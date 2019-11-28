|
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
11/28/2019 | 11:03pm EST
Presentation Material
for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
2019/11/11
Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section：Code 3676
https://www.digitalhearts-hd.com/
Business Results for the First Half of FY2019
(The six months ended September 30, 2019)
|
|
1
Results for the First Half of FY2019
|
|
10,222 Mln yen
|
|
518 Mln yen
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
|
(YoY 109.5%)
|
income
|
(YoY 66.7%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
New Record high sales as the first half of the year,
but operating income dropped by aggressive investments.
-
Strong sales and profits of Debugging div. and System Testing div.
-
Achieved Enterprise Business profitable for Q2 three months (July- September).
Business
Topics
Stock
relationships
-
Acquired LogiGear Groups with Testing Automation Technology.
-
-
Consolidation : B/S from Q2, P/L from Q4 of FY2019
-
Establishing Joint venture with LAC Co., Ltd. to expand the cyber security business.
-
-
Starting its business in December 2019
-
Share Repurchase
Repurchase period: November 12, 2019 to February 6, 2020
Total number of shares to be repurchased: 700,000 shares (maximum) ※ Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 3.18% Total value of shares to be repurchased: 500 million yen (maximum)
|
|
2
Summary of Business Results for
the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
Net sales set a new record high in the first half,
but operating income declined due to investments in human capital, etc.
(Mln Yen)1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change
|
Net sales
|
9,333
|
10,222
|
888
|
109.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
6,680
|
7,603
|
922
|
113.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (%)
|
71.6%
|
74.4%
|
|
+2.8 points
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
2,652
|
2,619
|
-33
|
98.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A
|
1,875
|
2,100
|
225
|
112.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
777
|
518
|
-259
|
66.7%
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
8.3%
|
5.1%
|
|
-3.3 points
|
margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
754
|
513
|
-241
|
68.1％
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
508
|
277
|
-231
|
54.6%
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
Analysis of Changes in Operating income
- Compared with the previous year -
Decrease in operating income mainly due to
increase in the large number of engineer hiring and in M&A costs
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
Decrease
|
|
|
in SG&A
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
+74
|
-105
|
|
income
|
+7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin dropped due to a rapid decline in the creative services sales
777
|
Gross profit
|
|
Increase
|
|
in sales -145
|
Increases
|
+142
|
in SG&A
-59
Temporarily low availability as sharp increase in number of engineers
Company-wide
common cost
-172
-56Labor costs
M&A related
-68
Operating -47 income
Enterprise business
Others
518
|
First Half of FY2018
|
First Half of FY2019
|
|
4
-82 -49
Others
-33
Company-wide
common cost
Analysis of Changes in Operating income
- Compared with the Q1 -
Enterprise business moved into black in Q2 three months.
Improve of sales and profits compared to the Q1 for both Entertainment and Enterprise business.
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debug Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in SG&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Improvement
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
+98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
-35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
in sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increases
|
|
|
Improved gross interest rate
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+16
|
|
|
|
|
|
in SG&A
|
|
|
due to increased test
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
engineer availability
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment business
|
|
|
|
Enterprise business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M&A related cost
Operating
income
328
|
|
5
Trend in net sales and operating income
|
|
To achieve to increase in both net sales and operating income
|
|
as a full year base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st half : Continuing active investment
|
|
|
income
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mln yen)
|
25,000
|
Q4
|
|
|
2nd half: To improve the profitability
|
23,000
|
4,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,254
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,011
|
|
15,444
|
|
|
|
4,861
|
|
|
|
3,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,393
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,860
|
|
3,828
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,059
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
1,963
|
|
1,906
|
4,696
|
1,735
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
3,759
|
|
4,023
|
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
640
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
5,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,882
|
363
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,223
|
547
|
|
|
|
|
3,838
|
528
|
3,782
|
522
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
396
|
|
463
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
475
|
4,988
|
|
|
|
3,554
|
3,810
|
481
|
4,039
|
539
|
4,450
|
328
|
|
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
|
302
|
|
189
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
Net
|
Operating
|
Net
|
Operating
|
Net
|
Operating
|
Net
|
Operating
|
Net
|
Operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
sales
|
income
|
sales
|
income
|
sales
|
income
|
sales
|
income
|
sales
|
income
|
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
（Mln Yen）
|
Q4 FY2018
|
Q2 FY2019
|
YoY Change
|
(As of March 31, 2019)
|
(As of September 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
9,832
|
10,827
|
994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
7,403
|
7,574
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
4,197
|
3,849
|
-347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
|
2,724
|
3,017
|
293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent assets
|
2,428
|
3,252
|
824
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
558
|
646
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
763
|
1,404
|
640
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
1,107
|
1,202
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
4,819
|
5,304
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
4,192
|
4,679
|
487
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
1,704
|
2,504
|
799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noncurrent liabilities
|
627
|
624
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible bond-type bonds with
|
508
|
508
|
ー
|
subscription rights to shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
5,012
|
5,522
|
510
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,763
|
5,039
|
275
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
17
|
-10
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription rights to shares
|
13
|
13
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
207
|
452
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
9,832
|
10,827
|
994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
（Mln Yen）1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change
|
Net cash used in (provided by) operating
|
315
|
-5
|
-321
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*Cash flows before income taxes paid)
|
569
|
483
|
-86
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
-449
|
-963
|
-514
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
|
|
|
|
-40
|
637
|
677
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and
|
2
|
-15
|
-17
|
cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
-171
|
-347
|
-175
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of
|
3,894
|
4,162
|
268
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from
|
9
|
―
|
-9
|
newly consolidated subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|
3,732
|
3,814
|
82
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
Financial results of the First Half by Segment
[Notice regarding Earnings by Segment ]
・Net sales by segment include inter‐segment sales or transfers. Segment income is based on operating income.
・Segments changed from Q1 FY2018. For this reason, the figures for FY2017 and earlier by segment are reclassified to reflect the change in segments, and comparisons are made.
|
|
9
Summary of Earnings by Segment
-
Both the Entertainment Business and the Enterprise Business achieved higher sales than previous year.
-
Operating income decreased due to aggressive upfront investment and M&A related expenses.
（Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change
|
Net sales
|
|
9,333
|
10,222
|
109.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
7,874
|
8,127
|
103.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
1,459
|
2,094
|
143.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
-0
|
ー
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
777
|
518
|
66.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
1,511
|
1,487
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
-119
|
-181
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments
|
|
-614
|
-787
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income margin
|
|
8.3％
|
5.1％
|
-3.3 points
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
|
10
Result of Entertainment Business
-
Mainstay Debugging business kept increasing sales and profits.
-
Segment income declined due to the impact of the significant decline in sales of Creative div.
-
Debugging sales increased in all GC/MS/AM.
|
（Mln Yen）
|
1H FY2017
|
1H FY2018
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
7,874
|
8,127
|
103.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debugging
|
6,393
|
6,925
|
108.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Game Console (GC)
|
1,981
|
2,242
|
113.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile Solutions (MS)
|
4,128
|
4,184
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement (AM)
|
282
|
498
|
176.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creative
|
1,073
|
657
|
61.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media and others
|
408
|
544
|
133.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
1,511
|
1,487
|
98.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
Entertainment Business - Debugging div.
-
Sales Contribution of Orgosoft Co., Ltd. acquired in February 2019.
-
Q2 gross margin recovered by improving of debugging operations.
-
To keep almost same gross margin as previous year led by restructuring of test centers' operation even with raising labor cost in Japanese market.
Quarterly results of Debugging div.
|
（Mln yen）
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Full year Actual
|
|
|
Full year Forecast
|
|
35.0%
|
4,500
|
|
29.8%
|
|
|
29.2%
|
|
|
4,000
|
Net sales
|
Gross margin ratio
|
|
|
3,480
|
3,754
|
3,702
|
|
3,500
|
|
3,282
|
3,493
|
3,217
|
3,444
|
|
|
|
3,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
30.1%
|
|
|
|
2,500
|
|
30.8%
|
30.6%
|
|
|
|
29.2%
|
29.2%
|
30.0%
|
|
|
|
|
28.4%
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
29.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0%
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3(F)
|
Q4(F)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
Entertainment Business - Debugging div.
-
Game Console dept. (GC)
-
-
Received orders for several large-scale titles, achieving a significant increase in sales, and Q3 is expected to be in the busiest period
-
Mobile Solutions dept. (MS)
-
-
The growth rate slowing down due to the market environment, but it is also expected to keep growing stably in the 2nd half
-
Amusement dept. (AM)
-
-
The market demand trend has become recovered slightly from the downtrend,
but the market trends should continue to be watched closely
Quarterly sales
|
Game Console dept. (GC)
|
|
|
Mobile Solutions dept. (MS)
|
|
|
Amusement dept. (AM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
4,174
|
4,156
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
8,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
7,399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
950
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
113%
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
|
1,944
|
|
101%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
484
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,167
|
|
|
1,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
775
|
|
176%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
1,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
|
|
2,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
603
|
|
|
255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,002
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
Q2
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
444
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
1,099
|
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
|
1,993
|
|
|
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Entertainment Business - Creative div.
Media and others div.
-
Creative
-
-
Net sales declined sharply due to a decrease in the number of new mobile game titles developed by client companies.
-
Strengthen collaboration with the debugging business and pursue further synergies.
-
Media and others
-
-
Both "4Gamer.net" and Customer Support Services achieved higher sales.
-
The outlook for the 2nd half also remains stable.
|
|
|
Quarterly sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Mln yan）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
1,743
|
|
1,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
510
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
422
|
|
61%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
Media and others
（Mln yen）
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
264
|
|
|
|
|
638
|
|
|
|
|
134%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
14
Result of Enterprise Business
-
Achieved high growth of sales and made new alliances and M&A for future expansion of the business.
（Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change
|
Net sales
|
1,459
|
2,094
|
143.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System Testing
|
545
|
1,001
|
183.4%
|
|
IT service / Security
|
|
|
|
|
913
|
1,093
|
119.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
-119
|
-181
|
|
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By recruiting new graduates and mid-career
|
|
Achieved
|
Quarterly results of Enterprise Biz
|
|
|
|
|
|
hires, the number of test engineers has
|
|
|
profitability for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increased by about 40 from the end of the
|
|
|
the first time in
|
|
（Mln yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY2018.
|
|
|
|
the second startup
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a result, the occupancy rate temporarily
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Segment income
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
declined.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
983
|
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-58
|
-61
|
-76
|
-30
|
-184
|
2
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-200
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
15
Enterprise Business - System Testing div.
-
Q2 gross margin ratio improved due to an increase in capacity utilization rates in line with higher sales.
-
The results of the LogiGear Group, which we acquired in Q2, are expected to be consolidated from Q4 of FY2019.
-
Aiming for further improvement in sales and gross margin through contribution of LogiGear's test automation technology, etc.
Quarterly results of System Testing div.
|
（Mln yen）
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
Full year Actual
|
|
Full year Forecast
|
|
1,124
|
50.0%
|
1,000
|
23.3%
|
|
|
24.1%
|
|
LogiGear
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
40.0%
|
Net sales
|
Gross margin ratio
|
|
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
28.7%
|
|
|
|
30.0%
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
32.2%
|
|
|
23.9%
|
|
|
23.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
18.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.2%
|
|
|
17.3%
|
|
|
20.0%
|
|
|
483
|
|
|
|
200
|
286
|
366
|
13.6%
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3(F)
|
Q4(F)
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019
|
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
|
|
16
Enterprise Business
Significant increase in sales due to the steady development of new customers and the expansion of transaction volume per company.
Strong performance in system consignment development and acquisition of new orders for security services for major clients.
Quarterly sales
System Testing
|
（Mln yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Mln yen）
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,084
|
|
|
|
483
|
183%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
|
570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
800
|
|
|
|
297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
IT service / Security
1,907
|
|
|
500
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
120%
|
|
|
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
253
|
|
520
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
275
|
|
392
|
|
523
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017 FY2018 FY2019
17
Dividend Trends
The interim dividend was 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY
Year-end dividend is also expected to be 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends
|
9.5 yen
|
11.5 yen
|
11.5 yen
|
13.0 yen
|
14.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Interim dividends)
|
4.5 yen
|
5.5 yen
|
5.5 yen
|
6.5 yen
|
7.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Year‐end dividends)
|
5.0 yen
|
6.0 yen
|
6.0 yen
|
6.5 yen
|
7.0 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend Payout Ratio/ROE Trends
|
100.0%
|
Dividend Payout Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
60.4%
|
|
|
|
|
50.0%
|
|
32.3%
|
40.0%
|
38.6%
|
32.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.5%
|
29.2%
|
20.9%
|
18.0%
|
24.5%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Forecast)
*As the company conducted a 2‐for‐1 common stock split , effective on October 1, 2016, dividends before the interim dividends for FY2016 are accordingly adjusted retroactively to reflect the share splits impact.
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
18
Financial Forecast for the Second Half of FY2019
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
19
Market Environment in Japan
System quality can't be ensured only by using in-house resources. Testing from the Third Party perspective should be required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shortage of
|
|
Progress of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT personnel
|
|
5G
|
|
|
|
|
|
2030Approx.
|
|
|
Progress of
|
790
|
To expand the
|
|
thousand people (*)
|
|
IoT usage
|
|
penetration of
|
|
Expanded impact of
|
|
automated control
|
|
one single defect
|
|
systems
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acceleration of
|
|
Importance of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legacy System Migration
|
security
|
|
|
|
Information Assets
making competitive position
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
(※) Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey
|
20
|
Results on the Current Trends of IT Human Resources and Projects"
|
|
Challenges of the IT Industry in Japan
In an era where the service quality cannot be guaranteed without leaving the existing model of system development
Ideal
✓ Users have engineers for both system development and test to take the lead in development and maintenance.
|
User companies
|
Requirements
|
System Integrator
|
|
definition/test plan
|
|
Development
|
Test
|
|
Development
|
Test
|
engineer
|
engineer
|
Technical Support
|
engineer
|
engineer
|
|
|
|
Current status
✓ Users facing the shortage of engineers and relying largely on the system integrators' resources.
✓ Testing performed by the system integrator might be only from developers' view, which may make it hard to detect fatal defects, etc.
|
User companies
|
|
Request
|
System Integrator
|
|
|
Provide supports:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development
|
Requirements definition and Development
|
Test
|
engineer
|
|
test planing
|
engineer
|
engineer
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
New idea of relationship
✓ Improving quality through testing from the viewpoint of "third parties"
✓ Efficient and accurate testing with expert, knowledgeable test engineers
User companies
Development
engineer
RequestRequest
|
System Integrator
|
|
|
Test specialist
|
|
|
|
|
|
Testing from a
|
|
Third Person's
|
|
Perspective
|
Development engineer
|
|
|
Test engineer
21
Target during the second startup period
To be the Asia's No.1 company for comprehensive testing Solutions
Human Capital × Technology
|
Debugging
|
System
|
Cyber
|
Testing
|
Security
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
22
Progress during the second start-up period
Strengthening of human capital and technologies
to provide various services reacting to new demands in the market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
|
World's leading
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
|
Expert
|
Original tools for
|
|
white hacker
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Testers with
|
debuggers test automation
|
|
Penetration Testing
|
more than 250
|
|
|
New
|
New
|
New
|
nationalities
|
|
|
|
|
Specialists leading
|
Owned Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
New
|
Variety of security
|
|
15 secure
|
Appx 500
|
the system test
|
Operation Center
|
monitoring tools
|
|
market
|
|
|
|
|
Special
|
test engineers
|
|
|
|
|
test centers
|
|
|
|
|
|
environments
|
nationwide
|
in Vietnam
|
|
|
|
|
|
suitable for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
testing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System Testing
Debugging
Established a systematic training system for 8,000 registered testers
|
|
・ Lab. Administrator Training
|
・ Test engineer training
|
・ CyberSecurity Boot Camp
|
・ Title Leader Training
|
・ JSTQB (*) Acquisition Programs
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
* JSTQB...Software Testing Technician Qualification in Japan 23
Progress during the second start-up period
Increased number of projects acquired in a wide range of development
processes as services are diversified and improved quality
Development Order process received
Distribution
(e-commerce)
|
Planning
|
Requirements
|
System
|
System
|
Security
|
Operation
|
definition
|
development
|
testing
|
|
|
|
Game-related global EC site
|
Omni-Channel (payment/subscription services, etc.)
|
Global EC site for cosmetics
|
|
Connected Car system
|
Automobile
|
Vehicle Status Management System
|
|
|
Motion picture delivery service
|
|
IoT platform
|
IT
|
STB (※)
|
|
Order received
|
|
Proposing
|
POS register
|
|
Core system
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
※ STB (Set-Top Box)... a dedicated receiver for receiving digital multi-
|
24
|
|
channel broadcasting via cable television
|
Business progress in 1H of FY2019
|
measures FY2019in
|
Priority
|
|
➢
|
|
Structural reform of Lab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➢
|
|
Boosting overseas operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective development of
|
|
|
|
structural reform of Lab.
|
|
|
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2.6
|
|
|
|
|
non-Tokyo region
|
Upcoming
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.2
|
|
|
|
|
Variable expense ratio
|
|
|
|
|
of labor expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
points
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Progress
|
|
|
|
|
Sales of overseas biz
|
|
|
|
increasing significantly
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas Business Sales
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
(Mln yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
YoY
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
136%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018 Q2
|
FY2019 Q2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➢ Enhancement of human capital ➢ Promoting test automation
➢ Strengthening the Order System
Acquired LogiGear Group
Strengthening Technologies and
Human Capital
|
500 test
|
Autonomic
|
engineers
|
tool
High Growth
excluding M&A Effects
|
YoY Change
|
|
|
171%
|
Sales volume
|
|
164%
|
|
Average transaction
|
amount per company
|
|
※ Express growth rate excluding M＆A effects
➢ Business Strengthened
Sales are from the
previous year
Rapid expansion of
8 times or more
Quarterly Sales Trends
(Mln yen) 100
50
0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
FY2018 FY2019
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Project progress for test automation
Orders for trial of test automation projects
-
Examples of Test Automation Trial Orders
|
Case1
|
Case2
|
Case3
|
Case4
|
Mobility services
|
Game Platform
|
Office Integration
|
Connected Car
|
software
|
Software
|
system
|
|
|
Test Description
|
Test Description
|
Test Description
|
Test Description
|
Fatal Failure Detection
|
In the tutorial
|
Automating Regression
|
Automating Regression
|
Test automation
|
Tests
|
Tests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trial period
|
|
Trial period
|
|
Trial period
|
|
Trial period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Undetermined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
|
Status
|
|
Status
|
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion of the trial
|
|
|
Completion of the trial
|
From the end of November
|
Entering into this
|
During a trial
|
Negotiating for this
|
2019
|
|
Agreement
|
|
|
Agreement
|
Start Trial
-
Client's expectations for our groups
-
Improvequality product
-
Knowledgeautomationof
-
Improvingquality test
: Automationconstraints of areas where testing was inadequate due to human and time
: Technical support for companies that cannot automate because of lack of knowledge and know-how
: Execute highly accurate tests without human errors, etc.
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
26
Priority measures in 2H FY2019
Strengthened a cross-group service structure to acquire more test
automation projects
|
Strengthening professional
|
|
Increase in the number of
|
|
Development of automation
|
sales resources to suggest
|
|
bridge engineers connecting
|
|
tools for the Japanese
|
test automation
|
|
Japan and Vietnamese sites
|
|
market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓ Periodic study sessions
✓ Developing Sales Engineers
✓ Strengthening the adoption of Vietnamese engineers in Japan
✓ Interchange of human resources between Japan and Vietnamese sites
✓ To develop tools specifically for testing Japanese Web/ apps
✓ Collaboration of tools to automate the entire process of multi-terminal verification
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Priority measures in 2H FY2019
Strengthening sales capabilities by establishing a joint venture company with LAC Co., Ltd. to further expand security business
Team Technologies
Co., Ltd.
U.S. security company that has proven to provide Penetration Testing services to the U.S.
Department of Defense
Sales support / Technical Support
Distributors
LAC Co., Ltd.
Sales
Providing security services for more than 20 years,
Service
Provision
|
World's leading
|
Automatic
|
vulnerability
|
white hacker group
|
detection system
Provides Synack's Penetration Testing Service by combining our groups and LACs' technical capabilities and human capital.
Sales support / Technical Support
mainly for large companies
Other Sales distributors
Outline of Proposed Joint Venture
Company name
Location
Representative
Business Activities
|
Red Team Technologies Co., Ltd.
|
Capacity
|
80 million yen
|
(including 40 million yen for capitalization)
|
|
|
|
|
|
3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku,
|
Incorporated
|
November 2019 (planned)
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takuya Okada
|
|
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.:
|
|
|
|
Investment Ratio
|
60.0%
|
White hacker service and technical
|
support
|
LAC Co., Ltd.: 40.0%
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
28
Full year Forecast of FY2019
From the second half to the investment recovery phase.
Aiming for higher sales and profits year-on-year, while keeping the initial plan unchanged
|
（Mln Yen）
|
Full year FY2018
|
Full year FY2019
|
YoY Change
|
(Actual)
|
(Forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
19,254
|
23,000
|
119.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
15,951
|
17,130
|
107.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Enterprise
|
3,302
|
5,870
|
177.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
1,605
|
1,800
|
112.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
8.3%
|
7.8%
|
-0.5 points
|
|
margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
1,651
|
1,830
|
110.8%
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
1,575
|
1,250
|
79.3%
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
29
Forecast by segment of FY2019
Net sales
Expect 125% growth
in 2H compared with 1H
Net sales
|
(Mln yen)
|
6,960
|
|
|
|
Enterprise business
|
5,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment business
|
2,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,988
|
|
5,234
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,033 4,093 4,401 4,601
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
(Plan)
|
(Plan)
(Second Half Outlook)
✓ Q3 to grow significantly due to the busy periods of debugging services
✓ Enterprise business continues to grow
✓ LogiGear groups consolidated in PL from Q4
Operating income margin
Enterprise Business
Making profit for 2nd half as well
Operating income margin
|
Total
|
|
Entertainment business
|
|
Enterprise business
|
|
|
30.0%
|
|
|
|
|
20.0%
|
18.0%
|
18.6%
|
17.6%
|
20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0%
|
|
6.3%
|
8.7%
|
11.2%
|
|
|
3.8%
|
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
7.4%
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
-10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
-20.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-19.4%
|
|
|
|
-30.0%
|
|
|
|
(Second Half Outlook)
✓ To make profits in Enterprise Business in 2H as well. ✓ Try to recover the creative service sales in Q4.
✓ The company-wide common expenses are expected to be around the same as 2H of the previous year.
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
30
(Ref.) Mid-term roadmap
To be the Asia's No.1 Company
for Comprehensive Testing Solutions
Smartphone
Revolution
Native Game
Applications
Browser Game
Applications
Console Game
Consumer
Electronics
IoT
Revolution WEB Systems Operation
Systems
AV Devices
Cloud
Applications
|
WEB
|
Human Capital
|
Applications
|
Investment
|
Enterprise Business
(1.8Bln yen)
Entertainment
Business
（15.5Bln yen）
Autonomous
Driving
Industrial
Devices
Technology Investment
Sales 50Bln yen EBITDA 10Bln yen
|
Oversea Business
|
5Bln yen
|
|
|
|
10Bln yen
|
|
|
IT service/
|
Enterprise
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
|
10Bln yen
|
TestingSystem
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
25Bln yen
|
Business
|
|
|
|
2001
|
2013
|
2017
|
Second Startup period
|
5 years later
|
Copyright© 2019
|
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
31
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
32
Why You Should Invest in DIGITAL HEARTS
|
Employment creation
|
|
One of the few
|
Ratio of
|
testing focusing companies
|
for more than
|
in Japan
|
external officers of
|
8,000testers
|
40.0%
|
|
Foreign staff
|
High market growth rate* with
|
members of more
|
than
|
CAGR at 27.5%
|
20nationalities
Business that supports
Digital security
*Data on the growth rate of the market of outsourced software testing services for 2017 to 2021, prepared by DIGITAL HEARTS in reference to a range of data.
(References)Websites related to Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2017-2021 and Global Software Testing Market 2017-2021
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
33
Business Segment
Debugging and System testing are our core business
|
|
|
|
|
Entertainment
|
Debugging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT service,
|
|
|
68.0%
|
|
|
|
|
System
|
etc.
|
Game Console
|
|
|
9.9%
|
|
|
Testing
|
|
（GC）
|
|
|
|
21.6%
|
|
|
7.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media, etc.
|
|
|
|
Business
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement(AM）
|
|
|
Creative
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Creative
|
9.8%
|
¥19,254 Mln
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
Mobile Solutions
|
|
Media and
|
|
|
|
others
|
|
|
|
(MS）
|
|
|
|
|
42.4%
|
|
|
Sales breakdown by segment
|
Enterprise
|
System
|
|
|
Testing
|
(FY2018)
|
Business
|
IT service /
|
inter-company sales and/or transfers.
|
※Sales of each segment and unit include
|
Security
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
21.6%
42.4%
4.0%
9.8％
5.0%
7.3％
9.9％
Game Console (GC)
Debugging for console games, online games, and arcade games
Mobile Solutions (MS）
Debugging for mobile games
Amusement (AM)
Debugging for pachinko/slot machines
Game development and
CG content development
Managing one of Japan's largest game information site "4Gamer.net", customer support, etc.
Testing for enterprise system and
Automobile driving test
System development, IT support,
Customer support , Security, etc.
34
Outline of Debugging and System Testing
Our Services
Develop
Test Design
➢ Test consulting
➢ Planning for test and schedule ➢ Supporting for test automation
Test
Running various tests
➢ Functional test ➢ Performance test ➢ Stress test
➢ Acceptance test ➢ Usability Test, etc.
Maintain after a product release
Continuation test
➢ Operations management
➢ Evaluation and improvement ➢ Update
|
|
Outline of Services
|
|
|
Outsourced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Projects
|
|
Service
|
|
Description
|
Main client
|
Barriers to entry
|
|
|
Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
↑A license for purchasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dedicated equipment for
|
|
|
|
Debugging
|
Detection of bugs in games
|
− Game makers
|
debugging is required.
|
High
|
|
|
↑Knowledge and expertise on
|
|
|
from a player's perspective.
|
|
|
|
|
human resource management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to accommodate changeable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
development schedules are
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
required.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Detection of bugs in enterprise
|
− SIers
|
|
|
|
|
|
systems from a test-engineers'
|
− Development
|
Middle
|
|
|
|
System Testing
|
knowledge.
|
vendors
|
↑Human resource shortage
|
Low
|
|
|
|
|
|
− Core system
|
in IT Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
enterprises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
35
|
Growth Strategy
Pursue the growth of the mainstay Entertainment Business and make the Enterprise Business another primary source of revenue
|
Entertainment Business
|
Enterprise Business
◼ The game market is growing steadily
◆ Strengthen collaboration within the Group to provide comprehensive support for game development, including not only debugging but also the development of outsourced services and localization
◆ Continue expanding the business, targeting net sales of 25.0 billion yen
◼ The outsourcing of test processes is accelerated, due in part to the serious human resources shortage in the IT industry
◆ Accelerate investment in human capital and technologies for business expansion
◆ Position this field as the growth driver and aim for net sales of 20.0 billion yen
Continuous Rapid
growth growth
|
Net sales (target)
|
|
|
Net sales (target)
|
25.0
|
FY2018
|
FY2018
|
20.0
|
|
|
Bln yen
|
net sales
|
net sales
|
Bln yen
|
15.9 Bln yen
|
3.3 Bln yen
Human Capital and Technologies
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
36
Business Risks
Major risks
-
Leakage of confidential information
Obsolescence of existing
-
services by technological innovation
-
Reduction of productive population in Japan
Expansion of corporate
-
acquisition and new businesses
Countermeasures
-Prohibiting staff members from bringing personal items into the test room -Physical security measures including access control with fingerprint authentication and the installation of security cameras
-Introduction of a personal reference system that applies to all registered testers
- Focusing on the application of the latest technologies, including a test automation project
-Focusing on the development of new services to improve added value
- Developing internal training programs that will enable the active participation of members with diverse generational, racial, and other backgrounds
-Securing human resources strategically by using overseas offices as well
- In-depth market research and due diligence
-Reducing risks by building a system for appropriate business management after acquisition
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
37
Summary of Earnings by Segment
|
（Mln yen）
|
FY2014
|
FY2015
|
FY2016
|
FY2017
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
11,609
|
|
12,696
|
13,544
|
15,568
|
15,951
|
|
Entertainment Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
1,915
|
|
2,379
|
2,453
|
2,966
|
3,086
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debugging
|
Net sales
|
9,430
|
|
10,455
|
11,524
|
13,186
|
13,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Game Console (GC)
|
Net sales
|
3,604
|
|
3,449
|
3,483
|
4,174
|
4,156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mobile Solutions (MS)
|
Net sales
|
3,554
|
|
4,994
|
6,262
|
7,399
|
8,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amusement (AM)
|
Net sales
|
2,272
|
|
2,012
|
1,778
|
1,612
|
775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Creative
|
Net sales
|
1,675
|
|
1,729
|
1,465
|
1,743
|
1,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media and others
|
Net sales
|
504
|
|
512
|
554
|
638
|
956
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,713
|
|
2,382
|
1,952
|
1,892
|
3,302
|
|
Enterprise Business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
50
|
|
71
|
203
|
-14
|
-226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
System Testing
|
Net sales
|
380
|
|
681
|
758
|
1,084
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IT service / Security
|
Net sales
|
1,333
|
|
1,701
|
1,193
|
808
|
1,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
-39
|
|
-70
|
-52
|
-108
|
-0
|
|
|
Inter‐segments adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment income
|
-447
|
|
-486
|
-750
|
-1,215
|
-1,254
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
13,285
|
|
15,011
|
15,444
|
17,353
|
19,254
|
|
|
Consolidated total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
1,517
|
|
1,963
|
1,906
|
1,735
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
|
|
|
38
Shareholder Returns
Review of shareholder return policy
Actively invest in medium- and long-term growth as the second startup period. Change the shareholder return policy for this purpose in consideration of the balance between internal reserves and shareholder returns.
Paid stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with DOE of 7% as a guide. Also provided shareholder benefits to shareholders who held our shares as of March 31 every year.
Pay stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with the lower limit of the dividend
payout ratio at 20%. Abolish the shareholder benefit plan from the viewpoint of shareholder equity.
Shareholder returns in FY2019
|
|
Interim dividends
|
Year-end dividends
|
Annual total
|
Shareholder benefits
|
|
|
dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Holders of one or more units of shares)
|
FY2018
|
6.5 yen
|
6.5 yen
|
13.0 yen
|
Rice gift cards (3 kg)
|
(Holders of two or more units of shares)
|
|
|
|
|
Rice gift cards (6 kg)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019
|
7.0 yen
|
7.0 yen
|
14.0 yen
|
Up 1.0 yen
|
―
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*We will acquire treasury shares flexibly by considering the necessity in light of our capital policy, the impact on our financial strength, and other factors, after securing funds for investment in growth.
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
39
Company Name
Location
Incorporated
Representative
Stock Exchange
|
DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
|
Capitalization
|
¥300,686,000
|
3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku,
|
|
|
|
|
Shares Issued
|
23,890,800 Shares
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 1, 2013
|
Fiscal year end
|
March 31
|
|
|
1,319 (Consolidated)
|
|
|
President and CEO, Genichi Tamatsuka
|
Number of Employees
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange The 1st Section
|
|
Domestic:7
|
|
Group Companies
|
(code：3676)
|
Overseas:6
|
|
|
|
History
Listed on TSE
Mothers
Shifted to a holding
company structure and Listed on TSE listed on TSE 1st Section 1st Section
(As of September 30, 2019)
Shifted to a new management team
Established
DIGITAL Hearts Ltd.
2008 2001
Started Debugging business
|
|
|
2014
|
2017
|
|
2013
|
Fully entered the
|
2012
|
|
|
|
enterprise field
|
2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
Started Media
|
Started Creative
|
business
|
|
business
|
Started Overseas business
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
40
Group Companies
(As of June 30, 2019)
DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd.
|
Entertainment Business
|
|
Enterprise Business
|
|
|
Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization,
System testing, System development, Security, etc.
[Strengths]
➢Over 8,000 registered testers ➢Over 1.5 million bug data
|
➢15 test centers (Lab.)
|
➢Over 4,000 equipment for testing
■Test centers in Japan
|
|
|
|
Sapporo Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo 2nd Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sapporo 3rd Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hakodate Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaka Lab.
|
|
Sendai Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
Kyoto Lab.
|
|
|
|
Fukuoka Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hakata Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hatsudai
|
|
|
Sasazuka Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shinjuku Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asakusa Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Matsuyama Lab.
|
|
|
Nagoya Lab.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DIGITAL HEARTS USA Inc.
Entertainment Business
Business Activities : Localization, etc.
ANET Corporation
Enterprise Business
Business Activities : System testing,
System development, etc.
FLAME Hearts Co., Ltd.
Entertainment Business
Business Activities : Game development and CG content development
DIGITAL HEARTS (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Entertainment Business
Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc.
LOGIGEAR CORPORATION
Enterprise Business
Business Activities : System Testing, Test Automation Support, System Development, etc.
Aetas, Inc.
Entertainment Business
Business Activities : Operation of a game information site, "4Gamer.net", etc.
Orgosoft Co., Ltd.
Entertainment Business
Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc.
DIGITAL HEARTS GNT VIET NAM COMPANY LIMITED
Enterprise Business
Business Activities : System testing, etc.
|
ZEG Inc.
|
(Affiliated company)
Enterprise Business
Business Activities : Driving test and data collection for the automotive industry
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
41
＜Contact＞
Investor and Public Relations Division
Phone：+81‐3‐3373‐0081
Email：ir_info@digitalhearts.com
HP：https://www.digitalhearts-hd.com
This presentation has been developed strictly for the purposes of investor relations activities and does not in any way attempt to influence or facilitate
investment decisions or represent a solicitation for investment. While the information provided herein is based on that believed to be reliable at the time of submission, the Company does not guarantee its accuracy, be it partial or overall. Furthermore, because this presentation features the views and assessments of the Company at the time of its writing, it may therefore be subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen developments in the Company's operating environment. The Company and its affiliated companies, as well as their executive officers, may hold positions in the securities and/or financial products featured in this presentation, and may stand to profit or incur losses from their positions. The relevant parties may also purchase or sell securities and/or financial products, either in person or by proxy. This presentation is protected under exclusive copyright of the Company. To quote, reproduce or transfer any section, either partially or in its entirety, is prohibited by law. Those who wish to quote from, reproduce or transfer the information contained herein must therefore acquire in advance the written consent of the copyright holder.
|
Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
42
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:02:02 UTC
|
|