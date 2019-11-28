Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment

Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast by Segment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, Research & Development Costs, and the Number of Employees

Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit

Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment

Earnings forecasts contained in this supplementary material are forward-looking statements and include uncertain factors. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasts due to various unknown or unpredictable factors.

This material has not been prepared to solicit investment.

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,

the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.