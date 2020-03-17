Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 2/2

Log in
6 Appendix

Portfolio Policy

Investment Target

  • Primary target: Maintain over 80% investment ratio of "Rental Residence" generating stable earnings.
  • Sub-target:"Operational Rental Residence" with services likely to attract demand (i.e. senior residences, serviced apartments and student apartments.)

Asset Type

Investment Target

Investment ratio

As of

(acquisition price base)

Jan.31,2020

Rental residence

80%100%

96.0%

Residential property

Operational rental residence

0%20%

4.0%

(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the type of residential property built on the parcel.

Rental residence

Over 80%

Investment Area

  • Maintain over 80% investment ratio of assets in "Central Tokyo", "Sub-central Tokyo" and "Tokyo Metropolitan areas", where there is strong potential demand for rental residences.

Category

Investment Area

Investment ratio

As of

(acquisition price base)

Jan.31,2020

Central Tokyo

5 major wards

Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku,

Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku

Sub-central

Dense residential districts

Other Tokyo wards (excluding

Tokyo

outside of the 5 major wards

above)

80%100%

94.6%

Tokyo

Dense residential districts in

All other areas within Tokyo

Metropolitan

all other Tokyo Metropolitan

Metropolitan boundaries expecting

area

areas

strong demand

Other major

Dense residential districts in ordinance-designated cities

0%20%

5.4%

cities

(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the area where the parcel exists.

Tokyo area

Over 80%

28

Portfolio Map (as of March 31, 2020) (scheduled)

29

"COMFORIA" Series

Four Advantages COMFORIA offers

30

Effective Utilization of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group

Value chain of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group

COMFORIA WELBOX

Fit On

Internet service where various discounts are available(approx. 30,000 menus)

Service allowing free use of Tokyu Sports Oasis shops

(only for designated properties)

31

Sustainability Initiatives External Evaluation of ESG

GRESB Real Estate AssessmentSep. 2019

  • Acquired a "Green Star" evaluation, the highest rating for 2 consecutive years

Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders IndexMay. 2019

  • Acquired "A" in MSCI ESG rating

(Nine J-REITs were selected and only six acquired an "A" rating or above)

(Note) The inclusion of CRR in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names by CRR in press releases concerning the inclusion, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of CRR by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.

DBJ Green Building Certification3 properties

  • Acquired new certification for 2 properties in Dec. 2019

COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER

COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST COMFORIA KAMATA

Properties with

Properties with

the best class

exceptionally high

environmental

environmental

& social awareness

& social awareness

32

Sustainability InitiativesEnvironment

E

Environment

Materiality

Reducing environmental impact

7.3 By 2030, double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency

Relevant SDG Targets

12.5 By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse

12.8 By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature

Status / Initiatives

Initiatives for improving energy efficiency

In conformity to the Act on the Rational Use of EnergyEnergy Conservation Law, we set an annual average cutting target of 1% in each energy sources for the entire portfolio and also for each property in the medium- to long-term.

  • Switching to LED lights / Replacing air conditioners

Initiatives in improving waste management

CRR reduces environmental impact at properties through separate disposal of waste in cooperation with the management company. It is also making every effort to improve resident satisfaction by taking measures to reduce odor at garbage collection points.

Separate management of waste

Providing garbage disposal guides

CRR is making progress in reduction of power consumption and environmental impact.

Switching to LED lights

Replacing air conditioners

  • Green-leaseprovisions

From the perspective of environmental friendliness, to reduce environmental load in collaboration with residents, we insert green-lease provisions in lease agreements, which are related to energy use and appropriate disposal of waste.

Implementation of monitoring at Sustainability

Promotion Council

The Asset Management Company periodically holds Sustainability Promotion Council which comprises of company-wide members including the representative director and president of the Asset Management Company, to share sustainability related information, and to review and promote commitment to the issues.

Initiatives for renewable energy

CRR utilizes renewable energy from solar power.

  • Installation of Photovoltaic power generation panel

COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI

33

Sustainability InitiativesSocial

S

Social

Materiality

Contribution to the region Health and well-being of tenants Supplier engagement Human capital development as a group of

professionals

11.3

By 2030, enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization and capacity for participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement

Relevant SDG Targets

planning and management in all countries

12.8

By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in

harmony with nature

Status / Initiatives

Initiatives to improve tenant satisfaction

Initiatives in local communities (COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER)

Conduct Tenant satisfaction survey

Disaster provision warehouse and manhole toilets

Survey

2016

2017

2018

2019

Satisfied

56

73

68

72%

Building Cleaning

Neutral

30

14

18

14%

(Common Areas)

Unsatisfied

14

13

14

14%

Building

Satisfied

60

68

67

69%

Neutral

25

26

22

Management &

24%

Service

Unsatisfied

15

6

11

7%

Disaster provision warehouse

Manhole toilet

At Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, we have established a disaster provision warehouse designated by the Shinjuku ward and manhole toilets for neighboring residents and workers in preparation for a disaster. We have also entered into an emergency mutual assistance agreement with three neighboring town councils to strengthen partnerships.

Security of the local community

Hold tenant participation events

There is a police box on the premises of

Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, contributing

to the security of the local community.

  • Open Space

An open space is used as a walkway for neighboring residents and commuters.

Pool events

Concert event

34

Sustainability InitiativesGovernance

G

Governance

Materiality

Management framework corresponding to multifaceted social demand towards sustainable society

12.8

By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in

Relevant SDG Targets

harmony with nature

16.7

Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels

Status / Initiatives

Decision-making flow in acquisition of assets

CRR has appointed third-party real estate appraiser to its Investment Committee to secure objectivity in decision-making process for property acquisitions.

transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and

transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and

）① ote(N department responsible by Proposal

Officer Compliance by Approval

and deliberation Committee Compliance resolution

resolution and deliberation Committee Investment )(Note) (Note

Officer Division Chief each by Approval

corporation's investment the by approval Prior )directors(Note of board

Directors of Board the to Report

investmentto Report oncorporati

(Note) Refer to "References (*5) for note of "Decision-making flow ".

Aligning interests between unitholders and the sponsor

In the public offering held in Feb. 2020, the sponsor acquired 3,079 units, which is 10% of the number of issuing units

In terms of capital relationship, CRR aims to make a strong relationship with the sponsor and to achieve mutual interests improvement by aligning the interests of the unitholders to that of the sponsor

Sponsor's investment ratio

9.0%

(as of March 17, 2020)

Sustainability information disclosure and GRI Index

Our sustainability disclosure is prepared with reference to GRI Standards (GRI stands for Global Reporting Initiative, which is one of the most commonly used sustainability reporting framework).

35

Flag Property COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER

DBJ Green Building Certification

COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER acquired the DBJ Green Building Certification's highest certification rank (5-star) for residence as the first such case in Japan, recognized as a property with the best class environmental & social awareness.

Location

6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo etc.

Type of

(Land) Term leasehold interest

Ownership

(Building) Ownership

Land Area

10,870.10

Gross Floor

(Tower Building)

69,308.35

(Annex Building)

2,305.29

Area

(Gate Building)

203.15

Structure /

(Tower Building)

RCSB1F32F

Number of

(Annex Building)

RC4F

Floors

(Gate Building)

RC1F

Completion

January, 2012

Date

2-minute walk from Higashi-Shinjuku Station on

Nearest

Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line and other.

Station

4-minute walk from Shinjuku-sanchome Station

on Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and other.

Acquisition

13,264 million yen

Price

765 units

Rentable

(Breakdown)

Units

Compact type 413 units Family

type 328 units

Large type

20 units Retail

type 4 units

Occupancy

95.5% (as of Jan. 31, 2020)

Rate

Performance Trend

(yen)

RentYen/tsubo)

Occupancy Rate()

17,500

100.0%

17,306

17,000

16,697

16,500

90.0%

16,000

15,500

15,000

80.0%

Jan. 19

Apr. 19

Jul. 19

Oct. 19

Jan. 20

36

Flag Property COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER

COMMON AREA

SERVICE

Infinity Edge Pool

Club Lounge

Main Entrance

Concierge Service

Rooftop Terrace

Spa & Relaxation

Forest Lounge

Morning Buffet

Gym

Guest Room

Forest Gallery

Valet Parking Service

Center Terrace

Golf Simulator & Karaoke

Board Room

Car Wash Service

37

Trends in Types of Households in Tokyo

  • CRR invests in rental residences located primarily in the Tokyo area for "singles and small families". Such residences are likely to receive stronger demand as the aggregate number of households increase.

Housing market and demographic trends

  • Number of households are expected to increase in the Tokyo metropolitan area and Tokyo.
  • Due to demographic changes associated with declining birth rate and late marriages, the number of singles and small families are expected to continue increasing.

Estimated Number of Households in Tokyo

Number of Households in Tokyo by Type

(thou. household)

(thou. household)

(thou. household)

18,000

16,723

16,960

16,974

16,810

16,229

16,000

6,922

7,054

7,107

7,097

14,000 6,691

12,000

10,000

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Tokyo

10,000

8,000

7,000

6,000

8,000

5,000

4,000

6,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

4,000

0

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

Single

Married couple

Married couple with children

Single parent with children

Others

(Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019".

(Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for

Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019".

38

Selective Investments in Tokyo 23 Wards

  • Build a foundation for stable growth by making selective investments in blue-chip assets located in Tokyo 23 wards where a favorable supply-demand balance is expected to continue.

Tokyo 23 Ward

Assets make

profits stably and

increasingly

Supply-demand trend in Tokyo 23 wards is believed to remain favorable, as stable demand for rental residences is expected backed by net-migration while rental housing starts remain low.

Supply-Demand Trend in Major Cities

Rental Housing Starts in Tokyo 23 Wards

Demand : Net-migration of group by ages 15 to under 39

Supply : Rental housing starts

(people)

(units)

90,000

60,000

30,000

0

0

30,000

60,000

90,000

Tokyo 23

wards

Nagoya-shi

Osaka-shi

Fukuoka-shi

Sapporo-shi

  • 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014

(Source) Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and

(Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and

Communications, "Report on Internal Migration in

Tourism, Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office

Japan"

"Housing Starts"

Continues to be at a low level

(units)

compared with the peak year

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018

(Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism,

Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office "Housing Starts"

39

Macro Environment Surrounding Student Apartments and Senior Residences

Student Apartments

Senior Residences

  • Stable Number of Students
    The number of students in universities, graduate school and junior college remains unchanged with the rise of advancement rates to universities and junior college, increase in the number of foreign students and other factors. Stable demand for student dormitories and student apartments is expected.

Change in Number of Enrolled Students and Foreign Students at Universities, etc.

(10 thou. people)

(10 thou. people)

300

Number of students in universities, etc. Number of foreign students

30

25

250

20

200

150

15

100

10

50

5

0

0

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

  • Increase in Elderly Population

The number of seniors aged 65 or older is increasing year by year and is expected to increase significantly in the future. Demand for senior residences is also expected to grow.

Change/Estimate of Population 65 Years or Older in Tokyo Metropolitan Area

(thou. people)

estimation

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

2000

2005

2010

2015

2020

2025

2030

2035

2040

(Source) "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for number of students; and "Annual Survey of International Students in Japan" (Japan Student Services Organization) for number of foreign students

(Source) "Demographics of Japan" (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications) for 2000 to 2015; and "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) for 2020 and after

  • Increase of Women's Advancement Rate
    The advancement rate for women in particular is trending upwards and the number of female students is increasing. An increase in demand for student apartments and student dormitories with good security and design is expected.

Change in Number of Students Advancing and Advancement Rate to Universities and Junior Colleges by Gender

(10 thou. people)

80

60%

70

55%

60

# of students to enter universities, etc. (men)

50

# of students to enter universities, etc. (women)

50%

Advancement rates to universities, etc. (men)

40

Advancement rates to universities, etc. (women)

45%

Advancement rates to universities, etc. (all)

30

40%

20

10

35%

0

30%

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

(Source) "Statistical Abstract of Education, Sci. and Culture" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for Number of students; and "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for advancement rate

  • Increase in Elderly Single-Person Households
    An increase in elderly single-person households is expected in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The demand for senior residences that provide not only nursing care services but also services such as community formations is expected to increase going forward.

Change/Estimate of Elderly Single-Person Households in Tokyo Metropolitan Area

(thou. household)

estimation

45%

3,000

One-person household

Ratio in household with persons aged 65 or over

One-person householdestimation

40%

2,500

2,000

35%

1,500

30%

1,000

500

25%

0

20%

201520202025203020352040

(Source) "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research)

40

Trends in Sales Market and Financial Environment

  • J-REITmarket remains strong backed by global downward trend in interest rate

Property Market Trends

The Long-term Interest

Trends

Equity Market Trends

Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low.

Currently long-term interest rate hovers in the negative range backed by concerns over deterioration of the global economy due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and etc.

TSE REIT Index outperform TOPIX while stable profitability is evaluated

Comparable Yields

Recent Historical TSE REIT Index

6.5%

(pt)

Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low

2,400

6.0%

5.5%

5.0%

2,200

4.5%

4.0%

2,000

3.5%

3.0%

282bp

1,800

2.5%

2.0%

406bp

1,600

Long-term interest rate

1.5%

1.0%

entered negative range

0.5%

1,400

0.0%

-0.5%

1,200

Apr-05

Apr-07

Apr-09

Apr-11

Apr-13

Apr-15

Apr-17

Apr-19

Jan. 18

Apr. 18

Jul. 18

Oct. 18

Jan. 19

Apr. 19

Jul. 19

Oct. 19

Jan. 20

Market Cap Rate

Market Cap Rate

10-year JGB interest rates

10-year JGB interest rates

(Historical 10-year average)

(Historical 10-year average)

(Source) Based on "Japanese Real Estate Investor Survey" "Market Cap Rate" from the Japan Real Estate Institute and newly-issued10-year JGB auction results. Market Cap Rate in Tokyo Ward 23 is applied to that in Southern Tokyo. 10-year JGB interest rates" are based on average yields from auction results during the respective period.

(Note) "Historical 10-year average" is based on averages figures from Mar. 2010 to Feb. 2020.

TSE REIT Index

TOPIX

(Source) Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(Note) TOPIX is re-indexed by using TSE REIT Index's January 4, 2018 price of 1,665.15pt as base price.

41

Income Statement & Balance Sheet for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period

Income Statement for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period

Balance Sheet for 18th-19th Fiscal Period

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

18th Fiscal Period

19th Fiscal Period

Period-on-period

18th Fiscal Period

19th Fiscal Period

Period-on-period

(period ending Jul 2019)

(period ending Jan 2020)

change

(period ending Jul 2019)

(period ending Jan 2020)

change

Operating revenue

8,652,563

8,790,408

137,844

Assets

Lease business revenue

8,140,239

8,268,232

127,992

Current assets

18,038,436

18,509,741

471,305

Other lease business revenue

344,123

311,089

▲ 33,034

Cash and deposits

9,806,155

10,360,147

553,991

Gain on sales of real estate properties

168,200

211,086

42,886

Cash and deposits in trust

7,794,604

7,750,633

▲ 43,970

Operating expenses

4,673,567

4,683,703

10,136

Other current assets

437,676

398,960

▲ 38,715

Expenses related to rent business

3,928,753

3,862,940

▲ 65,813

Non-current assets

228,347,215

228,250,776

▲ 96,439

Asset management fee

479,542

522,018

42,475

Property, plant and equipment

224,739,233

224,753,657

14,423

Other operating expenses

265,270

298,744

33,473

Properties in trust etc.

224,739,233

224,753,657

14,423

Operating profit

3,978,996

4,106,704

127,708

Intangible assets (Leasehold rights in trust)

1,166,310

1,157,744

▲ 8,565

Non-operating income

759

833

74

Other intangible assets

14,118

10,568

▲ 3,549

Non-operating expenses

525,793

539,020

13,226

Investments and other assets

2,427,553

2,328,805

▲ 98,747

Interest expenses

338,753

341,368

2,614

Deferred assets

112,657

101,143

▲ 11,513

Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds

24,704

32,161

7,456

Total assets

246,498,308

246,861,660

363,352

Others

162,334

165,491

3,156

Liabilities

Ordinary profit

3,453,962

3,568,518

114,555

Current liabilities

9,741,767

16,787,736

7,045,968

Profit before income taxes

3,453,962

3,568,518

114,555

Short term loans payable

-

-

-

Current portion of long-term loans payable

Total income tax

5,626

5,628

2

7,350,000

14,300,000

6,950,000

Income taxes - current

5,965

5,936

▲ 28

Operating accounts payable

791,399

804,874

13,474

Income taxes - deferred

▲ 339

▲ 308

30

Accounts payable - other

56,748

23,619

▲ 33,129

Profit

3,448,336

3,562,889

114,553

Accrued expenses

176,993

181,018

4,025

Retained earnings brought forward

-

-

-

Income taxes payable

5,954

5,924

▲ 30

Unappropriated retained earnings

3,448,336

3,562,889

114,553

Advance received

1,359,964

1,376,835

16,870

Use of internal reserves

▲ 128,816

▲ 169,673

▲ 40,857

Others

706

95,464

94,758

Distributions

3,319,520

3,393,216

73,695

Non-current liabilities

118,827,895

111,901,909

▲ 6,925,986

Long term loans payable

105,180,000

98,230,000

▲ 6,950,000

Rent NOI

5,843,875

6,012,664

168,789

Investment corporation bonds

11,000,000

11,000,000

-

Internal reserveafter distribution)

563,704

733,377

169,673

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust,etc.

2,546,420

2,570,134

23,713

Asset retirement obligations

97,576

98,184

608

Issued units (units)

640,834

640,834

-

Others

3,898

3,589

▲ 308

DPU (yen)

5,180

5,295

115

Total liabilities

128,569,663

128,689,645

119,982

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

117,928,645

118,172,015

243,369

Unitholders' capital

114,045,421

114,045,421

-

Surplus

3,883,224

4,126,593

243,369

Reserve for reduction entry

434,888

563,704

128,816

Unappropriated retained earnings

3,448,336

3,562,889

114,553

Valuation and translation adjustments

-

-

-

Total net assets

117,928,645

118,172,015

243,369

Total liabilities and net assets

246,498,308

246,861,660

363,352

42

19th-21st Fiscal Period Performance Forecast

(million yen)

19th Fiscal Period

20th Fiscal Period

21st Fiscal Period

(period ending Jan 2020)

(period ending Jul 2020)

(period ending Jan 2021)

Actual results

Forecast

Differential

Forecast

Forecast

Differential

Forecast

Forecast

Differential

(Sep 13.2019)

(Jan 7.2020)

(Mar 16.2020)

(Jan 7.2020)

(Mar 16.2020)

# of operating days

184 days

182 days

184 days

Operating revenue

8,790

8,504

285

9,007

9,028

21

8,986

9,018

31

Lease business revenue

8,268

8,221

47

8,633

8,648

15

8,698

8,716

18

Other lease business revenue

311

283

27

374

380

6

287

301

13

Gain on sales of real estate properties

211

-

211

-

-

-

-

-

-

Leasing business expenses

3,862

3,852

10

4,080

4,093

12

4,022

4,036

13

Leasing business expenses

2,142

2,119

22

2,298

2,315

16

2,212

2,228

15

Taxes and public dues

424

422

2

434

436

1

454

454

0

Depreciation

1,296

1,309

▲ 13

1,347

1,342

▲ 5

1,355

1,353

▲ 1

Other operating expenses

820

843

▲ 22

867

870

3

896

903

6

Operating profit

4,106

3,809

297

4,058

4,064

5

4,066

4,078

11

Non-operating income/expense

▲ 538

▲ 543

5

▲ 562

▲ 554

7

▲ 566

▲ 564

1

Ordinary profit

3,568

3,265

302

3,496

3,509

12

3,500

3,514

13

Income tax, etc

5

6

0

6

6

-

6

6

-

Profit

3,562

3,259

303

3,490

3,503

12

3,494

3,507

13

Use of reserves for reduction entry and other, net

▲ 169

40

▲ 210

42

42

-

51

51

-

Distributions

3,393

3,300

92

3,533

3,546

12

3,546

3,559

13

DPU (yen)

5,295

5,150

145

5,260

5,280

20

5,280

5,300

20

Issued units at term end (units)

640,834

640,834

-

671,624

671,624

-

671,624

671,624

-

# of properties at term end (properties)

126

127

▲ 1

132

133

1

132

133

1

Total acquisition price

226,671

228,324

▲ 1,653

241,180

242,510

1,330

241,180

242,510

1,330

43

Property List (as of 19th FP end)

Acquistion

Construction

Gross floor

Structure

Rentable

Rentable

Occupancy

Acquisition price

Book value

Appraisal value at

No.

Property name

Investment area

Location

Completion

rate at the end

the end of period

Date

Date

area

/Floors

units

area

of period

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

1

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Feb-08

3,021.53

RC/10F

45

2,473.56

97.5%

1,586,837

1,506,611

2,330,000

2

COMFORIA WASEDA

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Apr-09

3,080.28

RC/B1-5F

79

2,836.97

95.9%

1,900,000

1,851,363

2,680,000

3

COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Mar-05

2,726.15

RC/5F

44

2,430.20

94.6%

1,181,000

1,137,149

1,710,000

4

COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Mar-08

1,058.75

RC/7F

37

827.09

91.3%

552,707

541,028

744,000

5

COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Nov-09

3,198.54

SRC/B1-14F

80

2,234.19

97.3%

1,470,000

1,361,045

2,130,000

6

COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Sep-09

2,264.84

SRC/14F

62

2,044.98

91.5%

910,000

821,260

1,300,000

7

COMFORIA NISHIOI

Sub-central Tokyo

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Jan-07

1,542.53

RC/4F

59

1,174.94

93.2%

902,370

862,188

1,120,000

8

COMFORIA NAKANO

Sub-central Tokyo

Nakano-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Jun-07

1,935.39

RC/B1-6F

35

1,640.96

85.0%

881,863

891,439

1,110,000

9

COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Feb-05

5,287.18

RC/B1-11F

116

3,892.18

97.7%

2,587,000

2,369,167

3,550,000

10

COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Feb-09

3,358.99

RC/15F

103

2,634.08

97.4%

1,550,000

1,428,896

2,230,000

11

COMFORIA OYAMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Aug-10

Oct-00

4,793.28

SRCRC/B1-14F

97

3,607.39

95.8%

1,987,000

1,913,154

2,530,000

12

COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Jan-11

Nov-06

1,317.22

RC/10F

45

1,162.80

93.3%

740,000

677,941

1,010,000

13

COMFORIA KOMAZAWA

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Jan-11

Apr-07

1,695.46

SRC/15F

39

1,546.24

97.9%

1,290,000

1,208,806

1,790,000

14

COMFORIA GINZA EAST

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Mar-05

5,773.48

SRC/B1-14F

133

4,816.73

97.8%

3,059,000

2,939,415

4,410,000

15

COMFORIA AZABUDAI

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Feb-05

1,028.94

RC/B1-4F

24

848.65

89.0%

574,000

549,531

862,000

16

COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Dec-04

1,914.13

SRC/13F

54

1,717.95

98.4%

1,398,000

1,367,178

1,950,000

17

COMFORIA NISHIAZABU

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Sep-03

1,069.77

RC/9F

22

937.26

95.8%

755,000

722,468

1,070,000

18

COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Oct-03

1,763.88

RCS/B1-9F

24

1,486.07

100.0%

1,041,000

1,095,974

1,630,000

20

COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Feb-05

2,971.10

SRCRC/B1-13F

60

2,535.67

98.6%

1,685,000

1,581,006

2,310,000

21

COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Nov-04

1,015.71

RC/B1-7F

37

830.35

100.0%

552,000

548,788

712,000

22

COMFORIA SENGOKU

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

May-89

3,514.75

RC/5F

44

3,159.70

97.9%

1,219,000

1,245,262

1,810,000

23

COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI

Sub-central Tokyo

Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Dec-05

1,533.95

RC/B1-10F

26

1,163.10

97.4%

926,000

908,737

1,440,000

26

COMFORIA HARAJYUKU

Central Tokyo

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Feb-05

6,314.63

RC/B1-7F

99

4,528.51

96.3%

3,629,000

3,541,293

5,350,000

27

COMFORIA IKEBUKURO

Sub-central Tokyo

Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Mar-11

Jan-05

1,171.21

RC/11F

28

963.47

100.0%

602,000

559,145

723,000

29

COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Jun-11

Mar-07

1,151.47

RC/11F

47

1,011.91

100.0%

651,000

606,333

867,000

30

COMFORIA MITA NORTH

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Aug-11

Feb-03

1,257.94

SRCRC/11F

30

1,128.88

96.2%

850,000

851,590

1,120,000

31

COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Mar-06

4,862.18

RC/15F

75

4,431.79

100.0%

2,650,000

2,532,807

3,690,000

32

COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Dec-07

1,596.33

SRC/13F

46

1,392.56

97.2%

874,000

832,704

1,090,000

33

COMFORIA OSHIAGE

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Oct-07

1,369.26

RC/11F

47

1,058.10

95.4%

714,000

682,928

900,000

34

COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Jan-08

1,434.29

RC/9F

48

1,184.50

98.2%

762,000

731,464

993,000

35

COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Apr-08

1,553.45

RC/9F

50

1,260.51

98.1%

873,000

823,592

1,110,000

36

COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Apr-08

4,916.04

RC/13F

144

3,725.52

98.6%

2,658,000

2,495,343

3,420,000

37

COMFORIA HIMONYA

Sub-central Tokyo

Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Mar-03

2,302.53

RC/6F

28

2,158.72

95.1%

1,189,000

1,164,718

1,640,000

38

COMFORIA MISYUKU

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Feb-04

2,842.56

RC/14F

59

2,598.50

94.8%

1,874,000

1,779,645

2,550,000

39

COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Apr-05

1,919.59

RC/4F

38

1,602.88

97.3%

1,138,000

1,105,686

1,660,000

44

Property List (as of 19th FP end)

Acquistion

Construction

Gross floor

Structure

Rentable

Rentable

Occupancy

Acquisition price

Book value

Appraisal value at

No.

Property name

Investment area

Location

Completion

rate at the end

the end of period

Date

Date

area

/Floors

units

area

of period

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

40

COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX

Sub-central Tokyo

Nakano-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Dec-09

1,419.08

RC/B1-9F

40

1,230.92

94.1%

833,000

793,221

1,180,000

41

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST

Sub-central Tokyo

Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Feb-12

Jun-09

8,296.57

RC/13F

155

6,436.14

98.1%

3,911,000

3,689,282

5,580,000

43

COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Sep-12

Aug-06

2,010.27

RC/9F

66

1,592.05

95.5%

1,014,730

997,799

1,400,000

44

COMFORIA OMORI DEUX

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Sep-12

Feb-07

2,180.52

RC/12F

64

1,619.13

100.0%

1,188,000

1,206,905

1,490,000

45

COMFORIA MACHIYA

Sub-central Tokyo

Arakawa-ku, Tokyo

Sep-12

Apr-07

1,361.92

RC/11F

30

1,279.83

100.0%

594,000

618,210

951,000

46

COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Sep-12

Apr-07

1,533.11

RC/5F

48

1,408.46

95.4%

606,000

593,286

766,000

47

COMFORIA YATSUKA

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Soka-shi, Saitama

Sep-12

Mar-07

1,710.09

SRC/13F

62

1,562.40

96.8%

626,000

600,956

738,000

48

COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Nov-12

Oct-07

1,932.57

RC/13F

37

1,521.11

89.7%

1,300,000

1,297,804

1,830,000

49

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-13

Oct-07

2,912.38

RC/10F

82

2,447.11

96.4%

2,139,300

2,049,658

2,730,000

50

COMFORIA ATAGO

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-13

Apr-04

1,147.20

SRC/11F

38

1,002.00

100.0%

826,000

836,168

1,040,000

51

COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Feb-13

Nov-11

5,273.67

RC/B1-14F

141

4,234.76

96.9%

2,680,000

2,535,784

3,660,000

52

COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Feb-13

Nov-11

2,404.23

RC/9F

61

2,106.75

97.8%

1,240,000

1,176,950

1,700,000

53

COMFORIA TOYOSU

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-13

Mar-09

4,513.10

RC/9F

161

4,127.00

92.4%

3,096,650

2,931,909

3,850,000

54

COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA

Other major cities

Higashi Yodogawa-ku,

Sep-13

Oct-06

6,530.63

RC/15F

133

5,999.67

96.6%

2,400,000

2,258,323

2,960,000

Osaka-shi, Osaka

55

COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Dec-13

Sep-07

1,888.25

RC/8F

56

1,708.15

92.3%

938,000

926,149

1,040,000

56

COMFORIA KUDAN

Central Tokyo

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Feb-07

1,787.89

RC/13F

36

1,589.22

100.0%

1,280,500

1,306,336

1,650,000

57

COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Jan-05

1,717.58

RC/10F

36

1,447.92

94.5%

1,108,000

1,065,114

1,420,000

58

COMFORIA SHINKAWA

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Mar-08

2,866.08

RC/12F

59

2,452.32

98.3%

1,840,800

1,778,455

2,290,000

59

COMFORIA AKASAKA

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Apr-13

2,956.70

RC/B1-11F

40

2,182.10

95.0%

1,945,000

1,904,960

2,860,000

60

COMFORIA MITA EAST

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Jan-08

4,973.31

RC/B1-13F

111

3,639.93

95.8%

3,190,550

3,063,557

4,070,000

61

COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Dec-04

2,703.41

RC/10F

95

2,070.14

99.0%

1,570,000

1,547,960

1,970,000

62

COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Nov-07

1,935.60

RC/B1-14F

37

1,462.39

93.1%

1,050,000

1,070,669

1,340,000

63

COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Feb-08

4,479.23

RC/B1-12F

106

3,527.90

97.6%

2,912,150

2,812,924

3,810,000

64

COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Jan-05

2,623.37

SRC/13F

36

2,222.28

97.3%

1,344,000

1,349,387

1,780,000

65

COMFORIA MORISHITA

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Sep-07

2,159.39

RC/14F

75

1,977.02

96.2%

1,530,000

1,454,062

1,810,000

66

COMFORIA KIBAKOEN

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Sep-07

1,753.85

RC/9F

60

1,281.00

96.7%

956,000

911,745

1,180,000

67

COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU

Sub-central Tokyo

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Mar-05

3,720.52

RC/B2-3F

71

2,889.46

94.6%

1,972,000

1,952,599

2,560,000

68

COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Aug-05

1,797.93

RC/5F

52

1,553.35

97.6%

990,000

962,375

1,110,000

69

COMFORIA KITASANDO

Central Tokyo

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Feb-05

7,667.04

RC/B1-14F

144

4,964.56

94.5%

4,268,000

4,181,395

5,170,000

70

COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA

Central Tokyo

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Feb-03

2,344.24

RC/10F

51

2,001.41

98.2%

1,560,000

1,589,197

1,930,000

71

COMFORIA SASAZUKA

Central Tokyo

Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Nov-06

3,440.91

RC/14F

89

2,579.00

100.0%

1,789,000

1,743,519

2,390,000

72

COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOEN

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Nov-05

2,312.79

RC/15F

65

2,060.47

96.8%

1,806,000

1,751,454

2,240,000

73

COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Oct-07

2,416.85

RC/13F

69

2,033.51

98.7%

1,623,000

1,615,498

2,040,000

74

COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Sep-07

1,161.31

RC/B1-5F

29

850.72

97.0%

736,000

713,389

927,000

75

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST

Sub-central Tokyo

Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Nov-09

3,156.84

RC/11F

90

2,754.80

94.0%

1,712,000

1,642,273

2,550,000

45

Property List (as of 19th FP end)

Acquistion

Construction

Gross floor

Structure

Rentable

Rentable

Occupancy

Acquisition price

Book value

Appraisal value at

No.

Property name

Investment area

Location

Completion

rate at the end

the end of period

Date

Date

area

/Floors

units

area

of period

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

76

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO

Sub-central Tokyo

Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Feb-14

Oct-06

1,798.18

SRC/15F

48

1,496.46

95.7%

1,132,000

1,127,596

1,490,000

77

COMFORIA SHINKOYASU

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Kanagawa-ku,

Feb-14

Jan-07

2,622.19

RC/10F

36

2,320.47

94.7%

1,077,000

1,029,666

1,270,000

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

80

COMFORIA NIBANCHO

Central Tokyo

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jun-14

Feb-06

2,165.01

SRC/15F

42

1,816.64

100.0%

1,621,000

1,632,838

2,090,000

81

COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Nov-14

Jul-06

1,947.14

SRC/15F

56

1,767.64

91.8%

1,625,000

1,687,206

1,880,000

82

COMFORIA KOMABA

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Dec-14

Apr-09

7,450.62

RC/B1-5F

136

5,342.38

95.6%

5,000,000

5,141,480

5,720,000

83

COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO

Central Tokyo

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Sep-05

1,823.86

SRC/12F

43

1,686.07

97.6%

1,434,000

1,477,796

1,790,000

84

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Oct-05

2,950.59

RC/12F

63

2,805.71

97.1%

1,956,000

2,019,067

2,350,000

85

COMFORIA TAMACHI

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku Tokyo

Feb-15

Nov-05

5,494.78

RC/12F

77

4,249.07

98.5%

3,272,000

3,358,517

3,970,000

86

COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Dec-05

1,632.38

RC/12F

55

1,399.64

98.2%

1,471,000

1,461,016

1,680,000

87

COMFORIA KINSHICHO

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Feb-14

1,917.15

RC/13F

46

1,428.32

100.0%

1,042,000

1,036,586

1,290,000

88

COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Dec-06

8,124.20

RC/20F

211

6,141.98

97.4%

4,681,000

4,668,039

4,830,000

89

COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA

Sub-central Tokyo

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Mar-04

3,298.65

RC/7F

86

2,807.46

100.0%

1,510,000

1,527,645

1,840,000

90

COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO

Sub-central Tokyo

Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Apr-05

1,333.57

RC/7F

36

1,177.99

94.2%

813,000

844,597

933,000

91

COMFORIA YOGA

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Jan-06

1,798.36

RC/B1-5F

39

1,366.04

100.0%

1,041,000

1,085,840

1,150,000

92

COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOEN

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Sep-05

1,832.93

RC/14F

52

1,644.78

98.3%

1,406,000

1,402,156

1,560,000

93

COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Nov-13

1,637.00

RC/13F

46

1,371.23

94.1%

1,245,000

1,241,204

1,470,000

94

COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU

Sub-central Tokyo

Itabashi-ku, Tokyo

Feb-15

Mar-06

7,732.25

SRCRC/14F

104

6,966.04

97.0%

3,794,280

3,909,441

4,450,000

95

COMFORIA KITASANJO

Other major cities

Chuo-ku,

Oct-15

Sep-10

3,949.79

RC/B1-11F

60

3,222.00

98.9%

660,000

656,509

1,030,000

Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido

96

COMFORIA AZABU EAST

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Oct-15

Jul-11

3,505.12

RC/B1-11F

69

2,634.46

96.7%

1,900,000

1,907,904

3,380,000

97

COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST

Sub-central Tokyo

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Feb-16

Feb-15

3,701.07

RC/12F

97

2,588.19

99.1%

1,430,000

1,470,114

1,630,000

Tower Building

Tower Building

69,308.35

RCS/B1-32F

98

COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Feb-16

Jan-12

Annex Building

Annex Building

765

48,267.61

95.5%

13,264,000

13,054,665

16,500,000

2,305.29

RC/4F

Gate Building

Gate Building

203.15

RC/1F

99

COMFORIA OJIMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Jun-16

Feb-15

2,828.47

RC/13F

99

2,542.14

97.0%

2,110,000

2,221,631

2,300,000

100

COMFORIA OMORI TROIS

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Jun-16

Jan-12

1,232.52

RC/6F

45

1,111.58

88.7%

866,000

911,712

1,010,000

101

COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN

Other major cities

Chuo-ku,

Aug-16

Oct-06

4,062.44

RC/B1-15F

42

3,329.32

92.9%

1,250,000

1,291,652

1,360,000

Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido

102

COMFORIA OGIMACHI

Other major cities

Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Sep-16

Sep-14

2,374.77

RC/12F

88

2,147.57

92.9%

1,435,000

1,497,929

1,560,000

103

COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Dec-16

Nov-06

1,392.29

RC/B1-5F

21

1,102.95

91.9%

941,000

980,972

1,000,000

104

COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST

Central Tokyo

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Feb-17

Feb-16

5,192.38

RC/B1-12F

131

4,582.07

94.7%

4,425,000

4,468,257

5,080,000

105

COMFORIA MITA TROIS

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Feb-17

Feb-07

1,096.43

RC/7F

32

874.21

100.0%

890,000

930,468

962,000

106

COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN

Sub-central Tokyo

Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Feb-17

Aug-06

1,971.16

RC/6F

56

1,568.09

98.5%

1,330,000

1,436,210

1,450,000

107

COMFORIA KAMATA

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Feb-17

Aug-15

7,900.68

RC/B1-14F

203

6,027.98

96.4%

5,721,000

5,786,142

6,720,000

108

COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Suginami-ku, Tokyo

Feb-17

Mar-15

1,923.34

RC/B1-7F

73

1,923.34

100.0%

1,245,000

1,262,698

1,270,000

46

Property List (as of 19th FP end)

Acquistion

Construction

Gross floor

Structure

Rentable

Rentable

Occupancy

Acquisition price

Book value

Appraisal value at

No.

Property name

Investment area

Location

Completion

rate at the end

the end of period

Date

Date

area

/Floors

units

area

of period

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

(thousand yen)

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

109

COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST

Other major cities

Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Feb-17

Jan-16

3,407.91

RC/15F

112

3,095.68

97.6%

1,980,000

2,014,655

2,070,000

110

COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI

Other major cities

Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Feb-17

Jul-15

2,625.18

RC/15F

84

2,382.80

97.6%

1,567,000

1,587,969

1,740,000

111

COMFORIA AWAZA

Other major cities

Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Feb-17

Jan-16

2,844.34

RC/15F

84

2,583.84

98.6%

1,289,000

1,309,823

1,440,000

112

COMFORIA GYOTOKU

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Ichikawa-shi, Chiba

Jun-17

Mar-07

1,347.25

RC/12F

56

1,258.38

89.6%

978,000

1,033,151

1,070,000

113

COMFORIA SHIBAURA

Central Tokyo

Minato-ku, Tokyo

Aug-17

Nov-08

1,213.34

RC/12F

39

1,091.63

100.0%

1,065,680

1,130,197

1,170,000

114

COMFORIA UENOIRIYA

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Feb-18

Jan-16

3,527.42

RC/B1-14F

88

2,790.92

96.3%

2,173,000

2,216,771

2,390,000

115

COMFORIA IKEJIRI

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-18

Mar-08

1,700.50

RC/9F

36

1,365.43

100.0%

1,313,000

1,391,397

1,440,000

116

COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Setagaya-ku, Tokyo

Feb-18

Feb-17

2,644.99

RC/10F

68

2,348.17

100.0%

2,622,000

2,668,456

2,830,000

117

COMFORIA KITAHAMA

Other major cities

Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Feb-18

Feb-16

3,178.86

RC/15F

84

2,551.22

95.4%

1,719,000

1,754,824

1,870,000

118

COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Kita-ku, Tokyo

Mar-18

Mar-03

5,528.18

RC/9F

92

4,203.20

96.1%

2,500,000

2,767,540

2,640,000

119

COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS

Sub-central Tokyo

Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Mar-18

Jul-13

2,459.62

RC/7F

57

1,847.88

97.3%

1,660,000

1,763,043

1,720,000

120

COMFORIA SHINJUKU

Central Tokyo

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Mar-18

Mar-18

2,064.19

RC/11F

65

1,793.88

97.2%

2,150,000

2,272,905

2,380,000

121

COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Suginami-ku, Tokyo

May-18

Mar-15

1,260.52

RC/B1-3F

46

1,260.52

100.0%

880,000

904,082

910,000

122

GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Kanagawa-ku,

Sep-18

Aug-09

18,235.67

RC/B1-9F

134

18,235.67

100.0%

4,150,000

4,253,820

4,220,000

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

123

COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-19

May-16

2,920.18

RC/10F

96

2,489.92

99.0%

2,213,000

2,271,346

2,300,000

124

COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH

Sub-central Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo

Feb-19

Jan-18

2,334.52

RC/13F

57

1,831.90

100.0%

2,050,000

2,106,656

2,180,000

125

COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST

Sub-central Tokyo

Meguro-ku, Tokyo

Feb-19

Oct-15

5,130.22

RC/B1-14F

124

4,278.52

97.5%

5,397,000

5,493,207

6,000,000

126

COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Mar-19

Sep-06

1,847.71

RC/10F

45

1,546.11

98.2%

1,194,000

1,261,758

1,300,000

127

COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA

Sub-central Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo

Mar-19

Aug-06

1,871.70

RC/14F

48

1,649.32

100.0%

1,254,000

1,323,843

1,350,000

128

COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA

Sub-central Tokyo

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Mar-19

May-07

1,483.57

RC/B1-3F

33

1,179.16

97.2%

864,000

913,764

890,000

129

COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Mar-19

Feb-07

1,812.11

RC/B1-7F

45

1,564.80

100.0%

1,096,000

1,158,610

1,160,000

130

COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI

Sub-central Tokyo

Ota-ku, Tokyo

Mar-19

Feb-06

3,307.05

RC/7F

43

2,923.66

100.0%

1,842,000

1,940,217

2,010,000

131

CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI

Sub-central Tokyo

Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Apr-19

Jan-18

3,086.07

RC/6F

167

3,086.07

100.0%

2,740,000

2,803,320

2,880,000

132

COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA

Tokyo Metropolitan Area

Aoba-ku,

Mar-19

Mar-05

3,653.56

RC/B1-5F

73

3,058.65

94.8%

2,220,000

2,355,320

2,270,000

Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa

133

COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN

Central Tokyo

Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Sep-19

Aug-03

2,903.40

RC/12F

61

2,291.19

93.8%

2,380,000

2,522,188

2,510,000

ALL

TOTAL

442,539.93

9,323

357,279.84

96.7%

226,671,417

225,911,402

279,308,000

47

Appraisal Value

Acquisition

No. Property nameprice (million yen)

18th FP end

19th FP end

Appraisal value

Appraisal value

Book value

Appraisal company

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

① － ②

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Rate

Cap Rate

Rate

Cap Rate

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

1

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO

1,586

2,270

2,300

3.9%

2,230

3.7%

4.1%

2,330

2,370

3.8%

2,290

3.6%

4.0%

1,506

823

Japan Real Estate Institute

2

COMFORIA WASEDA

1,900

2,600

2,640

3.9%

2,550

3.7%

4.1%

2,680

2,720

3.8%

2,630

3.6%

4.0%

1,851

828

Japan Real Estate Institute

3

COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI

1,181

1,650

1,670

4.1%

1,620

3.9%

4.3%

1,710

1,730

4.0%

1,680

3.8%

4.2%

1,137

572

Japan Real Estate Institute

4

COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO

552

724

735

4.0%

712

3.8%

4.2%

744

756

3.9%

731

3.7%

4.1%

541

202

Japan Real Estate Institute

5

COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA

1,470

2,030

2,050

4.0%

2,020

3.8%

4.2%

2,130

2,150

3.9%

2,120

3.7%

4.1%

1,361

768

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

6

COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA

910

1,260

1,280

4.5%

1,250

4.3%

4.7%

1,300

1,320

4.4%

1,290

4.2%

4.6%

821

478

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

7

COMFORIA NISHIOI

902

1,090

1,110

4.2%

1,070

4.0%

4.4%

1,120

1,130

4.1%

1,100

3.9%

4.3%

862

257

Japan Real Estate Institute

8

COMFORIA NAKANO

881

1,070

1,080

4.0%

1,050

3.8%

4.2%

1,110

1,130

3.9%

1,090

3.7%

4.1%

891

218

Japan Real Estate Institute

9

COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA

2,587

3,490

3,550

3.9%

3,430

3.7%

4.1%

3,550

3,610

3.8%

3,490

3.6%

4.0%

2,369

1,180

Japan Real Estate Institute

10

COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA

1,550

2,180

2,210

4.3%

2,170

4.1%

4.5%

2,230

2,260

4.2%

2,220

4.0%

4.4%

1,428

801

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

11

COMFORIA OYAMA

1,987

2,460

2,490

4.4%

2,430

4.2%

4.6%

2,530

2,560

4.3%

2,490

4.1%

4.5%

1,913

616

Japan Real Estate Institute

12

COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH

740

972

989

4.0%

955

3.8%

4.2%

1,010

1,020

3.9%

991

3.7%

4.1%

677

332

Japan Real Estate Institute

13

COMFORIA KOMAZAWA

1,290

1,740

1,770

3.9%

1,710

3.7%

4.1%

1,790

1,820

3.8%

1,750

3.6%

4.0%

1,208

581

Japan Real Estate Institute

14

COMFORIA GINZA EAST

3,059

4,280

4,350

3.9%

4,200

3.7%

4.1%

4,410

4,480

3.8%

4,330

3.6%

4.0%

2,939

1,470

Japan Real Estate Institute

15

COMFORIA AZABUDAI

574

830

844

3.7%

816

3.5%

3.9%

862

877

3.6%

846

3.4%

3.8%

549

312

Japan Real Estate Institute

16

COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN

1,398

1,900

1,930

3.8%

1,860

3.6%

4.0%

1,950

1,980

3.7%

1,910

3.5%

3.9%

1,367

582

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

17

COMFORIA NISHIAZABU

755

1,030

1,040

3.8%

1,010

3.6%

4.0%

1,070

1,080

3.7%

1,050

3.5%

3.9%

722

347

Japan Real Estate Institute

18

COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA

1,041

1,610

1,640

3.7%

1,590

3.8%

3.9%

1,630

1,660

3.7%

1,610

3.8%

3.9%

1,095

534

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

20

COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA

1,685

2,250

2,290

3.8%

2,210

3.6%

4.0%

2,310

2,350

3.7%

2,270

3.5%

3.9%

1,581

728

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

21

COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA

552

689

699

4.0%

685

3.8%

4.2%

712

722

3.9%

708

3.7%

4.1%

548

163

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

22

COMFORIA SENGOKU

1,219

1,770

1,790

4.3%

1,740

4.1%

4.5%

1,810

1,830

4.2%

1,780

4.0%

4.4%

1,245

564

Japan Real Estate Institute

23

COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI

926

1,400

1,420

3.9%

1,380

3.7%

4.1%

1,440

1,470

3.8%

1,410

3.6%

4.0%

908

531

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

26

COMFORIA HARAJYUKU

3,629

5,150

5,240

3.7%

5,050

3.5%

3.9%

5,350

5,450

3.6%

5,250

3.4%

3.8%

3,541

1,808

Japan Real Estate Institute

27

COMFORIA IKEBUKURO

602

705

715

4.1%

700

3.9%

4.3%

723

731

4.0%

720

3.8%

4.2%

559

163

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

29

COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA

651

846

843

4.0%

849

4.1%

4.2%

867

864

3.9%

869

4.0%

4.1%

606

260

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

30

COMFORIA MITA NORTH

850

1,090

1,100

3.9%

1,070

3.7%

4.1%

1,120

1,140

3.8%

1,100

3.6%

4.0%

851

268

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

31

COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE

2,650

3,560

3,610

4.0%

3,500

3.8%

4.2%

3,690

3,750

3.9%

3,630

3.7%

4.1%

2,532

1,157

Japan Real Estate Institute

32

COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX

874

1,070

1,080

4.0%

1,050

3.8%

4.2%

1,090

1,110

3.9%

1,070

3.7%

4.1%

832

257

Japan Real Estate Institute

33

COMFORIA OSHIAGE

714

872

885

4.1%

858

3.9%

4.3%

900

913

4.0%

886

3.8%

4.2%

682

217

Japan Real Estate Institute

34

COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI

762

960

975

4.1%

945

3.9%

4.3%

993

1,010

4.0%

976

3.8%

4.2%

731

261

Japan Real Estate Institute

35

COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS

873

1,080

1,090

4.0%

1,060

3.8%

4.2%

1,110

1,120

3.9%

1,090

3.7%

4.1%

823

286

Japan Real Estate Institute

36

COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO

2,658

3,310

3,360

4.0%

3,250

3.8%

4.2%

3,420

3,470

3.9%

3,360

3.7%

4.1%

2,495

924

Japan Real Estate Institute

48

Appraisal Value

Acquisition

No. Property nameprice (million yen)

18th FP end

19th FP end

Appraisal value

Appraisal value

Book value

Appraisal company

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

① － ②

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Rate

Cap Rate

Rate

Cap Rate

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

37

COMFORIA HIMONYA

1,189

1,600

1,620

4.1%

1,570

3.9%

4.3%

1,640

1,670

4.0%

1,610

3.8%

4.2%

1,164

475

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

38

COMFORIA MISYUKU

1,874

2,480

2,520

3.9%

2,440

3.7%

4.1%

2,550

2,590

3.8%

2,500

3.6%

4.0%

1,779

770

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

39

COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU

1,138

1,600

1,630

3.8%

1,570

3.6%

4.0%

1,660

1,690

3.7%

1,630

3.5%

3.9%

1,105

554

Japan Real Estate Institute

40

COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX

833

1,130

1,150

4.0%

1,110

3.8%

4.2%

1,180

1,200

3.9%

1,160

3.7%

4.1%

793

386

Japan Real Estate Institute

41

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST

3,911

5,450

5,510

4.3%

5,430

4.1%

4.5%

5,580

5,620

4.2%

5,560

4.0%

4.4%

3,689

1,890

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

43

COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX

1,014

1,360

1,380

4.0%

1,330

3.8%

4.2%

1,400

1,420

3.9%

1,380

3.7%

4.1%

997

402

Japan Real Estate Institute

44

COMFORIA OMORI DEUX

1,188

1,450

1,470

4.0%

1,420

3.8%

4.2%

1,490

1,510

3.9%

1,460

3.7%

4.1%

1,206

283

Japan Real Estate Institute

45

COMFORIA MACHIYA

594

920

934

4.2%

906

4.0%

4.4%

951

965

4.1%

937

3.9%

4.3%

618

332

Japan Real Estate Institute

46

COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN

606

749

759

4.5%

738

4.3%

4.7%

766

777

4.4%

755

4.2%

4.6%

593

172

Japan Real Estate Institute

47

COMFORIA YATSUKA

626

723

730

5.0%

715

4.8%

5.2%

738

745

4.9%

731

4.7%

5.1%

600

137

Japan Real Estate Institute

48

COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA

1,300

1,740

1,770

3.7%

1,710

3.5%

3.9%

1,830

1,860

3.6%

1,790

3.4%

3.8%

1,297

532

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

49

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST

2,139

2,660

2,700

3.9%

2,610

3.7%

4.1%

2,730

2,770

3.8%

2,680

3.6%

4.0%

2,049

680

Japan Real Estate Institute

50

COMFORIA ATAGO

826

1,010

1,030

3.8%

991

3.6%

4.0%

1,040

1,060

3.7%

1,020

3.5%

3.9%

836

203

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

51

COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI

2,680

3,540

3,590

4.1%

3,520

3.9%

4.3%

3,660

3,700

4.0%

3,640

3.8%

4.2%

2,535

1,124

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

52

COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH

1,240

1,660

1,690

4.1%

1,650

3.9%

4.3%

1,700

1,730

4.0%

1,690

3.8%

4.2%

1,176

523

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

53

COMFORIA TOYOSU

3,096

3,780

3,840

4.0%

3,710

3.8%

4.2%

3,850

3,920

3.9%

3,780

3.7%

4.1%

2,931

918

Japan Real Estate Institute

54

COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA

2,400

2,890

2,940

4.3%

2,840

4.1%

4.5%

2,960

3,010

4.2%

2,910

4.0%

4.4%

2,258

701

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

55

COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA

938

1,010

1,020

4.4%

1,010

4.2%

4.6%

1,040

1,050

4.3%

1,030

4.1%

4.5%

926

113

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

56

COMFORIA KUDAN

1,280

1,600

1,630

3.7%

1,570

3.5%

3.9%

1,650

1,680

3.6%

1,620

3.4%

3.8%

1,306

343

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

57

COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH

1,108

1,380

1,400

3.9%

1,350

3.7%

4.1%

1,420

1,440

3.8%

1,390

3.6%

4.0%

1,065

354

Japan Real Estate Institute

58

COMFORIA SHINKAWA

1,840

2,230

2,270

3.8%

2,190

3.6%

4.0%

2,290

2,330

3.7%

2,250

3.5%

3.9%

1,778

511

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

59

COMFORIA AKASAKA

1,945

2,790

2,840

3.6%

2,740

3.4%

3.8%

2,860

2,910

3.5%

2,810

3.3%

3.7%

1,904

955

Japan Real Estate Institute

60

COMFORIA MITA EAST

3,190

3,960

4,030

3.8%

3,880

3.6%

4.0%

4,070

4,140

3.7%

3,990

3.5%

3.9%

3,063

1,006

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

61

COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL

1,570

1,910

1,940

4.2%

1,880

4.0%

4.4%

1,970

2,000

4.1%

1,940

3.9%

4.3%

1,547

422

Japan Real Estate Institute

62

COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI

1,050

1,310

1,330

3.8%

1,280

3.6%

4.0%

1,340

1,360

3.7%

1,310

3.5%

3.9%

1,070

269

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

63

COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA

2,912

3,710

3,770

3.8%

3,640

3.6%

4.0%

3,810

3,870

3.7%

3,740

3.5%

3.9%

2,812

997

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

64

COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME

1,344

1,720

1,740

3.9%

1,690

3.7%

4.1%

1,780

1,810

3.8%

1,750

3.6%

4.0%

1,349

430

Japan Real Estate Institute

65

COMFORIA MORISHITA

1,530

1,780

1,810

3.9%

1,750

3.7%

4.1%

1,810

1,840

3.8%

1,770

3.6%

4.0%

1,454

355

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

66

COMFORIA KIBAKOEN

956

1,150

1,170

3.9%

1,130

3.7%

4.1%

1,180

1,200

3.8%

1,150

3.6%

4.0%

911

268

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

67

COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU

1,972

2,490

2,530

4.0%

2,470

3.8%

4.2%

2,560

2,600

3.9%

2,540

3.7%

4.1%

1,952

607

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

68

COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME

990

1,080

1,100

4.1%

1,060

3.9%

4.3%

1,110

1,130

4.0%

1,090

3.8%

4.2%

962

147

Japan Real Estate Institute

69

COMFORIA KITASANDO

4,268

5,020

5,100

4.0%

4,930

3.8%

4.2%

5,170

5,260

3.9%

5,080

3.7%

4.1%

4,181

988

Japan Real Estate Institute

49

Appraisal Value

Acquisition

No. Property nameprice (million yen)

18th FP end

19th FP end

Appraisal value

Appraisal value

Book value

Appraisal company

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

① － ②

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Rate

Cap Rate

Rate

Cap Rate

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

70

COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA

1,560

1,860

1,890

3.9%

1,830

3.7%

4.1%

1,930

1,960

3.8%

1,900

3.6%

4.0%

1,589

340

Japan Real Estate Institute

71

COMFORIA SASAZUKA

1,789

2,320

2,350

4.0%

2,300

3.8%

4.2%

2,390

2,420

3.9%

2,370

3.7%

4.1%

1,743

646

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

72

COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOEN

1,806

2,170

2,210

3.9%

2,130

3.7%

4.1%

2,240

2,280

3.8%

2,200

3.6%

4.0%

1,751

488

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

73

COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO

1,623

2,000

2,040

3.8%

1,960

3.6%

4.0%

2,040

2,080

3.7%

2,000

3.5%

3.9%

1,615

424

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

74

COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA

736

905

922

3.7%

888

3.5%

3.9%

927

945

3.6%

908

3.4%

3.8%

713

213

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

75

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST

1,712

2,460

2,490

4.1%

2,420

3.9%

4.3%

2,550

2,580

4.0%

2,510

3.8%

4.2%

1,642

907

Japan Real Estate Institute

76

COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO

1,132

1,430

1,450

3.9%

1,400

3.7%

4.1%

1,490

1,510

3.8%

1,460

3.6%

4.0%

1,127

362

Japan Real Estate Institute

77

COMFORIA SHINKOYASU

1,077

1,250

1,270

4.3%

1,230

4.1%

4.5%

1,270

1,290

4.2%

1,250

4.0%

4.4%

1,029

240

Japan Real Estate Institute

80

COMFORIA NIBANCHO

1,621

2,040

2,080

3.6%

2,000

3.4%

3.8%

2,090

2,130

3.5%

2,050

3.3%

3.7%

1,632

457

Japan Real Estate Institute

81

COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU

1,625

1,850

1,880

3.9%

1,820

3.7%

4.1%

1,880

1,910

3.8%

1,840

3.6%

4.0%

1,687

192

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

82

COMFORIA KOMABA

5,000

5,690

5,790

3.8%

5,590

3.6%

4.0%

5,720

5,830

3.7%

5,610

3.5%

3.9%

5,141

578

Japan Real Estate Institute

83

COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO

1,434

1,740

1,770

3.7%

1,710

3.5%

3.9%

1,790

1,820

3.6%

1,760

3.4%

3.8%

1,477

312

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

84

COMFORIA NIHONBASHI

1,956

2,320

2,350

4.0%

2,300

3.8%

4.2%

2,350

2,380

3.9%

2,330

3.7%

4.1%

2,019

330

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

85

COMFORIA TAMACHI

3,272

3,860

3,920

3.9%

3,790

3.7%

4.1%

3,970

4,040

3.8%

3,900

3.6%

4.0%

3,358

611

Japan Real Estate Institute

86

COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN

1,471

1,660

1,690

3.8%

1,650

3.6%

4.0%

1,680

1,710

3.7%

1,670

3.5%

3.9%

1,461

218

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

87

COMFORIA KINSHICHO

1,042

1,280

1,290

4.0%

1,260

3.8%

4.2%

1,290

1,310

3.9%

1,270

3.7%

4.1%

1,036

253

Japan Real Estate Institute

88

COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI

4,681

5,040

5,100

4.1%

5,010

3.9%

4.3%

4,830

4,890

4.0%

4,800

3.8%

4.2%

4,668

161

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

89

COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA

1,510

1,770

1,790

4.3%

1,740

4.1%

4.5%

1,840

1,860

4.2%

1,820

4.0%

4.4%

1,527

312

Japan Real Estate Institute

90

COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO

813

926

941

3.8%

911

3.6%

4.0%

933

948

3.7%

918

3.5%

3.9%

844

88

Japan Real Estate Institute

91

COMFORIA YOGA

1,041

1,150

1,170

4.0%

1,140

3.8%

4.2%

1,150

1,160

3.9%

1,140

3.7%

4.1%

1,085

64

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

92

COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOEN

1,406

1,560

1,590

3.9%

1,550

3.7%

4.1%

1,560

1,580

3.8%

1,550

3.6%

4.0%

1,402

157

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

93

COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX

1,245

1,470

1,490

3.8%

1,450

3.6%

4.0%

1,470

1,490

3.7%

1,450

3.5%

3.9%

1,241

228

Japan Real Estate Institute

94

COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU

3,794

4,430

4,490

4.1%

4,360

3.9%

4.3%

4,450

4,520

4.0%

4,380

3.8%

4.2%

3,909

540

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

95

COMFORIA KITASANJO

660

1,030

1,040

4.7%

1,030

4.8%

4.9%

1,030

1,040

4.7%

1,030

4.8%

4.9%

656

373

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

96

COMFORIA AZABU EAST

1,900

3,190

3,250

3.6%

3,130

3.4%

3.8%

3,380

3,440

3.5%

3,310

3.3%

3.7%

1,907

1,472

Japan Real Estate Institute

97

COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST

1,430

1,600

1,610

4.9%

1,590

3.6%

5.8%

1,630

1,640

4.8%

1,620

3.5%

5.7%

1,470

159

Japan Real Estate Institute

98

COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER

13,264

16,200

16,600

4.4%

15,800

3.4%

5.5%

16,500

16,800

4.4%

16,200

3.3%

5.5%

13,054

3,445

Japan Real Estate Institute

99

COMFORIA OJIMA

2,110

2,290

2,330

4.0%

2,270

4.1%

4.2%

2,300

2,340

4.0%

2,280

4.1%

4.2%

2,221

78

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

100

COMFORIA OMORI TROIS

866

992

1,010

4.0%

974

3.8%

4.2%

1,010

1,030

3.9%

991

3.7%

4.1%

911

98

Japan Real Estate Institute

101

COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN

1,250

1,330

1,340

4.7%

1,310

4.5%

4.9%

1,360

1,380

4.6%

1,340

4.4%

4.8%

1,291

68

Japan Real Estate Institute

102

COMFORIA OGIMACHI

1,435

1,540

1,560

4.4%

1,510

4.2%

4.6%

1,560

1,580

4.3%

1,530

4.1%

4.5%

1,497

62

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

103

COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI

941

993

1,010

3.9%

986

3.7%

4.1%

1,000

1,020

3.8

995

3.6%

4.0%

980

19

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

50

Appraisal Value

Acquisition

No. Property nameprice (million yen)

18th FP end

19th FP end

Appraisal value

Appraisal value

Book value

Appraisal company

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

Direct Capitalization Price

Price calculated by DCF method

① － ②

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Cap Rate

(million yen)

Discount

Terminal

(million yen)

(million yen)

Rate

Cap Rate

Rate

Cap Rate

Portfolio properties at 19th FP end

104

COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST

4,425

4,950

5,030

3.9%

4,870

3.7%

4.1%

5,080

5,160

3.8

5,000

3.6%

4.0%

4,468

611

Japan Real Estate Institute

105

COMFORIA MITA TROIS

890

937

957

3.8%

917

3.6%

4.0%

962

982

3.7

942

3.5%

3.9%

930

31

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

106

COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN

1,330

1,440

1,470

3.9%

1,430

4.0%

4.1%

1,450

1,480

3.9

1,440

4.0%

4.1%

1,436

13

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

107

COMFORIA KAMATA

5,721

6,490

6,600

3.9%

6,380

3.7%

4.1%

6,720

6,830

3.8

6,600

3.6%

4.0%

5,786

933

Japan Real Estate Institute

108

COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA

1,245

1,260

1,280

4.2%

1,250

4.0%

4.4%

1,270

1,290

4.1

1,260

3.9%

4.3%

1,262

7

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

109

COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST

1,980

2,030

2,060

4.2%

2,000

4.0%

4.4%

2,070

2,090

4.1

2,040

3.9%

4.3%

2,014

55

Japan Real Estate Institute

110

COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI

1,567

1,690

1,710

4.2%

1,660

4.0%

4.4%

1,740

1,760

4.1

1,710

3.9%

4.3%

1,587

152

Japan Real Estate Institute

111

COMFORIA AWAZA

1,289

1,410

1,430

4.3%

1,390

4.1%

4.5%

1,440

1,450

4.2

1,420

4.0%

4.4%

1,309

130

Japan Real Estate Institute

112

COMFORIA GYOTOKU

978

1,040

1,040

4.4%

1,030

4.1%

4.5%

1,070

1,070

4.3

1,060

4.0%

4.4%

1,033

36

Japan Real Estate Institute

113

COMFORIA SHIBAURA

1,065

1,150

1,170

3.9%

1,120

3.7%

4.1%

1,170

1,190

3.8

1,140

3.6%

4.0%

1,130

39

Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.

114

COMFORIA UENOIRIYA

2,173

2,340

2,380

4.1%

2,320

3.9%

4.3%

2,390

2,440

4.0

2,370

3.8%

4.2%

2,216

173

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

115

COMFORIA IKEJIRI

1,313

1,430

1,450

3.8%

1,400

3.6%

4.0%

1,440

1,460

3.7

1,410

3.5%

3.9%

1,391

48

Japan Real Estate Institute

116

COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA

2,622

2,820

2,860

4.0%

2,800

4.1%

4.2%

2,830

2,870

4.0

2,810

4.1%

4.2%

2,668

161

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

117

COMFORIA KITAHAMA

1,719

1,820

1,850

4.2%

1,790

4.0%

4.4%

1,870

1,900

4.1

1,830

3.9%

4.3%

1,754

115

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

118

COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI

2,500

2,630

2,690

4.3%

2,570

4.1%

4.5%

2,640

2,690

4.2

2,590

4.0%

4.4%

2,767

▲ 127

Japan Real Estate Institute

119

COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS

1,660

1,700

1,740

4.1%

1,660

3.9%

4.3%

1,720

1,750

4.0

1,680

3.8%

4.2%

1,763

▲ 43

Japan Real Estate Institute

120

COMFORIA SHINJUKU

2,150

2,340

2,400

3.7%

2,320

3.5%

3.9%

2,380

2,440

3.6

2,360

3.4%

3.8%

2,272

107

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

121

COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA

880

909

926

4.0%

901

4.1%

4.2%

910

926

4.0

903

4.1%

4.2%

904

5

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

122

GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM

4,150

4,220

4,250

4.6%

4,180

4.4%

4.8%

4,220

4,250

4.6

4,190

4.4%

4.8%

4,253

▲ 33

Japan Real Estate Institute

123

COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX

2,213

2,300

2,340

4.1%

2,280

4.2%

4.3%

2,300

2,330

4.1

2,280

4.2%

4.3%

2,271

28

The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.

124

COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH

2,050

2,130

2,150

4.1%

2,100

3.9%

4.3%

2,180

2,200

4.0

2,150

3.8%

4.2%

2,106

73

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

125

COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST

5,397

5,900

5,940

3.8%

5,860

3.5%

3.9%

6,000

6,040

3.7

5,960

3.4%

3.8%

5,493

506

Japan Real Estate Institute

126

COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI

1,194

1,250

1,270

4.0%

1,230

3.8%

4.2%

1,300

1,320

3.9

1,280

3.7%

4.1%

1,261

38

Japan Real Estate Institute

127

COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA

1,254

1,320

1,340

4.1%

1,290

3.9%

4.3%

1,350

1,370

4.0

1,320

3.8%

4.2%

1,323

26

Japan Real Estate Institute

128

COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA

864

883

896

4.1%

869

3.9%

4.3%

890

904

4.0

876

3.8%

4.2%

913

▲ 23

Japan Real Estate Institute

129

COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI

1,096

1,140

1,160

4.1%

1,120

3.9%

4.3%

1,160

1,180

4.0

1,140

3.8%

4.2%

1,158

1

Japan Real Estate Institute

130

COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI

1,842

1,970

2,000

4.2%

1,930

4.0%

4.4%

2,010

2,040

4.1

1,970

3.9%

4.3%

1,940

69

Japan Real Estate Institute

131

CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI

2,740

2,810

2,820

4.3%

2,800

4.0%

4.4%

2,880

2,890

4.2

2,870

3.9%

4.3%

2,803

76

Japan Real Estate Institute

132

COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA

2,220

2,270

2,320

4.0%

2,250

3.8%

4.2%

2,270

2,300

4.0

2,250

3.8%

4.2%

2,355

▲ 85

DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD

133

COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN

2,380

2,510

2,560

3.8

2,460

3.6%

4.0%

2,522

▲ 12

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

ALL

TOTAL

226,671

272,485

276,720

268,336

279,308

283,515

275,123

225,911

53,396

51

Portfolio Summary (All Property)

Investment area

18th FP

Tokyo 23 wards:89.6%

19th FP

Tokyo 23 wards:90.3%

6.2%

5.4%

4.3%

4.3%

38.8%

39.7%

Investment

Investment

area

area

50.7%

50.6%

Central Tokyo

Sub-central Tokyo

Tokyo Metropolitan area

Other Major Cities

(Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price.

(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Investment area".

Average building age

18th FP

Avg. age:10.5 years

19th FP

Avg. age:11.1 years

6.8%

11.4%

18.4%

19.1%

Average

Average

12.3%

building age 13.9%

building age

60.2%

57.8%

Under 5 years

5 to 10 years

10 to 15 years

Over 15 years

(Note1) Graph data based on build year of each asset under management (acquisition price basis) at the end of each fiscal period.

(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Average building age".

Investment Target

18th FP Rental Residences:96.0%

19th FP Rental Residences:96.0%

4.0%

4.0%

Investment

Investment

Target

Target

96.0%

96.0%

Rental residence

Operational rental residence

(Note) Graph data based on acquisition price.

Acquisition price per property

18th FP Price per property:¥1.79bn

19th FP Price per property:¥1.80bn

11.6%

11.6%

31.4%

31.3%

Acquisition

Acquisition

price per

price per

property

property

39.9%

39.0%

17.2%

18.2%

Less than 1 Bil JPY

Over 1 Bil JPY less than 2 Bil JPY

Over 2 Bil JPY less than 3 Bil JPY

Over 3 Bil JPY

(Note) Graph data based on acquisition price.

52

Portfolio Summary (Rental Residences)

Walking distance from nearest station

18th FP Avg. distance:4.9min

19th FP Avg. distance:4.9min

3.6%

3.5%

36.0%

Minutes to

35.1%

Minutes to

nearest train

nearest train

station

60.4%

station

(on foot)

(on foot) 61.3%

Under 5 mins

5 to 10 mins

Over 10 mins

(Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price.

(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Minutes to nearest train station (on foot)" and "Avg. distance".

Unit type

18th FP SingleCompact:89.5%

19th FP SingleCompact:89.4%

0.3%

0.5%

0.3%

0.5%

9.7%

9.8%

Room

50.0%

Room

48.9%

type

type

39.5%

40.5%

Single(S)

Compact(C)

Family(F)

Large(L)

Stores

(Note) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Unit type".

Monthly rent per Unit

18th FP

Avg. rent:¥147,019

19th FP

Avg. rent:¥147,301

7.4%

7.8%

9.3%

23.2%

9.5%

21.3%

18.3%

Rent

18.4%

Rent

per unit

per unit

Less than ¥100,000

42.9%

41.8%

Over ¥100,000 less than

¥150,000

Over ¥150,000 less than

¥200,000

Over ¥200,000 less than

¥250,000

Over ¥250,000

(Note) Graph data represents ratio of monthly rent range (excluding retail and office space) at each unit under management in the portfolio.

Lessee type

18th FP

Corporate:37.3%

19th FP

Corporate:37.4%

37.3%

37.4%

Lessee

Lessee

type

type

62.7%

62.6%

Corporate

Individual

53

Unitholders (as of 19th FP end)

Unitholder by issues held

Foreign entities 96,804 units 15.1%

Individuals / others

29,522 units

4.6%

Other domestic entities

73,248 units

11.4%

Financial

Financial

institutions

411,407 units

Instruments

64.2%

Business Operators

29,853 units

4.7%

Unitholder by ratio

Financial institutions

Financial

Instruments

130 entities

Business Operators

2.6%

18 entities

Foreign entities

0.4%

Other domestic

191 entities

entities

3.7%

129 entities

2.5%

Individuals / others

4,628 entities

90.8%

Major unitholders (Top 10)

Units held

Holding

Unitholders

ratio

(Units)

(%)

1

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account)

133,715

20.86

2

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)

115,807

18.07

3

Tokyu Land Corporation

57,048

8.90

4

The Nomura Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (trust account)

25,190

3.93

5

Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (securities trust

19,134

2.98

investment account)

6

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

12,084

1.88

(Standing proxy: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.)

7

Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (taxable trust money

11,210

1.74

account)

8

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT TREATY 505234

9,399

1.46

(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

9

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

8,901

1.38

10

The Gunma Bank,Ltd.

8,166

1.27

Total

400,654

62.52

(Note1) Holding ratio shown above are rounded down to the third decimal places.

(Note2) All data based on the unitholder registry as at Jan.31, 2020.

54

Historical Unit Price and Trading Volume

(yen)

Unit Price (left axis)

TSE REIT Index (left axis)

400,000

IPO

1st Public Offering

2nd Public Offering

3rd Public Offering

(February 6, 2013)

(January 10, 2014)

(January 7, 2015)

(January 5, 2016)

Unit Price:155,500 yen

Unit Price:183,750 yen

Unit Price: 272,400 yen

Unit Price: 224,400 yen

TSE Residential REIT Index (left axis)

Volume (right axis)

4th Public Offering

5th Public Offering

6th Public Offering

(January 5, 2017)

(January 5, 2018)

(January 7, 2019)

Unit Price: 261,500 yen

Unit Price: 241,100 yen

Unit Price: 274,500

7th Public Offering (January 7, 2020) Unit Price: 342,000

(units)

50,000

45,000

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

Inclusion

in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

Global Real Estate Index Series

150,000

(June 18,

2018)

Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index

(May 29, 2019)

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

100,000

Feb-13

Aug-13

Feb-14

Aug-14

Feb-15

Aug-15

Feb-16

Aug-16

Feb-17

Aug-17

Feb-18

Aug-18

Feb-19

Aug-19