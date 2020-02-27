Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Net Sales: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)

■Electronics: Despite increased sales of photolithography material, sales of precision processing-related,equipment-related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors were lower, driving overall sales down.

■Life & Healthcare: Though sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were higher overseas,

sales decreased in Japan. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates, as well as medical materials, increased. However, in the food materials field, increased sales of TREHA™ and other products, as well as contribution by consolidation of the Prinova Group (two months), led to overall increases.

Net Sales by Segment (100 millions of yen)