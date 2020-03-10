Log in
Japan Exchange : 〔Delayed〕Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

03/10/2020 | 11:35pm EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019

February 19, 2020

Company name:

AOI TYO Holdings Inc.

Stock Exchange:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code:

3975

URL:

http://aoityo.com/en/

Representatives:

Yasuhito Nakae, Representative Director

Inquiries

Satoshi Yuzurihara, Executive Director

Tel: +81-3-3779-8415

Scheduled date of General Shareholders' Meeting

March 26, 2020

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment:

March 27, 2020

Scheduled date of filing of securities report:

March 26, 2020

Supplementary documents for quarterly results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 (January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(The percentages are year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2019

65,229

0.7

2,118

-38.3

1,763

-47.0

-1,280

FY2018

64,792

-8.1

3,433

-25.7

3,325

-24.3

1,952

-29.8

(Note) Comprehensive income

FY2019: -1,433 million yen ( -%)

FY2018: 1,699 million yen (-45.2%)

Net income per

Diluted net income

Return on equity

Ordinary income as

Operating income

share

per share

(ROE)

percentage of total assets

on sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY2019

-54.50

-

-5.3

3.2

3.2

FY2018

82.48

81.53

7.8

5.8

5.3

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliates

FY2019: -159 million yen

FY2018: -70 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

FY2019

53.352

23.363

43.0

977.76

FY2018

55,631

25,679

45.1

1,066.28

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

FY2019: 22,935 million yen

FY2018: 25,114 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flow

Cash flows from operating

Cash flows from investing

Cash flows from financing

Cash and cash equivalents

activities

activities

activities

at end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY2019

1,198

-1,561

-336

9,060

FY2018

5,379

-2,060

-5,862

9,790

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Ratio of

Total

Payout ratio

dividends to

End of Q1

End of Q2

End of Q3

Year end

Annual

dividends

(consolidated)

net assets

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

FY2018

8.00

22.00

30.00

718

36.4

2.9

FY2019

8.00

12.00

20.00

477

-

2.0

FY2020 (forecast)

8.00

12.00

20.00

33.6

3. Consolidated Financial Forecast for FY2020 (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(The percentages are year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

31,500

2.8

1,000

22.4

900

41.1

500

94.0

21.28

Full year

65,000

-0.4

2,500

18.0

2,400

36.1

1,400

59.59

* Notes

(1) Important changes in subsidiaries for FY2019 under review

:

No

(Changes is specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)

New:

― companies

Excluded:

― companies

(2) Changes in accounting policies, and changes or restatements of accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards etc.

:

Not applicable

(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

:

Not applicable

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

:

Not applicable

(iv) Restatements of accounting estimates:

:

Not applicable

  1. Number of issued shares (common stock)
    1. Number of issued shares (including treasury stock)

FY2019

24,566,447 shares

FY2018

24,566,447 shares

  1. Number of treasury stock at end of period

FY2019

1,109,564 shares

FY2018

1,013,157 shares

  1. Average number of issued shares

FY2019

23,495,396 shares

FY2018

23,666,970 shares

(Note)

Treasury stock includes shares that Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account E) holds as trust property related to a Board Benefit Trust system (FY2019: 418,900 shares; FY2018: 418,900 shares).

  • This summary of financial results is not subject to review by a certified public accountant or certified public accounting firm.
  • Explanation on the proper use of results forecasts and other notes

The forward-looking statements, including results forecasts, in this document are based on information that AOI TYO Holdings has obtained at the time of publication and certain assumptions that it believes to be reasonable. Actual results may differ materially from the forecasts due to a variety of reasons. For more about assumptions underlying earnings forecasts and cautions regarding the use of earnings forecasts, see 1. Qualitative Information on Results (4) Future Outlook on P.4 of Attachments.

AOI TYO Holdings will hold an earnings briefing for institutional investors and analysts on March 5, 2020. After the conclusion of this meeting, the group will publish the materials distributed on the AOI TYO Holdings corporate website as quickly as possible.

Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Results

2

(1)

Discussion of Operating Results

2

(2)

Discussion of Financial Position

3

(3)

Discussion of Cash Flows

3

(4)

Future Outlook

4

2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards

4

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

5

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

11

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

13

(5)

Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements

15

(Notes Regarding Assumption of Going Concern)

15

(Segment Information)

15

(Per-share Indicators)

16

(Significant Subsequent Events)

16

―1―

1. Qualitative Information on Results

(1) Discussion of operating results

Any forward-looking statements below are based on AOI TYO Group judgments as of the end of the current consolidated fiscal year.

During the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to grow gradually in the face of both negative and positive trends. The manufacturing sector reported weakness due to several factors, including slow external demand and the impact of large-scale typhoons. At the same time, the non-manufacturing sector demonstrated firmness, supported in part by software investment. The October consumption tax increase in Japan led to a downturn in retail and wholesale activity, resulting in a sense of stagnancy. However, as a prevailing trend, the economy continued to grow gradually.

Operating in this environment, the AOI TYO Group experienced a slight decline in sales to major advertising agencies year on year, while direct transactions with clients grew. By media type, the group maintained level year-on-year sales for TV commercial production and recorded higher sales for online video production. As a result, consolidated net sales rose 0.7% year on year.

Meanwhile, operating profit underperformed year on year. This result was due to several factors, including our adoption of work-style reform, cost increases accompanying new enterprise systems implementations at subsidiary companies, and lower print sales, which has been a high-margin business for the company in the past. Further, the company saw a decline in margins associated with an increase in orders this year in our Video Advertising Business, which had experienced improving margins to date. At the same time, the group experienced the negative impact associated with reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries. The group also recorded lower ordinary profit compared to the prior consolidated fiscal year. This result was mainly due a gain on investment in partnerships recognized in the prior consolidated fiscal year that was not repeated this year. Although the group recorded extraordinary income related to the sale of strategic stock holdings, we also recorded several extraordinary losses. These extraordinary losses included losses due to reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries, impairment loss associated with software due to the integration of systems for group-wide efficiencies and cost reductions, and extraordinary loss associated with a loss on valuation of investment securities.

As a result, the AOI TYO Group recorded net sales of ¥65,229 million for the consolidated fiscal year ended December 2019, representing an 0.7% increase compared to the prior year. Operating profit amounted to ¥2,118 million (38.3% decrease), while ordinary profit amounted to ¥1,763 million representing decreases of 47.0%, and loss attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥1,280 million (¥1,952 million of profit attributable to owners of parent in the same period of prior fiscal year). Selling, general and administrative expenses included ¥320 million in amortization of goodwill associated with M&A activity.

AOI TYO Group reportable segments consist of our Advertising Business and our Video-Related Business. However, the Video-Related Business accounts for only a small portion of overall results. As this segment does not represent a significant source of material information, we have omitted disclosure of reportable segments.

―2―

(2) Discussion of financial position

Total assets at the end of the consolidated fiscal year decreased by ¥2,279 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year to ¥53,352 million. This decrease was mainly due to decreases in software of ¥1,429 million and investment securities of ¥1,360 million.

Liabilities increased by ¥36 million compared with the end of the prior fiscal year to ¥29,988 million. Although short- term loans payable decreased ¥2,577 million, long-term loans payable and current portion of long-term loans payable increased ¥2,122 million and ¥914 million, respectively.

Net assets amounted to ¥23,363 million, a decrease of ¥2,316 million compared to the end of the prior consolidated fiscal year. Retained earnings decreased ¥1,280 million due to loss attributable to owners of parent. At the same time, the AOI TYO Group paid ¥718 million in dividend payments.

(3) Discussion of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents ("Cash") amounted to ¥9,060 million as of the end of the consolidated fiscal year, representing a decrease of ¥730 million compared to the prior consolidated fiscal year.

The state of cash flow by segment for the fiscal year under review is as follows.

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to ¥1,198 million, compared to cash from operating activities of ¥5,379 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to impairment loss of ¥1,207 million, amortization and goodwill of ¥1,167, and loss of revaluation of investment securities of ¥1,157 million. At the same time, major cash outlays included the payment of ¥1,873 million in income taxes.

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

Cash used in investing activities amounted to ¥1,561 million, compared to ¥2,060 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to ¥813 million in outlays for property, plant, and equipment, and ¥399 million in outlays for investment securities. At the same time, we recorded ¥503 million in proceeds from the sale of investment securities.

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

Cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥336 million compared to cash from financing activities of ¥5,862 million for the prior fiscal year. This result was mainly due to a ¥2,318 million decrease in short-term loans payable, ¥2,786 million in outlays for repayments of long-term loans payable, and ¥5,850 million in cash proceeds from long-term loans payable.

―3―

(4) Future outlook

We expect to see continuing gradual economic growth in Japan and a related steady expansion in advertising demand. In particular, we expect internet advertising to continue to take market share from TV and other traditional advertising media.

The market for online video is also likely to grow steadily as the environment experiences rapid changes in methods and structure. These changes will include more diversification in video consumption methods, diversification in services utilizing video, and technological innovations in communications infrastructure technologies.

In response to this environment, the AOI TYO Group will focus on measures to dig deeper and grow wider in our business lines. This approach reflects our medium-term policies that address long-term, sustainable growth in corporate value. At the same time, we will accelerate the pace of development for our human resources, a particular strength of the AOI TYO Group.

We intend to secure stable, long-term income in video advertising production, based on our position as the No.1 provider in the TV commercial production market. At the same time, we will continue to focus on growing our relatively high-unit-priced branded video production business in the online video market, leveraging the strengths we developed in TV commercial production. We have identified video content marketing and direct transactions with clients as growth areas for the AOI TYO Group. Under video content marketing, we plan secure more orders for content proposals, production, and analysis, leveraging the characteristics unique to each type of video media for target customer segments. Under direct transactions with clients, we plan to expand beyond video into promotional event proposals, planning, and other areas to grow our customer base. At the same time, we will continue to be active in hiring and training personnel in both areas. Further, we will investigate more alliances as another of several means to strengthen our Overseas Business.

The recent move to a printless format in the TV commercial industry (Note 1) has resulted in decreasing TV commercial print sales for the group. However, we expect the impact will now be more limited in scope compared to the past two years, in which our major clients completed their transition to printless. We expect a temporary spike in advertising demand related to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for July through September. However, due to the constrained nature of how much order volume we can accept, we do not expect to see a dramatic jump in production order volume next period. Given the impact of reorganizing the businesses of poorly performing subsidiaries during the current period and other factors, we forecast net sales for the next period to be level with the current period. Given these conditions, we plan to deal with the decrease in effective profit margin (Note 2) in our Video Advertising Business stemming from order growth and other factors during the period ended December 2019 by once again engaging in stricter research, selection, and management of our cost of sales. Based on this approach, we will emphasize profitability from the very beginning of the order acceptance stage.

Meanwhile, we expect to see lower costs related to software and reorganizations of poorly performing businesses, for which we recorded extraordinary losses during the fiscal year ended December 2019. At the same time, we forecast higher expenses related to hiring and training personnel, a critical component of increasing corporate value in the future.

Based on the preceding, we forecast FY2020 earnings reflecting ¥65,000 million in net sales, ¥2,500 million in operating profit, ¥2,400 million in ordinary profit, and ¥1,400 million in profit attributable to owners of parent.

(Note 1) Historically, TV commercial content had been copied to media ("printed") and delivered to each broadcast station. The AOI TYO Group recognizes the sales and profits of this activity in our accounting records. As of October 2017, this content can be delivered via online data transmission ("printless" format), leading to a decline in related sales and profits over time.

(Note 2) Effective profit margin = (net sales-external expenditures)/net sales

2. Basic Policy Regarding Selection of Accounting Standards

AOI TYO Group prepares consolidated financial statements according to the Japanese accounting standards in consideration of comparability between fiscal years and between companies. We will consider the adoption of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as appropriate, taking into account conditions in Japan and abroad.

―4―

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(December 31, 2018)

(December 31, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

9,836,071

9,111,122

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

16,731,160

16,873,978

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

4,273,694

4,413,564

Merchandise and finished goods

7,544

7,301

Work in process

4,256,243

4,510,288

Other

876,667

1,125,296

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(43,407)

(37,727)

Total current assets

35,937,974

36,003,823

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

5,021,587

5,142,068

Accumulated depreciation

(2,591,876)

(2,773,935)

Buildings and structures, net

2,429,710

2,368,133

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

1,150,904

1,024,383

Accumulated depreciation

(894,040)

(846,805)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

256,863

177,577

Tools, furniture and fixtures

2,890,481

2,854,794

Accumulated depreciation

(2,076,067)

(2,046,931)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

814,413

807,862

Land

3,615,121

3,606,822

Leased assets

726,179

717,898

Accumulated depreciation

(615,802)

(658,957)

Leased assets, net

110,376

58,940

Construction in progress

8,585

65,312

Total property, plant and equipment

7,235,071

7,084,649

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,117,710

4,010,215

Software

1,590,986

161,589

Software in progress

48,319

87,485

Other

15,853

15,994

Total intangible assets

5,772,869

4,275,284

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,147,176

1,787,051

Deferred tax assets

736,079

1,328,303

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

1,619,387

1,522,658

―5―

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(December 31, 2018)

(December 31, 2019)

Other

1,289,247

2,125,874

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(106,495)

(775,409)

Total investments and other assets

6,685,395

5,988,478

Total non-current assets

19,693,336

17,348,413

Total assets

55,631,310

53,352,237

―6―

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(December 31, 2018)

(December 31, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

8,126,930

8,697,200

Short-term loans payable

5,777,154

3,200,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable

2,159,836

3,073,876

Accounts payable - other

628,973

661,603

Income taxes payable

1,055,553

428,710

Accrued consumption taxes

379,942

551,961

Advances received

1,136,482

899,779

Provision for bonuses

115,779

72,660

Other

733,363

757,366

Total current liabilities

20,114,017

18,343,158

Non-current liabilities

Long-term loans payable

4,549,727

6,672,675

Long-term deposits received

3,501,199

3,501,199

Deferred tax liabilities

153,171

46,098

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

253,770

261,883

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

197,115

254,811

Net defined benefit liability

280,118

267,504

Asset retirement obligations

509,156

491,279

Other

393,106

149,711

Total non-current liabilities

9,837,367

11,645,165

Total liabilities

29,951,385

29,988,323

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

5,000,000

5,000,000

Capital surplus

12,106,819

12,172,896

Retained earnings

9,055,601

7,056,711

Treasury shares

(1,190,097)

(1,259,085)

Total shareholders' equity

24,972,324

22,970,523

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

167,873

10,693

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(23,287)

(44,141)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(2,393)

(1,945)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

142,193

(35,393)

Share acquisition rights

92,723

86,274

Non-controlling interests

472,685

342,508

Total net assets

25,679,925

23,363,913

Total liabilities and net assets

55,631,310

53,352,237

―7―

(2) Consolidated statements of income and statements of comprehensive income

Consolidated statements of income

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(January 1, 2018-

(January 1, 2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net sales

64,792,263

65,229,849

Cost of sales

52,052,181

53,514,621

Gross profit

12,740,082

11,715,227

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Directors' compensations

1,474,221

1,484,604

Salary and bonus

2,338,713

2,718,118

Retirement benefit expenses

45,917

54,385

Provision for management board incentive plan trust

91,282

57,696

Business consignment expenses

564,578

560,977

Commission fee

668,267

577,609

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

9,585

15,203

Depreciation

252,648

250,382

Amortization of goodwill

331,137

320,115

Other

3,530,649

3,557,688

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

9,307,001

9,596,781

Operating profit

3,433,080

2,118,445

Non-operating income

Interest income

9,545

7,234

Dividend income

18,260

21,886

Insurance return

29,069

42,061

Gain on investments in partnership

168,567

Other

88,615

108,807

Total non-operating income

314,057

179,989

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

81,358

76,310

Commission fee

159,072

170,381

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity

70,000

159,466

method

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

44,800

8,850

Other

66,357

120,070

Total non-operating expenses

421,588

535,078

Ordinary profit

3,325,549

1,763,356

―8―

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(January 1, 2018-

(January 1, 2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

398,163

Gain on sales of investment securities

109,927

323,073

Other

1,368

3,672

Total extraordinary income

509,458

326,745

Extraordinary losses

Impairment loss

217,909

1,207,313

Loss on sales of investment securities

65,374

Loss on valuation of investment securities

1,157,265

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

279,462

Loss on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

34,635

Other

133,561

12,916

Total extraordinary losses

351,471

2,756,967

Profit (loss) before income taxes

3,483,536

(666,865)

Income taxes - current

1,759,910

1,200,964

Income taxes - deferred

(332,849)

(600,476)

Total income taxes

1,427,061

600,487

Profit (loss)

2,056,475

(1,267,352)

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

104,315

13,139

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,952,159

(1,280,492)

―9―

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY2018

FY2019

(January 1, 2018-

(January 1, 2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Profit (loss)

2,056,475

(1,267,352)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(276,592)

(157,171)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(57,594)

(12,002)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(4,278)

448

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

(18,061)

2.737

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(356,526)

(165,987)

Comprehensive income

1,699,949

(1,433,340)

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,604,472

(1,448,017)

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

95,476

14,676

interests

―10―

(3) Consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity FY 2018 (January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018)

(Unit: thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

shares

equity

Balance at beginning of current

5,000,000

12,074,353

7,823,773

(711,360)

24,186,766

period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(721,445)

(721,445)

Profit attributable to owners

1,952,159

1,952,159

of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(772,166)

(772,166)

Disposal of treasury shares

75,954

293,429

369,383

Change in ownership interest

of parent due to transactions

(43,487)

(43,487)

with non-controlling interests

Change of scope of

1,113

1,113

consolidation

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

32,466

1,231,827

(478,736)

785,557

period

Balance at end of current period

5,000,000

12,106,819

9,055,601

(1,190,097)

24,972,324

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Remeasure-

Total

Share

Non-

Total net

difference on

accumulated

acquisition

controllin

currency

ments

assets

available-

other

rights

g interests

translation

of defined

for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

benefit plans

securities

income

Balance at beginning of current

444,466

42,391

1,884

488,742

140,824

889,719

25,706,052

period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(721,445)

Profit attributable to owners

1,952,159

of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(772,166)

Disposal of treasury shares

369,383

Change in ownership interest

of parent due to transactions

(43,487)

with non-controlling interests

Change of scope of

1,113

consolidation

Net changes of items other

(276,592)

(65,678)

(4,278)

(346,549)

(48,101)

(417,034)

(811,684)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(276,592)

(65,678)

(4,278)

(346,549)

(48,101)

(417,034)

(26,126)

period

Balance at end of current period

167,873

(23,287)

(2,393)

142,193

92,723

472,685

25,679,925

―11―

FY2019 (January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

(Unit: thousand yen)

Shareholders' equity

Capital

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Total

shareholders'

stock

surplus

earnings

shares

equity

Balance at beginning of current

5,000,000

12,106,819

9,055,601

(1,190,097)

24,972,324

period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(718,397)

(718,397)

Profit (loss) attributable to

(1,280,492)

(1,280,492)

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(79,943)

(79,943)

Disposal of treasury shares

(7,905)

10,955

3,049

Change in ownership interest

of parent due to transactions

73,982

73,982

with non-controlling interests

Net changes of items other

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

66,076

(1,998,889)

(68,988)

(2,001,800)

period

Balance at end of current period

5,000,000

12,172,896

7,056,711

(1,259,085)

22,970,523

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation

Foreign

Remeasure-

Total

Share

Non-

Total net

difference on

accumulated

acquisition

controllin

currency

ments

assets

available-

other

rights

g interests

translation

of defined

for-sale

comprehensive

adjustment

benefit plans

securities

income

Balance at beginning of current

167,873

(23,287)

(2,393)

142,193

92,723

472,685

25,679,925

period

Changes of items during period

Dividends of surplus

(718,397)

Profit (loss) attributable to

(1,280,492)

owners of parent

Purchase of treasury shares

(79,943)

Disposal of treasury shares

3,049

Change in ownership interest

of parent due to transactions

73,982

with non-controlling interests

Net changes of items other

(157,180)

(20,853)

448

(177,586)

(6,449)

(130,176)

(314,211)

than shareholders' equity

Total changes of items during

(157,180)

(20,853)

448

(177,586)

(6,449)

(130,176)

(2,316,012)

period

Balance at end of current period

10,693

(44,141)

(1,945)

(35,393)

86,274

342,508

23,363,913

―12―

(4) Consolidated statements of cash flows

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY 2018

FY 2019

(January 1, 2018-

(January 1, 2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes

3,483,536

(666,865)

Depreciation

1,012,989

1,167,950

Impairment loss

217,909

1,207,313

Amortization of goodwill

331,137

320,115

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

40,129

52,044

Increase (decrease) in provision for bonuses

33,477

(34,332)

Increase (decrease) in provision for directors' retirement benefits

(31,575)

8,113

Increase (decrease) in provision for management board incentive

91,282

57,696

plan trust

Increase (decrease) in net defined benefit liability

27,794

(5,160)

Interest and dividend income

(27,806)

(29,120)

Interest expenses

81,358

76,310

Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method

70,000

159,466

Commission fee

159,072

170,381

Loss (gain) on sales of non-current assets

(398,163)

Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities

(109,927)

(257,698)

Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities

1,030

1,157,265

Loss on abolishment of retirement benefit plan

133,561

Loss (gain) on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and associates

34,635

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

279,462

Decrease (increase) in notes and accounts receivable - trade

3,271,185

(485,653)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(652,238)

(295,780)

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable - trade

451,020

666,645

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

(759,178)

86,332

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(487,672)

173,678

Increase (decrease) in advances received

117,489

(224,755)

Decrease (increase) in other assets

236,814

(599,979)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

(126,248)

96,053

Other, net

(75,482)

(4,691)

Subtotal

7,091,497

3,109,426

Interest and dividend income received

27,806

36,344

Proceeds from insurance income

11,310

6,532

Interest expenses paid

(74,325)

(80,967)

Income taxes paid

(1,677,000)

(1,873,019)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

5,379,288

1,198,316

―13―

(Unit: thousand yen)

FY 2018

FY 2019

(January 1, 2018-

(January 1, 2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets

Purchase of investment securities

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

Payments into time deposits

Payments for leasehold and guarantee deposits

Proceeds from collection of leasehold and guarantee deposits Proceeds from maturity of insurance funds

Payments for investments in capital

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Payments for sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change inscope of consolidation

Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

Other, net

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term loans payable Proceeds from long-term loans payable Repayments of long-term loans payable Purchase of treasury shares

Cash dividends paid

Payments from changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries thatdo not result in change in scope of consolidation

Commission fee paid

Other, net

(1,354,504)

(813,431)

1,328,933

12,617

(676,389)

(84,578)

(681,113)

(399,333)

166,282

503,208

(22,454)

(189,869)

(393,633)

(54,128)

92,532

138,806

36,477

81,778

(220,587)

(266,382)

(382,018)

(188,141)

(181,819)

15,420

30,318

(119,865)

(2,060,737)

(1,561,137)

(4,701,764)(2,318,500)

3,643,4255,850,000

(2,708,672)(2,786,830)

(540,253)(80,086)

(716,552)(705,122)

(634,537)

(159,072)(170,381)

(45,164)(125,633)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(5,862,590)

(336,555)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

(75,142)

(14,803)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,619,182)

(714,181)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,372,307

9,790,600

Increase in cash and cash equivalents from newly consolidated

37,474

subsidiary

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents resulting from exclusion of

(16,011)

subsidiaries from consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

9,790,600

9,060,407

―14―

  1. Notes on the consolidated financial statements
    (Notes regarding assumption of going concern) Not applicable

(Supplementary Information)

The company adopted Partial Amendment to Accounting Standard for Tax-Effect Accounting (ASBJ Statement No.28, February 16, 2018) at the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year. Under this standard, the company presents deferred tax assets under investments and other assets and deferred tax liabilities under non-current liabilities.

(Segment information) Business Segment Information

I FY2018 (January 1, 2018- December 31, 2018)

As disclosed under (Notes related to changes in reportable segments, etc.) for the current consolidated fiscal year.

II FY2019 (January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019)

As the AOI TYO Group consists of a single Advertising Business segment, we have omitted separate disclosure herein.

(Notes related to changes in reportable segments, etc.)

The AOI TYO Group had consisted of two reportable segments: Advertising Business and Video-Related Business. However, as of the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the group consists of a single business segment.

This change is due to the fact that sales and profits in the Video-Related Business have become of only minor importance to the group after the transfer of consolidated subsidiary Hollyhock Inc. shares, resulting in the removal of said company from consolidation. Further, after reconsidering the AOI TYO Group business, management asset allocation, the state of business management systems, etc., we made the rational decision to manage our whole business under a single segment defined as Advertising Business.

With this change, the AOI TYO Group now consists of a single Advertising Business segment. Accordingly, we have omitted reporting of segment information for the prior and current consolidated fiscal years.

―15―

(Per-share indicators)

FY 2018

FY 2019

(January 1, 2018-December 31, 2018)

(January 1, 2019-December 31, 2019)

Net assets per share

1,066.28 yen

Net assets per share

977.76yen

Net income per share

82.48 yen

Net income (loss) per share

(54.50)yen

Diluted net income per share

81.53 yen

Diluted net income per share

(Note 1) Although the Company has dilutive shares, we have not presented diluted net income per share for the current consolidated fiscal year, since the Company has a diluted net loss per share.

(Note 2) Basis for calculating net income per share and fully diluted net income per share is as shown below.

FY 2018

FY 2019

(January 1,2018-

(January 1,2019-

December 31, 2018)

December 31, 2019)

Net income per share

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,952,159

(1,280,492)

(thousand yen)

Amount not attributable to common shareholders

(thousand yen)

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

1,952,159

(1,280,492)

pertaining to common shares (thousand yen)

Average number of common shares issued

23,666

23,495

(thousand shares)

Diluted net income per share

Net income adjustments attributable to owners of

parent (thousand yen)

Number of common shares increased (thousand

277

shares)

(Subscription rights to shares (thousand shares) )

277

Summary of fully diluted shares not included in

the calculation of fully diluted net income per

share due to anti-dilutive effect

*To calculate net income per share, those AOI TYO Holdings shares remaining in trust that are posted as treasury shares are included in treasury shares deducted in the calculation of average number of shares during the term. To calculate net assets per share, these same shares are also included in the number of treasury shares deducted from the year-end number of shares issued. A total of 363,361 shares and 418,900 shares of treasury stock noted above were deducted for the purpose of calculating net income per share for the prior consolidated fiscal year and current consolidated fiscal year, respectively. At total of 418.900 shares and 418,900 shares of treasury stock noted above were deducted for the purpose of calculating net assets per share for the prior consolidated fiscal year and current consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

(Significant subsequent events) Not applicable.

―16―

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
