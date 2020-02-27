Log in
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020

02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

February 5, 2020

These financial statements have been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (First Section)

Code number:

8012

URL (https: //www.nagase.co.jp/english/)

Representative:

Kenji Asakura, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Akira Takami, Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Division

TEL: +81-3-3665-3103

Filing of quarterly report (scheduled): February 10, 2020

Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): -

Supplementary documents of quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly investors' meeting: No

(Note: Amounts have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% = year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of the parent

For the third quarter ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2019

601,721

(2.4)

15,053

(28.1)

15,709

(29.3)

12,049

(25.2)

December 31, 2018

616,466

3.9

20,928

3.0

22,214

0.4

16,103

10.0

(Notes) Comprehensive income

Third quarter ended December 31, 2019: ¥14,866 million (116.4%)

Third quarter ended December 31, 2018: ¥6,869 million (74.7% decrease)

Earnings per share

Earnings per share (diluted)

For the third quarter ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2019

97.16

December 31, 2018

128.73

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per share

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

December 31, 2019

641,646

324,032

49.4

2,554.37

March 31, 2019

567,346

312,609

54.2

2,481.01

(Reference) Equity capital

As of December 31, 2019: ¥316,772 million

As of March 31, 2019:

¥307,674 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividends per Share

1Q

2Q

3Q

Fiscal year end

Annual

For the year ended (or ending)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

March 2019

18.00

24.00

42.00

March 2020

22.00

March 2020 (estimate)

22.00

44.00

(Note) Revisions to the latest projected dividends: No

3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(% = year-on-year change)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

owners of the parent

share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full fiscal year

820,000

1.5

21,500

(14.8)

22,000

(17.4)

17,300

(14.1)

139.50

(Note) Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results: No

* Notes

  1. Changes in major subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New: 1 (Company name: Nagase Holdings America Corporation) Excluded: ― (Company name:

)

(Note)

Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly

Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period) on P.9 of

this document.

  1. Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: No
  2. Changes of accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
    1. Changes in accordance with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
    2. Changes in items other than (i) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: No

(Note)

Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly

Consolidated Financial Statements, (Change in Accounting Policy) on P.9 of this document.

  1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
    i. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the fiscal period end (including treasury stock)

December 31, 2019

127,408,285 shares

March 31,2019

127,408,285 shares

  1. Number of treasury stock as of the fiscal period end

December 31, 2019

3,396,548 shares

March 31, 2019

3,396,352 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period

December 31, 2019

124,011,848 shares

December 31, 2018

125,092,087 shares

  • Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review.
  • Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results

The earnings forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts.

Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts on P.4 of this document.

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Attachments

1. Qualitative Information

2

(1)

Business Performance

2

(2)

Financial Position

3

(3)

Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

4

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

5

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

7

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

8

(3)

Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Assumption for Going Concern)

9

(Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity)

9

(Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period)

9

(Change in Accounting Policy)

9

(Segment Information, etc.)

9

3. Supplementary Information

11

(1)

Overseas Sales

11

1

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

1. Qualitative Information

  1. Business Performance
    a. General Summary of Results

Although employment continues to improve, the Japanese economy experienced stagnant manufacturing and capital investment during the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Despite a push from strong corporate earnings in the United States, the slowdown in the Chinese economy due to an extended period of U.S.-China trade frictions, as well as more immediate concerns that the spread of the novel coronavirus will impact the economy, has resulted in increasing uncertainty as to the overall future direction of the global economy.

In this environment, the Company recorded domestic sales of ¥304.92 billion (-2.6% year on year) for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Overseas sales amounted to ¥296.79 billion (-2.2%). In total, the Company recorded ¥601.72 billion (-2.4%) in net sales.

The Company recorded gross profit of ¥77.82 billion (-3.8%) in conjunction with lower sales. Lower sales together with higher general and administrative expenses led to operating income of ¥15.05 billion (-28.1%). Ordinary income amounted to ¥15.7 billion (-29.3%), while profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥12.04 billion (-25.2%).

b. Segment Summary Functional Materials

The Functional Materials segment recorded lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets.

The Performance Chemicals business recorded lower sales due to lower sales in coating raw materials and urethane materials, as a result of lower automotive production in Japan and overseas.

The Speciality Chemicals business recorded lower sales overall, from decreased sales of both electronics chemicals for the semiconductor and other related electronics industries in Japan and overseas, and of industrial oil solutions.

As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥129.91 billion, which was a ¥6.52 billion (-4.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥130 million (-3.2%) to ¥4.09 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.

Advanced Materials & Processing

The Advanced Materials & Processing segment recorded slightly lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets.

The Colors & Advanced Processing business recorded higher sales as a whole, driven by growth in sales of digital print processing materials both in Japan and overseas, despite reduced sales in Japan of plastic resins for industrial and packaging applications and conductive materials.

The Polymer Global Account business mainly sells plastics to the office equipment, appliance, and video game device markets. Sales in these businesses were lower overall, caused by decreases in Japan, Greater China, and ASEAN.

As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥207.35 billion, which was a ¥4.28 billion (-2.0%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income was ¥6.96 billion, an increase of ¥150 million (+2.3%) year on year, mainly due to improved profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan.

2

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Electronics

Despite increased sales of photolithography materials, the Electronics segment recorded lower net sales overall driven by level sales of formulated epoxy resins to the semiconductor industries and lower sales of precision processing-related, equipment- related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors.

As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥87.32 billion, which was a ¥7.35 billion (-7.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥2.05 billion (-33.2%) to ¥4.14 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.

Mobility & Energy

The Mobility Solution business recorded lower sales both in Japan and overseas, mainly due to lower sales in car electronics- related products in Japan as well as lower sales in the resins business in Japan and overseas.

As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥98.02 billion, which was a ¥7.48 billion (-7.1%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥900 million (-36.8%) to ¥1.56 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.

(Note) As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.

Life & Healthcare

Despite slightly lower domestic sales, the Life & Healthcare segment recorded higher sales due to materially higher overseas sales.

Sales of TREHA™ and other products in the food ingredients field in the Life & Healthcare Products business were higher overseas and level in Japan. Further, due to the addition of sales from the Prinova Group, newly-acquired by the Company in the consolidated second quarter of the fiscal year, Overseas sales materially increased. Sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were lower in Japan. However, overseas sales were higher due to favorable sales primarily in Europe. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates as well as medical materials increased, driving increased sales for the business as a whole.

The Beauty Care Products business, which includes sales of cosmetics and health foods, recorded lower sales due to weak performance across all product categories.

As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥78.71 billion, which was a ¥10.97 billion (+16.2%) increase compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income decreased ¥1.07 billion (-29.1%) to ¥2.62 billion, mainly due to weaker profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan.

Other

No special matters to disclose.

(2) Financial Position

As of the end of the consolidated third quarter, current assets amounted to ¥390.37 billion. This represents an increase of

¥24.54 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, despite decreases in cash and deposits, inventories, etc. among existing group companies. Non- current assets amounted to ¥251.27 billion, up ¥49.75 billion from the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase of assets and the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, as well as an increase in investments in securities stemming from a rise in the fair value of stock owned by the Company. As a result, total assets increased ¥74.29 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥641.64 billion.

Liabilities amounted to ¥317.61 billion, an increase of ¥62.87 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

3

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

This increase was mainly due to increases in commercial paper, long-term loans, and bonds.

Net assets amounted to ¥324.03 billion, up ¥11.42 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of the parent in the amount of ¥12.04 billion, as well as an increase in net unrealized holding gain on securities.

As a result, the Company recorded a shareholders' equity ratio of 49.4%, down 4.8 points compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.

(3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts

The Company has made no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts announced on November 1, 2019.

4

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year

Third Quarter, Current

Consolidated Fiscal Year

(March 31, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and time deposits

44,068

38,351

Notes and accounts receivable

230,459

245,936

Merchandise and finished goods

74,471

85,052

Work in process

1,847

1,707

Raw materials and supplies

4,683

7,667

Other

10,651

12,408

Less allowance for doubtful accounts

(355)

(753)

Total current assets

365,827

390,370

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

66,467

74,424

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

23,866

33,423

Technology-based assets

10,639

9,458

Other

2,772

27,886

Total intangible fixed assets

37,279

70,767

Investments and other assets

Investments in securities

90,263

96,602

Long-term loans receivable

243

454

Retirement benefit asset

109

1,907

Deferred tax assets

2,290

2,147

Other

4,959

5,057

Less allowance for doubtful accounts

(92)

(85)

Total investments and other assets

97,771

106,083

Total non-current assets

201,518

251,275

Total assets

567,346

641,646

5

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Millions of yen)

Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year

Third Quarter, Current

Consolidated Fiscal Year

(March 31, 2019)

(December 31, 2019)

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

117,256

123,271

Short-term loans

34,964

29,360

Current portion of long-term loans

949

933

Commercial paper

12,000

33,000

Current portion of bonds

10,000

-

Accrued income taxes

3,594

1,899

Accrued bonuses for employees

5,355

3,114

Accrued bonuses for directors

287

149

Other

17,457

22,230

Total current liabilities

201,866

213,958

Long-term liabilities

Bonds

10,000

30,000

Long-term loans

17,577

42,193

Deferred tax liabilities

12,075

15,366

Retirement benefit liability

12,461

13,811

Other

757

2,283

Total long-term liabilities

52,870

103,654

Total liabilities

254,737

317,613

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

9,699

9,699

Capital surplus

10,647

10,646

Retained earnings

247,617

254,030

Less treasury stock, at cost

(5,070)

(5,071)

Total shareholders' equity

262,892

269,306

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding gain on securities

41,857

45,668

Deferred (loss) gain on hedges

(7)

12

Translation adjustments

3,224

1,922

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(292)

(136)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

44,781

47,466

Non-controlling interests

4,934

7,260

Total net assets

312,609

324,032

Total liabilities and net assets

567,346

641,646

6

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)

Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Millions of yen)

Nine-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)

(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Net sales

616,466

601,721

Cost of sales

535,568

523,899

Gross profit

80,898

77,821

Selling, general and administrative expenses

59,970

62,767

Operating income

20,928

15,053

Non-operating income

Interest income

145

107

Dividend income

1,624

1,865

Rent income

199

199

Equity in earnings of affiliates

618

-

Other

475

314

Total non-operating income

3,063

2,487

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,249

1,078

Equity in losses of affiliates

-

156

Foreign exchange losses

235

130

Other

291

466

Total non-operating expenses

1,777

1,831

Ordinary income

22,214

15,709

Extraordinary gains

Gain on sales of non-current assets

136

20

Gain on sales of investment securities

321

3,763

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates

6

-

Subsidy income

-

27

Total extraordinary gains

464

3,810

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sales of non-current assets

70

43

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

155

146

Impairment losses

17

1,041

Loss on sales of investment securities

2

-

Loss on valuation of investment securities

202

22

Loss on business withdrawal

187

-

Total extraordinary losses

635

1,254

Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests

22,043

18,266

Income taxes - current

4,321

4,585

Income taxes - deferred

1,402

1,365

Total income taxes

5,723

5,950

Profit for the period

16,319

12,315

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

215

266

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

16,103

12,049

7

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) Nine-monthperiods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(Millions of yen)

Nine-month period ended

Nine-month period ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

(April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)

(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

Profit for the period

16,319

12,315

Other comprehensive income

Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities

(9,394)

3,811

Deferred gain on hedges

18

20

Translation adjustments

(179)

(1,287)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

172

155

Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates

(66)

(149)

accounted for by the equity method

Total other comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interests

(9,449)

2,550

6,869

14,866

6,829

14,740

39

126

8

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    (Assumption for Going Concern)

No matters to report.

(Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity)

No matters to report.

(Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period)

The Company established Nagase Holdings America Corporation in the U.S. on April 1, 2019, including Nagase Holdings America Corporation within the scope of consolidation from the consolidated first quarter. Subsequently, the Company made a capital increase in Nagase Holdings America Corporation on August 2, 2019, making it a specified subsidiary.

(Change in Accounting Policy)

Beginning from the consolidated first quarter, the Company has applied IFRS 16 Leases for overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards. The impact of this accounting standard on quarterly consolidated financial statements is minor.

(Segment Information, etc.)

Segment Information

I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated)

1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segments

Others

Corporate

Adjustments

Consolidated

Total

Functional

Advanced

Mobility &

Life &

(Note) 2

(Note) 3

(Note) 4

(Note) 5

Materials &

Electronics

Energy

Total

Materials

Processing

(Note) 1

Healthcare

Net sales

Sales to

136,441

211,638

94,686

105,507

67,747

616,022

444

616,466

-

-

616,466

customers

Intersegment

2,329

1,843

1,269

2,118

301

7,863

4,118

11,982

-

(11,982)

-

sales/transfers

Total

138,770

213,482

95,956

107,626

68,048

623,885

4,563

628,448

-

(11,982)

616,466

Segment income

4,224

6,807

6,198

2,469

3,707

23,407

286

23,694

(3,151)

385

20,928

(loss)

(Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.

  1. "Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services.
  2. Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others.
  3. Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions.
  4. The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated".

9

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Nine-monthperiod ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated)
    1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment

(Millions of yen)

Reportable Segments

Others

Corporate

Adjustments

Consolidated

Total

Functional

Advanced

Mobility &

Life &

(Note) 2

(Note) 3

(Note) 4

(Note) 5

Materials &

Electronics

Energy

Total

Materials

Processing

(Note) 1

Healthcare

Net sales

Sales to

129,917

207,356

87,329

98,020

78,718

601,341

379

601,721

-

-

601,721

customers

Intersegment

1,374

1,666

1,428

2,211

370

7,051

4,113

11,164

-

(11,164)

-

sales/transfers

Total

131,291

209,022

88,757

100,231

79,089

608,392

4,492

612,885

-

(11,164)

601,721

Segment income

4,090

6,961

4,140

1,561

2,628

19,381

164

19,546

(4,793)

301

15,053

(loss)

(Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.

  1. "Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services.
  2. Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others.
  3. Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions.
  4. The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated".
  1. Information about assets for each reportable segment (Significant increases in assets due to acquisition of subsidiaries)
    During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, assets of the Life & Healthcare segment as of the end of the consolidated third quarter of this fiscal year increased ¥73,000 million compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.
  2. Information about impairment loss of non-current assets or goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment

(Significant impairment losses of non-current assets)

In the Electronics segment, as a result of worsening profitability of the thin processing business for glass substrate, the carrying amounts of the related business assets were reduced to their recoverable amounts. The recorded loss on impairment of fixed assets in this instance was ¥1,039 million in the cumulative consolidated third quarter.

(Significant changes in goodwill)

During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, the Company recorded ¥10,856 million in goodwill within the Life & Healthcare segment.

The allocation of acquisition costs has not been completed. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill stated here represents a provisional calculation based on obtainable, reasonable information.

10

NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

3. Supplementary Information

(1) Overseas Sales

I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated)

Greater

ASEAN

Americas

Europe

Other

Total

China

I Overseas sales

160,734

89,637

28,660

11,404

12,953

303,391

(Millions of yen)

II Consolidated sales

616,466

(Millions of yen)

III Ratio of overseas sales to

26.1

14.5

4.6

1.9

2.1

49.2

consolidated sales (%)

II Nine-month period ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated)

Greater

ASEAN

Americas

Europe

Other

Total

China

I Overseas sales

151,279

83,863

34,170

14,702

12,775

296,791

(Millions of yen)

II Consolidated sales

601,721

(Millions of yen)

III Ratio of overseas sales to

25.2

13.9

5.7

2.4

2.1

49.3

consolidated sales (%)

(Note) 1. Overseas sales consist of net sales of the Company and consolidated subsidiaries in other countries or regions.

  1. Countries/regions are determined by geographical proximity.
  2. Major countries in each region
    1. Greater China......China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
    2. ASEAN...............Thailand, Vietnam
    3. Americas.............U.S., Mexico
    4. Europe.................Germany
    5. Other....................Korea

11

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC
