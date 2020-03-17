MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions Japan Exchange : 19th Fiscal Period（ended Jan 2020）Presentation Material 2/2 0 03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 6． Appendix Portfolio Policy Investment Target Primary target: Maintain over 80% investment ratio of "Rental Residence" generating stable earnings.

Sub-target: "Operational Rental Residence" with services likely to attract demand (i.e. senior residences, serviced apartments and student apartments.) Asset Type Investment Target Investment ratio As of (acquisition price base) Jan.31,2020 Rental residence 80%～100% 96.0% Residential property Operational rental residence 0%～20% 4.0% (Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the type of residential property built on the parcel. Rental residence Over 80% Investment Area Maintain over 80% investment ratio of assets in "Central Tokyo", "Sub-central Tokyo" and "Tokyo Metropolitan areas", where there is strong potential demand for rental residences. Category Investment Area Investment ratio As of (acquisition price base) Jan.31,2020 Central Tokyo 5 major wards Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku, Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku Sub-central Dense residential districts Other Tokyo wards (excluding Tokyo outside of the 5 major wards above) 80%～100% 94.6% Tokyo Dense residential districts in All other areas within Tokyo Metropolitan all other Tokyo Metropolitan Metropolitan boundaries expecting area areas strong demand Other major Dense residential districts in ordinance-designated cities 0%～20% 5.4% cities (Note) Investment ratio is based on acquisition price. In terms of land with limited property rights, calculations are based on the area where the parcel exists. Tokyo area Over 80% 28 Portfolio Map (as of March 31, 2020) (scheduled) 29 "COMFORIA" Series Four Advantages COMFORIA offers 30 Effective Utilization of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group Value chain of Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Group COMFORIA WELBOX Fit On Internet service where various discounts are available(approx. 30,000 menus) Service allowing free use of Tokyu Sports Oasis shops (only for designated properties) 31 Sustainability Initiatives（ External Evaluation of ESG ） GRESB Real Estate Assessment（Sep. 2019） Acquired a "Green Star" evaluation, the highest rating for 2 consecutive years Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index（May. 2019） Acquired "A" in MSCI ESG rating (Nine J-REITs were selected and only six acquired an "A" rating or above) (Note) The inclusion of CRR in any MSCI Index, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names by CRR in press releases concerning the inclusion, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement or promotion of CRR by MSCI or any of its affiliates. The MSCI indexes are the exclusive property of MSCI. MSCI and the MSCI index names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI or its affiliates. DBJ Green Building Certification（3 properties） Acquired new certification for 2 properties in Dec. 2019 ◼ COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER ◼ COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST ◼ COMFORIA KAMATA Properties with Properties with the best class exceptionally high environmental environmental & social awareness & social awareness 32 Sustainability Initiatives（Environment） E Environment Materiality Reducing environmental impact 7.3 By 2030, double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency Relevant SDG Targets 12.5 By 2030, substantially reduce waste generation through prevention, reduction, recycling and reuse 12.8 By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature Status / Initiatives Initiatives for improving energy efficiency In conformity to the Act on the Rational Use of Energy（Energy Conservation Law）, we set an annual average cutting target of 1% in each energy sources for the entire portfolio and also for each property in the medium- to long-term. Switching to LED lights / Replacing air conditioners Initiatives in improving waste management CRR reduces environmental impact at properties through separate disposal of waste in cooperation with the management company. It is also making every effort to improve resident satisfaction by taking measures to reduce odor at garbage collection points. ◼ Separate management of waste ◼ Providing garbage disposal guides CRR is making progress in reduction of power consumption and environmental impact. Switching to LED lights Replacing air conditioners Green-lease provisions From the perspective of environmental friendliness, to reduce environmental load in collaboration with residents, we insert green-lease provisions in lease agreements, which are related to energy use and appropriate disposal of waste. Implementation of monitoring at Sustainability Promotion Council The Asset Management Company periodically holds Sustainability Promotion Council which comprises of company-wide members including the representative director and president of the Asset Management Company, to share sustainability related information, and to review and promote commitment to the issues. Initiatives for renewable energy CRR utilizes renewable energy from solar power. Installation of Photovoltaic power generation panel COMFORIA NAKAOCHIAI 33 Sustainability Initiatives（Social） S Social Materiality ① Contribution to the region ②Health and well-being of tenants ③Supplier engagement ④Human capital development as a group of professionals 11.3 By 2030, enhance inclusive and sustainable urbanization and capacity for participatory, integrated and sustainable human settlement Relevant SDG Targets planning and management in all countries 12.8 By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in harmony with nature Status / Initiatives Initiatives to improve tenant satisfaction Initiatives in local communities (COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER) ◼ Conduct Tenant satisfaction survey ◼ Disaster provision warehouse and manhole toilets Survey 2016 2017 2018 2019 Satisfied 56％ 73％ 68％ 72% Building Cleaning Neutral 30％ 14％ 18％ 14% (Common Areas) Unsatisfied 14％ 13％ 14％ 14% Building Satisfied 60％ 68％ 67％ 69% Neutral 25％ 26％ 22％ Management & 24% Service Unsatisfied 15％ 6％ 11％ 7% Disaster provision warehouse Manhole toilet At Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, we have established a disaster provision warehouse designated by the Shinjuku ward and manhole toilets for neighboring residents and workers in preparation for a disaster. We have also entered into an emergency mutual assistance agreement with three neighboring town councils to strengthen partnerships. ◼ Security of the local community ◼ Hold tenant participation events There is a police box on the premises of Comforia Shinjuku Eastside Tower, contributing to the security of the local community. Open Space An open space is used as a walkway for neighboring residents and commuters. Pool events Concert event 34 Sustainability Initiatives（Governance） G Governance Materiality Management framework corresponding to multifaceted social demand towards sustainable society 12.8 By 2030, ensure that people everywhere have the relevant information and awareness for sustainable development and lifestyles in Relevant SDG Targets harmony with nature 16.7 Ensure responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels Status / Initiatives Decision-making flow in acquisition of assets CRR has appointed third-party real estate appraiser to its Investment Committee to secure objectivity in decision-making process for property acquisitions. transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and transactions party-related of case In cases necessary other and ）① ote(N department responsible by Proposal Officer Compliance by Approval and deliberation Committee Compliance resolution resolution and deliberation Committee Investment )③(Note（)② (Note Officer Division Chief each by Approval corporation's investment the by approval Prior )④directors(Note of board Directors of Board the to Report investmentto Report oncorporati (Note) Refer to "References (*5) for note of "Decision-making flow ". Aligning interests between unitholders and the sponsor In the public offering held in Feb. 2020, the sponsor acquired 3,079 units, which is 10% of the number of issuing units In terms of capital relationship, CRR aims to make a strong relationship with the sponsor and to achieve mutual interests improvement by aligning the interests of the unitholders to that of the sponsor Sponsor's investment ratio 9.0% (as of March 17, 2020) Sustainability information disclosure and GRI Index Our sustainability disclosure is prepared with reference to GRI Standards (GRI stands for Global Reporting Initiative, which is one of the most commonly used sustainability reporting framework). 35 Flag Property ＜COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER＞ DBJ Green Building Certification COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER acquired the DBJ Green Building Certification's highest certification rank (5-star) for residence as the first such case in Japan, recognized as a property with the best class environmental & social awareness. Location 6-27-29 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo etc. Type of (Land) Term leasehold interest Ownership (Building) Ownership Land Area 10,870.10㎡ Gross Floor (Tower Building) 69,308.35㎡ (Annex Building) 2,305.29㎡ Area (Gate Building) 203.15㎡ Structure / (Tower Building) RC・S／B1F－32F Number of (Annex Building) RC／4F Floors (Gate Building) RC／1F Completion January, 2012 Date 2-minute walk from Higashi-Shinjuku Station on Nearest Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin Line and other. Station 4-minute walk from Shinjuku-sanchome Station on Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line and other. Acquisition 13,264 million yen Price 765 units Rentable (Breakdown) Units Compact type 413 units Family type 328 units Large type 20 units Retail type 4 units Occupancy 95.5% (as of Jan. 31, 2020) Rate Performance Trend (yen) Rent（Yen/tsubo) Occupancy Rate(％) 17,500 100.0% 17,306 17,000 16,697 16,500 90.0% 16,000 15,500 15,000 80.0% Jan. 19 Apr. 19 Jul. 19 Oct. 19 Jan. 20 36 Flag Property ＜COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER＞ COMMON AREA SERVICE Infinity Edge Pool Club Lounge Main Entrance Concierge Service Rooftop Terrace Spa & Relaxation Forest Lounge Morning Buffet Gym Guest Room Forest Gallery Valet Parking Service Center Terrace Golf Simulator & Karaoke Board Room Car Wash Service 37 Trends in Types of Households in Tokyo CRR invests in rental residences located primarily in the Tokyo area for "singles and small families". Such residences are likely to receive stronger demand as the aggregate number of households increase. Housing market and demographic trends Number of households are expected to increase in the Tokyo metropolitan area and Tokyo. Due to demographic changes associated with declining birth rate and late marriages, the number of singles and small families are expected to continue increasing. Estimated Number of Households in Tokyo Number of Households in Tokyo by Type (thou. household) (thou. household) (thou. household) 18,000 16,723 16,960 16,974 16,810 16,229 16,000 6,922 7,054 7,107 7,097 14,000 6,691 12,000 10,000 2015 2020 2025 2030 2035 Tokyo Metropolitan Area Tokyo 10,000 8,000 7,000 6,000 8,000 5,000 4,000 6,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 4,000 0 2015 2020 2025 2030 2035 Single Married couple Married couple with children Single parent with children Others (Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019". (Source) National Institute of Population and Social Security Research's "Household statistical projection for Japan (by prefecture) Apr. 2019". 38 Selective Investments in Tokyo 23 Wards Build a foundation for stable growth by making selective investments in blue-chip assets located in Tokyo 23 wards where a favorable supply-demand balance is expected to continue. Tokyo 23 Ward Assets make profits stably and increasingly Supply-demand trend in Tokyo 23 wards is believed to remain favorable, as stable demand for rental residences is expected backed by net-migration while rental housing starts remain low. Supply-Demand Trend in Major Cities Rental Housing Starts in Tokyo 23 Wards Demand : Net-migration of group by ages 15 to under 39 Supply : Rental housing starts (people) (units) 90,000 60,000 30,000 0 0 30,000 60,000 90,000 Tokyo 23 wards Nagoya-shi Osaka-shi Fukuoka-shi Sapporo-shi 2019 ■ 2018 ■ 2017 ■ 2016 ■ 2015 ■ 2014 (Source) Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and (Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Communications, "Report on Internal Migration in Tourism, Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office Japan" "Housing Starts" Continues to be at a low level (units) compared with the peak year 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 (Source) Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism, Policy Bureau, Construction Statistics Office "Housing Starts" 39 Macro Environment Surrounding Student Apartments and Senior Residences Student Apartments Senior Residences Stable Number of Students

The number of students in universities, graduate school and junior college remains unchanged with the rise of advancement rates to universities and junior college, increase in the number of foreign students and other factors. Stable demand for student dormitories and student apartments is expected. ＜Change in Number of Enrolled Students and Foreign Students at Universities, etc.＞ (10 thou. people) (10 thou. people) 300 Number of students in universities, etc. Number of foreign students 30 25 250 20 200 150 15 100 10 50 5 0 0 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Increase in Elderly Population The number of seniors aged 65 or older is increasing year by year and is expected to increase significantly in the future. Demand for senior residences is also expected to grow. ＜Change/Estimate of Population 65 Years or Older in Tokyo Metropolitan Area＞ (thou. people) estimation 12,000 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 2025 2030 2035 2040 (Source) "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for number of students; and "Annual Survey of International Students in Japan" (Japan Student Services Organization) for number of foreign students (Source) "Demographics of Japan" (Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications) for 2000 to 2015; and "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) for 2020 and after Increase of Women's Advancement Rate

The advancement rate for women in particular is trending upwards and the number of female students is increasing. An increase in demand for student apartments and student dormitories with good security and design is expected. ＜Change in Number of Students Advancing and Advancement Rate to Universities and Junior Colleges by Gender＞ (10 thou. people) 80 60% 70 55% 60 # of students to enter universities, etc. (men) 50 # of students to enter universities, etc. (women) 50% Advancement rates to universities, etc. (men) 40 Advancement rates to universities, etc. (women) 45% Advancement rates to universities, etc. (all) 30 40% 20 10 35% 0 30% 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 (Source) "Statistical Abstract of Education, Sci. and Culture" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for Number of students; and "School Basic Survey" (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) for advancement rate Increase in Elderly Single-Person Households

An increase in elderly single-person households is expected in the Tokyo metropolitan area. The demand for senior residences that provide not only nursing care services but also services such as community formations is expected to increase going forward. ＜Change/Estimate of Elderly Single-Person Households in Tokyo Metropolitan Area＞ (thou. household) estimation 45% 3,000 One-person household Ratio in household with persons aged 65 or over One-person household（estimation） 40% 2,500 2,000 35% 1,500 30% 1,000 500 25% 0 20% 201520202025203020352040 (Source) "Population Projections for Japan (estimated in January)" (National Institute of Population and Social Security Research) 40 Trends in Sales Market and Financial Environment J-REIT market remains strong backed by global downward trend in interest rate Property Market Trends The Long-term Interest Trends Equity Market Trends Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low. Currently long-term interest rate hovers in the negative range backed by concerns over deterioration of the global economy due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and etc. TSE REIT Index outperform TOPIX while stable profitability is evaluated Comparable Yields Recent Historical TSE REIT Index 6.5% (pt) Market cap rate hovers at a level above historical low 2,400 6.0% 5.5% 5.0% 2,200 4.5% 4.0% 2,000 3.5% 3.0% 282bp 1,800 2.5% 2.0% 406bp 1,600 Long-term interest rate 1.5% 1.0% entered negative range 0.5% 1,400 0.0% -0.5% 1,200 Apr-05 Apr-07 Apr-09 Apr-11 Apr-13 Apr-15 Apr-17 Apr-19 Jan. 18 Apr. 18 Jul. 18 Oct. 18 Jan. 19 Apr. 19 Jul. 19 Oct. 19 Jan. 20 Market Cap Rate Market Cap Rate 10-year JGB interest rates 10-year JGB interest rates (Historical 10-year average) (Historical 10-year average) (Source) Based on "Japanese Real Estate Investor Survey" "Market Cap Rate" from the Japan Real Estate Institute and newly-issued10-year JGB auction results. Market Cap Rate in Tokyo Ward 23 is applied to that in Southern Tokyo. 10-year JGB interest rates" are based on average yields from auction results during the respective period. (Note) "Historical 10-year average" is based on averages figures from Mar. 2010 to Feb. 2020. TSE REIT Index TOPIX (Source) Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (Note) TOPIX is re-indexed by using TSE REIT Index's January 4, 2018 price of 1,665.15pt as base price. 41 Income Statement & Balance Sheet for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period Income Statement for 18th - 19th Fiscal Period Balance Sheet for 18th-19th Fiscal Period (thousand yen) (thousand yen) 18th Fiscal Period 19th Fiscal Period Period-on-period 18th Fiscal Period 19th Fiscal Period Period-on-period (period ending Jul 2019) (period ending Jan 2020) change (period ending Jul 2019) (period ending Jan 2020) change Operating revenue 8,652,563 8,790,408 137,844 《Assets》 Lease business revenue 8,140,239 8,268,232 127,992 Current assets 18,038,436 18,509,741 471,305 Other lease business revenue 344,123 311,089 ▲ 33,034 Cash and deposits 9,806,155 10,360,147 553,991 Gain on sales of real estate properties 168,200 211,086 42,886 Cash and deposits in trust 7,794,604 7,750,633 ▲ 43,970 Operating expenses 4,673,567 4,683,703 10,136 Other current assets 437,676 398,960 ▲ 38,715 Expenses related to rent business 3,928,753 3,862,940 ▲ 65,813 Non-current assets 228,347,215 228,250,776 ▲ 96,439 Asset management fee 479,542 522,018 42,475 Property, plant and equipment 224,739,233 224,753,657 14,423 Other operating expenses 265,270 298,744 33,473 Properties in trust etc. 224,739,233 224,753,657 14,423 Operating profit 3,978,996 4,106,704 127,708 Intangible assets (Leasehold rights in trust) 1,166,310 1,157,744 ▲ 8,565 Non-operating income 759 833 74 Other intangible assets 14,118 10,568 ▲ 3,549 Non-operating expenses 525,793 539,020 13,226 Investments and other assets 2,427,553 2,328,805 ▲ 98,747 Interest expenses 338,753 341,368 2,614 Deferred assets 112,657 101,143 ▲ 11,513 Interest expenses on investment corporation bonds 24,704 32,161 7,456 Total assets 246,498,308 246,861,660 363,352 Others 162,334 165,491 3,156 《Liabilities》 Ordinary profit 3,453,962 3,568,518 114,555 Current liabilities 9,741,767 16,787,736 7,045,968 Profit before income taxes 3,453,962 3,568,518 114,555 Short term loans payable - - - Current portion of long-term loans payable Total income tax 5,626 5,628 2 7,350,000 14,300,000 6,950,000 Income taxes - current 5,965 5,936 ▲ 28 Operating accounts payable 791,399 804,874 13,474 Income taxes - deferred ▲ 339 ▲ 308 30 Accounts payable - other 56,748 23,619 ▲ 33,129 Profit 3,448,336 3,562,889 114,553 Accrued expenses 176,993 181,018 4,025 Retained earnings brought forward - - - Income taxes payable 5,954 5,924 ▲ 30 Unappropriated retained earnings 3,448,336 3,562,889 114,553 Advance received 1,359,964 1,376,835 16,870 Use of internal reserves ▲ 128,816 ▲ 169,673 ▲ 40,857 Others 706 95,464 94,758 Distributions 3,319,520 3,393,216 73,695 Non-current liabilities 118,827,895 111,901,909 ▲ 6,925,986 Long term loans payable 105,180,000 98,230,000 ▲ 6,950,000 Rent NOI 5,843,875 6,012,664 168,789 Investment corporation bonds 11,000,000 11,000,000 - Internal reserve（after distribution) 563,704 733,377 169,673 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust,etc. 2,546,420 2,570,134 23,713 Asset retirement obligations 97,576 98,184 608 Issued units (units) 640,834 640,834 - Others 3,898 3,589 ▲ 308 DPU (yen) 5,180 5,295 115 Total liabilities 128,569,663 128,689,645 119,982 《Net assets》 Unitholders' equity 117,928,645 118,172,015 243,369 Unitholders' capital 114,045,421 114,045,421 - Surplus 3,883,224 4,126,593 243,369 Reserve for reduction entry 434,888 563,704 128,816 Unappropriated retained earnings 3,448,336 3,562,889 114,553 Valuation and translation adjustments - - - Total net assets 117,928,645 118,172,015 243,369 Total liabilities and net assets 246,498,308 246,861,660 363,352 42 19th-21st Fiscal Period Performance Forecast (million yen) 19th Fiscal Period 20th Fiscal Period 21st Fiscal Period (period ending Jan 2020) (period ending Jul 2020) (period ending Jan 2021) Actual results Forecast Differential Forecast Forecast Differential Forecast Forecast Differential (Sep 13.2019) (Jan 7.2020) (Mar 16.2020) (Jan 7.2020) (Mar 16.2020) # of operating days 184 days 182 days 184 days Operating revenue 8,790 8,504 285 9,007 9,028 21 8,986 9,018 31 Lease business revenue 8,268 8,221 47 8,633 8,648 15 8,698 8,716 18 Other lease business revenue 311 283 27 374 380 6 287 301 13 Gain on sales of real estate properties 211 - 211 - - - - - - Leasing business expenses 3,862 3,852 10 4,080 4,093 12 4,022 4,036 13 Leasing business expenses 2,142 2,119 22 2,298 2,315 16 2,212 2,228 15 Taxes and public dues 424 422 2 434 436 1 454 454 0 Depreciation 1,296 1,309 ▲ 13 1,347 1,342 ▲ 5 1,355 1,353 ▲ 1 Other operating expenses 820 843 ▲ 22 867 870 3 896 903 6 Operating profit 4,106 3,809 297 4,058 4,064 5 4,066 4,078 11 Non-operating income/expense ▲ 538 ▲ 543 5 ▲ 562 ▲ 554 7 ▲ 566 ▲ 564 1 Ordinary profit 3,568 3,265 302 3,496 3,509 12 3,500 3,514 13 Income tax, etc 5 6 0 6 6 - 6 6 - Profit 3,562 3,259 303 3,490 3,503 12 3,494 3,507 13 Use of reserves for reduction entry and other, net ▲ 169 40 ▲ 210 42 42 - 51 51 - Distributions 3,393 3,300 92 3,533 3,546 12 3,546 3,559 13 DPU (yen) 5,295 5,150 145 5,260 5,280 20 5,280 5,300 20 Issued units at term end (units) 640,834 640,834 - 671,624 671,624 - 671,624 671,624 - # of properties at term end (properties) 126 127 ▲ 1 132 133 1 132 133 1 Total acquisition price 226,671 228,324 ▲ 1,653 241,180 242,510 1,330 241,180 242,510 1,330 43 Property List (as of 19th FP end) Acquistion Construction Gross floor Structure Rentable Rentable Occupancy Acquisition price Book value Appraisal value at No. Property name Investment area Location Completion rate at the end the end of period Date Date area /Floors units area of period (thousand yen) (thousand yen) (thousand yen) Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 1 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Feb-08 3,021.53㎡ RC/10F 45 2,473.56㎡ 97.5% 1,586,837 1,506,611 2,330,000 2 COMFORIA WASEDA Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Apr-09 3,080.28㎡ RC/B1-5F 79 2,836.97㎡ 95.9% 1,900,000 1,851,363 2,680,000 3 COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Mar-05 2,726.15㎡ RC/5F 44 2,430.20㎡ 94.6% 1,181,000 1,137,149 1,710,000 4 COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Mar-08 1,058.75㎡ RC/7F 37 827.09㎡ 91.3% 552,707 541,028 744,000 5 COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Nov-09 3,198.54㎡ SRC/B1-14F 80 2,234.19㎡ 97.3% 1,470,000 1,361,045 2,130,000 6 COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Sep-09 2,264.84㎡ SRC/14F 62 2,044.98㎡ 91.5% 910,000 821,260 1,300,000 7 COMFORIA NISHIOI Sub-central Tokyo Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Jan-07 1,542.53㎡ RC/4F 59 1,174.94㎡ 93.2% 902,370 862,188 1,120,000 8 COMFORIA NAKANO Sub-central Tokyo Nakano-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Jun-07 1,935.39㎡ RC/B1-6F 35 1,640.96㎡ 85.0% 881,863 891,439 1,110,000 9 COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Feb-05 5,287.18㎡ RC/B1-11F 116 3,892.18㎡ 97.7% 2,587,000 2,369,167 3,550,000 10 COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Feb-09 3,358.99㎡ RC/15F 103 2,634.08㎡ 97.4% 1,550,000 1,428,896 2,230,000 11 COMFORIA OYAMA Sub-central Tokyo Itabashi-ku, Tokyo Aug-10 Oct-00 4,793.28㎡ SRC・RC/B1-14F 97 3,607.39㎡ 95.8% 1,987,000 1,913,154 2,530,000 12 COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Jan-11 Nov-06 1,317.22㎡ RC/10F 45 1,162.80㎡ 93.3% 740,000 677,941 1,010,000 13 COMFORIA KOMAZAWA Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Jan-11 Apr-07 1,695.46㎡ SRC/15F 39 1,546.24㎡ 97.9% 1,290,000 1,208,806 1,790,000 14 COMFORIA GINZA EAST Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Mar-05 5,773.48㎡ SRC/B1-14F 133 4,816.73㎡ 97.8% 3,059,000 2,939,415 4,410,000 15 COMFORIA AZABUDAI Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Feb-05 1,028.94㎡ RC/B1-4F 24 848.65㎡ 89.0% 574,000 549,531 862,000 16 COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Dec-04 1,914.13㎡ SRC/13F 54 1,717.95㎡ 98.4% 1,398,000 1,367,178 1,950,000 17 COMFORIA NISHIAZABU Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Sep-03 1,069.77㎡ RC/9F 22 937.26㎡ 95.8% 755,000 722,468 1,070,000 18 COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Oct-03 1,763.88㎡ RC・S/B1-9F 24 1,486.07㎡ 100.0% 1,041,000 1,095,974 1,630,000 20 COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Feb-05 2,971.10㎡ SRC・RC/B1-13F 60 2,535.67㎡ 98.6% 1,685,000 1,581,006 2,310,000 21 COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Nov-04 1,015.71㎡ RC/B1-7F 37 830.35㎡ 100.0% 552,000 548,788 712,000 22 COMFORIA SENGOKU Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 May-89 3,514.75㎡ RC/5F 44 3,159.70㎡ 97.9% 1,219,000 1,245,262 1,810,000 23 COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI Sub-central Tokyo Meguro-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Dec-05 1,533.95㎡ RC/B1-10F 26 1,163.10㎡ 97.4% 926,000 908,737 1,440,000 26 COMFORIA HARAJYUKU Central Tokyo Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Feb-05 6,314.63㎡ RC/B1-7F 99 4,528.51㎡ 96.3% 3,629,000 3,541,293 5,350,000 27 COMFORIA IKEBUKURO Sub-central Tokyo Toshima-ku, Tokyo Mar-11 Jan-05 1,171.21㎡ RC/11F 28 963.47㎡ 100.0% 602,000 559,145 723,000 29 COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Jun-11 Mar-07 1,151.47㎡ RC/11F 47 1,011.91㎡ 100.0% 651,000 606,333 867,000 30 COMFORIA MITA NORTH Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Aug-11 Feb-03 1,257.94㎡ SRC・RC/11F 30 1,128.88㎡ 96.2% 850,000 851,590 1,120,000 31 COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Mar-06 4,862.18㎡ RC/15F 75 4,431.79㎡ 100.0% 2,650,000 2,532,807 3,690,000 32 COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Dec-07 1,596.33㎡ SRC/13F 46 1,392.56㎡ 97.2% 874,000 832,704 1,090,000 33 COMFORIA OSHIAGE Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Oct-07 1,369.26㎡ RC/11F 47 1,058.10㎡ 95.4% 714,000 682,928 900,000 34 COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Jan-08 1,434.29㎡ RC/9F 48 1,184.50㎡ 98.2% 762,000 731,464 993,000 35 COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Apr-08 1,553.45㎡ RC/9F 50 1,260.51㎡ 98.1% 873,000 823,592 1,110,000 36 COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Apr-08 4,916.04㎡ RC/13F 144 3,725.52㎡ 98.6% 2,658,000 2,495,343 3,420,000 37 COMFORIA HIMONYA Sub-central Tokyo Meguro-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Mar-03 2,302.53㎡ RC/6F 28 2,158.72㎡ 95.1% 1,189,000 1,164,718 1,640,000 38 COMFORIA MISYUKU Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Feb-04 2,842.56㎡ RC/14F 59 2,598.50㎡ 94.8% 1,874,000 1,779,645 2,550,000 39 COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Apr-05 1,919.59㎡ RC/4F 38 1,602.88㎡ 97.3% 1,138,000 1,105,686 1,660,000 44 Property List (as of 19th FP end) Acquistion Construction Gross floor Structure Rentable Rentable Occupancy Acquisition price Book value Appraisal value at No. Property name Investment area Location Completion rate at the end the end of period Date Date area /Floors units area of period (thousand yen) (thousand yen) (thousand yen) Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 40 COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX Sub-central Tokyo Nakano-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Dec-09 1,419.08㎡ RC/B1-9F 40 1,230.92㎡ 94.1% 833,000 793,221 1,180,000 41 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST Sub-central Tokyo Toshima-ku, Tokyo Feb-12 Jun-09 8,296.57㎡ RC/13F 155 6,436.14㎡ 98.1% 3,911,000 3,689,282 5,580,000 43 COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Sep-12 Aug-06 2,010.27㎡ RC/9F 66 1,592.05㎡ 95.5% 1,014,730 997,799 1,400,000 44 COMFORIA OMORI DEUX Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Sep-12 Feb-07 2,180.52㎡ RC/12F 64 1,619.13㎡ 100.0% 1,188,000 1,206,905 1,490,000 45 COMFORIA MACHIYA Sub-central Tokyo Arakawa-ku, Tokyo Sep-12 Apr-07 1,361.92㎡ RC/11F 30 1,279.83㎡ 100.0% 594,000 618,210 951,000 46 COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN Tokyo Metropolitan area Ichikawa-shi, Chiba Sep-12 Apr-07 1,533.11㎡ RC/5F 48 1,408.46㎡ 95.4% 606,000 593,286 766,000 47 COMFORIA YATSUKA Tokyo Metropolitan area Soka-shi, Saitama Sep-12 Mar-07 1,710.09㎡ SRC/13F 62 1,562.40㎡ 96.8% 626,000 600,956 738,000 48 COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Nov-12 Oct-07 1,932.57㎡ RC/13F 37 1,521.11㎡ 89.7% 1,300,000 1,297,804 1,830,000 49 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Feb-13 Oct-07 2,912.38㎡ RC/10F 82 2,447.11㎡ 96.4% 2,139,300 2,049,658 2,730,000 50 COMFORIA ATAGO Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-13 Apr-04 1,147.20㎡ SRC/11F 38 1,002.00㎡ 100.0% 826,000 836,168 1,040,000 51 COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Feb-13 Nov-11 5,273.67㎡ RC/B1-14F 141 4,234.76㎡ 96.9% 2,680,000 2,535,784 3,660,000 52 COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Feb-13 Nov-11 2,404.23㎡ RC/9F 61 2,106.75㎡ 97.8% 1,240,000 1,176,950 1,700,000 53 COMFORIA TOYOSU Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-13 Mar-09 4,513.10㎡ RC/9F 161 4,127.00㎡ 92.4% 3,096,650 2,931,909 3,850,000 54 COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA Other major cities Higashi Yodogawa-ku, Sep-13 Oct-06 6,530.63㎡ RC/15F 133 5,999.67㎡ 96.6% 2,400,000 2,258,323 2,960,000 Osaka-shi, Osaka 55 COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Dec-13 Sep-07 1,888.25㎡ RC/8F 56 1,708.15㎡ 92.3% 938,000 926,149 1,040,000 56 COMFORIA KUDAN Central Tokyo Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Feb-07 1,787.89㎡ RC/13F 36 1,589.22㎡ 100.0% 1,280,500 1,306,336 1,650,000 57 COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Jan-05 1,717.58㎡ RC/10F 36 1,447.92㎡ 94.5% 1,108,000 1,065,114 1,420,000 58 COMFORIA SHINKAWA Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Mar-08 2,866.08㎡ RC/12F 59 2,452.32㎡ 98.3% 1,840,800 1,778,455 2,290,000 59 COMFORIA AKASAKA Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Apr-13 2,956.70㎡ RC/B1-11F 40 2,182.10㎡ 95.0% 1,945,000 1,904,960 2,860,000 60 COMFORIA MITA EAST Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Jan-08 4,973.31㎡ RC/B1-13F 111 3,639.93㎡ 95.8% 3,190,550 3,063,557 4,070,000 61 COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Dec-04 2,703.41㎡ RC/10F 95 2,070.14㎡ 99.0% 1,570,000 1,547,960 1,970,000 62 COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Nov-07 1,935.60㎡ RC/B1-14F 37 1,462.39㎡ 93.1% 1,050,000 1,070,669 1,340,000 63 COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Feb-08 4,479.23㎡ RC/B1-12F 106 3,527.90㎡ 97.6% 2,912,150 2,812,924 3,810,000 64 COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Jan-05 2,623.37㎡ SRC/13F 36 2,222.28㎡ 97.3% 1,344,000 1,349,387 1,780,000 65 COMFORIA MORISHITA Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Sep-07 2,159.39㎡ RC/14F 75 1,977.02㎡ 96.2% 1,530,000 1,454,062 1,810,000 66 COMFORIA KIBAKOEN Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Sep-07 1,753.85㎡ RC/9F 60 1,281.00㎡ 96.7% 956,000 911,745 1,180,000 67 COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU Sub-central Tokyo Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Mar-05 3,720.52㎡ RC/B2-3F 71 2,889.46㎡ 94.6% 1,972,000 1,952,599 2,560,000 68 COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Aug-05 1,797.93㎡ RC/5F 52 1,553.35㎡ 97.6% 990,000 962,375 1,110,000 69 COMFORIA KITASANDO Central Tokyo Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Feb-05 7,667.04㎡ RC/B1-14F 144 4,964.56㎡ 94.5% 4,268,000 4,181,395 5,170,000 70 COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA Central Tokyo Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Feb-03 2,344.24㎡ RC/10F 51 2,001.41㎡ 98.2% 1,560,000 1,589,197 1,930,000 71 COMFORIA SASAZUKA Central Tokyo Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Nov-06 3,440.91㎡ RC/14F 89 2,579.00㎡ 100.0% 1,789,000 1,743,519 2,390,000 72 COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Nov-05 2,312.79㎡ RC/15F 65 2,060.47㎡ 96.8% 1,806,000 1,751,454 2,240,000 73 COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Oct-07 2,416.85㎡ RC/13F 69 2,033.51㎡ 98.7% 1,623,000 1,615,498 2,040,000 74 COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Sep-07 1,161.31㎡ RC/B1-5F 29 850.72㎡ 97.0% 736,000 713,389 927,000 75 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST Sub-central Tokyo Toshima-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Nov-09 3,156.84㎡ RC/11F 90 2,754.80㎡ 94.0% 1,712,000 1,642,273 2,550,000 45 Property List (as of 19th FP end) Acquistion Construction Gross floor Structure Rentable Rentable Occupancy Acquisition price Book value Appraisal value at No. Property name Investment area Location Completion rate at the end the end of period Date Date area /Floors units area of period (thousand yen) (thousand yen) (thousand yen) Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 76 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO Sub-central Tokyo Toshima-ku, Tokyo Feb-14 Oct-06 1,798.18㎡ SRC/15F 48 1,496.46㎡ 95.7% 1,132,000 1,127,596 1,490,000 77 COMFORIA SHINKOYASU Tokyo Metropolitan area Kanagawa-ku, Feb-14 Jan-07 2,622.19㎡ RC/10F 36 2,320.47㎡ 94.7% 1,077,000 1,029,666 1,270,000 Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 80 COMFORIA NIBANCHO Central Tokyo Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Jun-14 Feb-06 2,165.01㎡ SRC/15F 42 1,816.64㎡ 100.0% 1,621,000 1,632,838 2,090,000 81 COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Nov-14 Jul-06 1,947.14㎡ SRC/15F 56 1,767.64㎡ 91.8% 1,625,000 1,687,206 1,880,000 82 COMFORIA KOMABA Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Dec-14 Apr-09 7,450.62㎡ RC/B1-5F 136 5,342.38㎡ 95.6% 5,000,000 5,141,480 5,720,000 83 COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO Central Tokyo Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Sep-05 1,823.86㎡ SRC/12F 43 1,686.07㎡ 97.6% 1,434,000 1,477,796 1,790,000 84 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Oct-05 2,950.59㎡ RC/12F 63 2,805.71㎡ 97.1% 1,956,000 2,019,067 2,350,000 85 COMFORIA TAMACHI Central Tokyo Minato-ku Tokyo Feb-15 Nov-05 5,494.78㎡ RC/12F 77 4,249.07㎡ 98.5% 3,272,000 3,358,517 3,970,000 86 COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Dec-05 1,632.38㎡ RC/12F 55 1,399.64㎡ 98.2% 1,471,000 1,461,016 1,680,000 87 COMFORIA KINSHICHO Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Feb-14 1,917.15㎡ RC/13F 46 1,428.32㎡ 100.0% 1,042,000 1,036,586 1,290,000 88 COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Dec-06 8,124.20㎡ RC/20F 211 6,141.98㎡ 97.4% 4,681,000 4,668,039 4,830,000 89 COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA Sub-central Tokyo Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Mar-04 3,298.65㎡ RC/7F 86 2,807.46㎡ 100.0% 1,510,000 1,527,645 1,840,000 90 COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO Sub-central Tokyo Meguro-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Apr-05 1,333.57㎡ RC/7F 36 1,177.99㎡ 94.2% 813,000 844,597 933,000 91 COMFORIA YOGA Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Jan-06 1,798.36㎡ RC/B1-5F 39 1,366.04㎡ 100.0% 1,041,000 1,085,840 1,150,000 92 COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Sep-05 1,832.93㎡ RC/14F 52 1,644.78㎡ 98.3% 1,406,000 1,402,156 1,560,000 93 COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Nov-13 1,637.00㎡ RC/13F 46 1,371.23㎡ 94.1% 1,245,000 1,241,204 1,470,000 94 COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU Sub-central Tokyo Itabashi-ku, Tokyo Feb-15 Mar-06 7,732.25㎡ SRC・RC/14F 104 6,966.04㎡ 97.0% 3,794,280 3,909,441 4,450,000 95 COMFORIA KITASANJO Other major cities Chuo-ku, Oct-15 Sep-10 3,949.79㎡ RC/B1-11F 60 3,222.00㎡ 98.9% 660,000 656,509 1,030,000 Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido 96 COMFORIA AZABU EAST Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Oct-15 Jul-11 3,505.12㎡ RC/B1-11F 69 2,634.46㎡ 96.7% 1,900,000 1,907,904 3,380,000 97 COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST Sub-central Tokyo Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Feb-16 Feb-15 3,701.07㎡ RC/12F 97 2,588.19㎡ 99.1% 1,430,000 1,470,114 1,630,000 （Tower Building） （Tower Building） 69,308.35㎡ RC・S/B1-32F 98 COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Feb-16 Jan-12 （Annex Building） （Annex Building） 765 48,267.61㎡ 95.5% 13,264,000 13,054,665 16,500,000 2,305.29㎡ RC/4F （Gate Building） （Gate Building） 203.15㎡ RC/1F 99 COMFORIA OJIMA Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Jun-16 Feb-15 2,828.47㎡ RC/13F 99 2,542.14㎡ 97.0% 2,110,000 2,221,631 2,300,000 100 COMFORIA OMORI TROIS Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Jun-16 Jan-12 1,232.52㎡ RC/6F 45 1,111.58㎡ 88.7% 866,000 911,712 1,010,000 101 COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN Other major cities Chuo-ku, Aug-16 Oct-06 4,062.44㎡ RC/B1-15F 42 3,329.32㎡ 92.9% 1,250,000 1,291,652 1,360,000 Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido 102 COMFORIA OGIMACHI Other major cities Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Sep-16 Sep-14 2,374.77㎡ RC/12F 88 2,147.57㎡ 92.9% 1,435,000 1,497,929 1,560,000 103 COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Dec-16 Nov-06 1,392.29㎡ RC/B1-5F 21 1,102.95㎡ 91.9% 941,000 980,972 1,000,000 104 COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST Central Tokyo Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Feb-17 Feb-16 5,192.38㎡ RC/B1-12F 131 4,582.07㎡ 94.7% 4,425,000 4,468,257 5,080,000 105 COMFORIA MITA TROIS Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Feb-17 Feb-07 1,096.43㎡ RC/7F 32 874.21㎡ 100.0% 890,000 930,468 962,000 106 COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN Sub-central Tokyo Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo Feb-17 Aug-06 1,971.16㎡ RC/6F 56 1,568.09㎡ 98.5% 1,330,000 1,436,210 1,450,000 107 COMFORIA KAMATA Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Feb-17 Aug-15 7,900.68㎡ RC/B1-14F 203 6,027.98㎡ 96.4% 5,721,000 5,786,142 6,720,000 108 COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA Sub-central Tokyo Suginami-ku, Tokyo Feb-17 Mar-15 1,923.34㎡ RC/B1-7F 73 1,923.34㎡ 100.0% 1,245,000 1,262,698 1,270,000 46 Property List (as of 19th FP end) Acquistion Construction Gross floor Structure Rentable Rentable Occupancy Acquisition price Book value Appraisal value at No. Property name Investment area Location Completion rate at the end the end of period Date Date area /Floors units area of period (thousand yen) (thousand yen) (thousand yen) Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 109 COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST Other major cities Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Feb-17 Jan-16 3,407.91㎡ RC/15F 112 3,095.68㎡ 97.6% 1,980,000 2,014,655 2,070,000 110 COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI Other major cities Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Feb-17 Jul-15 2,625.18㎡ RC/15F 84 2,382.80㎡ 97.6% 1,567,000 1,587,969 1,740,000 111 COMFORIA AWAZA Other major cities Nishi-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Feb-17 Jan-16 2,844.34㎡ RC/15F 84 2,583.84㎡ 98.6% 1,289,000 1,309,823 1,440,000 112 COMFORIA GYOTOKU Tokyo Metropolitan area Ichikawa-shi, Chiba Jun-17 Mar-07 1,347.25㎡ RC/12F 56 1,258.38㎡ 89.6% 978,000 1,033,151 1,070,000 113 COMFORIA SHIBAURA Central Tokyo Minato-ku, Tokyo Aug-17 Nov-08 1,213.34㎡ RC/12F 39 1,091.63㎡ 100.0% 1,065,680 1,130,197 1,170,000 114 COMFORIA UENOIRIYA Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Feb-18 Jan-16 3,527.42㎡ RC/B1-14F 88 2,790.92㎡ 96.3% 2,173,000 2,216,771 2,390,000 115 COMFORIA IKEJIRI Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Feb-18 Mar-08 1,700.50㎡ RC/9F 36 1,365.43㎡ 100.0% 1,313,000 1,391,397 1,440,000 116 COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA Sub-central Tokyo Setagaya-ku, Tokyo Feb-18 Feb-17 2,644.99㎡ RC/10F 68 2,348.17㎡ 100.0% 2,622,000 2,668,456 2,830,000 117 COMFORIA KITAHAMA Other major cities Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Feb-18 Feb-16 3,178.86㎡ RC/15F 84 2,551.22㎡ 95.4% 1,719,000 1,754,824 1,870,000 118 COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI Sub-central Tokyo Kita-ku, Tokyo Mar-18 Mar-03 5,528.18㎡ RC/9F 92 4,203.20㎡ 96.1% 2,500,000 2,767,540 2,640,000 119 COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS Sub-central Tokyo Sumida-ku, Tokyo Mar-18 Jul-13 2,459.62㎡ RC/7F 57 1,847.88㎡ 97.3% 1,660,000 1,763,043 1,720,000 120 COMFORIA SHINJUKU Central Tokyo Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Mar-18 Mar-18 2,064.19㎡ RC/11F 65 1,793.88㎡ 97.2% 2,150,000 2,272,905 2,380,000 121 COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA Sub-central Tokyo Suginami-ku, Tokyo May-18 Mar-15 1,260.52㎡ RC/B1-3F 46 1,260.52㎡ 100.0% 880,000 904,082 910,000 122 GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM Tokyo Metropolitan area Kanagawa-ku, Sep-18 Aug-09 18,235.67㎡ RC/B1-9F 134 18,235.67㎡ 100.0% 4,150,000 4,253,820 4,220,000 Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 123 COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-19 May-16 2,920.18㎡ RC/10F 96 2,489.92㎡ 99.0% 2,213,000 2,271,346 2,300,000 124 COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH Sub-central Tokyo Koto-ku, Tokyo Feb-19 Jan-18 2,334.52㎡ RC/13F 57 1,831.90㎡ 100.0% 2,050,000 2,106,656 2,180,000 125 COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST Sub-central Tokyo Meguro-ku, Tokyo Feb-19 Oct-15 5,130.22㎡ RC/B1-14F 124 4,278.52㎡ 97.5% 5,397,000 5,493,207 6,000,000 126 COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Mar-19 Sep-06 1,847.71㎡ RC/10F 45 1,546.11㎡ 98.2% 1,194,000 1,261,758 1,300,000 127 COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA Sub-central Tokyo Taito-ku, Tokyo Mar-19 Aug-06 1,871.70㎡ RC/14F 48 1,649.32㎡ 100.0% 1,254,000 1,323,843 1,350,000 128 COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA Sub-central Tokyo Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Mar-19 May-07 1,483.57㎡ RC/B1-3F 33 1,179.16㎡ 97.2% 864,000 913,764 890,000 129 COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Mar-19 Feb-07 1,812.11㎡ RC/B1-7F 45 1,564.80㎡ 100.0% 1,096,000 1,158,610 1,160,000 130 COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI Sub-central Tokyo Ota-ku, Tokyo Mar-19 Feb-06 3,307.05㎡ RC/7F 43 2,923.66㎡ 100.0% 1,842,000 1,940,217 2,010,000 131 CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI Sub-central Tokyo Toshima-ku, Tokyo Apr-19 Jan-18 3,086.07㎡ RC/6F 167 3,086.07㎡ 100.0% 2,740,000 2,803,320 2,880,000 132 COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA Tokyo Metropolitan Area Aoba-ku, Mar-19 Mar-05 3,653.56㎡ RC/B1-5F 73 3,058.65㎡ 94.8% 2,220,000 2,355,320 2,270,000 Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 133 COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN Central Tokyo Chuo-ku, Tokyo Sep-19 Aug-03 2,903.40㎡ RC/12F 61 2,291.19㎡ 93.8% 2,380,000 2,522,188 2,510,000 ALL TOTAL 442,539.93㎡ 9,323 357,279.84㎡ 96.7% 226,671,417 225,911,402 279,308,000 47 Appraisal Value Acquisition No. Property nameprice (million yen) 18th FP end 19th FP end Appraisal value Appraisal value Book value Appraisal company Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ① Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ② ① － ② (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Rate Cap Rate Rate Cap Rate Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 1 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO 1,586 2,270 2,300 3.9% 2,230 3.7% 4.1% 2,330 2,370 3.8% 2,290 3.6% 4.0% 1,506 823 Japan Real Estate Institute 2 COMFORIA WASEDA 1,900 2,600 2,640 3.9% 2,550 3.7% 4.1% 2,680 2,720 3.8% 2,630 3.6% 4.0% 1,851 828 Japan Real Estate Institute 3 COMFORIA SHIMOOCHIAI 1,181 1,650 1,670 4.1% 1,620 3.9% 4.3% 1,710 1,730 4.0% 1,680 3.8% 4.2% 1,137 572 Japan Real Estate Institute 4 COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO 552 724 735 4.0% 712 3.8% 4.2% 744 756 3.9% 731 3.7% 4.1% 541 202 Japan Real Estate Institute 5 COMFORIA BUNKYOKASUGA 1,470 2,030 2,050 4.0% 2,020 3.8% 4.2% 2,130 2,150 3.9% 2,120 3.7% 4.1% 1,361 768 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 6 COMFORIA ASAKUSAMATSUGAYA 910 1,260 1,280 4.5% 1,250 4.3% 4.7% 1,300 1,320 4.4% 1,290 4.2% 4.6% 821 478 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 7 COMFORIA NISHIOI 902 1,090 1,110 4.2% 1,070 4.0% 4.4% 1,120 1,130 4.1% 1,100 3.9% 4.3% 862 257 Japan Real Estate Institute 8 COMFORIA NAKANO 881 1,070 1,080 4.0% 1,050 3.8% 4.2% 1,110 1,130 3.9% 1,090 3.7% 4.1% 891 218 Japan Real Estate Institute 9 COMFORIA SHIMOKITAZAWA 2,587 3,490 3,550 3.9% 3,430 3.7% 4.1% 3,550 3,610 3.8% 3,490 3.6% 4.0% 2,369 1,180 Japan Real Estate Institute 10 COMFORIA NISHIKAMATA 1,550 2,180 2,210 4.3% 2,170 4.1% 4.5% 2,230 2,260 4.2% 2,220 4.0% 4.4% 1,428 801 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 11 COMFORIA OYAMA 1,987 2,460 2,490 4.4% 2,430 4.2% 4.6% 2,530 2,560 4.3% 2,490 4.1% 4.5% 1,913 616 Japan Real Estate Institute 12 COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA SOUTH 740 972 989 4.0% 955 3.8% 4.2% 1,010 1,020 3.9% 991 3.7% 4.1% 677 332 Japan Real Estate Institute 13 COMFORIA KOMAZAWA 1,290 1,740 1,770 3.9% 1,710 3.7% 4.1% 1,790 1,820 3.8% 1,750 3.6% 4.0% 1,208 581 Japan Real Estate Institute 14 COMFORIA GINZA EAST 3,059 4,280 4,350 3.9% 4,200 3.7% 4.1% 4,410 4,480 3.8% 4,330 3.6% 4.0% 2,939 1,470 Japan Real Estate Institute 15 COMFORIA AZABUDAI 574 830 844 3.7% 816 3.5% 3.9% 862 877 3.6% 846 3.4% 3.8% 549 312 Japan Real Estate Institute 16 COMFORIA SHIBAKOEN 1,398 1,900 1,930 3.8% 1,860 3.6% 4.0% 1,950 1,980 3.7% 1,910 3.5% 3.9% 1,367 582 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 17 COMFORIA NISHIAZABU 755 1,030 1,040 3.8% 1,010 3.6% 4.0% 1,070 1,080 3.7% 1,050 3.5% 3.9% 722 347 Japan Real Estate Institute 18 COMFORIA MINAMIAOYAMA 1,041 1,610 1,640 3.7% 1,590 3.8% 3.9% 1,630 1,660 3.7% 1,610 3.8% 3.9% 1,095 534 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 20 COMFORIA NISHIWASEDA 1,685 2,250 2,290 3.8% 2,210 3.6% 4.0% 2,310 2,350 3.7% 2,270 3.5% 3.9% 1,581 728 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 21 COMFORIA KOISHIKAWA 552 689 699 4.0% 685 3.8% 4.2% 712 722 3.9% 708 3.7% 4.1% 548 163 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 22 COMFORIA SENGOKU 1,219 1,770 1,790 4.3% 1,740 4.1% 4.5% 1,810 1,830 4.2% 1,780 4.0% 4.4% 1,245 564 Japan Real Estate Institute 23 COMFORIA DAIKANYAMAAOBADAI 926 1,400 1,420 3.9% 1,380 3.7% 4.1% 1,440 1,470 3.8% 1,410 3.6% 4.0% 908 531 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 26 COMFORIA HARAJYUKU 3,629 5,150 5,240 3.7% 5,050 3.5% 3.9% 5,350 5,450 3.6% 5,250 3.4% 3.8% 3,541 1,808 Japan Real Estate Institute 27 COMFORIA IKEBUKURO 602 705 715 4.1% 700 3.9% 4.3% 723 731 4.0% 720 3.8% 4.2% 559 163 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 29 COMFORIA RYOGOKUISHIWARA 651 846 843 4.0% 849 4.1% 4.2% 867 864 3.9% 869 4.0% 4.1% 606 260 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 30 COMFORIA MITA NORTH 850 1,090 1,100 3.9% 1,070 3.7% 4.1% 1,120 1,140 3.8% 1,100 3.6% 4.0% 851 268 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 31 COMFORIA SHIBAURA BOWHOUSE 2,650 3,560 3,610 4.0% 3,500 3.8% 4.2% 3,690 3,750 3.9% 3,630 3.7% 4.1% 2,532 1,157 Japan Real Estate Institute 32 COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI DEUX 874 1,070 1,080 4.0% 1,050 3.8% 4.2% 1,090 1,110 3.9% 1,070 3.7% 4.1% 832 257 Japan Real Estate Institute 33 COMFORIA OSHIAGE 714 872 885 4.1% 858 3.9% 4.3% 900 913 4.0% 886 3.8% 4.2% 682 217 Japan Real Estate Institute 34 COMFORIA HONJOAZUMABASHI 762 960 975 4.1% 945 3.9% 4.3% 993 1,010 4.0% 976 3.8% 4.2% 731 261 Japan Real Estate Institute 35 COMFORIA KIYOSUMISHIRAKAWA TROIS 873 1,080 1,090 4.0% 1,060 3.8% 4.2% 1,110 1,120 3.9% 1,090 3.7% 4.1% 823 286 Japan Real Estate Institute 36 COMFORIA MONZENNAKACHO 2,658 3,310 3,360 4.0% 3,250 3.8% 4.2% 3,420 3,470 3.9% 3,360 3.7% 4.1% 2,495 924 Japan Real Estate Institute 48 Appraisal Value Acquisition No. Property nameprice (million yen) 18th FP end 19th FP end Appraisal value Appraisal value Book value Appraisal company Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ① Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ② ① － ② (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Rate Cap Rate Rate Cap Rate Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 37 COMFORIA HIMONYA 1,189 1,600 1,620 4.1% 1,570 3.9% 4.3% 1,640 1,670 4.0% 1,610 3.8% 4.2% 1,164 475 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 38 COMFORIA MISYUKU 1,874 2,480 2,520 3.9% 2,440 3.7% 4.1% 2,550 2,590 3.8% 2,500 3.6% 4.0% 1,779 770 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 39 COMFORIA GAKUGEIDAIGAKU 1,138 1,600 1,630 3.8% 1,570 3.6% 4.0% 1,660 1,690 3.7% 1,630 3.5% 3.9% 1,105 554 Japan Real Estate Institute 40 COMFORIA HIGASHINAKANO DEUX 833 1,130 1,150 4.0% 1,110 3.8% 4.2% 1,180 1,200 3.9% 1,160 3.7% 4.1% 793 386 Japan Real Estate Institute 41 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO WEST 3,911 5,450 5,510 4.3% 5,430 4.1% 4.5% 5,580 5,620 4.2% 5,560 4.0% 4.4% 3,689 1,890 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 43 COMFORIA RYOGOKU DEUX 1,014 1,360 1,380 4.0% 1,330 3.8% 4.2% 1,400 1,420 3.9% 1,380 3.7% 4.1% 997 402 Japan Real Estate Institute 44 COMFORIA OMORI DEUX 1,188 1,450 1,470 4.0% 1,420 3.8% 4.2% 1,490 1,510 3.9% 1,460 3.7% 4.1% 1,206 283 Japan Real Estate Institute 45 COMFORIA MACHIYA 594 920 934 4.2% 906 4.0% 4.4% 951 965 4.1% 937 3.9% 4.3% 618 332 Japan Real Estate Institute 46 COMFORIA ICHIKAWAMYODEN 606 749 759 4.5% 738 4.3% 4.7% 766 777 4.4% 755 4.2% 4.6% 593 172 Japan Real Estate Institute 47 COMFORIA YATSUKA 626 723 730 5.0% 715 4.8% 5.2% 738 745 4.9% 731 4.7% 5.1% 600 137 Japan Real Estate Institute 48 COMFORIA SHIROKANETAKANAWA 1,300 1,740 1,770 3.7% 1,710 3.5% 3.9% 1,830 1,860 3.6% 1,790 3.4% 3.8% 1,297 532 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 49 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI NINGYOCHO EAST 2,139 2,660 2,700 3.9% 2,610 3.7% 4.1% 2,730 2,770 3.8% 2,680 3.6% 4.0% 2,049 680 Japan Real Estate Institute 50 COMFORIA ATAGO 826 1,010 1,030 3.8% 991 3.6% 4.0% 1,040 1,060 3.7% 1,020 3.5% 3.9% 836 203 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 51 COMFORIA ASAKUSABASHI 2,680 3,540 3,590 4.1% 3,520 3.9% 4.3% 3,660 3,700 4.0% 3,640 3.8% 4.2% 2,535 1,124 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 52 COMFORIA RYOGOKU SOUTH 1,240 1,660 1,690 4.1% 1,650 3.9% 4.3% 1,700 1,730 4.0% 1,690 3.8% 4.2% 1,176 523 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 53 COMFORIA TOYOSU 3,096 3,780 3,840 4.0% 3,710 3.8% 4.2% 3,850 3,920 3.9% 3,780 3.7% 4.1% 2,931 918 Japan Real Estate Institute 54 COMFORIA SHIN-OSAKA 2,400 2,890 2,940 4.3% 2,840 4.1% 4.5% 2,960 3,010 4.2% 2,910 4.0% 4.4% 2,258 701 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 55 COMFORIA SUMIDA-TACHIBANA 938 1,010 1,020 4.4% 1,010 4.2% 4.6% 1,040 1,050 4.3% 1,030 4.1% 4.5% 926 113 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 56 COMFORIA KUDAN 1,280 1,600 1,630 3.7% 1,570 3.5% 3.9% 1,650 1,680 3.6% 1,620 3.4% 3.8% 1,306 343 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 57 COMFORIA NIHONBASHININGYOCHO NORTH 1,108 1,380 1,400 3.9% 1,350 3.7% 4.1% 1,420 1,440 3.8% 1,390 3.6% 4.0% 1,065 354 Japan Real Estate Institute 58 COMFORIA SHINKAWA 1,840 2,230 2,270 3.8% 2,190 3.6% 4.0% 2,290 2,330 3.7% 2,250 3.5% 3.9% 1,778 511 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 59 COMFORIA AKASAKA 1,945 2,790 2,840 3.6% 2,740 3.4% 3.8% 2,860 2,910 3.5% 2,810 3.3% 3.7% 1,904 955 Japan Real Estate Institute 60 COMFORIA MITA EAST 3,190 3,960 4,030 3.8% 3,880 3.6% 4.0% 4,070 4,140 3.7% 3,990 3.5% 3.9% 3,063 1,006 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 61 COMFORIA SHIBAURA CANAL 1,570 1,910 1,940 4.2% 1,880 4.0% 4.4% 1,970 2,000 4.1% 1,940 3.9% 4.3% 1,547 422 Japan Real Estate Institute 62 COMFORIA UENOHIROKOJI 1,050 1,310 1,330 3.8% 1,280 3.6% 4.0% 1,340 1,360 3.7% 1,310 3.5% 3.9% 1,070 269 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 63 COMFORIA KASUGATOMISAKA 2,912 3,710 3,770 3.8% 3,640 3.6% 4.0% 3,810 3,870 3.7% 3,740 3.5% 3.9% 2,812 997 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 64 COMFORIA HONKOMAGOME 1,344 1,720 1,740 3.9% 1,690 3.7% 4.1% 1,780 1,810 3.8% 1,750 3.6% 4.0% 1,349 430 Japan Real Estate Institute 65 COMFORIA MORISHITA 1,530 1,780 1,810 3.9% 1,750 3.7% 4.1% 1,810 1,840 3.8% 1,770 3.6% 4.0% 1,454 355 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 66 COMFORIA KIBAKOEN 956 1,150 1,170 3.9% 1,130 3.7% 4.1% 1,180 1,200 3.8% 1,150 3.6% 4.0% 911 268 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 67 COMFORIA MEGURO CHOJAMARU 1,972 2,490 2,530 4.0% 2,470 3.8% 4.2% 2,560 2,600 3.9% 2,540 3.7% 4.1% 1,952 607 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 68 COMFORIA NISHIMAGOME 990 1,080 1,100 4.1% 1,060 3.9% 4.3% 1,110 1,130 4.0% 1,090 3.8% 4.2% 962 147 Japan Real Estate Institute 69 COMFORIA KITASANDO 4,268 5,020 5,100 4.0% 4,930 3.8% 4.2% 5,170 5,260 3.9% 5,080 3.7% 4.1% 4,181 988 Japan Real Estate Institute 49 Appraisal Value Acquisition No. Property nameprice (million yen) 18th FP end 19th FP end Appraisal value Appraisal value Book value Appraisal company Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ① Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ② ① － ② (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Rate Cap Rate Rate Cap Rate Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 70 COMFORIA YOYOGIUEHARA 1,560 1,860 1,890 3.9% 1,830 3.7% 4.1% 1,930 1,960 3.8% 1,900 3.6% 4.0% 1,589 340 Japan Real Estate Institute 71 COMFORIA SASAZUKA 1,789 2,320 2,350 4.0% 2,300 3.8% 4.2% 2,390 2,420 3.9% 2,370 3.7% 4.1% 1,743 646 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 72 COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅡ 1,806 2,170 2,210 3.9% 2,130 3.7% 4.1% 2,240 2,280 3.8% 2,200 3.6% 4.0% 1,751 488 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 73 COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYANAGICHO 1,623 2,000 2,040 3.8% 1,960 3.6% 4.0% 2,040 2,080 3.7% 2,000 3.5% 3.9% 1,615 424 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 74 COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA 736 905 922 3.7% 888 3.5% 3.9% 927 945 3.6% 908 3.4% 3.8% 713 213 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 75 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO EAST 1,712 2,460 2,490 4.1% 2,420 3.9% 4.3% 2,550 2,580 4.0% 2,510 3.8% 4.2% 1,642 907 Japan Real Estate Institute 76 COMFORIA HIGASHIIKEBUKURO 1,132 1,430 1,450 3.9% 1,400 3.7% 4.1% 1,490 1,510 3.8% 1,460 3.6% 4.0% 1,127 362 Japan Real Estate Institute 77 COMFORIA SHINKOYASU 1,077 1,250 1,270 4.3% 1,230 4.1% 4.5% 1,270 1,290 4.2% 1,250 4.0% 4.4% 1,029 240 Japan Real Estate Institute 80 COMFORIA NIBANCHO 1,621 2,040 2,080 3.6% 2,000 3.4% 3.8% 2,090 2,130 3.5% 2,050 3.3% 3.7% 1,632 457 Japan Real Estate Institute 81 COMFORIA NISHISHINJUKU 1,625 1,850 1,880 3.9% 1,820 3.7% 4.1% 1,880 1,910 3.8% 1,840 3.6% 4.0% 1,687 192 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 82 COMFORIA KOMABA 5,000 5,690 5,790 3.8% 5,590 3.6% 4.0% 5,720 5,830 3.7% 5,610 3.5% 3.9% 5,141 578 Japan Real Estate Institute 83 COMFORIA KANDAJINBOCHO 1,434 1,740 1,770 3.7% 1,710 3.5% 3.9% 1,790 1,820 3.6% 1,760 3.4% 3.8% 1,477 312 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 84 COMFORIA NIHONBASHI 1,956 2,320 2,350 4.0% 2,300 3.8% 4.2% 2,350 2,380 3.9% 2,330 3.7% 4.1% 2,019 330 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 85 COMFORIA TAMACHI 3,272 3,860 3,920 3.9% 3,790 3.7% 4.1% 3,970 4,040 3.8% 3,900 3.6% 4.0% 3,358 611 Japan Real Estate Institute 86 COMFORIA AZABUJUBAN 1,471 1,660 1,690 3.8% 1,650 3.6% 4.0% 1,680 1,710 3.7% 1,670 3.5% 3.9% 1,461 218 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 87 COMFORIA KINSHICHO 1,042 1,280 1,290 4.0% 1,260 3.8% 4.2% 1,290 1,310 3.9% 1,270 3.7% 4.1% 1,036 253 Japan Real Estate Institute 88 COMFORIA MINAMISUNAMACHI 4,681 5,040 5,100 4.1% 5,010 3.9% 4.3% 4,830 4,890 4.0% 4,800 3.8% 4.2% 4,668 161 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 89 COMFORIA HIGASHISHINAGAWA 1,510 1,770 1,790 4.3% 1,740 4.1% 4.5% 1,840 1,860 4.2% 1,820 4.0% 4.4% 1,527 312 Japan Real Estate Institute 90 COMFORIA MEGUROYAKUMO 813 926 941 3.8% 911 3.6% 4.0% 933 948 3.7% 918 3.5% 3.9% 844 88 Japan Real Estate Institute 91 COMFORIA YOGA 1,041 1,150 1,170 4.0% 1,140 3.8% 4.2% 1,150 1,160 3.9% 1,140 3.7% 4.1% 1,085 64 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 92 COMFORIA SHINJUKUGYOENⅠ 1,406 1,560 1,590 3.9% 1,550 3.7% 4.1% 1,560 1,580 3.8% 1,550 3.6% 4.0% 1,402 157 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 93 COMFORIA KAGURAZAKA DEUX 1,245 1,470 1,490 3.8% 1,450 3.6% 4.0% 1,470 1,490 3.7% 1,450 3.5% 3.9% 1,241 228 Japan Real Estate Institute 94 COMFORIA ITABASHINAKAJUKU 3,794 4,430 4,490 4.1% 4,360 3.9% 4.3% 4,450 4,520 4.0% 4,380 3.8% 4.2% 3,909 540 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 95 COMFORIA KITASANJO 660 1,030 1,040 4.7% 1,030 4.8% 4.9% 1,030 1,040 4.7% 1,030 4.8% 4.9% 656 373 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 96 COMFORIA AZABU EAST 1,900 3,190 3,250 3.6% 3,130 3.4% 3.8% 3,380 3,440 3.5% 3,310 3.3% 3.7% 1,907 1,472 Japan Real Estate Institute 97 COMFORIA SHINAGAWA EAST 1,430 1,600 1,610 4.9% 1,590 3.6% 5.8% 1,630 1,640 4.8% 1,620 3.5% 5.7% 1,470 159 Japan Real Estate Institute 98 COMFORIA SHINJUKU EASTSIDE TOWER 13,264 16,200 16,600 4.4% 15,800 3.4% 5.5% 16,500 16,800 4.4% 16,200 3.3% 5.5% 13,054 3,445 Japan Real Estate Institute 99 COMFORIA OJIMA 2,110 2,290 2,330 4.0% 2,270 4.1% 4.2% 2,300 2,340 4.0% 2,280 4.1% 4.2% 2,221 78 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 100 COMFORIA OMORI TROIS 866 992 1,010 4.0% 974 3.8% 4.2% 1,010 1,030 3.9% 991 3.7% 4.1% 911 98 Japan Real Estate Institute 101 COMFORIA SAPPORO SHOKUBUTSUEN 1,250 1,330 1,340 4.7% 1,310 4.5% 4.9% 1,360 1,380 4.6% 1,340 4.4% 4.8% 1,291 68 Japan Real Estate Institute 102 COMFORIA OGIMACHI 1,435 1,540 1,560 4.4% 1,510 4.2% 4.6% 1,560 1,580 4.3% 1,530 4.1% 4.5% 1,497 62 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 103 COMFORIA ICHIGAYAYAKUOJI 941 993 1,010 3.9% 986 3.7% 4.1% 1,000 1,020 3.8％ 995 3.6% 4.0% 980 19 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 50 Appraisal Value Acquisition No. Property nameprice (million yen) 18th FP end 19th FP end Appraisal value Appraisal value Book value Appraisal company Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ① Direct Capitalization Price Price calculated by DCF method ② ① － ② (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Cap Rate (million yen) Discount Terminal (million yen) (million yen) Rate Cap Rate Rate Cap Rate Portfolio properties at 19th FP end 104 COMFORIA AKIHABARA EAST 4,425 4,950 5,030 3.9% 4,870 3.7% 4.1% 5,080 5,160 3.8％ 5,000 3.6% 4.0% 4,468 611 Japan Real Estate Institute 105 COMFORIA MITA TROIS 890 937 957 3.8% 917 3.6% 4.0% 962 982 3.7％ 942 3.5% 3.9% 930 31 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 106 COMFORIA BUNKYOHAKUSAN 1,330 1,440 1,470 3.9% 1,430 4.0% 4.1% 1,450 1,480 3.9％ 1,440 4.0% 4.1% 1,436 13 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 107 COMFORIA KAMATA 5,721 6,490 6,600 3.9% 6,380 3.7% 4.1% 6,720 6,830 3.8％ 6,600 3.6% 4.0% 5,786 933 Japan Real Estate Institute 108 COLLEGE COURT HACHIMANYAMA 1,245 1,260 1,280 4.2% 1,250 4.0% 4.4% 1,270 1,290 4.1％ 1,260 3.9% 4.3% 1,262 7 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 109 COMFORIA SHINSAIBASHI EAST 1,980 2,030 2,060 4.2% 2,000 4.0% 4.4% 2,070 2,090 4.1％ 2,040 3.9% 4.3% 2,014 55 Japan Real Estate Institute 110 COMFORIA KYOMACHIBORI 1,567 1,690 1,710 4.2% 1,660 4.0% 4.4% 1,740 1,760 4.1％ 1,710 3.9% 4.3% 1,587 152 Japan Real Estate Institute 111 COMFORIA AWAZA 1,289 1,410 1,430 4.3% 1,390 4.1% 4.5% 1,440 1,450 4.2％ 1,420 4.0% 4.4% 1,309 130 Japan Real Estate Institute 112 COMFORIA GYOTOKU 978 1,040 1,040 4.4% 1,030 4.1% 4.5% 1,070 1,070 4.3％ 1,060 4.0% 4.4% 1,033 36 Japan Real Estate Institute 113 COMFORIA SHIBAURA 1,065 1,150 1,170 3.9% 1,120 3.7% 4.1% 1,170 1,190 3.8％ 1,140 3.6% 4.0% 1,130 39 Japan Valuers Co.,Ltd. 114 COMFORIA UENOIRIYA 2,173 2,340 2,380 4.1% 2,320 3.9% 4.3% 2,390 2,440 4.0％ 2,370 3.8% 4.2% 2,216 173 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 115 COMFORIA IKEJIRI 1,313 1,430 1,450 3.8% 1,400 3.6% 4.0% 1,440 1,460 3.7％ 1,410 3.5% 3.9% 1,391 48 Japan Real Estate Institute 116 COMFORIA SETAGAYAKAMIUMA 2,622 2,820 2,860 4.0% 2,800 4.1% 4.2% 2,830 2,870 4.0％ 2,810 4.1% 4.2% 2,668 161 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 117 COMFORIA KITAHAMA 1,719 1,820 1,850 4.2% 1,790 4.0% 4.4% 1,870 1,900 4.1％ 1,830 3.9% 4.3% 1,754 115 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 118 COMFORIA AKABANEIWABUCHI 2,500 2,630 2,690 4.3% 2,570 4.1% 4.5% 2,640 2,690 4.2％ 2,590 4.0% 4.4% 2,767 ▲ 127 Japan Real Estate Institute 119 COMFORIA RYOGOKU TROIS 1,660 1,700 1,740 4.1% 1,660 3.9% 4.3% 1,720 1,750 4.0％ 1,680 3.8% 4.2% 1,763 ▲ 43 Japan Real Estate Institute 120 COMFORIA SHINJUKU 2,150 2,340 2,400 3.7% 2,320 3.5% 3.9% 2,380 2,440 3.6％ 2,360 3.4% 3.8% 2,272 107 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 121 COLLEGE SQUARE HACHIMANYAMA 880 909 926 4.0% 901 4.1% 4.2% 910 926 4.0％ 903 4.1% 4.2% 904 5 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 122 GRANCREER CENTER-MINAM 4,150 4,220 4,250 4.6% 4,180 4.4% 4.8% 4,220 4,250 4.6％ 4,190 4.4% 4.8% 4,253 ▲ 33 Japan Real Estate Institute 123 COMFORIA KINSHICHO DEUX 2,213 2,300 2,340 4.1% 2,280 4.2% 4.3% 2,300 2,330 4.1％ 2,280 4.2% 4.3% 2,271 28 The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co.,Ltd. 124 COMFORIA KAMEIDO SOUTH 2,050 2,130 2,150 4.1% 2,100 3.9% 4.3% 2,180 2,200 4.0％ 2,150 3.8% 4.2% 2,106 73 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. 125 COMFORIA SHIBUYA WEST 5,397 5,900 5,940 3.8% 5,860 3.5% 3.9% 6,000 6,040 3.7％ 5,960 3.4% 3.8% 5,493 506 Japan Real Estate Institute 126 COMFORIA HIGASHINIHONBASHI 1,194 1,250 1,270 4.0% 1,230 3.8% 4.2% 1,300 1,320 3.9％ 1,280 3.7% 4.1% 1,261 38 Japan Real Estate Institute 127 COMFORIA ASAKUSAKOMAGATA 1,254 1,320 1,340 4.1% 1,290 3.9% 4.3% 1,350 1,370 4.0％ 1,320 3.8% 4.2% 1,323 26 Japan Real Estate Institute 128 COMFORIA OOMORIKASHIMA 864 883 896 4.1% 869 3.9% 4.3% 890 904 4.0％ 876 3.8% 4.2% 913 ▲ 23 Japan Real Estate Institute 129 COMFORIA OOMORIMACHI 1,096 1,140 1,160 4.1% 1,120 3.9% 4.3% 1,160 1,180 4.0％ 1,140 3.8% 4.2% 1,158 1 Japan Real Estate Institute 130 COMFORIA KAMIIKEDAI 1,842 1,970 2,000 4.2% 1,930 4.0% 4.4% 2,010 2,040 4.1％ 1,970 3.9% 4.3% 1,940 69 Japan Real Estate Institute 131 CAMPUS VILLAGE SHIINAMACHI 2,740 2,810 2,820 4.3% 2,800 4.0% 4.4% 2,880 2,890 4.2％ 2,870 3.9% 4.3% 2,803 76 Japan Real Estate Institute 132 COMFORIA TAMA-PLAZA 2,220 2,270 2,320 4.0% 2,250 3.8% 4.2% 2,270 2,300 4.0％ 2,250 3.8% 4.2% 2,355 ▲ 85 DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO.,LTD 133 COMFORIA GINZA EAST NIBANKAN 2,380 － － － － － － 2,510 2,560 3.8％ 2,460 3.6% 4.0% 2,522 ▲ 12 JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. ALL TOTAL 226,671 272,485 276,720 268,336 279,308 283,515 275,123 225,911 53,396 51 Portfolio Summary (All Property) Investment area 18th FP Tokyo 23 wards:89.6% 19th FP Tokyo 23 wards:90.3% 6.2% 5.4% 4.3% 4.3% 38.8% 39.7% Investment Investment area area 50.7% 50.6% Central Tokyo Sub-central Tokyo Tokyo Metropolitan area Other Major Cities (Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price. (Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Investment area". Average building age 18th FP Avg. age:10.5 years 19th FP Avg. age:11.1 years 6.8% 11.4% 18.4% 19.1% Average Average 12.3% building age 13.9% building age 60.2% 57.8% Under 5 years 5 to 10 years 10 to 15 years Over 15 years (Note1) Graph data based on build year of each asset under management (acquisition price basis) at the end of each fiscal period. (Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Average building age". Investment Target 18th FP Rental Residences:96.0% 19th FP Rental Residences:96.0% 4.0% 4.0% Investment Investment Target Target 96.0% 96.0% Rental residence Operational rental residence (Note) Graph data based on acquisition price. Acquisition price per property 18th FP Price per property:¥1.79bn 19th FP Price per property:¥1.80bn 11.6% 11.6% 31.4% 31.3% Acquisition Acquisition price per price per property property 39.9% 39.0% 17.2% 18.2% Less than 1 Bil JPY Over 1 Bil JPY less than 2 Bil JPY Over 2 Bil JPY less than 3 Bil JPY Over 3 Bil JPY (Note) Graph data based on acquisition price. 52 Portfolio Summary (Rental Residences) Walking distance from nearest station 18th FP Avg. distance:4.9min 19th FP Avg. distance:4.9min 3.6% 3.5% 36.0% Minutes to 35.1% Minutes to nearest train nearest train station 60.4% station (on foot) (on foot) 61.3% Under 5 mins 5 to 10 mins Over 10 mins (Note1) Graph data based on acquisition price. (Note2) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Minutes to nearest train station (on foot)" and "Avg. distance". Unit type 18th FP Single・Compact:89.5% 19th FP Single・Compact:89.4% 0.3% 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% 9.7% 9.8% Room 50.0% Room 48.9% type type 39.5% 40.5% Single(S) Compact(C) Family(F) Large(L) Stores (Note) Refer to "References (*1) for calculation method of "Unit type". Monthly rent per Unit 18th FP Avg. rent:¥147,019 19th FP Avg. rent:¥147,301 7.4% 7.8% 9.3% 23.2% 9.5% 21.3% 18.3% Rent 18.4% Rent per unit per unit Less than ¥100,000 42.9% 41.8% Over ¥100,000 less than ¥150,000 Over ¥150,000 less than ¥200,000 Over ¥200,000 less than ¥250,000 Over ¥250,000 (Note) Graph data represents ratio of monthly rent range (excluding retail and office space) at each unit under management in the portfolio. Lessee type 18th FP Corporate:37.3% 19th FP Corporate:37.4% 37.3% 37.4% Lessee Lessee type type 62.7% 62.6% Corporate Individual 53 Unitholders (as of 19th FP end) Unitholder by issues held Foreign entities 96,804 units 15.1% Individuals / others 29,522 units 4.6% Other domestic entities 73,248 units 11.4% Financial Financial institutions 411,407 units Instruments 64.2% Business Operators 29,853 units 4.7% Unitholder by ratio Financial institutions Financial Instruments 130 entities Business Operators 2.6% 18 entities Foreign entities 0.4% Other domestic 191 entities entities 3.7% 129 entities 2.5% Individuals / others 4,628 entities 90.8% Major unitholders (Top 10) Units held Holding Unitholders ratio (Units) (%) 1 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (trust account) 133,715 20.86 2 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account) 115,807 18.07 3 Tokyu Land Corporation 57,048 8.90 4 The Nomura Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (trust account) 25,190 3.93 5 Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (securities trust 19,134 2.98 investment account) 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 12,084 1.88 (Standing proxy: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.) 7 Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (taxable trust money 11,210 1.74 account) 8 STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT － TREATY 505234 9,399 1.46 (Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. 8,901 1.38 10 The Gunma Bank,Ltd. 8,166 1.27 Total 400,654 62.52 (Note1) Holding ratio shown above are rounded down to the third decimal places. (Note2) All data based on the unitholder registry as at Jan.31, 2020. 54 Historical Unit Price and Trading Volume (yen) Unit Price (left axis) TSE REIT Index (left axis) 400,000 IPO 1st Public Offering 2nd Public Offering 3rd Public Offering (February 6, 2013) (January 10, 2014) (January 7, 2015) (January 5, 2016) Unit Price:155,500 yen Unit Price:183,750 yen Unit Price: 272,400 yen Unit Price: 224,400 yen TSE Residential REIT Index (left axis) Volume (right axis) 4th Public Offering 5th Public Offering 6th Public Offering (January 5, 2017) (January 5, 2018) (January 7, 2019) Unit Price: 261,500 yen Unit Price: 241,100 yen Unit Price: 274,500円 7th Public Offering (January 7, 2020) Unit Price: 342,000円 (units) 50,000 45,000 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series 150,000 (June 18, 2018) Inclusion in MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index (May 29, 2019) 40,000 35,000 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 100,000 Feb-13 Aug-13 Feb-14 Aug-14 Feb-15 Aug-15 Feb-16 Aug-16 Feb-17 Aug-17 Feb-18 Aug-18 Feb-19 Aug-19