Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 2/2
03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT
Portfolio Policy
Investment Target
-
Primary target: Maintain over 80% investment ratio of "Rental Residence" generating stable earnings.
-
Sub-target:"Operational Rental Residence" with services likely to attract demand (i.e. senior residences, serviced apartments and student apartments.)
Asset Type
|
Investment Target
|
Investment ratio
|
As of
|
|
(acquisition price base)
|
Jan.31,2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental residence
|
80%～100%
|
96.0%
|
Residential property
|
|
|
|
Operational rental residence
|
0%～20%
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the type of residential property built on the parcel.
Rental residence
Over 80%
Investment Area
-
Maintain over 80% investment ratio of assets in "Central Tokyo", "Sub-central Tokyo" and "Tokyo Metropolitan areas", where there is strong potential demand for rental residences.
|
Category
|
Investment Area
|
Investment ratio
|
As of
|
|
(acquisition price base)
|
Jan.31,2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
5 major wards
|
Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku,
|
|
|
Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-central
|
Dense residential districts
|
Other Tokyo wards (excluding
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
outside of the 5 major wards
|
above)
|
80%～100%
|
94.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
Dense residential districts in
|
All other areas within Tokyo
|
|
|
Metropolitan
|
all other Tokyo Metropolitan
|
Metropolitan boundaries expecting
|
|
|
area
|
areas
|
strong demand
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other major
|
Dense residential districts in ordinance-designated cities
|
0%～20%
|
5.4%
|
cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the area where the parcel exists.
Portfolio Map (as of March 31, 2020) (scheduled)
29
"COMFORIA" Series
Four Advantages COMFORIA offers
30
Effective Utilization of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group
Value chain of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group
|
|
COMFORIA WELBOX
|
Fit On
|
|
|
|
|
Internet service where various discounts are available(approx. 30,000 menus)
|
Service allowing free use of Tokyu Sports Oasis shops
|
|
|
|
(only for designated properties)
31
Sustainability Initiatives（ External Evaluation of ESG ）
GRESB Real Estate Assessment（Sep. 2019）
-
Acquired a "Green Star" evaluation, the highest rating for 2 consecutive years
Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index（May. 2019）
-
Acquired "A" in MSCI ESG rating
(Nine J-REITs were selected and only six acquired an "A" rating or above)
(Note) The inclusion of CRR in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names by CRR in press releases concerning the inclusion, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of CRR by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates.
DBJ Green Building Certification（3 properties）
-
Acquired new certification for 2 properties in Dec. 2019
|
◼ COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER
|
◼ COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST ◼ COMFORIA KAMATA
|
Properties with
|
Properties with
|
the best class
|
exceptionally high
|
environmental
|
environmental
|
& social awareness
|
& social awareness
32
Sustainability Initiatives（Environment）
|
Materiality
|
Reducing environmental impact
|
|
|
|
7.3 By 2030, double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency
|
Relevant SDG Targets
|
12.5 By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse
|
12.8 By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature
Initiatives for improving energy efficiency
In conformity to the Act on the Rational Use of Energy（Energy Conservation Law）, we set an annual average cutting target of 1% in each energy sources for the entire portfolio and also for each property in the medium- to long-term.
-
Switching to LED lights / Replacing air conditioners
Initiatives in improving waste management
CRR reduces environmental impact at properties through separate disposal of waste in cooperation with the management company. It is also making every effort to improve resident satisfaction by taking measures to reduce odor at garbage collection points.
|
◼ Separate management of waste
|
◼ Providing garbage disposal guides
CRR is making progress in reduction of power consumption and environmental impact.
|
Switching to LED lights
|
|
Replacing air conditioners
From the perspective of environmental friendliness, to reduce environmental load in collaboration with residents, we insert green-lease provisions in lease agreements, which are related to energy use and appropriate disposal of waste.
Implementation of monitoring at Sustainability
Promotion Council
The Asset Management Company periodically holds Sustainability Promotion Council which comprises of company-wide members including the representative director and president of the Asset Management Company, to share sustainability related information, and to review and promote commitment to the issues.
Initiatives for renewable energy
CRR utilizes renewable energy from solar power.
-
Installation of Photovoltaic power generation panel
COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI
33
Sustainability Initiatives（Social）
|
Materiality
|
① Contribution to the region ②Health and well-being of tenants ③Supplier engagement ④Human capital development as a group of
|
professionals
|
|
|
11.3
|
By 2030, enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization and capacity for participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement
|
Relevant SDG Targets
|
|
planning and management in all countries
|
12.8
|
By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in
|
harmony with nature
|
|
Status / Initiatives
|
|
|
Initiatives to improve tenant satisfaction
|
Initiatives in local communities (COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER)
|
◼ Conduct Tenant satisfaction survey
|
◼ Disaster provision warehouse and manhole toilets
|
Survey
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Satisfied
|
56％
|
73％
|
68％
|
72%
|
Building Cleaning
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neutral
|
30％
|
14％
|
18％
|
14%
|
(Common Areas)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsatisfied
|
14％
|
13％
|
14％
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Building
|
Satisfied
|
60％
|
68％
|
67％
|
69%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Neutral
|
25％
|
26％
|
22％
|
|
Management &
|
24%
|
Service
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsatisfied
|
15％
|
6％
|
11％
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disaster provision warehouse
|
Manhole toilet
At Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, we have established a disaster provision warehouse designated by the Shinjuku ward and manhole toilets for neighboring residents and workers in preparation for a disaster. We have also entered into an emergency mutual assistance agreement with three neighboring town councils to strengthen partnerships.
◼ Security of the local community
|
◼ Hold tenant participation events
|
There is a police box on the premises of
|
|
|
Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, contributing
|
|
to the security of the local community.
An open space is used as a walkway for neighboring residents and commuters.
|
Pool events
|
Concert event
34
Sustainability Initiatives（Governance）
|
Materiality
|
Management framework corresponding to multifaceted social demand towards sustainable society
|
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in
|
Relevant SDG Targets
|
|
harmony with nature
|
|
|
|
16.7
|
Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels
Decision-making flow in acquisition of assets
CRR has appointed third-party real estate appraiser to its Investment Committee to secure objectivity in decision-making process for property acquisitions.
|
|
|
|
transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and
|
|
|
|
|
|
transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and
|
|
|
|
）① ote(N department responsible by Proposal
|
|
Officer Compliance by Approval
|
and deliberation Committee Compliance resolution
|
|
resolution and deliberation Committee Investment )③(Note（)② (Note
|
|
Officer Division Chief each by Approval
|
corporation's investment the by approval Prior )④directors(Note of board
|
|
Directors of Board the to Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investmentto Report oncorporati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Refer to "References (*5) for note of "Decision-making flow ".
Aligning interests between unitholders and the sponsor
In the public offering held in Feb. 2020, the sponsor acquired 3,079 units, which is 10% of the number of issuing units
In terms of capital relationship, CRR aims to make a strong relationship with the sponsor and to achieve mutual interests improvement by aligning the interests of the unitholders to that of the sponsor
Sponsor's investment ratio
9.0%
(as of March 17, 2020)
Sustainability information disclosure and GRI Index
Our sustainability disclosure is prepared with reference to GRI Standards (GRI stands for Global Reporting Initiative, which is one of the most commonly used sustainability reporting framework).
Flag Property ＜COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER＞
DBJ Green Building Certification
COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER acquired the DBJ Green Building Certification's highest certification rank (5-star) for residence as the first such case in Japan, recognized as a property with the best class environmental & social awareness.
|
Location
|
6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo etc.
|
|
|
|
Type of
|
(Land) Term leasehold interest
|
|
Ownership
|
(Building) Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land Area
|
10,870.10㎡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Floor
|
(Tower Building)
|
69,308.35㎡
|
|
(Annex Building)
|
2,305.29㎡
|
|
Area
|
|
(Gate Building)
|
203.15㎡
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Structure /
|
(Tower Building)
|
RC・S／B1F－32F
|
Number of
|
(Annex Building)
|
RC／4F
|
|
Floors
|
(Gate Building)
|
RC／1F
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion
|
January, 2012
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2-minute walk from Higashi-Shinjuku Station on
|
Nearest
|
Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line and other.
|
Station
|
4-minute walk from Shinjuku-sanchome Station
|
|
on Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and other.
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
|
13,264 million yen
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
765 units
|
|
|
Rentable
|
(Breakdown)
|
|
|
Units
|
Compact type 413 units Family
|
type 328 units
|
|
Large type
|
20 units Retail
|
type 4 units
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
95.5% (as of Jan. 31, 2020)
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Trend
|
(yen)
|
Rent（Yen/tsubo)
|
|
Occupancy Rate(％)
|
|
17,500
|
|
100.0%
|
|
|
|
17,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.0%
|
16,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,000
|
|
|
|
|
80.0%
|
Jan. 19
|
Apr. 19
|
Jul. 19
|
Oct. 19
|
Jan. 20
|
36
Flag Property ＜COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER＞
|
Infinity Edge Pool
|
|
Club Lounge
|
|
Main Entrance
|
|
Concierge Service
|
Rooftop Terrace
|
|
Spa & Relaxation
|
|
Forest Lounge
|
|
Morning Buffet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gym
|
|
Guest Room
|
|
Forest Gallery
|
|
Valet Parking Service
|
Center Terrace
|
|
Golf Simulator & Karaoke
|
|
Board Room
|
|
Car Wash Service
37
Trends in Types of Households in Tokyo
-
CRR invests in rental residences located primarily in the Tokyo area for "singles and small families". Such residences are likely to receive stronger demand as the aggregate number of households increase.
Housing market and demographic trends
-
Number of households are expected to increase in the Tokyo metropolitan area and Tokyo.
-
Due to demographic changes associated with declining birth rate and late marriages, the number of singles and small families are expected to continue increasing.
|
|
Estimated Number of Households in Tokyo
|
|
Number of Households in Tokyo by Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thou. household)
|
(thou. household)
|
(thou. household)
18,000
|
16,723
|
16,960
|
16,974
|
16,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,229
16,000
14,000 6,691
12,000
10,000
|
|
2015
|
2020
|
2025
|
2030
|
2035
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
5,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2015
|
2020
|
2025
|
2030
|
2035
|
Single
|
|
|
|
Married couple
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Married couple with children
|
|
|
|
Single parent with children
|
|
|
|
Others
|
|
|
|
(Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019".
|
(Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for
|
|
Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019".
|
38
|
Selective Investments in Tokyo 23 Wards
-
Build a foundation for stable growth by making selective investments in blue-chip assets located in Tokyo 23 wards where a favorable supply-demand balance is expected to continue.
Tokyo 23 Ward
Assets make
profits stably and
increasingly
Supply-demand trend in Tokyo 23 wards is believed to remain favorable, as stable demand for rental residences is expected backed by net-migration while rental housing starts remain low.
|
Supply-Demand Trend in Major Cities
|
|
Rental Housing Starts in Tokyo 23 Wards
|
|
|
|
Demand : Net-migration of group by ages 15 to under 39
|
|
Supply : Rental housing starts
|
(people)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(units)
|
90,000
|
60,000
|
30,000
|
0
|
0
|
30,000
|
60,000
|
90,000
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya-shi
|
|
|
|
Osaka-shi
Fukuoka-shi
Sapporo-shi
-
2019 ■ 2018 ■ 2017 ■ 2016 ■ 2015 ■ 2014
|
(Source) Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and
|
(Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and
|
Communications, "Report on Internal Migration in
|
Tourism, Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office
|
Japan"
|
"Housing Starts"
|
|
Continues to be at a low level
|
(units)
|
compared with the peak year
|
60,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
40,000
|
|
30,000
|
|
20,000
|
|
10,000
|
0
2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018
(Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism,
Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office "Housing Starts"
Macro Environment Surrounding Student Apartments and Senior Residences
|
Student Apartments
|
Senior Residences
-
Stable Number of Students
The number of students in universities, graduate school and junior college remains unchanged with the rise of advancement rates to universities and junior college, increase in the number of foreign students and other factors. Stable demand for student dormitories and student apartments is expected.
＜Change in Number of Enrolled Students and Foreign Students at Universities, etc.＞
|
(10 thou. people)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(10 thou. people)
|
300
|
|
|
Number of students in universities, etc.
|
|
Number of foreign students
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
-
Increase in Elderly Population
The number of seniors aged 65 or older is increasing year by year and is expected to increase significantly in the future. Demand for senior residences is also expected to grow.
＜Change/Estimate of Population 65 Years or Older in Tokyo Metropolitan Area＞
|
(thou. people)
|
|
|
|
|
estimation
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2000
|
2005
|
2010
|
2015
|
2020
|
2025
|
2030
|
2035
|
2040
(Source) "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for number of students; and "Annual Survey of International Students in Japan" (Japan Student Services Organization) for number of foreign students
(Source) "Demographics of Japan" (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications) for 2000 to 2015; and "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) for 2020 and after
-
Increase of Women's Advancement Rate
The advancement rate for women in particular is trending upwards and the number of female students is increasing. An increase in demand for student apartments and student dormitories with good security and design is expected.
＜Change in Number of Students Advancing and Advancement Rate to Universities and Junior Colleges by Gender＞
|
(10 thou. people)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of students to enter universities, etc. (men)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of students to enter universities, etc. (women)
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advancement rates to universities, etc. (men)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advancement rates to universities, etc. (women)
|
|
|
45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advancement rates to universities, etc. (all)
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
(Source) "Statistical Abstract of Education, Sci. and Culture" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for Number of students; and "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for advancement rate
-
Increase in Elderly Single-Person Households
An increase in elderly single-person households is expected in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The demand for senior residences that provide not only nursing care services but also services such as community formations is expected to increase going forward.
＜Change/Estimate of Elderly Single-Person Households in Tokyo Metropolitan Area＞
|
(thou. household)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
estimation
|
45%
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
|
One-person household
|
|
Ratio in household with persons aged 65 or over
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
One-person household（estimation）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201520202025203020352040
|
(Source) "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research)
|
40
|
Trends in Sales Market and Financial Environment
-
J-REITmarket remains strong backed by global downward trend in interest rate
Property Market Trends
The Long-term Interest
Trends
Equity Market Trends
Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low.
Currently long-term interest rate hovers in the negative range backed by concerns over deterioration of the global economy due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and etc.
TSE REIT Index outperform TOPIX while stable profitability is evaluated
|
Comparable Yields
|
|
Recent Historical TSE REIT Index
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(pt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0%
|
|
282bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
406bp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0%
|
|
|
|
entered negative range
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr-05
|
Apr-07
|
Apr-09
|
Apr-11
|
Apr-13
|
Apr-15
|
Apr-17
|
Apr-19
|
Jan. 18
|
Apr. 18
|
Jul. 18
|
Oct. 18
|
Jan. 19
|
Apr. 19
|
Jul. 19
|
Oct. 19
|
Jan. 20
|
Market Cap Rate
|
|
Market Cap Rate
|
|
10-year JGB interest rates
|
|
10-year JGB interest rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Historical 10-year average)
|
|
|
|
(Historical 10-year average)
(Source) Based on "Japanese Real Estate Investor Survey" "Market Cap Rate" from the Japan Real Estate Institute and newly-issued10-year JGB auction results. Market Cap Rate in Tokyo Ward 23 is applied to that in Southern Tokyo. 10-year JGB interest rates" are based on average yields from auction results during the respective period.
(Note) "Historical 10-year average" is based on averages figures from Mar. 2010 to Feb. 2020.
(Source) Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(Note) TOPIX is re-indexed by using TSE REIT Index's January 4, 2018 price of 1,665.15pt as base price.
41
Income Statement & Balance Sheet for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period
|
|
|
Income Statement for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet for 18th-19th Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(thousand yen)
|
|
|
|
18th Fiscal Period
|
19th Fiscal Period
|
Period-on-period
|
|
|
|
|
18th Fiscal Period
|
19th Fiscal Period
|
Period-on-period
|
|
|
|
(period ending Jul 2019)
|
(period ending Jan 2020)
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
(period ending Jul 2019)
|
(period ending Jan 2020)
|
change
|
Operating revenue
|
8,652,563
|
8,790,408
|
|
137,844
|
|
|
|
《Assets》
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease business revenue
|
8,140,239
|
8,268,232
|
|
127,992
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
18,038,436
|
18,509,741
|
471,305
|
|
|
|
Other lease business revenue
|
344,123
|
311,089
|
|
▲ 33,034
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits
|
9,806,155
|
10,360,147
|
553,991
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
168,200
|
211,086
|
|
42,886
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits in trust
|
7,794,604
|
7,750,633
|
▲ 43,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
4,673,567
|
4,683,703
|
|
10,136
|
|
|
|
Other current assets
|
437,676
|
398,960
|
▲ 38,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses related to rent business
|
3,928,753
|
3,862,940
|
|
▲ 65,813
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
228,347,215
|
228,250,776
|
▲ 96,439
|
|
|
Asset management fee
|
479,542
|
522,018
|
|
42,475
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
224,739,233
|
224,753,657
|
14,423
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
265,270
|
298,744
|
|
33,473
|
|
|
|
Properties in trust etc.
|
224,739,233
|
224,753,657
|
14,423
|
|
Operating profit
|
3,978,996
|
4,106,704
|
|
127,708
|
|
|
|
Intangible assets (Leasehold rights in trust)
|
1,166,310
|
1,157,744
|
▲ 8,565
|
Non-operating income
|
759
|
833
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
14,118
|
10,568
|
▲ 3,549
|
Non-operating expenses
|
525,793
|
539,020
|
|
13,226
|
|
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
2,427,553
|
2,328,805
|
▲ 98,747
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
338,753
|
341,368
|
|
2,614
|
|
|
|
Deferred assets
|
112,657
|
101,143
|
▲ 11,513
|
|
|
Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds
|
24,704
|
32,161
|
|
7,456
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
246,498,308
|
246,861,660
|
363,352
|
|
|
|
Others
|
162,334
|
165,491
|
|
3,156
|
|
|
|
《Liabilities》
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
3,453,962
|
3,568,518
|
|
114,555
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
9,741,767
|
16,787,736
|
7,045,968
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
3,453,962
|
3,568,518
|
|
114,555
|
|
|
|
Short term loans payable
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
|
|
|
Total income tax
|
5,626
|
5,628
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
7,350,000
|
14,300,000
|
6,950,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - current
|
5,965
|
5,936
|
|
▲ 28
|
|
|
|
Operating accounts payable
|
791,399
|
804,874
|
13,474
|
|
|
|
Income taxes - deferred
|
▲ 339
|
▲ 308
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable - other
|
56,748
|
23,619
|
▲ 33,129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
3,448,336
|
3,562,889
|
|
114,553
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
176,993
|
181,018
|
4,025
|
|
Retained earnings brought forward
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
5,954
|
5,924
|
▲ 30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
3,448,336
|
3,562,889
|
|
114,553
|
|
|
|
Advance received
|
1,359,964
|
1,376,835
|
16,870
|
|
Use of internal reserves
|
▲ 128,816
|
▲ 169,673
|
|
▲ 40,857
|
|
|
|
Others
|
706
|
95,464
|
94,758
|
|
Distributions
|
3,319,520
|
3,393,216
|
|
73,695
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
118,827,895
|
111,901,909
|
▲ 6,925,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term loans payable
|
105,180,000
|
98,230,000
|
▲ 6,950,000
|
Rent NOI
|
5,843,875
|
6,012,664
|
|
168,789
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
11,000,000
|
11,000,000
|
-
|
|
Internal reserve（after distribution)
|
563,704
|
733,377
|
|
169,673
|
|
|
|
Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust,etc.
|
2,546,420
|
2,570,134
|
23,713
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
97,576
|
98,184
|
608
|
|
Issued units (units)
|
640,834
|
640,834
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Others
|
3,898
|
3,589
|
▲ 308
|
DPU (yen)
|
5,180
|
5,295
|
|
115
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
128,569,663
|
128,689,645
|
119,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
《Net assets》
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' equity
|
117,928,645
|
118,172,015
|
243,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unitholders' capital
|
114,045,421
|
114,045,421
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Surplus
|
3,883,224
|
4,126,593
|
243,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for reduction entry
|
434,888
|
563,704
|
128,816
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unappropriated retained earnings
|
3,448,336
|
3,562,889
|
114,553
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation and translation adjustments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
117,928,645
|
118,172,015
|
243,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
246,498,308
|
246,861,660
|
363,352
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
19th-21st Fiscal Period Performance Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
19th Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
20th Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
21st Fiscal Period
|
|
|
|
|
(period ending Jan 2020)
|
|
|
(period ending Jul 2020)
|
|
|
(period ending Jan 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Actual results
|
Forecast
|
|
Differential
|
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
|
Differential
|
|
Forecast
|
Forecast
|
|
Differential
|
|
|
|
(Sep 13.2019)
|
|
|
(Jan 7.2020)
|
(Mar 16.2020)
|
|
|
(Jan 7.2020)
|
(Mar 16.2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of operating days
|
|
|
184 days
|
|
|
|
182 days
|
|
|
|
184 days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating revenue
|
|
8,790
|
8,504
|
|
285
|
|
9,007
|
9,028
|
|
21
|
|
8,986
|
9,018
|
|
31
|
|
Lease business revenue
|
|
8,268
|
8,221
|
|
47
|
|
8,633
|
8,648
|
|
15
|
|
8,698
|
8,716
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other lease business revenue
|
311
|
283
|
|
27
|
374
|
380
|
|
6
|
287
|
301
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sales of real estate properties
|
211
|
-
|
|
211
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing business expenses
|
3,862
|
3,852
|
|
10
|
4,080
|
4,093
|
|
12
|
4,022
|
4,036
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leasing business expenses
|
2,142
|
2,119
|
|
22
|
2,298
|
2,315
|
|
16
|
2,212
|
2,228
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes and public dues
|
424
|
422
|
|
2
|
434
|
436
|
|
1
|
454
|
454
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,296
|
1,309
|
|
▲ 13
|
1,347
|
1,342
|
|
▲ 5
|
1,355
|
1,353
|
|
▲ 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating expenses
|
820
|
843
|
|
▲ 22
|
867
|
870
|
|
3
|
896
|
903
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
4,106
|
3,809
|
|
297
|
|
4,058
|
4,064
|
|
5
|
|
4,066
|
4,078
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income/expense
|
|
▲ 538
|
▲ 543
|
|
5
|
|
▲ 562
|
▲ 554
|
|
7
|
|
▲ 566
|
▲ 564
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
3,568
|
3,265
|
|
302
|
|
3,496
|
3,509
|
|
12
|
|
3,500
|
3,514
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax, etc
|
5
|
6
|
|
0
|
6
|
6
|
|
-
|
6
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
3,562
|
3,259
|
|
303
|
|
3,490
|
3,503
|
|
12
|
|
3,494
|
3,507
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Use of reserves for reduction entry and other, net
|
|
▲ 169
|
40
|
|
▲ 210
|
42
|
42
|
|
-
|
51
|
51
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions
|
|
3,393
|
3,300
|
|
92
|
|
3,533
|
3,546
|
|
12
|
|
3,546
|
3,559
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU (yen)
|
|
5,295
|
5,150
|
|
145
|
|
5,260
|
5,280
|
|
20
|
|
5,280
|
5,300
|
|
20
|
|
Issued units at term end (units)
|
|
640,834
|
640,834
|
|
-
|
|
671,624
|
671,624
|
|
-
|
|
671,624
|
671,624
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of properties at term end (properties)
|
126
|
127
|
|
▲ 1
|
132
|
133
|
|
1
|
132
|
133
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total acquisition price
|
226,671
|
228,324
|
|
▲ 1,653
|
241,180
|
242,510
|
|
1,330
|
241,180
|
242,510
|
|
1,330
43
Property List (as of 19th FP end)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquistion
|
Construction
|
Gross floor
|
Structure
|
Rentable
|
Rentable
|
Occupancy
|
Acquisition price
|
Book value
|
Appraisal value at
|
No.
|
Property name
|
Investment area
|
Location
|
Completion
|
rate at the end
|
the end of period
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
area
|
/Floors
|
units
|
area
|
of period
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Feb-08
|
3,021.53㎡
|
RC/10F
|
45
|
2,473.56㎡
|
97.5%
|
1,586,837
|
1,506,611
|
2,330,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMFORIA WASEDA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Apr-09
|
3,080.28㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
79
|
2,836.97㎡
|
95.9%
|
1,900,000
|
1,851,363
|
2,680,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Mar-05
|
2,726.15㎡
|
RC/5F
|
44
|
2,430.20㎡
|
94.6%
|
1,181,000
|
1,137,149
|
1,710,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Mar-08
|
1,058.75㎡
|
RC/7F
|
37
|
827.09㎡
|
91.3%
|
552,707
|
541,028
|
744,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Nov-09
|
3,198.54㎡
|
SRC/B1-14F
|
80
|
2,234.19㎡
|
97.3%
|
1,470,000
|
1,361,045
|
2,130,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Sep-09
|
2,264.84㎡
|
SRC/14F
|
62
|
2,044.98㎡
|
91.5%
|
910,000
|
821,260
|
1,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
COMFORIA NISHIOI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Jan-07
|
1,542.53㎡
|
RC/4F
|
59
|
1,174.94㎡
|
93.2%
|
902,370
|
862,188
|
1,120,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
COMFORIA NAKANO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Nakano-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Jun-07
|
1,935.39㎡
|
RC/B1-6F
|
35
|
1,640.96㎡
|
85.0%
|
881,863
|
891,439
|
1,110,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Feb-05
|
5,287.18㎡
|
RC/B1-11F
|
116
|
3,892.18㎡
|
97.7%
|
2,587,000
|
2,369,167
|
3,550,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Feb-09
|
3,358.99㎡
|
RC/15F
|
103
|
2,634.08㎡
|
97.4%
|
1,550,000
|
1,428,896
|
2,230,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
COMFORIA OYAMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-10
|
Oct-00
|
4,793.28㎡
|
SRC・RC/B1-14F
|
97
|
3,607.39㎡
|
95.8%
|
1,987,000
|
1,913,154
|
2,530,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Jan-11
|
Nov-06
|
1,317.22㎡
|
RC/10F
|
45
|
1,162.80㎡
|
93.3%
|
740,000
|
677,941
|
1,010,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
COMFORIA KOMAZAWA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Jan-11
|
Apr-07
|
1,695.46㎡
|
SRC/15F
|
39
|
1,546.24㎡
|
97.9%
|
1,290,000
|
1,208,806
|
1,790,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
COMFORIA GINZA EAST
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Mar-05
|
5,773.48㎡
|
SRC/B1-14F
|
133
|
4,816.73㎡
|
97.8%
|
3,059,000
|
2,939,415
|
4,410,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
COMFORIA AZABUDAI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Feb-05
|
1,028.94㎡
|
RC/B1-4F
|
24
|
848.65㎡
|
89.0%
|
574,000
|
549,531
|
862,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Dec-04
|
1,914.13㎡
|
SRC/13F
|
54
|
1,717.95㎡
|
98.4%
|
1,398,000
|
1,367,178
|
1,950,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
COMFORIA NISHIAZABU
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Sep-03
|
1,069.77㎡
|
RC/9F
|
22
|
937.26㎡
|
95.8%
|
755,000
|
722,468
|
1,070,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Oct-03
|
1,763.88㎡
|
RC・S/B1-9F
|
24
|
1,486.07㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,041,000
|
1,095,974
|
1,630,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Feb-05
|
2,971.10㎡
|
SRC・RC/B1-13F
|
60
|
2,535.67㎡
|
98.6%
|
1,685,000
|
1,581,006
|
2,310,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Nov-04
|
1,015.71㎡
|
RC/B1-7F
|
37
|
830.35㎡
|
100.0%
|
552,000
|
548,788
|
712,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
COMFORIA SENGOKU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
May-89
|
3,514.75㎡
|
RC/5F
|
44
|
3,159.70㎡
|
97.9%
|
1,219,000
|
1,245,262
|
1,810,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Meguro-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Dec-05
|
1,533.95㎡
|
RC/B1-10F
|
26
|
1,163.10㎡
|
97.4%
|
926,000
|
908,737
|
1,440,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
COMFORIA HARAJYUKU
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Feb-05
|
6,314.63㎡
|
RC/B1-7F
|
99
|
4,528.51㎡
|
96.3%
|
3,629,000
|
3,541,293
|
5,350,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
COMFORIA IKEBUKURO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-11
|
Jan-05
|
1,171.21㎡
|
RC/11F
|
28
|
963.47㎡
|
100.0%
|
602,000
|
559,145
|
723,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Jun-11
|
Mar-07
|
1,151.47㎡
|
RC/11F
|
47
|
1,011.91㎡
|
100.0%
|
651,000
|
606,333
|
867,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
COMFORIA MITA NORTH
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-11
|
Feb-03
|
1,257.94㎡
|
SRC・RC/11F
|
30
|
1,128.88㎡
|
96.2%
|
850,000
|
851,590
|
1,120,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Mar-06
|
4,862.18㎡
|
RC/15F
|
75
|
4,431.79㎡
|
100.0%
|
2,650,000
|
2,532,807
|
3,690,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Dec-07
|
1,596.33㎡
|
SRC/13F
|
46
|
1,392.56㎡
|
97.2%
|
874,000
|
832,704
|
1,090,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
COMFORIA OSHIAGE
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Oct-07
|
1,369.26㎡
|
RC/11F
|
47
|
1,058.10㎡
|
95.4%
|
714,000
|
682,928
|
900,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Jan-08
|
1,434.29㎡
|
RC/9F
|
48
|
1,184.50㎡
|
98.2%
|
762,000
|
731,464
|
993,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Apr-08
|
1,553.45㎡
|
RC/9F
|
50
|
1,260.51㎡
|
98.1%
|
873,000
|
823,592
|
1,110,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Apr-08
|
4,916.04㎡
|
RC/13F
|
144
|
3,725.52㎡
|
98.6%
|
2,658,000
|
2,495,343
|
3,420,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
COMFORIA HIMONYA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Meguro-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Mar-03
|
2,302.53㎡
|
RC/6F
|
28
|
2,158.72㎡
|
95.1%
|
1,189,000
|
1,164,718
|
1,640,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
COMFORIA MISYUKU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Feb-04
|
2,842.56㎡
|
RC/14F
|
59
|
2,598.50㎡
|
94.8%
|
1,874,000
|
1,779,645
|
2,550,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Apr-05
|
1,919.59㎡
|
RC/4F
|
38
|
1,602.88㎡
|
97.3%
|
1,138,000
|
1,105,686
|
1,660,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
Property List (as of 19th FP end)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquistion
|
Construction
|
Gross floor
|
Structure
|
Rentable
|
Rentable
|
Occupancy
|
Acquisition price
|
Book value
|
Appraisal value at
|
No.
|
Property name
|
Investment area
|
Location
|
Completion
|
rate at the end
|
the end of period
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
area
|
/Floors
|
units
|
area
|
of period
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Nakano-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Dec-09
|
1,419.08㎡
|
RC/B1-9F
|
40
|
1,230.92㎡
|
94.1%
|
833,000
|
793,221
|
1,180,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-12
|
Jun-09
|
8,296.57㎡
|
RC/13F
|
155
|
6,436.14㎡
|
98.1%
|
3,911,000
|
3,689,282
|
5,580,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Sep-12
|
Aug-06
|
2,010.27㎡
|
RC/9F
|
66
|
1,592.05㎡
|
95.5%
|
1,014,730
|
997,799
|
1,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
COMFORIA OMORI DEUX
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Sep-12
|
Feb-07
|
2,180.52㎡
|
RC/12F
|
64
|
1,619.13㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,188,000
|
1,206,905
|
1,490,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
COMFORIA MACHIYA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Arakawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Sep-12
|
Apr-07
|
1,361.92㎡
|
RC/11F
|
30
|
1,279.83㎡
|
100.0%
|
594,000
|
618,210
|
951,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
Ichikawa-shi, Chiba
|
Sep-12
|
Apr-07
|
1,533.11㎡
|
RC/5F
|
48
|
1,408.46㎡
|
95.4%
|
606,000
|
593,286
|
766,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
COMFORIA YATSUKA
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
Soka-shi, Saitama
|
Sep-12
|
Mar-07
|
1,710.09㎡
|
SRC/13F
|
62
|
1,562.40㎡
|
96.8%
|
626,000
|
600,956
|
738,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Nov-12
|
Oct-07
|
1,932.57㎡
|
RC/13F
|
37
|
1,521.11㎡
|
89.7%
|
1,300,000
|
1,297,804
|
1,830,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-13
|
Oct-07
|
2,912.38㎡
|
RC/10F
|
82
|
2,447.11㎡
|
96.4%
|
2,139,300
|
2,049,658
|
2,730,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
COMFORIA ATAGO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-13
|
Apr-04
|
1,147.20㎡
|
SRC/11F
|
38
|
1,002.00㎡
|
100.0%
|
826,000
|
836,168
|
1,040,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-13
|
Nov-11
|
5,273.67㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
141
|
4,234.76㎡
|
96.9%
|
2,680,000
|
2,535,784
|
3,660,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-13
|
Nov-11
|
2,404.23㎡
|
RC/9F
|
61
|
2,106.75㎡
|
97.8%
|
1,240,000
|
1,176,950
|
1,700,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
COMFORIA TOYOSU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-13
|
Mar-09
|
4,513.10㎡
|
RC/9F
|
161
|
4,127.00㎡
|
92.4%
|
3,096,650
|
2,931,909
|
3,850,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA
|
Other major cities
|
Higashi Yodogawa-ku,
|
Sep-13
|
Oct-06
|
6,530.63㎡
|
RC/15F
|
133
|
5,999.67㎡
|
96.6%
|
2,400,000
|
2,258,323
|
2,960,000
|
Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Dec-13
|
Sep-07
|
1,888.25㎡
|
RC/8F
|
56
|
1,708.15㎡
|
92.3%
|
938,000
|
926,149
|
1,040,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
COMFORIA KUDAN
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Feb-07
|
1,787.89㎡
|
RC/13F
|
36
|
1,589.22㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,280,500
|
1,306,336
|
1,650,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Jan-05
|
1,717.58㎡
|
RC/10F
|
36
|
1,447.92㎡
|
94.5%
|
1,108,000
|
1,065,114
|
1,420,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
COMFORIA SHINKAWA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Mar-08
|
2,866.08㎡
|
RC/12F
|
59
|
2,452.32㎡
|
98.3%
|
1,840,800
|
1,778,455
|
2,290,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
COMFORIA AKASAKA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Apr-13
|
2,956.70㎡
|
RC/B1-11F
|
40
|
2,182.10㎡
|
95.0%
|
1,945,000
|
1,904,960
|
2,860,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
COMFORIA MITA EAST
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Jan-08
|
4,973.31㎡
|
RC/B1-13F
|
111
|
3,639.93㎡
|
95.8%
|
3,190,550
|
3,063,557
|
4,070,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Dec-04
|
2,703.41㎡
|
RC/10F
|
95
|
2,070.14㎡
|
99.0%
|
1,570,000
|
1,547,960
|
1,970,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Nov-07
|
1,935.60㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
37
|
1,462.39㎡
|
93.1%
|
1,050,000
|
1,070,669
|
1,340,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Feb-08
|
4,479.23㎡
|
RC/B1-12F
|
106
|
3,527.90㎡
|
97.6%
|
2,912,150
|
2,812,924
|
3,810,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Jan-05
|
2,623.37㎡
|
SRC/13F
|
36
|
2,222.28㎡
|
97.3%
|
1,344,000
|
1,349,387
|
1,780,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
COMFORIA MORISHITA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Sep-07
|
2,159.39㎡
|
RC/14F
|
75
|
1,977.02㎡
|
96.2%
|
1,530,000
|
1,454,062
|
1,810,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
COMFORIA KIBAKOEN
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Sep-07
|
1,753.85㎡
|
RC/9F
|
60
|
1,281.00㎡
|
96.7%
|
956,000
|
911,745
|
1,180,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Mar-05
|
3,720.52㎡
|
RC/B2-3F
|
71
|
2,889.46㎡
|
94.6%
|
1,972,000
|
1,952,599
|
2,560,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Aug-05
|
1,797.93㎡
|
RC/5F
|
52
|
1,553.35㎡
|
97.6%
|
990,000
|
962,375
|
1,110,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
COMFORIA KITASANDO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Feb-05
|
7,667.04㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
144
|
4,964.56㎡
|
94.5%
|
4,268,000
|
4,181,395
|
5,170,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Feb-03
|
2,344.24㎡
|
RC/10F
|
51
|
2,001.41㎡
|
98.2%
|
1,560,000
|
1,589,197
|
1,930,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
COMFORIA SASAZUKA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Nov-06
|
3,440.91㎡
|
RC/14F
|
89
|
2,579.00㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,789,000
|
1,743,519
|
2,390,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Nov-05
|
2,312.79㎡
|
RC/15F
|
65
|
2,060.47㎡
|
96.8%
|
1,806,000
|
1,751,454
|
2,240,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Oct-07
|
2,416.85㎡
|
RC/13F
|
69
|
2,033.51㎡
|
98.7%
|
1,623,000
|
1,615,498
|
2,040,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Sep-07
|
1,161.31㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
29
|
850.72㎡
|
97.0%
|
736,000
|
713,389
|
927,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Nov-09
|
3,156.84㎡
|
RC/11F
|
90
|
2,754.80㎡
|
94.0%
|
1,712,000
|
1,642,273
|
2,550,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
Property List (as of 19th FP end)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquistion
|
Construction
|
Gross floor
|
Structure
|
Rentable
|
Rentable
|
Occupancy
|
Acquisition price
|
Book value
|
Appraisal value at
|
No.
|
Property name
|
Investment area
|
Location
|
Completion
|
rate at the end
|
the end of period
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
area
|
/Floors
|
units
|
area
|
of period
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-14
|
Oct-06
|
1,798.18㎡
|
SRC/15F
|
48
|
1,496.46㎡
|
95.7%
|
1,132,000
|
1,127,596
|
1,490,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
COMFORIA SHINKOYASU
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
Kanagawa-ku,
|
Feb-14
|
Jan-07
|
2,622.19㎡
|
RC/10F
|
36
|
2,320.47㎡
|
94.7%
|
1,077,000
|
1,029,666
|
1,270,000
|
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
COMFORIA NIBANCHO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Jun-14
|
Feb-06
|
2,165.01㎡
|
SRC/15F
|
42
|
1,816.64㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,621,000
|
1,632,838
|
2,090,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Nov-14
|
Jul-06
|
1,947.14㎡
|
SRC/15F
|
56
|
1,767.64㎡
|
91.8%
|
1,625,000
|
1,687,206
|
1,880,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
COMFORIA KOMABA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Dec-14
|
Apr-09
|
7,450.62㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
136
|
5,342.38㎡
|
95.6%
|
5,000,000
|
5,141,480
|
5,720,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Sep-05
|
1,823.86㎡
|
SRC/12F
|
43
|
1,686.07㎡
|
97.6%
|
1,434,000
|
1,477,796
|
1,790,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Oct-05
|
2,950.59㎡
|
RC/12F
|
63
|
2,805.71㎡
|
97.1%
|
1,956,000
|
2,019,067
|
2,350,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
COMFORIA TAMACHI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Nov-05
|
5,494.78㎡
|
RC/12F
|
77
|
4,249.07㎡
|
98.5%
|
3,272,000
|
3,358,517
|
3,970,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Dec-05
|
1,632.38㎡
|
RC/12F
|
55
|
1,399.64㎡
|
98.2%
|
1,471,000
|
1,461,016
|
1,680,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
COMFORIA KINSHICHO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Feb-14
|
1,917.15㎡
|
RC/13F
|
46
|
1,428.32㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,042,000
|
1,036,586
|
1,290,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Dec-06
|
8,124.20㎡
|
RC/20F
|
211
|
6,141.98㎡
|
97.4%
|
4,681,000
|
4,668,039
|
4,830,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Mar-04
|
3,298.65㎡
|
RC/7F
|
86
|
2,807.46㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,510,000
|
1,527,645
|
1,840,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Meguro-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Apr-05
|
1,333.57㎡
|
RC/7F
|
36
|
1,177.99㎡
|
94.2%
|
813,000
|
844,597
|
933,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
COMFORIA YOGA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Jan-06
|
1,798.36㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
39
|
1,366.04㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,041,000
|
1,085,840
|
1,150,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Sep-05
|
1,832.93㎡
|
RC/14F
|
52
|
1,644.78㎡
|
98.3%
|
1,406,000
|
1,402,156
|
1,560,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Nov-13
|
1,637.00㎡
|
RC/13F
|
46
|
1,371.23㎡
|
94.1%
|
1,245,000
|
1,241,204
|
1,470,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Itabashi-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-15
|
Mar-06
|
7,732.25㎡
|
SRC・RC/14F
|
104
|
6,966.04㎡
|
97.0%
|
3,794,280
|
3,909,441
|
4,450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
COMFORIA KITASANJO
|
Other major cities
|
Chuo-ku,
|
Oct-15
|
Sep-10
|
3,949.79㎡
|
RC/B1-11F
|
60
|
3,222.00㎡
|
98.9%
|
660,000
|
656,509
|
1,030,000
|
Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
COMFORIA AZABU EAST
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Oct-15
|
Jul-11
|
3,505.12㎡
|
RC/B1-11F
|
69
|
2,634.46㎡
|
96.7%
|
1,900,000
|
1,907,904
|
3,380,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-16
|
Feb-15
|
3,701.07㎡
|
RC/12F
|
97
|
2,588.19㎡
|
99.1%
|
1,430,000
|
1,470,114
|
1,630,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Tower Building）
|
（Tower Building）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,308.35㎡
|
RC・S/B1-32F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-16
|
Jan-12
|
（Annex Building）
|
（Annex Building）
|
765
|
48,267.61㎡
|
95.5%
|
13,264,000
|
13,054,665
|
16,500,000
|
2,305.29㎡
|
RC/4F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Gate Building）
|
（Gate Building）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203.15㎡
|
RC/1F
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
COMFORIA OJIMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Jun-16
|
Feb-15
|
2,828.47㎡
|
RC/13F
|
99
|
2,542.14㎡
|
97.0%
|
2,110,000
|
2,221,631
|
2,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
COMFORIA OMORI TROIS
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Jun-16
|
Jan-12
|
1,232.52㎡
|
RC/6F
|
45
|
1,111.58㎡
|
88.7%
|
866,000
|
911,712
|
1,010,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN
|
Other major cities
|
Chuo-ku,
|
Aug-16
|
Oct-06
|
4,062.44㎡
|
RC/B1-15F
|
42
|
3,329.32㎡
|
92.9%
|
1,250,000
|
1,291,652
|
1,360,000
|
Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
COMFORIA OGIMACHI
|
Other major cities
|
Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
Sep-16
|
Sep-14
|
2,374.77㎡
|
RC/12F
|
88
|
2,147.57㎡
|
92.9%
|
1,435,000
|
1,497,929
|
1,560,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Dec-16
|
Nov-06
|
1,392.29㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
21
|
1,102.95㎡
|
91.9%
|
941,000
|
980,972
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104
|
COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-17
|
Feb-16
|
5,192.38㎡
|
RC/B1-12F
|
131
|
4,582.07㎡
|
94.7%
|
4,425,000
|
4,468,257
|
5,080,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
COMFORIA MITA TROIS
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-17
|
Feb-07
|
1,096.43㎡
|
RC/7F
|
32
|
874.21㎡
|
100.0%
|
890,000
|
930,468
|
962,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-17
|
Aug-06
|
1,971.16㎡
|
RC/6F
|
56
|
1,568.09㎡
|
98.5%
|
1,330,000
|
1,436,210
|
1,450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
COMFORIA KAMATA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-17
|
Aug-15
|
7,900.68㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
203
|
6,027.98㎡
|
96.4%
|
5,721,000
|
5,786,142
|
6,720,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Suginami-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-17
|
Mar-15
|
1,923.34㎡
|
RC/B1-7F
|
73
|
1,923.34㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,245,000
|
1,262,698
|
1,270,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
Property List (as of 19th FP end)
|
|
|
|
|
Acquistion
|
Construction
|
Gross floor
|
Structure
|
Rentable
|
Rentable
|
Occupancy
|
Acquisition price
|
Book value
|
Appraisal value at
|
No.
|
Property name
|
Investment area
|
Location
|
Completion
|
rate at the end
|
the end of period
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
area
|
/Floors
|
units
|
area
|
of period
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
(thousand yen)
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST
|
Other major cities
|
Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
Feb-17
|
Jan-16
|
3,407.91㎡
|
RC/15F
|
112
|
3,095.68㎡
|
97.6%
|
1,980,000
|
2,014,655
|
2,070,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI
|
Other major cities
|
Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
Feb-17
|
Jul-15
|
2,625.18㎡
|
RC/15F
|
84
|
2,382.80㎡
|
97.6%
|
1,567,000
|
1,587,969
|
1,740,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
COMFORIA AWAZA
|
Other major cities
|
Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
Feb-17
|
Jan-16
|
2,844.34㎡
|
RC/15F
|
84
|
2,583.84㎡
|
98.6%
|
1,289,000
|
1,309,823
|
1,440,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
COMFORIA GYOTOKU
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
Ichikawa-shi, Chiba
|
Jun-17
|
Mar-07
|
1,347.25㎡
|
RC/12F
|
56
|
1,258.38㎡
|
89.6%
|
978,000
|
1,033,151
|
1,070,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA
|
Central Tokyo
|
Minato-ku, Tokyo
|
Aug-17
|
Nov-08
|
1,213.34㎡
|
RC/12F
|
39
|
1,091.63㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,065,680
|
1,130,197
|
1,170,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
COMFORIA UENOIRIYA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-18
|
Jan-16
|
3,527.42㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
88
|
2,790.92㎡
|
96.3%
|
2,173,000
|
2,216,771
|
2,390,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
COMFORIA IKEJIRI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-18
|
Mar-08
|
1,700.50㎡
|
RC/9F
|
36
|
1,365.43㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,313,000
|
1,391,397
|
1,440,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Setagaya-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-18
|
Feb-17
|
2,644.99㎡
|
RC/10F
|
68
|
2,348.17㎡
|
100.0%
|
2,622,000
|
2,668,456
|
2,830,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
COMFORIA KITAHAMA
|
Other major cities
|
Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
|
Feb-18
|
Feb-16
|
3,178.86㎡
|
RC/15F
|
84
|
2,551.22㎡
|
95.4%
|
1,719,000
|
1,754,824
|
1,870,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Kita-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-03
|
5,528.18㎡
|
RC/9F
|
92
|
4,203.20㎡
|
96.1%
|
2,500,000
|
2,767,540
|
2,640,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Sumida-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-18
|
Jul-13
|
2,459.62㎡
|
RC/7F
|
57
|
1,847.88㎡
|
97.3%
|
1,660,000
|
1,763,043
|
1,720,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKU
|
Central Tokyo
|
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-18
|
Mar-18
|
2,064.19㎡
|
RC/11F
|
65
|
1,793.88㎡
|
97.2%
|
2,150,000
|
2,272,905
|
2,380,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Suginami-ku, Tokyo
|
May-18
|
Mar-15
|
1,260.52㎡
|
RC/B1-3F
|
46
|
1,260.52㎡
|
100.0%
|
880,000
|
904,082
|
910,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
Kanagawa-ku,
|
Sep-18
|
Aug-09
|
18,235.67㎡
|
RC/B1-9F
|
134
|
18,235.67㎡
|
100.0%
|
4,150,000
|
4,253,820
|
4,220,000
|
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-19
|
May-16
|
2,920.18㎡
|
RC/10F
|
96
|
2,489.92㎡
|
99.0%
|
2,213,000
|
2,271,346
|
2,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Koto-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-19
|
Jan-18
|
2,334.52㎡
|
RC/13F
|
57
|
1,831.90㎡
|
100.0%
|
2,050,000
|
2,106,656
|
2,180,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Meguro-ku, Tokyo
|
Feb-19
|
Oct-15
|
5,130.22㎡
|
RC/B1-14F
|
124
|
4,278.52㎡
|
97.5%
|
5,397,000
|
5,493,207
|
6,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-19
|
Sep-06
|
1,847.71㎡
|
RC/10F
|
45
|
1,546.11㎡
|
98.2%
|
1,194,000
|
1,261,758
|
1,300,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Taito-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-19
|
Aug-06
|
1,871.70㎡
|
RC/14F
|
48
|
1,649.32㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,254,000
|
1,323,843
|
1,350,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-19
|
May-07
|
1,483.57㎡
|
RC/B1-3F
|
33
|
1,179.16㎡
|
97.2%
|
864,000
|
913,764
|
890,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-19
|
Feb-07
|
1,812.11㎡
|
RC/B1-7F
|
45
|
1,564.80㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,096,000
|
1,158,610
|
1,160,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Ota-ku, Tokyo
|
Mar-19
|
Feb-06
|
3,307.05㎡
|
RC/7F
|
43
|
2,923.66㎡
|
100.0%
|
1,842,000
|
1,940,217
|
2,010,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|
Apr-19
|
Jan-18
|
3,086.07㎡
|
RC/6F
|
167
|
3,086.07㎡
|
100.0%
|
2,740,000
|
2,803,320
|
2,880,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA
|
Tokyo Metropolitan Area
|
Aoba-ku,
|
Mar-19
|
Mar-05
|
3,653.56㎡
|
RC/B1-5F
|
73
|
3,058.65㎡
|
94.8%
|
2,220,000
|
2,355,320
|
2,270,000
|
Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN
|
Central Tokyo
|
Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
Sep-19
|
Aug-03
|
2,903.40㎡
|
RC/12F
|
61
|
2,291.19㎡
|
93.8%
|
2,380,000
|
2,522,188
|
2,510,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
442,539.93㎡
|
|
9,323
|
357,279.84㎡
|
96.7%
|
226,671,417
|
225,911,402
|
279,308,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
Acquisition
No. Property nameprice (million yen)
|
|
|
18th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal company
|
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
①
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
②
|
① － ②
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
1
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO
|
1,586
|
2,270
|
2,300
|
3.9%
|
2,230
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,330
|
2,370
|
3.8%
|
2,290
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,506
|
823
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
COMFORIA WASEDA
|
1,900
|
2,600
|
2,640
|
3.9%
|
2,550
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,680
|
2,720
|
3.8%
|
2,630
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,851
|
828
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI
|
1,181
|
1,650
|
1,670
|
4.1%
|
1,620
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,710
|
1,730
|
4.0%
|
1,680
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,137
|
572
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO
|
552
|
724
|
735
|
4.0%
|
712
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
744
|
756
|
3.9%
|
731
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
541
|
202
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA
|
1,470
|
2,030
|
2,050
|
4.0%
|
2,020
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,130
|
2,150
|
3.9%
|
2,120
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,361
|
768
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA
|
910
|
1,260
|
1,280
|
4.5%
|
1,250
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
1,300
|
1,320
|
4.4%
|
1,290
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
821
|
478
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
COMFORIA NISHIOI
|
902
|
1,090
|
1,110
|
4.2%
|
1,070
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,120
|
1,130
|
4.1%
|
1,100
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
862
|
257
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
COMFORIA NAKANO
|
881
|
1,070
|
1,080
|
4.0%
|
1,050
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,110
|
1,130
|
3.9%
|
1,090
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
891
|
218
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA
|
2,587
|
3,490
|
3,550
|
3.9%
|
3,430
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
3,550
|
3,610
|
3.8%
|
3,490
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,369
|
1,180
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA
|
1,550
|
2,180
|
2,210
|
4.3%
|
2,170
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
2,230
|
2,260
|
4.2%
|
2,220
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,428
|
801
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
COMFORIA OYAMA
|
1,987
|
2,460
|
2,490
|
4.4%
|
2,430
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
2,530
|
2,560
|
4.3%
|
2,490
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,913
|
616
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH
|
740
|
972
|
989
|
4.0%
|
955
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,010
|
1,020
|
3.9%
|
991
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
677
|
332
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
COMFORIA KOMAZAWA
|
1,290
|
1,740
|
1,770
|
3.9%
|
1,710
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,790
|
1,820
|
3.8%
|
1,750
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,208
|
581
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
COMFORIA GINZA EAST
|
3,059
|
4,280
|
4,350
|
3.9%
|
4,200
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
4,410
|
4,480
|
3.8%
|
4,330
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,939
|
1,470
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
COMFORIA AZABUDAI
|
574
|
830
|
844
|
3.7%
|
816
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
862
|
877
|
3.6%
|
846
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
549
|
312
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN
|
1,398
|
1,900
|
1,930
|
3.8%
|
1,860
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,950
|
1,980
|
3.7%
|
1,910
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,367
|
582
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
COMFORIA NISHIAZABU
|
755
|
1,030
|
1,040
|
3.8%
|
1,010
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,070
|
1,080
|
3.7%
|
1,050
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
722
|
347
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA
|
1,041
|
1,610
|
1,640
|
3.7%
|
1,590
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|
1,630
|
1,660
|
3.7%
|
1,610
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|
1,095
|
534
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA
|
1,685
|
2,250
|
2,290
|
3.8%
|
2,210
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,310
|
2,350
|
3.7%
|
2,270
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,581
|
728
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA
|
552
|
689
|
699
|
4.0%
|
685
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
712
|
722
|
3.9%
|
708
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
548
|
163
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
COMFORIA SENGOKU
|
1,219
|
1,770
|
1,790
|
4.3%
|
1,740
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,810
|
1,830
|
4.2%
|
1,780
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,245
|
564
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI
|
926
|
1,400
|
1,420
|
3.9%
|
1,380
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,440
|
1,470
|
3.8%
|
1,410
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
908
|
531
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
COMFORIA HARAJYUKU
|
3,629
|
5,150
|
5,240
|
3.7%
|
5,050
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
5,350
|
5,450
|
3.6%
|
5,250
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
3,541
|
1,808
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
COMFORIA IKEBUKURO
|
602
|
705
|
715
|
4.1%
|
700
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
723
|
731
|
4.0%
|
720
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
559
|
163
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA
|
651
|
846
|
843
|
4.0%
|
849
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
867
|
864
|
3.9%
|
869
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
606
|
260
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
COMFORIA MITA NORTH
|
850
|
1,090
|
1,100
|
3.9%
|
1,070
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,120
|
1,140
|
3.8%
|
1,100
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
851
|
268
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE
|
2,650
|
3,560
|
3,610
|
4.0%
|
3,500
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
3,690
|
3,750
|
3.9%
|
3,630
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,532
|
1,157
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX
|
874
|
1,070
|
1,080
|
4.0%
|
1,050
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,090
|
1,110
|
3.9%
|
1,070
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
832
|
257
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
COMFORIA OSHIAGE
|
714
|
872
|
885
|
4.1%
|
858
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
900
|
913
|
4.0%
|
886
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
682
|
217
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI
|
762
|
960
|
975
|
4.1%
|
945
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
993
|
1,010
|
4.0%
|
976
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
731
|
261
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
35
|
COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS
|
873
|
1,080
|
1,090
|
4.0%
|
1,060
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,110
|
1,120
|
3.9%
|
1,090
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
823
|
286
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO
|
2,658
|
3,310
|
3,360
|
4.0%
|
3,250
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
3,420
|
3,470
|
3.9%
|
3,360
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,495
|
924
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
Acquisition
No. Property nameprice (million yen)
|
|
|
18th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal company
|
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
①
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
②
|
① － ②
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
37
|
COMFORIA HIMONYA
|
1,189
|
1,600
|
1,620
|
4.1%
|
1,570
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,640
|
1,670
|
4.0%
|
1,610
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,164
|
475
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
COMFORIA MISYUKU
|
1,874
|
2,480
|
2,520
|
3.9%
|
2,440
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,550
|
2,590
|
3.8%
|
2,500
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,779
|
770
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU
|
1,138
|
1,600
|
1,630
|
3.8%
|
1,570
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,660
|
1,690
|
3.7%
|
1,630
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,105
|
554
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX
|
833
|
1,130
|
1,150
|
4.0%
|
1,110
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,180
|
1,200
|
3.9%
|
1,160
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
793
|
386
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST
|
3,911
|
5,450
|
5,510
|
4.3%
|
5,430
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
5,580
|
5,620
|
4.2%
|
5,560
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
3,689
|
1,890
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX
|
1,014
|
1,360
|
1,380
|
4.0%
|
1,330
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,400
|
1,420
|
3.9%
|
1,380
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
997
|
402
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
COMFORIA OMORI DEUX
|
1,188
|
1,450
|
1,470
|
4.0%
|
1,420
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,490
|
1,510
|
3.9%
|
1,460
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,206
|
283
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
COMFORIA MACHIYA
|
594
|
920
|
934
|
4.2%
|
906
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
951
|
965
|
4.1%
|
937
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
618
|
332
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN
|
606
|
749
|
759
|
4.5%
|
738
|
4.3%
|
4.7%
|
766
|
777
|
4.4%
|
755
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
593
|
172
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
COMFORIA YATSUKA
|
626
|
723
|
730
|
5.0%
|
715
|
4.8%
|
5.2%
|
738
|
745
|
4.9%
|
731
|
4.7%
|
5.1%
|
600
|
137
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA
|
1,300
|
1,740
|
1,770
|
3.7%
|
1,710
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,830
|
1,860
|
3.6%
|
1,790
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
1,297
|
532
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST
|
2,139
|
2,660
|
2,700
|
3.9%
|
2,610
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,730
|
2,770
|
3.8%
|
2,680
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,049
|
680
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
COMFORIA ATAGO
|
826
|
1,010
|
1,030
|
3.8%
|
991
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,040
|
1,060
|
3.7%
|
1,020
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
836
|
203
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI
|
2,680
|
3,540
|
3,590
|
4.1%
|
3,520
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
3,660
|
3,700
|
4.0%
|
3,640
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,535
|
1,124
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH
|
1,240
|
1,660
|
1,690
|
4.1%
|
1,650
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,700
|
1,730
|
4.0%
|
1,690
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,176
|
523
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
COMFORIA TOYOSU
|
3,096
|
3,780
|
3,840
|
4.0%
|
3,710
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
3,850
|
3,920
|
3.9%
|
3,780
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,931
|
918
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA
|
2,400
|
2,890
|
2,940
|
4.3%
|
2,840
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
2,960
|
3,010
|
4.2%
|
2,910
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
2,258
|
701
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA
|
938
|
1,010
|
1,020
|
4.4%
|
1,010
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
1,040
|
1,050
|
4.3%
|
1,030
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
926
|
113
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
COMFORIA KUDAN
|
1,280
|
1,600
|
1,630
|
3.7%
|
1,570
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,650
|
1,680
|
3.6%
|
1,620
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
1,306
|
343
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH
|
1,108
|
1,380
|
1,400
|
3.9%
|
1,350
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,420
|
1,440
|
3.8%
|
1,390
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,065
|
354
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
COMFORIA SHINKAWA
|
1,840
|
2,230
|
2,270
|
3.8%
|
2,190
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,290
|
2,330
|
3.7%
|
2,250
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,778
|
511
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
COMFORIA AKASAKA
|
1,945
|
2,790
|
2,840
|
3.6%
|
2,740
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
2,860
|
2,910
|
3.5%
|
2,810
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
1,904
|
955
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
COMFORIA MITA EAST
|
3,190
|
3,960
|
4,030
|
3.8%
|
3,880
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4,070
|
4,140
|
3.7%
|
3,990
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
3,063
|
1,006
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL
|
1,570
|
1,910
|
1,940
|
4.2%
|
1,880
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,970
|
2,000
|
4.1%
|
1,940
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,547
|
422
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI
|
1,050
|
1,310
|
1,330
|
3.8%
|
1,280
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,340
|
1,360
|
3.7%
|
1,310
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,070
|
269
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA
|
2,912
|
3,710
|
3,770
|
3.8%
|
3,640
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
3,810
|
3,870
|
3.7%
|
3,740
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
2,812
|
997
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME
|
1,344
|
1,720
|
1,740
|
3.9%
|
1,690
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,780
|
1,810
|
3.8%
|
1,750
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,349
|
430
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
COMFORIA MORISHITA
|
1,530
|
1,780
|
1,810
|
3.9%
|
1,750
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,810
|
1,840
|
3.8%
|
1,770
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,454
|
355
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
COMFORIA KIBAKOEN
|
956
|
1,150
|
1,170
|
3.9%
|
1,130
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,180
|
1,200
|
3.8%
|
1,150
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
911
|
268
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU
|
1,972
|
2,490
|
2,530
|
4.0%
|
2,470
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,560
|
2,600
|
3.9%
|
2,540
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,952
|
607
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME
|
990
|
1,080
|
1,100
|
4.1%
|
1,060
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,110
|
1,130
|
4.0%
|
1,090
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
962
|
147
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
COMFORIA KITASANDO
|
4,268
|
5,020
|
5,100
|
4.0%
|
4,930
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
5,170
|
5,260
|
3.9%
|
5,080
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
4,181
|
988
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
Acquisition
No. Property nameprice (million yen)
|
|
|
18th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal company
|
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
①
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
②
|
① － ②
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
70
|
COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA
|
1,560
|
1,860
|
1,890
|
3.9%
|
1,830
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,930
|
1,960
|
3.8%
|
1,900
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,589
|
340
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
COMFORIA SASAZUKA
|
1,789
|
2,320
|
2,350
|
4.0%
|
2,300
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,390
|
2,420
|
3.9%
|
2,370
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,743
|
646
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ
|
1,806
|
2,170
|
2,210
|
3.9%
|
2,130
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,240
|
2,280
|
3.8%
|
2,200
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,751
|
488
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
73
|
COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO
|
1,623
|
2,000
|
2,040
|
3.8%
|
1,960
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,040
|
2,080
|
3.7%
|
2,000
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,615
|
424
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
74
|
COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA
|
736
|
905
|
922
|
3.7%
|
888
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
927
|
945
|
3.6%
|
908
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
713
|
213
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST
|
1,712
|
2,460
|
2,490
|
4.1%
|
2,420
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
2,550
|
2,580
|
4.0%
|
2,510
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,642
|
907
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76
|
COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO
|
1,132
|
1,430
|
1,450
|
3.9%
|
1,400
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,490
|
1,510
|
3.8%
|
1,460
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,127
|
362
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
COMFORIA SHINKOYASU
|
1,077
|
1,250
|
1,270
|
4.3%
|
1,230
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,270
|
1,290
|
4.2%
|
1,250
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,029
|
240
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
COMFORIA NIBANCHO
|
1,621
|
2,040
|
2,080
|
3.6%
|
2,000
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
2,090
|
2,130
|
3.5%
|
2,050
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
1,632
|
457
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU
|
1,625
|
1,850
|
1,880
|
3.9%
|
1,820
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,880
|
1,910
|
3.8%
|
1,840
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,687
|
192
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
82
|
COMFORIA KOMABA
|
5,000
|
5,690
|
5,790
|
3.8%
|
5,590
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
5,720
|
5,830
|
3.7%
|
5,610
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
5,141
|
578
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
83
|
COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO
|
1,434
|
1,740
|
1,770
|
3.7%
|
1,710
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,790
|
1,820
|
3.6%
|
1,760
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
1,477
|
312
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
COMFORIA NIHONBASHI
|
1,956
|
2,320
|
2,350
|
4.0%
|
2,300
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,350
|
2,380
|
3.9%
|
2,330
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
2,019
|
330
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
COMFORIA TAMACHI
|
3,272
|
3,860
|
3,920
|
3.9%
|
3,790
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
3,970
|
4,040
|
3.8%
|
3,900
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
3,358
|
611
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86
|
COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN
|
1,471
|
1,660
|
1,690
|
3.8%
|
1,650
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,680
|
1,710
|
3.7%
|
1,670
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,461
|
218
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
COMFORIA KINSHICHO
|
1,042
|
1,280
|
1,290
|
4.0%
|
1,260
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,290
|
1,310
|
3.9%
|
1,270
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,036
|
253
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88
|
COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI
|
4,681
|
5,040
|
5,100
|
4.1%
|
5,010
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
4,830
|
4,890
|
4.0%
|
4,800
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
4,668
|
161
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89
|
COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA
|
1,510
|
1,770
|
1,790
|
4.3%
|
1,740
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,840
|
1,860
|
4.2%
|
1,820
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,527
|
312
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO
|
813
|
926
|
941
|
3.8%
|
911
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
933
|
948
|
3.7%
|
918
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
844
|
88
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
COMFORIA YOGA
|
1,041
|
1,150
|
1,170
|
4.0%
|
1,140
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,150
|
1,160
|
3.9%
|
1,140
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,085
|
64
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ
|
1,406
|
1,560
|
1,590
|
3.9%
|
1,550
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,560
|
1,580
|
3.8%
|
1,550
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,402
|
157
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93
|
COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX
|
1,245
|
1,470
|
1,490
|
3.8%
|
1,450
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,470
|
1,490
|
3.7%
|
1,450
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,241
|
228
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94
|
COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU
|
3,794
|
4,430
|
4,490
|
4.1%
|
4,360
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
4,450
|
4,520
|
4.0%
|
4,380
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
3,909
|
540
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
COMFORIA KITASANJO
|
660
|
1,030
|
1,040
|
4.7%
|
1,030
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
1,030
|
1,040
|
4.7%
|
1,030
|
4.8%
|
4.9%
|
656
|
373
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96
|
COMFORIA AZABU EAST
|
1,900
|
3,190
|
3,250
|
3.6%
|
3,130
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
3,380
|
3,440
|
3.5%
|
3,310
|
3.3%
|
3.7%
|
1,907
|
1,472
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97
|
COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST
|
1,430
|
1,600
|
1,610
|
4.9%
|
1,590
|
3.6%
|
5.8%
|
1,630
|
1,640
|
4.8%
|
1,620
|
3.5%
|
5.7%
|
1,470
|
159
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER
|
13,264
|
16,200
|
16,600
|
4.4%
|
15,800
|
3.4%
|
5.5%
|
16,500
|
16,800
|
4.4%
|
16,200
|
3.3%
|
5.5%
|
13,054
|
3,445
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
COMFORIA OJIMA
|
2,110
|
2,290
|
2,330
|
4.0%
|
2,270
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
2,300
|
2,340
|
4.0%
|
2,280
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
2,221
|
78
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
COMFORIA OMORI TROIS
|
866
|
992
|
1,010
|
4.0%
|
974
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,010
|
1,030
|
3.9%
|
991
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
911
|
98
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN
|
1,250
|
1,330
|
1,340
|
4.7%
|
1,310
|
4.5%
|
4.9%
|
1,360
|
1,380
|
4.6%
|
1,340
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
1,291
|
68
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102
|
COMFORIA OGIMACHI
|
1,435
|
1,540
|
1,560
|
4.4%
|
1,510
|
4.2%
|
4.6%
|
1,560
|
1,580
|
4.3%
|
1,530
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,497
|
62
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103
|
COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI
|
941
|
993
|
1,010
|
3.9%
|
986
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,000
|
1,020
|
3.8％
|
995
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
980
|
19
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
Acquisition
No. Property nameprice (million yen)
|
|
|
18th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
19th FP end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal company
|
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
①
|
Direct Capitalization Price
|
Price calculated by DCF method
|
②
|
① － ②
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
Cap Rate
|
(million yen)
|
Discount
|
Terminal
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
Rate
|
Cap Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portfolio properties at 19th FP end
|
104
|
COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST
|
4,425
|
4,950
|
5,030
|
3.9%
|
4,870
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
5,080
|
5,160
|
3.8％
|
5,000
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
4,468
|
611
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105
|
COMFORIA MITA TROIS
|
890
|
937
|
957
|
3.8%
|
917
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
962
|
982
|
3.7％
|
942
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
930
|
31
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
106
|
COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN
|
1,330
|
1,440
|
1,470
|
3.9%
|
1,430
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
1,450
|
1,480
|
3.9％
|
1,440
|
4.0%
|
4.1%
|
1,436
|
13
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
COMFORIA KAMATA
|
5,721
|
6,490
|
6,600
|
3.9%
|
6,380
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
6,720
|
6,830
|
3.8％
|
6,600
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
5,786
|
933
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA
|
1,245
|
1,260
|
1,280
|
4.2%
|
1,250
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,270
|
1,290
|
4.1％
|
1,260
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,262
|
7
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST
|
1,980
|
2,030
|
2,060
|
4.2%
|
2,000
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
2,070
|
2,090
|
4.1％
|
2,040
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
2,014
|
55
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI
|
1,567
|
1,690
|
1,710
|
4.2%
|
1,660
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,740
|
1,760
|
4.1％
|
1,710
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,587
|
152
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
111
|
COMFORIA AWAZA
|
1,289
|
1,410
|
1,430
|
4.3%
|
1,390
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,440
|
1,450
|
4.2％
|
1,420
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,309
|
130
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
COMFORIA GYOTOKU
|
978
|
1,040
|
1,040
|
4.4%
|
1,030
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
1,070
|
1,070
|
4.3％
|
1,060
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,033
|
36
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
113
|
COMFORIA SHIBAURA
|
1,065
|
1,150
|
1,170
|
3.9%
|
1,120
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,170
|
1,190
|
3.8％
|
1,140
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,130
|
39
|
Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
114
|
COMFORIA UENOIRIYA
|
2,173
|
2,340
|
2,380
|
4.1%
|
2,320
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
2,390
|
2,440
|
4.0％
|
2,370
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,216
|
173
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
COMFORIA IKEJIRI
|
1,313
|
1,430
|
1,450
|
3.8%
|
1,400
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
1,440
|
1,460
|
3.7％
|
1,410
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
1,391
|
48
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA
|
2,622
|
2,820
|
2,860
|
4.0%
|
2,800
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
2,830
|
2,870
|
4.0％
|
2,810
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
2,668
|
161
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
117
|
COMFORIA KITAHAMA
|
1,719
|
1,820
|
1,850
|
4.2%
|
1,790
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
1,870
|
1,900
|
4.1％
|
1,830
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,754
|
115
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118
|
COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI
|
2,500
|
2,630
|
2,690
|
4.3%
|
2,570
|
4.1%
|
4.5%
|
2,640
|
2,690
|
4.2％
|
2,590
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
2,767
|
▲ 127
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS
|
1,660
|
1,700
|
1,740
|
4.1%
|
1,660
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,720
|
1,750
|
4.0％
|
1,680
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,763
|
▲ 43
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
COMFORIA SHINJUKU
|
2,150
|
2,340
|
2,400
|
3.7%
|
2,320
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
2,380
|
2,440
|
3.6％
|
2,360
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
2,272
|
107
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
121
|
COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA
|
880
|
909
|
926
|
4.0%
|
901
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
910
|
926
|
4.0％
|
903
|
4.1%
|
4.2%
|
904
|
5
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
122
|
GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM
|
4,150
|
4,220
|
4,250
|
4.6%
|
4,180
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
4,220
|
4,250
|
4.6％
|
4,190
|
4.4%
|
4.8%
|
4,253
|
▲ 33
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123
|
COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX
|
2,213
|
2,300
|
2,340
|
4.1%
|
2,280
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
2,300
|
2,330
|
4.1％
|
2,280
|
4.2%
|
4.3%
|
2,271
|
28
|
The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
124
|
COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH
|
2,050
|
2,130
|
2,150
|
4.1%
|
2,100
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
2,180
|
2,200
|
4.0％
|
2,150
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,106
|
73
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST
|
5,397
|
5,900
|
5,940
|
3.8%
|
5,860
|
3.5%
|
3.9%
|
6,000
|
6,040
|
3.7％
|
5,960
|
3.4%
|
3.8%
|
5,493
|
506
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
126
|
COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI
|
1,194
|
1,250
|
1,270
|
4.0%
|
1,230
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,300
|
1,320
|
3.9％
|
1,280
|
3.7%
|
4.1%
|
1,261
|
38
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA
|
1,254
|
1,320
|
1,340
|
4.1%
|
1,290
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,350
|
1,370
|
4.0％
|
1,320
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,323
|
26
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128
|
COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA
|
864
|
883
|
896
|
4.1%
|
869
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
890
|
904
|
4.0％
|
876
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
913
|
▲ 23
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129
|
COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI
|
1,096
|
1,140
|
1,160
|
4.1%
|
1,120
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,160
|
1,180
|
4.0％
|
1,140
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
1,158
|
1
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI
|
1,842
|
1,970
|
2,000
|
4.2%
|
1,930
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
2,010
|
2,040
|
4.1％
|
1,970
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
1,940
|
69
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
131
|
CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI
|
2,740
|
2,810
|
2,820
|
4.3%
|
2,800
|
4.0%
|
4.4%
|
2,880
|
2,890
|
4.2％
|
2,870
|
3.9%
|
4.3%
|
2,803
|
76
|
Japan Real Estate Institute
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA
|
2,220
|
2,270
|
2,320
|
4.0%
|
2,250
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,270
|
2,300
|
4.0％
|
2,250
|
3.8%
|
4.2%
|
2,355
|
▲ 85
|
DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
133
|
COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN
|
2,380
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
2,510
|
2,560
|
3.8％
|
2,460
|
3.6%
|
4.0%
|
2,522
|
▲ 12
|
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALL
|
TOTAL
|
226,671
|
272,485
|
276,720
|
|
268,336
|
|
|
279,308
|
283,515
|
|
275,123
|
|
|
225,911
|
53,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
Portfolio Summary (All Property)
Investment area
|
18th FP
|
Tokyo 23 wards:89.6%
|
|
|
|
19th FP
|
Tokyo 23 wards:90.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|
|
|
|
38.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.7%
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
area
|
|
|
|
|
area
|
|
|
50.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central Tokyo
|
|
|
Sub-central Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo Metropolitan area
|
|
|
Other Major Cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Investment area".
|
|
|
|
Average building age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18th FP
|
Avg. age:10.5 years
|
|
|
|
19th FP
|
Avg. age:11.1 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.4%
|
18.4%
|
|
19.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
12.3%
|
|
building age 13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
building age
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Under 5 years
|
|
|
5 to 10 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10 to 15 years
|
|
|
Over 15 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note1) Graph data based on build year of each asset under management (acquisition price basis) at the end of each fiscal period.
(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Average building age".
Investment Target
|
18th FP Rental Residences:96.0%
|
19th FP Rental Residences:96.0%
|
|
|
|
4.0%
|
|
4.0%
|
Investment
|
|
Investment
|
Target
|
|
Target
|
96.0%
|
|
|
96.0%
|
|
|
Rental residence
|
|
Operational rental residence
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Graph data based on acquisition price.
Acquisition price per property
|
18th FP Price per property:¥1.79bn
|
|
|
19th FP Price per property:¥1.80bn
|
|
|
|
|
11.6%
|
|
11.6%
|
31.4%
|
|
|
|
31.3%
|
Acquisition
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
price per
|
|
|
price per
|
property
|
|
|
property
|
39.9%
|
|
39.0%
|
17.2%
|
|
|
|
18.2%
|
|
|
Less than 1 Bil JPY
|
|
Over 1 Bil JPY less than 2 Bil JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Over 2 Bil JPY less than 3 Bil JPY
|
|
Over 3 Bil JPY
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Graph data based on acquisition price.
52
Portfolio Summary (Rental Residences)
Walking distance from nearest station
|
18th FP Avg. distance:4.9min
|
|
19th FP Avg. distance:4.9min
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|
36.0%
|
Minutes to
|
|
35.1%
|
Minutes to
|
nearest train
|
|
nearest train
|
|
|
|
|
|
station
|
60.4%
|
|
|
station
|
|
(on foot)
|
|
|
(on foot) 61.3%
Under 5 mins
5 to 10 mins
Over 10 mins
(Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price.
(Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Minutes to nearest train station (on foot)" and "Avg. distance".
Unit type
|
18th FP Single・Compact:89.5%
|
|
|
19th FP Single・Compact:89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|
|
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room
|
50.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Room
|
48.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
type
|
|
39.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single(S)
|
|
Compact(C)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Family(F)
|
|
Large(L)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Unit type".
Monthly rent per Unit
|
18th FP
|
Avg. rent:¥147,019
|
|
|
19th FP
|
Avg. rent:¥147,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.8%
|
9.3%
|
23.2%
|
|
|
|
|
9.5%
|
21.3%
|
18.3%
|
Rent
|
18.4%
|
Rent
|
per unit
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
Less than ¥100,000
|
|
42.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.8%
|
|
Over ¥100,000 less than
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
¥150,000
|
|
|
Over ¥150,000 less than
¥200,000
Over ¥200,000 less than
¥250,000
Over ¥250,000
(Note) Graph data represents ratio of monthly rent range (excluding retail and office space) at each unit under management in the portfolio.
Lessee type
|
18th FP
|
Corporate:37.3%
|
19th FP
|
Corporate:37.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
37.3%
|
|
|
37.4%
|
Lessee
|
|
Lessee
|
type
|
|
type
|
62.7%
|
|
|
62.6%
|
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Individual
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
Unitholders (as of 19th FP end)
Unitholder by issues held
Foreign entities 96,804 units 15.1%
Individuals / others
29,522 units
4.6%
|
Other domestic entities
|
|
73,248 units
|
|
11.4%
|
Financial
|
Financial
|
institutions
|
411,407 units
|
Instruments
|
64.2%
|
Business Operators
|
|
29,853 units
|
|
4.7%
|
Unitholder by ratio
|
Financial institutions
|
Financial
|
|
Instruments
|
|
130 entities
|
|
Business Operators
|
|
2.6%
|
|
18 entities
|
|
|
|
Foreign entities
|
0.4%
|
Other domestic
|
|
191 entities
|
|
entities
|
3.7%
|
|
129 entities
|
|
|
2.5%
Individuals / others
4,628 entities
90.8%
Major unitholders (Top 10)
|
|
|
Units held
|
Holding
|
|
Unitholders
|
ratio
|
|
(Units)
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
1
|
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account)
|
133,715
|
20.86
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account)
|
115,807
|
18.07
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Tokyu Land Corporation
|
57,048
|
8.90
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
The Nomura Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (trust account)
|
25,190
|
3.93
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (securities trust
|
19,134
|
2.98
|
investment account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
|
12,084
|
1.88
|
(Standing proxy: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (taxable trust money
|
11,210
|
1.74
|
account)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT － TREATY 505234
|
9,399
|
1.46
|
(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
|
8,901
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
The Gunma Bank,Ltd.
|
8,166
|
1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
400,654
|
62.52
(Note1) Holding ratio shown above are rounded down to the third decimal places.
(Note2) All data based on the unitholder registry as at Jan.31, 2020.
54
Historical Unit Price and Trading Volume
|
(yen)
|
|
|
Unit Price (left axis)
|
|
TSE REIT Index (left axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IPO
|
|
1st Public Offering
|
|
2nd Public Offering
|
|
|
3rd Public Offering
|
(February 6, 2013)
|
|
(January 10, 2014)
|
|
(January 7, 2015)
|
|
|
(January 5, 2016)
|
Unit Price:155,500 yen
|
|
Unit Price:183,750 yen
|
|
Unit Price: 272,400 yen
|
|
Unit Price: 224,400 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TSE Residential REIT Index (left axis)
|
|
|
Volume (right axis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Public Offering
|
|
5th Public Offering
|
|
|
6th Public Offering
|
(January 5, 2017)
|
|
(January 5, 2018)
|
|
|
(January 7, 2019)
|
Unit Price: 261,500 yen
|
|
Unit Price: 241,100 yen
|
|
|
Unit Price: 274,500円
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7th Public Offering (January 7, 2020) Unit Price: 342,000円
350,000
300,000
250,000
|
200,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inclusion
|
in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
|
|
Global Real Estate Index Series
|
150,000
|
(June 18,
|
2018)
|
|
|
|
Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
(May 29, 2019)
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb-13
|
Aug-13
|
Feb-14
|
Aug-14
|
Feb-15
|
Aug-15
|
Feb-16
|
Aug-16
|
Feb-17
|
Aug-17
|
Feb-18
|
Aug-18
|
Feb-19
|
Aug-19