|
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
03/10/2020 | 11:35pm EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)
for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
February 19, 2020
|
Company name:
|
AOI TYO Holdings Inc.
|
|
Stock Exchange:
|
Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
Code:
|
3975
|
|
URL:
|
http://aoityo.com/en/
|
|
Representatives:
|
Yasuhito Nakae, Representative Director
|
|
Inquiries
|
Satoshi Yuzurihara, Executive Director
|
Tel: +81-3-3779-8415
|
Scheduled date of General Shareholders' Meeting
|
March 26, 2020
|
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:
|
March 27, 2020
|
Scheduled date of filing of securities report:
|
March 26, 2020
|
Supplementary documents for quarterly results:
|
Yes
|
Quarterly results briefing:
|
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated operating results
|
|
|
|
(The percentages are year-on-year changes.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
FY2019
|
65,229
|
|
0.7
|
2,118
|
-38.3
|
1,763
|
-47.0
|
-1,280
|
‒
|
|
FY2018
|
64,792
|
|
-8.1
|
3,433
|
-25.7
|
3,325
|
-24.3
|
1,952
|
-29.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
|
FY2019: -1,433 million yen ( -%)
|
FY2018: 1,699 million yen (-45.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per
|
Diluted net income
|
Return on equity
|
Ordinary income as
|
Operating income
|
|
share
|
|
per share
|
(ROE)
|
percentage of total assets
|
on sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
Yen
|
%
|
|
%
|
%
|
FY2019
|
|
-54.50
|
|
-
|
-5.3
|
|
3.2
|
3.2
|
FY2018
|
|
82.48
|
|
81.53
|
7.8
|
|
5.8
|
5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates
|
FY2019: -159 million yen
|
FY2018: -70 million yen
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
Yen
|
FY2019
|
|
|
53.352
|
|
23.363
|
|
|
43.0
|
|
977.76
|
FY2018
|
|
|
55,631
|
|
25,679
|
|
|
45.1
|
|
1,066.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
|
|
FY2019: 22,935 million yen
|
FY2018: 25,114 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flow
|
|
Cash flows from operating
|
Cash flows from investing
|
Cash flows from financing
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
activities
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
Million yen
|
|
FY2019
|
|
1,198
|
|
-1,561
|
|
-336
|
|
9,060
|
|
FY2018
|
|
5,379
|
|
-2,060
|
|
-5,862
|
|
9,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Payout ratio
|
dividends to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of Q1
|
End of Q2
|
End of Q3
|
Year end
|
Annual
|
dividends
|
(consolidated)
|
net assets
|
|
|
|
|
(consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
Yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
%
|
FY2018
|
‒
|
8.00
|
|
‒
|
22.00
|
30.00
|
718
|
36.4
|
2.9
|
FY2019
|
‒
|
8.00
|
|
‒
|
12.00
|
20.00
|
477
|
-
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2020 (forecast)
|
‒
|
8.00
|
|
‒
|
12.00
|
20.00
|
|
33.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(The percentages are year-on-year changes.)
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
First half
|
|
31,500
|
|
2.8
|
1,000
|
22.4
|
900
|
41.1
|
500
|
94.0
|
21.28
|
Full year
|
|
65,000
|
|
-0.4
|
2,500
|
18.0
|
2,400
|
36.1
|
1,400
|
－
|
59.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Important changes in subsidiaries for FY2019 under review
|
|
:
|
No
|
|
(Changes is specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)
|
|
|
New:
|
― companies
|
Excluded:
|
― companies
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Changes in accounting policies, and changes or restatements of accounting estimates
|
|
|
(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards etc.
|
:
|
Not applicable
|
(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
|
|
|
|
:
|
Not applicable
|
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
|
|
|
|
|
:
|
Not applicable
|
(iv) Restatements of accounting estimates:
|
|
|
|
|
:
|
Not applicable
-
Number of issued shares (common stock)
-
-
Number of issued shares (including treasury stock)
|
FY2019
|
24,566,447 shares
|
FY2018
|
24,566,447 shares
-
Number of treasury stock at end of period
|
FY2019
|
1,109,564 shares
|
FY2018
|
1,013,157 shares
-
Average number of issued shares
|
FY2019
|
23,495,396 shares
|
FY2018
|
23,666,970 shares
(Note)
Treasury stock includes shares that Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account E) holds as trust property related to a Board Benefit Trust system (FY2019: 418,900 shares; FY2018: 418,900 shares).
-
This summary of financial results is not subject to review by a certified public accountant or certified public accounting firm.
-
Explanation on the proper use of results forecasts and other notes
The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, in this document are based on information that AOI TYO Holdings has obtained at the time of publication and certain assumptions that it believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts due to a variety of reasons. For more about assumptions underlying earnings forecasts and cautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts, see 1. Qualitative Information on Results (4) Future Outlook on P.4 of Attachments.
・AOI TYO Holdings will hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on March 5, 2020. After the conclusion of this meeting, the group will publish the materials distributed on the AOI TYO Holdings corporate website as quickly as possible.
|
Attachments
|
|
|
1. Qualitative Information on Results
|
2
|
(1)
|
Discussion of Operating Results
|
2
|
(2)
|
Discussion of Financial Position
|
3
|
(3)
|
Discussion of Cash Flows
|
3
|
(4)
|
Future Outlook
|
4
|
2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards
|
4
|
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
|
5
|
(1)
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
5
|
(2)
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
8
|
(3)
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|
11
|
(4)
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
13
|
(5)
|
Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements
|
15
|
|
(Notes Regarding Assumption of Going Concern)
|
15
|
|
(Segment Information)
|
15
|
|
(Per-share Indicators)
|
16
|
|
(Significant Subsequent Events)
|
16
1. Qualitative Information on Results
(1) Discussion of operating results
Any forward-looking statements below are based on AOI TYO Group judgments as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.
During the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to grow gradually in the face of both negative and positive trends. The manufacturing sector reported weakness due to several factors, including slow external demand and the impact of large-scale typhoons. At the same time, the non-manufacturing sector demonstrated firmness, supported in part by software investment. The October consumption tax increase in Japan led to a downturn in retail and wholesale activity, resulting in a sense of stagnancy. However, as a prevailing trend, the economy continued to grow gradually.
Operating in this environment, the AOI TYO Group experienced a slight decline in sales to major advertising agencies year on year, while direct transactions with clients grew. By media type, the group maintained level year-on-year sales for TV commercial production and recorded higher sales for online video production. As a result, consolidated net sales rose 0.7% year on year.
Meanwhile, operating profit underperformed year on year. This result was due to several factors, including our adoption of work-style reform, cost increases accompanying new enterprise systems implementations at subsidiary companies, and lower print sales, which has been a high-margin business for the company in the past. Further, the company saw a decline in margins associated with an increase in orders this year in our Video Advertising Business, which had experienced improving margins to date. At the same time, the group experienced the negative impact associated with reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries. The group also recorded lower ordinary profit compared to the prior consolidated fiscal year. This result was mainly due a gain on investment in partnerships recognized in the prior consolidated fiscal year that was not repeated this year. Although the group recorded extraordinary income related to the sale of strategic stock holdings, we also recorded several extraordinary losses. These extraordinary losses included losses due to reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries, impairment loss associated with software due to the integration of systems for group-wide efficiencies and cost reductions, and extraordinary loss associated with a loss on valuation of investment securities.
As a result, the AOI TYO Group recorded net sales of ¥65,229 million for the consolidated fiscal year ended December 2019, representing an 0.7% increase compared to the prior year. Operating profit amounted to ¥2,118 million (38.3% decrease), while ordinary profit amounted to ¥1,763 million representing decreases of 47.0%, and loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥1,280 million (¥1,952 million of profit attributable to owners of parent in the same period of prior fiscal year). Selling, general and administrative expenses included ¥320 million in amortization of goodwill associated with M&A activity.
AOI TYO Group reportable segments consist of our Advertising Business and our Video-Related Business. However, the Video-Related Business accounts for only a small portion of overall results. As this segment does not represent a significant source of material information, we have omitted disclosure of reportable segments.
(2) Discussion of financial position
Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year decreased by ¥2,279 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year to ¥53,352 million. This decrease was mainly due to decreases in software of ¥1,429 million and investment securities of ¥1,360 million.
Liabilities increased by ¥36 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year to ¥29,988 million. Although short- term loans payable decreased ¥2,577 million, long-term loans payable and current portion of long-term loans payable increased ¥2,122 million and ¥914 million, respectively.
Net assets amounted to ¥23,363 million, a decrease of ¥2,316 million compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. Retained earnings decreased ¥1,280 million due to loss attributable to owners of parent. At the same time, the AOI TYO Group paid ¥718 million in dividend payments.
(3) Discussion of cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents ("Cash") amounted to ¥9,060 million as of the end of the consolidated fiscal year, representing a decrease of ¥730 million compared to the prior consolidated fiscal year.
The state of cash flow by segment for the fiscal year under review is as follows.
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥1,198 million, compared to cash from operating activities of ¥5,379 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to impairment loss of ¥1,207 million, amortization and goodwill of ¥1,167, and loss of revaluation of investment securities of ¥1,157 million. At the same time, major cash outlays included the payment of ¥1,873 million in income taxes.
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥1,561 million, compared to ¥2,060 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to ¥813 million in outlays for property, plant, and equipment, and ¥399 million in outlays for investment securities. At the same time, we recorded ¥503 million in proceeds from the sale of investment securities.
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥336 million compared to cash from financing activities of ¥5,862 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to a ¥2,318 million decrease in short-term loans payable, ¥2,786 million in outlays for repayments of long-term loans payable, and ¥5,850 million in cash proceeds from long-term loans payable.
(4) Future outlook
We expect to see continuing gradual economic growth in Japan and a related steady expansion in advertising demand. In particular, we expect internet advertising to continue to take market share from TV and other traditional advertising media.
The market for online video is also likely to grow steadily as the environment experiences rapid changes in methods and structure. These changes will include more diversification in video consumption methods, diversification in services utilizing video, and technological innovations in communications infrastructure technologies.
In response to this environment, the AOI TYO Group will focus on measures to dig deeper and grow wider in our business lines. This approach reflects our medium-term policies that address long-term, sustainable growth in corporate value. At the same time, we will accelerate the pace of development for our human resources, a particular strength of the AOI TYO Group.
We intend to secure stable, long-term income in video advertising production, based on our position as the No.1 provider in the TV commercial production market. At the same time, we will continue to focus on growing our relatively high-unit-priced branded video production business in the online video market, leveraging the strengths we developed in TV commercial production. We have identified video content marketing and direct transactions with clients as growth areas for the AOI TYO Group. Under video content marketing, we plan secure more orders for content proposals, production, and analysis, leveraging the characteristics unique to each type of video media for target customer segments. Under direct transactions with clients, we plan to expand beyond video into promotional event proposals, planning, and other areas to grow our customer base. At the same time, we will continue to be active in hiring and training personnel in both areas. Further, we will investigate more alliances as another of several means to strengthen our Overseas Business.
The recent move to a printless format in the TV commercial industry (Note 1) has resulted in decreasing TV commercial print sales for the group. However, we expect the impact will now be more limited in scope compared to the past two years, in which our major clients completed their transition to printless. We expect a temporary spike in advertising demand related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for July through September. However, due to the constrained nature of how much order volume we can accept, we do not expect to see a dramatic jump in production order volume next period. Given the impact of reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries during the current period and other factors, we forecast net sales for the next period to be level with the current period. Given these conditions, we plan to deal with the decrease in effective profit margin (Note 2) in our Video Advertising Business stemming from order growth and other factors during the period ended December 2019 by once again engaging in stricter research, selection, and management of our cost of sales. Based on this approach, we will emphasize profitability from the very beginning of the order acceptance stage.
Meanwhile, we expect to see lower costs related to software and reorganizations of poorly performing businesses, for which we recorded extraordinary losses during the fiscal year ended December 2019. At the same time, we forecast higher expenses related to hiring and training personnel, a critical component of increasing corporate value in the future.
Based on the preceding, we forecast FY2020 earnings reflecting ¥65,000 million in net sales, ¥2,500 million in operating profit, ¥2,400 million in ordinary profit, and ¥1,400 million in profit attributable to owners of parent.
(Note 1) Historically, TV commercial content had been copied to media ("printed") and delivered to each broadcast station. The AOI TYO Group recognizes the sales and profits of this activity in our accounting records. As of October 2017, this content can be delivered via online data transmission ("printless" format), leading to a decline in related sales and profits over time.
(Note 2) Effective profit margin = (net sales-external expenditures)/net sales
2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards
AOI TYO Group prepares consolidated financial statements according to the Japanese accounting standards in consideration of comparability between fiscal years and between companies. We will consider the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as appropriate, taking into account conditions in Japan and abroad.
―4―
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes
(1) Consolidated balance sheets
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
|
(December 31, 2018)
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
9,836,071
|
9,111,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
16,731,160
|
16,873,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
|
4,273,694
|
4,413,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
Merchandise and finished goods
|
7,544
|
7,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
Work in process
|
4,256,243
|
4,510,288
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
876,667
|
1,125,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(43,407)
|
(37,727)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
35,937,974
|
36,003,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures
|
5,021,587
|
5,142,068
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(2,591,876)
|
(2,773,935)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buildings and structures, net
|
2,429,710
|
2,368,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
|
1,150,904
|
1,024,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(894,040)
|
(846,805)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
|
256,863
|
177,577
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures
|
2,890,481
|
2,854,794
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(2,076,067)
|
(2,046,931)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
|
814,413
|
807,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
3,615,121
|
3,606,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased assets
|
726,179
|
717,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(615,802)
|
(658,957)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leased assets, net
|
110,376
|
58,940
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction in progress
|
8,585
|
65,312
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
7,235,071
|
7,084,649
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
4,117,710
|
4,010,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software
|
1,590,986
|
161,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software in progress
|
48,319
|
87,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
15,853
|
15,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total intangible assets
|
5,772,869
|
4,275,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
3,147,176
|
1,787,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
736,079
|
1,328,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
|
1,619,387
|
1,522,658
|
|
|
|
―5―
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(December 31, 2018)
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Other
|
1,289,247
|
2,125,874
|
|
|
|
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|
(106,495)
|
(775,409)
|
|
|
|
Total investments and other assets
|
6,685,395
|
5,988,478
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
19,693,336
|
17,348,413
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
55,631,310
|
53,352,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
(December 31, 2018)
|
|
(December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - trade
|
|
|
8,126,930
|
|
|
8,697,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans payable
|
5,777,154
|
|
3,200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
|
2,159,836
|
|
|
3,073,876
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - other
|
628,973
|
|
661,603
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
1,055,553
|
|
|
428,710
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued consumption taxes
|
379,942
|
|
551,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advances received
|
|
|
1,136,482
|
|
|
899,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for bonuses
|
115,779
|
|
72,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
733,363
|
|
|
757,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
20,114,017
|
18,343,158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
4,549,727
|
|
6,672,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term deposits received
|
|
|
3,501,199
|
|
|
3,501,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
153,171
|
46,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
|
|
|
253,770
|
|
|
261,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
|
197,115
|
|
254,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net defined benefit liability
|
|
|
280,118
|
|
|
267,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
509,156
|
|
491,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
393,106
|
|
|
149,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
9,837,367
|
11,645,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
29,951,385
|
|
|
29,988,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
5,000,000
|
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
|
|
12,106,819
|
|
|
12,172,896
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
9,055,601
|
|
7,056,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,190,097)
|
|
|
(1,259,085)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
24,972,324
|
|
22,970,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
167,873
|
|
10,693
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|
(23,287)
|
|
|
(44,141)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
|
(2,393)
|
(1,945)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
142,193
|
|
|
(35,393)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share acquisition rights
|
92,723
|
|
86,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
472,685
|
|
|
342,508
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
25,679,925
|
|
23,363,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
55,631,310
|
|
|
53,352,237
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
―7―
(2) Consolidated statements of income and statements of comprehensive income
Consolidated statements of income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
(January 1, 2018-
|
|
(January 1, 2019-
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
64,792,263
|
|
|
65,229,849
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
52,052,181
|
|
53,514,621
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
12,740,082
|
|
|
11,715,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors' compensations
|
|
|
1,474,221
|
|
|
1,484,604
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salary and bonus
|
2,338,713
|
|
2,718,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement benefit expenses
|
|
|
45,917
|
|
|
54,385
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for management board incentive plan trust
|
91,282
|
|
57,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business consignment expenses
|
|
|
564,578
|
|
|
560,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission fee
|
668,267
|
|
577,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
9,585
|
|
|
15,203
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
252,648
|
|
250,382
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
331,137
|
|
|
320,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
3,530,649
|
|
3,557,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
9,307,001
|
|
|
9,596,781
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
3,433,080
|
|
2,118,445
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
9,545
|
|
7,234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend income
|
|
|
18,260
|
|
|
21,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance return
|
29,069
|
|
42,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on investments in partnership
|
|
|
168,567
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
88,615
|
|
108,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
|
314,057
|
|
|
179,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
81,358
|
|
|
76,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission fee
|
159,072
|
|
170,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
159,466
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
|
44,800
|
|
8,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
66,357
|
|
|
120,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
421,588
|
|
535,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
|
3,325,549
|
|
|
1,763,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
FY2019
|
|
(January 1, 2018-
|
(January 1, 2019-
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of non-current assets
|
398,163
|
－
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of investment securities
|
109,927
|
323,073
|
|
|
|
Other
|
1,368
|
3,672
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
509,458
|
326,745
|
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
217,909
|
1,207,313
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of investment securities
|
－
|
65,374
|
|
|
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
－
|
1,157,265
|
|
|
|
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
|
－
|
279,462
|
|
|
|
Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
|
－
|
34,635
|
|
|
|
Other
|
133,561
|
12,916
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
351,471
|
2,756,967
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
3,483,536
|
(666,865)
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - current
|
1,759,910
|
1,200,964
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
(332,849)
|
(600,476)
|
|
|
|
Total income taxes
|
1,427,061
|
600,487
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss)
|
2,056,475
|
(1,267,352)
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
|
104,315
|
13,139
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
|
1,952,159
|
(1,280,492)
|
|
|
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
FY2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 1, 2018-
|
|
(January 1, 2019-
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss)
|
|
|
2,056,475
|
|
|
(1,267,352)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
(276,592)
|
|
|
(157,171)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
(57,594)
|
(12,002)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
|
|
|
(4,278)
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
(18,061)
|
2.737
|
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(356,526)
|
|
|
(165,987)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
1,699,949
|
|
(1,433,340)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
|
1,604,472
|
|
(1,448,017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
95,476
|
|
|
14,676
|
|
|
|
interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity FY 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Capital
|
|
Retained
|
|
Treasury
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
surplus
|
|
earnings
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
5,000,000
|
12,074,353
|
|
7,823,773
|
|
(711,360)
|
|
24,186,766
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
(721,445)
|
|
|
|
(721,445)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
1,952,159
|
|
|
|
1,952,159
|
|
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
(772,166)
|
|
(772,166)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
75,954
|
|
|
|
293,429
|
|
369,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in ownership interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent due to transactions
|
|
(43,487)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(43,487)
|
|
|
|
with non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
－
|
32,466
|
|
1,231,827
|
|
(478,736)
|
|
785,557
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
5,000,000
|
12,106,819
|
|
9,055,601
|
|
(1,190,097)
|
|
24,972,324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Foreign
|
|
Remeasure-
|
|
Total
|
|
Share
|
|
Non-
|
Total net
|
|
|
difference on
|
|
|
accumulated
|
|
acquisition
|
controllin
|
|
|
currency
|
|
ments
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
available-
|
|
|
other
|
|
rights
|
g interests
|
|
|
translation
|
|
of defined
|
|
|
|
|
|
for-sale
|
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
benefit plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
444,466
|
42,391
|
1,884
|
488,742
|
|
140,824
|
889,719
|
25,706,052
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(721,445)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,952,159
|
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(772,166)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
369,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in ownership interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent due to transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(43,487)
|
|
with non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change of scope of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,113
|
|
consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
(276,592)
|
(65,678)
|
(4,278)
|
(346,549)
|
|
(48,101)
|
(417,034)
|
(811,684)
|
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
(276,592)
|
(65,678)
|
(4,278)
|
(346,549)
|
|
(48,101)
|
(417,034)
|
(26,126)
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
167,873
|
(23,287)
|
(2,393)
|
142,193
|
|
92,723
|
472,685
|
25,679,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Capital
|
Retained
|
Treasury
|
Total
|
|
shareholders'
|
|
stock
|
surplus
|
earnings
|
shares
|
|
equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
5,000,000
|
12,106,819
|
9,055,601
|
(1,190,097)
|
24,972,324
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
(718,397)
|
|
(718,397)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
(1,280,492)
|
|
(1,280,492)
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(79,943)
|
(79,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
(7,905)
|
|
10,955
|
3,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in ownership interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent due to transactions
|
|
73,982
|
|
|
73,982
|
with non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
－
|
66,076
|
(1,998,889)
|
(68,988)
|
(2,001,800)
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
5,000,000
|
12,172,896
|
7,056,711
|
(1,259,085)
|
22,970,523
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation
|
Foreign
|
Remeasure-
|
Total
|
Share
|
Non-
|
Total net
|
|
difference on
|
accumulated
|
acquisition
|
controllin
|
|
currency
|
ments
|
assets
|
|
available-
|
other
|
rights
|
g interests
|
|
translation
|
of defined
|
|
|
for-sale
|
comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
adjustment
|
benefit plans
|
|
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of current
|
167,873
|
(23,287)
|
(2,393)
|
142,193
|
92,723
|
472,685
|
25,679,925
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes of items during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends of surplus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(718,397)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,280,492)
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(79,943)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in ownership interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent due to transactions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,982
|
with non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net changes of items other
|
(157,180)
|
(20,853)
|
448
|
(177,586)
|
(6,449)
|
(130,176)
|
(314,211)
|
than shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total changes of items during
|
(157,180)
|
(20,853)
|
448
|
(177,586)
|
(6,449)
|
(130,176)
|
(2,316,012)
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at end of current period
|
10,693
|
(44,141)
|
(1,945)
|
(35,393)
|
86,274
|
342,508
|
23,363,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
|
|
|
(January 1, 2018-
|
|
(January 1, 2019-
|
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
3,483,536
|
(666,865)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
1,012,989
|
|
|
1,167,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment loss
|
217,909
|
1,207,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of goodwill
|
|
|
331,137
|
|
|
320,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
|
40,129
|
52,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses
|
|
|
33,477
|
|
|
(34,332)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits
|
(31,575)
|
8,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in provision for management board incentive
|
|
|
91,282
|
|
|
57,696
|
|
|
plan trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability
|
27,794
|
(5,160)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income
|
|
|
(27,806)
|
|
|
(29,120)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
81,358
|
76,310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
70,000
|
|
|
159,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commission fee
|
159,072
|
170,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets
|
|
|
(398,163)
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
|
(109,927)
|
(257,698)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
1,157,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan
|
133,561
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss (gain) on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and associates
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
34,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
|
|
－
|
279,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade
|
|
|
3,271,185
|
|
|
(485,653)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(652,238)
|
(295,780)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade
|
|
|
451,020
|
|
|
666,645
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
|
(759,178)
|
86,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
|
|
|
(487,672)
|
|
|
173,678
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in advances received
|
117,489
|
(224,755)
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease (increase) in other assets
|
|
|
236,814
|
|
|
(599,979)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
|
(126,248)
|
96,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(75,482)
|
|
|
(4,691)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
7,091,497
|
3,109,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and dividend income received
|
|
|
27,806
|
|
|
36,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from insurance income
|
11,310
|
6,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses paid
|
|
|
(74,325)
|
|
|
(80,967)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes paid
|
(1,677,000)
|
(1,873,019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
5,379,288
|
|
|
1,198,316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: thousand yen)
|
|
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2019
|
(January 1, 2018-
|
(January 1, 2019-
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets
Purchase of investment securities
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
Payments into time deposits
Payments for leasehold and guarantee deposits
Proceeds from collection of leasehold and guarantee deposits Proceeds from maturity of insurance funds
Payments for investments in capital
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change inscope of consolidation
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
Other, net
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable Proceeds from long-term loans payable Repayments of long-term loans payable Purchase of treasury shares
Cash dividends paid
Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries thatdo not result in change in scope of consolidation
Commission fee paid
Other, net
|
(1,354,504)
|
(813,431)
|
|
|
1,328,933
|
12,617
|
|
|
(676,389)
|
(84,578)
|
|
|
(681,113)
|
(399,333)
|
166,282
|
503,208
|
|
|
(22,454)
|
(189,869)
|
(393,633)
|
(54,128)
|
|
|
92,532
|
138,806
|
|
|
36,477
|
81,778
|
|
|
(220,587)
|
(266,382)
|
(382,018)
|
(188,141)
|
|
|
－
|
(181,819)
|
|
|
15,420
|
－
|
|
|
30,318
|
(119,865)
|
|
|
(2,060,737)
|
(1,561,137)
|
|
|
|
(4,701,764)(2,318,500)
3,643,4255,850,000
(2,708,672)(2,786,830)
(540,253)(80,086)
(716,552)(705,122)
(159,072)(170,381)
(45,164)(125,633)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(5,862,590)
|
(336,555)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(75,142)
|
|
|
(14,803)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,619,182)
|
(714,181)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
12,372,307
|
|
|
9,790,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated
|
37,474
|
|
|
－
|
subsidiary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion of
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
(16,011)
|
|
|
subsidiaries from consolidation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
9,790,600
|
|
9,060,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
―14―
-
Notes on the consolidated financial statements
(Notes regarding assumption of going concern) Not applicable
(Supplementary Information)
The company adopted Partial Amendment to Accounting Standard for Tax-Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No.28, February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. Under this standard, the company presents deferred tax assets under investments and other assets and deferred tax liabilities under non-current liabilities.
(Segment information) Business Segment Information
I FY2018 (January 1, 2018- December 31, 2018)
As disclosed under (Notes related to changes in reportable segments, etc.) for the current consolidated fiscal year.
II FY2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)
As the AOI TYO Group consists of a single Advertising Business segment, we have omitted separate disclosure herein.
(Notes related to changes in reportable segments, etc.)
The AOI TYO Group had consisted of two reportable segments: Advertising Business and Video-Related Business. However, as of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the group consists of a single business segment.
This change is due to the fact that sales and profits in the Video-Related Business have become of only minor importance to the group after the transfer of consolidated subsidiary Hollyhock Inc. shares, resulting in the removal of said company from consolidation. Further, after reconsidering the AOI TYO Group business, management asset allocation, the state of business management systems, etc., we made the rational decision to manage our whole business under a single segment defined as Advertising Business.
With this change, the AOI TYO Group now consists of a single Advertising Business segment. Accordingly, we have omitted reporting of segment information for the prior and current consolidated fiscal years.
(Per-share indicators)
|
FY 2018
|
|
FY 2019
|
|
(January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018)
|
(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per share
|
1,066.28 yen
|
Net assets per share
|
977.76yen
|
Net income per share
|
82.48 yen
|
Net income (loss) per share
|
(54.50)yen
|
Diluted net income per share
|
81.53 yen
|
Diluted net income per share
|
－
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) Although the Company has dilutive shares, we have not presented diluted net income per share for the current consolidated fiscal year, since the Company has a diluted net loss per share.
(Note 2) Basis for calculating net income per share and fully diluted net income per share is as shown below.
|
|
FY 2018
|
FY 2019
|
|
(January 1,2018-
|
(January 1,2019-
|
|
December 31, 2018)
|
December 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
|
1,952,159
|
(1,280,492)
|
(thousand yen)
|
|
|
Amount not attributable to common shareholders
|
－
|
－
|
(thousand yen)
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
|
1,952,159
|
(1,280,492)
|
pertaining to common shares (thousand yen)
|
|
|
Average number of common shares issued
|
23,666
|
23,495
|
(thousand shares)
|
|
|
Diluted net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income adjustments attributable to owners of
|
－
|
－
|
parent (thousand yen)
|
|
|
Number of common shares increased (thousand
|
277
|
－
|
shares)
|
|
|
(Subscription rights to shares (thousand shares) )
|
277
|
－
|
|
|
|
Summary of fully diluted shares not included in
|
|
|
the calculation of fully diluted net income per
|
―
|
―
|
share due to anti-dilutive effect
|
|
|
|
|
*To calculate net income per share, those AOI TYO Holdings shares remaining in trust that are posted as treasury shares are included in treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during the term. To calculate net assets per share, these same shares are also included in the number of treasury shares deducted from the year-end number of shares issued. A total of 363,361 shares and 418,900 shares of treasury stock noted above were deducted for the purpose of calculating net income per share for the prior consolidated fiscal year and current consolidated fiscal year, respectively. At total of 418.900 shares and 418,900 shares of treasury stock noted above were deducted for the purpose of calculating net assets per share for the prior consolidated fiscal year and current consolidated fiscal year, respectively.
(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 03:34:03 UTC
|
|