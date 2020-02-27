Log in
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST

FYE March 2020

Third Quarter

Financial Highlights

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

February 5, 2020

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Agenda

Consolidated Statements of Income

3

Net Sales by Region (Domestic, Overseas)

4

Net Sales: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)

5

Operating Income: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)

6

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Consolidated Statements of Income

  • Net sales: Overall industry weakness and stronger yen led to lower sales.
  • Operating income: Lower profits due to lower sales and increased expenses in connection with the Prinova Group acquisition.

(100 millions of yen)

Net sales

Gross profit

SG&A expenses

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of

the parent

US$ Exchange rate

(period average)

RMB Exchange rate

(period average)

18/12

19/12

Change

Vs. PY

6,164

6,017

147

98%

808

778

30

96%

13.1%

12.9%

0.2%

599

627

+ 27

105%

209

150

58

72%

222

157

65

71%

161

120

40

75%

@ 111.1

@ 108.7

@ 2.5

strong yen

@ 16.6

@ 15.6

@ 1.0

strong yen

Revised Forecast

(full year)

8,200

1,080

13.2%

865

215

220

173

@108.0

@ 15.4

  • Foreign exchange rate impact on19/12 net sales and operating income results

Net sales:¥10.5 billion (approx.);

Operating income: ¥100million

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

2

Net Sales by Region (Domestic, Overseas)

  • Despite increased sales in the Americas and Europe due to the consolidation (two months) of the Prinova Group, sales decreased in other regions. (overseas ratio of total sales 49.3%)

Domestic & Overseas Sales (100 millions of yen, %)

Domestic

Overseas

Overseas Net sales ratio

Left axis

Left axis

Right axis

6,000

50%

49.2%

49.3%

5,000

40%

3,0332,967

4,000

30%

3,000

20%

2,000

3,1303,049

10%

1,000

0

0%

18/1219/12

Overseas Sales by Region (100 millions of yen, %)

Greater China ASEAN Americas Europe Other

3,000

3,033

2,967

129

(V:99%)

127

114

(V:129%)

147

286

341

(V:119%)

2,500

2,000

896

838

(V:94%)

1,500

1,000

1,6071,512

(V:94%)

500

0

18/12

19/12

V:Vs 18/12

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

3

Net Sales: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)

■Electronics: Despite increased sales of photolithography material, sales of precision processing-related,equipment-related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors were lower, driving overall sales down.

■Life & Healthcare: Though sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were higher overseas,

sales decreased in Japan. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates, as well as medical materials, increased. However, in the food materials field, increased sales of TREHA™ and other products, as well as contribution by consolidation of the Prinova Group (two months), led to overall increases.

Net Sales by Segment (100 millions of yen)

Functional Materials 7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Advanced Materials & Processing Electronics Mobility & Energy Life & Healthcare Others

6,164

6,017

677

787

1,055

980

946

873

2,116

2,073

1,364

1,299

18/12

19/12

* As of April 1, 2019, the Automotive & Energy Segment has been renamed the Mobility & Energy Segment

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

4

Operating income: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)

Profit lower in all segments other than Advanced Materials & Processing.

Advanced Materials & Processing: Despite reduced sales, increased profitability in the Company's manufacturing

subsidiaries in Japan led to higher profit.

Life & Healthcare: Despite increased sales, decreased profitability in a portion of the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries leads to lower profit.

■ Corporate/Other: Increased expenses in connection with the Prinova Group acquisition and system-building to implement measures toward medium- and long-term growth resulted in greater expenses overall.Operating income by Segment (100 millions of yen)

Functional Materials Advanced Materials & Processing Electronics Mobility & Energy Life & Healthcare Others/Corptrate

220

190

209

37

150

2426

160

130

100

61

15

41

70

40

10

68

69

42

40

(20)

(50)

24

43

18/12

19/12

* As of April 1, 2019, the Automotive & Energy Segment has been renamed the Mobility & Energy Segment

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets

■Assets: Increase of ¥74.2 billion due to intake of assets in connection with new consolidation of a subsidiary, recording of intangible assets including goodwill, and an increase in investments in securities due to price increases of shares owned.

■Liabilities: Increase of ¥62.8 billion due to increase in interest-bearing debt as a result of the Prinova Group acquisition.

  • Net assets: Increase of ¥11.4 billion due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of the parent, as well as an increase in net unrealized holding gain on securities.

■Shareholders' Equity Ratio down 4.8 points to 49.4%.

Assets

Liabilities and Net Assets

(100 millions of y en)

19/03

19/12

Change

19/03

19/12

Change

Total current assets

3,658

3,903

+ 245

Total current liabilities

2,018

2,139

+ 120

Cash and time deposits

440

383

57

Notes and accounts payable

1,172

1,232

+ 60

Notes and accounts receivable

2,304

2,459

+ 154

Short-term loans and current portion of CP

579

632

+ 53

Inventories

810

944

+ 134

Other

266

273

+ 6

Other

102

116

+ 13

Total long-term liabilities

528

1,036

+ 507

Total non-current assets

2,015

2,512

+ 497

Long-term loans and Bonds

275

721

+ 446

Property, plant and equipment

664

744

+ 79

Net defined benefit liability

124

138

+ 13

Intangible fixed assets

372

707

+ 334

Other

(Deferred tax liabilities, etc.)

128

176

+ 48

Investments, other assets

977

1,060

+ 83

Total liabilities

2,547

3,176

+ 628

Investments in securities

902

966

+ 63

Total net assets

3,126

3,240

+ 114

Other

75

94

+ 19

Shareholders'equity

2,628

2,693

+ 64

Accumulated other comprehensive income

447

474

+ 26

Net unrealized holding gain on securities

418

456

+ 38

Translation adjustment

32

19

13

Other

2

1

+ 1

Non-controlling interests

49

72

+ 23

Total assets

5,673

6,416

+ 742

Total liabilities and net assets

5,673

6,416

+ 742

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

6

https://www.nagase.co.jp/

These presentation materials contain forward-looking projections based on assumptions, forecasts, and plans as of February 5 , 2020. Actual earnings may differ from projections due to risks and uncertainties in the future global economy, competitive landscape, currency exchange rates, etc.

Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC
