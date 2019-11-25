Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕2nd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement(Consolidated)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

en-japan inc.

2nd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement [Japan GAAP] (Consolidated) November 13, 2019

Company Name

en-japan inc.

Listing Exchanges

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

4849

URL

https://corp.en-japan.com/

Representative (Title)

President

(Name)

Takatsugu Suzuki

Executive Officer and

Contact (Title)

Administration Division

(Name)

Tomoki Tamai

Telephone +81-3-3342-4506

Director

Scheduled Date for Submission of Quarterly Report

November 14, 2019

Scheduled Date to Begin Dividend Payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Summary Supplementary Explanatory Materials

Yes

Quarterly Earnings Briefing

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. FY Ending March 2020 Cumulative Second Quarter Operating Results (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(percentages indicate percent change from prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

28,204

23.0

6,200

-7.3

6,197

-9.8

4,108

-14.7

FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr

22,924

21.3

6,692

39.1

6,871

40.6

4,819

41.9

(Note) Comprehensive income FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 3,842 million yen (-18.9%)

FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr 4,736 million yen (44.3%)

EPS

Fully Diluted EPS

Yen

Yen

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

90.06

89.79

FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr

105.91

105.60

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Asset Ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

49,262

36,360

72.4

FYE 3/19

49,852

35,466

69.8

(Reference)

Core capital

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

35,645 million yen

FYE 3/19 34,774 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

1st Quarter-end

2nd Quarter-end

3rd Quarter-end

Year-end

Full Year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE 3/19

-

0.00

-

62.80

62.80

FYE 3/20

-

0.00

FYE 3/20 (projected)

-

85.50

85.50

(Note) Revisions to the Company's latest dividend forecast: None

No
Yes
No No No No

3. FY Ending March 2020 Projected Consolidated Operating Results (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate percentage change from prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

EPS

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

60,000

23.1

12,200

4.6

12,219

3.2

8,210

0.8

180.02

(Note) Revisions to the Company's latest operating results projections: None

  • Notes
    1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the cumulative quarter under review (Change in

specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation)

Newly included

None

(Name of company) -

Exclusion

None

(Name of company) -

(2) Adoption of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction

a. Changes in accounting policy accompanying amendment of accounting principles: b. Changes in accounting policy other than "a."

c. Changes in accounting estimates: d. Restatement due to correction:

  1. Number of shares issued (common share)

a. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

49,716,000 shares

FYE 3/19

49,716,000 shares

b. Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

4,075,629 shares

FYE 3/19

4,110,384 shares

c. Average number of shares issued during the period (Quarter Year-to-Date)

FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr

45,620,995 shares

FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr

45,500,176 shares

  • The quarterly earnings announcement is not within the scope of the quarterly review procedure by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections, other special notes
  • Forward-lookingstatements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors. For assumptions used when preparing projected operating results and reminders when using projected operating results, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review (3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 3 of the Attachments.

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review ...................................................................

- 2 -

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results.........................................................................................................................................

- 2 -

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ........................................................................................................................................

- 3 -

(3)

Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results .................................................

- 3 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes .............................................................................................................

- 4 -

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ...............................................................................................................................

- 4 -

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...........

- 5 -

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..............................................................................................................

- 7 -

(4)

Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................

- 9 -

(Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption)..........................................................................................................

- 9

-

(Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)..................................................................................................

- 9

-

(Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment Used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements).- 9

-

(Segment Information) .....................................................................................................................................................

- 9

-

(Business Combination-related) .....................................................................................................................................

- 10 -

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

[1] Operating Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

The Company recorded an increase in net sales mainly in overseas business and job boards in Japan. Expenses increased in advertising expenses for job boards in Japan and HR-Tech service "engage," personnel expenses and related expenses due to the staff increase in regard to permanent recruitment services in Japan with a view to medium-term growth. Furthermore, operating results of Future Focus Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter "FFI"), an IT-related temporary staffing company based in India, have been reflected from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

As a result, operating results for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are as follows:

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Second

Cumulative Second

Quarter of the Previous

Quarter of the Current

Percent change

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Change

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

(%)

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Net sales

22,924

28,204

+5,280

+23.0

Operating income

6,692

6,200

-491

-7.3

Ordinary income

6,871

6,197

-674

-9.8

Profit attributable to

4,819

4,108

-710

-14.7

owners of parent

(Notes) 1. Since Talent Alliance (Beijing) Technology Development Limited (hereinafter "Talent Alliance"), a Chinese equity method affiliate, has been included in the scope of consolidation since the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, its operating results are not included in net sales and operating income of the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business but have been changed to come under the single segment of the Human Resources Service Business from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For this purpose, a summary of major businesses is stated as follows:

  1. Summary of Major Businesses (Domestic Job Board)
    "[en]Career Change Info" steadily continued to increase its share of corporate customers with large hiring budgets, leading to an increase in the unit price for posting. While marketing activities temporarily declined due to the structural change conducted in the beginning of the period, with activities increasing in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the number of postings is on a recovery trend.
    In the service for job placement agencies, "[en]Career Change Consultant" and "AMBI," a site for young, high-profile positions, both showed a steady performance. With the increase in number of new members and website customer access in both websites, the number of successful job placements at companies increased.
    In the service for temporary staffing companies, both "en HAKEN" and "en BAITO" saw a continuous increase in advertisement placement by customers of major temporary staffing companies, leading to an increase in the unit price per customer.
    As a result, domestic job advertisement websites recorded higher net sales year on year.

(Domestic Permanent Recruitment)

The Company's subsidiary, en world Japan K.K., achieved favorable results in its core job placement service. The job placement service of en-japan, "en AGENTS," strengthened its development of human resources with a view toward medium-term growth.

As a result, the domestic job placement service recorded higher net sales year on year.

(Overseas)

In the overseas business, the job board continued to show favorable performance in Vietnam, a country that the Company is

- 2 -

focusing on. In addition, operating results of FFI have been reflected since the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 for India, likewise a country focused on.

As a result, the overseas business recorded significantly higher net sales year on year.

(HR-Tech)

As for the personnel and recruitment support platform "engage," thanks to active promotional activities, the number of user companies steadily increased up to 230,000 (as of September 2019). Furthermore, the number of companies using the fee-based service plan launched in April 2019 continued to show steady growth, with its net sales increasing as expected.

  1. Explanation of Financial Position
  1. Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 decreased ¥589 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥49,262 million.

Current assets decreased ¥2,131 million to ¥35,124 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits of ¥2,221 million. Non-current assets increased ¥1,541 million to ¥14,138 million. This was mainly due to an increase in investment securities of ¥957 million.

Total liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥12,901 million, a decrease of ¥1,483 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current liabilities decreased ¥1,625 million to ¥11,648 million. This mainly stemmed from a decrease in accounts payable - other of ¥1,619 million. Non-current liabilities increased ¥141 million to ¥1,253 million. This was primarily due to an increase in long-term accounts payable of ¥150 million.

Total net assets were ¥36,360 million, up ¥893 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to an increase in retained earnings of ¥1,093 million and an increase in capital surplus of ¥112 million.

[2] Status of Cash Flows

(Cash Flows from Operating Activities)

Net cash provided by operating activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,511 million (against ¥4,745 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was primarily a result of posting profit before income taxes of ¥6,164 million, which was reduced by income taxes paid of ¥1,889 million.

(Cash Flows from Investing Activities)

Net cash used in investing activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,055 million (against ¥1,336 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of investment securities of ¥1,270 million.

(Cash Flows from Financing Activities)

Net cash used in financing activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,184 million (against ¥2,135 million in the same period of the precious fiscal year). This mainly consisted of cash dividend paid of ¥3,010 million.

(3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results

While net sales and each level of income and profit for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 exceeded the projections of operating results, additional investment mainly for the promotion of "engage" in the HR-Tech business will be made in the latter half of the fiscal year under review.

As a result, there has been no change from the projections of consolidated operating results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 announced on May 14, 2019.

- 3 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Second Quarter of Current

Fiscal Year

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

28,409

26,187

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,614

5,653

Securities

2,000

2,047

Other

1,291

1,321

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-59

-84

Total current assets

37,255

35,124

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

719

712

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,412

3,363

Other

3,445

3,742

Total intangible assets

6,858

7,105

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,968

2,926

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

46

56

Other

3,250

3,584

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-248

-247

Total investments and other assets

5,018

6,319

Total non-current assets

12,596

14,138

Total assets

49,852

49,262

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

126

597

Income taxes payable

2,072

2,168

Provision for bonuses

1,117

1,175

Provision for directors bonuses

7

8

Advances received

2,642

2,587

Other

7,306

5,111

Total current liabilities

13,274

11,648

Non-current liabilities

Provision for share benefits

310

340

Asset retirement obligations

279

279

Other

521

633

Total non-current liabilities

1,111

1,253

Total liabilities

14,385

12,901

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

1,194

1,194

Capital surplus

538

651

Retained earnings

35,496

36,590

Treasury shares

-2,795

-2,767

Total shareholders' equity

34,434

35,669

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-31

-185

Foreign currency translation adjustment

372

161

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

340

-23

Subscription rights to shares

136

148

Non-controlling interests

555

566

Total net assets

35,466

36,360

Total liabilities and net assets

49,852

49,262

- 4 -

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Cumulative Second Quarter

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Second Quarter

Cumulative Second

of the Previous Fiscal Year

Quarter of the Current

(From April 1, 2018

Fiscal Year

to September 30, 2018)

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2019)

Net sales

22,924

28,204

Cost of sales

2,284

5,178

Gross profit

20,640

23,026

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,947

16,825

Operating income

6,692

6,200

Non-operating income

Interest income

27

29

Dividend income

9

10

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

95

method

Foreign exchange gains

27

Other

32

17

Total non-operating income

193

56

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

14

Loss on investments in partnership

9

19

Foreign exchange losses

13

Other

4

12

Total non-operating expenses

14

60

Ordinary income

6,871

6,197

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1

23

Total extraordinary income

1

23

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

56

Total of Extraordinary losses

1

56

Profit before income taxes

6,871

6,164

Income taxes-current

2,050

1,945

Total income taxes

2,050

1,945

Profit

4,820

4,218

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1

110

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,819

4,108

- 5 -

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Cumulative Second Quarter

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Second

Cumulative Second

Quarter of the Previous

Quarter of the Current

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Profit

4,820

4,218

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

49

-153

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-120

-222

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-13

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

-84

-376

Comprehensive income

4,736

3,842

(Break down)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

4,731

3,744

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

4

98

interests

- 6 -

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Second

Cumulative Second

Quarter of the Previous

Quarter of the Current

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

6,871

6,164

Depreciation

539

600

Amortization of goodwill

168

232

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful account

-14

25

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

-205

57

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors bonuses

0

0

Interest and dividend income

-36

-39

Interest expenses

14

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

-27

13

Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using

-95

equity method

Loss (gain) on investments in partnership

9

19

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

-1

-23

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

1

0

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable -

95

-49

trade

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable -

-18

476

trade

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

56

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

-1,069

-1,600

Increase (decrease) in advances received

396

-39

Other, net

-29

-546

Subtotal

6,582

5,361

Interest and dividend income received

36

39

Interest expenses paid

-14

Income taxes paid

-1,888

-1,889

Income taxes refund

14

15

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

4,745

3,511

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

-279

-774

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

102

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-66

-105

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

24

Purchase of intangible assets

-622

-823

Purchase of investment securities

-235

-1,270

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment

6

5

securities

Payment for lease and guarantee deposits

-73

-81

Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee

6

11

deposits

Purchase of insurance funds

-6

-6

Payments of loans receivable

-65

-40

Collection of loans receivable

2

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-10

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in

-90

scope of consolidation

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

-1,336

-3,055

- 7 -

Cumulative Second

Cumulative Second

Quarter of the Previous

Quarter of the Current

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to September 30, 2018)

to September 30, 2019)

Cash flows from financing activities

Purchase of treasury shares

-0

-0

Cash dividends paid

-2,225

-3,010

Repayments of lease obligations

-7

-0

Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling

98

shareholders

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

-103

Other payments

-69

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-2,135

-3,184

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash

-29

-90

equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,243

-2,818

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

25,505

29,942

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

26,749

27,123

- 8 -

(4) Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption) There are no pertinent items.

(Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)

The Company acquired shares of JapanWork, Inc. as of July 12, 2019 and has included the firm in the scope of consolidation. As a result of disposing of its treasury stock through a third-party allocation to pay consideration for the applicable share acquisition, in the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, capital surplus increased by ¥112 million while treasury shares decreased by ¥28 million. As of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, capital surplus totaled ¥651 million and treasury shares came to ¥2,767 million.

(Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment Used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Calculation of tax expenses)

The Company calculates tax expenses by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting on profit before income taxes on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year including the first six months of the period. It then multiplies the estimated effective tax rate by profit before income taxes for the quarter.

Note, however, that if calculating tax expenses using the estimated effective tax rate produces a result which significantly lacks reasonableness, the Company adopts the statutory tax rate.

(Segment Information)

[Segment Information]

  1. Cumulative second quarter of the previous fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)
    Description is as in "II. Cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year under review (Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments)."
  1. Cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Description is omitted since en-japan group is formed under a single segment.

(Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments)

Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business, but have been changed to come under a single segment from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

The change is based on the judgement, resulting from a review on business segmentation, that Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business is appropriate to be managed as a single segment of Human Resources Service Business. With the sales of all shares of Cbase Corporation executed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, net sales and income in Education/Evaluation Business became insignificant as Cbase Corporation was then a consolidated subsidiary classified under Education/Evaluation Business. Under such circumstances and from a perspective of en-japan group's actual situation in regard to business development, management resource allocation, and management control structure, the aforementioned businesses were thought practical to be treated as an integrated business.

As a result of such change, description of segment information in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been omitted.

- 9 -

(Business Combination-related) Business combination by acquisition

The Company resolved at its meeting of Board of Directors held on June 20, 2019 to acquire some outstanding shares of JapanWork, Inc. (hereinafter "JapanWork") to make it a subsidiary, dispose of its treasury stock through a third-party allocation to pay the consideration for the applicable share acquisition, and afterward enter into a basic agreement to perform a stock swap, with the Company serving as the stock swap wholly owning parent company and JapanWork as the stock wholly owned subsidiary.

  1. Overview of the business combination
  1. Name and business of the acquired company

Company name

: JapanWork, Inc.

Business activities:

: Job offer business for foreigners

[2] Primary reason for the business combination

The Company is expanding its business to support recruitment and success after joining companies with a focus on the management of job advertisement websites and job placement services for those looking to change careers. The Mid-term Management Plan, for which the final fiscal year is the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, sets out the aim of strengthening M&A in the field of technology as a new growth strategy.

JapanWork, which the Company will now make into its subsidiary, operates the "JapanWork" bulk job search site for foreigners. It started a chat concierge service to handle exchange for companies and foreigners in December 2018. This service utilizes technology to not only effectively reduce the workload of those in charge of recruitment but also to improve the rate of successful recruitment of foreign workers with language barriers. As a result, it began increasing its customers of mainly cleaning and factory-related staffing companies immediately following the launch of service.

Making JapanWork into a subsidiary will contribute to the provision of added value and business growth to the Company's corporate customers through the foreign worker business, leading to enhanced corporate value.

  1. Date of business combination July 12, 2019
  2. Legal form of business combination
    Acquisition of shares in exchange for cash and treasury stock disposed of through a third-party allocation
  3. Name following the business combination No change
  4. Ratio of voting rights acquired 51%
  5. Primary basis for determining the acquired company
    The Company acquired shares in exchange for cash and treasury stock disposed of through a third-party allocation.
  1. Period of operating results of the acquired company included in the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the first six months of the fiscal year

Since the deemed acquisition date of the acquired company is set at September 30, 2019 and thus only balance sheets are consolidated, operating results of the acquired company are not included in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

  • 10 -

(3) Breakdown of cost for acquisition of the acquired company and type of consideration

Consideration of acquisition

Cash

¥88 million

Treasury shares

¥140 million

Acquisition cost

¥229 million

  1. Major acquisition-related expenses and amount Advisory fees, etc. ¥5 million
  2. Amount of goodwill generated, reason for generation, method and period of amortization
  1. Amount of goodwill generated ¥254 million
  2. Reason for generation

Since the acquisition costs exceeds the net amount of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, the difference is recorded as goodwill.

  1. Method and period of amortization
    Amortized over a period of 10 years using the straight-line method
  1. Assets received and liabilities undertaken on the date of business combination, their amounts and major breakdown items

Current assets

¥150 million

No-current assets

¥0 million

Total assets

¥150 million

Current liabilities

¥8 million

Non-current liabilities

¥166 million

Total liabilities

¥175 million

(7) Allocation of acquisition cost

Since identifiable assets and liabilities are yet to be specified and fair market values are yet to be calculated as of the date of business combination, acquisition cost has not been allocated as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review. Consequently, the Company has carried out provisional accounting treatment based on reasonable information available at that time.

- 11 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
01:50aROCHE BOBOIS : Roche bobois sa obtains award for its ipo at investor awards 2019
AN
01:48aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
PU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2019 in NOK
GL
01:43aOCEANAGOLD : Malaysia to Lead APEC in 2020 in Fostering Shared Prosperity
PU
01:43aOCEANAGOLD : Washington Regional Leaders Join GWHCC On Puerto Rico Trade Mission
PU
01:43aNINE ENTERTAINMENT : Disclosure of equity swap transactions
PU
01:43aPEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Glen Richards
PU
01:43aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :resignation of mr tomi-jae wanlun tjio as executive chairman
PU
01:43aMORPHIC ETHICAL EQUITIES FUND : NTA at 21.11.19 Pre-tax 1.1652 Post-tax 1.1414
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group