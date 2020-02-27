Log in
Japan Exchange : 3rd Quarter of FY03/2020 Financial Highlights

02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST

www.remixpoint.co.jp

Remixpoint, inc.

TSE Second Section: 3825

3rd Quarter of FY03/2020

Financial Highlights

February 14, 2020

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

Business Domain

Invest in business domains related to "Deregulation" and "Legislative Change"

Utilize blockchain technology to generate synergies among our four business domains

Energy Business

Financial Business

Blockchain

Used car Business

Travel Business

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

2

Phases of Business Cycles and Management

Expectations

Stability Phase

Applying Blockchain

Technology

Start-up Phase

Upfront Investment

Expansion Phase

Cross-sell & Up-sell

Used car business

Travel business

Financial business

Energy business

Transition Phase

Business Restructuring

Start-up

Peak

Trough

Recovery

Expansion

Steady Growth

Time

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

3

Q3 FY 03/2020 Results

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

4

Summary of Financial Results for the Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

  • In the energy-saving consulting business, we began marketing emergency generators and storage

batteries to local governments, medical institutions, and transportation facilities.

In the electric power trading business, we succeeded to reduce the cost of electricity, and we offer competitive electricity prices to customers by the unique fuel adjustment cost system. As a result, the number of our customers and the volume of contracted power are steadily increasing.

  • The used car sales business is a B2B model where used cars are bought from used car dealers and sold to used car selling dealers, thereby securing stable sales volumes.
  • BITPoint Japan (BPJ) enhanced its security through holding customer deposit virtual currency (crypto asset) with 100% cold wallet, etc after virtual currency hacking attack in July 2019. In December 2019,

BPJ resumed all services.

BPJ will continue to provide virtual currency trading platform services, including spot/leveraged transactions after the amended Payment Services Act and Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

  • In the travel Business, we shifted to a business model in which we acquire, develop, and operate hotel condominiums through selection and concentration.
  • We acquire and develop small-scale real estate properties (several hundred millions yen) in the central part of Tokyo, acquire license for inn business for each property, and make profit from property sale to investors and service management and operation income.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

5

Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2019

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31,2018

December 31, 2019

Total

9,867

8,635

Energy Business

5,159

4,455

Used Car Business

2,641

2,940

Net sales

Financial Business

2,007

744

Travel Business

44

499

Others

67

31

Segment Adjustments

53

35

Total

309

720

Energy Business

187

368

Used Car Business

1

21

Operating

Financial Business

59

632

Profit

Travel Business

44

3

Others

12

31

Segment Adjustments

525

506

Ordinary Profit

312

729

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

262

4,432

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

  • More than 50% of sales were from stable energy- related businesses
  • Sales decreased year-on- year relative to the decline in electricity procurement prices
  • Increased profit margin by reducing and standardizing procurement cost while diversifying power suppliers
  • Losses due to the impact of virtual currency hacking attack
  • An extraordinary loss of ¥3.7 billion mainly due to the virtual currency hacking attack

6

Quarterly Statement of Income

In the Energy Business, both profit and profit margins increased in 3Q FY 03/2020

due to reduction in electricity procurement cost

(Millions of yen)

FY 03/2019

FY 03/2019

FY 03/2019

FY 03/2019

FY 03/2020

FY 03/2020

FY 03/2020

Apr.-Jun.

Jul.-Sep.

Oct.-Dec.

Jan-Mar

Apr.-Jun.

Jul.-Sep.

Oct.-Dec.

(1Q)

(2Q)

(3Q)

(4Q)

(1Q)

(2Q)

(3Q)

Total

3,464

4,068

2,334

1,912

3,009

3,190

2,435

Energy business

1,606

1,930

1,623

1,556

1,234

1,704

1,516

Used car business

934

886

820

998

1,100

972

868

Net sales

Finance business

906

1,234

133

653

206

497

41

Travel business

9

12

22

11

492

6

0

Others

8

26

33

12

11

10

10

Segment adjustments

21

31

12

35

0

Total

557

152

1,019

1,400

408

42

354

Energy business

199

138

126

78

79

139

148

Used car business

0

0

1

11

6

10

4

Operating

Finance business

530

485

956

1,296

321

43

354

Income

Travel business

12

9

22

28

9

2

10

Others

3

4

14

11

11

10

10

Segment adjustments

162

180

182

177

193

159

153

Ordinary profit

556

150

1,019

1,399

421

42

350

Extraordinary income

84

0

Extraordinary losses

4

1

75

2

3,711

33

Profit attributable to owners of parent

393

2

654

1,549

436

3,596

399

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

7

Quarterly Balance Sheet

Quickly and appropriately manage to the virtual currency leakage at BPJ

Minimize the decrease in deposits from customer and deposits from virtual currency

Before netting of customer assets and liabilities

After netting customer assets and liabilities*

(Millions of yen)

End of March

End of June

End of Sep

End of Dec.

End of March

End of June

End of Sep

End of Dec.

2019

2019(1Q)

2019(2Q)

2019(3Q)

2019

2019(1Q)

2019(2Q)

2019(3Q)

Cash and deposits

6,457

9,198

3,857

2,685

4,387

4,829

2,151

1,116

Deposits paid

1,370

770

235

212

1,370

770

235

212

Virtual currencies

10,327

19,978

12,330

9,067

2,141

2,963

2,042

857

Assets

Accounts receivable

745

837

1,048

1,111

745

837

1,081

1,111

Others

1,243

971

512

849

1,243

971

478

849

Current assets

20,144

31,757

17,982

13,926

9,888

10,372

5,989

4,147

Non-current assets

1,652

1,717

1,635

1,733

1,652

1,717

1,635

1,733

Total assets

21,797

33,474

19,618

15,660

11,540

12,090

7,624

5,881

Borrowings

50

25

0

50

25

0

Deposits received

2,303

4,521

1,930

1,724

234

151

224

155

Deposits received

8,186

17,014

10,287

8,209

for virtual currency

Liabilities

Loans payable-

2,006

2,045

1,944

733

2,006

2,045

1,944

733

virtual currencies

Others

1,028

1,564

738

674

1,028

1,564

738

674

Total liabilities

13,576

25,171

14,901

11,342

3,319

3,787

2,908

1,564

Total net assets

8,221

8,303

4,716

4,317

8,221

8,303

4,716

4,317

Liabilities and Net assets

21,797

33,474

19,618

15,660

11,540

12,090

7,624

5,881

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

※ Excluding fiat and virtual currency deposited by customers

8

Outline of Equity Finance in February 2020

Equity finance totaled 4 billion yen in February 2020

12th Equity Warrant through Third Party Allotment (with an Exercise Price Adjustment Clause)

  • Securities Offered : Remixpoint Co., Ltd. 12th Equity Warrant (Provision for Exercise Price Adjustment)

Offering Format:

Third-party allotment

Announcement Date:

January 21, 2020

Issue Date:

February 6, 2020

  • Exercise Period : 2 years (from February 6, 2020 to February 28, 2022)
  • Number of shares issued: 23,952,000 shares of common stock*1

Funding Size:

Approx. ¥4.0 billion *2

Use of Proceeds:

2.5 billion yen in Financial-related business

0.7 billion yen in Energy-related business

0.8 billion yen in other businesses

Note:

The allottee (the Revive Investment Partnership) sells shares obtained

from the exercise of the equity warrant to institutional investors and in

the market. The allottee announced their intention to hold about 3

million shares over the medium to long term.

※1 The number of shares of our common stock for the purpose of the equity warrant. ※2 Assuming all equity warrant will be exercised at the initial exercise price

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

9

Management Policies for the FY 03/2020

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

10

Energy Business

Energy Business

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

11

Energy Business

Although sales declined due to a fall in electricity prices, profit increased due to an increase in profit margin.

We will continue to expand our product lineup while expanding customers in existing businesses.

■ Quarterly Sales Trends

■ Quarterly Operating Income (Loss)

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

2,000

250

1,500

200

150

1,000

100

50

500

0

-50

0

-100

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

-150

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

  • In February 2019, we changed our calculation method of fuel adjustment prices and successively revised contracts to level out revenue.
    • Full contribution in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020
  • The energy conservation consulting business also maintained a favorable adoption rate based on case studies.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

12

Energy Business - Electric Power Sales Business

Promoted standardization of electricity procurement prices and sales prices to customers

Steady increase in number of supply facilities and contracted power

Customer Acquisition Trends

■ Number of Supply Facilities

■ Contracted power

(Facilities)

(kw)

3500

180,000

3000

160,000

140,000

2500

120,000

2000

100,000

1500

80,000

60,000

1000

40,000

500

20,000

0

0

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

Number of Customers

638

900

1,094

1,203

1,098

1,278

1,565

1,810

2,140

2,533

3,041

Contracted PowerkW

85,716

115,906

140,169

153,711

139,328

129,533

132,220

122,604

121,691

121,027

127,046

Volume of used electricity kW/h

20,480,069

29,820,863

35,002,047

35,546,724

29,994,208

28,217,822

28,945,040

26,222,277

23,792,501

29,155,174

29,530,852

Number of Agent

106

159

195

252

387

496

608

694

754

819

751

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

13

Energy Business - Electric Power Sales Business

Full-fledged entry into the low-voltage market and promotion of growth in the Electric Power Sales business

  • "Remix Denki" brand for the low-voltage market Awareness Expansion through BtoC Marketing
    • Exhibition at the Rental Housing Fair
    • Website renewal (July 2019)
  • Significant recruitment of sales and administrative personnel
  • Tie-upswith Credit Saison and Netmile

Website renewal in July 2019

Promote services and cost effectiveness in an easy-to-understand manner

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

14

Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business

Theme: Energy, Environment, Disaster Prevention, and Disaster Mitigation

Actively expand sales of energy-saving products, storage batteries and emergency generators, etc.

  • Added product lineup of storage systems in preparation to after FIT

Daytime and sunny days

Personal consumption

Surplus power

To chargeHousehold use

Storage system

In the daytime and during the sunny day, it uses solar power for its own consumption. The surplus power is charged into a household recharging system.

After evening, and cloudy day/during a disaster

Recharged

power is used

Household use

for personal

Storage system

consumption

In the evening, or when it is cloudy, electric power charged into a household power storage system is used for personal consumption.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

(High Performance Off-Grid System)

  • Capacity: 9kWh, 26kWh, 32kWh
  • Self-consumptionof renewable energy
  • Applicable to solar power generation systems, etc.
  • Reduction in electricity costs through peak-cut functions
  • Demand control function
  • Visualization system standardized
  • Share storage batteries and photovoltaic power

※ "eneman" is a registered trademark of ENEMAN CO., LTD.

15

Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business

Proposing appropriate energy-saving investments and promoting energy-related support

Maintain high adoption rate for subsidy application support

  • Record of support for energy saving

Number of facilities: Around 1,200

  • Subsidy support

The number of applications adopted in FY 2019: 61, applications: 67, Adoption Rate: 91%

Total number of applications: 374, Applications: 475, Adoption Rate: 79% since FY 2013

  • Registration, etc.
  • Energy management companies (registered in FY 2019*Registered for six consecutive years from FY 2014)
  • ZEB Planner (ZEB30P-00019-C)
  • CO2 Reduction Potential Diagnostic Institution (Certified in FY2019)
  • Subsidy for support performance
  • METI's Support for businesses, such as the rationalization of energy use by industry and industry
  • METI's Subsidization of projects to promote investment in energy conservation and productivity revolution
  • METI's Subsidies for the introduction of energy-saving equipment for regional factories and small-andmedium-sized enterprises
  • Ministry of the Environment's Private Sector Buildings Support Project for CO2 Improvement
  • Ministry of the Environment's CO2 renovation support project for tenant buildings
  • Ministry of the Environment's Facility Efficiency Improvement Support Program
  • Ministry of the Environment's operation to accelerate the introduction of energy-saving natural refrigerants for the early realization of a low-carbon society with non-fluorocarbons
  • Ministry of the Environment's project to promote the independent diffusion of renewable energy electricity and heat
  • Ministry of the Environment's Project to promote the introduction of self-reliant, distributed energy facilities that simultaneously realize disaster prevention and reduction and low
  • Ministry of the Environment Potential Diagnostic Project for CO2 Reductions
  • Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's Promotion of energy conservation in existing buildings

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

16

Energy Business - Energy Saving Consulting business

Do not generate lightning! Innovative lightning rod "dinnteco"

Prevent electrical and electronic damage in the building and electric shocks.

Best solutions for lightning damage, chosen by 37 countries around the world

including NATO facilities and U.S. airports.

Conventional lightning

Dinnteco

Induce lightning by guiding the lightning rod Reducing Building Damage through a Mechanism to Discharge Received Voltage to the Ground

The exterior of the building is protected, but the electrical and electronic damage caused by the overvoltage cannot be prevented.

By constantly gathering positive charges from the installation surface and negative charges from the atmosphere and keeping them slowly neutralized, lightning does not occur.

It is possible to prevent not only the exterior of the building, but also the inside of the building from causing electrical and electronic damage.

DINNTECO""dinnteco-100plus is a trademark or registered trademark of DINNTECO INTERNATIONAL, S.L.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

17

Energy Business - Future Business Strategies (SDGs (*1) Domain)

Since 2012, we have been promoting SDGs, such as energy conservation, centered on retail facilities.

By bringing together the know-how we have cultivated to many companies and municipalities

Supporting Efforts to Achieve Continuous Business Growth and Energy Conservation

  • It is estimated that, by 2030, business opportunities will be up to $12 trillion (about ¥1,300 trillion) per year (*2)
  • Provision of energy-saving products and solutions utilizing leases, installments, and subsidies that offer management benefits not only for the environment but also for energy conservation
  • Through the introduction of EMS (*3) and synergies with the Electricitly Sales business, the supply and demand of electricity can be managed on the demand side and supply side, thereby eliminating excess power supply and reducing customers' energy costs.
  • The budget for disaster prevention and mitigation has been increasing due to the occurrence of severe disasters.
  • In particular, demand for emergency generators and storage batteries increased in hospitals, municipalities, data centers, and port facilities.
  • By combining our strengths, we will support the formulation of comprehensive BCP plans, including the provision of disaster prevention and mitigation products using subsidies and the establishment of a system for WEB/ server environments in the event of a disaster.

※ 1:SDGs(Sustainable Development Goals)

※2: Deloitte Tohmatsu Consulting, "Possibilities and Rules for SDGs Businesses" (December 2017)

※ 3: Energy Management System

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

18

Financial Business

Financial Business

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

19

Financial Business - Virtual Currency Hacking Attack at BPJ

BITPoint (BPJ) resumed all services in December 2019

  • On July 11, 2019, an illegal outflow of virtual currencies exceeding ¥3.0 billion occurred.
  • It was found that external hacking attack stole the hotwallet's secret key and decrypted the cryptography, resulting in the leakage of virtual currency.
  • Focus on implementing security measures, such as suspending operation of servers that may have become unauthorized intrusion routes and completely revamping the wallet system
  • With the cooperation of outside experts, investigate the cause and implement measures to prevent recurrence

Services to be resumed

Timing of

resumption

Deposit and withdrawal of fiat currencies

August 6, 2019

Margin trading

August 9, 2019

(Leveraged Transactions and MT4 Transactions)

Spot Trading

August 13, 2019

Withdrawal of virtual currencies

September 30, 2019

Deposit of virtual currencies

December 10, 2019

Opening new accounts

December 25, 2019

For more information, please refer to the "Current status report on virtual currency outflows and future policies August 5, 2019".

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

20

Financial Business - Renovation of BPJ Logo and Corporate Color

  • Plans to renew UI/UX including renewal of 2-way trading apps and renewal of exchange platform toward the spring of 2020
  • By utilizing virtual currencies (cryptocurrency assets) and blockchain, BITPoint will make the lives of many people more affordable and more convenient, make tomorrow even more fresh.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

21

Travel Business

Travel Business

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

22

Travel Business - Hotel Condominium

Promoting the planning, development, sales, and operation of Hotel Condominium in the central area of Tokyo

- Project in Kagurazaka, which combines both tourism and residential demands-

Revised Japanese Inn business law compliant IoT to enhance low-cost hotel operations. The first project started in December 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in June 2020.

Maintain administrator fees through operation and management services after completion of the property sales

※ Scheduled plan of the Kagurazaka project

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

23

Earnings Forecasts

Suspension of Earnings forecasts

  • We have not disclosed our earnings forecasts because the financial services business accounts for a large proportion of the Group's earnings, and the virtual currency market, including positive and negative factors, is highly susceptible to market fluctuations.
  • For the same reasons, many financial institutions, such as securities companies and banks, have not disclosed their forecasts, and we have determined that it is inappropriate for the financial group to disclose their forecasts in a market environment where uncertainty exceeds a certain level.
  • In the future, the Group's policy is to disclose financial forecasts when the ratio of financial revenues to net revenues decreases or when it determines that the factors causing fluctuations in financial markets, especially virtual currencies, are smaller.
  • Instead of disclosing earnings forecasts, we will actively disclose information and investor relations (IR) activities.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

24

Disclaimers

  • Forward-lookingstatements contained in this presentation are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it.
    Actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to uncertainties and uncertainties inherent in such judgments, assessments and assumptions, as well as changes in the business operations and internal and external conditions. Our group does not guarantee the certainty of any forward-looking statements.
  • The purpose of this document is to provide information and not to solicit any action by our group.
  • Any unauthorized quotation or reproduction of the report is prohibited.

@2020 Remixpoint, inc. All rights reserved.

25

