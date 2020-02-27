Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2020 0 02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 February 5, 2020 These financial statements have been prepared for reference only in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in Japan. NAGASE & CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo (First Section) Code number: 8012 URL (https: //www.nagase.co.jp/english/) Representative: Kenji Asakura, Representative Director and President Contact: Akira Takami, Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Division TEL: +81-3-3665-3103 Filing of quarterly report (scheduled): February 10, 2020 Start of distribution of dividends (scheduled): - Supplementary documents of quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly investors' meeting: No (Note: Amounts have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Consolidated Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% = year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of the parent For the third quarter ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2019 601,721 (2.4) 15,053 (28.1) 15,709 (29.3) 12,049 (25.2) December 31, 2018 616,466 3.9 20,928 3.0 22,214 0.4 16,103 10.0 (Notes) Comprehensive income Third quarter ended December 31, 2019: ¥14,866 million (116.4%) Third quarter ended December 31, 2018: ¥6,869 million (74.7% decrease) Earnings per share Earnings per share (diluted) For the third quarter ended Yen Yen December 31, 2019 97.16 − December 31, 2018 128.73 − (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' Net assets per share equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen December 31, 2019 641,646 324,032 49.4 2,554.37 March 31, 2019 567,346 312,609 54.2 2,481.01 (Reference) Equity capital As of December 31, 2019: ¥316,772 million As of March 31, 2019: ¥307,674 million 2. Dividends Annual Dividends per Share 1Q 2Q 3Q Fiscal year end Annual For the year ended (or ending) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen March 2019 − 18.00 − 24.00 42.00 March 2020 − 22.00 − March 2020 (estimate) 22.00 44.00 (Note) Revisions to the latest projected dividends: No 3. Projected Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (% = year-on-year change) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings per owners of the parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full fiscal year 820,000 1.5 21,500 (14.8) 22,000 (17.4) 17,300 (14.1) 139.50 (Note) Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results: No * Notes Changes in major subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes New: 1 (Company name: Nagase Holdings America Corporation) Excluded: ― (Company name: ) (Note) Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period) on P.9 of this document. Application of special accounting methods to the preparation of quarterly financial statements: No Changes of accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections Changes in accordance with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes Changes in items other than (i) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: No (Note) Please refer to 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (3) Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (Change in Accounting Policy) on P.9 of this document. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the fiscal period end (including treasury stock) December 31, 2019 127,408,285 shares March 31,2019 127,408,285 shares Number of treasury stock as of the fiscal period end December 31, 2019 3,396,548 shares March 31, 2019 3,396,352 shares Average number of shares during the period December 31, 2019 124,011,848 shares December 31, 2018 125,092,087 shares Quarterly financial statements are not subject to quarterly review.

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results The earnings forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to 1. Qualitative Information (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts on P.4 of this document. NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Attachments 1. Qualitative Information 2 (1) Business Performance 2 (2) Financial Position 3 (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts 4 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 5 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 7 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 8 (3) Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 9 (Assumption for Going Concern) 9 (Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity) 9 (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period) 9 (Change in Accounting Policy) 9 (Segment Information, etc.) 9 3. Supplementary Information 11 (1) Overseas Sales 11 － 1 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 1. Qualitative Information Business Performance

a. General Summary of Results Although employment continues to improve, the Japanese economy experienced stagnant manufacturing and capital investment during the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Despite a push from strong corporate earnings in the United States, the slowdown in the Chinese economy due to an extended period of U.S.-China trade frictions, as well as more immediate concerns that the spread of the novel coronavirus will impact the economy, has resulted in increasing uncertainty as to the overall future direction of the global economy. In this environment, the Company recorded domestic sales of ¥304.92 billion (-2.6% year on year) for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Overseas sales amounted to ¥296.79 billion (-2.2%). In total, the Company recorded ¥601.72 billion (-2.4%) in net sales. The Company recorded gross profit of ¥77.82 billion (-3.8%) in conjunction with lower sales. Lower sales together with higher general and administrative expenses led to operating income of ¥15.05 billion (-28.1%). Ordinary income amounted to ¥15.7 billion (-29.3%), while profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to ¥12.04 billion (-25.2%). b. Segment Summary Functional Materials The Functional Materials segment recorded lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets. The Performance Chemicals business recorded lower sales due to lower sales in coating raw materials and urethane materials, as a result of lower automotive production in Japan and overseas. The Speciality Chemicals business recorded lower sales overall, from decreased sales of both electronics chemicals for the semiconductor and other related electronics industries in Japan and overseas, and of industrial oil solutions. As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥129.91 billion, which was a ¥6.52 billion (-4.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥130 million (-3.2%) to ¥4.09 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Advanced Materials & Processing The Advanced Materials & Processing segment recorded slightly lower sales in both domestic and overseas markets. The Colors & Advanced Processing business recorded higher sales as a whole, driven by growth in sales of digital print processing materials both in Japan and overseas, despite reduced sales in Japan of plastic resins for industrial and packaging applications and conductive materials. The Polymer Global Account business mainly sells plastics to the office equipment, appliance, and video game device markets. Sales in these businesses were lower overall, caused by decreases in Japan, Greater China, and ASEAN. As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥207.35 billion, which was a ¥4.28 billion (-2.0%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income was ¥6.96 billion, an increase of ¥150 million (+2.3%) year on year, mainly due to improved profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan. － 2 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Electronics Despite increased sales of photolithography materials, the Electronics segment recorded lower net sales overall driven by level sales of formulated epoxy resins to the semiconductor industries and lower sales of precision processing-related, equipment- related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors. As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥87.32 billion, which was a ¥7.35 billion (-7.8%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥2.05 billion (-33.2%) to ¥4.14 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. Mobility & Energy The Mobility Solution business recorded lower sales both in Japan and overseas, mainly due to lower sales in car electronics- related products in Japan as well as lower sales in the resins business in Japan and overseas. As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥98.02 billion, which was a ¥7.48 billion (-7.1%) decrease compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income fell ¥900 million (-36.8%) to ¥1.56 billion for the cumulative consolidated third quarter. (Note) As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment. Life & Healthcare Despite slightly lower domestic sales, the Life & Healthcare segment recorded higher sales due to materially higher overseas sales. Sales of TREHA™ and other products in the food ingredients field in the Life & Healthcare Products business were higher overseas and level in Japan. Further, due to the addition of sales from the Prinova Group, newly-acquired by the Company in the consolidated second quarter of the fiscal year, Overseas sales materially increased. Sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were lower in Japan. However, overseas sales were higher due to favorable sales primarily in Europe. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates as well as medical materials increased, driving increased sales for the business as a whole. The Beauty Care Products business, which includes sales of cosmetics and health foods, recorded lower sales due to weak performance across all product categories. As a result, sales for the segment amounted to ¥78.71 billion, which was a ¥10.97 billion (+16.2%) increase compared to the cumulative consolidated third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Operating income decreased ¥1.07 billion (-29.1%) to ¥2.62 billion, mainly due to weaker profitability among the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries in Japan. Other No special matters to disclose. (2) Financial Position As of the end of the consolidated third quarter, current assets amounted to ¥390.37 billion. This represents an increase of ¥24.54 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, despite decreases in cash and deposits, inventories, etc. among existing group companies. Non- current assets amounted to ¥251.27 billion, up ¥49.75 billion from the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to an increase of assets and the recording of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the new consolidation of subsidiaries, as well as an increase in investments in securities stemming from a rise in the fair value of stock owned by the Company. As a result, total assets increased ¥74.29 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year to ¥641.64 billion. Liabilities amounted to ¥317.61 billion, an increase of ¥62.87 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. － 3 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 This increase was mainly due to increases in commercial paper, long-term loans, and bonds. Net assets amounted to ¥324.03 billion, up ¥11.42 billion compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of the parent in the amount of ¥12.04 billion, as well as an increase in net unrealized holding gain on securities. As a result, the Company recorded a shareholders' equity ratio of 49.4%, down 4.8 points compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. (3) Qualitative Information Related to Consolidated Earnings Forecasts The Company has made no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecasts announced on November 1, 2019. － 4 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year Third Quarter, Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (March 31, 2019) (December 31, 2019) ASSETS Current assets Cash and time deposits 44,068 38,351 Notes and accounts receivable 230,459 245,936 Merchandise and finished goods 74,471 85,052 Work in process 1,847 1,707 Raw materials and supplies 4,683 7,667 Other 10,651 12,408 Less allowance for doubtful accounts (355) (753) Total current assets 365,827 390,370 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 66,467 74,424 Intangible fixed assets Goodwill 23,866 33,423 Technology-based assets 10,639 9,458 Other 2,772 27,886 Total intangible fixed assets 37,279 70,767 Investments and other assets Investments in securities 90,263 96,602 Long-term loans receivable 243 454 Retirement benefit asset 109 1,907 Deferred tax assets 2,290 2,147 Other 4,959 5,057 Less allowance for doubtful accounts (92) (85) Total investments and other assets 97,771 106,083 Total non-current assets 201,518 251,275 Total assets 567,346 641,646 － 5 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Millions of yen) Prior Consolidated Fiscal Year Third Quarter, Current Consolidated Fiscal Year (March 31, 2019) (December 31, 2019) LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable 117,256 123,271 Short-term loans 34,964 29,360 Current portion of long-term loans 949 933 Commercial paper 12,000 33,000 Current portion of bonds 10,000 - Accrued income taxes 3,594 1,899 Accrued bonuses for employees 5,355 3,114 Accrued bonuses for directors 287 149 Other 17,457 22,230 Total current liabilities 201,866 213,958 Long-term liabilities Bonds 10,000 30,000 Long-term loans 17,577 42,193 Deferred tax liabilities 12,075 15,366 Retirement benefit liability 12,461 13,811 Other 757 2,283 Total long-term liabilities 52,870 103,654 Total liabilities 254,737 317,613 NET ASSETS Shareholders' equity Common stock 9,699 9,699 Capital surplus 10,647 10,646 Retained earnings 247,617 254,030 Less treasury stock, at cost (5,070) (5,071) Total shareholders' equity 262,892 269,306 Accumulated other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding gain on securities 41,857 45,668 Deferred (loss) gain on hedges (7) 12 Translation adjustments 3,224 1,922 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (292) (136) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 44,781 47,466 Non-controlling interests 4,934 7,260 Total net assets 312,609 324,032 Total liabilities and net assets 567,346 641,646 － 6 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) Nine-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Millions of yen) Nine-month period ended Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018) (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Net sales 616,466 601,721 Cost of sales 535,568 523,899 Gross profit 80,898 77,821 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,970 62,767 Operating income 20,928 15,053 Non-operating income Interest income 145 107 Dividend income 1,624 1,865 Rent income 199 199 Equity in earnings of affiliates 618 - Other 475 314 Total non-operating income 3,063 2,487 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,249 1,078 Equity in losses of affiliates - 156 Foreign exchange losses 235 130 Other 291 466 Total non-operating expenses 1,777 1,831 Ordinary income 22,214 15,709 Extraordinary gains Gain on sales of non-current assets 136 20 Gain on sales of investment securities 321 3,763 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and affiliates 6 - Subsidy income - 27 Total extraordinary gains 464 3,810 Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets 70 43 Loss on disposal of non-current assets 155 146 Impairment losses 17 1,041 Loss on sales of investment securities 2 - Loss on valuation of investment securities 202 22 Loss on business withdrawal 187 - Total extraordinary losses 635 1,254 Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 22,043 18,266 Income taxes - current 4,321 4,585 Income taxes - deferred 1,402 1,365 Total income taxes 5,723 5,950 Profit for the period 16,319 12,315 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 215 266 Profit attributable to owners of the parent 16,103 12,049 － 7 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) Nine-monthperiods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Millions of yen) Nine-month period ended Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018) (April 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019) Profit for the period 16,319 12,315 Other comprehensive income Net unrealized holding (loss) gain on securities (9,394) 3,811 Deferred gain on hedges 18 20 Translation adjustments (179) (1,287) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 172 155 Share of other comprehensive loss of affiliates (66) (149) accounted for by the equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interests (9,449) 2,550 6,869 14,866 6,829 14,740 39 126 － 8 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Notes Related to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Assumption for Going Concern) No matters to report. (Significant Fluctuations in Shareholders' Equity) No matters to report. (Changes in Significant Subsidiaries During the Period) The Company established Nagase Holdings America Corporation in the U.S. on April 1, 2019, including Nagase Holdings America Corporation within the scope of consolidation from the consolidated first quarter. Subsequently, the Company made a capital increase in Nagase Holdings America Corporation on August 2, 2019, making it a specified subsidiary. (Change in Accounting Policy) Beginning from the consolidated first quarter, the Company has applied IFRS 16 Leases for overseas consolidated subsidiaries that have adopted International Financial Reporting Standards. The impact of this accounting standard on quarterly consolidated financial statements is minor. (Segment Information, etc.) Segment Information I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated) 1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Others Corporate Adjustments Consolidated Total Functional Advanced Mobility & Life & (Note) 2 (Note) 3 (Note) 4 (Note) 5 Materials & Electronics Energy Total Materials Processing (Note) 1 Healthcare Net sales Sales to 136,441 211,638 94,686 105,507 67,747 616,022 444 616,466 - - 616,466 customers Intersegment 2,329 1,843 1,269 2,118 301 7,863 4,118 11,982 - (11,982) - sales/transfers Total 138,770 213,482 95,956 107,626 68,048 623,885 4,563 628,448 - (11,982) 616,466 Segment income 4,224 6,807 6,198 2,469 3,707 23,407 286 23,694 (3,151) 385 20,928 (loss) (Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment. "Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services. Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others. Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions. The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated". － 9 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Nine-month period ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated)

1. Information related to net sales and income (loss) by reportable segment (Millions of yen) Reportable Segments Others Corporate Adjustments Consolidated Total Functional Advanced Mobility & Life & (Note) 2 (Note) 3 (Note) 4 (Note) 5 Materials & Electronics Energy Total Materials Processing (Note) 1 Healthcare Net sales Sales to 129,917 207,356 87,329 98,020 78,718 601,341 379 601,721 - - 601,721 customers Intersegment 1,374 1,666 1,428 2,211 370 7,051 4,113 11,164 - (11,164) - sales/transfers Total 131,291 209,022 88,757 100,231 79,089 608,392 4,492 612,885 - (11,164) 601,721 Segment income 4,090 6,961 4,140 1,561 2,628 19,381 164 19,546 (4,793) 301 15,053 (loss) (Note) 1. As of the consolidated first quarter, the name of the former Automotive & Energy Segment has been changed to the Mobility & Energy Segment. "Others" is a business segment consisting of businesses not included in Reportable Segments, and includes logistics services, information processing services, and professional services. Corporate segment income (loss) represents expenses not allocated to Reportable Segments or Others. Adjustments are eliminations of intersegment transactions. The sum of segment income (loss) Total, Corporate, and Adjustments is equivalent to operating profit as presented in "Consolidated". Information about assets for each reportable segment (Significant increases in assets due to acquisition of subsidiaries)

During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, assets of the Life & Healthcare segment as of the end of the consolidated third quarter of this fiscal year increased ¥73,000 million compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. Information about impairment loss of non-current assets or goodwill, etc. for each reportable segment (Significant impairment losses of non-current assets) In the Electronics segment, as a result of worsening profitability of the thin processing business for glass substrate, the carrying amounts of the related business assets were reduced to their recoverable amounts. The recorded loss on impairment of fixed assets in this instance was ¥1,039 million in the cumulative consolidated third quarter. (Significant changes in goodwill) During the consolidated second quarter, the Company acquired equity in Prinova Group, LLC, adding a total of 18 companies including Prinova Group, LLC and its subsidiaries to the scope of consolidation. In connection with this transaction, the Company recorded ¥10,856 million in goodwill within the Life & Healthcare segment. The allocation of acquisition costs has not been completed. Accordingly, the amount of goodwill stated here represents a provisional calculation based on obtainable, reasonable information. － 10 － NAGASE & CO., LTD. (8012) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 3. Supplementary Information (1) Overseas Sales I Nine-month period ended December 31, 2018 (consolidated) Greater ASEAN Americas Europe Other Total China I Overseas sales 160,734 89,637 28,660 11,404 12,953 303,391 (Millions of yen) II Consolidated sales 616,466 (Millions of yen) III Ratio of overseas sales to 26.1 14.5 4.6 1.9 2.1 49.2 consolidated sales (%) II Nine-month period ended December 31, 2019 (consolidated) Greater ASEAN Americas Europe Other Total China I Overseas sales 151,279 83,863 34,170 14,702 12,775 296,791 (Millions of yen) II Consolidated sales 601,721 (Millions of yen) III Ratio of overseas sales to 25.2 13.9 5.7 2.4 2.1 49.3 consolidated sales (%) (Note) 1. Overseas sales consist of net sales of the Company and consolidated subsidiaries in other countries or regions. Countries/regions are determined by geographical proximity. Major countries in each region Greater China......China, Hong Kong, Taiwan ASEAN...............Thailand, Vietnam Americas.............U.S., Mexico Europe.................Germany Other....................Korea － 11 － Attachments Original document

