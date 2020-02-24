Japan Exchange : 2019 Brother Group Corporate Social Responsibility Report "Environmental Activities"

Environmental Strategy and Management

Message from the Management (Environment)

Toward achieving a sustainable society

The Brother Group has been oﬀering a variety of products during the course of a history of more than 100 years, in response to the changing needs of customers and society. Our mission is to continuously provide "superior value" in order to meet our customers' and social demands.

The global community has been steadily shifting toward a carbon-free society through various measures for climate change. Eﬀorts are being made to achieve a sustainable society by minimizing the impact on the global environment while maintaining economic growth. International frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement (an international agreement for

mitigating climate change) have been established, and the Osaka Blue Ocean Vision* was also shared.

The Brother Group recognizes the urgency of such measures for international environmental issues as well as the signiﬁcance of addressing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) for its sustainable growth.

*：This world vision was shared at the G20 Osaka Summit, aiming for global economic stability and growth, to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 2050.

Strengthen activities based on the "Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050"

Environmental, social, and economic systems have been undergoing sweeping changes. The social environment has also been changing signiﬁcantly. Against this backdrop, the Brother Group Environmental Vision 2050 was formulated in March 2018 to contribute to solving social issues, such as climate change, and create a sustainable society in line with the Brother Group Environmental Policy. Based on this environmental vision, the Brother Group will strengthen its activities related to "CO2 emissions reduction", "resource circulation", and "biodiversity conservation". As for the reduction of CO2 emissions in the entire Brother Group (Scope1& 2) in particular, steady results have been produced, by continuing energy-saving activities and changing materials used in manufacturing facilities outside Japan. A reduction of 28% was achieved toward the FY2050 target of 30% cut from FY2015. The Brother Group will undertake new initiatives such as resource recycling in the value chain by improving the system and continuously promoting activities.

Promising active and continuous eﬀorts to accelerate environmental activities

In the Brother Group Global Charter that provides the foundation for all of the Brother Group's activities, the Brother Group promises to play its part to help society achieve sustainable development by actively and continuously considering the environmental impact of all aspects of its operations. Under the "Brother Earth" slogan, the Brother Group has been accelerating environmental activities with stakeholders based on a uniﬁed message of "Working with you for a better environment."