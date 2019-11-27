|
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/27/2019 | 09:03pm EST
Consolidated Financial Summary for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(Japanese Accounting Standards)
November 7, 2019
Avex Inc.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section
Code No: 7860
(URL https://avex.com/jp/en/)
Representative: Masato Matsuura, Chairman, CEO
Contact: Shinji Hayashi, Representative Director, CFO
TEL: (03) 6447-5366
Scheduled date to submit the Quarterly Securities Report (Shihanki Houkokusho): November 8, 2019
Supplementary documents for financial results: Yes
Financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)
Note: All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.
1. Consolidated operating results for the interim period of fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
Note: Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.
million yen
Interim Period of Fiscal Year
Ending March 31, 2020
Interim Period of Fiscal Year
Ended March 31, 2019
(Note) Comprehensive income
Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020: -¥1,433 million (-%)
|
Net income per share
yen
|
Ending March 31, 2020
|
Ended March 31, 2019
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
|
As of September 30, 2019
As of March 31, 2019
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2019: ¥45,900 million
As of March 31, 2019: ¥48,524 million
2. Status of dividend payments
Annual dividends
Year Ended March 31, 2019
(forecast)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecasts published most recently: None
3. Forecasts for consolidated sales and income for the year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Note: Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change.
Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
7,200
|
1.6
|
2,800
|
18.9
|
64.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Revisions to earnings forecasts published most recently: None
Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Changes in significant subsidiaries during period under review (changes in specific subsidiaries in conjunction with changes in scope of consolidation): Yes
New: - company (Company name) -
|
Excluded: 1 company (Company name) EntameCoin Inc.
(4) Outstanding shares (ordinary shares)
Explanation for forecasts of operations and other notes
The forecasts for operating results and others contained in this release are based on data and information that the Group has obtained so far and specific assumptions that the Group judges to be reasonable. Please note, therefore, that the actual results and others may greatly differ from the forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions used for the forecasts and precautions regarding the use of these forecasts, please refer to "(3) Summary of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Future Forecast Information" under "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results, etc. for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020" on page 4 of the accompanying materials.
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results, etc. for the Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
(1) Summary of Operating Results
(Unit: million yen)
Net sales
In the entertainment industry, to which the Group belongs, the production of music software, including music videos, was down 6.7% year on year, to 167,432 million yen (January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). Sales of paid music downloads were up 5.9% year on year, to 34,006 million yen (January to June 2019; according to a survey by the Recording Industry Association of Japan). In the video-related market, sales of video software fell 15.2% year on year, to 113,999 million yen (preliminary data for January to September 2019; according to a survey by the Japan Video Software Association). The digital video distribution market is expected to continue to grow, given the enhancement of video distribution services and the environmental changes that will improve user convenience, such as responses to TV devices and the dissemination of 5G.
To achieve medium- to long-term growth in this business environment, the entire Group is working to actively invest in the creation of new hit content, develop new business through alliances with promising partners around the world, create a business structure which can respond to technological and innovation-led changes in the market, and achieve a working environment which facilitates the development of dynamic talent.
During the interim period of the fiscal year under review, net sales totaled 61,189 million yen (down 26.3% year on year), operating loss came to 688 million yen (compared to operating profit of 3,712 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year), and loss attributable to owners of parent landed at 1,762 million yen (compared with profit attributable to owners of parent, 1,584 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This is the due to a decrease in sales of music software products and the number of live concerts for the Music Business, despite the increase in sales of video software products for the Anime & Visual Content Business and decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses for the Digital Business.
(2) Summary of Financial Position
Assets totaled 119,112 million yen at the end of the second quarter under review after a decrease of 6,695 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was chiefly attributable to a decrease of 3,446 million yen in cash and deposits and 2,031 million yen in notes and accounts receivable.
Liabilities were reduced by 3,762 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 69,990 million yen. This was primarily the result of a decrease of 4,671 million yen in other current liabilities, a decrease of 2,489 million yen in accounts payable-other, and a decrease of 1,534 million yen in long-term loans payable, which more than offset an increase of 6,500 million yen in short-term loans payable.
Net assets decreased 2,932 million yen from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year, to 49,122 million yen.
Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
This was chiefly attributable to declines of 2,885 million yen in retained earnings and 238 million yen in non-controlling interests.
(3) Summary of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Future Forecast Information
In regards to the summary of consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the financial forecasts presented in the "Consolidated Financial Summary for the Year Ended March 31, 2019" announced on May 9, 2019 have remained unchanged.
Should any events occur in the future that will impact on the Company's consolidated results, the Company will promptly disclose the details of these events.
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Liabilities)
(Unit: million yen)
|
Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Interim Period)
Avex Inc. (7860) Consolidated Financial Summary for Interim Period of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
Not applicable
(Note Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
Not applicable
(Changes to Accounting Policy) (Application of IFRS 16 - Leases)
Starting from the first quarter of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied IFRS 16 - Leases to certain of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries overseas. This means that the lessee, in principle, recognizes all leases as assets and liabilities on the balance sheet.
During the interim period of the fiscal year under review, the impact on the Company's quarterly consolidated financial statements is negligible.
(Additional Information)
(Issuing Company Shares to Employees, etc. via Trust)
In August 2017, the Company re-introduced its trust-type employee stock ownership plan (the "ESOP trust") to act as an incentive plan (the "Plan") for all Group employees. It seeks to increase the Company's corporate value in
the medium- to long-term by raising work motivation, encouraging employee participation in Company management, and furthering business management aimed at increasing Company share prices.
1. Overview
The Plan works by having an ESOP trust, established for the purpose of delivering Company shares to the Avex Employee Stock Ownership Plan, collectively acquire shares appropriate to the size of the AESA ahead of time, then sell those shares back to the AESA over roughly five years starting from the trust's establishment. The Company and the ESOP trust are considered to be the same entity when accounting for the acquisition and disposition of Company shares. Therefore, Company shares held by the trust are recorded on the quarterly consolidated balance sheets, the quarterly consolidated statements of income, and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the same as any asset, liability, profit, or loss.
2. Company Shares Remaining in the Trust
Company shares remaining in the trust are recorded as treasury stock under the assets, according to the carrying value of the trust (excluding ancillary expenses). The carrying value of this treasury stock and the corresponding number of shares for the previous consolidated fiscal year came to 111,000 shares valued at 169 million yen, while the second quarter of the fiscal year under review recorded 85,000 shares at 130 million yen.
3. Carrying Value of Debt Accounted for Using the Gross Price Method
The carrying value of debt accounted for using the gross price method totaled 175 million yen for the previous consolidated fiscal year and 140 million yen for the second quarter of the fiscal year under review.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 02:02:02 UTC
