|
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕FYE March 2020 Third Quarter Financial Highlights
02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST
FYE March 2020
Third Quarter
Financial Highlights
NAGASE & CO., LTD.
February 5, 2020
Agenda
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
3
|
Net Sales by Region (Domestic, Overseas)
|
4
|
Net Sales: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)
|
5
|
Operating Income: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)
|
6
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
7
Consolidated Statements of Income
-
Net sales: Overall industry weakness and stronger yen led to lower sales.
-
Operating income: Lower profits due to lower sales and increased expenses in connection with the Prinova Group acquisition.
(100 millions of yen)
Net sales
Gross profit
SG&A expenses
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to owners of
the parent
US$ Exchange rate
(period average)
RMB Exchange rate
(period average)
|
18/12
|
19/12
|
Change
|
|
Vs. PY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,164
|
6,017
|
147
|
98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
808
|
778
|
30
|
96%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.1%
|
12.9%
|
△ 0.2%
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
599
|
627
|
+ 27
|
105%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
209
|
150
|
58
|
72%
|
|
222
|
157
|
65
|
71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
161
|
120
|
40
|
75%
|
|
@ 111.1
|
@ 108.7
|
@ 2.5
|
|
strong yen
|
@ 16.6
|
@ 15.6
|
@ 1.0
|
|
strong yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised Forecast
(full year)
8,200
1,080
13.2%
865
215
220
173
@108.0
@ 15.4
-
Foreign exchange rate impact on19/12 net sales and operating income results 】
|
Net sales:△¥10.5 billion (approx.);
|
Operating income: △¥100million
|
|
|
|
2
Net Sales by Region (Domestic, Overseas)
-
Despite increased sales in the Americas and Europe due to the consolidation (two months) of the Prinova Group, sales decreased in other regions. (overseas ratio of total sales 49.3%)
Domestic & Overseas Sales (100 millions of yen, %)
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
|
Overseas
|
Overseas Net sales ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Left axis）
|
|
|
（Left axis）
|
（Right axis）
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
49.2%
|
49.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
40%
3,0332,967
4,000
30%
3,000
20%
2,000
3,1303,049
10%
1,000
18/1219/12
Overseas Sales by Region (100 millions of yen, %)
Greater China ASEAN Americas Europe Other
|
3,000
|
3,033
|
2,967
|
|
129
|
(V:99%)
|
127
|
|
114
|
(V:129%)
|
|
147
|
|
286
|
|
|
341
|
(V:119%)
|
2,500
|
|
|
2,000
|
896
|
838
|
|
|
(V:94%)
|
1,500
|
1,000
1,6071,512
(V:94%)
500
0
|
|
|
|
3
Net Sales: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)
■Electronics: Despite increased sales of photolithography material, sales of precision processing-related,equipment-related, and display-related materials used in connection with intermediate processing in semiconductors were lower, driving overall sales down.
■Life & Healthcare: Though sales of AA2G™ to customers in the skin care and toiletries sectors were higher overseas,
sales decreased in Japan. In the medical and pharmaceutical field, though sales in the pharmaceutical business decreased, sales of pharmaceutical raw materials and intermediates, as well as medical materials, increased. However, in the food materials field, increased sales of TREHA™ and other products, as well as contribution by consolidation of the Prinova Group (two months), led to overall increases.
Net Sales by Segment (100 millions of yen)
Functional Materials 7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Advanced Materials & Processing Electronics Mobility & Energy Life & Healthcare Others
|
6,164
|
6,017
|
|
677
|
787
|
|
1,055
|
980
|
|
946
|
873
|
|
2,116
|
2,073
* As of April 1, 2019, the Automotive & Energy Segment has been renamed the Mobility & Energy Segment
|
|
|
|
4
Operating income: Two-Year Comparison (by Segment)
■ Profit lower in all segments other than Advanced Materials & Processing.
■ Advanced Materials & Processing: Despite reduced sales, increased profitability in the Company's manufacturing
subsidiaries in Japan led to higher profit.
■ Life & Healthcare: Despite increased sales, decreased profitability in a portion of the Company's manufacturing subsidiaries leads to lower profit.
■ Corporate/Other: Increased expenses in connection with the Prinova Group acquisition and system-building to implement measures toward medium- and long-term growth resulted in greater expenses overall.Operating income by Segment (100 millions of yen)
Functional Materials Advanced Materials & Processing Electronics Mobility & Energy Life & Healthcare Others/Corptrate
* As of April 1, 2019, the Automotive & Energy Segment has been renamed the Mobility & Energy Segment
|
|
|
|
5
Consolidated Balance Sheets
■Assets: Increase of ¥74.2 billion due to intake of assets in connection with new consolidation of a subsidiary, recording of intangible assets including goodwill, and an increase in investments in securities due to price increases of shares owned.
■Liabilities: Increase of ¥62.8 billion due to increase in interest-bearing debt as a result of the Prinova Group acquisition.
-
Net assets: Increase of ¥11.4 billion due to the recording of profit attributable to owners of the parent, as well as an increase in net unrealized holding gain on securities.
■Shareholders' Equity Ratio down 4.8 points to 49.4%.
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Net Assets
|
(100 millions of y en)
|
|
19/03
|
19/12
|
Change
|
|
|
19/03
|
19/12
|
Change
|
Total current assets
|
3,658
|
3,903
|
+ 245
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,018
|
2,139
|
+ 120
|
Cash and time deposits
|
440
|
383
|
△ 57
|
Notes and accounts payable
|
1,172
|
1,232
|
+ 60
|
Notes and accounts receivable
|
2,304
|
2,459
|
+ 154
|
Short-term loans and current portion of CP
|
579
|
632
|
+ 53
|
Inventories
|
810
|
944
|
+ 134
|
Other
|
|
266
|
273
|
+ 6
|
Other
|
102
|
116
|
+ 13
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
528
|
1,036
|
+ 507
|
Total non-current assets
|
2,015
|
2,512
|
+ 497
|
Long-term loans and Bonds
|
275
|
721
|
+ 446
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
664
|
744
|
+ 79
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
124
|
138
|
+ 13
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
372
|
707
|
+ 334
|
Other
|
(Deferred tax liabilities, etc.)
|
128
|
176
|
+ 48
|
Investments, other assets
|
977
|
1,060
|
+ 83
|
Total liabilities
|
2,547
|
3,176
|
+ 628
|
Investments in securities
|
902
|
966
|
+ 63
|
Total net assets
|
3,126
|
3,240
|
+ 114
|
Other
|
75
|
94
|
+ 19
|
Shareholders'equity
|
2,628
|
2,693
|
+ 64
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
447
|
474
|
+ 26
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized holding gain on securities
|
418
|
456
|
+ 38
|
|
|
|
|
Translation adjustment
|
32
|
19
|
△ 13
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
△ 2
|
△ 1
|
+ 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
49
|
72
|
+ 23
|
|
Total assets
|
5,673
|
6,416
|
+ 742
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
5,673
|
6,416
|
+ 742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
https://www.nagase.co.jp/
These presentation materials contain forward-looking projections based on assumptions, forecasts, and plans as of February 5 , 2020. Actual earnings may differ from projections due to risks and uncertainties in the future global economy, competitive landscape, currency exchange rates, etc.
Copyright © 2020 NAGASE & CO., LTD.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC
|
|