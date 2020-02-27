Japan Exchange : 3rd Quarter of FY03/2020 Financial Highlights 0 02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields www.remixpoint.co.jp Remixpoint, inc. TSE Second Section: 3825 3rd Quarter of FY03/2020 Financial Highlights February 14, 2020 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. Business Domain Invest in business domains related to "Deregulation" and "Legislative Change" Utilize blockchain technology to generate synergies among our four business domains Energy Business Financial Business Blockchain Used car Business Travel Business @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 2 Phases of Business Cycles and Management Expectations Stability Phase Applying Blockchain Technology Start-up Phase Upfront Investment Expansion Phase Cross-sell & Up-sell Used car business Travel business Financial business Energy business Transition Phase Business Restructuring Start-up Peak Trough Recovery Expansion Steady Growth Time @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 3 Q3 FY 03/2020 Results @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 4 Summary of Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 In the energy-saving consulting business, we began marketing emergency generators and storage batteries to local governments, medical institutions, and transportation facilities. • In the electric power trading business, we succeeded to reduce the cost of electricity, and we offer competitive electricity prices to customers by the unique fuel adjustment cost system. As a result, the number of our customers and the volume of contracted power are steadily increasing. The used car sales business is a B2B model where used cars are bought from used car dealers and sold to used car selling dealers, thereby securing stable sales volumes.

BITPoint Japan (BPJ) enhanced its security through holding customer deposit virtual currency (crypto asset) with 100% cold wallet, etc after virtual currency hacking attack in July 2019. In December 2019, BPJ resumed all services. • BPJ will continue to provide virtual currency trading platform services, including spot/leveraged transactions after the amended Payment Services Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. In the travel Business, we shifted to a business model in which we acquire, develop, and operate hotel condominiums through selection and concentration.

We acquire and develop small-scale real estate properties (several hundred millions yen) in the central part of Tokyo, acquire license for inn business for each property, and make profit from property sale to investors and service management and operation income. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 5 Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 (Millions of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended December 31,2018 December 31, 2019 Total 9,867 8,635 Energy Business 5,159 4,455 Used Car Business 2,641 2,940 Net sales Financial Business 2,007 744 Travel Business 44 499 Others 67 31 Segment Adjustments ▲53 ▲35 Total ▲309 ▲720 Energy Business 187 368 Used Car Business 1 21 Operating Financial Business 59 ▲632 Profit Travel Business ▲44 ▲3 Others 12 31 Segment Adjustments ▲525 ▲506 Ordinary Profit ▲312 ▲729 Profit attributable to owners of the parent ▲262 ▲4,432 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. More than 50% of sales were from stable energy- related businesses

Sales decreased year-on- year relative to the decline in electricity procurement prices

year-on- year relative to the decline in electricity procurement prices Increased profit margin by reducing and standardizing procurement cost while diversifying power suppliers

Losses due to the impact of virtual currency hacking attack

An extraordinary loss of ¥3.7 billion mainly due to the virtual currency hacking attack 6 Quarterly Statement of Income In the Energy Business, both profit and profit margins increased in 3Q FY 03/2020 due to reduction in electricity procurement cost (Millions of yen) FY 03/2019 FY 03/2019 FY 03/2019 FY 03/2019 FY 03/2020 FY 03/2020 FY 03/2020 Apr.-Jun. Jul.-Sep. Oct.-Dec. Jan-Mar Apr.-Jun. Jul.-Sep. Oct.-Dec. (1Q) (2Q) (3Q) (4Q) (1Q) (2Q) (3Q) Total 3,464 4,068 2,334 1,912 3,009 3,190 2,435 Energy business 1,606 1,930 1,623 1,556 1,234 1,704 1,516 Used car business 934 886 820 998 1,100 972 868 Net sales Finance business 906 1,234 ▲133 ▲653 206 497 41 Travel business 9 12 22 11 492 6 0 Others 8 26 33 12 11 10 10 Segment adjustments ー ▲21 ▲31 ▲12 ▲35 ー 0 Total 557 152 ▲1,019 ▲1,400 ▲408 42 ▲354 Energy business 199 ▲138 126 78 79 139 148 Used car business ▲0 0 1 11 6 10 4 Operating Finance business 530 485 ▲956 ▲1,296 ▲321 43 ▲354 Income Travel business ▲12 ▲9 ▲22 ▲28 9 ▲2 ▲10 Others 3 ▲4 14 11 11 10 10 Segment adjustments ▲162 ▲180 ▲182 ▲177 ▲193 ▲159 ▲153 Ordinary profit 556 150 ▲1,019 ▲1,399 ▲421 42 ▲350 Extraordinary income ー ー ー ー ー 84 0 Extraordinary losses ー 4 1 75 2 3,711 33 Profit attributable to owners of parent 393 ▲2 ▲654 ▲1,549 ▲436 ▲3,596 ▲399 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 7 Quarterly Balance Sheet Quickly and appropriately manage to the virtual currency leakage at BPJ Minimize the decrease in deposits from customer and deposits from virtual currency Before netting of customer assets and liabilities After netting customer assets and liabilities* (Millions of yen) End of March End of June End of Sep End of Dec. End of March End of June End of Sep End of Dec. 2019 2019(1Q) 2019(2Q) 2019(3Q) 2019 2019(1Q) 2019(2Q) 2019(3Q) Cash and deposits 6,457 9,198 3,857 2,685 4,387 4,829 2,151 1,116 Deposits paid 1,370 770 235 212 1,370 770 235 212 Virtual currencies 10,327 19,978 12,330 9,067 2,141 2,963 2,042 857 Assets Accounts receivable 745 837 1,048 1,111 745 837 1,081 1,111 Others 1,243 971 512 849 1,243 971 478 849 Current assets 20,144 31,757 17,982 13,926 9,888 10,372 5,989 4,147 Non-current assets 1,652 1,717 1,635 1,733 1,652 1,717 1,635 1,733 Total assets 21,797 33,474 19,618 15,660 11,540 12,090 7,624 5,881 Borrowings 50 25 0 ー 50 25 0 ー Deposits received 2,303 4,521 1,930 1,724 234 151 224 155 Deposits received 8,186 17,014 10,287 8,209 ー ー ー ー for virtual currency Liabilities Loans payable- 2,006 2,045 1,944 733 2,006 2,045 1,944 733 virtual currencies Others 1,028 1,564 738 674 1,028 1,564 738 674 Total liabilities 13,576 25,171 14,901 11,342 3,319 3,787 2,908 1,564 Total net assets 8,221 8,303 4,716 4,317 8,221 8,303 4,716 4,317 Liabilities and Net assets 21,797 33,474 19,618 15,660 11,540 12,090 7,624 5,881 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. ※ Excluding fiat and virtual currency deposited by customers 8 Outline of Equity Finance in February 2020 Equity finance totaled 4 billion yen in February 2020 12th Equity Warrant through Third Party Allotment (with an Exercise Price Adjustment Clause) Securities Offered : Remixpoint Co., Ltd. 12th Equity Warrant (Provision for Exercise Price Adjustment) ● Offering Format: Third-party allotment ●Announcement Date: January 21, 2020 ● Issue Date: February 6, 2020 Exercise Period : 2 years (from February 6, 2020 to February 28, 2022)

Number of shares issued: 23,952,000 shares of common stock*1 ● Funding Size: Approx. ¥4.0 billion *2 ● Use of Proceeds: 2.5 billion yen in Financial-related business 0.7 billion yen in Energy-related business 0.8 billion yen in other businesses ● Note: The allottee (the Revive Investment Partnership) sells shares obtained from the exercise of the equity warrant to institutional investors and in the market. The allottee announced their intention to hold about 3 million shares over the medium to long term. ※1 The number of shares of our common stock for the purpose of the equity warrant. ※2 Assuming all equity warrant will be exercised at the initial exercise price @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 9 Management Policies for the FY 03/2020 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 10 Energy Business Energy Business @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 11 Energy Business Although sales declined due to a fall in electricity prices, profit increased due to an increase in profit margin. We will continue to expand our product lineup while expanding customers in existing businesses. ■ Quarterly Sales Trends ■ Quarterly Operating Income (Loss) (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 2,000 250 1,500 200 150 1,000 100 50 500 0 -50 0 -100 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q -150 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q In February 2019, we changed our calculation method of fuel adjustment prices and successively revised contracts to level out revenue.

Full contribution in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020

The energy conservation consulting business also maintained a favorable adoption rate based on case studies. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 12 Energy Business - Electric Power Sales Business ① Promoted standardization of electricity procurement prices and sales prices to customers Steady increase in number of supply facilities and contracted power Customer Acquisition Trends ■ Number of Supply Facilities ■ Contracted power (Facilities) (kw) 3500 180,000 3000 160,000 140,000 2500 120,000 2000 100,000 1500 80,000 60,000 1000 40,000 500 20,000 0 0 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q Number of Customers 638 900 1,094 1,203 1,098 1,278 1,565 1,810 2,140 2,533 3,041 Contracted Power（kW） 85,716 115,906 140,169 153,711 139,328 129,533 132,220 122,604 121,691 121,027 127,046 Volume of used electricity （kW/h） 20,480,069 29,820,863 35,002,047 35,546,724 29,994,208 28,217,822 28,945,040 26,222,277 23,792,501 29,155,174 29,530,852 Number of Agent 106 159 195 252 387 496 608 694 754 819 751 @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 13 Energy Business - Electric Power Sales Business ② Full-fledged entry into the low-voltage market and promotion of growth in the Electric Power Sales business "Remix Denki" brand for the low-voltage market Awareness Expansion through BtoC Marketing

low-voltage market Awareness Expansion through BtoC Marketing Exhibition at the Rental Housing Fair Website renewal (July 2019)

Significant recruitment of sales and administrative personnel

Tie-ups with Credit Saison and Netmile Website renewal in July 2019 Promote services and cost effectiveness in an easy-to-understand manner @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 14 Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business ① Theme: Energy, Environment, Disaster Prevention, and Disaster Mitigation Actively expand sales of energy-saving products, storage batteries and emergency generators, etc. Added product lineup of storage systems in preparation to after FIT Daytime and sunny days Personal consumption Surplus power To chargeHousehold use Storage system In the daytime and during the sunny day, it uses solar power for its own consumption. The surplus power is charged into a household recharging system. After evening, and cloudy day/during a disaster Recharged power is used Household use for personal Storage system consumption In the evening, or when it is cloudy, electric power charged into a household power storage system is used for personal consumption. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. ※(High Performance Off-Grid System) Capacity: 9kWh, 26kWh, 32kWh

Self-consumption of renewable energy

of renewable energy Applicable to solar power generation systems, etc.

Reduction in electricity costs through peak-cut functions

peak-cut functions Demand control function

Visualization system standardized

Share storage batteries and photovoltaic power ※ "eneman" is a registered trademark of ENEMAN CO., LTD. 15 Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business ② Proposing appropriate energy-saving investments and promoting energy-related support Maintain high adoption rate for subsidy application support Record of support for energy saving Number of facilities: Around 1,200 Subsidy support The number of applications adopted in FY 2019: 61, applications: 67, Adoption Rate: 91% Total number of applications: 374, Applications: 475, Adoption Rate: 79% since FY 2013 Registration, etc. Energy management companies (registered in FY 2019 *Registered for six consecutive years from FY 2014 )

) ZEB Planner (ZEB30P-00019-C)

(ZEB30P-00019-C) CO2 Reduction Potential Diagnostic Institution (Certified in FY2019) Subsidy for support performance METI's Support for businesses, such as the rationalization of energy use by industry and industry

METI's Subsidization of projects to promote investment in energy conservation and productivity revolution

METI's Subsidies for the introduction of energy-saving equipment for regional factories and small-andmedium-sized enterprises

energy-saving equipment for regional factories and small-andmedium-sized enterprises Ministry of the Environment's Private Sector Buildings Support Project for CO2 Improvement

Ministry of the Environment's CO2 renovation support project for tenant buildings

Ministry of the Environment's Facility Efficiency Improvement Support Program

Ministry of the Environment's operation to accelerate the introduction of energy-saving natural refrigerants for the early realization of a low-carbon society with non-fluorocarbons

energy-saving natural refrigerants for the early realization of a low-carbon society with non-fluorocarbons Ministry of the Environment's project to promote the independent diffusion of renewable energy electricity and heat

Ministry of the Environment's Project to promote the introduction of self-reliant, distributed energy facilities that simultaneously realize disaster prevention and reduction and low

self-reliant, distributed energy facilities that simultaneously realize disaster prevention and reduction and low Ministry of the Environment Potential Diagnostic Project for CO2 Reductions

Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's Promotion of energy conservation in existing buildings @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 16 Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business ③ Do not generate lightning! Innovative lightning rod "dinnteco※" Prevent electrical and electronic damage in the building and electric shocks. Best solutions for lightning damage, chosen by 37 countries around the world including NATO facilities and U.S. airports. Conventional lightning Dinnteco Induce lightning by guiding the lightning rod Reducing Building Damage through a Mechanism to Discharge Received Voltage to the Ground The exterior of the building is protected, but the electrical and electronic damage caused by the overvoltage cannot be prevented. By constantly gathering positive charges from the installation surface and negative charges from the atmosphere and keeping them slowly neutralized, lightning does not occur. It is possible to prevent not only the exterior of the building, but also the inside of the building from causing electrical and electronic damage. ※ DINNTECO""dinnteco-100plus is a trademark or registered trademark of DINNTECO INTERNATIONAL, S.L. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 17 Energy Business - Future Business Strategies (SDGs (*1) Domain) Since 2012, we have been promoting SDGs, such as energy conservation, centered on retail facilities. By bringing together the know-how we have cultivated to many companies and municipalities Supporting Efforts to Achieve Continuous Business Growth and Energy Conservation It is estimated that, by 2030, business opportunities will be up to $12 trillion (about ¥1,300 trillion) per year (*2)

Provision of energy-saving products and solutions utilizing leases, installments, and subsidies that offer management benefits not only for the environment but also for energy conservation

energy-saving products and solutions utilizing leases, installments, and subsidies that offer management benefits not only for the environment but also for energy conservation Through the introduction of EMS (*3) and synergies with the Electricitly Sales business, the supply and demand of electricity can be managed on the demand side and supply side, thereby eliminating excess power supply and reducing customers' energy costs.

The budget for disaster prevention and mitigation has been increasing due to the occurrence of severe disasters.

In particular, demand for emergency generators and storage batteries increased in hospitals, municipalities, data centers, and port facilities.

By combining our strengths, we will support the formulation of comprehensive BCP plans, including the provision of disaster prevention and mitigation products using subsidies and the establishment of a system for WEB/ server environments in the event of a disaster. ※ 1:SDGs(Sustainable Development Goals) ※2: Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting, "Possibilities and Rules for SDGs Businesses" (December 2017) ※ 3: Energy Management System @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 18 Financial Business Financial Business @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 19 Financial Business - Virtual Currency Hacking Attack at BPJ BITPoint (BPJ) resumed all services in December 2019 On July 11, 2019, an illegal outflow of virtual currencies exceeding ¥3.0 billion occurred.

It was found that external hacking attack stole the hotwallet's secret key and decrypted the cryptography, resulting in the leakage of virtual currency.

Focus on implementing security measures, such as suspending operation of servers that may have become unauthorized intrusion routes and completely revamping the wallet system

With the cooperation of outside experts, investigate the cause and implement measures to prevent recurrence Services to be resumed Timing of resumption ・ Deposit and withdrawal of fiat currencies August 6, 2019 ・ Margin trading August 9, 2019 (Leveraged Transactions and MT4 Transactions) ・ Spot Trading August 13, 2019 ・ Withdrawal of virtual currencies September 30, 2019 ・ Deposit of virtual currencies December 10, 2019 ・ Opening new accounts December 25, 2019 For more information, please refer to the "Current status report on virtual currency outflows and future policies August 5, 2019". @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 20 Financial Business - Renovation of BPJ Logo and Corporate Color Plans to renew UI/UX including renewal of 2-way trading apps and renewal of exchange platform toward the spring of 2020

2-way trading apps and renewal of exchange platform toward the spring of 2020 By utilizing virtual currencies (cryptocurrency assets) and blockchain, BITPoint will make the lives of many people more affordable and more convenient, make tomorrow even more fresh. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 21 Travel Business Travel Business @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 22 Travel Business - Hotel Condominium Promoting the planning, development, sales, and operation of Hotel Condominium in the central area of Tokyo - Project in Kagurazaka, which combines both tourism and residential demands- Revised Japanese Inn business law compliant IoT to enhance low-cost hotel operations. The first project started in December 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2020. Maintain administrator fees through operation and management services after completion of the property sales ※ Scheduled plan of the Kagurazaka project @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 23 Earnings Forecasts Suspension of Earnings forecasts We have not disclosed our earnings forecasts because the financial services business accounts for a large proportion of the Group's earnings, and the virtual currency market, including positive and negative factors, is highly susceptible to market fluctuations.

For the same reasons, many financial institutions, such as securities companies and banks, have not disclosed their forecasts, and we have determined that it is inappropriate for the financial group to disclose their forecasts in a market environment where uncertainty exceeds a certain level.

In the future, the Group's policy is to disclose financial forecasts when the ratio of financial revenues to net revenues decreases or when it determines that the factors causing fluctuations in financial markets, especially virtual currencies, are smaller.

Instead of disclosing earnings forecasts, we will actively disclose information and investor relations (IR) activities. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 24 Disclaimers Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to uncertainties and uncertainties inherent in such judgments, assessments and assumptions, as well as changes in the business operations and internal and external conditions. Our group does not guarantee the certainty of any forward-looking statements. The purpose of this document is to provide information and not to solicit any action by our group. Any unauthorized quotation or reproduction of the report is prohibited. @2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved. 25 Attachments Original document

