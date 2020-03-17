Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 1/2 0 03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMFORIA RESIDENTIAL REIT INVESTOR PRESENTATION 19th FISCAL PERIOD (ended Jan 2020) March 2020 1 19th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights 4 Future Strategy 19th FP Portfolio Highlights 4 Future Growth Strategy 19 19th FP Financial Highlights 5 Status of Progress in Growth Target 20 2 19th FP (Jan. 2020) Results External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy 21 Financial Results for the 19th FP 7 Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor 22 Pipeline) Historical Occupancy Rate 8 Change in Asset Management Fee System 23 Rent Trends 9 5 Performance Forecast Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal 10 Performance Forecast 25 Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover 11 6 Appendix 28- Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance 12 Financial Strategy - ① : Financing Activities during 19th FP 13 Financial Strategy - ② : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end) 14 3 Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020) Public Offering Summary 16 Property acquisitions(including scheduled ones) in 20th FP 17 1．19th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights 19th FP Portfolio Highlights Leveraged support from sponsor Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group to build up a portfolio comprising assets located primarily in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations . Asset Size (Acquisition price basis) Portfolio Map (as of end of 19th FP) 126 properties 226.6bn yen Central tokyo 45 Sub-central tokyo 67 properties properties Tokyo metropolitan area 6 Other major cities 8 properties properties Investment Area Walking Distance from Nearest Station (Rental residence) (Rental residence) Tokyo Other major Over 10 min cities 3.5% Metropolitan 5.7% Under 5 min Central Tokyo area 5 to 10 min 61.3% 2.5% 41.4% 35.1% Tokyo 23 Avg. Wards Distance 91.8% min 4.9 Sub-central Tokyo 50.4% Primarily Tokyo 23 Primarily properties Wards near station Investment Target Building Age Unit Type (Rental residence) Over 15 Under 5 Large Stores years Family 0.3% 0.5% Operational Rental years 11.4% 9.8% rental residence 18.4% Single residence 96.0% 48.9% 4.0% Rental Avg. Single / 5 to 10 Residence Building Age Compact years 96.0% 11.1yrs 89.4% 12.3% 10 to 15 Compact years 57.8% 40.5% (Note) Refer to "References (*1)" for classification of "Investment Area", "Investment Target" and "Unit Type", and calculation method of "Minutes to Nearest Station (on foot)", "Avg. Distance" and "Avg. Building age". (The same shall 4 apply hereinafter.) 19th FP Financial Highlights Historical high vs. 18th FP actual Historical high vs. 18th FP actual DPU 5,295 yen +2.2％ NAV / unit 262,432 yen +4.3％ Summary of Operation Overview 19th FP Rent change on Internal tenant turnover Growth Rent increase (Properties continuously owned during the 19th FP) External Asset replacement (Increasing Tokyo Growth 23 Wards Ratio) Financial Expansion of Strategy Internal reserve Expansion of Public asset size Historical high +7.9％ +0.9％ Tokyo 23 wards ratio 91.8% (Rental residence) +172mm yen +15.8bn yen (Acquisition price basis) Rent change on tenant turnover has increased for

mm yen. Will be allocated to temporary expense for large-scale repair work to stabilize DPU. Acquired properties mainly located in Tokyo 23 wards through PO conducted for the 7th consecutive year ( 6 properties 14.5 bn yen) 20th FP Offering Etc Lowering LTV Effect of the Spread of the New Coronavirus ◼ Secured acquisition capacity (34bn yen) from the viewpoint of 50.0％ 49.4％ continuous➢ AUM expansion 19th FP Prospect as of Scheduled to acquire a rental residence in the Tokyo 23 wards on March 30, 2020, utilizing acquisition capacity (1 property 1.3bn yen) Mar. 31,.2020 Our asset management has not been affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus so far, we will keep a close watch on the movements of this issue (Note) Refer to "References (*2) for calculation method of "NAV / unit" and "Rent change on tenant turnover". (The same shall apply hereinafter.) 5 2．19th FP (Jan. 2020) Results (million yen) Financial Results for the 19th FP Achieved DPU exceeding the previous fiscal period's actual results and performance forecasts due to the impact of the acquisition of new properties and rent increase 1. Comparison of 19th FP with 18th FP 18th FP 19th FP 19th FP Differential forecast Differential actual actual Major factors of fluctuation (disclosed on Major factors of fluctuation ① ② ②－① Sep.13, 2019) ②－③ ③ Operating revenue 8,652 8,790 +137 ➤Operating revenue +137 8,504 +285 ➤Operating revenue +285 Full operation of properties acquired +81 Capital gain +211 Operating profit 3,978 4,106 +127 in 18th FP 3,809 +297 Existing properties (rent income, +86 Property acquired in 19th FP, etc. +38 etc.) Profit 3,448 3,562 +114 Existing properties(rent income, etc.) +50 3,259 +303 ▲11 Property disposition Impact of no busy season ▲32 ➤Operating expenses ▲11 Net reserves for reduction entry(Note) ▲128 ▲169 ▲40 ➤Operating expenses +10 40 ▲210 Existing properties (repair expenses, Impact of no busy season ▲90 +9 Distributions 3,319 3,393 +73 3,300 +92 etc.) Property tax payable (for properties +22 +1 Property disposition acquired in 2018) 5,383 5,559 5,086 +473 non-deductible consumption Profit per unit (yen) +176 Asset management fee +42 ▲11 tax(disposition impact) Impact of consumption tax hike +26 ▲11 Distribution per unit (yen) 5,180 5,295 +115 5,150 +145 Other operating expenses Other operating expenses +10 ➤Non-operating expenses ▲4 ➤Non-operating expenses +13 Total number of issued units 640,834 640,834 ー 640,834 ー Interest expenses, etc. +13 Interest expenses, etc. ▲4 (Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry." vs 18th FP actual 2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU (Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with actual results of 18th FP) + ¥115 / +2.2％ 18th FP actual 19th FP actual ¥5,295 ¥5,180 Of which, rent increase, etc. Full operation of Profit per unit +¥79 Impact of Capital Profit per unit properties acquired in Impact of (excluding capital Rent increase and 18th FP and Asset Other operating gain and (excluding capital consumption gains) gains) No busy season, etc. New acquisition in management fee expenses, etc. Reserve for ¥5,120 tax hike ¥5,230 19th FP reduction entry DPU showed positive growth as the increase in lease business profit due to external and internal growth absorbed the negative impact of asset management fees and the consumption tax hike Lease business profit Other expenses, etc. Other factors (excluding capital gains) 7 Historical Occupancy Rate Average occupancy rate recorded over 96% , showing ongoing positive levels.

Historical Occupancy Rate (17th - 19th FP, figures of total portfolio and by area) 100.0% 95.0% 90.0% 85.0% 80.0% 75.0% 70.0% 16thFP 17thFP 18thFP 19thFP 17th FP avg. occupancy rate: 18th FP avg. occupancy rate: 19th FP avg. occupancy rate: 96.6% 96.9% 96.6% Central Tokyo Sub-central Tokyo Tokyo metropolitan area Other major cities Total portfolio Monthly Jul. 18 Aug. 18 Sep. 18 Oct. 18 Nov. 18 Dec. 18 Jan. 19 Feb. 19 Mar. 19 Apr. 19 May. 19 Jun. 19 Jul. 19 Aug. 19 Sep. 19 Oct. 19 Nov. 19 Dec. 19 Jan. 20 # of occupancy rate Properties Central Tokyo 96.8% 96.5% 96.9% 97.0% 96.6% 96.7% 96.1% 96.8% 97.0% 96.4% 95.9% 96.5% 96.9% 96.0% 96.1% 95.7% 96.1% 96.0% 96.3% 45 Sub-central Tokyo 96.7% 96.9% 96.8% 96.0% 96.2% 95.6% 96.1% 97.1% 97.0% 96.6% 96.3% 96.9% 97.0% 96.9% 97.1% 97.1% 96.9% 96.8% 97.0% 67 Tokyo metropolitan 95.6% 94.5% 99.1% 98.9% 99.4% 99.5% 98.8% 99.4% 98.7% 98.5% 98.7% 99.0% 98.8% 98.4% 98.3% 98.7% 99.0% 98.8% 98.1% 6 area Other major cities 95.9% 95.9% 96.7% 97.0% 96.4% 95.8% 96.9% 98.5% 97.5% 95.3% 96.1% 95.9% 96.1% 96.2% 96.5% 96.0% 96.0% 95.8% 96.4% 8 Total portfolio 96.6% 96.6% 97.0% 96.7% 96.6% 96.4% 96.4% 97.3% 97.2% 96.5% 96.3% 96.8% 97.0% 96.6% 96.7% 96.5% 96.7% 96.5% 96.7% 126 8 Rent Trends 1. Rent Trends in 19th FP Realized an increase in rents in the overall portfolio due to rent increase on tenant turnover, etc. (yen) 13,100 compared to the end of 18th FP. 13,000 +0.9%UP 12,900 Rent gap 12,800 +5.0% Properties continuously owned end of 18th FP Aug. 19 Sep. 19 Oct. 19 Nov. 19 Dec. 19 end of 19th FP during period (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Rent (yen / tsubo) 12,910 12,920 12,941 12,959 12,977 12,994 13,030 Comparison with 18th FP ― +0.1% +0.2% +0.4% +0.5% +0.7% +0.9% (Note) The rent gap is the rate of divergence regarding current contracted rent assuming existing tenants contracted at market rent, with the new contracted rent for the last twelve months as market rent 2. Historical Data Rents in the overall portfolio has increased steadily. Historical Rent Change 1.5% Rent change in Properties continuously owned during period 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% 0.7% 0.7% 0.5% 0.5% 0.5% 0.2% 0.0% 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul.18) (Jan. 19) (Jul.19) (Jan.20) 9 Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal Rent change on both tenant turnover and lease renewal were continuously on an increasing trend. Realized eighth consecutive period of increase in rent change on tenant turnover. 1-1. Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover in 19th FP 2-1. Rent Trends on Lease Renewal in 19th FP # of Units Ratio Amount of change in Rent change monthly rent Increase 822 units 90.1% +¥11,085 thou. 8.7% No Change 37 units 4.1% ― ― Decrease 53 units 5.8% ▲¥214 thou. ▲4.0% Total 912 units 100.0% +¥10,871 thou. +7.9% 1-2. Historical Data Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Tenant Turnover 100% Decrease No change Increase 80% 54.1% 62.9% 74.0% 60% 75.7% 76.2% 79.6% 87.9% 90.1% 40% 9.9% 11.0% 9.8% 20% 36.0% 26.2% 9.7% 8.9% 8.2% 4.7% 4.1% 14.6% 16.1% 14.9% 0% 12.2% 7.4% 5.8% 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) # of Units Ratio Amount of change in Rent change monthly rent Increase 346 units 27.6% +¥2,148 thou. +3.0% No Change 909 units 72.4% ― ― Decrease 0 units 0.0% ― ― Total 1,255 units 100.0% +¥2,148 thou. +1.1% 2-2. Historical Data Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Lease Renewal Decrease No change Increase 100% 80% 9.3% 6.4% 14.7% 18.2% 14.3% 27.2% 21.8% 27.6% 60% 40% 90.3% 93.4% 85.3% 81.8% 85.6% 72.8% 78.2% 72.4% 20% 0% 0.4% 0.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) (Note) Continual renewal contracts under the periodic tenancy agreement are excluded from tenant turnover and counted renewals. Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover 10% Rent change on tenant turnover 7.9% 6.8% 8% 5.7% 4.6% 6% 3.4% 3.7% 4% Realized rent 1.0% 1.5% 2% increase for eighth 0% consecutive periods. -2% -4% 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Historical Rent Change on Lease Renewal 1.5% Rent change on lease renewal 1.1% 1.0% 0.6% 0.8% 0.8% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0.5% 0.3% 0.0% -0.5% 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) 10 Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover 1. Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Type in 19th FP ① Area ② Walking Distance from Nearest Station Tokyo 23 wards 9.4% Central Tokyo 8.7% 7.4% Center 6.5% Chiyoda +8.7% 4.8% of Tokyo Chuo, Minato Sub- Shinjuku 0.7% center +9.8% Shibuya of Tokyo Central Tokyo Sub-central Tokyo Other major Sub-central Tokyo Within 5 min Over 5 min Bunkyo, Tokyo metropolitan area cities Johoku +9.6% Toshima, Kita, Itabashi Upward trend for rent Upward trend for rent Josai Nakano, +6.4% Suginami continued continued Shinagawa, Jonan +6.7% primarily in properties primarily in Tokyo 23 wards. Meguro, Ota, Setagaya near stations. Joto Taito, Sumida, +7.0% Koto, Arakawa Building Age 9.5% 7.3% 7.0% 6.9% Within 4 yrs 4 yrs～8 yrs 8 yrs～12yrs Over 12yrs Increase in rent continued regardless of building age Rent increased even in properties aged more than twelve years through efforts such as value enhancement work in private areas 2. Historical Data Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Area Tokyo 23 Wards +10.0% Tokyo 23 wards （ Central Tokyo Sub-central Tokyo ） +8.0% Tokyo Metropolitan Area Other Major Cities Rent increase rate +6.0% continues to be on an +4.0% upward trend. +2.0% +0.0% -2.0% 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19h FP Tokyo Metropolitan Area & Other Major Cities (Jul. 16) (Jan .17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Central Tokyo +1.5% +1.2% +3.8% +4.5% +6.2% +7.0% +8.0% +9.4% 45 properties Sub-central Tokyo +0.3% +2.4% +3.1% +3.0% +3.7% +5.0% +6.4% +7.4% 67 properties The impact of individual Tokyo 23 Wards +1.0% +1.7% +3.5% +3.9% +5.1% +6.1% +7.2% +8.5% 112 properties properties can easily be Tokyo Metropolitan Area -2.0% -1.2% +1.5% +1.1% +2.2% +4.7% +4.2% +4.8% 6 properties reflected but the solid Other Major Cities +1.1% -0.8% +2.0% +1.2% +0.9% -0.1% +2.4% +0.7% 8 properties growth is ongoing. Total Portfolio +1.0% +1.5% +3.4% +3.7% +4.6% +5.7% +6.8% +7.9% 126 properties 11 Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance In addition to asset replacement with portfolio quality in mind, implement measures to enhance earning capacity.

1. Asset Replacement during the 19th FP 133 COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN 78 COMFORIA SHINSAKAE (Acquisition on Sep. 30, 2019) (Disposition on Dec. 25, 2019) Location Chuo-ku, Tokyo Location Nagoya-shi, Aichi 4-minute walk from Sale price ¥1,870mm Nearest station / Hatchobori Station on the Appraisal value ¥1,740mm Minutes on foot Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line, etc. Capital gain ¥211mm Acquisition price ¥2,380mm Replacement Rentable units 144 units Appraisal value ¥2,450mm Completion date May. 2009 (at time of acquisition) Appraisal NOI yield 4.3% Increasing Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio +0.8pt(rental residence) Rentable units 61 units Secured ¥172mm from capital gain as Completion date Aug. 2003 internal reserves (Note)Referto"References(*3)forcalculationmethodof"AppraisalNOIyield".(Thesameshallapplyhereinafter.) 2. Large-scale Repair Work Maintaining property functions through repairs of external tiles degraded with age, waterproofing functions, etc. Before After Property COMFORIA YOGA name (14.1 years old) Work Dec. 2019 completion Construction ¥32mm cost 3. Value Enhancement Work Implemented renovations alongside the work to restore rooms to the original state on tenant turnover. Property COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA After name (14.9 years old) Work Jul. 2019 - Sep. 2019 completion Replace floor, wall Details of Plumbing repairs work Replace electric water heater, etc Construction ¥6mm cost (to be borne by lessor) Before After Monthly (Before) 4units ¥383 thou. (After) 4units ¥427 thou. rent (+¥44 thou.) 12 Financial Strategy - ① : Financing Activities during 19th FP 1. Debt Finance Summary and Maturity Ladder Conducting management in a continuous manner with the extension of maturities and further diversification of maturities in mind ① Key Financial indicators② Refinancing results (19th FP) Financial Weighted avg. Avg. maturity Total LTV Before refinancing After refinancing indicators interest rate Loan amount ¥ 1,350mm Loan amount ¥ 1,350mm 18th FP 4.6yrs 0.60％ 50.1％ 19th FP 4.2yrs 0.60％ 50.0％ Borrowing term 6.0yrs Interest rate 0.90％ Borrowing term 8.5yrs Interest rate 0.55％ (million yen) 15,000 Existing loans Borrowing in the 19th FP 1st～7th unsecured bonds (issued bond) ¥10.5 billion Commitment Line 10,000 1,000 3,000 1,000 1,000 5,000 6,000 8,300 8,800 7,800 9,400 9,270 9,650 8,500 7,050 6,950 4,925 6,560 6,520 5,860 2,000 3,395 2,200 0 1,350 1,500 1,500 20th FP 21st FP 22nd FP 23rd FP 24th FP 25th FP 26th FP 27th FP 28th FP 29th FP 30th FP 31st FP 32nd FP 33rd FP 34th FP 35th FP 36th FP 46th FP 47th FP 48th FP Weighted avg. (Jul. 20) (Jan. 21) (Jul. 21) (Jan. 22) (Jul. 22) (Jan. 23) (Jul. 23) (Jan. 24) (Jul. 24) (Jan. 25) (Jul. 25) (Jan. 26) (Jul. 26) (Jan. 27) (Jul. 27) (Jan. 28) (Jul. 28) (Jul. 33) (Jan. 34) (Jul. 34) interest rate 0.47％ 0.65％ 0.41％ 0.55％ 0.62％ 0.65％ 0.48％ 0.56％ 0.51％ 0.72％ 0.62％ 0.65％ 0.59％ 0.68％ 0.70％ 0.61％ 0.55％ 0.95% - 0.90％ 2. Trends in total LTV Secure future acquisition capacity through appropriate LTV control. 55% 51.6% 50.8% 51.0% 51.8% 50.6% 50.5% 49.8% 50.1% 50.0% 49.7% 50% 10th FP 11th FP 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 15) (Jan. 16) (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan. 18) (Jul.18) (Jan. 19) (Jul.19) (Jan.20) (Note) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Avg. maturity", "Weighted avg. interest rate" and " Total LTV", and definition of "Acquisition capacity". (The same shall apply hereinafter.) Acquisition capacity up to LTV 55% 18th FP end Approx. ¥26.7bn 19th FP end Approx. ¥27.2bn 13 Financial Strategy - ② : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end) 1. Interest-bearing Debt Status 3. Key Financial Indicators(Historical) 17th FP end 18th FP end 19th FP end (Jan. 2019) (Jul. 2019) (Jan. 2020) Avg. Maturity & Weighted Avg. Interest rate 1.5% 4.3yrs 4.3yrs 4.2yrs 4.4yrs 4.3yrs 4.6yrs 4.2yrs 5.0yrs 3.9yrs 3.9yrs Interest-bearing debt balance Avg. maturity Weighted avg. interest rate Total LTV Appraisal LTV Credit rating ¥116,030mm ¥123,530mm ¥123,530mm 4.3yrs4.6yrs4.2yrs 0.62%0.60%0.60% 51.8%50.1%50.0% 47.4%45.3%44.2% AA-(stable)AA-(stable)AA-(stable) 1.2% 4.0yrs 3.4yrs 0.9% 3.0yrs 0.87% 0.87% 0.6% 2.0yrs 0.66% 0.68% 0.68% 0.64% 0.64% 0.62% 0.60% 0.60% 0.3% 1.0yrs 0.0% 0.0yrs 10th FP 11th FP 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 15) (Jan. 16) (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan.18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Term to maturity Weighted avg. interest Ratio of Fixed Interest Debt to Total Debt (Note1) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Interest-bearing debt status", "Appraisal LTV". (Note2) Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") assigned the credit rating. 2. Outstanding Debt Balance by Lender (as of 19th FP end) The Bank of Shinkin Central Kiraboshi Bank Resona Bank The 77 Bank The Daishi Bank Bank 1,000 1,000 500 500 Fukuoka 1,825 Taiyo Life 2,825 Insurance The Norinchukin Company Bank 500 3,325 Nippon Life Mizuho Trust & Insurance MUFG Bank Company Banking 500 5,825 32,325 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 8,840 Development Bank of Japan 17,710 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank 18,145 Mizuho Bank 17,710 (million yen) 100% 2.2% 2.5% 21.2% 15.8% 12.1% 13.0% 11.3% 12.7% 6.4% 6.4% 80% 60% 97.8% 97.5% 84.2% 87.9% 87.0% 88.7% 87.3% 93.6% 93.6% 40% 78.8% 20% 0% 10th FP 11th FP 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 15) (Jan. 16) (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan.18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Fixed Variable ③ Ratio of Long-term Debt to Total Debt 100% 14.7% 22.0% 13.5% 9.3% 12.7% 1.1% 13.8% 5.9% 7.1% 80% 13.7% 18.0% 60% 85.3% 78.0% 86.5% 90.7% 87.3% 85.2% 82.0% 86.2% 94.1% 92.9% 40% 20% 0% 10th FP 11th FP 12th FP 13th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP (Jul. 15) (Jan. 16) (Jul. 16) (Jan. 17) (Jul. 17) (Jan.18) (Jul. 18) (Jan. 19) (Jul. 19) (Jan. 20) Long-term Less than 1-year Short-term 14 3．Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020) Public Offering Summary 1. Public Offering Highlight Conducted the 7th public offering continuing for 7 consecutive years since listed. 2. LTV Control with Stability of Financial Base in Mind Appropriately controlling LTV while focused on total LTV of around 50% 55.0% Offering format Schedule Issue price / Offer price Units offered /Offering amount Investment units issued Demand ratio Domestic offering Launch date ： 7 Jan 2020 (TUE) Pricing date ： 15 Jan 2020 (WED) Payment date ： 3 Feb 2020 (MON) Delivery date ： 4 Feb 2020 (TUE) ¥332,328 / ¥321,591 30,790units / ¥9,901mm 671,624units 27.3 x (General：36.8 x Institutional：21.0 x） 51.8% 51.0% 49.7% 49.8% 50.1% 50.0% 49.4% 49.2% 50.0% COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE Utilization of acquisition Ota-ku, Tokyo 47units capacity Acquisition scheduled in March 2020 45.0% 10th FP end 11th FP end 16th FP end 17th FP end 18th FP end 19th FP end After this Prospect as of (Jul.2015) (Jan.2016) (Jul.2018) (Jan.2019) (Jul.2019) (Jan.2020) offering Mar. 31, 2020 and (Note)Above figures include third party allotments as of Feb.19, 2020 (payment date) Conducted offering contributing to improvement of stability in terms of building up both a portfolio comprising assets located mainly in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations and our financial base After this Launch date offering Difference and anticipated acquisitions Asset Size ¥226.6bn ¥241.1bn + ¥14.5bn Number of 126 132 + 6 Properties Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio 91.8％ 91.6％ ▲0.2pt （Rental Residence） DPU ¥5,150 ¥5,260 + ¥110 / LTV 50.1％ 49.2％ ▲ Acquisition Capacity ¥26.7bn ¥34.0bn + ¥7.3bn (Note) Among the figures for "After this offering and anticipated acquisitions," the figure for "DPU" is that announced on January 7, 2020. anticipated acquisitions 3. Increase of Unit Price & NAV ≫ Unit price performed steadily being +1.7% higher than the TSE REIT index from launch date to pricing date. Therefore unit price was +8.3% higher and NAV per unit was +5.6% higher compared to the end of 18th FP. +8.3％ （JPY） Unit Price 380,000 Payment Date 18th FP end (third party 360,000 (Jul 31.2019） allotments) （Feb 19.2020） 340,000 ¥ 352,500 320,000 ¥ 325,500 300,000 NAV per unit +5.6％ 280,000 Payment Date 260,000 18th FP end (third party (Jul 31.2019） allotments) 240,000 （Feb 19.2020） 220,000 ¥ 251,529円 ¥ 265,711 Unit price TSE REIT Index NAV per unit (Note) TSE REIT index is re-indexed by using CRR's January 4, 2019 price of 272,300 yen as base price. 16 Property Acquisitions (including scheduled ones) in 20th FP Sponsor-developed Properties（at PO） 135 COMFORIA HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION FRONT 134 COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA 136 COMFORIA ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO Location Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Location Kita-ku, Tokyo Location Suita-shi, Osaka Acquisition price ¥5,540mm Acquisition price ¥3,430mm Acquisition price ¥1,700mm Appraisal NOI yield 4.2% Appraisal NOI yield 4.3% Appraisal NOI yield 4.7% Rentable Units 104 units Rentable Units 112 units Rentable Units 99 units Completion Date Mar. 2017 Completion Date Sep. 2018 Completion Date Jul. 2017 Warehousing Properties by Sponsors（at PO） AM's Original Route 137 COMFORIA KIBASHINSUIKOEN 138 COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI 139 COMFORIA WASEDA DEUX 140 COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE Acquisition scheduled on Mar. 30, 2020 Location Koto-ku, Tokyo Location Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Location Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Location Ota-ku, Tokyo Acquisition price ¥1,294mm Acquisition price ¥1,489mm Acquisition price ¥1,056mm Acquisition price ¥1,330mm Appraisal NOI yield 4.3% Appraisal NOI yield 4.2% Appraisal NOI yield 4.3% Appraisal NOI yield 4.3% Rentable Units 54 units Rentable Units 62 units Rentable Units 50 units Rentable Units 47 units Completion Date Dec. 2014 Completion Date Mar. 2011 Completion Date Mar. 2000 Completion Date Jul. 2015 17 4．Future Strategy Future Growth Strategy External Growth Ongoing growth centering on properties developed by the sponsor.

Promotion of qualitative improvement of the portfolio through asset replacement.

Promotion of incorporation of operational rental residences through long- term fixed lease contracts with the sponsor group. Financial strategy Appropriate LTV control leveraging Public offering.

Utilization of reserve for reduction entry against the increase in expenses of large-scale repair work, etc. Internal Growth Realization of rent increase at areas centering on the Tokyo 23 wards.

Maintaining and improving the level of average occupancy rate. Other strategy Promotion of ESG initiatives.

Implementation of measures that contribute to enhancement of brand value. Promote AUM expansion Sponsor Group Mainly acquire Enhance portfolio quality sponsor developed properties 【AUM】 【Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio】 TOKYU LAND CORPORATION Enhance property 19th FP (Jan. 2020) 19th FP (Jan. 2020) competitiveness ¥226.6bn 91.8% Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation (Rental residence) Etc. Realize increase of rent income and average occupancy rate Replacement 【Rent Change on Third Parties Tenant Turnover】 【Avg. occupancy rate】 19th FP (Jan. 2020) 19th FP (Jan. 2020) +7.9% 96.6% Stable financial operation Maximize unitholder's value 【LTV】 【 Market Capitalization 】 19th FP (Jan. 2020) 19th FP (Jan. 2020) 50.0% ¥228.7bn 【Accumulated Internal Reserve】 As of 19th FP end (Jan. 2020) ¥733mm Utilize to stabilize DPU by allocating to temporary expense for large-scale repair work Investment Investors Growth of Stabilized DPU 19 Status of Progress in Growth Target Stabilized DPU reached ¥ 5,100 (19th FP) and AUM reached ¥ 242.5 billion (as of Mar. 31, 2020), steadily approaching the mid-term target Current growth strategy (Feb. 2018～) ¥5,295 ¥5,280 ¥5,300 Stabilized DPU ¥5,180 ¥5,180 ¥5,500 ¥4,985 AUM + ¥100 ¥4,788 ¥300.0bn ¥ 5,100 ¥4,681 ¥ 5,000 ¥ 4,800 ¥4,051 ¥ 4,400 ¥ 4,600 Actual DPU 7th PO Stabilized DPU ¥ 3,900 6th PO 5th PO 4th PO +15.8bn ¥225.9bn ¥226.6bn ¥242.5bn ¥242.5bn ¥206.0bn ¥187.4bn ¥188.5bn ¥202.1bn AUM IPO ¥71.2bn 6th FP 14th FP 15th FP 16th FP 17th FP 18th FP 19th FP 20th FP 21st FP Mid-term (forecast) (forecast) (Jul. 2013) (Jul. 2017) (Jan. 2018) (Jul. 2018) (Jan. 2019) (Jul. 2019) (Jan. 2020) Target (Jul. 2020) (Jan. 2021) Tokyo 23 96.3% 90.4% 90.4% 90.9% 90.9% 91.0% 91.8％ 91.6％ 91.6％ wards ratio Build a portfolio by (Rental residence) continuing to target Avg. Walking 5.2min 4.8min 4.9min 4.8min 4.8min 4.9min 4.9min 4.8min 4.8min the ratio of Tokyo Distance 23 Wards assets NOI Yield 5.7% 5.2% 5.3% 5.2% 5.2% 5.2% 5.3％ 5.2% 5.2% (rental residences) at Credit rating A+ AA- roughly 90% （stable） (stable) (Note) NOI Yield is calculated by dividing annualized amount of actual NOI of properties owned as of the end of the fiscal period by the acquisition price. 20 External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy In addition to AUM expansion by leveraging public offerings, expand internal reserves by promoting asset replacement while returning capital gain to unitholders.

External Growth in line with Current Growth Strategy 15th FP end ① # of Properties 111 AUM (million yen) 188,536 (Acquisition price basis) Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio 90.4% (Rental Residence) Avg. Walking Distance 4.9min (Rental Residence) External growth in line with current growth strategy (from 16th FP(Jul. 2018)) Replacement 19th FP end Differential PO Acquisitions Dispositions Capital Gains Internally Reserve ② ②－① (million yen) (million yen) 13 7 5 126 15 26,477 15,940 4,282 226,671 38,134 1,013 733 92.8% 79.7% 5.8% 91.8% 1.4pt 5.3min 4.5min 5.4min 4.9min － PO Properties Acquisitions without PO Dispositions Unitholder Return and Expansion of Internal Reserve (Representative Property) (Representative Property） (Representative Property） Unitholder return 125 COMFORIA 78 120 COMFORIA SHINJUKU COMFORIA SHINSAKAE ¥280mm SHIBUYA WEST Of which, reversal of internal reserves Total ¥23mm Capital Replacement Gains Accumulated ¥1,013mm Internally reserve ¥733mm Location Meguro-ku, Tokyo Location Shinjuku- ku, Tokyo Location Nagoya-shi, Aichi Will be allocated to Acquisition price ¥5,397mm Acquisition price ¥2,150mm Sale price ¥1,870mm increase in Appraisal value ¥5,610mm Appraisal value ¥2,300mm Appraisal value ¥1,740mm temporary expenses Rentable units 124 units Rentable units 65 units for large-scale repair Rentable units 144 units Completion date Oct. 2015 Completion date Mar. 2018 work Completion date May. 2009 As of 19th FP end 21 Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor Pipeline) There are 26 sponsor pipeline projects ( 2,990 units) mainly in Tokyo 23 Wards.

1. Status of Development by the Sponsor Centering on Rental Residences in the Tokyo 23 Wards ● Rental residence ● Operational rental residence 2. Sponsor Group's Cyclical Reinvestment Business In "2017-2020Medium-Term Management Plan" announced in May 2017, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group maintains "expansion of associated assets" as one of the Group's two fundamental policies, following the previous medium-term management plan. As shown in the figure below, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group has expanded associated assets by promoting the "cyclical reinvestment business" which seeks to expand the Group's rental business portfolio through the cycle of development, acquisition, ownership, operation, funds collection and reinvestment, to establish a continuous business cycle. Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group asset management, property management, etc. Improvement of asset value Location # of properties # of units Tokyo 23 Wards 21 2,160 Tokyo Metropolitan Area - - investment distribution Individual Customer rent, etc. Operation Listed REIT (CRR, etc.) Private REIT Provision of properties (Note) Funds Collection Other Major Cities 5 830 Total 26 2,990 Completed 14 1,467 properties and services Corporate OwnershipCyclical reinvestment Development and Acquisition (Note) There is no specific plan for acquisition of the above properties by CRR as of Mar. 17, 2020. （Source）Compiled by the Asset Management Company from "Integrated Report 2017 " by Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group （Note）The figure above shows the cases where properties are contributed to REITs, but properties may be sold other than the REITs. 22 Change in Asset Management Fee System Incentives will be introduced for further improvement of unitholder value and enhanced linkage with the interests of unitholders 1. Overview of Change in Asset Management Fee System Management fee I (fee linked to total assets) Management fee II (fee linked to profit) Management fee III (acquisition and disposition fee) Newly established Management fee V (incentive) Current Total assets at the end of previous fiscal period×0.3％ (annual rate) Ordinary CF×3.0％ Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0％ (0.5％in the case of transactions with related parties) ― Proposed change Total assets at the end of previous fiscal period × 0.2％ (annual rate) Ordinary CF × 5.4％ Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0％ （0.5% in the case of transactions with related parties (excluding warehousing)) Ordinary CF × growth rate of ordinary CF per unit × 10％ However, no fee will occur when the value is negative Enhancing the linkage between the interests of unitholders and asset management fees through rebalancing Strengthening incentives for growth of AUM and distributions (Note) The change shall take effect upon approval at the 6th General Meeting of Unitholders scheduled to be held on April 22, 2020. 2. Estimated Value When Applying Proposed Change [Forecast for 21st FP (Jan. 2021)] Total of management fee I & II Before change: ¥555 million After change: ¥555 million (million yen) Before 398 Fees linked to 71.8％ 156 Change total assets (ratio) ▲132 Rebalance +132 After 265 Fees linked to 47.7％ 289 2 total assets Change (ratio) Management fee I Management fee Ⅱ Management fee Ⅴ 3. Asset Management Fees of J-REITs 1.00% Average ¥304.3bn assetstotalofComparison feesmanagementasset ratio)(annual 0.80% 0.60% 0.40% Average 0.47％ 【Before Change】0.42％ 0.20% 【After Change】 0.42％ to 0.00% 0 200 400 600 800 1,000 1,200 (Note) The figures are estimated values calculated based on the assumed figures in the forecast of financial results for the Total Assets（bn Yen） 23 21st FP and may not be match actual fee amounts. （Note）Compiled by the Asset Management Company from published data by the end of as of Nov. 2019. 5．Performance Forecast (million yen) Performance Forecast Forecast DPU of ¥5,280 and ¥5,300 for the 20th and the 21st fiscal periods, respectively, considering the impact of public offering and acquisition of new properties 1. 20th & 21st FP Performance Forecasts 19th FP 20th FP Differential 21st FP Differential actual forecast Major factors of fluctuation forecast Major factors of fluctuation ②－① ③－② ① ② ③ Operating revenue 8,790 9,028 +238 ➤Operating revenue +238 9,018 ▲10 ➤Operating revenue ▲10 New properties acquired in 20th FP +367 Full operation of properties +38 Operating profit 4,106 4,064 ▲42 Existing properties (Impact of busy +125 4,078 +13 acquired in 20th FP season, etc.) Existing properties (Impact of no ▲48 Profit 3,562 3,503 ▲59 Property disposition ▲255 3,507 +4 busy season, etc.) ➤Operating expenses ▲24 (Absence of capital gains, etc.) Net reserves for reduction entry(Note) ▲169 42 +212 ➤Operating expenses +280 51 +9 Full operation of properties +3 New properties acquired in 20th FP +107 acquired in 20th FP Distributions 3,393 3,546 +152 3,559 +13 Existing properties (Impact of no ▲78 Existing properties (Impact of busy +152 busy season, etc.) season, etc.) Profit per unit (yen) 5,559 5,220 ▲339 ▲16 5,223 +3 Property tax payable (for those +18 Property disposition acquired in 2019) Impact of consumption tax hike +14 Distribution per unit (yen) 5,295 5,280 ▲15 5,300 +20 Asset management fee +30 Other operating expenses +23 Other operating expenses +2 Total number of issued units 640,834 671,624 +30,790 ➤Non-operating expenses +15 671,624 ― ➤Non-operating expenses +9 Interest expenses, etc. +15 Interest expenses, etc. +9 (Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry." 2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU (Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with forecast for 20th FP and Comparison of forecasts for 20th FP with forecast for 21st FP) vs 19th FP actual vs 20th forecast ▲ ¥15 / ▲0.3％ ＋¥20 / ＋0.4％ 19th FP actual 20th FP Forecast 21st FP Forecast ¥5,295 ¥5,280 ¥5,300 Avg. Avg. occupancy New Impact of Impact Interest Impact of occupancy rate: Property Impact of properties rate: 96.6％ Property of busy tax payable consumption expenses, Public 96.7％ acquired in disposition season, etc. offering Profit per tax hike etc. 20th FP Profit per unit unit (excluding (excluding capital gains) DPU will remain mostly flat as the negative impact of increase in property tax capital gains) ¥5,230 payable, consumption tax hike and busy season will be absorbed by the impact ¥5,220 of acquisition of new properties through public offering. Full operation Impact of Property Asset of properties no busy tax payable management acquired in season, etc. fee, etc. 20th FP DPU is expected to improve as it will be positively impacted by such factors as full operation of properties acquired in the 20th FP and no busy season. Avg. occupancy rate: 96.8％ Profit per unit (excluding capital gains) ¥5,223 Lease business profit Other Others Lease business profit Other 25 expenses, etc. expenses, etc. Memo 26 Attachments Original document

