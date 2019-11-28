Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 0 11/28/2019 | 11:03pm EST Send by mail :

but operating income dropped by aggressive investments.

but operating income dropped by aggressive investments. Strong sales and profits of Debugging div. and System Testing div.

Achieved Enterprise Business profitable for Q2 three months (July- September). Business Topics Stock relationships Acquired LogiGear Groups with Testing Automation Technology.

Consolidation : B/S from Q2, P/L from Q4 of FY2019

Establishing Joint venture with LAC Co., Ltd. to expand the cyber security business.

Starting its business in December 2019

Share Repurchase Repurchase period: November 12, 2019 to February 6, 2020 Total number of shares to be repurchased: 700,000 shares (maximum) ※ Total number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares): 3.18% Total value of shares to be repurchased: 500 million yen (maximum) Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 2 Summary of Business Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 Net sales set a new record high in the first half, but operating income declined due to investments in human capital, etc. (Mln Yen)1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change Net sales 9,333 10,222 888 109.5% Cost of sales 6,680 7,603 922 113.8% Cost of sales (%) 71.6% 74.4% +2.8 points Gross profit 2,652 2,619 -33 98.7% SG&A 1,875 2,100 225 112.0% Operating income 777 518 -259 66.7% Operating income 8.3% 5.1% -3.3 points margin Ordinary income 754 513 -241 68.1％ Profit attributable to 508 277 -231 54.6% owners of parent Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 3 Analysis of Changes in Operating income - Compared with the previous year - Decrease in operating income mainly due to increase in the large number of engineer hiring and in M&A costs (Mln yen) Gross profit Decrease in SG&A Operating +74 -105 income +7 Increase in sales Gross margin dropped due to a rapid decline in the creative services sales 777 Gross profit Increase in sales -145 Increases +142 in SG&A -59 Temporarily low availability as sharp increase in number of engineers Company-wide common cost -172 -56Labor costs M&A related -68 Operating -47 income Entertainment business Enterprise business Others 518 First Half of FY2018 First Half of FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 4 -82 -49 Others -33 Company-wide common cost Analysis of Changes in Operating income - Compared with the Q1 - Enterprise business moved into black in Q2 three months. Improve of sales and profits compared to the Q1 for both Entertainment and Enterprise business. (Mln yen) +69 Debug Services Decrease Gross margin ratio in SG&A Improvement Increase +98 in sales Increase -35 +52 +20 Operating in sales Increases Improved gross interest rate income +16 in SG&A due to increased test 189 engineer availability Entertainment business Enterprise business M&A related cost Operating income 328 Q1 FY2019 Q2 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 5 Trend in net sales and operating income To achieve to increase in both net sales and operating income as a full year base Operating Net sales 1st half : Continuing active investment income (Mln yen) (Mln yen) 25,000 Q4 2nd half: To improve the profitability 23,000 4,800 Q3 20,000 Q2 19,254 4,000 Q1 17,353 15,011 15,444 4,861 3,200 15,000 4,393 3,860 3,828 2,400 5,059 10,000 1,963 1,906 4,696 1,735 1,800 3,759 4,023 1,605 640 506 1,600 184 5,234 4,882 363 4,223 547 3,838 528 3,782 522 5,000 464 396 463 800 550 475 4,988 3,554 3,810 481 4,039 539 4,450 328 244 302 189 0 0 Net Operating Net Operating Net Operating Net Operating Net Operating sales income sales income sales income sales income sales income FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 6 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Consolidated Balance Sheets （Mln Yen） Q4 FY2018 Q2 FY2019 YoY Change (As of March 31, 2019) (As of September 30, 2019) Total assets 9,832 10,827 994 Current assets 7,403 7,574 170 Cash and deposits 4,197 3,849 -347 Notes and accounts receivable-trade 2,724 3,017 293 Noncurrent assets 2,428 3,252 824 Property, plant and equipment 558 646 88 Intangible assets 763 1,404 640 Investments and other assets 1,107 1,202 95 Total liabilities 4,819 5,304 484 Current liabilities 4,192 4,679 487 Short-term loans 1,704 2,504 799 Noncurrent liabilities 627 624 -2 Convertible bond-type bonds with 508 508 ー subscription rights to shares Total net assets 5,012 5,522 510 Shareholders' equity 4,763 5,039 275 Accumulated other comprehensive 28 17 -10 income Subscription rights to shares 13 13 ー Non-controlling interests 207 452 245 Total liabilities and net assets 9,832 10,827 994 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 7 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows （Mln Yen）1H FY2018 1H FY2019 YoY Change Net cash used in (provided by) operating 315 -5 -321 activities (*Cash flows before income taxes paid) 569 483 -86 Net cash used in investing activities -449 -963 -514 Net cash provided by (used in) financing -40 637 677 activities Effect of exchange rate change on cash and 2 -15 -17 cash equivalents Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents -171 -347 -175 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of 3,894 4,162 268 period Increase in cash and cash equivalents from 9 ― -9 newly consolidated subsidiary Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 3,732 3,814 82 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 8 Financial results of the First Half by Segment [Notice regarding Earnings by Segment ] ・Net sales by segment include inter‐segment sales or transfers. Segment income is based on operating income. ・Segments changed from Q1 FY2018. For this reason, the figures for FY2017 and earlier by segment are reclassified to reflect the change in segments, and comparisons are made. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 9 Summary of Earnings by Segment Both the Entertainment Business and the Enterprise Business achieved higher sales than previous year.

Operating income decreased due to aggressive upfront investment and M&A related expenses. （Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change Net sales 9,333 10,222 109.5% Entertainment 7,874 8,127 103.2% Enterprise 1,459 2,094 143.5% Adjustments -0 ー ー Operating income 777 518 66.7% Entertainment 1,511 1,487 98.4% Enterprise -119 -181 ー Adjustments -614 -787 ー Operating income margin 8.3％ 5.1％ -3.3 points Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 10 Result of Entertainment Business Mainstay Debugging business kept increasing sales and profits.

Segment income declined due to the impact of the significant decline in sales of Creative div.

Debugging sales increased in all GC/MS/AM. （Mln Yen） 1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change Net sales 7,874 8,127 103.2% Debugging 6,393 6,925 108.3% Game Console (GC) 1,981 2,242 113.2% Mobile Solutions (MS) 4,128 4,184 101.3% Amusement (AM) 282 498 176.3% Creative 1,073 657 61.3% Media and others 408 544 133.5% Segment income 1,511 1,487 98.4% Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 11 Entertainment Business - Debugging div. Sales Contribution of Orgosoft Co., Ltd. acquired in February 2019.

Q2 gross margin recovered by improving of debugging operations.

To keep almost same gross margin as previous year led by restructuring of test centers' operation even with raising labor cost in Japanese market. Quarterly results of Debugging div. （Mln yen） FY2018 FY2019 5,000 Full year Actual Full year Forecast 35.0% 4,500 29.8% 29.2% 4,000 Net sales Gross margin ratio 3,480 3,754 3,702 3,500 3,282 3,493 3,217 3,444 3,110 3,000 30.1% 2,500 30.8% 30.6% 29.2% 29.2% 30.0% 28.4% 2,000 1,500 29.2% 28.4% 1,000 500 0 25.0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3(F) Q4(F) FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 12 Entertainment Business - Debugging div. Game Console dept. (GC)

Received orders for several large-scale titles, achieving a significant increase in sales, and Q3 is expected to be in the busiest period

Mobile Solutions dept. (MS)

The growth rate slowing down due to the market environment, but it is also expected to keep growing stably in the 2 nd half

Amusement dept. (AM)

The market demand trend has become recovered slightly from the downtrend,

but the market trends should continue to be watched closely Quarterly sales Game Console dept. (GC) Mobile Solutions dept. (MS) Amusement dept. (AM) (Mln yen) (Mln yen) (Mln yen) 5,000 4,174 4,156 10,000 8,172 2,000 1,612 4,000 8,000 7,399 YoY YoY 1,500 80 3,000 950 1,017 113% 6,000 1,952 1,944 101% 484 YoY 1,167 1,157 2,098 1,000 775 176% 4,000 1,953 Q4 2,000 956 1,056 Q4 2,135 2,171 603 255 Q4 1,002 Q3 1,776 Q3 500 Q3 1,000 1,186 Q2 2,000 Q2 444 237 252 Q2 1,099 979 Q1 1,716 1,993 2,013 Q1 144 245 Q1 0 0 0 138 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 13 Entertainment Business - Creative div. Media and others div. Creative

Net sales declined sharply due to a decrease in the number of new mobile game titles developed by client companies. Strengthen collaboration with the debugging business and pursue further synergies .

Media and others

Both "4Gamer.net" and Customer Support Services achieved higher sales. The outlook for the 2 nd half also remains stable.

Quarterly sales Creative （Mln yan） 2,000 1,743 1,891 1,500 395 510 YoY 1,000 422 61% 497 561 Q4 500 395 Q3 307 511 Q2 350 0 340 Q1 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Media and others （Mln yen） 1,200 956 1,000 YoY 800 264 638 134% 600 284 203 Q4 400 306 Q3 163 231 200 Q2 145 238 Q1 176 0 126 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 14 Result of Enterprise Business Achieved high growth of sales and made new alliances and M&A for future expansion of the business. （Mln Yen）1H FY2017 1H FY2018 YoY Change Net sales 1,459 2,094 143.5% System Testing 545 1,001 183.4% IT service / Security 913 1,093 119.7% Segment income -119 -181 ー By recruiting new graduates and mid-career Achieved Quarterly results of Enterprise Biz hires, the number of test engineers has profitability for increased by about 40 from the end of the the first time in （Mln yen） Q4 FY2018. the second startup As a result, the occupancy rate temporarily 1,500 Net sales Segment income period declined. 983 1,140 1,000 859 954 806 652 500 -58 -61 -76 -30 -184 2 0 -200 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 15 Enterprise Business - System Testing div. Q2 gross margin ratio improved due to an increase in capacity utilization rates in line with higher sales.

The results of the LogiGear Group, which we acquired in Q2, are expected to be consolidated from Q4 of FY2019.

Aiming for further improvement in sales and gross margin through contribution of LogiGear's test automation technology, etc. Quarterly results of System Testing div. （Mln yen） FY2018 FY2019 1,200 Full year Actual Full year Forecast 1,124 50.0% 1,000 23.3% 24.1% LogiGear Sales 40.0% Net sales Gross margin ratio Forecast 800 634 570 600 28.7% 30.0% 430 32.2% 23.9% 23.0% 400 18.9% 17.2% 17.3% 20.0% 483 200 286 366 13.6% 259 0 10.0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3(F) Q4(F) FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 16 Enterprise Business System Testing Significant increase in sales due to the steady development of new customers and the expansion of transaction volume per company. IT service / Security Strong performance in system consignment development and acquisition of new orders for security services for major clients. Quarterly sales System Testing （Mln yen） (Mln yen） 1,500 1,395 YoY 2,400 1,084 483 183% 2,000 1,000 1,600 441 1,200 366 570 500 Q4 800 297 286 Q3 Q2 400 180 430 259 Q1 0 165 0 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. IT service / Security 1,907 500 YoY 120% 493 808 569 Q4 Q3 253 520 132 Q2 275 392 523 Q1 146 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 17 Dividend Trends The interim dividend was 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY Year-end dividend is also expected to be 7 yen, an increase of 0.5 yen YoY FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Forecast) Annual dividends 9.5 yen 11.5 yen 11.5 yen 13.0 yen 14.0 yen (Interim dividends) 4.5 yen 5.5 yen 5.5 yen 6.5 yen 7.0 yen (Year‐end dividends) 5.0 yen 6.0 yen 6.0 yen 6.5 yen 7.0 yen Dividend Payout Ratio/ROE Trends 100.0% Dividend Payout Ratio 60.4% 50.0% 32.3% 40.0% 38.6% 32.5% 10.5% 29.2% 20.9% 18.0% 24.5% 0.0% FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Forecast) *As the company conducted a 2‐for‐1 common stock split , effective on October 1, 2016, dividends before the interim dividends for FY2016 are accordingly adjusted retroactively to reflect the share splits impact. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 18 Financial Forecast for the Second Half of FY2019 and growth strategy Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 19 Market Environment in Japan System quality can't be ensured only by using in-house resources. Testing from the Third Party perspective should be required. Shortage of Progress of the IT personnel 5G 2030Approx. Progress of 790 To expand the thousand people (*) IoT usage penetration of Expanded impact of automated control one single defect systems Acceleration of Importance of Legacy System Migration security Information Assets making competitive position Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. (※) Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry "Survey 20 Results on the Current Trends of IT Human Resources and Projects" Challenges of the IT Industry in Japan In an era where the service quality cannot be guaranteed without leaving the existing model of system development Ideal ✓ Users have engineers for both system development and test to take the lead in development and maintenance. User companies Requirements System Integrator definition/test plan Development Test Development Test engineer engineer Technical Support engineer engineer Current status ✓ Users facing the shortage of engineers and relying largely on the system integrators' resources. ✓ Testing performed by the system integrator might be only from developers' view, which may make it hard to detect fatal defects, etc. User companies Request System Integrator Provide supports: Development Requirements definition and Development Test engineer test planing engineer engineer Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. New idea of relationship ✓ Improving quality through testing from the viewpoint of "third parties" ✓ Efficient and accurate testing with expert, knowledgeable test engineers User companies Development engineer RequestRequest System Integrator Test specialist Testing from a Third Person's Perspective Development engineer Test engineer 21 Target during the second startup period To be the Asia's No.1 company for comprehensive testing Solutions Human Capital × Technology Debugging System Cyber Testing Security Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 22 Progress during the second start-up period Strengthening of human capital and technologies to provide various services reacting to new demands in the market New New World's leading New Expert Original tools for white hacker Testers with debuggers test automation Penetration Testing more than 250 New New New nationalities Specialists leading Owned Security New Variety of security 15 secure Appx 500 the system test Operation Center monitoring tools market Special test engineers test centers environments nationwide in Vietnam suitable for Security testing System Testing Debugging Established a systematic training system for 8,000 registered testers ・ Lab. Administrator Training ・ Test engineer training ・ CyberSecurity Boot Camp ・ Title Leader Training ・ JSTQB (*) Acquisition Programs Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. * JSTQB...Software Testing Technician Qualification in Japan 23 Progress during the second start-up period Increased number of projects acquired in a wide range of development processes as services are diversified and improved quality Development Order process received Distribution (e-commerce) Planning Requirements System System Security Operation definition development testing Game-related global EC site Omni-Channel (payment/subscription services, etc.) Global EC site for cosmetics Connected Car system Automobile Vehicle Status Management System Motion picture delivery service IoT platform IT STB (※) Order received Proposing POS register Core system Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. ※ STB (Set-Top Box)... a dedicated receiver for receiving digital multi- 24 channel broadcasting via cable television Business progress in 1H of FY2019 Debugging System Testing Security measures FY2019in Priority ➢ Structural reform of Lab ➢ Boosting overseas operations Effective development of structural reform of Lab. YoY Change +2.6 non-Tokyo region Upcoming Ratio of points +5.2 Variable expense ratio of labor expenses points Progress Sales of overseas biz increasing significantly Overseas Business Sales 800 (Mln yen) 400 YoY 0 136% FY2018 Q2 FY2019 Q2 ➢ Enhancement of human capital ➢ Promoting test automation ➢ Strengthening the Order System Acquired LogiGear Group Strengthening Technologies and Human Capital 500 test Autonomic engineers tool High Growth excluding M&A Effects YoY Change 171% Sales volume 164% Average transaction amount per company ※ Express growth rate excluding M＆A effects ➢ Business Strengthened Sales are from the previous year Rapid expansion of 8 times or more Quarterly Sales Trends (Mln yen) 100 50 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 FY2018 FY2019 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 25 Project progress for test automation Orders for trial of test automation projects Examples of Test Automation Trial Orders Case1 Case2 Case3 Case4 Mobility services Game Platform Office Integration Connected Car software Software system Test Description Test Description Test Description Test Description Fatal Failure Detection In the tutorial Automating Regression Automating Regression Test automation Tests Tests Trial period Trial period Trial period Trial period 2 months 2 months 1 month Undetermined Status Status Status Status Completion of the trial Completion of the trial From the end of November Entering into this During a trial Negotiating for this 2019 Agreement Agreement Start Trial Client's expectations for our groups Improve quality product Knowledge automation of Improving quality test : Automationconstraints of areas where testing was inadequate due to human and time : Technical support for companies that cannot automate because of lack of knowledge and know-how : Execute highly accurate tests without human errors, etc. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 26 Priority measures in 2H FY2019 Strengthened a cross-group service structure to acquire more test automation projects Strengthening professional Increase in the number of Development of automation sales resources to suggest bridge engineers connecting tools for the Japanese test automation Japan and Vietnamese sites market ✓ Periodic study sessions ✓ Developing Sales Engineers ✓ Strengthening the adoption of Vietnamese engineers in Japan ✓ Interchange of human resources between Japan and Vietnamese sites ✓ To develop tools specifically for testing Japanese Web/ apps ✓ Collaboration of tools to automate the entire process of multi-terminal verification Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 27 Priority measures in 2H FY2019 Strengthening sales capabilities by establishing a joint venture company with LAC Co., Ltd. to further expand security business Team Technologies Co., Ltd. U.S. security company that has proven to provide Penetration Testing services to the U.S. Department of Defense Sales support / Technical Support Distributors LAC Co., Ltd. Sales Providing security services for more than 20 years, Clients Service Provision World's leading Automatic vulnerability white hacker group detection system Provides Synack's Penetration Testing Service by combining our groups and LACs' technical capabilities and human capital. Sales support / Technical Support mainly for large companies Other Sales distributors Outline of Proposed Joint Venture Company name Location Representative Business Activities Red Team Technologies Co., Ltd. Capacity 80 million yen (including 40 million yen for capitalization) 3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Incorporated November 2019 (planned) Tokyo Takuya Okada DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.: Investment Ratio 60.0% White hacker service and technical support LAC Co., Ltd.: 40.0% Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 28 Full year Forecast of FY2019 From the second half to the investment recovery phase. Aiming for higher sales and profits year-on-year, while keeping the initial plan unchanged （Mln Yen） Full year FY2018 Full year FY2019 YoY Change (Actual) (Forecast) Net sales 19,254 23,000 119.5% Entertainment 15,951 17,130 107.4% Enterprise 3,302 5,870 177.7% Operating income 1,605 1,800 112.1% Operating income 8.3% 7.8% -0.5 points margin Ordinary income 1,651 1,830 110.8% Profit attributable to 1,575 1,250 79.3% owners of parent Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 29 Forecast by segment of FY2019 Net sales Expect 125% growth in 2H compared with 1H Net sales (Mln yen) 6,960 Enterprise business 5,817 Entertainment business 2,359 4,988 5,234 1,415 1,140 954 4,033 4,093 4,401 4,601 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (Plan) (Plan) (Second Half Outlook) ✓ Q3 to grow significantly due to the busy periods of debugging services ✓ Enterprise business continues to grow ✓ LogiGear groups consolidated in PL from Q4 Operating income margin Enterprise Business Making profit for 2nd half as well Operating income margin Total Entertainment business Enterprise business 30.0% 20.0% 18.0% 18.6% 17.6% 20.0% 10.0% 6.3% 8.7% 11.2% 3.8% 2.8% 7.4% 0.3% 0.0% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 -10.0% -20.0% -19.4% -30.0% (Second Half Outlook) ✓ To make profits in Enterprise Business in 2H as well. ✓ Try to recover the creative service sales in Q4. ✓ The company-wide common expenses are expected to be around the same as 2H of the previous year. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 30 (Ref.) Mid-term roadmap To be the Asia's No.1 Company for Comprehensive Testing Solutions Smartphone Revolution Native Game Applications Browser Game Applications Console Game Consumer Electronics IoT Revolution WEB Systems Operation Systems AV Devices Cloud Applications WEB Human Capital Applications Investment Enterprise Business (1.8Bln yen) Entertainment Business （15.5Bln yen） Autonomous Driving Industrial Devices Technology Investment Sales 50Bln yen EBITDA 10Bln yen Oversea Business 5Bln yen 10Bln yen IT service/ Enterprise Security Business 10Bln yen TestingSystem Entertainment 25Bln yen Business 2001 2013 2017 Second Startup period 5 years later Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 31 Appendix Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 32 Why You Should Invest in DIGITAL HEARTS Employment creation One of the few Ratio of testing focusing companies for more than in Japan external officers of 8,000testers 40.0% Foreign staff High market growth rate* with members of more than CAGR at 27.5% 20nationalities Business that supports Digital security *Data on the growth rate of the market of outsourced software testing services for 2017 to 2021, prepared by DIGITAL HEARTS in reference to a range of data. (References)Websites related to Global Pure Play Software Testing Services Market 2017-2021 and Global Software Testing Market 2017-2021 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 33 Business Segment Debugging and System testing are our core business Entertainment Debugging IT service, 68.0% System etc. Game Console 9.9% Testing （GC） 21.6% 7.3% Media, etc. Business 5.0% Amusement(AM） Creative Net sales Creative 9.8% ¥19,254 Mln 4.0% Mobile Solutions Media and others (MS） 42.4% Sales breakdown by segment Enterprise System Testing (FY2018) Business IT service / inter-company sales and/or transfers. ※Sales of each segment and unit include Security Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 21.6% 42.4% 4.0% 9.8％ 5.0% 7.3％ 9.9％ Game Console (GC) Debugging for console games, online games, and arcade games Mobile Solutions (MS） Debugging for mobile games Amusement (AM) Debugging for pachinko/slot machines Game development and CG content development Managing one of Japan's largest game information site "4Gamer.net", customer support, etc. Testing for enterprise system and Automobile driving test System development, IT support, Customer support , Security, etc. 34 Outline of Debugging and System Testing Our Services Develop Test Design ➢ Test consulting ➢ Planning for test and schedule ➢ Supporting for test automation Test Running various tests ➢ Functional test ➢ Performance test ➢ Stress test ➢ Acceptance test ➢ Usability Test, etc. Maintain after a product release Continuation test ➢ Operations management ➢ Evaluation and improvement ➢ Update Outline of Services Outsourced Projects Service Description Main client Barriers to entry Ratio High ↑A license for purchasing dedicated equipment for Debugging Detection of bugs in games − Game makers debugging is required. High ↑Knowledge and expertise on from a player's perspective. human resource management to accommodate changeable development schedules are required. Detection of bugs in enterprise − SIers systems from a test-engineers' − Development Middle System Testing knowledge. vendors ↑Human resource shortage Low − Core system in IT Industry enterprises Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 35 Growth Strategy Pursue the growth of the mainstay Entertainment Business and make the Enterprise Business another primary source of revenue Entertainment Business Enterprise Business ◼ The game market is growing steadily ◆ Strengthen collaboration within the Group to provide comprehensive support for game development, including not only debugging but also the development of outsourced services and localization ◆ Continue expanding the business, targeting net sales of 25.0 billion yen ◼ The outsourcing of test processes is accelerated, due in part to the serious human resources shortage in the IT industry ◆ Accelerate investment in human capital and technologies for business expansion ◆ Position this field as the growth driver and aim for net sales of 20.0 billion yen Continuous Rapid growth growth Net sales (target) Net sales (target) 25.0 FY2018 FY2018 20.0 Bln yen net sales net sales Bln yen 15.9 Bln yen 3.3 Bln yen Human Capital and Technologies Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 36 Business Risks Major risks Leakage of confidential information

Obsolescence of existing services by technological innovation Reduction of productive population in Japan

Expansion of corporate acquisition and new businesses Countermeasures -Prohibiting staff members from bringing personal items into the test room -Physical security measures including access control with fingerprint authentication and the installation of security cameras -Introduction of a personal reference system that applies to all registered testers - Focusing on the application of the latest technologies, including a test automation project -Focusing on the development of new services to improve added value - Developing internal training programs that will enable the active participation of members with diverse generational, racial, and other backgrounds -Securing human resources strategically by using overseas offices as well - In-depth market research and due diligence -Reducing risks by building a system for appropriate business management after acquisition Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 37 Summary of Earnings by Segment （Mln yen） FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 Net sales 11,609 12,696 13,544 15,568 15,951 Entertainment Business Segment income 1,915 2,379 2,453 2,966 3,086 Debugging Net sales 9,430 10,455 11,524 13,186 13,103 Game Console (GC) Net sales 3,604 3,449 3,483 4,174 4,156 Mobile Solutions (MS) Net sales 3,554 4,994 6,262 7,399 8,172 Amusement (AM) Net sales 2,272 2,012 1,778 1,612 775 Creative Net sales 1,675 1,729 1,465 1,743 1,891 Media and others Net sales 504 512 554 638 956 Net sales 1,713 2,382 1,952 1,892 3,302 Enterprise Business Segment income 50 71 203 -14 -226 System Testing Net sales 380 681 758 1,084 1,395 IT service / Security Net sales 1,333 1,701 1,193 808 1,907 Net sales -39 -70 -52 -108 -0 Inter‐segments adjustments Segment income -447 -486 -750 -1,215 -1,254 Net sales 13,285 15,011 15,444 17,353 19,254 Consolidated total Operating income 1,517 1,963 1,906 1,735 1,605 Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 38 Shareholder Returns Review of shareholder return policy Actively invest in medium- and long-term growth as the second startup period. Change the shareholder return policy for this purpose in consideration of the balance between internal reserves and shareholder returns. FY2018 or before: Paid stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with DOE of 7% as a guide. Also provided shareholder benefits to shareholders who held our shares as of March 31 every year. FY2019 and after: Pay stable dividends in accordance with the consolidated business results, with the lower limit of the dividend payout ratio at 20%. Abolish the shareholder benefit plan from the viewpoint of shareholder equity. Shareholder returns in FY2019 Interim dividends Year-end dividends Annual total Shareholder benefits dividends (Holders of one or more units of shares) FY2018 6.5 yen 6.5 yen 13.0 yen Rice gift cards (3 kg) (Holders of two or more units of shares) Rice gift cards (6 kg) FY2019 7.0 yen 7.0 yen 14.0 yen Up 1.0 yen ― (forecast) *We will acquire treasury shares flexibly by considering the necessity in light of our capital policy, the impact on our financial strength, and other factors, after securing funds for investment in growth. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 39 Corporate Profile Company Name Location Incorporated Representative Stock Exchange DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Capitalization ¥300,686,000 3-20-2Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Shares Issued 23,890,800 Shares Tokyo October 1, 2013 Fiscal year end March 31 1,319 (Consolidated) President and CEO, Genichi Tamatsuka Number of Employees Tokyo Stock Exchange The 1st Section Domestic:7 Group Companies (code：3676) Overseas:6 History Listed on TSE Mothers Shifted to a holding company structure and Listed on TSE listed on TSE 1st Section 1st Section (As of September 30, 2019) Shifted to a new management team Established DIGITAL Hearts Ltd. 2008 2001 Started Debugging business 2014 2017 2013 Fully entered the 2012 enterprise field 2011 Started Media Started Creative business business Started Overseas business Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 40 Group Companies (As of June 30, 2019) DIGITAL HEARTS Co., Ltd. Entertainment Business Enterprise Business Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, System testing, System development, Security, etc. [Strengths] ➢Over 8,000 registered testers ➢Over 1.5 million bug data ➢15 test centers (Lab.) ➢Over 4,000 equipment for testing ■Test centers in Japan Sapporo Lab. Sapporo 2nd Lab. Sapporo 3rd Lab. Hakodate Lab. Osaka Lab. Sendai Lab. Kyoto Lab. Fukuoka Lab. Hakata Lab. Hatsudai Sasazuka Lab. Shinjuku Lab. Asakusa Lab. Matsuyama Lab. Nagoya Lab. DIGITAL HEARTS USA Inc. Entertainment Business Business Activities : Localization, etc. ANET Corporation Enterprise Business Business Activities : System testing, System development, etc. FLAME Hearts Co., Ltd. Entertainment Business Business Activities : Game development and CG content development DIGITAL HEARTS (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Entertainment Business Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc. LOGIGEAR CORPORATION Enterprise Business Business Activities : System Testing, Test Automation Support, System Development, etc. Aetas, Inc. Entertainment Business Business Activities : Operation of a game information site, "4Gamer.net", etc. Orgosoft Co., Ltd. Entertainment Business Business Activities : Game debugging, Localization, etc. DIGITAL HEARTS GNT VIET NAM COMPANY LIMITED Enterprise Business Business Activities : System testing, etc. ZEG Inc. (Affiliated company) Enterprise Business Business Activities : Driving test and data collection for the automotive industry Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 41 ＜Contact＞ Investor and Public Relations Division Phone：+81‐3‐3373‐0081 Email：ir_info@digitalhearts.com HP：https://www.digitalhearts-hd.com This presentation has been developed strictly for the purposes of investor relations activities and does not in any way attempt to influence or facilitate investment decisions or represent a solicitation for investment. While the information provided herein is based on that believed to be reliable at the time of submission, the Company does not guarantee its accuracy, be it partial or overall. Furthermore, because this presentation features the views and assessments of the Company at the time of its writing, it may therefore be subject to change without prior notice due to unforeseen developments in the Company's operating environment. The Company and its affiliated companies, as well as their executive officers, may hold positions in the securities and/or financial products featured in this presentation, and may stand to profit or incur losses from their positions. The relevant parties may also purchase or sell securities and/or financial products, either in person or by proxy. This presentation is protected under exclusive copyright of the Company. To quote, reproduce or transfer any section, either partially or in its entirety, is prohibited by law. Those who wish to quote from, reproduce or transfer the information contained herein must therefore acquire in advance the written consent of the copyright holder. Copyright© 2019 DIGITAL HEARTS HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 42 Attachments Original document

