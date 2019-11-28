Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:03pm EST

Presentation Material

for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2019/11/11

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section：Code 3676

https://www.digitalhearts-hd.com/

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Business Results for the First Half of FY2019

(The six months ended September 30, 2019)

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

Results for the First Half of FY2019

Performance

Overview

10,222 Mln yen

518 Mln yen

Net sales

Operating

(YoY 109.5%)

income

(YoY 66.7%)

  • New Record high sales as the first half of the year,
    but operating income dropped by aggressive investments.
  • Strong sales and profits of Debugging div. and System Testing div.
  • Achieved Enterprise Business profitable for Q2 three months (July- September).

Business

Topics

Stock

relationships

  • Acquired LogiGear Groups with Testing Automation Technology.
    • Consolidation : B/S from Q2, P/L from Q4 of FY2019
  • Establishing Joint venture with LAC Co., Ltd. to expand the cyber security business.
    • Starting its business in December 2019
  • Share Repurchase

Repurchase period: November 12, 2019 to February 6, 2020

Total number of shares to be repurchased: 700,000 shares (maximum) ※ Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 3.18% Total value of shares to be repurchased: 500 million yen (maximum)

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

2

Summary of Business Results for

the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019

Net sales set a new record high in the first half,

but operating income declined due to investments in human capital, etc.

(Mln Yen)1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change

Net sales

9,333

10,222

888

109.5%

Cost of sales

6,680

7,603

922

113.8%

Cost of sales (%)

71.6%

74.4%

+2.8 points

Gross profit

2,652

2,619

-33

98.7%

SG&A

1,875

2,100

225

112.0%

Operating income

777

518

-259

66.7%

Operating income

8.3%

5.1%

-3.3 points

margin

Ordinary income

754

513

-241

68.1

Profit attributable to

508

277

-231

54.6%

owners of parent

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

3

Analysis of Changes in Operating income

- Compared with the previous year -

Decrease in operating income mainly due to

increase in the large number of engineer hiring and in M&A costs

(Mln yen)

Gross profit

Decrease

in SG&A

Operating

+74

-105

income

+7

Increase

in sales

Gross margin dropped due to a rapid decline in the creative services sales

777

Gross profit

Increase

in sales -145

Increases

+142

in SG&A

-59

Temporarily low availability as sharp increase in number of engineers

Company-wide

common cost

-172

-56Labor costs

M&A related

-68

Operating -47 income

Entertainment business

Enterprise business

Others

518

First Half of FY2018

First Half of FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

4

-82 -49
Others
-33
Company-wide
common cost

Analysis of Changes in Operating income

- Compared with the Q1 -

Enterprise business moved into black in Q2 three months.

Improve of sales and profits compared to the Q1 for both Entertainment and Enterprise business.

(Mln yen)

+69

Debug Services

Decrease

Gross margin ratio

in SG&A

Improvement

Increase

+98

in sales

Increase

-35

+52

+20

Operating

in sales

Increases

Improved gross interest rate

income

+16

in SG&A

due to increased test

189

engineer availability

Entertainment business

Enterprise business

M&A related cost

Operating

income

328

Q1 FY2019

Q2 FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

5

Trend in net sales and operating income

To achieve to increase in both net sales and operating income

as a full year base

Operating

Net sales

1st half : Continuing active investment

income

(Mln yen)

(Mln yen)

25,000

Q4

2nd half: To improve the profitability

23,000

4,800

Q3

20,000

Q2

19,254

4,000

Q1

17,353

15,011

15,444

4,861

3,200

15,000

4,393

3,860

3,828

2,400

5,059

10,000

1,963

1,906

4,696

1,735

1,800

3,759

4,023

1,605

640

506

1,600

184

5,234

4,882

363

4,223

547

3,838

528

3,782

522

5,000

464

396

463

800

550

475

4,988

3,554

3,810

481

4,039

539

4,450

328

244

302

189

0

0

Net

Operating

Net

Operating

Net

Operating

Net

Operating

Net

Operating

sales

income

sales

income

sales

income

sales

income

sales

income

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

6

Copyright© 2019

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

（Mln Yen）

Q4 FY2018

Q2 FY2019

YoY Change

(As of March 31, 2019)

(As of September 30, 2019)

Total assets

9,832

10,827

994

Current assets

7,403

7,574

170

Cash and deposits

4,197

3,849

-347

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

2,724

3,017

293

Noncurrent assets

2,428

3,252

824

Property, plant and equipment

558

646

88

Intangible assets

763

1,404

640

Investments and other assets

1,107

1,202

95

Total liabilities

4,819

5,304

484

Current liabilities

4,192

4,679

487

Short-term loans

1,704

2,504

799

Noncurrent liabilities

627

624

-2

Convertible bond-type bonds with

508

508

subscription rights to shares

Total net assets

5,012

5,522

510

Shareholders' equity

4,763

5,039

275

Accumulated other comprehensive

28

17

-10

income

Subscription rights to shares

13

13

Non-controlling interests

207

452

245

Total liabilities and net assets

9,832

10,827

994

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

（Mln Yen）1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change

Net cash used in (provided by) operating

315

-5

-321

activities

(*Cash flows before income taxes paid)

569

483

-86

Net cash used in investing activities

-449

-963

-514

Net cash provided by (used in) financing

-40

637

677

activities

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and

2

-15

-17

cash equivalents

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

-171

-347

-175

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

3,894

4,162

268

period

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from

9

-9

newly consolidated subsidiary

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

3,732

3,814

82

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

8

Financial results of the First Half by Segment

[Notice regarding Earnings by Segment ]

・Net sales by segment include inter‐segment sales or transfers. Segment income is based on operating income.

・Segments changed from Q1 FY2018. For this reason, the figures for FY2017 and earlier by segment are reclassified to reflect the change in segments, and comparisons are made.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

9

Summary of Earnings by Segment

  • Both the Entertainment Business and the Enterprise Business achieved higher sales than previous year.
  • Operating income decreased due to aggressive upfront investment and M&A related expenses.

（Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change

Net sales

9,333

10,222

109.5%

Entertainment

7,874

8,127

103.2%

Enterprise

1,459

2,094

143.5%

Adjustments

-0

Operating income

777

518

66.7%

Entertainment

1,511

1,487

98.4%

Enterprise

-119

-181

Adjustments

-614

-787

Operating income margin

8.3

5.1

-3.3 points

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

10

Result of Entertainment Business

  • Mainstay Debugging business kept increasing sales and profits.
  • Segment income declined due to the impact of the significant decline in sales of Creative div.
  • Debugging sales increased in all GC/MS/AM.

（Mln Yen）

1H FY2017

1H FY2018

YoY Change

Net sales

7,874

8,127

103.2%

Debugging

6,393

6,925

108.3%

Game Console (GC)

1,981

2,242

113.2%

Mobile Solutions (MS)

4,128

4,184

101.3%

Amusement (AM)

282

498

176.3%

Creative

1,073

657

61.3%

Media and others

408

544

133.5%

Segment income

1,511

1,487

98.4%

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

11

Entertainment Business - Debugging div.

  • Sales Contribution of Orgosoft Co., Ltd. acquired in February 2019.
  • Q2 gross margin recovered by improving of debugging operations.
  • To keep almost same gross margin as previous year led by restructuring of test centers' operation even with raising labor cost in Japanese market.

Quarterly results of Debugging div.

（Mln yen）

FY2018

FY2019

5,000

Full year Actual

Full year Forecast

35.0%

4,500

29.8%

29.2%

4,000

Net sales

Gross margin ratio

3,480

3,754

3,702

3,500

3,282

3,493

3,217

3,444

3,110

3,000

30.1%

2,500

30.8%

30.6%

29.2%

29.2%

30.0%

28.4%

2,000

1,500

29.2%

28.4%

1,000

500

0

25.0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3(F)

Q4(F)

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright© 2019

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

12

Entertainment Business - Debugging div.

  • Game Console dept. (GC)
    • Received orders for several large-scale titles, achieving a significant increase in sales, and Q3 is expected to be in the busiest period
  • Mobile Solutions dept. (MS)
    • The growth rate slowing down due to the market environment, but it is also expected to keep growing stably in the 2nd half
  • Amusement dept. (AM)
    • The market demand trend has become recovered slightly from the downtrend,

but the market trends should continue to be watched closely

Quarterly sales

Game Console dept. (GC)

Mobile Solutions dept. (MS)

Amusement dept. (AM)

(Mln yen)

(Mln yen)

(Mln yen)

5,000

4,174

4,156

10,000

8,172

2,000

1,612

4,000

8,000

7,399

YoY

YoY

1,500

80

3,000

950

1,017

113%

6,000

1,952

1,944

101%

484

YoY

1,167

1,157

2,098

1,000

775

176%

4,000

1,953

Q4

2,000

956

1,056

Q4

2,135

2,171

603

255

Q4

1,002

Q3

1,776

Q3

500

Q3

1,000

1,186

Q2

2,000

Q2

444

237

252

Q2

1,099

979

Q1

1,716

1,993

2,013

Q1

144

245

Q1

0

0

0

138

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright© 2019

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

13

Entertainment Business - Creative div.

Media and others div.

  • Creative
    • Net sales declined sharply due to a decrease in the number of new mobile game titles developed by client companies.
    • Strengthen collaboration with the debugging business and pursue further synergies.
  • Media and others
    • Both "4Gamer.net" and Customer Support Services achieved higher sales.
    • The outlook for the 2nd half also remains stable.

Quarterly sales

Creative

（Mln yan）

2,000

1,743

1,891

1,500

395

510

YoY

1,000

422

61%

497

561

Q4

500

395

Q3

307

511

Q2

350

0

340

Q1

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Media and others

（Mln yen）

1,200

956

1,000

YoY

800

264

638

134%

600

284

203

Q4

400

306

Q3

163

231

200

Q2

145

238

Q1

176

0

126

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

14

Result of Enterprise Business

  • Achieved high growth of sales and made new alliances and M&A for future expansion of the business.

（Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change

Net sales

1,459

2,094

143.5%

System Testing

545

1,001

183.4%

IT service / Security

913

1,093

119.7%

Segment income

-119

-181

By recruiting new graduates and mid-career

Achieved

Quarterly results of Enterprise Biz

hires, the number of test engineers has

profitability for

increased by about 40 from the end of the

the first time in

（Mln yen）

Q4 FY2018.

the second startup

As a result, the occupancy rate temporarily

1,500

Net sales

Segment income

period

declined.

983

1,140

1,000

859

954

806

652

500

-58

-61

-76

-30

-184

2

0

-200

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

15

Enterprise Business - System Testing div.

  • Q2 gross margin ratio improved due to an increase in capacity utilization rates in line with higher sales.
  • The results of the LogiGear Group, which we acquired in Q2, are expected to be consolidated from Q4 of FY2019.
  • Aiming for further improvement in sales and gross margin through contribution of LogiGear's test automation technology, etc.

Quarterly results of System Testing div.

（Mln yen）

FY2018

FY2019

1,200

Full year Actual

Full year Forecast

1,124

50.0%

1,000

23.3%

24.1%

LogiGear

Sales

40.0%

Net sales

Gross margin ratio

Forecast

800

634

570

600

28.7%

30.0%

430

32.2%

23.9%

23.0%

400

18.9%

17.2%

17.3%

20.0%

483

200

286

366

13.6%

259

0

10.0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3(F)

Q4(F)

FY2018

FY2019

Copyright© 2019

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

16

Enterprise Business

  • System Testing

Significant increase in sales due to the steady development of new customers and the expansion of transaction volume per company.

  • IT service / Security

Strong performance in system consignment development and acquisition of new orders for security services for major clients.

Quarterly sales

System Testing

（Mln yen）

(Mln yen）

1,500

1,395

YoY

2,400

1,084

483

183%

2,000

1,000

1,600

441

1,200

366

570

500

Q4

800

297

286

Q3

Q2

400

180

430

259

Q1

0

165

0

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

IT service / Security

1,907

500

YoY

120%

493

808

569

Q4

Q3

253

520

132

Q2

275

392

523

Q1

146

FY2017 FY2018 FY2019

17

Dividend Trends

The interim dividend was 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY

Year-end dividend is also expected to be 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Forecast)

Annual dividends

9.5 yen

11.5 yen

11.5 yen

13.0 yen

14.0 yen

(Interim dividends)

4.5 yen

5.5 yen

5.5 yen

6.5 yen

7.0 yen

(Year‐end dividends)

5.0 yen

6.0 yen

6.0 yen

6.5 yen

7.0 yen

Dividend Payout Ratio/ROE Trends

100.0%

Dividend Payout Ratio

60.4%

50.0%

32.3%

40.0%

38.6%

32.5%

10.5%

29.2%

20.9%

18.0%

24.5%

0.0%

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Forecast)

*As the company conducted a 2‐for‐1 common stock split , effective on October 1, 2016, dividends before the interim dividends for FY2016 are accordingly adjusted retroactively to reflect the share splits impact.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

18

Financial Forecast for the Second Half of FY2019

and growth strategy

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

19

Market Environment in Japan

System quality can't be ensured only by using in-house resources. Testing from the Third Party perspective should be required.

Shortage of

Progress of the

IT personnel

5G

2030Approx.

Progress of

790

To expand the

thousand people (*)

IoT usage

penetration of

Expanded impact of

automated control

one single defect

systems

Acceleration of

Importance of

Legacy System Migration

security

Information Assets

making competitive position

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

(※) Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey

20

Results on the Current Trends of IT Human Resources and Projects"

Challenges of the IT Industry in Japan

In an era where the service quality cannot be guaranteed without leaving the existing model of system development

Ideal

Users have engineers for both system development and test to take the lead in development and maintenance.

User companies

Requirements

System Integrator

definition/test plan

Development

Test

Development

Test

engineer

engineer

Technical Support

engineer

engineer

Current status

Users facing the shortage of engineers and relying largely on the system integrators' resources.

Testing performed by the system integrator might be only from developers' view, which may make it hard to detect fatal defects, etc.

User companies

Request

System Integrator

Provide supports:

Development

Requirements definition and Development

Test

engineer

test planing

engineer

engineer

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

New idea of relationship

Improving quality through testing from the viewpoint of "third parties"

Efficient and accurate testing with expert, knowledgeable test engineers

User companies

Development

engineer

RequestRequest

System Integrator

Test specialist

Testing from a

Third Person's

Perspective

Development engineer

Test engineer

21

Target during the second startup period

To be the Asia's No.1 company for comprehensive testing Solutions

Human Capital × Technology

Debugging

System

Cyber

Testing

Security

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

22

Progress during the second start-up period

Strengthening of human capital and technologies

to provide various services reacting to new demands in the market

New

New

World's leading

New

Expert

Original tools for

white hacker

Testers with

debuggers test automation

Penetration Testing

more than 250

New

New

New

nationalities

Specialists leading

Owned Security

New

Variety of security

15 secure

Appx 500

the system test

Operation Center

monitoring tools

market

Special

test engineers

test centers

environments

nationwide

in Vietnam

suitable for

Security

testing

System Testing

Debugging

Established a systematic training system for 8,000 registered testers

・ Lab. Administrator Training

・ Test engineer training

・ CyberSecurity Boot Camp

・ Title Leader Training

・ JSTQB (*) Acquisition Programs

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

* JSTQB...Software Testing Technician Qualification in Japan 23

Progress during the second start-up period

Increased number of projects acquired in a wide range of development

processes as services are diversified and improved quality

Development Order process received

Distribution

(e-commerce)

Planning

Requirements

System

System

Security

Operation

definition

development

testing

Game-related global EC site

Omni-Channel (payment/subscription services, etc.)

Global EC site for cosmetics

Connected Car system

Automobile

Vehicle Status Management System

Motion picture delivery service

IoT platform

IT

STB (※)

Order received

Proposing

POS register

Core system

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

※ STB (Set-Top Box)... a dedicated receiver for receiving digital multi-

24

channel broadcasting via cable television

Business progress in 1H of FY2019

Debugging

System Testing

Security

measures FY2019in

Priority

Structural reform of Lab

Boosting overseas operations

Effective development of

structural reform of Lab.

YoY Change

+2.6

non-Tokyo region

Upcoming

Ratio of

points

+5.2

Variable expense ratio

of labor expenses

points

Progress

Sales of overseas biz

increasing significantly

Overseas Business Sales

800

(Mln yen)

400

YoY

0

136%

FY2018 Q2

FY2019 Q2

Enhancement of human capital Promoting test automation

Strengthening the Order System

Acquired LogiGear Group

Strengthening Technologies and

Human Capital

500 test

Autonomic

engineers

tool

High Growth

excluding M&A Effects

YoY Change

171%

Sales volume

164%

Average transaction

amount per company

※ Express growth rate excluding M＆A effects

Business Strengthened

Sales are from the

previous year

Rapid expansion of

8 times or more

Quarterly Sales Trends

(Mln yen) 100

50

0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

FY2018 FY2019

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

25

Project progress for test automation

Orders for trial of test automation projects

  • Examples of Test Automation Trial Orders

Case1

Case2

Case3

Case4

Mobility services

Game Platform

Office Integration

Connected Car

software

Software

system

Test Description

Test Description

Test Description

Test Description

Fatal Failure Detection

In the tutorial

Automating Regression

Automating Regression

Test automation

Tests

Tests

Trial period

Trial period

Trial period

Trial period

2 months

2 months

1 month

Undetermined

Status

Status

Status

Status

Completion of the trial

Completion of the trial

From the end of November

Entering into this

During a trial

Negotiating for this

2019

Agreement

Agreement

Start Trial

  • Client's expectations for our groups
  1. Improvequality product
  2. Knowledgeautomationof
  3. Improvingquality test

: Automationconstraints of areas where testing was inadequate due to human and time

: Technical support for companies that cannot automate because of lack of knowledge and know-how

: Execute highly accurate tests without human errors, etc.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

26

Priority measures in 2H FY2019

Strengthened a cross-group service structure to acquire more test

automation projects

Strengthening professional

Increase in the number of

Development of automation

sales resources to suggest

bridge engineers connecting

tools for the Japanese

test automation

Japan and Vietnamese sites

market

Periodic study sessions

Developing Sales Engineers

Strengthening the adoption of Vietnamese engineers in Japan

Interchange of human resources between Japan and Vietnamese sites

To develop tools specifically for testing Japanese Web/ apps

Collaboration of tools to automate the entire process of multi-terminal verification

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

27

Priority measures in 2H FY2019

Strengthening sales capabilities by establishing a joint venture company with LAC Co., Ltd. to further expand security business

Team Technologies

Co., Ltd.

U.S. security company that has proven to provide Penetration Testing services to the U.S.

Department of Defense

Sales support / Technical Support

Distributors

LAC Co., Ltd.

Sales

Providing security services for more than 20 years,

Clients

Service

Provision

World's leading

Automatic

vulnerability

white hacker group

detection system

Provides Synack's Penetration Testing Service by combining our groups and LACs' technical capabilities and human capital.

Sales support / Technical Support

mainly for large companies

Other Sales distributors

Outline of Proposed Joint Venture

Company name

Location

Representative

Business Activities

Red Team Technologies Co., Ltd.

Capacity

80 million yen

(including 40 million yen for capitalization)

3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku,

Incorporated

November 2019 (planned)

Tokyo

Takuya Okada

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.:

Investment Ratio

60.0%

White hacker service and technical

support

LAC Co., Ltd.: 40.0%

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

28

Full year Forecast of FY2019

From the second half to the investment recovery phase.

Aiming for higher sales and profits year-on-year, while keeping the initial plan unchanged

（Mln Yen）

Full year FY2018

Full year FY2019

YoY Change

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Net sales

19,254

23,000

119.5%

Entertainment

15,951

17,130

107.4%

Enterprise

3,302

5,870

177.7%

Operating income

1,605

1,800

112.1%

Operating income

8.3%

7.8%

-0.5 points

margin

Ordinary income

1,651

1,830

110.8%

Profit attributable to

1,575

1,250

79.3%

owners of parent

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

29

Forecast by segment of FY2019

Net sales

Expect 125% growth

in 2H compared with 1H

Net sales

(Mln yen)

6,960

Enterprise business

5,817

Entertainment business

2,359

4,988

5,234

1,415

1,140

954

4,033 4,093 4,401 4,601

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

(Plan)

(Plan)

(Second Half Outlook)

Q3 to grow significantly due to the busy periods of debugging services

Enterprise business continues to grow

LogiGear groups consolidated in PL from Q4

Operating income margin

Enterprise Business

Making profit for 2nd half as well

Operating income margin

Total

Entertainment business

Enterprise business

30.0%

20.0%

18.0%

18.6%

17.6%

20.0%

10.0%

6.3%

8.7%

11.2%

3.8%

2.8%

7.4%

0.3%

0.0%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

-10.0%

-20.0%

-19.4%

-30.0%

(Second Half Outlook)

To make profits in Enterprise Business in 2H as well. Try to recover the creative service sales in Q4.

The company-wide common expenses are expected to be around the same as 2H of the previous year.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

30

(Ref.) Mid-term roadmap

To be the Asia's No.1 Company

for Comprehensive Testing Solutions

Smartphone

Revolution

Native Game

Applications

Browser Game

Applications

Console Game

Consumer

Electronics

IoT

Revolution WEB Systems Operation

Systems

AV Devices

Cloud

Applications

WEB

Human Capital

Applications

Investment

Enterprise Business

(1.8Bln yen)

Entertainment

Business

（15.5Bln yen）

Autonomous

Driving

Industrial

Devices

Technology Investment

Sales 50Bln yen EBITDA 10Bln yen

Oversea Business

5Bln yen

10Bln yen

IT service/

Enterprise

Security

Business

10Bln yen

TestingSystem

Entertainment

25Bln yen

Business

2001

2013

2017

Second Startup period

5 years later

Copyright© 2019

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

31

Appendix

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

32

Why You Should Invest in DIGITAL HEARTS

Employment creation

One of the few

Ratio of

testing focusing companies

for more than

in Japan

external officers of

8,000testers

40.0%

Foreign staff

High market growth rate* with

members of more

than

CAGR at 27.5%

20nationalities

Business that supports

Digital security

*Data on the growth rate of the market of outsourced software testing services for 2017 to 2021, prepared by DIGITAL HEARTS in reference to a range of data.

(References)Websites related to Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2017-2021 and Global Software Testing Market 2017-2021

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

33

Business Segment

Debugging and System testing are our core business

Entertainment

Debugging

IT service,

68.0%

System

etc.

Game Console

9.9%

Testing

（GC）

21.6%

7.3%

Media, etc.

Business

5.0%

Amusement(AM）

Creative

Net sales

Creative

9.8%

¥19,254 Mln

4.0%

Mobile Solutions

Media and

others

(MS）

42.4%

Sales breakdown by segment

Enterprise

System

Testing

(FY2018)

Business

IT service /

inter-company sales and/or transfers.

※Sales of each segment and unit include

Security

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

21.6%

42.4%

4.0%

9.8％

5.0%

7.3％

9.9％

Game Console (GC)

Debugging for console games, online games, and arcade games

Mobile Solutions (MS）

Debugging for mobile games

Amusement (AM)

Debugging for pachinko/slot machines

Game development and

CG content development

Managing one of Japan's largest game information site "4Gamer.net", customer support, etc.

Testing for enterprise system and

Automobile driving test

System development, IT support,

Customer support , Security, etc.

34

Outline of Debugging and System Testing

Our Services

Develop

Test Design

Test consulting

Planning for test and schedule Supporting for test automation

Test

Running various tests

Functional test Performance test Stress test

Acceptance test Usability Test, etc.

Maintain after a product release

Continuation test

Operations management

Evaluation and improvement Update

Outline of Services

Outsourced

Projects

Service

Description

Main client

Barriers to entry

Ratio

High

↑A license for purchasing

dedicated equipment for

Debugging

Detection of bugs in games

Game makers

debugging is required.

High

↑Knowledge and expertise on

from a player's perspective.

human resource management

to accommodate changeable

development schedules are

required.

Detection of bugs in enterprise

SIers

systems from a test-engineers'

Development

Middle

System Testing

knowledge.

vendors

↑Human resource shortage

Low

Core system

in IT Industry

enterprises

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

35

Growth Strategy

Pursue the growth of the mainstay Entertainment Business and make the Enterprise Business another primary source of revenue

Entertainment Business

Enterprise Business

The game market is growing steadily

Strengthen collaboration within the Group to provide comprehensive support for game development, including not only debugging but also the development of outsourced services and localization

Continue expanding the business, targeting net sales of 25.0 billion yen

The outsourcing of test processes is accelerated, due in part to the serious human resources shortage in the IT industry

Accelerate investment in human capital and technologies for business expansion

Position this field as the growth driver and aim for net sales of 20.0 billion yen

Continuous Rapid

growth growth

Net sales (target)

Net sales (target)

25.0

FY2018

FY2018

20.0

Bln yen

net sales

net sales

Bln yen

15.9 Bln yen

3.3 Bln yen

Human Capital and Technologies

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

36

Business Risks

Major risks

  1. Leakage of confidential information
    Obsolescence of existing
  2. services by technological innovation
  3. Reduction of productive population in Japan
    Expansion of corporate
  4. acquisition and new businesses

Countermeasures

-Prohibiting staff members from bringing personal items into the test room -Physical security measures including access control with fingerprint authentication and the installation of security cameras

-Introduction of a personal reference system that applies to all registered testers

- Focusing on the application of the latest technologies, including a test automation project

-Focusing on the development of new services to improve added value

- Developing internal training programs that will enable the active participation of members with diverse generational, racial, and other backgrounds

-Securing human resources strategically by using overseas offices as well

- In-depth market research and due diligence

-Reducing risks by building a system for appropriate business management after acquisition

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

37

Summary of Earnings by Segment

（Mln yen）

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

Net sales

11,609

12,696

13,544

15,568

15,951

Entertainment Business

Segment income

1,915

2,379

2,453

2,966

3,086

Debugging

Net sales

9,430

10,455

11,524

13,186

13,103

Game Console (GC)

Net sales

3,604

3,449

3,483

4,174

4,156

Mobile Solutions (MS)

Net sales

3,554

4,994

6,262

7,399

8,172

Amusement (AM)

Net sales

2,272

2,012

1,778

1,612

775

Creative

Net sales

1,675

1,729

1,465

1,743

1,891

Media and others

Net sales

504

512

554

638

956

Net sales

1,713

2,382

1,952

1,892

3,302

Enterprise Business

Segment income

50

71

203

-14

-226

System Testing

Net sales

380

681

758

1,084

1,395

IT service / Security

Net sales

1,333

1,701

1,193

808

1,907

Net sales

-39

-70

-52

-108

-0

Inter‐segments adjustments

Segment income

-447

-486

-750

-1,215

-1,254

Net sales

13,285

15,011

15,444

17,353

19,254

Consolidated total

Operating income

1,517

1,963

1,906

1,735

1,605

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

38

Shareholder Returns

Review of shareholder return policy

Actively invest in medium- and long-term growth as the second startup period. Change the shareholder return policy for this purpose in consideration of the balance between internal reserves and shareholder returns.

  • FY2018 or before:

Paid stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with DOE of 7% as a guide. Also provided shareholder benefits to shareholders who held our shares as of March 31 every year.

  • FY2019 and after:

Pay stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with the lower limit of the dividend

payout ratio at 20%. Abolish the shareholder benefit plan from the viewpoint of shareholder equity.

Shareholder returns in FY2019

Interim dividends

Year-end dividends

Annual total

Shareholder benefits

dividends

(Holders of one or more units of shares)

FY2018

6.5 yen

6.5 yen

13.0 yen

Rice gift cards (3 kg)

(Holders of two or more units of shares)

Rice gift cards (6 kg)

FY2019

7.0 yen

7.0 yen

14.0 yen

Up 1.0 yen

(forecast)

*We will acquire treasury shares flexibly by considering the necessity in light of our capital policy, the impact on our financial strength, and other factors, after securing funds for investment in growth.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

39

Corporate Profile

Company Name

Location

Incorporated

Representative

Stock Exchange

DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Capitalization

¥300,686,000

3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku,

Shares Issued

23,890,800 Shares

Tokyo

October 1, 2013

Fiscal year end

March 31

1,319 (Consolidated)

President and CEO, Genichi Tamatsuka

Number of Employees

Tokyo Stock Exchange The 1st Section

Domestic:7

Group Companies

(code：3676)

Overseas:6

History

Listed on TSE

Mothers

Shifted to a holding

company structure and Listed on TSE listed on TSE 1st Section 1st Section

(As of September 30, 2019)

Shifted to a new management team

Established

DIGITAL Hearts Ltd.

2008 2001

Started Debugging business

2014

2017

2013

Fully entered the

2012

enterprise field

2011

Started Media

Started Creative

business

business

Started Overseas business

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

40

Group Companies

(As of June 30, 2019)

DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd.

Entertainment Business

Enterprise Business

Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization,

System testing, System development, Security, etc.

[Strengths]

Over 8,000 registered testers Over 1.5 million bug data

15 test centers (Lab.)

Over 4,000 equipment for testing

■Test centers in Japan

Sapporo Lab.

Sapporo 2nd Lab.

Sapporo 3rd Lab.

Hakodate Lab.

Osaka Lab.

Sendai Lab.

Kyoto Lab.

Fukuoka Lab.

Hakata Lab.

Hatsudai

Sasazuka Lab.

Shinjuku Lab.

Asakusa Lab.

Matsuyama Lab.

Nagoya Lab.

DIGITAL HEARTS USA Inc.

Entertainment Business

Business Activities : Localization, etc.

ANET Corporation

Enterprise Business

Business Activities : System testing,

System development, etc.

FLAME Hearts Co., Ltd.

Entertainment Business

Business Activities : Game development and CG content development

DIGITAL HEARTS (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Entertainment Business

Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc.

LOGIGEAR CORPORATION

Enterprise Business

Business Activities : System Testing, Test Automation Support, System Development, etc.

Aetas, Inc.

Entertainment Business

Business Activities : Operation of a game information site, "4Gamer.net", etc.

Orgosoft Co., Ltd.

Entertainment Business

Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc.

DIGITAL HEARTS GNT VIET NAM COMPANY LIMITED

Enterprise Business

Business Activities : System testing, etc.

ZEG Inc.

(Affiliated company)

Enterprise Business

Business Activities : Driving test and data collection for the automotive industry

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

41

＜Contact＞

Investor and Public Relations Division

Phone：+81‐3‐3373‐0081

Email：ir_info@digitalhearts.com

HP：https://www.digitalhearts-hd.com

This presentation has been developed strictly for the purposes of investor relations activities and does not in any way attempt to influence or facilitate

investment decisions or represent a solicitation for investment. While the information provided herein is based on that believed to be reliable at the time of submission, the Company does not guarantee its accuracy, be it partial or overall. Furthermore, because this presentation features the views and assessments of the Company at the time of its writing, it may therefore be subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen developments in the Company's operating environment. The Company and its affiliated companies, as well as their executive officers, may hold positions in the securities and/or financial products featured in this presentation, and may stand to profit or incur losses from their positions. The relevant parties may also purchase or sell securities and/or financial products, either in person or by proxy. This presentation is protected under exclusive copyright of the Company. To quote, reproduce or transfer any section, either partially or in its entirety, is prohibited by law. Those who wish to quote from, reproduce or transfer the information contained herein must therefore acquire in advance the written consent of the copyright holder.

Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

42

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aAD-HOC RELEASE : Interroll announces new Chief Financial Officer
TE
12:33aNASDAQ : Georg Jensen A/S today presents the interim Financial Report Jan-Sep 2019
PU
12:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Reconstitution of the Board
PU
12:33aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of Mr Loo Woei Harng as an Executive Director of the Company
PU
12:28aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : :Appointment of a Non-Executive Director
PU
12:27aFrance's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
RE
12:23aREQUEST FOR TRADING HALT : :Request for Trading Halt
PU
12:21aFrance's PSA to sell stake in smaller Chinese tie-up as sales slide
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appendix 3B
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
3China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group