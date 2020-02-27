|
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020
02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
February 5, 2020
These financial statements have been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan.
NAGASE & CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (First Section)
Code number:
8012
URL (https: //www.nagase.co.jp/english/)
Representative:
Kenji Asakura, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Akira Takami, Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Division
TEL: +81-3-3665-3103
Filing of quarterly report (scheduled): February 10, 2020
Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): -
Supplementary documents of quarterly financial results: Yes
(Note: Amounts have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% = year-on-year change)
|
Net sales
Operating income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
For the third quarter ended
Millions of yen
%
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
601,721
(2.4)
15,053
(28.1)
15,709
|
|
December 31, 2018
616,466
3.9
20,928
3.0
22,214
0.4
16,103
10.0
(Notes) Comprehensive income
Third quarter ended December 31, 2019: ¥14,866 million (116.4%)
Third quarter ended December 31, 2018: ¥6,869 million (74.7% decrease)
Earnings per share
|
Yen
December 31, 2019
97.16
December 31, 2018
128.73
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
|
|
Millions of yen
December 31, 2019
641,646
March 31, 2019
567,346
(Reference) Equity capital
As of December 31, 2019: ¥316,772 million
|
2. Dividends
Annual Dividends per Share
|
1Q
2Q
3Q
Fiscal year end
For the year ended (or ending)
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
March 2019
−
|
|
|
|
24.00
March 2020
−
|
|
−
|
March 2020 (estimate)
(Note) Revisions to the latest projected dividends: No
3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(% = year-on-year change)
Net sales
Operating income
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
Millions of yen
%
|
|
|
%
|
Yen
|
Full fiscal year
|
820,000
|
|
1.5
|
21,500
|
(14.8)
|
22,000
|
(17.4)
|
17,300
|
(14.1)
|
139.50
(Note) Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results: No
* Notes
-
Changes in major subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
|
New: 1 (Company name: Nagase Holdings America Corporation) Excluded: ― (Company name:
|
)
|
(Note)
|
Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period) on P.9 of
|
|
|
this document.
|
-
Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: No
-
Changes of accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
-
-
Changes in accordance with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
-
Changes in items other than (i) above: No
-
Changes in accounting estimates: No
-
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: No
|
(Note)
|
Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements, (Change in Accounting Policy) on P.9 of this document.
-
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
i. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the fiscal period end (including treasury stock)
|
December 31, 2019
|
127,408,285 shares
|
March 31,2019
|
127,408,285 shares
-
Number of treasury stock as of the fiscal period end
|
December 31, 2019
|
3,396,548 shares
|
March 31, 2019
|
3,396,352 shares
-
Average number of shares during the period
|
December 31, 2019
|
124,011,848 shares
|
December 31, 2018
|
125,092,087 shares
-
Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review.
-
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results
The earnings forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts.
Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts on P.4 of this document.
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
Attachments
|
|
1. Qualitative Information
|
2
|
(1)
|
Business Performance
|
2
|
(2)
|
Financial Position
|
3
|
(3)
|
Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
|
4
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
|
5
|
(1)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
5
|
(2)
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
7
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
|
Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
7
|
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
8
|
(3)
|
Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
|
9
|
|
(Assumption for Going Concern)
|
9
|
|
(Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity)
|
9
|
|
(Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period)
|
9
|
|
(Change in Accounting Policy)
|
9
|
|
(Segment Information, etc.)
|
9
|
3. Supplementary Information
|
11
|
(1)
|
Overseas Sales
|
11
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
1. Qualitative Information
-
Business Performance
a. General Summary of Results
Although employment continues to improve, the Japanese economy experienced stagnant manufacturing and capital investment during the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Despite a push from strong corporate earnings in the United States, the slowdown in the Chinese economy due to an extended period of U.S.-China trade frictions, as well as more immediate concerns that the spread of the novel coronavirus will impact the economy, has resulted in increasing uncertainty as to the overall future direction of the global economy.
In this environment, the Company recorded domestic sales of ¥304.92 billion (-2.6% year on year) for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Overseas sales amounted to ¥296.79 billion (-2.2%). In total, the Company recorded ¥601.72 billion (-2.4%) in net sales.
The Company recorded gross profit of ¥77.82 billion (-3.8%) in conjunction with lower sales. Lower sales together with higher general and administrative expenses led to operating income of ¥15.05 billion (-28.1%). Ordinary income amounted to ¥15.7 billion (-29.3%), while profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥12.04 billion (-25.2%).
b. Segment Summary Functional Materials
The Functional Materials segment recorded lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets.
The Performance Chemicals business recorded lower sales due to lower sales in coating raw materials and urethane materials, as a result of lower automotive production in Japan and overseas.
The Speciality Chemicals business recorded lower sales overall, from decreased sales of both electronics chemicals for the semiconductor and other related electronics industries in Japan and overseas, and of industrial oil solutions.
As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥129.91 billion, which was a ¥6.52 billion (-4.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥130 million (-3.2%) to ¥4.09 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.
Advanced Materials & Processing
The Advanced Materials & Processing segment recorded slightly lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets.
The Colors & Advanced Processing business recorded higher sales as a whole, driven by growth in sales of digital print processing materials both in Japan and overseas, despite reduced sales in Japan of plastic resins for industrial and packaging applications and conductive materials.
The Polymer Global Account business mainly sells plastics to the office equipment, appliance, and video game device markets. Sales in these businesses were lower overall, caused by decreases in Japan, Greater China, and ASEAN.
As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥207.35 billion, which was a ¥4.28 billion (-2.0%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income was ¥6.96 billion, an increase of ¥150 million (+2.3%) year on year, mainly due to improved profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan.
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Electronics
Despite increased sales of photolithography materials, the Electronics segment recorded lower net sales overall driven by level sales of formulated epoxy resins to the semiconductor industries and lower sales of precision processing-related, equipment- related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors.
As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥87.32 billion, which was a ¥7.35 billion (-7.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥2.05 billion (-33.2%) to ¥4.14 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.
Mobility & Energy
The Mobility Solution business recorded lower sales both in Japan and overseas, mainly due to lower sales in car electronics- related products in Japan as well as lower sales in the resins business in Japan and overseas.
As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥98.02 billion, which was a ¥7.48 billion (-7.1%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥900 million (-36.8%) to ¥1.56 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter.
(Note) As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.
Life & Healthcare
Despite slightly lower domestic sales, the Life & Healthcare segment recorded higher sales due to materially higher overseas sales.
Sales of TREHA™ and other products in the food ingredients field in the Life & Healthcare Products business were higher overseas and level in Japan. Further, due to the addition of sales from the Prinova Group, newly-acquired by the Company in the consolidated second quarter of the fiscal year, Overseas sales materially increased. Sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were lower in Japan. However, overseas sales were higher due to favorable sales primarily in Europe. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates as well as medical materials increased, driving increased sales for the business as a whole.
The Beauty Care Products business, which includes sales of cosmetics and health foods, recorded lower sales due to weak performance across all product categories.
As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥78.71 billion, which was a ¥10.97 billion (+16.2%) increase compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income decreased ¥1.07 billion (-29.1%) to ¥2.62 billion, mainly due to weaker profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan.
Other
No special matters to disclose.
(2) Financial Position
As of the end of the consolidated third quarter, current assets amounted to ¥390.37 billion. This represents an increase of
¥24.54 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, despite decreases in cash and deposits, inventories, etc. among existing group companies. Non- current assets amounted to ¥251.27 billion, up ¥49.75 billion from the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase of assets and the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, as well as an increase in investments in securities stemming from a rise in the fair value of stock owned by the Company. As a result, total assets increased ¥74.29 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥641.64 billion.
Liabilities amounted to ¥317.61 billion, an increase of ¥62.87 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.
－ 3 －
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
This increase was mainly due to increases in commercial paper, long-term loans, and bonds.
Net assets amounted to ¥324.03 billion, up ¥11.42 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of the parent in the amount of ¥12.04 billion, as well as an increase in net unrealized holding gain on securities.
As a result, the Company recorded a shareholders' equity ratio of 49.4%, down 4.8 points compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.
(3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
The Company has made no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts announced on November 1, 2019.
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year
|
Third Quarter, Current
|
|
|
Consolidated Fiscal Year
|
|
|
(March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
Cash and time deposits
|
44,068
|
38,351
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
230,459
|
245,936
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
74,471
|
85,052
|
Work in process
|
1,847
|
1,707
|
Raw materials and supplies
|
4,683
|
7,667
|
Other
|
10,651
|
12,408
|
Less allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(355)
|
(753)
|
Total current assets
|
365,827
|
390,370
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
66,467
|
74,424
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
23,866
|
33,423
|
Technology-based assets
|
10,639
|
9,458
|
Other
|
2,772
|
27,886
|
Total intangible fixed assets
|
37,279
|
70,767
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
Investments in securities
|
90,263
|
96,602
|
Long-term loans receivable
|
243
|
454
|
Retirement benefit asset
|
109
|
1,907
|
Deferred tax assets
|
2,290
|
2,147
|
Other
|
4,959
|
5,057
|
Less allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(92)
|
(85)
|
Total investments and other assets
|
97,771
|
106,083
|
Total non-current assets
|
201,518
|
251,275
|
Total assets
|
|
567,346
|
641,646
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year
|
Third Quarter, Current
|
|
|
Consolidated Fiscal Year
|
|
|
(March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
Notes and accounts payable
|
117,256
|
123,271
|
Short-term loans
|
34,964
|
29,360
|
Current portion of long-term loans
|
949
|
933
|
Commercial paper
|
12,000
|
33,000
|
Current portion of bonds
|
10,000
|
-
|
Accrued income taxes
|
3,594
|
1,899
|
Accrued bonuses for employees
|
5,355
|
3,114
|
Accrued bonuses for directors
|
287
|
149
|
Other
|
17,457
|
22,230
|
Total current liabilities
|
201,866
|
213,958
|
Long-term liabilities
|
|
|
Bonds
|
10,000
|
30,000
|
Long-term loans
|
17,577
|
42,193
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
12,075
|
15,366
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
12,461
|
13,811
|
Other
|
757
|
2,283
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
52,870
|
103,654
|
Total liabilities
|
254,737
|
317,613
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
Common stock
|
9,699
|
9,699
|
Capital surplus
|
10,647
|
10,646
|
Retained earnings
|
247,617
|
254,030
|
Less treasury stock, at cost
|
(5,070)
|
(5,071)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
262,892
|
269,306
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding gain on securities
|
41,857
|
45,668
|
Deferred (loss) gain on hedges
|
(7)
|
12
|
Translation adjustments
|
3,224
|
1,922
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(292)
|
(136)
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
44,781
|
47,466
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,934
|
7,260
|
Total net assets
|
312,609
|
324,032
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
567,346
|
641,646
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income)
Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
Nine-month period ended
|
Nine-month period ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
(April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)
|
(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
616,466
|
601,721
|
Cost of sales
|
535,568
|
523,899
|
Gross profit
|
80,898
|
77,821
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
59,970
|
62,767
|
Operating income
|
20,928
|
15,053
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
Interest income
|
145
|
107
|
Dividend income
|
1,624
|
1,865
|
Rent income
|
199
|
199
|
Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
618
|
-
|
Other
|
475
|
314
|
Total non-operating income
|
3,063
|
2,487
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
1,249
|
1,078
|
Equity in losses of affiliates
|
-
|
156
|
Foreign exchange losses
|
235
|
130
|
Other
|
291
|
466
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
1,777
|
1,831
|
Ordinary income
|
22,214
|
15,709
|
Extraordinary gains
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
136
|
20
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
321
|
3,763
|
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates
|
6
|
-
|
Subsidy income
|
-
|
27
|
Total extraordinary gains
|
464
|
3,810
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
Loss on sales of non-current assets
|
70
|
43
|
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
|
155
|
146
|
Impairment losses
|
17
|
1,041
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
2
|
-
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
202
|
22
|
Loss on business withdrawal
|
187
|
-
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
635
|
1,254
|
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
|
22,043
|
18,266
|
Income taxes - current
|
4,321
|
4,585
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
1,402
|
1,365
|
Total income taxes
|
5,723
|
5,950
|
Profit for the period
|
16,319
|
12,315
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
215
|
266
|
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
16,103
|
12,049
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) Nine-monthperiods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
|
|
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
Nine-month period ended
|
Nine-month period ended
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
(April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018)
|
(April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period
|
16,319
|
12,315
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities
|
(9,394)
|
3,811
|
Deferred gain on hedges
|
18
|
20
|
Translation adjustments
|
(179)
|
(1,287)
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
172
|
155
|
Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates
|
(66)
|
(149)
|
|
accounted for by the equity method
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interests
|
(9,449)
|
2,550
|
6,869
|
14,866
|
|
|
6,829
|
14,740
|
39
|
126
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(Assumption for Going Concern)
No matters to report.
(Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity)
No matters to report.
(Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period)
The Company established Nagase Holdings America Corporation in the U.S. on April 1, 2019, including Nagase Holdings America Corporation within the scope of consolidation from the consolidated first quarter. Subsequently, the Company made a capital increase in Nagase Holdings America Corporation on August 2, 2019, making it a specified subsidiary.
(Change in Accounting Policy)
Beginning from the consolidated first quarter, the Company has applied IFRS 16 Leases for overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards. The impact of this accounting standard on quarterly consolidated financial statements is minor.
(Segment Information, etc.)
Segment Information
I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated)
1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segments
|
|
|
Others
|
|
Corporate
|
Adjustments
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Functional
|
Advanced
|
|
Mobility &
|
Life &
|
|
(Note) 2
|
(Note) 3
|
(Note) 4
|
(Note) 5
|
|
Materials &
|
Electronics
|
Energy
|
Total
|
|
|
Materials
|
Processing
|
|
(Note) 1
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to
|
136,441
|
211,638
|
94,686
|
105,507
|
67,747
|
616,022
|
444
|
616,466
|
-
|
-
|
616,466
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment
|
2,329
|
1,843
|
1,269
|
2,118
|
301
|
7,863
|
4,118
|
11,982
|
-
|
(11,982)
|
-
|
sales/transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
138,770
|
213,482
|
95,956
|
107,626
|
68,048
|
623,885
|
4,563
|
628,448
|
-
|
(11,982)
|
616,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
4,224
|
6,807
|
6,198
|
2,469
|
3,707
|
23,407
|
286
|
23,694
|
(3,151)
|
385
|
20,928
|
(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.
-
"Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services.
-
Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others.
-
Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions.
-
The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated".
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
-
Nine-monthperiod ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated)
1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
Reportable Segments
|
|
|
Others
|
|
Corporate
|
Adjustments
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Functional
|
Advanced
|
|
Mobility &
|
Life &
|
|
(Note) 2
|
(Note) 3
|
(Note) 4
|
(Note) 5
|
|
Materials &
|
Electronics
|
Energy
|
Total
|
|
|
Materials
|
Processing
|
|
(Note) 1
|
Healthcare
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales to
|
129,917
|
207,356
|
87,329
|
98,020
|
78,718
|
601,341
|
379
|
601,721
|
-
|
-
|
601,721
|
customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intersegment
|
1,374
|
1,666
|
1,428
|
2,211
|
370
|
7,051
|
4,113
|
11,164
|
-
|
(11,164)
|
-
|
sales/transfers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
131,291
|
209,022
|
88,757
|
100,231
|
79,089
|
608,392
|
4,492
|
612,885
|
-
|
(11,164)
|
601,721
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
4,090
|
6,961
|
4,140
|
1,561
|
2,628
|
19,381
|
164
|
19,546
|
(4,793)
|
301
|
15,053
|
(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment.
-
"Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services.
-
Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others.
-
Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions.
-
The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated".
-
Information about assets for each reportable segment (Significant increases in assets due to acquisition of subsidiaries)
During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, assets of the Life & Healthcare segment as of the end of the consolidated third quarter of this fiscal year increased ¥73,000 million compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year.
-
Information about impairment loss of non-current assets or goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment
(Significant impairment losses of non-current assets)
In the Electronics segment, as a result of worsening profitability of the thin processing business for glass substrate, the carrying amounts of the related business assets were reduced to their recoverable amounts. The recorded loss on impairment of fixed assets in this instance was ¥1,039 million in the cumulative consolidated third quarter.
(Significant changes in goodwill)
During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, the Company recorded ¥10,856 million in goodwill within the Life & Healthcare segment.
The allocation of acquisition costs has not been completed. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill stated here represents a provisional calculation based on obtainable, reasonable information.
NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012)
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
3. Supplementary Information
(1) Overseas Sales
I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated)
|
|
Greater
|
ASEAN
|
Americas
|
Europe
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Overseas sales
|
160,734
|
89,637
|
28,660
|
11,404
|
12,953
|
303,391
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Consolidated sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
616,466
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III Ratio of overseas sales to
|
26.1
|
14.5
|
4.6
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
49.2
|
consolidated sales (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Nine-month period ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated)
|
|
Greater
|
ASEAN
|
Americas
|
Europe
|
Other
|
Total
|
|
China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Overseas sales
|
151,279
|
83,863
|
34,170
|
14,702
|
12,775
|
296,791
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
II Consolidated sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
601,721
|
(Millions of yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III Ratio of overseas sales to
|
25.2
|
13.9
|
5.7
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
49.3
|
consolidated sales (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) 1. Overseas sales consist of net sales of the Company and consolidated subsidiaries in other countries or regions.
-
Countries/regions are determined by geographical proximity.
-
Major countries in each region
-
-
Greater China......China, Hong Kong, Taiwan
-
ASEAN...............Thailand, Vietnam
-
Americas.............U.S., Mexico
-
Europe.................Germany
-
Other....................Korea
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC
|
|