners of parent

64

2.1

77

2.5

12

20.0

2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

Profit

65

78

12

19.3

Total other comprehensive income

3

3

0

0.8

Comprehensive income

69

82

12

18.3

(of which, comprehensive income

1

1

(0)

(6.3)

attributable to non-controlling interests )

2

3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

[Net sales]

Butter

102

104

2

2.4

Margarine

61

59

(1)

(2.8)

Cheese

371

369

(2)

(0.6)

Other

160

153

(7)

(4.5)

Subsidiaries and other

478

533

54

11.4

Dairy Products

1,174

1,220

45

3.9

Milk and milk-based beverages

431

441

9

2.1

Other beverages

236

220

(16)

(7.0)

Yogurt

304

306

1

0.6

Desserts and fresh cream

120

121

0

0.4

Other

15

18

3

21.3

Subsidiaries and other

343

365

21

6.2

Beverage and Dessert

1,452

1,472

19

1.4

Feedstuffs

176

176

0

0.4

Seed products

63

62

(0)

(1.6)

Feedstuffs and Seed

239

238

(0)

(0.1)

Other

187

184

(2)

(1.4)

Total

3,053

3,116

62

2.0

[Operating profit]

Dairy Products

53

52

(1)

(3.0)

Beverage and Dessert

22

35

13

59.9

Feedstuffs and Seed

12

11

(0)

(6.1)

Other

7

7

(0)

(0.7)

Total

95

106

10

10.9

(Notes) 1. Main types of goods traded by business segment

Dairy Products: Dairy products (cheese, butter, milk powder, etc.); margarine; Nutrition business (functional food products, infant formula, etc.), etc.

Beverage and Dessert: Beverages (milk drinks, fruit juice beverages, etc.); yogurts; desserts; fresh cream, etc.

Feedstuffs and Seed products: Cattle feed; pasture forage and crop seed; vegetable seeds, etc.

Other: Joint distribution center services; real estate leasing, etc.

2. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.

Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.

3. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).

Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).

Nutrition Business of Dairy Products

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Year-on-

Result

Result

Amount

year

change

(%)

Functional food products

23

26

2

12.5

Powdered milk and other

74

69

(4)

(5.7)

Total on a consolidated basis

97

96

(1)

(1.4)

(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis (after intercompany elimination, etc.)

3

4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit

Six months ended September 30, 2018

9.5 billion yen

+3.8 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price

+1 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs

+200 million yen - Other

-1.2 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs

-1 billion yen - Increased operating costs

-1 billion yen - Decrease profit on decreased in sales volume

-800 million yen - Increased fixed costs

10.6 billion yen

Six months ended September 30, 2019

Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Factors behind changes

Total

Dairy

Beverage

Feedstuffs

Other

Products

and Dessert

and Seed

Changes in sales unit price

38

3

35

0

0

Decrease profit on decreased in sales

(10)

(3)

(8)

0

1

volume

Marginal

Changes in product composition

0

1

(1)

0

0

profit

Increased raw materials costs

(12)

(1)

(10)

0

0

Increased operating costs

(10)

(2)

(8)

0

0

6

(2)

8

0

1

Decrease in advertising and

10

4

6

0

0

promotional costs

Fixed

Increased fixed costs

(8)

(4)

(2)

0

(1)

costs

and

Other

2

1

1

0

0

others

4

1

5

0

(1)

Total

10

(1)

13

(0)

(0)

4

5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Year ended

Six months

Amount

ended

March 31,

of Net

September 30,

2019

change

2019

(Current assets)

1,488

1,504

15

Cash and deposits

143

130

(13)

Receivables

747

756

9

Inventory assets

556

577

21

Other

40

39

(1)

(Non-current assets)

2,105

2,123

17

Property, plant and equipment

1,623

1,642

19

Intangible assets

32

38

6

Investment securities

354

347

(7)

Deferred tax assets

29

29

(0)

Other

66

65

(0)

Total assets

3,594

3,627

32

Year ended

Six months

Amount

ended

March 31,

of Net

September 30,

2019

change

2019

(Current liabilities)

1,179

1,166

(12)

Payables

640

633

(6)

Short-term loans payable

199

191

(7)

Other

339

340

1

(Non-current liabilities)

727

719

(8)

Bonds payable

100

100

Long-term loans payable

358

347

(10)

Net defined benefit liabilities

93

92

(1)

Other

175

179

4

Total liabilities

1,906

1,885

(20)

Shareholders' equity

1,662

1,711

48

Non-controlling interests

24

29

5

Total net assets

1,687

1,741

53

Total liabilities/net assets

3,594

3,627

32

6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

Amount of

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

net change

Result

Result

Cash flows from operating activities

118

136

17

Cash flows from investing activities

(91)

(99)

(7)

Cash flows from financing activities

(39)

(52)

(13)

Effect of exchange rate on cash and

(0)

(0)

0

cash equivalents

Amount of net change in cash and

(12)

(15)

(3)

cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at

140

143

2

beginning of period

Increase in cash and cash

1

1

equivalents from newly

consolidated subsidiaries

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

128

129

0

period

(Ref.) Free cash flow (I + II)

27

37

9

7. Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, Research & Development Costs and the Number of Employees

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Consolidated Amount of

60

88

capital investment

Depreciation and amortization*

77

80

Consolidated Research &

22

21

development costs

  • Depreciation and amortization costs are the sum of the depreciation of property, plant and equipment, the amortization of intangible assets (excluding "Goodwill"), and long-term prepaid expenses.

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Number of consolidated employees

5,150

5,424

5

8. Consolidated Management Indicators

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Equity ratio

44.9%

47.2%

Ratio of operating profit to net sales

3.1%

3.4%

Consolidate ROA (vs. operating profit)

2.7%

2.9%

EBITDA Margin

5.7%

6.0%

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Total assets

3,548

3,627

Equity

1,593

1,711

Interest-bearing debt*

742

706

  • The balance for interest-bearing debt is the sum of outstanding borrowings plus outstanding lease obligations.

6

Consolidated Financial Forecast

(There are no revisions from the latest earnings forecasts released on May 13, 2019.)

1. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2019

Forecast

Forecast

Vs. Sales

Result

Vs. Sales

Amount

vs.

Actual

(%)

Net sales

3,110

100.0%

3,116

100.0%

6

0.2

Operating profit

102

3.3%

106

3.4%

4

4.3

Ordinary profit

109

3.5%

117

3.8%

8

7.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

67

2.2%

77

2.5%

10

15.0

2. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast by Segment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Net change

September 30, 2019

Forecast

Earnings Forecast

Result

Amount

vs.

Actual

(%)

[Net sales]

Dairy Products

1,220

1,220

0

0.0

Beverage and Dessert

1,463

1,472

9

0.6

Feedstuffs and Seed

237

238

1

0.8

Other

190

184

(5)

(2.8)

Total

3,110

3,116

6

0.2

[Operating profit]

Dairy Products

56

52

(3)

(7.0)

Beverage and Dessert

30

35

5

18.6

Feedstuffs and Seed

10

11

1

14.1

Other

6

7

1

18.3

Total

102

106

4

4.3

(Notes) 1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.

Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.

2. Feedstuffs and Seed products are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Year ending March 31, 2020

Year-on-

Forecast

year

change

(%)

Net sales

6,150

1.9

Operating profit

180

4.5

Ordinary profit

195

2.6

Profit attributable to owners of parent

120

11.6

7

4. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Year ending March 31, 2020

Year-on-

Forecast

year

change

(%)

[Net sales]

Butter

227

1.4

Margarine

124

2.2

Cheese

791

4.3

Other

334

1.8

Subsidiaries and other

1,030

5.5

Dairy Products

2,509

4.1

Milk and milk-based beverages

818

(2.3)

Other beverages

412

(3.8)

Yogurt

615

4.4

Desserts and fresh cream

243

0.2

Other

32

(6.3)

Subsidiaries and other

686

3.5

Beverage and Dessert

2,809

0.4

Feedstuffs

357

(0.3)

Seed products

94

(7.4)

Feedstuffs and Seed

452

(1.8)

Other

380

3.8

Total

6,150

1.9

[Operating profit]

Dairy Products

121

2.9

Beverage and Dessert

39

23.1

Feedstuffs and Seed

9

(22.7)

Other

11

3.9

Total

180

4.5

1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.

Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.

2. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).

Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).

Nutrition Business of Dairy Products

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Year ending March 31, 2020

Year-on-

Forecast

year

change

(%)

Functional food products

53

11.0

Powdered milk and other

148

0.8

Total on a consolidated basis

201

3.3

(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis. (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.) .

8

〈Other〉

1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment

(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Amount of

Year-on-

Year-on-

Result

year

Result

year

net change

change

change

(%)

(%)

Dairy Products

696

(2.6)

687

(1.3)

(8)

Butter

102

2.6

104

2.4

2

Margarine

61

(4.5)

59

(2.8)

(1)

Cheese

371

(2.5)

369

(0.6)

(2)

Beverage and Dessert

1,109

0.7

1,107

(0.2)

(1)

Milk and milk-based beverages

431

0.3

441

2.1

9

Other beverages

236

(3.7)

220

(7.0)

(16)

Yogurt

304

6.0

306

0.6

1

Desserts and fresh cream

120

0.1

121

0.4

0

Other

9

(7.3)

10

6.0

0

Total

1,814

(0.6)

1,804

(0.6)

(10)

(For reference) Market share (of household consumption) for the first six months of

fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Source: SCI (up to 79 years old), in value terms

Butter:

31.1%

Margarine:

36.6%

Cheese:

16.1%

Milk:

7.0%

Milk beverage:

19.0%

Yogurt:

11.7%

Chilled dessert:

12.2%

9

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29pGenting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
DJ
09:25pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : Wins Media Innovation Award for John Frieda® Campaign
AQ
09:22pNRI Secure Launches Japan's First IT Security Assessment Service for Container Orchestration
BU
09:21pThe Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Straight Talk Cell Phone Deals (2019) Rated by Retail Fuse
BU
09:16pDYNACERT : Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
AQ
09:16pdynaCERT Welcomes Eric Sprott as a Significant New Shareholder
GL
09:15pOil steady amid muted Thanksgiving trade and ahead of OPEC+ meet
RE
09:10pNew Zealand Energy Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
NE
09:09pWiFi Router Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 Deals from Netgear Orbi, ASUS, Linksys, and Eero Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:08pINDIANA RESOURCES : Western Australia declared free of citrus canker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
2SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
3HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
4PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
5SURROUND SOUND, SOUNDBAR, AND AV RECEIVER HOME THEATER BLACK FRIDAY 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group