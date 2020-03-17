|
Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 1/2
03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT
COMFORIA
RESIDENTIAL REIT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
19th FISCAL PERIOD (ended Jan 2020)
March 2020
|
1
|
19th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights
|
|
4
|
Future Strategy
|
|
|
|
19th FP Portfolio Highlights
|
4
|
|
|
Future Growth Strategy
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP Financial Highlights
|
5
|
|
|
Status of Progress in Growth Target
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020) Results
|
|
|
|
External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy
|
21
|
|
|
Financial Results for the 19th FP
|
7
|
|
|
Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pipeline)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Occupancy Rate
|
8
|
|
|
Change in Asset Management Fee System
|
23
|
|
|
Rent Trends
|
9
|
5
|
Performance Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal
|
10
|
|
|
Performance Forecast
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover
|
11
|
6
|
Appendix
|
28-
|
|
|
|
|
Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Strategy - ① : Financing Activities during 19th FP
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Strategy - ② : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end)
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Offering Summary
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property acquisitions(including scheduled ones) in 20th FP
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1．19th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights
19th FP Portfolio Highlights
-
Leveraged support from sponsor Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group to build up a portfolio comprising assets located primarily in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations.
|
Asset Size (Acquisition price basis)
|
Portfolio Map (as of end of 19th FP)
126 properties 226.6bn yen
|
Central tokyo
|
45
|
Sub-central tokyo
|
67
|
properties
|
properties
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
6
|
Other major cities
|
8
|
properties
|
properties
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Area
|
|
Walking Distance from Nearest Station
|
(Rental residence)
|
|
(Rental residence)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
Other major
|
|
|
Over 10 min
|
|
|
cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
Metropolitan
|
5.7%
|
|
Under 5 min
|
Central Tokyo
|
|
|
area
|
|
|
5 to 10 min
|
|
|
61.3%
|
|
2.5%
|
|
41.4%
|
|
|
|
35.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
Wards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distance
|
|
|
|
|
91.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
min
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.9
|
|
|
|
Sub-central
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primarily Tokyo 23
|
|
|
|
|
Primarily properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
near station
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Target
|
|
Building Age
|
|
|
Unit Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Rental residence)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 15
|
|
|
|
Under 5
|
|
Large Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
Family 0.3% 0.5%
|
|
Operational
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
11.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
rental
|
residence
|
|
|
|
|
18.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single
|
|
residence
|
96.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48.9%
|
|
|
4.0%
|
Rental
|
|
|
|
Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
Single /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 to 10
|
|
|
|
|
Residence
|
|
|
Building Age
|
Compact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.0%
|
|
|
11.1yrs
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 to 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
(Note) Refer to "References (*1)" for classification of "Investment Area", "Investment Target" and "Unit Type", and calculation method of "Minutes to Nearest Station (on foot)", "Avg. Distance" and "Avg. Building age". (The same shall
|
4
|
|
|
apply hereinafter.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP Financial Highlights
|
|
Historical high
|
vs. 18th FP actual
|
|
|
Historical high
|
vs. 18th FP actual
|
DPU 5,295 yen +2.2％
|
|
NAV / unit 262,432 yen +4.3％
|
|
Summary of Operation
|
|
|
Overview
|
|
Rent change on
|
Internal
|
tenant turnover
|
|
Growth
|
Rent increase
|
|
(Properties continuously
|
|
owned during the 19th FP)
|
|
|
External
|
Asset replacement
|
(Increasing Tokyo
|
Growth
|
23 Wards Ratio)
|
|
|
|
Financial
|
Expansion of
|
Strategy
|
Internal reserve
|
|
|
|
Expansion of
|
Public
|
asset size
|
Historical high
+7.9％
+0.9％
Tokyo 23 wards ratio
91.8%
(Rental residence)
+172mm yen +15.8bn yen
(Acquisition price basis)
-
Rent change on tenant turnover has increased for
8 consecutive fiscal period.
-
Maintained high occupancy rates with average occupancy rate at 96.6% on the background of corporate demand and population inflow, etc.
-
Implemented asset replacement continuously
-
Asset size expanded by 0.7bn yen
(Acquisition of 1 property 2.3bn yen, disposition of 1 property 1.6bn yen)
-
-
Increasing Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio (Rental residence)
（18th FP 91.0％ 19th FP 91.8％）
-
Total internal reserves increased to 733mm yen. Will be allocated to temporary expense for large-scale repair work to stabilize DPU.
-
Acquired properties mainly located in Tokyo 23 wards through PO conducted for the 7th consecutive year (6 properties 14.5bn yen)
|
Offering
|
|
Etc
|
Lowering LTV
|
Effect of the Spread of the New Coronavirus
◼ Secured acquisition capacity (34bn yen) from the viewpoint of
|
50.0％
|
49.4％
|
continuous➢
|
AUM expansion
|
|
19th FP
|
Prospect as of
|
Scheduled to acquire a rental residence in the Tokyo 23 wards on
|
March 30, 2020, utilizing acquisition capacity (1 property 1.3bn yen)
|
|
Mar. 31,.2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our asset management has not been affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus so far, we will keep a close watch on the movements of this issue
|
(Note) Refer to "References (*2) for calculation method of "NAV / unit" and "Rent change on tenant turnover". (The same shall apply hereinafter.)
|
5
|
2．19th FP (Jan. 2020) Results
(million yen)
Financial Results for the 19th FP
-
Achieved DPU exceeding the previous fiscal period's actual results and performance forecasts due to the impact of the acquisition of new properties and rent increase
1. Comparison of 19th FP with 18th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
18th FP
|
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Differential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
forecast
|
Differential
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
actual
|
|
actual
|
|
Major factors of fluctuation
|
|
|
|
(disclosed on
|
|
Major factors of fluctuation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
①
|
|
②
|
②－①
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep.13, 2019)
|
②－③
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
③
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
|
|
|
8,652
|
|
8,790
|
+137
|
|
➤Operating revenue
|
+137
|
|
|
|
8,504
|
+285
|
|
➤Operating revenue
|
|
+285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full operation of properties acquired
|
+81
|
|
|
|
|
Capital gain
|
|
|
+211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
3,978
|
|
4,106
|
+127
|
|
in 18th FP
|
|
|
|
3,809
|
+297
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing properties (rent income,
|
+86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property acquired in 19th FP, etc.
|
+38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
3,448
|
|
3,562
|
+114
|
|
Existing properties(rent income, etc.)
|
+50
|
|
|
3,259
|
+303
|
|
|
|
▲11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of no busy season
|
▲32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➤Operating expenses
|
|
▲11
|
|
|
|
|
Net reserves for reduction entry(Note)
|
|
▲128
|
|
▲169
|
▲40
|
|
➤Operating expenses
|
+10
|
|
|
|
40
|
▲210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing properties (repair expenses,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of no busy season
|
▲90
|
|
|
|
|
+9
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions
|
|
|
|
3,319
|
|
3,393
|
+73
|
|
|
|
3,300
|
+92
|
|
etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property tax payable (for properties
|
+22
|
|
|
|
|
|
+1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquired in 2018)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,383
|
|
5,559
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,086
|
+473
|
|
non-deductible consumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit per unit (yen)
|
|
|
|
|
+176
|
|
Asset management fee
|
+42
|
|
|
|
▲11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tax(disposition impact)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of consumption tax hike
|
+26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▲11
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution per unit (yen)
|
|
5,180
|
|
5,295
|
+115
|
|
|
|
|
5,150
|
+145
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
+10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➤Non-operating expenses
|
|
▲4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
➤Non-operating expenses
|
+13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of issued units
|
|
640,834
|
|
640,834
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
640,834
|
ー
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses, etc.
|
+13
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses, etc.
|
▲4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vs 18th FP actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU (Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with actual results of 18th FP)
|
|
|
|
|
+ ¥115 / +2.2％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18th FP actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP actual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,295
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which, rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase, etc.
|
|
Full operation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit per unit
|
|
+¥79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of Capital
|
Profit per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
properties acquired in
|
|
|
Impact of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding capital
|
Rent increase and
|
|
18th FP and
|
|
Asset
|
|
Other operating
|
gain and
|
(excluding capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
consumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
gains)
|
|
|
|
gains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No busy season, etc. New acquisition in
|
management fee
|
|
expenses, etc.
|
Reserve for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,120
|
tax hike
|
|
¥5,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reduction entry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU showed positive growth as the increase in lease business profit due to external and internal growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
absorbed the negative impact of asset management fees and the consumption tax hike
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease business profit
|
|
|
|
Other expenses, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Other factors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding capital gains)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Occupancy Rate
-
Average occupancy rate recorded over 96%, showing ongoing positive levels.
Historical Occupancy Rate (17th - 19th FP, figures of total portfolio and by area)
100.0%
95.0%
90.0%
85.0%
80.0%
75.0%
70.0%
|
16thFP
|
17thFP
|
18thFP
|
19thFP
|
17th FP avg. occupancy rate:
|
18th FP avg. occupancy rate:
|
19th FP avg. occupancy rate:
|
96.6%
|
96.9%
|
96.6%
|
Central Tokyo
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Tokyo metropolitan area
|
Other major cities
|
Total portfolio
|
|
|
Monthly
|
Jul. 18
|
Aug. 18
|
Sep. 18
|
Oct. 18
|
Nov. 18
|
Dec. 18
|
Jan. 19
|
Feb. 19
|
Mar. 19
|
Apr. 19
|
May. 19
|
Jun. 19
|
Jul. 19
|
Aug. 19
|
Sep. 19
|
Oct. 19
|
Nov. 19
|
Dec. 19
|
Jan. 20
|
# of
|
|
occupancy rate
|
Properties
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
96.8%
|
96.5%
|
96.9%
|
97.0%
|
96.6%
|
96.7%
|
96.1%
|
96.8%
|
97.0%
|
96.4%
|
95.9%
|
96.5%
|
96.9%
|
96.0%
|
96.1%
|
95.7%
|
96.1%
|
96.0%
|
96.3%
|
45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
96.7%
|
96.9%
|
96.8%
|
96.0%
|
96.2%
|
95.6%
|
96.1%
|
97.1%
|
97.0%
|
96.6%
|
96.3%
|
96.9%
|
97.0%
|
96.9%
|
97.1%
|
97.1%
|
96.9%
|
96.8%
|
97.0%
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo metropolitan
|
95.6%
|
94.5%
|
99.1%
|
98.9%
|
99.4%
|
99.5%
|
98.8%
|
99.4%
|
98.7%
|
98.5%
|
98.7%
|
99.0%
|
98.8%
|
98.4%
|
98.3%
|
98.7%
|
99.0%
|
98.8%
|
98.1%
|
6
|
|
area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other major cities
|
95.9%
|
95.9%
|
96.7%
|
97.0%
|
96.4%
|
95.8%
|
96.9%
|
98.5% 97.5%
|
95.3%
|
96.1%
|
95.9%
|
96.1%
|
96.2%
|
96.5%
|
96.0%
|
96.0%
|
95.8% 96.4%
|
8
|
Total portfolio
|
96.6%
|
96.6%
|
97.0%
|
96.7%
|
96.6%
|
96.4%
|
96.4%
|
97.3%
|
97.2%
|
96.5%
|
96.3%
|
96.8%
|
97.0%
|
96.6%
|
96.7%
|
96.5%
|
96.7%
|
96.5%
|
96.7%
|
126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
Rent Trends
1. Rent Trends in 19th FP
-
Realized an increase in rents in the overall portfolio due to rent increase on tenant turnover, etc.
(yen)
|
13,100
|
|
|
|
|
compared to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end of 18th FP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,000
|
|
|
|
|
+0.9%UP
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent gap
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Properties continuously owned
|
end of 18th FP
|
Aug. 19
|
Sep. 19
|
Oct. 19
|
Nov. 19
|
Dec. 19
|
end of 19th FP
|
|
during period
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent (yen / tsubo)
|
12,910
|
12,920
|
12,941
|
12,959
|
12,977
|
12,994
|
|
13,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comparison with 18th FP
|
―
|
+0.1%
|
+0.2%
|
+0.4%
|
+0.5%
|
+0.7%
|
|
+0.9%
|
(Note) The rent gap is the rate of divergence regarding current contracted rent assuming existing tenants contracted at market rent, with the new contracted rent for the last twelve months as market rent
2. Historical Data
-
Rents in the overall portfolio has increased steadily.
|
Historical Rent Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
Rent change in Properties continuously owned during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul.18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul.19)
|
(Jan.20)
|
9
Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal
-
Rent change on both tenant turnover and lease renewal were continuously on an increasing trend. Realized eighth consecutive period of increase in rent change on tenant turnover.
|
1-1. Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover in 19th FP
|
2-1. Rent Trends on Lease Renewal in 19th FP
|
|
# of Units
|
Ratio
|
Amount of change in
|
Rent change
|
|
monthly rent
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
822 units
|
90.1%
|
+¥11,085 thou.
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
No Change
|
37 units
|
4.1%
|
―
|
―
|
Decrease
|
53 units
|
5.8%
|
▲¥214 thou.
|
▲4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
912 units
|
100.0%
|
+¥10,871 thou.
|
+7.9%
1-2. Historical Data
-
Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Tenant Turnover
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease No change
|
Increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
54.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|
|
74.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
75.7%
|
76.2%
|
79.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87.9%
|
90.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
9.9%
|
11.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
36.0%
|
26.2%
|
9.7%
|
8.9%
|
8.2%
|
4.7%
|
4.1%
|
|
|
|
|
14.6%
|
16.1%
|
14.9%
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
12.2%
|
7.4%
|
5.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
# of Units
|
Ratio
|
Amount of change in
|
Rent change
|
|
monthly rent
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
346 units
|
27.6%
|
+¥2,148 thou.
|
+3.0%
|
No Change
|
909 units
|
72.4%
|
―
|
―
|
Decrease
|
0 units
|
0.0%
|
―
|
―
|
Total
|
1,255 units
|
100.0%
|
+¥2,148 thou.
|
+1.1%
2-2. Historical Data
-
Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Lease Renewal
Decrease No change Increase
100%
|
80%
|
9.3%
|
6.4%
|
14.7%
|
18.2%
|
14.3%
|
27.2%
|
21.8%
|
27.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
90.3%
|
93.4%
|
85.3%
|
81.8%
|
85.6%
|
72.8%
|
78.2%
|
72.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
0.4%
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
(Note) Continual renewal contracts under the periodic tenancy agreement are excluded from tenant turnover and counted renewals.
-
Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover
|
10%
|
|
Rent change on tenant turnover
|
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.6%
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
3.4%
|
3.7%
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
Realized rent
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
increase for eighth
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
consecutive periods.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
-
Historical Rent Change on Lease Renewal
|
1.5%
|
|
Rent change on lease renewal
|
|
1.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
0.6%
|
0.8%
|
0.8%
|
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
10
Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover
1. Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Type in 19th FP
|
|
|
|
① Area
|
|
|
|
② Walking Distance from Nearest Station
|
Tokyo 23 wards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.4%
|
|
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
|
8.7%
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Center
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
Chiyoda
|
+8.7%
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|
|
of Tokyo Chuo, Minato
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-
|
Shinjuku
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
center
|
+9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shibuya
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
Sub-central
|
Tokyo
|
Other major
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
|
Within 5 min
|
Over 5 min
|
|
Bunkyo,
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
metropolitan area
|
cities
|
Johoku
|
+9.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toshima,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kita, Itabashi
|
|
Upward trend for rent
|
Upward trend for rent
|
Josai
|
Nakano,
|
+6.4%
|
Suginami
|
continued
|
|
|
continued
|
|
|
Shinagawa,
|
|
|
|
|
Jonan
|
+6.7%
|
primarily in properties
|
|
|
|
|
primarily in Tokyo 23 wards.
|
Meguro, Ota,
|
|
Setagaya
|
|
near stations.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joto
|
Taito, Sumida,
|
+7.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Koto, Arakawa
|
|
|
|
|
9.5%
|
|
7.3%
|
7.0%
|
|
6.9%
|
Within 4 yrs
|
4 yrs～8 yrs
|
8 yrs～12yrs
|
Over 12yrs
|
|
Increase in rent continued regardless
of building age
Rent increased even in properties aged more
than twelve years through efforts such as value enhancement work in private areas
|
2. Historical Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Area
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23 Wards
|
|
+10.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23 wards （
|
Central Tokyo
|
Sub-central Tokyo ）
|
|
|
|
|
+8.0%
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
Other Major Cities
|
|
|
|
|
Rent increase rate
|
|
+6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
continues to be on an
|
|
+4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
upward trend.
|
|
+2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0%
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19h FP
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
|
|
& Other Major Cities
|
|
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan .17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
|
+1.5%
|
+1.2%
|
+3.8%
|
+4.5%
|
+6.2%
|
+7.0%
|
+8.0%
|
+9.4%
|
45 properties
|
|
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
+0.3%
|
+2.4%
|
+3.1%
|
+3.0%
|
+3.7%
|
+5.0%
|
+6.4%
|
+7.4%
|
67 properties
|
The impact of individual
|
|
Tokyo 23 Wards
|
+1.0%
|
+1.7%
|
+3.5%
|
+3.9%
|
+5.1%
|
+6.1%
|
+7.2%
|
+8.5%
|
112 properties
|
properties can easily be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
-2.0%
|
-1.2%
|
+1.5%
|
+1.1%
|
+2.2%
|
+4.7%
|
+4.2%
|
+4.8%
|
6 properties
|
reflected but the solid
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Major Cities
|
+1.1%
|
-0.8%
|
+2.0%
|
+1.2%
|
+0.9%
|
-0.1%
|
+2.4%
|
+0.7%
|
8 properties
|
growth is ongoing.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Portfolio
|
+1.0%
|
+1.5%
|
+3.4%
|
+3.7%
|
+4.6%
|
+5.7%
|
+6.8%
|
+7.9%
|
126 properties
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance
-
In addition to asset replacement with portfolio quality in mind, implement measures to enhance earning capacity.
1. Asset Replacement during the 19th FP
|
133
|
COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN
|
|
78
|
COMFORIA SHINSAKAE
|
|
|
|
(Acquisition on Sep. 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
(Disposition on Dec. 25, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Nagoya-shi, Aichi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4-minute walk from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale price
|
¥1,870mm
|
|
|
Nearest station /
|
Hatchobori Station on the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
¥1,740mm
|
|
|
Minutes on foot
|
Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital gain
|
¥211mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
¥2,380mm
|
Replacement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable units
|
144 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
¥2,450mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion date
|
May. 2009
|
|
|
(at time of acquisition)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
Increasing Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.8pt(rental residence)
|
|
|
Rentable units
|
61 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secured ¥172mm from capital gain as
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion date
|
Aug. 2003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
internal reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)Referto"References(*3)forcalculationmethodof"AppraisalNOIyield".(Thesameshallapplyhereinafter.)
2. Large-scale Repair Work
-
Maintaining property functions through repairs of external tiles degraded with age, waterproofing functions, etc.
Property COMFORIA YOGA
name (14.1 years old)
Work Dec. 2019 completion
Construction ¥32mm cost
3. Value Enhancement Work
-
Implemented renovations alongside the work to restore rooms to the
original state on tenant turnover.
|
|
|
|
Property
|
COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA
|
|
|
After
|
|
|
name
|
(14.9 years old)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Work
|
Jul. 2019 - Sep. 2019
|
|
|
|
completion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replace floor, wall
|
|
|
|
Details of
|
Plumbing repairs
|
|
|
|
work
|
Replace electric water
|
|
|
|
|
heater, etc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
¥6mm
|
|
|
|
|
cost
|
(to be borne by lessor)
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monthly
|
(Before)
|
4units
|
¥383 thou.
|
|
|
|
(After)
|
4units
|
¥427 thou.
|
|
|
|
rent
|
|
|
|
|
|
(+¥44 thou.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Strategy - ① : Financing Activities during 19th FP
1. Debt Finance Summary and Maturity Ladder
-
Conducting management in a continuous manner with the extension of maturities and further diversification of maturities in mind
① Key Financial indicators② Refinancing results (19th FP)
|
Financial
|
|
Weighted avg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. maturity
|
Total LTV
|
|
Before refinancing
|
|
After refinancing
|
indicators
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan amount
|
¥ 1,350mm
|
|
Loan amount
|
¥ 1,350mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18th FP
|
4.6yrs
|
0.60％
|
50.1％
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP
|
4.2yrs
|
0.60％
|
50.0％
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowing term
|
6.0yrs
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
0.90％
|
|
|
Borrowing term
|
8.5yrs
|
|
|
Interest rate
|
0.55％
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing loans
|
|
Borrowing in the 19th FP
|
|
|
1st～7th unsecured bonds (issued bond)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥10.5 billion Commitment Line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
6,000
|
8,300
|
|
8,800
|
7,800
|
|
|
9,400
|
|
|
9,270
|
9,650
|
8,500
|
7,050
|
6,950
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,925
|
6,560
|
|
6,520
|
5,860
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
3,395
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
1,500
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20th FP
|
21st FP
|
22nd FP
|
23rd FP
|
24th FP
|
25th FP
|
26th FP
|
27th FP
|
28th FP
|
29th FP
|
30th FP
|
31st FP
|
32nd FP
|
33rd FP
|
34th FP
|
35th FP
|
36th FP
|
46th FP
|
47th FP
|
48th FP
|
|
Weighted avg.
|
(Jul. 20)
|
(Jan. 21)
|
(Jul. 21)
|
(Jan. 22)
|
(Jul. 22)
|
(Jan. 23)
|
(Jul. 23)
|
(Jan. 24)
|
(Jul. 24)
|
(Jan. 25)
|
(Jul. 25)
|
(Jan. 26)
|
(Jul. 26)
|
(Jan. 27)
|
(Jul. 27)
|
(Jan. 28)
|
(Jul. 28)
|
(Jul. 33)
|
(Jan. 34)
|
(Jul. 34)
|
interest rate
|
0.47％
|
0.65％
|
0.41％
|
0.55％
|
0.62％
|
0.65％
|
0.48％
|
0.56％
|
0.51％
|
0.72％
|
0.62％
|
0.65％
|
0.59％
|
0.68％
|
0.70％
|
0.61％
|
|
|
0.55％
|
0.95%
|
-
|
0.90％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Trends in total LTV
-
Secure future acquisition capacity through appropriate LTV control.
55%
|
|
|
|
51.6%
|
|
50.8%
|
51.0%
|
51.8%
|
|
|
|
|
50.6%
|
|
50.5%
|
|
|
|
|
49.8%
|
|
|
|
50.1%
|
50.0%
|
49.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10th FP
|
11th FP
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
(Jul. 15)
|
(Jan. 16)
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan. 18)
|
(Jul.18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul.19)
|
(Jan.20)
(Note) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Avg. maturity", "Weighted avg. interest rate" and " Total LTV", and definition of "Acquisition capacity". (The same shall apply hereinafter.)
Acquisition capacity up to
LTV 55%
|
18th FP end
|
Approx.
|
¥26.7bn
|
|
|
|
19th FP end
|
Approx.
|
¥27.2bn
|
|
|
13
Financial Strategy - ② : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end)
|
1. Interest-bearing Debt Status
|
3. Key Financial Indicators(Historical)
|
17th FP end
|
18th FP end
|
19th FP end
|
(Jan. 2019)
|
(Jul. 2019)
|
(Jan. 2020)
|
|
|
-
Avg. Maturity & Weighted Avg. Interest rate
|
1.5%
|
4.3yrs 4.3yrs
|
4.2yrs 4.4yrs 4.3yrs 4.6yrs 4.2yrs
|
5.0yrs
|
3.9yrs
|
3.9yrs
|
|
Interest-bearing debt balance
Avg. maturity
Weighted avg. interest rate
Total LTV
Appraisal LTV
Credit rating
¥116,030mm ¥123,530mm ¥123,530mm
4.3yrs4.6yrs4.2yrs
0.62%0.60%0.60%
51.8%50.1%50.0%
47.4%45.3%44.2%
AA-(stable)AA-(stable)AA-(stable)
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0yrs
|
|
3.4yrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0yrs
|
0.87%
|
0.87%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0yrs
|
|
|
|
0.66% 0.68%
|
0.68%
|
0.64% 0.64% 0.62% 0.60% 0.60%
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
1.0yrs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0yrs
|
|
10th FP
|
11th FP
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 15)
|
(Jan. 16)
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan.18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
|
Term to maturity
|
|
Weighted avg. interest
|
-
Ratio of Fixed Interest Debt to Total Debt
(Note1) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Interest-bearing debt status", "Appraisal LTV".
(Note2) Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") assigned the credit rating.
2. Outstanding Debt Balance by Lender (as of 19th FP end)
|
The Bank of
|
Shinkin Central
|
Kiraboshi Bank
|
Resona Bank
|
The 77 Bank
|
The Daishi Bank
|
Bank
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
500
|
500
|
Fukuoka
|
1,825
|
|
|
|
Taiyo Life
|
2,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
The Norinchukin
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
Bank
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
3,325
|
|
|
|
|
Nippon Life
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Trust &
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank
|
Company
|
Banking
|
|
|
|
500
|
5,825
|
|
|
|
32,325
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking
Corporation
8,840
|
Development Bank
|
|
of Japan
|
|
17,710
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
Trust Bank
|
|
18,145
Mizuho Bank
17,710
(million yen)
|
100%
|
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
21.2%
|
15.8%
|
12.1%
|
13.0%
|
11.3% 12.7%
|
6.4%
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.8% 97.5%
|
|
84.2%
|
87.9% 87.0%
|
88.7% 87.3%
|
93.6% 93.6%
|
40%
|
|
78.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10th FP
|
11th FP
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 15)
|
(Jan. 16)
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan.18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
Variable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
③ Ratio of Long-term Debt to Total Debt
|
100%
|
|
|
14.7% 22.0%
|
13.5%
|
9.3% 12.7%
|
1.1%
|
|
13.8% 5.9%
|
7.1%
|
|
|
80%
|
|
|
13.7%
|
18.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.3% 78.0% 86.5% 90.7% 87.3%
|
85.2%
|
82.0%
|
86.2% 94.1% 92.9%
|
40%
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10th FP
|
11th FP
|
12th FP
|
13th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 15)
|
(Jan. 16)
|
(Jul. 16)
|
(Jan. 17)
|
(Jul. 17)
|
(Jan.18)
|
(Jul. 18)
|
(Jan. 19)
|
(Jul. 19)
|
(Jan. 20)
|
|
Long-term
|
|
Less than 1-year
|
Short-term
|
|
14
3．Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020)
Public Offering Summary
1. Public Offering Highlight
-
Conducted the 7th public offering continuing for 7 consecutive years since listed.
2. LTV Control with Stability of Financial Base in Mind
-
Appropriately controlling LTV while focused on total LTV of around 50%
55.0%
Offering format
Schedule
Issue price / Offer price
Units offered
/Offering amount
Investment units issued
Demand ratio
Domestic offering
Launch date ： 7 Jan 2020 (TUE)
Pricing date ： 15 Jan 2020 (WED)
Payment date ： 3 Feb 2020 (MON)
Delivery date ： 4 Feb 2020 (TUE)
¥332,328 / ¥321,591
30,790units / ¥9,901mm
671,624units
27.3 x (General：36.8 x Institutional：21.0 x）
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.7%
|
49.8%
|
|
|
|
|
50.1%
|
50.0%
|
|
|
49.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMFORIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NISHIMAGOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HILLSIDE
|
|
|
|
|
Utilization of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47units
|
|
|
|
|
capacity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition scheduled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
45.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10th FP end
|
11th FP end
|
16th FP end
|
17th FP end
|
18th FP end
|
19th FP end
|
After this
|
Prospect as of
|
|
|
(Jul.2015)
|
(Jan.2016)
|
(Jul.2018)
|
(Jan.2019)
|
(Jul.2019)
|
(Jan.2020)
|
offering
|
Mar. 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
|
(Note)Above figures include third party allotments as of Feb.19, 2020 (payment date)
-
Conducted offering contributing to improvement of stability in terms of building up both a portfolio comprising assets located mainly in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations and our financial base
|
|
|
|
After this
|
|
|
Launch date
|
|
offering
|
Difference
|
|
|
and anticipated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
acquisitions
|
|
Asset Size
|
¥226.6bn
|
|
¥241.1bn
|
+ ¥14.5bn
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
132
|
+ 6
|
Properties
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio
|
91.8％
|
|
91.6％
|
▲0.2pt
|
（Rental Residence）
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU
|
¥5,150
|
¥5,260
|
+ ¥110 /
|
LTV
|
50.1％
|
49.2％
|
▲
|
Acquisition Capacity
|
¥26.7bn
|
¥34.0bn
|
+ ¥7.3bn
(Note) Among the figures for "After this offering and anticipated acquisitions," the figure for "DPU" is that
announced on January 7, 2020.
anticipated acquisitions
3. Increase of Unit Price & NAV
≫ Unit price performed steadily being +1.7% higher than the TSE REIT index from launch date to pricing date. Therefore unit price was +8.3% higher and NAV per
|
unit was +5.6% higher compared to the end of 18th FP.
|
|
+8.3％
|
（JPY）
|
Unit Price
|
|
|
380,000
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
18th FP end
|
(third party
|
360,000
|
(Jul 31.2019）
|
allotments)
|
|
|
（Feb 19.2020）
|
340,000
|
|
¥ 352,500
|
320,000
|
¥ 325,500
|
|
|
300,000
|
NAV per unit
|
+5.6％
|
280,000
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
|
260,000
|
18th FP end
|
(third party
|
|
(Jul 31.2019）
|
allotments)
|
240,000
|
|
（Feb 19.2020）
|
220,000
|
¥ 251,529円
|
¥ 265,711
Unit price TSE REIT Index NAV per unit
|
(Note) TSE REIT index is re-indexed by using CRR's January 4, 2019 price of 272,300 yen as base price.
|
16
|
Property Acquisitions (including scheduled ones) in 20th FP
Sponsor-developed Properties（at PO）
|
135
|
COMFORIA HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION FRONT
|
|
134
|
COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA
|
|
136
|
COMFORIA ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Kita-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Suita-shi, Osaka
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
|
|
|
¥5,540mm
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
¥3,430mm
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
|
|
¥1,700mm
|
|
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
|
|
4.2%
|
|
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
|
4.7%
|
|
|
|
Rentable Units
|
|
|
|
104 units
|
|
|
Rentable Units
|
112 units
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable Units
|
|
|
99 units
|
|
|
|
Completion Date
|
|
|
|
Mar. 2017
|
|
|
Completion Date
|
Sep. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Completion Date
|
|
|
Jul. 2017
|
|
|
|
Warehousing Properties by Sponsors（at PO）
|
|
|
|
|
|
AM's Original Route
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137
|
COMFORIA KIBASHINSUIKOEN
|
|
138
|
COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI
|
|
139
|
COMFORIA WASEDA DEUX
|
|
140
|
COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition scheduled on Mar. 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Location
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Location
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Location
|
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
|
Acquisition price
|
¥1,294mm
|
Acquisition price
|
¥1,489mm
|
|
Acquisition price
|
¥1,056mm
|
Acquisition price
|
|
¥1,330mm
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
4.3%
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
4.2%
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
4.3%
|
|
Appraisal NOI yield
|
|
4.3%
|
|
Rentable Units
|
54 units
|
|
Rentable Units
|
62 units
|
|
Rentable Units
|
50 units
|
|
Rentable Units
|
|
47 units
|
|
Completion Date
|
Dec. 2014
|
|
Completion Date
|
Mar. 2011
|
|
Completion Date
|
Mar. 2000
|
|
Completion Date
|
|
Jul. 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
Future Growth Strategy
External Growth
-
Ongoing growth centering on properties developed by the sponsor.
-
Promotion of qualitative improvement of the portfolio through asset replacement.
-
Promotion of incorporation of operational rental residences through long- term fixed lease contracts with the sponsor group.
Financial strategy
-
Appropriate LTV control leveraging Public offering.
-
Utilization of reserve for reduction entry against the increase in expenses of large-scale repair work, etc.
Internal Growth
-
Realization of rent increase at areas centering on the Tokyo 23 wards.
-
Maintaining and improving the level of average occupancy rate.
Other strategy
-
Promotion of ESG initiatives.
-
Implementation of measures that contribute to enhancement of brand value.
|
|
|
Promote AUM expansion
|
Sponsor Group
|
|
Mainly acquire
|
Enhance portfolio quality
|
|
|
sponsor developed
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
|
|
|
【AUM】
|
【Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio】
|
TOKYU LAND CORPORATION
|
Enhance property
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
|
|
competitiveness
|
¥226.6bn
|
91.8%
|
Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation
|
|
|
|
(Rental residence)
|
Etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realize increase of rent income
|
|
|
and average occupancy rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replacement
|
【Rent Change on
|
|
Third Parties
|
|
Tenant Turnover】 【Avg. occupancy rate】
|
|
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
|
|
+7.9%
|
96.6%
Stable financial operation
Maximize unitholder's value
|
【LTV】
|
【 Market
|
Capitalization 】
|
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
19th FP (Jan. 2020)
|
50.0%
|
¥228.7bn
【Accumulated Internal Reserve】
As of 19th FP end (Jan. 2020)
¥733mm
Utilize to stabilize DPU by
allocating to temporary expense for
large-scale repair work
Investment
Investors
Growth of
Stabilized DPU
Status of Progress in Growth Target
-
Stabilized DPU reached ¥5,100 (19th FP) and AUM reached ¥242.5 billion (as of Mar. 31, 2020), steadily approaching the mid-term target
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current growth strategy (Feb. 2018～)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,295
|
¥5,280
|
¥5,300
|
Stabilized DPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,180
|
¥5,180
|
|
¥5,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥4,985
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ ¥100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥4,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥300.0bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥ 5,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥4,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥ 5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥ 4,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥4,051
|
¥ 4,400
|
|
|
¥ 4,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actual DPU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7th PO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stabilized DPU
|
¥ 3,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6th PO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5th PO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th PO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+15.8bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥225.9bn
|
¥226.6bn
|
¥242.5bn
|
¥242.5bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥206.0bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥187.4bn
|
¥188.5bn
|
¥202.1bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AUM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥71.2bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6th FP
|
14th FP
|
15th FP
|
16th FP
|
17th FP
|
|
18th FP
|
19th FP
|
20th FP
|
21st FP
|
Mid-term
|
|
|
|
|
(forecast)
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 2013)
|
(Jul. 2017)
|
(Jan. 2018)
|
(Jul. 2018)
|
(Jan. 2019)
|
|
(Jul. 2019)
|
(Jan. 2020)
|
Target
|
|
|
|
|
(Jul. 2020)
|
(Jan. 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23
|
96.3%
|
90.4%
|
90.4%
|
90.9%
|
90.9%
|
91.0%
|
|
91.8％
|
91.6％
|
91.6％
|
|
|
|
wards ratio
|
|
Build a portfolio by
|
|
(Rental residence)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
continuing to target
|
|
Avg. Walking
|
5.2min
|
4.8min
|
4.9min
|
4.8min
|
4.8min
|
|
4.9min
|
4.9min
|
4.8min
|
4.8min
|
|
|
the ratio of Tokyo
|
|
Distance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23 Wards assets
|
|
NOI Yield
|
|
5.7%
|
5.2%
|
5.3%
|
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|
|
5.3％
|
5.2%
|
5.2%
|
|
|
|
|
(rental residences) at
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit rating
|
|
A+
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AA-
|
|
|
|
roughly 90%
|
|
|
（stable）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(stable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) NOI Yield is calculated by dividing annualized amount of actual NOI of properties owned as of the end of the fiscal period by the acquisition price.
|
|
|
20
External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy
-
In addition to AUM expansion by leveraging public offerings, expand internal reserves by promoting asset replacement while returning capital gain to unitholders.
External Growth in line with Current Growth Strategy
|
|
15th FP end
|
|
①
|
|
|
# of Properties
|
111
|
|
|
AUM (million yen)
|
188,536
|
(Acquisition price basis)
|
|
Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio
|
|
90.4%
|
(Rental Residence)
|
|
|
|
Avg. Walking Distance
|
4.9min
|
(Rental Residence)
|
|
|
|
External growth in line with current growth strategy
|
|
|
|
|
(from 16th FP(Jul. 2018))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replacement
|
19th FP end
|
Differential
|
|
|
PO
|
Acquisitions
|
Dispositions
|
Capital Gains
|
Internally Reserve
|
②
|
②－①
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
13
|
7
|
5
|
126
|
15
|
|
|
26,477
|
15,940
|
4,282
|
226,671
|
38,134
|
1,013
|
733
|
92.8%
|
79.7%
|
5.8%
|
91.8%
|
1.4pt
|
|
|
5.3min
|
4.5min
|
5.4min
|
4.9min
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PO Properties
|
|
|
Acquisitions without PO
|
|
|
|
|
Dispositions
|
|
Unitholder Return and Expansion of Internal Reserve
|
|
(Representative Property)
|
|
|
(Representative Property）
|
|
|
|
(Representative Property）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholder return
|
|
|
125
|
COMFORIA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKU
|
|
|
|
COMFORIA SHINSAKAE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥280mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHIBUYA WEST
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which, reversal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of internal reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
¥23mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Replacement
|
|
|
|
|
Gains
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥1,013mm
|
|
|
Internally reserve
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥733mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
Meguro-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
Shinjuku- ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
Location
|
|
Nagoya-shi, Aichi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Will be allocated to
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
|
¥5,397mm
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition price
|
|
¥2,150mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale price
|
|
|
¥1,870mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
increase in
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
¥5,610mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
¥2,300mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
¥1,740mm
|
|
|
|
|
|
temporary expenses
|
|
|
Rentable units
|
|
124 units
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable units
|
|
|
65 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
for large-scale repair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rentable units
|
|
144 units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion date
|
|
Oct. 2015
|
|
|
|
Completion date
|
|
Mar. 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion date
|
|
May. 2009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of 19th FP end
21
Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor Pipeline)
-
There are 26 sponsor pipeline projects (2,990 units) mainly in Tokyo 23 Wards.
1. Status of Development by the Sponsor Centering on Rental Residences in the Tokyo 23 Wards
● Rental residence
● Operational rental residence
2. Sponsor Group's Cyclical Reinvestment Business
In "2017-2020Medium-Term Management Plan" announced in May 2017, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group maintains "expansion of associated assets" as one of the Group's two fundamental policies, following the previous medium-term management plan. As shown in the figure below, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group has expanded associated assets by promoting the "cyclical reinvestment business" which seeks to expand the Group's rental business portfolio through the cycle of development, acquisition, ownership, operation, funds collection and reinvestment, to establish a continuous business cycle.
Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group asset management, property management, etc.
Improvement of asset value
|
Location
|
# of properties
|
# of units
|
Tokyo 23 Wards
|
21
|
2,160
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
-
|
-
investment
distribution
Individual
Listed REIT (CRR, etc.)
Private REIT
Provision of properties (Note)
|
Other Major Cities
|
5
|
830
|
Total
|
26
|
2,990
|
Completed
|
14
|
1,467
|
properties and
|
services
|
Corporate
OwnershipCyclical
reinvestment
Development and Acquisition
(Note) There is no specific plan for acquisition of the above properties by CRR as of Mar. 17, 2020.
|
（Source）Compiled by the Asset Management Company from "Integrated Report 2017 " by Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group
|
|
（Note）The figure above shows the cases where properties are contributed to REITs, but properties may be sold other
|
|
than the REITs.
|
22
|
Change in Asset Management Fee System
Incentives will be introduced for further improvement of unitholder value and enhanced linkage with the interests of unitholders
1. Overview of Change in Asset Management Fee System
|
|
Management fee I
|
|
(fee linked to total
|
|
assets)
|
|
|
|
Management fee II
|
|
(fee linked to profit)
|
|
|
|
Management fee III
|
|
(acquisition and
|
|
disposition fee)
|
|
|
Newly
|
established
|
|
Management fee V
|
|
(incentive)
Current
Total assets at the end of previous fiscal
period×0.3％ (annual rate)
Ordinary CF×3.0％
Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0％
(0.5％in the case of transactions with related parties)
―
Proposed change
Total assets at the end of previous fiscal
period × 0.2％ (annual rate)
Ordinary CF × 5.4％
Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0％
（0.5% in the case of transactions with related parties
(excluding warehousing))
Ordinary CF × growth rate of ordinary CF per
unit × 10％
However, no fee will occur when the value is negative
Enhancing the linkage between the interests of unitholders and asset management fees through rebalancing
Strengthening incentives for growth
of AUM and distributions
(Note) The change shall take effect upon approval at the 6th General Meeting of Unitholders scheduled to be held on April 22, 2020.
2. Estimated Value When Applying Proposed Change [Forecast for 21st FP (Jan. 2021)]
|
Total of management fee I & II
|
Before change: ¥555 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
After change: ¥555 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
Before
|
398
|
Fees linked to
|
71.8％
|
156
|
|
|
Change
|
total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▲132
|
Rebalance
|
+132
|
|
|
After
|
265
|
Fees linked to
|
47.7％
|
289
|
|
2
|
|
total assets
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
(ratio)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management fee I
|
|
|
Management fee Ⅱ
|
|
Management fee Ⅴ
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Asset Management Fees of J-REITs
|
|
1.00%
|
|
Average ¥304.3bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assetstotalofComparison feesmanagementasset ratio)(annual
|
0.80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average 0.47％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Before Change】0.42％
|
|
|
|
|
0.20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
【After Change】
|
0.42％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
200
|
400
|
600
|
800
|
1,000
|
1,200
|
(Note) The figures are estimated values calculated based on the assumed figures in the forecast of financial results for the
|
Total Assets（bn Yen）
|
|
|
23
|
21st FP and may not be match actual fee amounts.
|
（Note）Compiled by the Asset Management Company from published data by the end of as of Nov. 2019.
(million yen)
Performance Forecast
-
Forecast DPU of ¥5,280 and ¥5,300 for the 20th and the 21st fiscal periods, respectively, considering the impact of public offering and acquisition of new properties
1. 20th & 21st FP Performance Forecasts
|
|
19th FP
|
20th FP
|
Differential
|
|
|
21st FP
|
Differential
|
|
|
|
actual
|
forecast
|
Major factors of fluctuation
|
|
forecast
|
Major factors of fluctuation
|
|
|
②－①
|
|
③－②
|
|
|
①
|
②
|
|
|
③
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
8,790
|
9,028
|
+238
|
➤Operating revenue
|
+238
|
9,018
|
▲10
|
➤Operating revenue
|
▲10
|
New properties acquired in 20th FP
|
+367
|
Full operation of properties
|
+38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
4,106
|
4,064
|
▲42
|
Existing properties (Impact of busy
|
+125
|
4,078
|
+13
|
acquired in 20th FP
|
|
season, etc.)
|
Existing properties (Impact of no
|
▲48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
3,562
|
3,503
|
▲59
|
Property disposition
|
▲255
|
3,507
|
+4
|
busy season, etc.)
|
|
➤Operating expenses
|
▲24
|
(Absence of capital gains, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net reserves for reduction entry(Note) ▲169
|
42
|
+212
|
➤Operating expenses
|
+280
|
51
|
+9
|
Full operation of properties
|
+3
|
New properties acquired in 20th FP
|
+107
|
acquired in 20th FP
|
Distributions
|
3,393
|
3,546
|
+152
|
3,559
|
+13
|
Existing properties (Impact of no
|
▲78
|
Existing properties (Impact of busy
|
|
+152
|
busy season, etc.)
|
|
|
|
|
season, etc.)
|
|
|
|
Profit per unit (yen)
|
5,559
|
5,220
|
▲339
|
▲16
|
5,223
|
+3
|
Property tax payable (for those
|
+18
|
Property disposition
|
acquired in 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Impact of consumption tax hike
|
+14
|
|
|
|
Distribution per unit (yen)
|
5,295
|
5,280
|
▲15
|
5,300
|
+20
|
Asset management fee
|
+30
|
Other operating expenses
|
+23
|
Other operating expenses
|
+2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of issued units
|
640,834
|
671,624
|
+30,790
|
➤Non-operating expenses
|
+15
|
671,624
|
―
|
➤Non-operating expenses
|
+9
|
Interest expenses, etc.
|
+15
|
Interest expenses, etc.
|
+9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry."
2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU
(Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with forecast for 20th FP and Comparison of forecasts for 20th FP with forecast for 21st FP)
|
|
vs 19th
|
FP actual
|
|
vs 20th forecast
|
|
▲ ¥15
|
/ ▲0.3％
|
|
＋¥20 / ＋0.4％
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP actual
|
20th FP Forecast
|
21st FP Forecast
|
¥5,295
|
¥5,280
|
|
¥5,300
|
|
Avg.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg.
|
|
|
occupancy
|
|
|
New
|
Impact of
|
Impact
|
|
|
Interest
|
Impact of
|
|
occupancy
|
|
|
rate:
|
|
|
Property
|
Impact of
|
|
|
|
|
properties
|
|
rate:
|
|
|
96.6％
|
|
Property
|
of busy
|
tax payable consumption
|
expenses,
|
Public
|
|
96.7％
|
|
|
|
acquired in
|
|
|
|
|
|
disposition
|
season, etc.
|
offering
|
|
Profit per
|
|
tax hike
|
etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
20th FP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit per
|
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unit
|
|
(excluding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excluding
|
capital gains)
|
|
DPU will remain mostly flat as the negative impact of increase in property tax
|
|
|
capital gains)
|
|
|
|
|
¥5,230
|
|
|
payable, consumption tax hike and busy season will be absorbed by the impact
|
¥5,220
|
|
|
|
|
of acquisition of new properties through public offering.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full operation
|
Impact of
|
Property
|
Asset
|
of properties
|
no busy
|
tax payable
|
management
|
acquired in
|
season, etc.
|
|
fee, etc.
|
20th FP
|
|
|
|
DPU is expected to improve as it will be positively
impacted by such factors as full operation of properties
acquired in the 20th FP and no busy season.
Avg.
occupancy
rate:
96.8％
Profit per
unit
(excluding
capital gains)
¥5,223
|
Lease business profit
|
Other
|
Others
|
Lease business profit
|
Other
|
25
|
expenses, etc.
|
expenses, etc.
|
|
|
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:07 UTC
|
|