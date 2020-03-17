Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 1/2

Log in
03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT

COMFORIA

RESIDENTIAL REIT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

19th FISCAL PERIOD (ended Jan 2020)

March 2020

1

19th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights

4

Future Strategy

19th FP Portfolio Highlights

4

Future Growth Strategy

19

19th FP Financial Highlights

5

Status of Progress in Growth Target

20

2

19th FP (Jan. 2020) Results

External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy

21

Financial Results for the 19th FP

7

Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor

22

Pipeline)

Historical Occupancy Rate

8

Change in Asset Management Fee System

23

Rent Trends

9

5

Performance Forecast

Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal

10

Performance Forecast

25

Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover

11

6

Appendix

28-

Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance

12

Financial Strategy - : Financing Activities during 19th FP

13

Financial Strategy - : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end)

14

3

Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020)

Public Offering Summary

16

Property acquisitions(including scheduled ones) in 20th FP

17

119th FP(Jan. 2020) Highlights

19th FP Portfolio Highlights

  • Leveraged support from sponsor Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group to build up a portfolio comprising assets located primarily in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations.

Asset Size (Acquisition price basis)

Portfolio Map (as of end of 19th FP)

126 properties 226.6bn yen

Central tokyo

45

Sub-central tokyo

67

properties

properties

Tokyo metropolitan area

6

Other major cities

8

properties

properties

Investment Area

Walking Distance from Nearest Station

(Rental residence)

(Rental residence)

Tokyo

Other major

Over 10 min

cities

3.5%

Metropolitan

5.7%

Under 5 min

Central Tokyo

area

5 to 10 min

61.3%

2.5%

41.4%

35.1%

Tokyo 23

Avg.

Wards

Distance

91.8%

min

4.9

Sub-central

Tokyo

50.4%

Primarily Tokyo 23

Primarily properties

Wards

near station

Investment Target

Building Age

Unit Type

(Rental residence)

Over 15

Under 5

Large Stores

years

Family 0.3% 0.5%

Operational

Rental

years

11.4%

9.8%

rental

residence

18.4%

Single

residence

96.0%

48.9%

4.0%

Rental

Avg.

Single /

5 to 10

Residence

Building Age

Compact

years

96.0%

11.1yrs

89.4%

12.3%

10 to 15

Compact

years

57.8%

40.5%

(Note) Refer to "References (*1)" for classification of "Investment Area", "Investment Target" and "Unit Type", and calculation method of "Minutes to Nearest Station (on foot)", "Avg. Distance" and "Avg. Building age". (The same shall

4

apply hereinafter.)

19th FP Financial Highlights

Historical high

vs. 18th FP actual

Historical high

vs. 18th FP actual

DPU 5,295 yen +2.2

NAV / unit 262,432 yen +4.3

Summary of Operation

Overview

19th

FP

Rent change on

Internal

tenant turnover

Growth

Rent increase

(Properties continuously

owned during the 19th FP)

External

Asset replacement

(Increasing Tokyo

Growth

23 Wards Ratio)

Financial

Expansion of

Strategy

Internal reserve

Expansion of

Public

asset size

Historical high

+7.9

+0.9

Tokyo 23 wards ratio

91.8%

(Rental residence)

+172mm yen +15.8bn yen

(Acquisition price basis)

  • Rent change on tenant turnover has increased for
    8 consecutive fiscal period.
  • Maintained high occupancy rates with average occupancy rate at 96.6% on the background of corporate demand and population inflow, etc.
  • Implemented asset replacement continuously
  • Asset size expanded by 0.7bn yen

(Acquisition of 1 property 2.3bn yen, disposition of 1 property 1.6bn yen)

    • Increasing Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio (Rental residence)
      18th FP 91.0 19th FP 91.8％）
  • Total internal reserves increased to 733mm yen. Will be allocated to temporary expense for large-scale repair work to stabilize DPU.
  • Acquired properties mainly located in Tokyo 23 wards through PO conducted for the 7th consecutive year (6 properties 14.5bn yen)

20th

FP

Offering

Etc

Lowering LTV

Effect of the Spread of the New Coronavirus

Secured acquisition capacity (34bn yen) from the viewpoint of

50.0

49.4

continuous

AUM expansion

19th FP

Prospect as of

Scheduled to acquire a rental residence in the Tokyo 23 wards on

March 30, 2020, utilizing acquisition capacity (1 property 1.3bn yen)

Mar. 31,.2020

Our asset management has not been affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus so far, we will keep a close watch on the movements of this issue

(Note) Refer to "References (*2) for calculation method of "NAV / unit" and "Rent change on tenant turnover". (The same shall apply hereinafter.)

5

219th FP (Jan. 2020) Results

(million yen)

Financial Results for the 19th FP

  • Achieved DPU exceeding the previous fiscal period's actual results and performance forecasts due to the impact of the acquisition of new properties and rent increase

1. Comparison of 19th FP with 18th FP

18th FP

19th FP

19th FP

Differential

forecast

Differential

actual

actual

Major factors of fluctuation

(disclosed on

Major factors of fluctuation

Sep.13, 2019)

Operating revenue

8,652

8,790

+137

Operating revenue

+137

8,504

+285

Operating revenue

+285

Full operation of properties acquired

+81

Capital gain

+211

Operating profit

3,978

4,106

+127

in 18th FP

3,809

+297

Existing properties (rent income,

+86

Property acquired in 19th FP, etc.

+38

etc.)

Profit

3,448

3,562

+114

Existing properties(rent income, etc.)

+50

3,259

+303

11

Property disposition

Impact of no busy season

▲32

Operating expenses

11

Net reserves for reduction entry(Note)

128

169

▲40

Operating expenses

+10

40

210

Existing properties (repair expenses,

Impact of no busy season

▲90

+9

Distributions

3,319

3,393

+73

3,300

+92

etc.)

Property tax payable (for properties

+22

+1

Property disposition

acquired in 2018)

5,383

5,559

5,086

+473

non-deductible consumption

Profit per unit (yen)

+176

Asset management fee

+42

11

tax(disposition impact)

Impact of consumption tax hike

+26

11

Distribution per unit (yen)

5,180

5,295

+115

5,150

+145

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

+10

Non-operating expenses

4

Non-operating expenses

+13

Total number of issued units

640,834

640,834

640,834

Interest expenses, etc.

+13

Interest expenses, etc.

▲4

(Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry."

vs 18th FP actual

2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU (Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with actual results of 18th FP)

+ ¥115 / +2.2

18th FP actual

19th FP actual

¥5,295

¥5,180

Of which, rent

increase, etc.

Full operation of

Profit per unit

+¥79

Impact of Capital

Profit per unit

properties acquired in

Impact of

(excluding capital

Rent increase and

18th FP and

Asset

Other operating

gain and

(excluding capital

consumption

gains)

gains)

No busy season, etc. New acquisition in

management fee

expenses, etc.

Reserve for

¥5,120

tax hike

¥5,230

19th FP

reduction entry

DPU showed positive growth as the increase in lease business profit due to external and internal growth

absorbed the negative impact of asset management fees and the consumption tax hike

Lease business profit

Other expenses, etc.

Other factors

(excluding capital gains)

7

Historical Occupancy Rate

  • Average occupancy rate recorded over 96%, showing ongoing positive levels.
    Historical Occupancy Rate (17th - 19th FP, figures of total portfolio and by area)

100.0%

95.0%

90.0%

85.0%

80.0%

75.0%

70.0%

16thFP

17thFP

18thFP

19thFP

17th FP avg. occupancy rate:

18th FP avg. occupancy rate:

19th FP avg. occupancy rate:

96.6%

96.9%

96.6%

Central Tokyo

Sub-central Tokyo

Tokyo metropolitan area

Other major cities

Total portfolio

Monthly

Jul. 18

Aug. 18

Sep. 18

Oct. 18

Nov. 18

Dec. 18

Jan. 19

Feb. 19

Mar. 19

Apr. 19

May. 19

Jun. 19

Jul. 19

Aug. 19

Sep. 19

Oct. 19

Nov. 19

Dec. 19

Jan. 20

# of

occupancy rate

Properties

Central Tokyo

96.8%

96.5%

96.9%

97.0%

96.6%

96.7%

96.1%

96.8%

97.0%

96.4%

95.9%

96.5%

96.9%

96.0%

96.1%

95.7%

96.1%

96.0%

96.3%

45

Sub-central Tokyo

96.7%

96.9%

96.8%

96.0%

96.2%

95.6%

96.1%

97.1%

97.0%

96.6%

96.3%

96.9%

97.0%

96.9%

97.1%

97.1%

96.9%

96.8%

97.0%

67

Tokyo metropolitan

95.6%

94.5%

99.1%

98.9%

99.4%

99.5%

98.8%

99.4%

98.7%

98.5%

98.7%

99.0%

98.8%

98.4%

98.3%

98.7%

99.0%

98.8%

98.1%

6

area

Other major cities

95.9%

95.9%

96.7%

97.0%

96.4%

95.8%

96.9%

98.5% 97.5%

95.3%

96.1%

95.9%

96.1%

96.2%

96.5%

96.0%

96.0%

95.8% 96.4%

8

Total portfolio

96.6%

96.6%

97.0%

96.7%

96.6%

96.4%

96.4%

97.3%

97.2%

96.5%

96.3%

96.8%

97.0%

96.6%

96.7%

96.5%

96.7%

96.5%

96.7%

126

8

Rent Trends

1. Rent Trends in 19th FP

  • Realized an increase in rents in the overall portfolio due to rent increase on tenant turnover, etc.

(yen)

13,100

compared to the

end of 18th FP.

13,000

+0.9%UP

12,900

Rent gap

12,800

+5.0%

Properties continuously owned

end of 18th FP

Aug. 19

Sep. 19

Oct. 19

Nov. 19

Dec. 19

end of 19th FP

during period

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

Rent (yen / tsubo)

12,910

12,920

12,941

12,959

12,977

12,994

13,030

Comparison with 18th FP

+0.1%

+0.2%

+0.4%

+0.5%

+0.7%

+0.9%

(Note) The rent gap is the rate of divergence regarding current contracted rent assuming existing tenants contracted at market rent, with the new contracted rent for the last twelve months as market rent

2. Historical Data

  • Rents in the overall portfolio has increased steadily.

Historical Rent Change

1.5%

Rent change in Properties continuously owned during period

1.0%

0.9%

0.9%

0.7%

0.7%

0.5%

0.5%

0.5%

0.2%

0.0%

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul.18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul.19)

(Jan.20)

9

Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover & Renewal

  • Rent change on both tenant turnover and lease renewal were continuously on an increasing trend. Realized eighth consecutive period of increase in rent change on tenant turnover.

1-1. Rent Trends on Tenant Turnover in 19th FP

2-1. Rent Trends on Lease Renewal in 19th FP

# of Units

Ratio

Amount of change in

Rent change

monthly rent

Increase

822 units

90.1%

+¥11,085 thou.

8.7%

No Change

37 units

4.1%

Decrease

53 units

5.8%

▲¥214 thou.

▲4.0%

Total

912 units

100.0%

+¥10,871 thou.

+7.9%

1-2. Historical Data

  • Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Tenant Turnover

100%

Decrease No change

Increase

80%

54.1%

62.9%

74.0%

60%

75.7%

76.2%

79.6%

87.9%

90.1%

40%

9.9%

11.0%

9.8%

20%

36.0%

26.2%

9.7%

8.9%

8.2%

4.7%

4.1%

14.6%

16.1%

14.9%

0%

12.2%

7.4%

5.8%

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

# of Units

Ratio

Amount of change in

Rent change

monthly rent

Increase

346 units

27.6%

+¥2,148 thou.

+3.0%

No Change

909 units

72.4%

Decrease

0 units

0.0%

Total

1,255 units

100.0%

+¥2,148 thou.

+1.1%

2-2. Historical Data

  • Historical Ratio of Rent Changed Units on Lease Renewal

Decrease No change Increase

100%

80%

9.3%

6.4%

14.7%

18.2%

14.3%

27.2%

21.8%

27.6%

60%

40%

90.3%

93.4%

85.3%

81.8%

85.6%

72.8%

78.2%

72.4%

20%

0%

0.4%

0.2%

0.0%

0.0%

0.1%

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

(Note) Continual renewal contracts under the periodic tenancy agreement are excluded from tenant turnover and counted renewals.

  • Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover

10%

Rent change on tenant turnover

7.9%

6.8%

8%

5.7%

4.6%

6%

3.4%

3.7%

4%

Realized rent

1.0%

1.5%

2%

increase for eighth

0%

consecutive periods.

-2%

-4%

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

  • Historical Rent Change on Lease Renewal

1.5%

Rent change on lease renewal

1.1%

1.0%

0.6%

0.8%

0.8%

0.5%

0.5%

0.4%

0.5%

0.3%

0.0%

-0.5%

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

10

Analysis of Rent Change on Tenant Turnover

1. Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Type in 19th FP

Area

Walking Distance from Nearest Station

Tokyo 23 wards

9.4%

Central Tokyo

8.7%

7.4%

Center

6.5%

Chiyoda

+8.7%

4.8%

of Tokyo Chuo, Minato

Sub-

Shinjuku

0.7%

center

+9.8%

Shibuya

of Tokyo

Central Tokyo

Sub-central

Tokyo

Other major

Sub-central Tokyo

Within 5 min

Over 5 min

Bunkyo,

Tokyo

metropolitan area

cities

Johoku

+9.6%

Toshima,

Kita, Itabashi

Upward trend for rent

Upward trend for rent

Josai

Nakano,

+6.4%

Suginami

continued

continued

Shinagawa,

Jonan

+6.7%

primarily in properties

primarily in Tokyo 23 wards.

Meguro, Ota,

Setagaya

near stations.

Joto

Taito, Sumida,

+7.0%

Koto, Arakawa

  • Building Age

9.5%

7.3%

7.0%

6.9%

Within 4 yrs

4 yrs8 yrs

8 yrs12yrs

Over 12yrs

Increase in rent continued regardless

of building age

Rent increased even in properties aged more

than twelve years through efforts such as value enhancement work in private areas

2. Historical Data

Historical Rent Change on Tenant Turnover by Area

Tokyo 23 Wards

+10.0%

Tokyo 23 wards

Central Tokyo

Sub-central Tokyo

+8.0%

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Other Major Cities

Rent increase rate

+6.0%

continues to be on an

+4.0%

upward trend.

+2.0%

+0.0%

-2.0%

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19h FP

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

& Other Major Cities

(Jul. 16)

(Jan .17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

Central Tokyo

+1.5%

+1.2%

+3.8%

+4.5%

+6.2%

+7.0%

+8.0%

+9.4%

45 properties

Sub-central Tokyo

+0.3%

+2.4%

+3.1%

+3.0%

+3.7%

+5.0%

+6.4%

+7.4%

67 properties

The impact of individual

Tokyo 23 Wards

+1.0%

+1.7%

+3.5%

+3.9%

+5.1%

+6.1%

+7.2%

+8.5%

112 properties

properties can easily be

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

-2.0%

-1.2%

+1.5%

+1.1%

+2.2%

+4.7%

+4.2%

+4.8%

6 properties

reflected but the solid

Other Major Cities

+1.1%

-0.8%

+2.0%

+1.2%

+0.9%

-0.1%

+2.4%

+0.7%

8 properties

growth is ongoing.

Total Portfolio

+1.0%

+1.5%

+3.4%

+3.7%

+4.6%

+5.7%

+6.8%

+7.9%

126 properties

11

Initiatives to Maintain and Improve Performance

  • In addition to asset replacement with portfolio quality in mind, implement measures to enhance earning capacity.
    1. Asset Replacement during the 19th FP

133

COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN

78

COMFORIA SHINSAKAE

(Acquisition on Sep. 30, 2019)

(Disposition on Dec. 25, 2019)

Location

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Location

Nagoya-shi, Aichi

4-minute walk from

Sale price

¥1,870mm

Nearest station /

Hatchobori Station on the

Appraisal value

¥1,740mm

Minutes on foot

Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line,

etc.

Capital gain

¥211mm

Acquisition price

¥2,380mm

Replacement

Rentable units

144 units

Appraisal value

¥2,450mm

Completion date

May. 2009

(at time of acquisition)

Appraisal NOI yield

4.3%

Increasing Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio

+0.8pt(rental residence)

Rentable units

61 units

Secured ¥172mm from capital gain as

Completion date

Aug. 2003

internal reserves

(Note)Referto"References(*3)forcalculationmethodof"AppraisalNOIyield".(Thesameshallapplyhereinafter.)

2. Large-scale Repair Work

  • Maintaining property functions through repairs of external tiles degraded with age, waterproofing functions, etc.

Before

After

Property COMFORIA YOGA

name (14.1 years old)

Work Dec. 2019 completion

Construction ¥32mm cost

3. Value Enhancement Work

  • Implemented renovations alongside the work to restore rooms to the

original state on tenant turnover.

Property

COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA

After

name

(14.9 years old)

Work

Jul. 2019 - Sep. 2019

completion

Replace floor, wall

Details of

Plumbing repairs

work

Replace electric water

heater, etc

Construction

¥6mm

cost

(to be borne by lessor)

Before

After

Monthly

(Before)

4units

¥383 thou.

(After)

4units

¥427 thou.

rent

(+¥44 thou.)

12

Financial Strategy - : Financing Activities during 19th FP

1. Debt Finance Summary and Maturity Ladder

  • Conducting management in a continuous manner with the extension of maturities and further diversification of maturities in mind

Key Financial indicators Refinancing results (19th FP)

Financial

Weighted avg.

Avg. maturity

Total LTV

Before refinancing

After refinancing

indicators

interest rate

Loan amount

¥ 1,350mm

Loan amount

¥ 1,350mm

18th FP

4.6yrs

0.60

50.1

19th FP

4.2yrs

0.60

50.0

Borrowing term

6.0yrs

Interest rate

0.90

Borrowing term

8.5yrs

Interest rate

0.55

(million yen)

15,000

Existing loans

Borrowing in the 19th FP

1st7th unsecured bonds (issued bond)

¥10.5 billion Commitment Line

10,000

1,000

3,000

1,000

1,000

5,000

6,000

8,300

8,800

7,800

9,400

9,270

9,650

8,500

7,050

6,950

4,925

6,560

6,520

5,860

2,000

3,395

2,200

0

1,350

1,500

1,500

20th FP

21st FP

22nd FP

23rd FP

24th FP

25th FP

26th FP

27th FP

28th FP

29th FP

30th FP

31st FP

32nd FP

33rd FP

34th FP

35th FP

36th FP

46th FP

47th FP

48th FP

Weighted avg.

(Jul. 20)

(Jan. 21)

(Jul. 21)

(Jan. 22)

(Jul. 22)

(Jan. 23)

(Jul. 23)

(Jan. 24)

(Jul. 24)

(Jan. 25)

(Jul. 25)

(Jan. 26)

(Jul. 26)

(Jan. 27)

(Jul. 27)

(Jan. 28)

(Jul. 28)

(Jul. 33)

(Jan. 34)

(Jul. 34)

interest rate

0.47

0.65

0.41

0.55

0.62

0.65

0.48

0.56

0.51

0.72

0.62

0.65

0.59

0.68

0.70

0.61

0.55

0.95%

-

0.90

2. Trends in total LTV

  • Secure future acquisition capacity through appropriate LTV control.

55%

51.6%

50.8%

51.0%

51.8%

50.6%

50.5%

49.8%

50.1%

50.0%

49.7%

50%

10th FP

11th FP

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 15)

(Jan. 16)

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan. 18)

(Jul.18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul.19)

(Jan.20)

(Note) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Avg. maturity", "Weighted avg. interest rate" and " Total LTV", and definition of "Acquisition capacity". (The same shall apply hereinafter.)

Acquisition capacity up to

LTV 55%

18th FP end

Approx.

¥26.7bn

19th FP end

Approx.

¥27.2bn

13

Financial Strategy - : Financial Indicators (as of 19th FP end)

1. Interest-bearing Debt Status

3. Key Financial Indicators(Historical)

17th FP end

18th FP end

19th FP end

(Jan. 2019)

(Jul. 2019)

(Jan. 2020)

  • Avg. Maturity & Weighted Avg. Interest rate

1.5%

4.3yrs 4.3yrs

4.2yrs 4.4yrs 4.3yrs 4.6yrs 4.2yrs

5.0yrs

3.9yrs

3.9yrs

Interest-bearing debt balance

Avg. maturity

Weighted avg. interest rate

Total LTV

Appraisal LTV

Credit rating

¥116,030mm ¥123,530mm ¥123,530mm

4.3yrs4.6yrs4.2yrs

0.62%0.60%0.60%

51.8%50.1%50.0%

47.4%45.3%44.2%

AA-(stable)AA-(stable)AA-(stable)

1.2%

4.0yrs

3.4yrs

0.9%

3.0yrs

0.87%

0.87%

0.6%

2.0yrs

0.66% 0.68%

0.68%

0.64% 0.64% 0.62% 0.60% 0.60%

0.3%

1.0yrs

0.0%

0.0yrs

10th FP

11th FP

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 15)

(Jan. 16)

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan.18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

Term to maturity

Weighted avg. interest

  • Ratio of Fixed Interest Debt to Total Debt

(Note1) Refer to "References (*4)" for calculation method of "Interest-bearing debt status", "Appraisal LTV".

(Note2) Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") assigned the credit rating.

2. Outstanding Debt Balance by Lender (as of 19th FP end)

The Bank of

Shinkin Central

Kiraboshi Bank

Resona Bank

The 77 Bank

The Daishi Bank

Bank

1,000

1,000

500

500

Fukuoka

1,825

Taiyo Life

2,825

Insurance

The Norinchukin

Company

Bank

500

3,325

Nippon Life

Mizuho Trust &

Insurance

MUFG Bank

Company

Banking

500

5,825

32,325

Sumitomo Mitsui

Banking

Corporation

8,840

Development Bank

of Japan

17,710

Sumitomo Mitsui

Trust Bank

18,145

Mizuho Bank

17,710

(million yen)

100%

2.2%

2.5%

21.2%

15.8%

12.1%

13.0%

11.3% 12.7%

6.4%

6.4%

80%

60%

97.8% 97.5%

84.2%

87.9% 87.0%

88.7% 87.3%

93.6% 93.6%

40%

78.8%

20%

0%

10th FP

11th FP

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 15)

(Jan. 16)

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan.18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

Fixed

Variable

Ratio of Long-term Debt to Total Debt

100%

14.7% 22.0%

13.5%

9.3% 12.7%

1.1%

13.8% 5.9%

7.1%

80%

13.7%

18.0%

60%

85.3% 78.0% 86.5% 90.7% 87.3%

85.2%

82.0%

86.2% 94.1% 92.9%

40%

20%

0%

10th FP

11th FP

12th FP

13th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

(Jul. 15)

(Jan. 16)

(Jul. 16)

(Jan. 17)

(Jul. 17)

(Jan.18)

(Jul. 18)

(Jan. 19)

(Jul. 19)

(Jan. 20)

Long-term

Less than 1-year

Short-term

14

3Initiatives in 20th FP(Jul. 2020)

Public Offering Summary

1. Public Offering Highlight

  • Conducted the 7th public offering continuing for 7 consecutive years since listed.

2. LTV Control with Stability of Financial Base in Mind

  • Appropriately controlling LTV while focused on total LTV of around 50%

55.0%

Offering format

Schedule

Issue price / Offer price

Units offered

/Offering amount

Investment units issued

Demand ratio

Domestic offering

Launch date 7 Jan 2020 (TUE)

Pricing date 15 Jan 2020 (WED)

Payment date 3 Feb 2020 (MON)

Delivery date 4 Feb 2020 (TUE)

¥332,328 / ¥321,591

30,790units / ¥9,901mm

671,624units

27.3 x (General36.8 x Institutional21.0 x

51.8%

51.0%

49.7%

49.8%

50.1%

50.0%

49.4%

49.2%

50.0%

COMFORIA

NISHIMAGOME

HILLSIDE

Utilization of

acquisition

Ota-ku, Tokyo

47units

capacity

Acquisition scheduled

in March 2020

45.0%

10th FP end

11th FP end

16th FP end

17th FP end

18th FP end

19th FP end

After this

Prospect as of

(Jul.2015)

(Jan.2016)

(Jul.2018)

(Jan.2019)

(Jul.2019)

(Jan.2020)

offering

Mar. 31, 2020

and

(Note)Above figures include third party allotments as of Feb.19, 2020 (payment date)

  • Conducted offering contributing to improvement of stability in terms of building up both a portfolio comprising assets located mainly in the Tokyo 23 wards and near stations and our financial base

After this

Launch date

offering

Difference

and anticipated

acquisitions

Asset Size

¥226.6bn

¥241.1bn

+ ¥14.5bn

Number of

126

132

+ 6

Properties

Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio

91.8

91.6

0.2pt

Rental Residence

DPU

¥5,150

¥5,260

+ ¥110 /

LTV

50.1

49.2

Acquisition Capacity

¥26.7bn

¥34.0bn

+ ¥7.3bn

(Note) Among the figures for "After this offering and anticipated acquisitions," the figure for "DPU" is that

announced on January 7, 2020.

anticipated acquisitions

3. Increase of Unit Price & NAV

Unit price performed steadily being +1.7% higher than the TSE REIT index from launch date to pricing date. Therefore unit price was +8.3% higher and NAV per

unit was +5.6% higher compared to the end of 18th FP.

+8.3

JPY

Unit Price

380,000

Payment Date

18th FP end

(third party

360,000

(Jul 31.2019

allotments)

Feb 19.2020

340,000

¥ 352,500

320,000

¥ 325,500

300,000

NAV per unit

+5.6

280,000

Payment Date

260,000

18th FP end

(third party

(Jul 31.2019

allotments)

240,000

Feb 19.2020

220,000

¥ 251,529

¥ 265,711

Unit price TSE REIT Index NAV per unit

(Note) TSE REIT index is re-indexed by using CRR's January 4, 2019 price of 272,300 yen as base price.

16

Property Acquisitions (including scheduled ones) in 20th FP

Sponsor-developed Propertiesat PO

135

COMFORIA HIGASHISHINJUKU STATION FRONT

134

COMFORIA TAKINOGAWA

136

COMFORIA ESAKAHIROSHIBACHO

Location

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Location

Kita-ku, Tokyo

Location

Suita-shi, Osaka

Acquisition price

¥5,540mm

Acquisition price

¥3,430mm

Acquisition price

¥1,700mm

Appraisal NOI yield

4.2%

Appraisal NOI yield

4.3%

Appraisal NOI yield

4.7%

Rentable Units

104 units

Rentable Units

112 units

Rentable Units

99 units

Completion Date

Mar. 2017

Completion Date

Sep. 2018

Completion Date

Jul. 2017

Warehousing Properties by Sponsorsat PO

AM's Original Route

137

COMFORIA KIBASHINSUIKOEN

138

COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI

139

COMFORIA WASEDA DEUX

140

COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME HILLSIDE

Acquisition scheduled on Mar. 30, 2020

Location

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Location

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Location

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Location

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Acquisition price

¥1,294mm

Acquisition price

¥1,489mm

Acquisition price

¥1,056mm

Acquisition price

¥1,330mm

Appraisal NOI yield

4.3%

Appraisal NOI yield

4.2%

Appraisal NOI yield

4.3%

Appraisal NOI yield

4.3%

Rentable Units

54 units

Rentable Units

62 units

Rentable Units

50 units

Rentable Units

47 units

Completion Date

Dec. 2014

Completion Date

Mar. 2011

Completion Date

Mar. 2000

Completion Date

Jul. 2015

17

4Future Strategy

Future Growth Strategy

External Growth

  • Ongoing growth centering on properties developed by the sponsor.
  • Promotion of qualitative improvement of the portfolio through asset replacement.
  • Promotion of incorporation of operational rental residences through long- term fixed lease contracts with the sponsor group.

Financial strategy

  • Appropriate LTV control leveraging Public offering.
  • Utilization of reserve for reduction entry against the increase in expenses of large-scale repair work, etc.

Internal Growth

  • Realization of rent increase at areas centering on the Tokyo 23 wards.
  • Maintaining and improving the level of average occupancy rate.

Other strategy

  • Promotion of ESG initiatives.
  • Implementation of measures that contribute to enhancement of brand value.

Promote AUM expansion

Sponsor Group

Mainly acquire

Enhance portfolio quality

sponsor developed

properties

AUM

Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio

TOKYU LAND CORPORATION

Enhance property

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

competitiveness

¥226.6bn

91.8%

Tokyu Housing Lease Corporation

(Rental residence)

Etc.

Realize increase of rent income

and average occupancy rate

Replacement

Rent Change on

Third Parties

Tenant Turnover Avg. occupancy rate

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

+7.9%

96.6%

Stable financial operation

Maximize unitholder's value

LTV

Market

Capitalization

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

19th FP (Jan. 2020)

50.0%

¥228.7bn

Accumulated Internal Reserve

As of 19th FP end (Jan. 2020)

¥733mm

Utilize to stabilize DPU by

allocating to temporary expense for

large-scale repair work

Investment

Investors

Growth of

Stabilized DPU

19

Status of Progress in Growth Target

  • Stabilized DPU reached ¥5,100 (19th FP) and AUM reached ¥242.5 billion (as of Mar. 31, 2020), steadily approaching the mid-term target

Current growth strategy (Feb. 2018)

¥5,295

¥5,280

¥5,300

Stabilized DPU

¥5,180

¥5,180

¥5,500

¥4,985

AUM

+ ¥100

¥4,788

¥300.0bn

¥ 5,100

¥4,681

¥ 5,000

¥ 4,800

¥4,051

¥ 4,400

¥ 4,600

Actual DPU

7th PO

Stabilized DPU

¥ 3,900

6th PO

5th PO

4th PO

+15.8bn

¥225.9bn

¥226.6bn

¥242.5bn

¥242.5bn

¥206.0bn

¥187.4bn

¥188.5bn

¥202.1bn

AUM

IPO

¥71.2bn

6th FP

14th FP

15th FP

16th FP

17th FP

18th FP

19th FP

20th FP

21st FP

Mid-term

(forecast)

(forecast)

(Jul. 2013)

(Jul. 2017)

(Jan. 2018)

(Jul. 2018)

(Jan. 2019)

(Jul. 2019)

(Jan. 2020)

Target

(Jul. 2020)

(Jan. 2021)

Tokyo 23

96.3%

90.4%

90.4%

90.9%

90.9%

91.0%

91.8

91.6

91.6

wards ratio

Build a portfolio by

(Rental residence)

continuing to target

Avg. Walking

5.2min

4.8min

4.9min

4.8min

4.8min

4.9min

4.9min

4.8min

4.8min

the ratio of Tokyo

Distance

23 Wards assets

NOI Yield

5.7%

5.2%

5.3%

5.2%

5.2%

5.2%

5.3

5.2%

5.2%

(rental residences) at

Credit rating

A+

AA-

roughly 90%

stable

(stable)

(Note) NOI Yield is calculated by dividing annualized amount of actual NOI of properties owned as of the end of the fiscal period by the acquisition price.

20

External Growth Results in Line with Growth Strategy

  • In addition to AUM expansion by leveraging public offerings, expand internal reserves by promoting asset replacement while returning capital gain to unitholders.
    External Growth in line with Current Growth Strategy

15th FP end

# of Properties

111

AUM (million yen)

188,536

(Acquisition price basis)

Tokyo 23 Wards Ratio

90.4%

(Rental Residence)

Avg. Walking Distance

4.9min

(Rental Residence)

External growth in line with current growth strategy

(from 16th FP(Jul. 2018))

Replacement

19th FP end

Differential

PO

Acquisitions

Dispositions

Capital Gains

Internally Reserve

(million yen)

(million yen)

13

7

5

126

15

26,477

15,940

4,282

226,671

38,134

1,013

733

92.8%

79.7%

5.8%

91.8%

1.4pt

5.3min

4.5min

5.4min

4.9min

PO Properties

Acquisitions without PO

Dispositions

Unitholder Return and Expansion of Internal Reserve

(Representative Property)

(Representative Property

(Representative Property

Unitholder return

125

COMFORIA

78

120

COMFORIA SHINJUKU

COMFORIA SHINSAKAE

¥280mm

SHIBUYA WEST

Of which, reversal

of internal reserves

Total

¥23mm

Capital

Replacement

Gains

Accumulated

¥1,013mm

Internally reserve

¥733mm

Location

Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Location

Shinjuku- ku, Tokyo

Location

Nagoya-shi, Aichi

Will be allocated to

Acquisition price

¥5,397mm

Acquisition price

¥2,150mm

Sale price

¥1,870mm

increase in

Appraisal value

¥5,610mm

Appraisal value

¥2,300mm

Appraisal value

¥1,740mm

temporary expenses

Rentable units

124 units

Rentable units

65 units

for large-scale repair

Rentable units

144 units

Completion date

Oct. 2015

Completion date

Mar. 2018

work

Completion date

May. 2009

As of 19th FP end

21

Leveraging Sponsor Support for Further Growth (Sponsor Pipeline)

  • There are 26 sponsor pipeline projects (2,990 units) mainly in Tokyo 23 Wards.
    1. Status of Development by the Sponsor Centering on Rental Residences in the Tokyo 23 Wards

Rental residence

Operational rental residence

2. Sponsor Group's Cyclical Reinvestment Business

In "2017-2020Medium-Term Management Plan" announced in May 2017, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group maintains "expansion of associated assets" as one of the Group's two fundamental policies, following the previous medium-term management plan. As shown in the figure below, Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group has expanded associated assets by promoting the "cyclical reinvestment business" which seeks to expand the Group's rental business portfolio through the cycle of development, acquisition, ownership, operation, funds collection and reinvestment, to establish a continuous business cycle.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group asset management, property management, etc.

Improvement of asset value

Location

# of properties

# of units

Tokyo 23 Wards

21

2,160

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

-

-

investment

distribution

Individual

Customer

rent, etc.

Operation

Listed REIT (CRR, etc.)

Private REIT

Provision of properties (Note)

Funds Collection

Other Major Cities

5

830

Total

26

2,990

Completed

14

1,467

properties and

services

Corporate

OwnershipCyclical

reinvestment

Development and Acquisition

(Note) There is no specific plan for acquisition of the above properties by CRR as of Mar. 17, 2020.

SourceCompiled by the Asset Management Company from "Integrated Report 2017 " by Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group

NoteThe figure above shows the cases where properties are contributed to REITs, but properties may be sold other

than the REITs.

22

Change in Asset Management Fee System

Incentives will be introduced for further improvement of unitholder value and enhanced linkage with the interests of unitholders

1. Overview of Change in Asset Management Fee System

Management fee I

(fee linked to total

assets)

Management fee II

(fee linked to profit)

Management fee III

(acquisition and

disposition fee)

Newly

established

Management fee V

(incentive)

Current

Total assets at the end of previous fiscal

period×0.3 (annual rate)

Ordinary CF×3.0

Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0

(0.5in the case of transactions with related parties)

Proposed change

Total assets at the end of previous fiscal

period × 0.2 (annual rate)

Ordinary CF × 5.4

Property acquisition/disposition price×1.0

0.5% in the case of transactions with related parties

(excluding warehousing))

Ordinary CF × growth rate of ordinary CF per

unit × 10

However, no fee will occur when the value is negative

Enhancing the linkage between the interests of unitholders and asset management fees through rebalancing

Strengthening incentives for growth

of AUM and distributions

(Note) The change shall take effect upon approval at the 6th General Meeting of Unitholders scheduled to be held on April 22, 2020.

2. Estimated Value When Applying Proposed Change [Forecast for 21st FP (Jan. 2021)]

Total of management fee I & II

Before change: ¥555 million

After change: ¥555 million

(million yen)

Before

398

Fees linked to

71.8

156

Change

total assets

(ratio)

▲132

Rebalance

+132

After

265

Fees linked to

47.7

289

2

total assets

Change

(ratio)

Management fee I

Management fee

Management fee

3. Asset Management Fees of J-REITs

1.00%

Average ¥304.3bn

assetstotalofComparison feesmanagementasset ratio)(annual

0.80%

0.60%

0.40%

Average 0.47

Before Change0.42

0.20%

After Change

0.42

to

0.00%

0

200

400

600

800

1,000

1,200

(Note) The figures are estimated values calculated based on the assumed figures in the forecast of financial results for the

Total Assetsbn Yen

23

21st FP and may not be match actual fee amounts.

NoteCompiled by the Asset Management Company from published data by the end of as of Nov. 2019.

5Performance Forecast

(million yen)

Performance Forecast

  • Forecast DPU of ¥5,280 and ¥5,300 for the 20th and the 21st fiscal periods, respectively, considering the impact of public offering and acquisition of new properties

1. 20th & 21st FP Performance Forecasts

19th FP

20th FP

Differential

21st FP

Differential

actual

forecast

Major factors of fluctuation

forecast

Major factors of fluctuation

Operating revenue

8,790

9,028

+238

Operating revenue

+238

9,018

▲10

Operating revenue

▲10

New properties acquired in 20th FP

+367

Full operation of properties

+38

Operating profit

4,106

4,064

42

Existing properties (Impact of busy

+125

4,078

+13

acquired in 20th FP

season, etc.)

Existing properties (Impact of no

▲48

Profit

3,562

3,503

59

Property disposition

255

3,507

+4

busy season, etc.)

Operating expenses

▲24

(Absence of capital gains, etc.)

Net reserves for reduction entry(Note)169

42

+212

Operating expenses

+280

51

+9

Full operation of properties

+3

New properties acquired in 20th FP

+107

acquired in 20th FP

Distributions

3,393

3,546

+152

3,559

+13

Existing properties (Impact of no

▲78

Existing properties (Impact of busy

+152

busy season, etc.)

season, etc.)

Profit per unit (yen)

5,559

5,220

339

▲16

5,223

+3

Property tax payable (for those

+18

Property disposition

acquired in 2019)

Impact of consumption tax hike

+14

Distribution per unit (yen)

5,295

5,280

15

5,300

+20

Asset management fee

+30

Other operating expenses

+23

Other operating expenses

+2

Total number of issued units

640,834

671,624

+30,790

Non-operating expenses

+15

671,624

Non-operating expenses

+9

Interest expenses, etc.

+15

Interest expenses, etc.

+9

(Note) Positive figures show "using reserves" and negative figures show "securing reserves in "Net reserves for reduction entry."

2. Major Factors of Fluctuation in DPU

(Comparison of actual results of 19th FP with forecast for 20th FP and Comparison of forecasts for 20th FP with forecast for 21st FP)

vs 19th

FP actual

vs 20th forecast

¥15

/ 0.3

¥20 / 0.4

19th FP actual

20th FP Forecast

21st FP Forecast

¥5,295

¥5,280

¥5,300

Avg.

Avg.

occupancy

New

Impact of

Impact

Interest

Impact of

occupancy

rate:

Property

Impact of

properties

rate:

96.6

Property

of busy

tax payable consumption

expenses,

Public

96.7

acquired in

disposition

season, etc.

offering

Profit per

tax hike

etc.

20th FP

Profit per

unit

unit

(excluding

(excluding

capital gains)

DPU will remain mostly flat as the negative impact of increase in property tax

capital gains)

¥5,230

payable, consumption tax hike and busy season will be absorbed by the impact

¥5,220

of acquisition of new properties through public offering.

Full operation

Impact of

Property

Asset

of properties

no busy

tax payable

management

acquired in

season, etc.

fee, etc.

20th FP

DPU is expected to improve as it will be positively

impacted by such factors as full operation of properties

acquired in the 20th FP and no busy season.

Avg.

occupancy

rate:

96.8

Profit per

unit

(excluding

capital gains)

¥5,223

Lease business profit

Other

Others

Lease business profit

Other

25

expenses, etc.

expenses, etc.

Memo

26

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
