Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Note) The number of shares of treasury stock at the end of term, includes shares of Avex Inc. (the "Company") (85,500 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, and 111,100 shares in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) held in trust-type employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) accounts. The shares of the Company held in the ESOP accounts are included in the treasury shares that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the term (99,639 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, and 149,987 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019).

Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with changes in scope of consolidation): Yes

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results, etc. for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(1) Summary of Operating Results

(Unit: million yen)

Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year Interim Period results ended March ended March ended March ended March ending March 31, 2016 31, 2017 31, 2018 31, 2019 31, 2020 Net sales 68,606 75,648 68,405 83,012 61,189 Cost of sales 48,425 54,231 48,967 60,067 44,658 Gross profit 20,181 21,417 19,438 22,945 16,531 Gross profit margin 29.4% 28.3% 28.4% 27.6% 27.0% Personnel expenses 5,492 6,394 6,097 6,626 5,647 Sales promotion and advertising expenses 5,941 4,334 3,947 4,802 3,948 General expenses 7,335 7,720 8,550 7,803 7,624 Total SG&A expenses 18,768 18,449 18,594 19,232 17,220 Operating income (loss) 1,412 2,967 843 3,712 (688) Operating margin 2.1% 3.9% 1.2% 4.5% -%

In the entertainment industry, to which the Group belongs, the production of music software, including music videos, was down 6.7% year on year, to 167,432 million yen (January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). Sales of paid music downloads were up 5.9% year on year, to 34,006 million yen (January to June 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). In the video-related market, sales of video software fell 15.2% year on year, to 113,999 million yen (preliminary data for January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Japan Video Software Association). The digital video distribution market is expected to continue to grow, given the enhancement of video distribution services and the environmental changes that will improve user convenience, such as responses to TV devices and the dissemination of 5G.

To achieve medium- to long-term growth in this business environment, the entire Group is working to actively invest in the creation of new hit content, develop new business through alliances with promising partners around the world, create a business structure which can respond to technological and innovation-led changes in the market, and achieve a working environment which facilitates the development of dynamic talent.

During the interim period of the fiscal year under review, net sales totaled 61,189 million yen (down 26.3% year on year), operating loss came to 688 million yen (compared to operating profit of 3,712 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent landed at 1,762 million yen (compared with profit attributable to owners of parent, 1,584 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is the due to a decrease in sales of music software products and the number of live concerts for the Music Business, despite the increase in sales of video software products for the Anime & Visual Content Business and decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Digital Business.

(2) Summary of Financial Position

Assets totaled 119,112 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review after a decrease of 6,695 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was chiefly attributable to a decrease of 3,446 million yen in cash and deposits and 2,031 million yen in notes and accounts receivable.

Liabilities were reduced by 3,762 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 69,990 million yen. This was primarily the result of a decrease of 4,671 million yen in other current liabilities, a decrease of 2,489 million yen in accounts payable-other, and a decrease of 1,534 million yen in long-term loans payable, which more than offset an increase of 6,500 million yen in short-term loans payable.

Net assets decreased 2,932 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 49,122 million yen.

