Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕2nd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement(Consolidated) 0 11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields en-japan inc. 2nd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement [Japan GAAP] (Consolidated) November 13, 2019 Company Name en-japan inc. Listing Exchanges First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code 4849 URL https://corp.en-japan.com/ Representative (Title) President (Name) Takatsugu Suzuki Executive Officer and Contact (Title) Administration Division (Name) Tomoki Tamai Telephone +81-3-3342-4506 Director Scheduled Date for Submission of Quarterly Report November 14, 2019 Scheduled Date to Begin Dividend Payments - Preparation of Quarterly Summary Supplementary Explanatory Materials Yes Quarterly Earnings Briefing Yes (for analysts and institutional investors) (Figures rounded down to nearest million yen) 1. FY Ending March 2020 Cumulative Second Quarter Operating Results (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (percentages indicate percent change from prior fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 28,204 23.0 6,200 -7.3 6,197 -9.8 4,108 -14.7 FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr 22,924 21.3 6,692 39.1 6,871 40.6 4,819 41.9 (Note) Comprehensive income FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 3,842 million yen (-18.9%) FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr 4,736 million yen (44.3%) EPS Fully Diluted EPS Yen Yen FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 90.06 89.79 FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr 105.91 105.60 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total Assets Net Assets Net Asset Ratio Million yen Million yen % FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 49,262 36,360 72.4 FYE 3/19 49,852 35,466 69.8 (Reference) Core capital FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 35,645 million yen FYE 3/19 34,774 million yen 2. Dividends Dividends per Share 1st Quarter-end 2nd Quarter-end 3rd Quarter-end Year-end Full Year Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FYE 3/19 - 0.00 - 62.80 62.80 FYE 3/20 - 0.00 FYE 3/20 (projected) - 85.50 85.50 (Note) Revisions to the Company's latest dividend forecast: None No Yes No No No No 3. FY Ending March 2020 Projected Consolidated Operating Results (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020) (Percentages indicate percentage change from prior fiscal year) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit Attributable to EPS Owners of Parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 60,000 23.1 12,200 4.6 12,219 3.2 8,210 0.8 180.02 (Note) Revisions to the Company's latest operating results projections: None Notes

Changes in material subsidiaries during the cumulative quarter under review (Change in

specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation) Newly included None (Name of company) - Exclusion None (Name of company) - (2) Adoption of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction a. Changes in accounting policy accompanying amendment of accounting principles: b. Changes in accounting policy other than "a." c. Changes in accounting estimates: d. Restatement due to correction: Number of shares issued (common share) a. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares) FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 49,716,000 shares FYE 3/19 49,716,000 shares b. Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 4,075,629 shares FYE 3/19 4,110,384 shares c. Average number of shares issued during the period (Quarter Year-to-Date) FYE 3/20 2nd Qrtr 45,620,995 shares FYE 3/19 2nd Qrtr 45,500,176 shares The quarterly earnings announcement is not within the scope of the quarterly review procedure by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections, other special notes Forward-looking statements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors. For assumptions used when preparing projected operating results and reminders when using projected operating results, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review (3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 3 of the Attachments. Attachments Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review ................................................................... - 2 - (1) Explanation of Operating Results......................................................................................................................................... - 2 - (2) Explanation of Financial Position ........................................................................................................................................ - 3 - (3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results ................................................. - 3 - 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes ............................................................................................................. - 4 - (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ............................................................................................................................... - 4 - (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ........... - 5 - (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................. - 7 - (4) Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................................................ - 9 - (Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption).......................................................................................................... - 9 - (Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity).................................................................................................. - 9 - (Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment Used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements).- 9 - (Segment Information) ..................................................................................................................................................... - 9 - (Business Combination-related) ..................................................................................................................................... - 10 - - 1 - 1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review Explanation of Operating Results [1] Operating Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 The Company recorded an increase in net sales mainly in overseas business and job boards in Japan. Expenses increased in advertising expenses for job boards in Japan and HR-Tech service "engage," personnel expenses and related expenses due to the staff increase in regard to permanent recruitment services in Japan with a view to medium-term growth. Furthermore, operating results of Future Focus Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter "FFI"), an IT-related temporary staffing company based in India, have been reflected from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. As a result, operating results for the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are as follows: (Unit: Million yen) Cumulative Second Cumulative Second Quarter of the Previous Quarter of the Current Percent change Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Change (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 (%) to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Net sales 22,924 28,204 +5,280 +23.0 Operating income 6,692 6,200 -491 -7.3 Ordinary income 6,871 6,197 -674 -9.8 Profit attributable to 4,819 4,108 -710 -14.7 owners of parent (Notes) 1. Since Talent Alliance (Beijing) Technology Development Limited (hereinafter "Talent Alliance"), a Chinese equity method affiliate, has been included in the scope of consolidation since the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, its operating results are not included in net sales and operating income of the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business but have been changed to come under the single segment of the Human Resources Service Business from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For this purpose, a summary of major businesses is stated as follows: Summary of Major Businesses (Domestic Job Board)

"[en]Career Change Info" steadily continued to increase its share of corporate customers with large hiring budgets, leading to an increase in the unit price for posting. While marketing activities temporarily declined due to the structural change conducted in the beginning of the period, with activities increasing in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the number of postings is on a recovery trend.

In the service for job placement agencies, "[en]Career Change Consultant" and "AMBI," a site for young, high-profile positions, both showed a steady performance. With the increase in number of new members and website customer access in both websites, the number of successful job placements at companies increased.

In the service for temporary staffing companies, both "en HAKEN" and "en BAITO" saw a continuous increase in advertisement placement by customers of major temporary staffing companies, leading to an increase in the unit price per customer.

As a result, domestic job advertisement websites recorded higher net sales year on year. (Domestic Permanent Recruitment) The Company's subsidiary, en world Japan K.K., achieved favorable results in its core job placement service. The job placement service of en-japan, "en AGENTS," strengthened its development of human resources with a view toward medium-term growth. As a result, the domestic job placement service recorded higher net sales year on year. (Overseas) In the overseas business, the job board continued to show favorable performance in Vietnam, a country that the Company is - 2 - focusing on. In addition, operating results of FFI have been reflected since the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 for India, likewise a country focused on. As a result, the overseas business recorded significantly higher net sales year on year. (HR-Tech) As for the personnel and recruitment support platform "engage," thanks to active promotional activities, the number of user companies steadily increased up to 230,000 (as of September 2019). Furthermore, the number of companies using the fee-based service plan launched in April 2019 continued to show steady growth, with its net sales increasing as expected. Explanation of Financial Position Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 decreased ¥589 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥49,262 million. Current assets decreased ¥2,131 million to ¥35,124 million. This was mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits of ¥2,221 million. Non-current assets increased ¥1,541 million to ¥14,138 million. This was mainly due to an increase in investment securities of ¥957 million. Total liabilities at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥12,901 million, a decrease of ¥1,483 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year. Current liabilities decreased ¥1,625 million to ¥11,648 million. This mainly stemmed from a decrease in accounts payable - other of ¥1,619 million. Non-current liabilities increased ¥141 million to ¥1,253 million. This was primarily due to an increase in long-term accounts payable of ¥150 million. Total net assets were ¥36,360 million, up ¥893 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to an increase in retained earnings of ¥1,093 million and an increase in capital surplus of ¥112 million. [2] Status of Cash Flows (Cash Flows from Operating Activities) Net cash provided by operating activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,511 million (against ¥4,745 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was primarily a result of posting profit before income taxes of ¥6,164 million, which was reduced by income taxes paid of ¥1,889 million. (Cash Flows from Investing Activities) Net cash used in investing activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,055 million (against ¥1,336 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of investment securities of ¥1,270 million. (Cash Flows from Financing Activities) Net cash used in financing activities in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥3,184 million (against ¥2,135 million in the same period of the precious fiscal year). This mainly consisted of cash dividend paid of ¥3,010 million. (3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results While net sales and each level of income and profit for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 exceeded the projections of operating results, additional investment mainly for the promotion of "engage" in the HR-Tech business will be made in the latter half of the fiscal year under review. As a result, there has been no change from the projections of consolidated operating results for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 announced on May 14, 2019. - 3 - 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unit: Million yen) Previous Fiscal Year Second Quarter of Current Fiscal Year (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 28,409 26,187 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 5,614 5,653 Securities 2,000 2,047 Other 1,291 1,321 Allowance for doubtful accounts -59 -84 Total current assets 37,255 35,124 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 719 712 Intangible assets Goodwill 3,412 3,363 Other 3,445 3,742 Total intangible assets 6,858 7,105 Investments and other assets Investment securities 1,968 2,926 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 46 56 Other 3,250 3,584 Allowance for doubtful accounts -248 -247 Total investments and other assets 5,018 6,319 Total non-current assets 12,596 14,138 Total assets 49,852 49,262 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 126 597 Income taxes payable 2,072 2,168 Provision for bonuses 1,117 1,175 Provision for directors bonuses 7 8 Advances received 2,642 2,587 Other 7,306 5,111 Total current liabilities 13,274 11,648 Non-current liabilities Provision for share benefits 310 340 Asset retirement obligations 279 279 Other 521 633 Total non-current liabilities 1,111 1,253 Total liabilities 14,385 12,901 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 1,194 1,194 Capital surplus 538 651 Retained earnings 35,496 36,590 Treasury shares -2,795 -2,767 Total shareholders' equity 34,434 35,669 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities -31 -185 Foreign currency translation adjustment 372 161 Total accumulated other comprehensive income 340 -23 Subscription rights to shares 136 148 Non-controlling interests 555 566 Total net assets 35,466 36,360 Total liabilities and net assets 49,852 49,262 - 4 - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Cumulative Second Quarter (Unit: Million yen) Cumulative Second Quarter Cumulative Second of the Previous Fiscal Year Quarter of the Current (From April 1, 2018 Fiscal Year to September 30, 2018) (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Net sales 22,924 28,204 Cost of sales 2,284 5,178 Gross profit 20,640 23,026 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,947 16,825 Operating income 6,692 6,200 Non-operating income Interest income 27 29 Dividend income 9 10 Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity 95 − method Foreign exchange gains 27 − Other 32 17 Total non-operating income 193 56 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 0 14 Loss on investments in partnership 9 19 Foreign exchange losses − 13 Other 4 12 Total non-operating expenses 14 60 Ordinary income 6,871 6,197 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 1 23 Total extraordinary income 1 23 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 1 0 Loss on valuation of investment securities − 56 Total of Extraordinary losses 1 56 Profit before income taxes 6,871 6,164 Income taxes-current 2,050 1,945 Total income taxes 2,050 1,945 Profit 4,820 4,218 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1 110 Profit attributable to owners of parent 4,819 4,108 - 5 - Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Cumulative Second Quarter (Unit: Million yen) Cumulative Second Cumulative Second Quarter of the Previous Quarter of the Current Fiscal Year Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Profit 4,820 4,218 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 49 -153 Foreign currency translation adjustment -120 -222 Share of other comprehensive income of entities -13 − accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income -84 -376 Comprehensive income 4,736 3,842 (Break down) Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 4,731 3,744 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling 4 98 interests - 6 - (3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unit: Million yen) Cumulative Second Cumulative Second Quarter of the Previous Quarter of the Current Fiscal Year Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 6,871 6,164 Depreciation 539 600 Amortization of goodwill 168 232 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful account -14 25 Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses -205 57 Increase (decrease) in provision for directors bonuses 0 0 Interest and dividend income -36 -39 Interest expenses − 14 Foreign exchange losses (gains) -27 13 Share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using -95 − equity method Loss (gain) on investments in partnership 9 19 Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets -1 -23 Loss on retirement of non-current assets 1 0 Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - 95 -49 trade Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - -18 476 trade Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities − 56 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other -1,069 -1,600 Increase (decrease) in advances received 396 -39 Other, net -29 -546 Subtotal 6,582 5,361 Interest and dividend income received 36 39 Interest expenses paid − -14 Income taxes paid -1,888 -1,889 Income taxes refund 14 15 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,745 3,511 Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits -279 -774 Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits − 102 Purchase of property, plant and equipment -66 -105 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment − 24 Purchase of intangible assets -622 -823 Purchase of investment securities -235 -1,270 Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment 6 5 securities Payment for lease and guarantee deposits -73 -81 Proceeds from collection of lease and guarantee 6 11 deposits Purchase of insurance funds -6 -6 Payments of loans receivable -65 -40 Collection of loans receivable − 2 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates − -10 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in − -90 scope of consolidation Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities -1,336 -3,055 - 7 - Cumulative Second Cumulative Second Quarter of the Previous Quarter of the Current Fiscal Year Fiscal Year (From April 1, 2018 (From April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2018) to September 30, 2019) Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares -0 -0 Cash dividends paid -2,225 -3,010 Repayments of lease obligations -7 -0 Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling 98 − shareholders Dividends paid to non-controlling interests − -103 Other payments − -69 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities -2,135 -3,184 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash -29 -90 equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,243 -2,818 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 25,505 29,942 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 26,749 27,123 - 8 - (4) Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption) There are no pertinent items. (Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) The Company acquired shares of JapanWork, Inc. as of July 12, 2019 and has included the firm in the scope of consolidation. As a result of disposing of its treasury stock through a third-party allocation to pay consideration for the applicable share acquisition, in the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, capital surplus increased by ¥112 million while treasury shares decreased by ¥28 million. As of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, capital surplus totaled ¥651 million and treasury shares came to ¥2,767 million. (Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment Used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Calculation of tax expenses) The Company calculates tax expenses by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting on profit before income taxes on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year including the first six months of the period. It then multiplies the estimated effective tax rate by profit before income taxes for the quarter. Note, however, that if calculating tax expenses using the estimated effective tax rate produces a result which significantly lacks reasonableness, the Company adopts the statutory tax rate. (Segment Information) [Segment Information] Cumulative second quarter of the previous fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018)

Description is as in "II. Cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year under review (Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments)." Cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) Description is omitted since en-japan group is formed under a single segment. (Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments) Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business, but have been changed to come under a single segment from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The change is based on the judgement, resulting from a review on business segmentation, that Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business is appropriate to be managed as a single segment of Human Resources Service Business. With the sales of all shares of Cbase Corporation executed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, net sales and income in Education/Evaluation Business became insignificant as Cbase Corporation was then a consolidated subsidiary classified under Education/Evaluation Business. Under such circumstances and from a perspective of en-japan group's actual situation in regard to business development, management resource allocation, and management control structure, the aforementioned businesses were thought practical to be treated as an integrated business. As a result of such change, description of segment information in the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the cumulative second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been omitted. - 9 - (Business Combination-related) Business combination by acquisition The Company resolved at its meeting of Board of Directors held on June 20, 2019 to acquire some outstanding shares of JapanWork, Inc. (hereinafter "JapanWork") to make it a subsidiary, dispose of its treasury stock through a third-party allocation to pay the consideration for the applicable share acquisition, and afterward enter into a basic agreement to perform a stock swap, with the Company serving as the stock swap wholly owning parent company and JapanWork as the stock wholly owned subsidiary. Overview of the business combination Name and business of the acquired company Company name : JapanWork, Inc. Business activities: : Job offer business for foreigners [2] Primary reason for the business combination The Company is expanding its business to support recruitment and success after joining companies with a focus on the management of job advertisement websites and job placement services for those looking to change careers. The Mid-term Management Plan, for which the final fiscal year is the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, sets out the aim of strengthening M&A in the field of technology as a new growth strategy. JapanWork, which the Company will now make into its subsidiary, operates the "JapanWork" bulk job search site for foreigners. It started a chat concierge service to handle exchange for companies and foreigners in December 2018. This service utilizes technology to not only effectively reduce the workload of those in charge of recruitment but also to improve the rate of successful recruitment of foreign workers with language barriers. As a result, it began increasing its customers of mainly cleaning and factory-related staffing companies immediately following the launch of service. Making JapanWork into a subsidiary will contribute to the provision of added value and business growth to the Company's corporate customers through the foreign worker business, leading to enhanced corporate value. Date of business combination July 12, 2019 Legal form of business combination

Acquisition of shares in exchange for cash and treasury stock disposed of through a third-party allocation Name following the business combination No change Ratio of voting rights acquired 51% Primary basis for determining the acquired company

The Company acquired shares in exchange for cash and treasury stock disposed of through a third-party allocation. Period of operating results of the acquired company included in the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the first six months of the fiscal year Since the deemed acquisition date of the acquired company is set at September 30, 2019 and thus only balance sheets are consolidated, operating results of the acquired company are not included in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. 10 - (3) Breakdown of cost for acquisition of the acquired company and type of consideration Consideration of acquisition Cash ¥88 million Treasury shares ¥140 million Acquisition cost ¥229 million Major acquisition-related expenses and amount Advisory fees, etc. ¥5 million Amount of goodwill generated, reason for generation, method and period of amortization Amount of goodwill generated ¥254 million Reason for generation Since the acquisition costs exceeds the net amount of assets acquired and liabilities assumed, the difference is recorded as goodwill. Method and period of amortization

Amortized over a period of 10 years using the straight-line method Assets received and liabilities undertaken on the date of business combination, their amounts and major breakdown items Current assets ¥150 million No-current assets ¥0 million Total assets ¥150 million Current liabilities ¥8 million Non-current liabilities ¥166 million Total liabilities ¥175 million (7) Allocation of acquisition cost Since identifiable assets and liabilities are yet to be specified and fair market values are yet to be calculated as of the date of business combination, acquisition cost has not been allocated as of the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year under review. Consequently, the Company has carried out provisional accounting treatment based on reasonable information available at that time. - 11 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 01:51a EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back AQ 01:50a ROCHE BOBOIS : Roche bobois sa obtains award for its ipo at investor awards 2019 AN 01:48a JYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme PU 01:45a EQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2019 in NOK GL 01:43a OCEANAGOLD : Malaysia to Lead APEC in 2020 in Fostering Shared Prosperity PU 01:43a OCEANAGOLD : Washington Regional Leaders Join GWHCC On Puerto Rico Trade Mission PU 01:43a NINE ENTERTAINMENT : Disclosure of equity swap transactions PU 01:43a PEOPLE INFRASTRUCTURE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Glen Richards PU 01:43a CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :resignation of mr tomi-jae wanlun tjio as executive chairman PU 01:43a MORPHIC ETHICAL EQUITIES FUND : NTA at 21.11.19 Pre-tax 1.1652 Post-tax 1.1414 PU