News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕3rd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement(Consolidated)

02/26/2020 | 01:33am EST

en-japan inc.

3rd Quarter FY March 2020 Earnings Announcement [Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

February 12, 2020

Company Name

en-japan inc.

Listing Exchanges

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code

4849

URL

https://corp.en-japan.com/

Representative (Title)

President

(Name)

Takatsugu Suzuki

Executive Officer and

Contact (Title)

Administration Division

(Name)

Tomoki Tamai

Telephone +81-3-3342-4506

Director

Scheduled Date for Submission of Quarterly Report

February 13, 2020

Scheduled Date to Begin Dividend Payments

-

Preparation of Quarterly Summary Supplementary Explanatory Materials

Yes

Quarterly Earnings Briefing

None

(Figures rounded down to nearest million yen)

1. FY Ending March 2020 Cumulative Third Quarter Operating Results (From April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(percentages indicate percent change from prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

41,904

20.4

8,198

-9.9

8,176

-11.8

5,483

-15.5

FYE 3/19 3rd Qrtr

34,801

20.5

9,101

27.3

9,266

27.8

6,487

28.3

(Note) Comprehensive income

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr 5,212 million yen (-19.4%)

FYE 3/19 3rd Qrtr 6,466 million yen (29.8%)

EPS

Fully Diluted EPS

Yen

Yen

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

120.17

119.81

FYE 3/19 3rd Qrtr

142.58

142.17

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Asset Ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

49,625

37,741

74.6

FYE 3/19

49,852

35,466

69.8

(Reference)

Core capital

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

37,012 million yen

FYE 3/19

34,774 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per Share

1st Quarter-end

2nd Quarter-end

3rd Quarter-end

Year-end

Full Year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FYE 3/19

-

0.00

-

62.80

62.80

FYE 3/20

-

0.00

-

FYE 3/20 (projected)

85.50

85.50

(Note) Revisions to the Company's latest dividend forecast: None

3. FY Ending March 2020 Projected Consolidated Operating Results (April 1, 2019 - March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate percentage change from prior fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

EPS

Owners of Parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

57,100

17.2

10,800

-7.4

10,810

-8.7

7,310

-10.2

160.23

(Note) Revisions to the Company's latest operating results projections: Yes

  • Notes
    1. Changes in material subsidiaries during the cumulative quarter under review (Change in

specific subsidiaries that will accompany a change in scope of consolidation)

No

Newly included

None

(Name of company) -

Exclusion

None

(Name of company) -

(2) Adoption of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly

consolidated financial statements

Yes

  1. Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, or restatement due to correction

a. Changes in accounting policy accompanying amendment of accounting principles:

No

b. Changes in accounting policy other than "a."

No

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

No

d. Restatement due to correction:

No

(4) Number of shares issued (common share)

a. Number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

49,716,000 shares

FYE 3/19

49,716,000 shares

b. Number of shares of treasury shares at the end of the period

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

4,075,629 shares

FYE 3/19

4,110,384 shares

c. Average number of shares issued during the period (Quarter Year-to-Date)

FYE 3/20 3rd Qrtr

45,627,477 shares

FYE 3/19 3rd Qrtr

45,500,164 shares

  • The quarterly earnings announcement is not within the scope of the quarterly review procedure by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of operating results projections, other special notes
  • Forward-lookingstatements including projected operating results contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee achievements by the Company. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections due to various factors. For assumptions used when preparing projected operating results and reminders when using projected operating results, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review (3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results" on page 3 of the Attachments.

Attachments Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review

- 2 -

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results.........................................................................................................................

- 2 -

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position.........................................................................................................................

- 3 -

(3)

Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results .............................................

- 3 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

- 4 -

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets.................................................................................................................

- 4 -

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ............

- 5 -

(3)

Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................................

- 7 -

(Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption) ..............................................................................................................

- 7 -

(Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity) ......................................................................................................

- 7 -

(Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ......

- 7 -

(Segment Information) ..........................................................................................................................................................

- 8 -

(Significant Subsequent Events) ...........................................................................................................................................

- 9 -

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information of Consolidated Performance during the Quarter under Review

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

[1] Operating Results for the Cumulative Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

The Company recorded an increase in net sales mainly in overseas business and Domestic Job Board. Expenses increased in advertising expenses for Domestic Job Board and HR-Tech service "engage," personnel expenses and related expenses due to the staff increase in regard to Domestic Permanent Recruitment with a view to medium-term growth. Furthermore, operating results of Future Focus Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter "FFI"), an IT-related temporary staffing company based in India, have been reflected from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

As a result, operating results for the cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are as follows:

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Third

Cumulative Third

Quarter of the Previous

Quarter of the Current

Percent change

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Change

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

(%)

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net sales

34,801

41,904

+7,103

+20.4

Operating income

9,101

8,198

-902

-9.9

Ordinary income

9,266

8,176

-1,089

-11.8

Profit attributable to

6,487

5,483

-1,004

-15.5

owners of parent

(Notes) 1. Since Talent Alliance (Beijing) Technology Development Limited (hereinafter "Talent Alliance"), a Chinese equity method affiliate, has been included in the scope of consolidation since the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, its operating results are not included in net sales and operating income of the cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business but have been changed to come under the single segment of the Human Resources Service Business from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. For this purpose, a summary of major businesses is stated as follows:

[2] Summary of Major Businesses

(Domestic Job Board)

"[en]Career Change Info" steadily continued to increase its share of corporate customers with large hiring budgets based on the strategic policy for the period, which led to an increase in the unit price of postings. On the other hand, the number of postings from small-and-midsize corporate customers decreased as price competition in the market became more intense than expected.

In the service for job placement agencies, "[en]Career Change Consultant" and "AMBI," a site for young, high-profile positions, both showed a steady performance. With the increase in number of new members and website customer access in both websites, the number of successful job placements at companies increased.

In the service for temporary staffing companies, both "en HAKEN" and "en BAITO" saw a continuous increase in advertisement placement by customers of major temporary staffing companies, leading to an increase in the unit price per customer.

As a result, Domestic Job Board recorded higher net sales year on year.

(Domestic Permanent Recruitment)

The Company's subsidiary en world Japan K.K. fell short of its initial plan for the period under review due to the weakening of needs of some customers, primarily manufacturers, due to the impact of economic conditions in the core job placement business, although it posted higher net sales year on year. The job placement service of en-japan, "en AGENTS," strengthened its development of human resources with a view toward medium-term growth.

As a result, Domestic Permanent Recruitment recorded higher net sales year on year.

- 2 -

(Overseas)

In the overseas business, both net sales and income remained favorable and exceeded expectations in the priority countries of Vietnam and India although performance fell short of expectations in non-priority countries. In India, the performance of FFI is reflected in the results from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

As a result, the overseas business recorded significantly higher net sales year on year.

(HR-Tech)

As for the personnel and recruitment support platform "engage," thanks to active promotional activities, the number of user companies steadily increased up to 250,000 (as of December 2019). Furthermore, the number of companies using the fee-based service plan launched in April 2019 increased steadily; consequently, net sales increased 35% from the previous quarter.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position Status of Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets at the end of the third quarter of the year ending March 31, 2020 decreased ¥226 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥49,625 million.

Current assets decreased ¥1,885 million to ¥35,370 million. This was mainly due to decreases in cash and deposits of ¥1,402 million and notes and accounts receivable - trade of ¥500 million. Non-current assets increased ¥1,658 million to ¥14,255 million. This was mainly due to an increase in investment securities of ¥1,140 million.

Total liabilities at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 were ¥11,884 million, a decrease of ¥2,501 million compared to the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current liabilities decreased ¥2,627 million to ¥10,646 million. This mainly stemmed from decreases in accounts payable - other of ¥1,380 million and income taxes payable of ¥961 million. Non-current liabilities increased ¥126 million to ¥1,237 million. This was primarily due to an increase in long-term accounts payable of ¥150 million.

Total net assets were ¥37,741 million, up ¥2,274 million from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to increases in retained earnings of ¥2,468 million and capital surplus of ¥118 million.

(3) Explanation of Future Projections such as Projections of Consolidated Operating Results

Adjustments have been made to the full-year consolidated performance forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 announced in the "Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 Earnings Announcement (Consolidated)" on May 14, 2019.

For details, please refer to "Revision of Business Performance" dated and announced on February 12, 2020.

- 3 -

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Key Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Third Quarter of Current

Fiscal Year

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

28,409

27,006

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

5,614

5,114

Securities

2,000

2,045

Other

1,291

1,292

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-59

-88

Total current assets

37,255

35,370

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

719

667

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,412

3,334

Other

3,445

3,813

Total intangible assets

6,858

7,147

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,968

3,109

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

46

46

Other

3,250

3,569

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-248

-287

Total investments and other assets

5,018

6,439

Total non-current assets

12,596

14,255

Total assets

49,852

49,625

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

126

448

Income taxes payable

2,072

1,111

Provision for bonuses

1,117

828

Provision for directors' bonuses

7

15

Advances received

2,642

2,848

Other

7,306

5,395

Total current liabilities

13,274

10,646

Non-current liabilities

Provision for share benefits

310

358

Asset retirement obligations

279

268

Other

521

610

Total non-current liabilities

1,111

1,237

Total liabilities

14,385

11,884

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

1,194

1,194

Capital surplus

538

656

Retained earnings

35,496

37,965

Treasury shares

-2,795

-2,767

Total shareholders' equity

34,434

37,049

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

-31

-174

Foreign currency translation adjustment

372

138

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

340

-36

Subscription rights to shares

136

147

Non-controlling interests

555

581

Total net assets

35,466

37,741

Total liabilities and net assets

49,852

49,625

- 4 -

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Cumulative Third Quarter

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Third Quarter

Cumulative Third Quarter

of the Previous Fiscal Year

of the Current Fiscal Year

(From April 1, 2018

(From April 1, 2019

to December 31, 2018)

to December 31, 2019)

Net sales

34,801

41,904

Cost of sales

3,430

7,780

Gross profit

31,370

34,123

Selling, general and administrative expenses

22,269

25,924

Operating income

9,101

8,198

Non-operating income

Interest income

36

46

Dividend income

9

10

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

116

-

method

Other

33

28

Total non-operating income

196

84

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

17

Loss on investments in partnership

14

20

Foreign exchange losses

9

12

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

-

40

Other

6

16

Total non-operating expenses

31

106

Ordinary income

9,266

8,176

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

1

23

Total extraordinary income

1

23

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

3

0

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

56

Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and

-

9

associates

Total extraordinary losses

3

66

Profit before income taxes

9,264

8,133

Income taxes-current

2,776

2,525

Total income taxes

2,776

2,525

Profit

6,488

5,608

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

0

125

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,487

5,483

- 5 -

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Cumulative Third Quarter

(Unit: Million yen)

Cumulative Third

Cumulative Third Quarter

Quarter of the Previous

of the Current Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

(From April 1, 2019

(From April 1, 2018

to December 31, 2019)

to December 31, 2018)

Profit

6,488

5,608

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

21

-142

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-25

-252

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-17

-

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

-21

-395

Comprehensive income

6,466

5,212

(Break down)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

6,461

5,106

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

5

106

interests

- 6 -

(3) Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes relating to the Going Concern Assumption) There are no pertinent items.

(Notes on Significant Changes to Shareholders' Equity)

The Company acquired shares of JapanWork, Inc. as of July 12, 2019 and has included the firm in the scope of consolidation. As a result of disposing of its treasury stock through a third-party allocation to pay consideration for the applicable share acquisition, in the cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, capital surplus increased by ¥112 million while treasury shares decreased by ¥28 million. As of the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, capital surplus totaled ¥656 million and treasury shares came to ¥2,767 million.

(Adoption of Special Accounting Treatment used in Preparation of the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Calculation of tax expenses)

The Company calculates tax expenses by rationally estimating the effective tax rate after applying tax effect accounting on profit before income taxes on a consolidated basis for the fiscal year including the third quarter of the period. It then multiplies the estimated effective tax rate by profit before income taxes for the quarter.

Note, however, that if calculating tax expenses using the estimated effective tax rate produces a result which significantly lacks reasonableness, the Company adopts the statutory tax rate.

- 7 -

(Segment Information)

[Segment Information]

  1. Cumulative third quarter of the previous fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)
    Description is as in "II. Cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year under review (Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments)."
  1. Cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year under review (from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) Description is omitted since en-japan group is formed under a single segment.

(Matters related to changes and others in the reportable segments)

Reportable segments of en-japan group were classified under the Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business, but have been changed to come under a single segment from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

The change is based on the judgement, resulting from a review on business segmentation, that Hiring Business and Education/Evaluation Business is appropriate to be managed as a single segment of Human Resources Service Business. With the sales of all shares of Cbase Corporation executed in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, net sales and income in Education/Evaluation Business became insignificant as Cbase Corporation was then a consolidated subsidiary classified under Education/Evaluation Business. Under such circumstances and from a perspective of en-japan group's actual situation in regard to business development, management resource allocation, and management control structure, the aforementioned businesses were thought practical to be treated as an integrated business.

As a result of such change, description of segment information in the cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the cumulative third quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have been omitted.

- 8 -

(Significant Subsequent Events)

(Making Brocante Inc. into a Wholly-owned Subsidiary through Share Exchange)

en-japan inc. decided to execute a share exchange to make Brocante Inc. (head office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Ryo Kasama; hereinafter "Brocante") into its wholly-owned subsidiary. This share exchange will see en-japan become the wholly-owning parent company in share exchange and Brocante become the wholly-owned subsidiary in share exchange, and the two companies have entered into a share exchange agreement. en-japan executed this share exchange based on the simplified share exchange procedures that do not require approval at a general meeting of shareholders pursuant to the provisions in Article 796, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

1. Purpose of making Brocante into a wholly-owned subsidiary through the share exchange

en-japan engages in business activities that support personnel recruitment and encourage workers to take on active roles after employment, with a focus on the management of job offer information sites, job placements and educational evaluations. In our mid-term management plan for which the final year is the year ending March 31, 2022, we set forth a new strategy to strengthen M&As in the field of technology. In addition, we are striving to develop the business for freelancing, including the "pasture" freelance management tool, as a new business sector.

Brocante, which will become en-japan'swholly-owned subsidiary, operates the "Freelance Start" IT project site for freelance engineers and designers - one of the largest of its kind in Japan. Offering more than 90,000 freelance agent listings, this site enables users to search project information and apply for projects all together. It is used by many freelance engineers and has been growing steadily since the service was launched in 2018.

The business for freelancing primarily in the IT sector represents a market that is expected to continue growing in size going forward due to the diversification of work styles. It is a promising new business area also for en-japan.

By making Brocante into our subsidiary, which would accelerate the speed of growth of our business for freelancing, we will boost our efforts to increase profits in the new business sector.

2. Outline of the share exchange

(1) Schedule of the share exchange

en-japan's Board of Directors resolution to approve the share exchange:

December 27, 2019

Conclusion of share exchange agreement by en-japan and Brocante:

December 27, 2019

Brocante's shareholders' meeting to approve the share exchange agreement:

January 10, 2020

Date of execution and effective date of share exchange:

January 20, 2020

  1. Method of the share exchange
    This share exchange will see en-japan become the wholly-owning parent company and Brocante become the wholly-

owned subsidiary. en-japan allots 123,710 shares of treasury stock it owns to Ryo Kasama and Kosuke Sone, the shareholders of Brocante, as compensation for the share exchange.

(3) Allotment in the share exchange

en-japan inc.

Brocante Inc.

Name of company

(Wholly-owning parent company in

(Wholly-owned subsidiary company

the share exchange)

in the share exchange)

Ratio of allotment in the share

1

0.41

exchange

Number of shares to be delivered

Common stock of en-japan: 123,710 shares

upon the share exchange

*The allotment ratio of Brocante is indicated after truncating figures at and beyond the third decimal place.

  1. Treatment of share option and bonds with share option in relation to the share exchange Brocante has not issued any share options or bonds with share options.
    • 9 -

3. Basis for calculation of the allotment concerning the share exchange

  1. Basis for calculation of the share exchange ratio

en-japan is listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Therefore, we calculated the share price of en-japan based on the market price without seeking any third-party opinions. Specifically, in recognition that the share price in the period as close as possible to the date of conclusion of the share exchange agreement reflects the price of our stock at the time of conclusion of the share exchange agreement, we decided to adopt the closing price of the common stock of en-japan on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on December 26, 2019 - the business day prior to the date of resolution reached by the Board of Directors. Using this as the basis for calculation, our calculation of the price per share of the stock of en-japan came to 4,850 yen.

On the other hand, since Brocante is an unlisted company, we could not calculate the share exchange ratio based on the market price of Brocante. Accordingly, we calculated the price of the stock of Brocante on the basis of the results of due diligence performed on the company's financial position and business performance by en-japan and external experts. We then determined the share exchange ratio based on those calculation results.

  1. Matters concerning calculation
    We decided to seek the expert opinion of Ogura Accounting Office as a specialized organization independent of en-japan

and Brocante to ensure the fairness and appropriateness of the calculation of Brocante's stock price. We requested Ogura Accounting Office to calculate Brocante's stock price and the share exchange ratio based on the market price of en-japan's stock and Brocante's stock price.

Given these calculation results, both en-japan and Brocante carefully discussed and examined the figures. Consequently, the two parties judged that the aforesaid ratio of share exchange was appropriate, and agreed and decided on the ratio.

(Buying back own shares)

en-japan has decided to buy back its own shares based on the written resolution in lieu of the resolution of the Board of Directors on February 12, 2020 and the provision of Article 156 of the Companies Act to be applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the said Act.

  1. Reason
    en-japan will buy back its own shares to further enhance corporate value by improving capital efficiency.
  2. Class of shares to be acquired: Common stock
  3. Number of shares to be acquired: 500,000 shares (percentage to the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury
    shares): 1.1%)
  4. Total share acquisition price: 2,000 million yen
  5. Period of buying back own shares: From February 13, 2020 to April 30, 2020
  6. Method of acquisition: Market buying on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

- 10 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 06:32:07 UTC
