Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 09:03pm EST

Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Japanese Accounting Standards)

November 7, 2019

Avex Inc.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Code No: 7860

(URL https://avex.com/jp/en/)

Representative: Masato Matsuura, Chairman, CEO

Contact: Shinji Hayashi, Representative Director, CFO

TEL: (03) 6447-5366

Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): November 8, 2019

Scheduled date for commencement of dividend payments: December 5, 2019

Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes

Financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)

Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

1. Consolidated operating results for the interim period of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

(April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated sales and income

Note: Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit (loss) attributable to

owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

Interim Period of Fiscal Year

61,189

(26.3)

(688)

-

(1,187)

-

(1,762)

-

Ending March 31, 2020

Interim Period of Fiscal Year

83,012

21.4

3,712

340.4

3,778

515.1

1,584

-

Ended March 31, 2019

(Note) Comprehensive income

Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020: -¥1,433 million (-%)

Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019: ¥1,851 million (-%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

yen

yen

Interim Period of Fiscal Year

(40.60)

-

Ending March 31, 2020

Interim Period of Fiscal Year

36.75

36.58

Ended March 31, 2019

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

million yen

million yen

%

As of September 30, 2019

119,112

49,122

38.5

As of March 31, 2019

125,808

52,055

38.6

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2019: ¥45,900 million

As of March 31, 2019: ¥48,524 million

2. Status of dividend payments

Annual dividends

(Record date)

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of third quarter

End of year

Annual

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year Ended March 31, 2019

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

Year Ending March 31, 2020

-

25.00

Year Ending March 31, 2020

-

25.00

50.00

(forecast)

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None

3. Forecasts for consolidated sales and income for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Note: Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.

Operating income

Profit (loss) attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

million yen

%

million yen

%

Yen

Year Ending March 31, 2020

7,200

1.6

2,800

18.9

64.47

(Note) Revisions to earnings forecasts published most recently: None

- 1 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with changes in scope of consolidation): Yes

New: - company (Company name) -

Excluded: 1 company (Company name) EntameCoin Inc.

  1. Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in or restatement of accounting estimates

1.

Changes in accounting policies in conjunction with revisions to accounting standards:

Yes

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than 1:

None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

4.

Restatement:

None

(4) Outstanding shares (ordinary shares)

a. Shares outstanding at end of term (including treasury stock)

As of September 30, 2019:

45,223,600 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

45,141,500 shares

b. Treasury stock at end of term

As of September 30, 2019:

1,763,078 shares

As of March 31, 2019:

1,846,078 shares

c. Average number of share (quarter-to-date)

Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020:

43,398,112 shares

Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019:

43,116,947 shares

(Note) The number of shares of treasury stock at the end of term, includes shares of Avex Inc. (the "Company") (85,500 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, and 111,100 shares in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) held in trust-type employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) accounts. The shares of the Company held in the ESOP accounts are included in the treasury shares that are deducted in the calculation of the average number of shares outstanding during the term (99,639 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, and 149,987 shares in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019).

  • This financial summary is outside the scope of audit procedures by certified public accountants and audit firm.
  • Explanation for forecasts of operations and other notes
    The forecasts for operating results and others contained in this release are based on data and information that the Group has obtained so far and specific assumptions that the Group judges to be reasonable. Please note, therefore, that the actual results and others may greatly differ from the forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions used for the forecasts and precautions regarding the use of these forecasts, please refer to "(3) Summary of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Future Forecast Information" under "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results, etc. for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" on page 4 of the accompanying materials.

- 2 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results, etc. for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(1) Summary of Operating Results

(Unit: million yen)

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Interim Period results

ended March

ended March

ended March

ended March

ending March

31, 2016

31, 2017

31, 2018

31, 2019

31, 2020

Net sales

68,606

75,648

68,405

83,012

61,189

Cost of sales

48,425

54,231

48,967

60,067

44,658

Gross profit

20,181

21,417

19,438

22,945

16,531

Gross profit margin

29.4%

28.3%

28.4%

27.6%

27.0%

Personnel expenses

5,492

6,394

6,097

6,626

5,647

Sales promotion and advertising expenses

5,941

4,334

3,947

4,802

3,948

General expenses

7,335

7,720

8,550

7,803

7,624

Total SG&A expenses

18,768

18,449

18,594

19,232

17,220

Operating income (loss)

1,412

2,967

843

3,712

(688)

Operating margin

2.1%

3.9%

1.2%

4.5%

-%

In the entertainment industry, to which the Group belongs, the production of music software, including music videos, was down 6.7% year on year, to 167,432 million yen (January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). Sales of paid music downloads were up 5.9% year on year, to 34,006 million yen (January to June 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). In the video-related market, sales of video software fell 15.2% year on year, to 113,999 million yen (preliminary data for January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Japan Video Software Association). The digital video distribution market is expected to continue to grow, given the enhancement of video distribution services and the environmental changes that will improve user convenience, such as responses to TV devices and the dissemination of 5G.

To achieve medium- to long-term growth in this business environment, the entire Group is working to actively invest in the creation of new hit content, develop new business through alliances with promising partners around the world, create a business structure which can respond to technological and innovation-led changes in the market, and achieve a working environment which facilitates the development of dynamic talent.

During the interim period of the fiscal year under review, net sales totaled 61,189 million yen (down 26.3% year on year), operating loss came to 688 million yen (compared to operating profit of 3,712 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent landed at 1,762 million yen (compared with profit attributable to owners of parent, 1,584 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is the due to a decrease in sales of music software products and the number of live concerts for the Music Business, despite the increase in sales of video software products for the Anime & Visual Content Business and decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Digital Business.

(2) Summary of Financial Position

Assets totaled 119,112 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review after a decrease of 6,695 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was chiefly attributable to a decrease of 3,446 million yen in cash and deposits and 2,031 million yen in notes and accounts receivable.

Liabilities were reduced by 3,762 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 69,990 million yen. This was primarily the result of a decrease of 4,671 million yen in other current liabilities, a decrease of 2,489 million yen in accounts payable-other, and a decrease of 1,534 million yen in long-term loans payable, which more than offset an increase of 6,500 million yen in short-term loans payable.

Net assets decreased 2,932 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 49,122 million yen.

- 3 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

This was chiefly attributable to declines of 2,885 million yen in retained earnings and 238 million yen in non-controlling interests.

(3) Summary of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Future Forecast Information

In regards to the summary of consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the financial forecasts presented in the "Consolidated Financial Summary for the Year Ended March 31, 2019" announced on May 9, 2019 have remained unchanged.

Should any events occur in the future that will impact on the Company's consolidated results, the Company will promptly disclose the details of these events.

- 4 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unit: million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

(Assets)

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,832

19,386

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

17,863

15,831

Merchandise and finished goods

1,799

1,628

Programs and works in progress

3,924

3,583

Raw materials and supplies

390

447

Other current assets

11,421

11,027

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(185)

(182)

Total current assets

58,047

51,721

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

16,473

16,145

Land

29,770

29,770

Other property, plant and equipment, net

1,403

1,198

Total property, plant and equipment

47,647

47,114

Intangible assets

4,729

4,912

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

8,509

8,121

Other investments and other assets

6,905

7,274

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(31)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

15,384

15,364

Total noncurrent assets

67,761

67,391

Total assets

125,808

119,112

(Liabilities)

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

1,412

1,536

Short-term loans payable

7,500

14,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

3,058

3,057

Accounts payable-other

25,866

23,377

Income taxes payable

986

771

Provision for bonuses

1,264

15

Allowance for returned goods

3,827

3,620

Provision for point card certificates

55

48

Other current liabilities

20,300

15,629

Total current liabilities

64,272

62,056

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loans payable

7,617

6,083

Liabilities for retirement benefits

568

582

Other noncurrent liabilities

1,293

1,268

Total noncurrent liabilities

9,480

7,933

Total liabilities

73,753

69,990

- 5 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(Unit: million yen)

As of March 31, 2019

As of September 30, 2019

(Net assets)

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

4,333

4,392

Capital surplus

5,051

5,109

Retained earnings

42,888

40,003

Treasury stock

(3,565)

(3,414)

Total shareholders' equity

48,708

46,091

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

120

75

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

0

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(67)

(48)

Total of accumulated retirement benefits

(237)

(218)

Total of accumulated other comprehensive income

(183)

(190)

Subscription rights to shares

513

443

Non-controlling interests

3,017

2,778

Total net assets

52,055

49,122

Total liabilities and net assets

125,808

119,112

- 6 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
    (Consolidated Interim Period)

(Unit: million yen)

For the interim period

For the interim period

ended September 30, 2018

ended September 30, 2019

Net sales

83,012

61,189

Cost of sales

60,067

44,658

Gross profit

22,945

16,531

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Advertising expenses

3,316

2,983

Promotion expenses

1,485

965

Employee salaries and bonuses

4,028

3,620

Provision for bonus payments

537

10

Retirement benefit cost

145

205

Other selling, general and administrative expenses

9,718

9,434

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

19,232

17,220

Operating income (loss)

3,712

(688)

Non-operating income

Interest income

7

8

Dividend income

7

5

Compensation income

-

26

Exchange gain

261

-

Other non-operating income

40

25

Total non-operating income

317

67

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

40

34

Equity in losses of affiliates

135

363

Loss on investments in partnership

68

77

Other non-operating expenses

7

89

Total non-operating expenses

251

565

Ordinary income (loss)

3,778

(1,187)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

120

Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares

26

11

Gain on transfer from business divestitures

56

-

Total extraordinary income

83

132

Extraordinary loss

Impairment loss

-

85

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

58

Loss on liquidation of business

-

30

Provision for loss on business liquidation

214

-

Loss on change in equity

97

-

Loss on sales of investment securities

40

-

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

8

-

Total extraordinary loss

360

174

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,501

(1,230)

Income taxes-current

978

589

Income taxes-deferred

604

(393)

Total income and other taxes

1,583

196

Net income (loss)

1,918

(1,426)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

333

335

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,584

(1,762)

- 7 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Interim Period)

(Unit: million yen)

For the interim period

For the interim period

ended September 30, 2018

ended September 30, 2019

Net income (loss)

1,918

(1,426)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

135

(39)

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

0

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(116)

18

Adjustment for retirement benefits

(34)

25

Share of other comprehensive income of associates accounted

(51)

(12)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(66)

(7)

Comprehensive income

1,851

(1,433)

(Comprehensive income attributable to)

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,517

(1,769)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

333

335

interests

- 8 -

Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

  1. Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements (Notes on Going Concern Assumptions)
    Not applicable
    (Note Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
    Not applicable
    (Changes to Accounting Policy) (Application of IFRS 16 - Leases)
    Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied IFRS 16 - Leases to certain of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries overseas. This means that the lessee, in principle, recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheet.
    During the interim period of the fiscal year under review, the impact on the Company's quarterly consolidated financial statements is negligible.
    (Additional Information)
    (Issuing Company Shares to Employees, etc. via Trust)
    In August 2017, the Company re-introduced its trust-type employee stock ownership plan (the "ESOP trust") to act as an incentive plan (the "Plan") for all Group employees. It seeks to increase the Company's corporate value in

the medium- to long-term by raising work motivation, encouraging employee participation in Company management, and furthering business management aimed at increasing Company share prices.

1. Overview

The Plan works by having an ESOP trust, established for the purpose of delivering Company shares to the Avex Employee Stock Ownership Plan, collectively acquire shares appropriate to the size of the AESA ahead of time, then sell those shares back to the AESA over roughly five years starting from the trust's establishment. The Company and the ESOP trust are considered to be the same entity when accounting for the acquisition and disposition of Company shares. Therefore, Company shares held by the trust are recorded on the quarterly consolidated balance sheets, the quarterly consolidated statements of income, and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the same as any asset, liability, profit, or loss.

2. Company Shares Remaining in the Trust

Company shares remaining in the trust are recorded as treasury stock under the assets, according to the carrying value of the trust (excluding ancillary expenses). The carrying value of this treasury stock and the corresponding number of shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year came to 111,000 shares valued at 169 million yen, while the second quarter of the fiscal year under review recorded 85,000 shares at 130 million yen.

3. Carrying Value of Debt Accounted for Using the Gross Price Method

The carrying value of debt accounted for using the gross price method totaled 175 million yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 140 million yen for the second quarter of the fiscal year under review.

- 9 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 02:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04pNest Thermostat and Hello Video Doorbell Black Friday 2019 Deals Listed by Deal Answers
BU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Notice of Extraordinary Loss and Revision to Earnings Forecast
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
09:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 【Delayed】Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020.
PU
09:02pSouth Korea plans to shut down up to 15 coal-fired power plants for winter
RE
09:02pOil drops as U.S. inventory build, record output rekindles supply worries
RE
09:01pGlobal Semiconductor Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
08:58pNATIONAL ELECTRONICS : $540M Business Growth Fund adds to Australia's $30B private capital investment sector
PU
08:55pCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : to be taken private for up to $1.2 billion
RE
08:49pREADING INTERNATIONAL : Consolidated Theatres Announces Exciting Renovation Plans for Kahala Location
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : AGM Script Opens in a new Window
4ALL SONOS BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS: List of Sonos One, Move, Playbar, Sub & Amp Deals Released by Retail Egg
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to Double U.S. Seasonal Hiring --Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group