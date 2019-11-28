|
Japan Exchange : 【Delayed】Supplementary Information Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
11/28/2019 | 09:03pm EST
November 8, 2019
Supplementary Information
Six months ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
Table of Contents for Attachments
Front cover
〈Consolidated Financial Results〉
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
-
Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
-
Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
-
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
-
Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, Research & Development Costs, and the Number of Employees
-
Consolidated Management Indicators
〈Consolidated Financial Forecast〉
-
Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings
Forecast for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
-
Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast by Segment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
-
Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment
〈Other〉
1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment
Page 1
2
2
3
4
5
5
5
6
7
7
7
8
9
Earnings forecasts contained in this supplementary material are forward-looking statements and include uncertain factors. Please note that actual results may differ from forecasts due to various unknown or unpredictable factors.
This material has not been prepared to solicit investment.
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original,
the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
MEGMILK SNOW BRAND Co., Ltd.
〈Consolidated Financial Results〉
1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Net change
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vs. Sales
|
|
Vs. Sales
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
(%)
|
(%)
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
3,053
|
100.0
|
3,116
|
100.0
|
62
|
2.0
|
Cost of sales
|
2,321
|
76.0
|
2,375
|
76.2
|
53
|
2.3
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
636
|
20.8
|
634
|
20.4
|
(1)
|
(0.3)
|
expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
95
|
3.1
|
106
|
3.4
|
10
|
10.9
|
Non-operating income
|
12
|
0.4
|
15
|
0.5
|
3
|
30.2
|
Non-operating expenses
|
5
|
0.2
|
4
|
0.2
|
(0)
|
(12.4)
|
Ordinary profit
|
102
|
3.4
|
117
|
3.8
|
14
|
14.4
|
Extraordinary income
|
1
|
0.0
|
0
|
0.0
|
(0)
|
(92.0)
|
Extraordinary loss
|
12
|
0.4
|
8
|
0.3
|
(4)
|
(34.5)
|
Profit before income taxes
|
90
|
3.0
|
108
|
3.5
|
18
|
20.1
|
Income taxes
|
25
|
0.8
|
30
|
1.0
|
5
|
22.3
|
Profit (loss) attributable to non-
|
1
|
0.0
|
1
|
0.0
|
(0)
|
(10.4)
|
controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
64
|
2.1
|
77
|
2.5
|
12
|
20.0
2. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Net change
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Profit
|
65
|
78
|
12
|
19.3
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0.8
|
Comprehensive income
|
69
|
82
|
12
|
18.3
|
(of which, comprehensive income
|
1
|
1
|
(0)
|
(6.3)
|
attributable to non-controlling interests )
|
|
|
|
3. Quarterly Consolidated Sales and Operating Profit by Product of Each Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Net change
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
[Net sales]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
102
|
|
104
|
|
2
|
2.4
|
|
|
Margarine
|
61
|
|
59
|
|
(1)
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
Cheese
|
371
|
|
369
|
|
(2)
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
Other
|
160
|
|
153
|
|
(7)
|
(4.5)
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
478
|
|
533
|
|
54
|
11.4
|
|
Dairy Products
|
1,174
|
|
1,220
|
|
45
|
3.9
|
|
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
431
|
|
441
|
|
9
|
2.1
|
|
|
Other beverages
|
236
|
|
220
|
|
(16)
|
(7.0)
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
304
|
|
306
|
|
1
|
0.6
|
|
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
120
|
|
121
|
|
0
|
0.4
|
|
|
Other
|
15
|
|
18
|
|
3
|
21.3
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
343
|
|
365
|
|
21
|
6.2
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
1,452
|
|
1,472
|
|
19
|
1.4
|
|
|
Feedstuffs
|
176
|
|
176
|
|
0
|
0.4
|
|
|
Seed products
|
63
|
|
62
|
|
(0)
|
(1.6)
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
239
|
|
238
|
|
(0)
|
(0.1)
|
|
Other
|
187
|
|
184
|
|
(2)
|
(1.4)
|
|
Total
|
3,053
|
|
3,116
|
|
62
|
2.0
|
[Operating profit]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
53
|
|
52
|
|
(1)
|
(3.0)
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
22
|
|
35
|
|
13
|
59.9
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
12
|
|
11
|
|
(0)
|
(6.1)
|
|
Other
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
(0)
|
(0.7)
|
|
Total
|
95
|
|
106
|
|
10
|
10.9
(Notes) 1. Main types of goods traded by business segment
Dairy Products: Dairy products (cheese, butter, milk powder, etc.); margarine; Nutrition business (functional food products, infant formula, etc.), etc.
Beverage and Dessert: Beverages (milk drinks, fruit juice beverages, etc.); yogurts; desserts; fresh cream, etc.
Feedstuffs and Seed products: Cattle feed; pasture forage and crop seed; vegetable seeds, etc.
Other: Joint distribution center services; real estate leasing, etc.
2. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.
Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.
3. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).
Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).
|
Nutrition Business of Dairy Products
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
Net change
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
Amount
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Functional food products
|
23
|
|
26
|
|
2
|
12.5
|
Powdered milk and other
|
74
|
|
69
|
|
(4)
|
(5.7)
|
Total on a consolidated basis
|
97
|
|
96
|
|
(1)
|
(1.4)
(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis (after intercompany elimination, etc.)
4. Causes of Net Changes in Consolidated Operating Profit
Six months ended September 30, 2018
9.5 billion yen
+3.8 billion yen - Changes in sales unit price
+1 billion yen - Decrease in advertising and promotional costs
+200 million yen - Other
-1.2 billion yen - Increased raw materials costs
-1 billion yen - Increased operating costs
-1 billion yen - Decrease profit on decreased in sales volume
-800 million yen - Increased fixed costs
10.6 billion yen
Six months ended September 30, 2019
Details of Consolidated Operating Profit by Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Factors behind changes
|
Total
|
Dairy
|
Beverage
|
Feedstuffs
|
Other
|
|
Products
|
and Dessert
|
and Seed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in sales unit price
|
38
|
3
|
35
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease profit on decreased in sales
|
(10)
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
0
|
1
|
|
volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marginal
|
Changes in product composition
|
0
|
1
|
(1)
|
0
|
0
|
profit
|
Increased raw materials costs
|
(12)
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased operating costs
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
(8)
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
(2)
|
8
|
0
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in advertising and
|
10
|
4
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
|
promotional costs
|
Fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increased fixed costs
|
(8)
|
(4)
|
(2)
|
0
|
(1)
|
costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
Other
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
others
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
10
|
(1)
|
13
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Year ended
|
Six months
|
Amount
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31,
|
of Net
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2019
|
change
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Current assets)
|
1,488
|
1,504
|
15
|
Cash and deposits
|
143
|
130
|
(13)
|
Receivables
|
747
|
756
|
9
|
Inventory assets
|
556
|
577
|
21
|
Other
|
40
|
39
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
(Non-current assets)
|
2,105
|
2,123
|
17
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
1,623
|
1,642
|
19
|
Intangible assets
|
32
|
38
|
6
|
Investment securities
|
354
|
347
|
(7)
|
Deferred tax assets
|
29
|
29
|
(0)
|
Other
|
66
|
65
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
3,594
|
3,627
|
32
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
|
Six months
|
Amount
|
|
ended
|
|
March 31,
|
of Net
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2019
|
change
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Current liabilities)
|
1,179
|
1,166
|
(12)
|
Payables
|
640
|
633
|
(6)
|
Short-term loans payable
|
199
|
191
|
(7)
|
Other
|
339
|
340
|
1
|
(Non-current liabilities)
|
727
|
719
|
(8)
|
Bonds payable
|
100
|
100
|
－
|
Long-term loans payable
|
358
|
347
|
(10)
|
Net defined benefit liabilities
|
93
|
92
|
(1)
|
Other
|
175
|
179
|
4
|
Total liabilities
|
1,906
|
1,885
|
(20)
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,662
|
1,711
|
48
|
Non-controlling interests
|
24
|
29
|
5
|
Total net assets
|
1,687
|
1,741
|
53
|
Total liabilities/net assets
|
3,594
|
3,627
|
32
|
|
|
|
6. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
Amount of
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
net change
|
|
Result
|
Result
|
|
|
Ⅰ Cash flows from operating activities
|
118
|
136
|
17
|
Ⅱ Cash flows from investing activities
|
(91)
|
(99)
|
(7)
|
Ⅲ Cash flows from financing activities
|
(39)
|
(52)
|
(13)
|
Ⅳ Effect of exchange rate on cash and
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
0
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Ⅴ Amount of net change in cash and
|
(12)
|
(15)
|
(3)
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
Ⅵ Cash and cash equivalents at
|
140
|
143
|
2
|
beginning of period
|
|
|
|
Ⅶ Increase in cash and cash
|
|
1
|
1
|
equivalents from newly
|
－
|
consolidated subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
Ⅷ Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
128
|
129
|
0
|
period
|
|
|
|
(Ref.) Free cash flow (I + II)
|
27
|
37
|
9
7. Capital Investment, Depreciation and Amortization, Research & Development Costs and the Number of Employees
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Amount of
|
60
|
88
|
capital investment
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization*
|
77
|
80
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Research &
|
22
|
21
|
development costs
|
|
-
Depreciation and amortization costs are the sum of the depreciation of property, plant and equipment, the amortization of intangible assets (excluding "Goodwill"), and long-term prepaid expenses.
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
Number of consolidated employees
|
5,150
|
5,424
|
|
|
|
8. Consolidated Management Indicators
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
44.9%
|
47.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|
3.1%
|
3.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidate ROA (vs. operating profit)
|
2.7%
|
2.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA Margin
|
5.7%
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
3,548
|
3,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
1,593
|
1,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt*
|
742
|
706
-
The balance for interest-bearing debt is the sum of outstanding borrowings plus outstanding lease obligations.
〈Consolidated Financial Forecast〉
(There are no revisions from the latest earnings forecasts released on May 13, 2019.)
1. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Net change
|
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
Forecast
|
Vs. Sales
|
Result
|
Vs. Sales
|
Amount
|
vs.
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
3,110
|
100.0%
|
3,116
|
100.0%
|
6
|
0.2
|
Operating profit
|
102
|
3.3%
|
106
|
3.4%
|
4
|
4.3
|
Ordinary profit
|
109
|
3.5%
|
117
|
3.8%
|
8
|
7.6
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
67
|
2.2%
|
77
|
2.5%
|
10
|
15.0
2. Comparison with the Consolidated Earnings Forecast by Segment for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Six months ended
|
Net change
|
|
September 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
Earnings Forecast
|
Result
|
Amount
|
|
vs.
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Net sales]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
1,220
|
1,220
|
0
|
|
0.0
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
1,463
|
1,472
|
9
|
|
0.6
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
237
|
238
|
1
|
|
0.8
|
Other
|
190
|
184
|
(5)
|
|
(2.8)
|
Total
|
3,110
|
3,116
|
6
|
|
0.2
|
[Operating profit]
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
56
|
52
|
(3)
|
|
(7.0)
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
30
|
35
|
5
|
|
18.6
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
|
14.1
|
Other
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
|
18.3
|
Total
|
102
|
106
|
4
|
|
4.3
|
(Notes) 1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.
|
|
|
|
Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.
|
2. Feedstuffs and Seed products are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Forecast
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Net sales
|
6,150
|
1.9
|
Operating profit
|
180
|
4.5
|
Ordinary profit
|
195
|
2.6
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
120
|
11.6
4. Consolidated Sales by Product of Each Segment and Operating Profit by Segment
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
|
Year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
year
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
[Net sales]
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
227
|
1.4
|
|
|
Margarine
|
124
|
2.2
|
|
|
Cheese
|
791
|
4.3
|
|
|
Other
|
334
|
1.8
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
1,030
|
5.5
|
|
Dairy Products
|
2,509
|
4.1
|
|
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
818
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
Other beverages
|
412
|
(3.8)
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
615
|
4.4
|
|
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
243
|
0.2
|
|
|
Other
|
32
|
(6.3)
|
|
|
Subsidiaries and other
|
686
|
3.5
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
2,809
|
0.4
|
|
|
Feedstuffs
|
357
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
Seed products
|
94
|
(7.4)
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
452
|
(1.8)
|
|
Other
|
380
|
3.8
|
|
Total
|
6,150
|
1.9
|
[Operating profit]
|
|
|
|
Dairy Products
|
121
|
2.9
|
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
39
|
23.1
|
|
Feedstuffs and Seed
|
9
|
(22.7)
|
|
Other
|
11
|
3.9
|
|
Total
|
180
|
4.5
1. The net sales for each segment list the figures for external customers.
Note that figures for external customers are also used in the year-on-year comparisons.
2. Subsidiaries and other includes the sales by subsidiaries and the total effects from accounting for consolidation (intercompany elimination, etc.).
Feedstuffs and Seed are on a consolidated basis (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.).
Nutrition Business of Dairy Products
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
Year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Forecast
|
year
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
Functional food products
|
53
|
11.0
|
Powdered milk and other
|
148
|
0.8
|
Total on a consolidated basis
|
201
|
3.3
(Note) These figures are on a consolidated basis. (after excluding intercompany elimination, etc.) .
〈Other〉
1. Non-consolidated Net Sales by Business Segment
|
|
|
(Unit: 100 million yen)(Amounts rounded down to the nearest 100 million yen)
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
September 30, 2019
|
Amount of
|
|
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
Year-on-
|
|
|
Result
|
year
|
Result
|
year
|
net change
|
|
|
change
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
Dairy Products
|
|
696
|
(2.6)
|
687
|
(1.3)
|
(8)
|
Butter
|
|
102
|
2.6
|
104
|
2.4
|
2
|
Margarine
|
|
61
|
(4.5)
|
59
|
(2.8)
|
(1)
|
Cheese
|
|
371
|
(2.5)
|
369
|
(0.6)
|
(2)
|
Beverage and Dessert
|
|
1,109
|
0.7
|
1,107
|
(0.2)
|
(1)
|
Milk and milk-based beverages
|
431
|
0.3
|
441
|
2.1
|
9
|
Other beverages
|
|
236
|
(3.7)
|
220
|
(7.0)
|
(16)
|
Yogurt
|
|
304
|
6.0
|
306
|
0.6
|
1
|
Desserts and fresh cream
|
|
120
|
0.1
|
121
|
0.4
|
0
|
Other
|
|
9
|
(7.3)
|
10
|
6.0
|
0
|
Total
|
|
1,814
|
(0.6)
|
1,804
|
(0.6)
|
(10)
|
(For reference) Market share (of household consumption) for the first six months of
|
|
|
fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Source: SCI (up to 79 years old), in value terms
|
|
|
|
|
Butter:
|
31.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margarine:
|
36.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese:
|
16.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk:
|
7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk beverage:
|
19.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt:
|
11.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chilled dessert:
|
12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 02:02:10 UTC
|
|